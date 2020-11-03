Successfully reported this slideshow.
LOGO PERSONAL SAFETY IN THE ENGINE ROOM AND ON DECK REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL EXPERIMENTAL M...
Contents GENERAL CONSIDERATIONS. 1 WORKING CLOTHING AND PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT. 2 FIRE PRECAUTIONS/ LIFTING AND CARRYING. 3 ...
General Considerations  Good physical conditions and staying healthy.  Misusing of alcohol or drugs.  Do not drink alco...
General Considerations  Personal cleanliness is essential.  Use a protective cream on your skin.  Clean all cuts and ab...
Working Clothing  Working clothes should be comfortable but sufficiently close-fitting.  Gaping pockets, sweat rags, wat...
Working Clothing Text Text Text Text Text  Wear industrial footwear with slip-resistant soles and reinforced toe caps.  ...
Protective Clothing and Equipment Wear a safety helmet.  Wear goggles or protective glasses.  Wear ear defenders or ear plugs.
Fire Precautions  Do not accumulate rubbish in corners.  Keep your cabin tidy and clean.  Do not keep inflammable mater...
Fire Precautions  Disconnect the plugs when you leave the cabin. Report any defects in electrical equipment.  Do not ov...
Lifting and Carrying  Stand close to the load with your feet slightly apart  Bend your knees and keep the back straight ...
Movement about the ship Most accidents on board ship are caused by slips, trips or falls.
Movement about the ship  Watch for slippery patches.  Keep your hands free to grasp the handrail.  Carry tools on a too...
Movement about the ship  Keep clear of operations if you are not involved.  Opening must be fenced or guarded
ACCESS TO SHIP  Be alert of gangways or accommodation ladders not properly rigged, secured and fenced
ACCESS TO SHIP  Do not use portable ladders unless is absolutely necessary.
LOGO THANKS FOR YOUR ATTENTION Prevention is the best policy for personal safety on board ships.
Personal safety in the engine room and on deck

  1. 1. LOGO PERSONAL SAFETY IN THE ENGINE ROOM AND ON DECK REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL EXPERIMENTAL MARÍTIMA DEL CARIBE VICERRECTORADO ACADÉMICO CÁTEDRA DE IDIOMAS MARITIME ENGLISH
  2. 2. Contents GENERAL CONSIDERATIONS. 1 WORKING CLOTHING AND PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT. 2 FIRE PRECAUTIONS/ LIFTING AND CARRYING. 3 MOVEMENT ABOUT AND ACCESS TO THE SHIP. 4
  3. 3. General Considerations  Good physical conditions and staying healthy.  Misusing of alcohol or drugs.  Do not drink alcohol while undergoing medical treatment.
  4. 4. General Considerations  Personal cleanliness is essential.  Use a protective cream on your skin.  Clean all cuts and abrasions to prevent infections .
  5. 5. Working Clothing  Working clothes should be comfortable but sufficiently close-fitting.  Gaping pockets, sweat rags, watch straps and rings are easily caught in moving machinery.
  6. 6. Working Clothing Text Text Text Text Text  Wear industrial footwear with slip-resistant soles and reinforced toe caps.  Wear gloves to protect against the dangers of ropes, sharp or rough objects, acids and chemicals.
  7. 7. Protective Clothing and Equipment Concept Text Text T Text Text Wear a safety helmet.  Wear goggles or protective glasses.  Wear ear defenders or ear plugs.
  8. 8. Fire Precautions  Do not accumulate rubbish in corners.  Keep your cabin tidy and clean.  Do not keep inflammable materials in your cabin.  Do not smoke in your bunk.
  9. 9. Fire Precautions  Disconnect the plugs when you leave the cabin. Report any defects in electrical equipment.  Do not overload sockets with many appliances.
  10. 10. Lifting and Carrying  Stand close to the load with your feet slightly apart  Bend your knees and keep the back straight  Grip the load with your whole hand  Lift by straightening your legs. keep the load close to your body.
  11. 11. Movement about the ship Most accidents on board ship are caused by slips, trips or falls.
  12. 12. Movement about the ship  Watch for slippery patches.  Keep your hands free to grasp the handrail.  Carry tools on a tool belt.  Watch for obstructions on deck
  13. 13. Movement about the ship  Keep clear of operations if you are not involved.  Opening must be fenced or guarded
  14. 14. ACCESS TO SHIP  Be alert of gangways or accommodation ladders not properly rigged, secured and fenced
  15. 15. ACCESS TO SHIP  Do not use portable ladders unless is absolutely necessary.
  16. 16. LOGO THANKS FOR YOUR ATTENTION Prevention is the best policy for personal safety on board ships.

×