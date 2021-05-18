Successfully reported this slideshow.
Proposal 1 Student Name and Number: Bronte Parsons Project proposal title and date: The Yakuza 29 September 2020 Main area...
Proposal 2 content from the internet then I import it to and sequence it in Premiere Pro. For my sound effects I will use ...
Proposal 3 Bibliography: 1. Bronte Parsons (2020) Target Audience Research Survey (3 October) 2. Torran Bridge. (2020) Tar...
May. 18, 2021

Factual proposal blank

Factual proposal blank

  1. 1. Proposal 1 Student Name and Number: Bronte Parsons Project proposal title and date: The Yakuza 29 September 2020 Main area of activity Video Target Audience My product will be targeted at men because it will feature violent and action-packed content which is common trait of most products aimed at men for example action movies, comic books, and video games. The video will also appeal to men because the characters depict within the video will most likely all be males because there aren’t many female members of the yakuza. In terms of social grades the product will appeal to C2DE because it is free as it is on YouTube and the enjoyment and relevance of it does not rely on the viewer to have bought another product. In terms of psychographics I the video will appeal to an achiever because they will motivated be by things like wealth and power similar to the Yakuza themselves. It may also appeal to an emulator who wants to have a more exciting life. The video will probably appeal to people from English speaking countries the most because the voice over is speaking English but it may also appeal to a Japanese audience because it is about Japan and I might consider writing Japanese subtitles on the YouTube video if I have time. The needs and gratifications of the product would obviously gratify the need for Information because it is a documentary and it’s likely that most of my audience will have not gone to Japan so might watch documentaries about it as a replacement. Another gratification would be entertainment due to the dramatic subject of the documentary and the choice to include film clips only real goal will to Entertaiment the viewers as it is likely they will not be a depict of the information narrated as the time. The product will appeal to the age group of 16-24 as this age group is more likely to watch anime than older age groups, a lot animes will often feature Yakuza characters so they will be familiar with the concept of a Yakuza. It is most likely to appeal more so to the 16-20 age group as some studies show that people of these ages and younger have a short attention span so the extremely short length of the documentary will suit them. Rationale: The music video projects have l prepared me for the editing my documentary as making the music introduced me to the Premiere Pro software and I learn some skills and techniques such as colour correction, layering videos and audio, and using Premiere Pro’s effects. I also learn how to create immerse environment through sound in the Horror Podcast using Adobe Audition and audio recording equipment. For the animation parts of my video I will use the skills I have learnt during the Video game project as it taught me how to tween frames together to save time, how to use onion skin to remind me what the previous frame looked like so I could make the appropriate adjustments, the technique of creating a layer for each limp and switching between the layers depending what stance I want the character be positioned. However, for this animation I will brushes instead of using pixels as it will look more real. Project Concept: My documentary will be an overview of the Yakuza. I will start of talking about the origins of the Yakuza through groups of peddlers and gamblers. I will then talk about the ways in which the yakuza make money I will talk some of the gang wars that the yakuza have had and assassination of important Yakuza members. I will also make a dramatic re-enactment of these scenes using photoshop animation so I will need to research the crime scenes of these killings in order to make the re-enactment accurate. I will also talk how the current yakuza isn’t as powerful as it used to be, the Yamaguchi-gumi split, the rise of non-affiliate gangs during corona-virus lockdown. Other than animation I will use news broadcasts, film clips, interviews, and images. I will download this
  2. 2. Proposal 2 content from the internet then I import it to and sequence it in Premiere Pro. For my sound effects I will use Adobe Audition and I may edit some of the songs I will use in Audition as well. For my recreation animation will try to create a realistic sounding environment using Audition effects such as reverb. How will the project be evaluated and reviewed: I will probably evaluate my work by comparing to the work of people in my class and I will use feedback to evaluate my work. I will also compare my work to a professional short documentary. As I am doing my production work, I will write it down in the Production Reflection in the power point after that particular section of it is completed.
  3. 3. Proposal 3 Bibliography: 1. Bronte Parsons (2020) Target Audience Research Survey (3 October) 2. Torran Bridge. (2020) Target Audience Interviews (4 October) 3. BBC News(2015) Who are Japan’s Yakuza? In sixty seconds-BBCNews https://youtu.be/U_xPQf3vd6w 4. Tapakapa (2017) WhyYakuza Don’t Needto Hide https://youtu.be/my2FQK5hHic 5. American Heroes Channel (2016) The Origin and Organization of the Japanese Yakuza https://youtu.be/OiMyVX4DUjU 6. Secret Wars (2017) On the Japanese Yakuza Yamaguchi-Gumi Split https://youtu.be/EyOxH9gaxfU 7. UKEssays. (November 2018). YakuzaA Changing Institution History Essay https://www.ukessays.com/essays/history/yakuza-a-changing-institution-history-essay.php?vref=1 8. Kallie Szczepanski (2019) History of Japanese Organized Crime, the Yakuza https://www.thoughtco.com/the-yakuza-organized-crime-195571 9. Encyclopaedia Britannica (2020) Yakuza, Japanese organized crime https://www.britannica.com/topic/yakuza 10. Alessia Cerantola, OOCRP (2020) Japanese Gangs Vie for Power Amid Pandemic https://www.occrp.org/en/coronavirus/japanese-gangs-vie-for-power-amid-pandemic 11. Jefferey Hays (2013) YAKUZA VIOLENCE: BAR SHOOTINGS, MURDERS,GANG WARS http://factsanddetails.com/japan/cat22/sub147/item1787.html Week Specific Tasks 1 Production [in/out?]  Gather clip film clips, news broadcast interviews, and images of yakuza and sequence it on a timeline. Record voice over. 2 Production [in/out?]  Add sound effects to the sequence and add visual effects/transitions to the clips. 3 Production [in/out?]  Make shortanimation sequences based off certain sections of the scriptand insertitinto the premire pro sequence where nessasary 4 Production [in/out?]  Improve everything until happy with end resultand export to YouTube Be aware which of those weeks are in or out of college,as you may need to plan different tasks around other work when workingremotely. Budget for approximately 30 hours for production – which is roughly two weeks of your in collegetime.

