  1. 1. 1 SISTEM PERSAMAAN LINEAR (SPL) A. Tujuan - Mengetahui pengetahuan dasar sistem persamaan linear - Mengetahui konsep-konsep tentang sistem persamaan linear, keunikan sistem persamaan linear nonhomogen, homogin - Solusi sistem persamaan linear B. Pengantar Sistem Persamaan Linear Persamaan Linear adalah sebuah garis yang terletak pada bidang xy, yang dapat dinyatakan secara aljabar dalam suatu persamaan berbentuk : a1x + a2y = b dimana a1, a2, b adalah real, a1, a2 tidak keduanya nol Persamaan ini disebut dengan Sistem persamaan Linear dengan vareabel x dan y. Secara umum dengan n varebel x1, x2, ...xn dapat dinyatakan dalam bentuk : a1x1 + a2x2 + ...anxxn= b Suatu persamaan linear vareabel-vareabelnya berpangkat satu BUKAN mengandung hasil kali, akar kali, argumen trigonometri Contoh persamaan linear : x+3y=6 y=1/2x + 3z +1 x1 - 2x2 - 3x3 + x4=7 Contoh BUKAN persamaan linear : 53 =+ yx → akar kali atau y pangkat ½ 3x + 2y – z + xz = 4 → hasil kali Y=sin → trigonometri Himpunan Solusi (Solution set) / Solusi Umum (General solution) Persamaan linear dengan a1x1 + a2x2 + ...anxxn= b adalah urutan dari n bilangan s1, s2, ...,sn sedemikkian rupa sehingga persamaan tersebut akan terpenuhi jika kita menggantikan x1=s1, x2=s2, .. xn=sn Contoh : Tentukan himpunan solusi untuk ” 1. 4x – 2y = 1 Penyelesaian - dengan menentukan nilai sembarang x untuk memperoleh nilai y - atau menentukan nilai sembarang y untuk memperoleh nilai x Menentukan nilai sembarang x semisal dengan t x=t 4x-2y=1 ➔ 2y = 4x-1 y = 2t – ½ Jika t=3, maka x=3, y= 11/2 dst Menentukan nilai sembarang y semisal dengan t
  2. 2. 2 y=t 4x-2y=1 ➔ 2y = 4x -1 x = ½ y + ¼ x= ½ t + ¼ Tidak semua persamaan linear memiliki Solusi Contoh : x+y=4, 2x + 2y = 6 Jika persamaan-persamaan linear jumlahnya lebih dari 1 dan dikumpulkan, maka himpunan persamaan tadi disebut dengan SISTEM PERSAMAAN LINEAR Bentuk umum Sistem Persamaan Linear sbb : 11212111 ... bxaxaxa nn =+++ 22222221 ... bxaxaxa nn =+++ . . . mnmnmm bxaxaxa =+++ ...2211 a = koefisien konstan b = konstan x1, x2, .., xn = bilangan tak diketahui (vareabel) m = jumlah persamaan Matriks Yang Diperbesar (Augmented Matrix) Jika kita mengingat dan mengetahui posisi x, + dan = maka dapat dituliskan deretan dalam persegi panjang sbb :             mmnmm n n baaa baaa baaa ... ....... ... ... 21 222221 111211 Contoh Sistem Persamaan Linear (SPL) terdiri dari 4 persamaan linear, 4 vareabel 352 4321 =−++ xxxx 3952 4321 −=−−+ xxxx 1132 4321 −=+−+ xxxx 5723 4321 −=++− xxxx SPL diatas dapat diungkapkan dalam bentuk matrik yang diperbesar sbb :             −− −− −−− − 57231 113112 39152 35211 Ada 3 hal yang ditemui persamaan disamping : 1. m>n : jumlah persamaan > jumlah vareabel 2. m<n : jumlah persamaan < jumlah vareabel 3. m=n : jumlah persamaan = jumlah vareabel
  3. 3. 3 Pada kasus SPL ada 3 kemungkinan yang bisa terjadi : 1. Mempunyai solusi unik (hanya ada 1 solusi) 2. Tidak mempunyai solusi (inkonsisten) 3. Banyak solusi Contoh gambaran solusi solusi tersebut : Tentukan titik temu dari SPL berikut : 1. y1=x+3 y2=-1/2 x 2. y1=x+3 y2=x-2 3. y1=x+3 y2=2x+6 Jawab 1. y1=x+3 3 ➔ 1 solusi tunggal ( 1 tititk temu) 3 2 Y2=-1/2 x 2. y1=x+3 3 y2=x-2 ➔ tidak punya solusi (tidak ada titik temu) -3 2 -2 3. y1=x+3 3 ➔ banyak solusi (sepanjang garis adlh titik temu) -3 2y2=2x+6
  4. 4. 4 C. Solusi Sistem Persamaan Linear ➢ Aturan Crammer ➢ Invers Matriks ➢ Metode Eliminasi Gauss ➢ Metode Eliminasi Gauss – Jordan 1. Aturan Cramer ➔ Lihat kembali ke materi Determinan bagian akhir Aturan Cramer Jika Ax = b adalah suatu sistem dari n persamaan linear dengan n faktor yang tidak diketahui sedemikian rupa sehingga de(A)≠0, maka sistem ini memiliki solusi yang unik. Solusinya adalah : )det( )det( ,...... )det( )det( , )det( )det( 2 2 1 1 A A x A A x A A x n n === Dimana Aj adalah matriks yang diperoleh dengan mengganti entri-entri / elemen-elemen pada kolom ke-j dari A dengan elemen-elemen matriks             = nb b b b .. 2 1 Contoh 1 Hitunglah x, y, z SPL berikut : 2x + y – z = 3 3x + 2y – 4z = 1 x + 4y + z = 15 Jawab : A =           − − 141 423 112           = 15 1 3 b A1 = A2 = A3 = Det A= 19 det A1= 19 det a2= 57 det a3= 38 X = deat a1/det a = 19/19 = 1 Y = det a2 / det a = 57/19 = 3 Z = det a3/det a = 38/19 = 2
  5. 5. 5 Contoh : 2 Gunakan aturan Cramer untuk menyelesaikan persamaan berikut : 62 31 =+ xx 30643 321 =++− xxx 832 321 =+−− xxx Tentukan 321 ,, xxx Penyelesaian : x1 + 0x2 + 2x3 = 6 -3x1 + 4x2 + 6x3 = 30 -x1 - 2x2 + 3x3 = 8 Dibuat matriks :           −− −= 321 643 201 A           − = 328 6430 206 1A           − −= 381 6303 261 2A           −− −= 821 3043 601 3A Ekspansi baris 1 det(A) = 1.(4.3-(-2).6) – 0 + 2.(-3.-2-(-1).4) = 1.(12+12) – 0 + 2(6+4) = 24+20 = 44 det(A1) = (6.24) – 0 + 2.(-60-32) = 144 – 0 – 184 = -40 det(A2) = 1.(90-48) – 6(-9+6) + 2(-24+30) = (1.42) – (6.-3) + (2.6) = 42 +18 +12 = 72 det(A3) = 1.(32+60) – 0 + 6(6+4) = (1.92) – 0 + (6.10) = 92 +60 = 152 Sehingga akan didapat : 11 10 44 40 )det( )det( 1 1 − = − == A A x
  6. 6. 6 11 18 44 72 )det( )det( 2 2 === A A x 11 38 44 152 )det( )det( 3 3 === A A x Bukti : x1 + 2x3 = 6 ➔ 6 11 66 11 76 11 10 11 38 .2 11 10 ==+ − =+ − Buktikan yang lainnya..!!! 2. Metode Invers Matriks Persamaan ax = b ➔ x = A-1 b Contoh: Hitunglah x, y, z SPL berikut : 2x + y – z = 3 3x + 2y – 4z = 1 x + 4y + z = 15 Jawab : A =           − − 141 423 112           = 15 1 3 b Ulangi lagi bagaimana mencari invers (lihat ket dibagian bawah)             − − −− =− 19 1 19 7 19 10 19 5 19 3 19 7 19 2 19 5 19 18 1 A bAx 1− =                       − − −− = 15 1 3 . 19 1 19 7 19 10 19 5 19 3 19 7 19 2 19 5 19 18 x
  7. 7. 7             +−+ ++− −+−+ = ) 19 1.15() 19 7.1() 19 10.3( ) 19 5.15() 19 3.1() 19 7.3( ) 19 2.15() 19 5.1() 19 18.3( x =             +− ++− −− 19 15 19 7 19 30 19 75 19 3 19 21 19 30 19 5 19 54 x=             19 38 19 57 19 19 =           2 3 1           = 2 3 1 x ➔ x = 1, y = 3, z=2 Review Mencari Invers           − − = 141 423 112 A → det(A) = (2.18) – (1.7) + (-1.10) = 36 – 7 – 10 = 19           − − = 141 423 112 A ➔ maka kofaktor-kofaktor dari A adalah : C11 =           − − 141 423 112 C12 =           − − 141 423 112 C13 =           − − 141 423 112 C11 = 18 C12 = -(7) C13 = 10 C21 = -5 C22 = 3 C23 = -7 C31 = -2 C32 = 5 C33 = 1 Jadi matriks kofaktor-kofaktornya adalah :           − −− − 152 735 10718 Adj(A) = Transpos A
  8. 8. 8 adj (A)=           − −− 3710 537 2518 )(. )det( 11 Aadj A A =− =           − −− =− 3710 537 2518 19 11 A             − − −− 19 1 19 7 19 10 19 5 19 3 19 7 19 2 19 5 19 18 3. Metode Eliminasi Gauss Mengubah augmented matriks dengan Operasi Baris Elementer (OBE) berkali-kali sehingga memperoleh sebuah matriks lengkap segitiga atas yaitu matriks dengan diagonal utama 1. Contoh Matriks diagonal atas           100 410 321 Contoh : 2x + y – z = 3 3x + 2y – 4z = 1 X + 4y + z = 15 Jawab :           − − 15141 1423 3112 ➔           −− − − 15141 2 7 2 5 2 10 3112 ) 2 3( 21H ➔           −− − − 2/272/32/70 2/72/52/10 3112 ) 2 1( 31H           −− − 2/272/32/70 2/72/52/10 2/32/12/11 2/1 1H ➔           −− − 2/272/32/70 7510 2/32/12/11 2 2H ➔           −− − − 2/762/3800 7510 2/32/12/11 2/7 32H ➔           −− − 2100 7510 2/32/12/11 38/2 3H Hasil akhir adalah :           −− − 2100 7510 2/32/12/11 sehingga didapat persamaan sbb : X + ½ y – ½ z = 3/2
  9. 9. 9 Y – 5z = -7 Z = 3 y-5z = -7 ➔ y – 5.3 = -7 ➔ y – 15 = -7 ➔ y = 8 x + ½ y – ½ z = 3/2 ➔ x + ½ . 8 – ½ .3 = 3/2 ➔ x + 4 -3/2 = 3/2 ➔ x = 1 4. Metode Eliminasi Gauss – Jordan Merupakan pengembangan eliminasi Gaus, hanya saja augmented matriks dikenai OBE hingga menjadi matriks Identitas, sehingga selain menyelesaikan SPL juga bisa mencari invers Selesaikan SPL homogen berikut dengan eliminasi gauss jordan 2x + y – z = 3 3x + 2y – 4z = 1 X + 4y + z = 15 Jawab           − − 15141 1423 3112 ➔           − − 15141 1423 2/32/12/11 2/1 1H ➔           −− − − 15141 2/72/52/10 2/32/12/11 3 21H           −− − − 2/272/32/70 2/72/52/10 2/32/12/11 1 31H ➔ 2 2H → 2 3H           −− − 27370 7510 2/32/12/11           −− − − 763800 7510 2/32/12/11 7 32H ➔           −− − 2100 7510 2/32/12/11 38/1 3H ➔           −−− 2100 7510 5201 2/1 12H ➔           2100 3010 5201 5 23H ➔           − 2100 3010 1001 2 13H Sehingga akan ditemukan persamaan : X = 1 Y = 3 Z = 2
  10. 10. 10 LATIHAN Hitung solusi dari persamaan berikut : 1. X + 3y + 4z = 5 2x + y + 6z = 6 X – 7y = -3 2. 2x + 3y + 4z = 5 5x + 2y - z = 7 -11y + 18z = -11 TUGAS Hitung solusi dari persamaan berikut dg menggunakan 2 metode Ax – 2y + 3z = -3 ➔ A adalah digit nim terakhir anda x + 3y + 4z = 4 2x + y + 6z = 6

