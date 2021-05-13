Fmp2 research

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Research Bronte Parsons
Target Audience Research-Animation This (top) graph is not the best source of stats on my target audience because it is no...
Target Audience Research- science fiction content • There is a more interesting piece of online research that gathered use...
Target Audience Research- science fiction content - Dune There seems to be a general consensus that sci fi films tend to a...
Target Audience Research- science fiction content District 9 Elysium One of the limitations of using the menadue research ...
Target Audience Research- science fiction content Top-Grossing Movies 1995-2021, Adjusted for Ticket Price Inflation
Existing Audience Research- science fiction content • However, we can’t assume that an audience who finds top grossing sci...
Target Audience Research- Bibliography • Anon; 2021. [online] Available at: &lt;https://www.ukessays.com/essays/animation/...
7th by Sara Pocock-Existing Product • The above animation is called 7th by Sara Pocock and it featured in the 2011 Aesthet...
7th Sara Pocock • The characters are partly translucent and have shapes, colours, albeit shifting colour depending on what...
7th by Sara Pocock • See below how use of a text message gives us all we need to know about the plot at 38 seconds into th...
Sara Pocock 7th Train screams past at 1.55. Creates surprise and threat. Fear is created through by sudden sounds in the e...
Sara Pocock 7th 3.38 Transluscent character – depiction of flames inside her evoking that she is emotionally aroused.
Sara Pockock 7th Use of orange and brown. Man in shadow evokes unrescognisable hence fear. Lights flicker at (2.52) threat...
Neo Tokyo - Running Man- Existing Product Analysis • I researched the short Japanese action anime Running Man by Yoshiaki ...
Neo Tokyo – Running Man In the slides below I would like to bring your attention in a more structured fashion, shot by sho...
Neo Tokyo Running Man - Metamorphoses Fig 2 – 1.58 sec in video Fig 1 - 1min 46 sec in video Fig 3 - 2.17 sec Click to add...
Neo Tokyo – Running Man - Speed – Tension - Power Energy Figures 1 to 3 below exemplify how this sequence uses speed to bu...
Fig 1 – 1min 7 sec Slow Motion Fig 1 46 seconds Normal speed Fig 5 - 1.15 sec Fig 3 – 1.19 seconds (Slow Motion Fig 4 - 57...
Neo Tokyo – Running man – Influence on my own production • In terms of my own production the running man sequence has give...
Fist Of The North Star • Both these animations are always changing the colors of the foreground and background giving you ...
Fist Of The North Star Fig 1 - 2.36 secs Fig 2 - 2.37 secs Figure 3 – 2.34
Fist Of The North Star – Influence on My Own Product • In terms of how the fist of the North Star will impact upon my work...
'Daddy's Little Piece Of Dresden China' (1988) – Karen Watson • My attention was brought to the above animation as Paul We...
'Daddy's Little Piece Of Dresden China' (1988) – Karen Watson • I have copied some shots of the animation in the slide bel...
'Daddy's Little Piece Of Dresden China' (1988) – Karen Watson - Mixed media examples (32 sec) real photo contrast puppet f...
Daddy's Little Piece Of Dresden China - Karen Watson • What works best with the animation is the way the contrasts in the ...
Existing product- Science Fiction Posters Many of the recent sci-fi posters are just the protagonist looking outwards with...
Existing Product – District 9 and Elysium • Two of the films that are influential in the sci fi genre upon my own product ...
Existing Product- District 9 and Elysium • Both the above films involve man-made dystopias that are in part a consequence ...
Existing Product Analysis – Arcadia (2018) -Paul Wright • This film came as a later inclusion in my research and though I ...
Arcadia – Paul Wright • Below are three sets of slides on images that recur in Arcadia. I have included them to emphaise w...
Arcadia – Paul Wright
Arcadia – Paul Wright
Arcadia – Paul Wright
Existing Products Bibliography • Product Research Bibliography • Blomkamp Neill, Elysium, 2013, Tristar Pictures, USA. • B...
Interview + Analysis
Structure Of Interview + Analysis • To make these set of slides as easy as possible for the reader I have included the int...
Interview + Analysis Question 1 • (Q1) "What makes a science fiction appealing to you?" • Answ: "If it has Aliens I like t...
Interview + Analysis Question 2 • (Q2) "What style of architecture do you think a futuristic city would be influenced by?"...
Interview + Analysis Question 3 (Q3) "How do you think an animation could transition fluidly from one animation medium to ...
Interview + Analysis Question 4 • (Q4) "What would you be looking for in a short animation and how would that differ from ...
Interview + Analysis Question 5 (Q5) What sort of themes do you look for in science fiction films? • I quite like new worl...
Interview + Analysis Question 6 • (Q6) How do you feel about rolling text that gives you the background of the story line?...
Interview + Analysis Question 7 • (Q7) What’s your favourite credit sequence in a film? • Answ: Delicatessan, Rango, The G...
Interview + analysis Question 8 (Q8) "Do you prefer films to be hopeful or pessimistic, or somewhere in between?" • Answ: ...
Interview + Analysis Question 9 • Q9) Do you prefer products to focus on the dynamics of society and institutions or on th...
Interview (Q10) "How do you feel about low budget productions and in particular low budget animations?" • Answ: "I really ...
Interview + Analysis Question 11 • (Q11) How do you feel about dialogue in films? • Like most people I don’t like dialogue...
Sci-fi Landscapes Research Even though my animation is based on earth it may look like a very different earth than the one...
Sci-fi Landscapes Research I have also looked at images of industrial landscapes and ominous looking structures from both ...
Sci-fi Landscapes Research It is hard to find truly alien looking landscapes that could look nothing like we see on earth....
Sci-fi Landscapes Research I think a lot of surrealist paintings definitely have science fiction or fantasty qualities to ...
Sci-fi Landscapes Research- Bibliography Danseagrave.com. 2021. Dan Seagrave | Soul Recall. [online] Available at: &lt;htt...
Survey • I conducted a survey in order to create some primary research. This type of primary research is useful because it...
Survey
Survey
Survey
Survey
Survey
Survey Response Analysis
Survey Question 1 • Question 1 How Old Are You? Why I asked the question? • I need to know the answer to this question bec...
Survey Results Question 2 Question 2 Are You Male or Female? Reason Question asked? As with age this is a standard questio...
Survey Question 3 What is your favourite science fiction film and why? Purpose of question? I wanted to see if there was a...
Survey Question 4 • What is your favourite animated film and Why? • Purpose of Question? • I wanted to see if there was a ...
Survey Question 5: What aspects would you say make a good poster for a sci fi fIlm? • Purpose Of Question? • I wanted answ...
Survey question 6: What is your favourite movie poster and why? • Purpose of question? • I want to try and find out if the...
Survey Question 7 What type of music would you use for a sci fi film? Purpose of Question? As a way of helping me brainsto...
Summary Of Market Research • There have been some interesting findings in my market research hat in terms of gender there ...
Overall Summary Of Research
Research Analysis Of Animation Theory And Existing Proucts To recap in my contextual research document I looked at Chuck J...
Overall Research Analysis • The films District 9 and Elysium have been really helpful in getting me to think about a sci f...
Overall Analysis of Research • The Ian Hubert research has been helpful in giving me an understanding of what can be achie...
Overall Research Analysis • Daddy's Little Piece Of Dresden
Research Analysis • To summarise then my I attempted to cover a range of areas in my research which I feel I have achieved...
Overall Research Bibliography • Anon (2020) Ian Hubert - Filmmaker, VFX artist, master of Blender3D (https://www.rokoko.co...
Research overall –Bibliography continued • Jones, C. (1999). Chuck Amuck: The Life and Times of an Animated Cartoonist. Un...
Overall Research – Bibliography Continued • Schneider, S (1904) Um eine Seele/To A Soul (he has made a another painting of...
×