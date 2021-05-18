Factual planning pro forma

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Factual: Idea Development and Planning Bronte Parsons
Mood board (or other idea development work):
Mood board Analysis Image 1: This what I will expect my text to look like in the finished video. The text will be bold and...
Content: I will begin with a brief definition of the Yakuza and move on the origins of the Yakuza. I will focus on the two...
Planning Script 1: [montage of Yakuza videos and films] [Title] In the early 17th century Japan were two groups of travell...
Planning Script 2: In 2006-2007 a gang war broke out between the Yamaguchi-gumi and the Sumiyoshi-Kai due to the Yamaguchi...
Production Schedule: Week one: Gather clip film clips, news broadcast interviews, and images of yakuza and sequence it on ...
  3. 3. Mood board Analysis Image 1: This what I will expect my text to look like in the finished video. The text will be bold and will be shown against a blank background at the beginning of a new section. My video will be made up of about 5 different sections. Image 2: I will include a of videos/images of the yakuza in large groups where possible because it makes them seem more powerful. Image 3: This is an example of the film clips I will use in the video. Most of the clips will be depicting gang wars and violent activity. As most of these film clips will not be relevant to the information that is descibed I will often just use these clips as background footage and so I will place text or images on top of the footage sometimes. Image 4-5: These are examples of interviews with yakuza and news broadcasts. Image 6: This is the style of animation that will feature in my video. The animation will not be on scene for very long time so I making them detailed won't be important as the audience won't be to it anyway. Image 7: This will generally be my colour scheme. Black, white, and red are quite bold colours and will probably appear naturally due the yakuza wearing black and suits and red blood. I also look for footage that looks grey of slightly colour correct clips to grey because it will give video a gritty feeling. Image 8: I might use some footage from the Yakuza video game series if my video lacks variety and it will also make the video appeal to larger audience.
  4. 4. Content: I will begin with a brief definition of the Yakuza and move on the origins of the Yakuza. I will focus on the two differrent groups that created the Yakuza namely the Bakuto Yakuza and Tekiya Yakuza and how they differ and what they specialised in and their pre-criminal origins. I will then mention how the shoguns intervened in their affairs and internal conflicts by appointing Oyabuns. I will the focus my attention on the largest and most famous Yakuza gang since world war 2 the Yamaguchi-Gumi and how they make their money. I will then focus on a recently pivotal event within the Yakuza namely the 2006 – 2007 gang wars between Sumiyoshi Kai and Yamaguchi-Gumi, their affiliate groups, and its conclusion. I will then focus on Yakuzas role in politics and particularly the political killings by the Yakuza allegedly working for the right wing Japanese government. I will then briefly mention how and why Yakuza were the peak of their powers in the 1960s and how and why they have got weaker since. Leading on from this point I will mention the influence of the Hangure - the non-affiliate gangs. Continuing on the same theme of waning Yakuza power I will talk about the split in the Yamaguchi-Gumi. This will conclude with the Yakuza in the present day. If I have time I would also like to slip into the narrative mention of one or more motorious or famous Individual Yakuza members. In terms of the overall style of the piece it will be edited like a Yakuza movie trailer and will cut quickly between images and text will flash in front of the screen accompanied a dramatic sound effect. Most of the audio will be narration and background music but I will also include clips of interviews with Yakuza and then elaborate in the voiceover. I may create animation for some of the assassinations particularly the 2006 assassination. I will alsomake use of new broadcast to give the video a sense of authenticity and for more enetartaining purposes I will use clips of Yakuza films which is necessarilly an accuarate depiction but looks good and gives the sense of how the Takuza are portrayed in the arts. Film clips will be of particular impact before the title of my piece to create a sense of excitement and hype before any factual information is relayed. When I mention a particular individual I will cut to an image of that individual. I will also use old Japanese artwork for the depictions of the origin groups.
  5. 5. Planning Script 1: [montage of Yakuza videos and films] [Title] In the early 17th century Japan were two groups of travellers the Takeiya and Bukuto. The Takeiya were peddlers who would sell stolen goods at Shinto festivals. When the Takeiya set up their stalls one member of their group would act as the stall's security. This practice eventully evolved onto the Takeiya sending their security to other people's businesses and setting up protection rackets. These protection rackets w re doomed to lead gang wars. In 1735, after recognizing the Takeiya as an organization the Edo government appointed the Oyabuns to rule over the Takeiya gangs. As a result of this there was less turf wars as the Takeiya could communicate easier and the pyramid structure of the Yakuza was created. The Bokuto were gamblers stationed at roadside and would con travellers with rigged card games. This eventually led the Bokuto to become loan sharks. These two groups are responisble for creating the Yakuza, the Yakuza will often refer to themselves as Bukuto or Takeiya depending on their job. In 1915 the largest yakuza group, the Yamaguchi-gumi, was founded by Yamaguchi Harukichi. Although the Yamaguchi-gumi only became successful after WW2 and the new leadership of Taoka Kazuo who refined the structure of the Yakuza by creating Wakagashira (underbosses) and wakagashira-hosa (deputy underbosses). WW2 was greatly beneficial to Yakuza because arms dealing was no longer illegal. In 1930 the Yakuza would supply ex-military ultra-nationalist groups with weapons which would result in the assassinations of two prime ministers and many government officials. These Yakuza where known as the unyoke meaning political right. It was around this time when the yakuza stopped using swords and began using guns. By the 1960s the Yakuza membership had increased by 150% and it had 184,000 members. This was also the point in which the yakuza were thought to have been the most ruthless often killing civilians.
  6. 6. Planning Script 2: In 2006-2007 a gang war broke out between the Yamaguchi-gumi and the Sumiyoshi-Kai due to the Yamaguchi-gumi wanting complete ownership over the Tokyo area. Soon the two large groups began to involve small allied groups. In February 2007 Iccho Itoh an ex-Mayor of Nagaskai and a senior member of the Kokusui-kai Yakuza (an alliate of sumiyoshi-kai) was killed by the Suishin-kai (an alliate of Yamaguchi-gumi) These two groups then joined the larger groups in the gang war. Not long after the leader of Kokusui-kai killed himself, this may have been ordered by the Yamaguchi-gumi as a peace agreement. Roughly 24 people were killed in this gang war. In present day the Yakuza have lost a lot of its power as their numbers have decreased to 80,000 and a 2006 study shows that 50% of Yakuza are aged over 51. Due to the old age, many Yakuza are unable to still do business in coronavirus. Due to the Yakuza loss in power many non-alliate gang known as Hangure are on the rise. The Yamaguchi-gumi have been especially vulnerable at the moment because of a current gang war due to the Yamaguchi Split in 2015 when Inuoe Kunio broke away from them and creates the Yamaguchi-Kobe. The Yamaguchi Split is rumored to be bankrolled by Tadamasa Goto, Japan Airlines CEO, retired Yakuza and ex leader of the Goto-gumi. Tadamasa ontop off being financially genius is an known psychopath who has killed civilians many times and responsible for the forced suicide of film maker Juzo Itami. Tadamasa cliams to have converted to Buddhism but may still hold a grudge against Yamaguchi-gumi and he was expelled from the gang in 2008.
  7. 7. Production Schedule: Week one: Gather clip film clips, news broadcast interviews, and images of yakuza and sequence it on a timeline. Record voice over. Week two: Add sound effects to the sequence and add visual effects/transitions to the clips. Week three: Make short animation sequences based off certain sections of the script and insert it into the premire pro sequence where nessasary. Week four: Improve everything until happy with end result and export to YouTube.

×