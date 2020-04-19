Part 4 provide gueridon service [recovered]

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PROVIDE GUERIDON SERVICE DEDY WIJAYANTO DEDY WIJAYANTTO 1 Part 4-
Preparing cocktails DEDY WIJAYANTTO 2 Types of cocktails There are five different methods to making a cocktail: • Shaken •...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 3 Shaken The ingredients are placed into a cocktail shaker, shaken and then strained into a glass. • Betwe...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 4 Blended Ingredients are placed into a blender and blended. • Pina Colada • Frozen Daiquiri • Margarita
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 5 Built These are simply mixed in the glass in which they will be served. They include floating liqueur on...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 6 Stirred The ingredients are placed into a mixing glass (called a ‘bar glass’) and stirred together with ...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 7 Layered These are built in the glass they are served in (a liqueur) glass. The intention is that the dri...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 8 • Fortified wines are base wines which are strengthened or ‘fortified’ by the addition of grape spirit o...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 9 Types of fortified wines • Sherries • Vermouth • Ports • Muscat • Tokay • Frontignac
Preparing specialist coffee DEDY WIJAYANTTO 10 Liqueur/spirit coffees • Another popular after-dinner drink is the range of...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 11 Techniques to make specialist coffee • Ready the glass or mug • Prepare good-quality, strong, black cof...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 12
Prepare accompaniments DEDY WIJAYANTTO 13 • There are endless accompaniments that can be served with food and beverage ite...
Roast accompaniments DEDY WIJAYANTTO 14 Accompaniments for roasted meat • Roast lamb Mint sauce and gravy • Roast mutton O...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 15 Accompaniments for roasted meat • Roast chicken Thyme, lemon and parsley stuffing and gravy • Roast duc...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 16 Accompaniments for roasted meat Roasted meats are normally served with: • Roasted vegetables including ...
Seafood accompaniments DEDY WIJAYANTTO 17 Accompaniments for seafood • Lemon wedges or slices • Tartare sauce • Chilli Sau...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 18 Accompaniments for seafood Seafood is normally served with: • Rice • Potatoes – normally French fries •...
Salad accompaniments DEDY WIJAYANTTO 19 Salad dressings Some form of dressing is commonly served with salad. Salads are us...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 20 Making vinaigrette • Vinaigrette is a mixture of oil, vinegar, salt and pepper • As a general rule of t...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 21 Accompaniments for salads Salad is normally served with: • Bread – sticks, croutons, toasted • An accom...
Type equation here. DEDY WIJAYANTTO 22
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 23
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 24
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 25
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 26
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 27
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Part 4 provide gueridon service [recovered]

29 views

Published on

gueridon service

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Part 4 provide gueridon service [recovered]

  1. 1. PROVIDE GUERIDON SERVICE DEDY WIJAYANTO DEDY WIJAYANTTO 1 Part 4-
  2. 2. Preparing cocktails DEDY WIJAYANTTO 2 Types of cocktails There are five different methods to making a cocktail: • Shaken • Blended • Built • Stirred • Layered
  3. 3. DEDY WIJAYANTTO 3 Shaken The ingredients are placed into a cocktail shaker, shaken and then strained into a glass. • Between the Sheets • Brandy Alexander • Daiquiri • Golden Dream
  4. 4. DEDY WIJAYANTTO 4 Blended Ingredients are placed into a blender and blended. • Pina Colada • Frozen Daiquiri • Margarita
  5. 5. DEDY WIJAYANTTO 5 Built These are simply mixed in the glass in which they will be served. They include floating liqueur on top of the built drink. • Harvey Wallbanger • Singapore Sling • Rusty Nail • Tequila Sunrise
  6. 6. DEDY WIJAYANTTO 6 Stirred The ingredients are placed into a mixing glass (called a ‘bar glass’) and stirred together with ice and then strained into the glass in which they are served. • Martini • Gibson • Cosmopolitan
  7. 7. DEDY WIJAYANTTO 7 Layered These are built in the glass they are served in (a liqueur) glass. The intention is that the drinker sips one layer at a time, enjoying the different tastes that the cocktail presents. • B52 • Oil Slick • Traffic Lights
  8. 8. DEDY WIJAYANTTO 8 • Fortified wines are base wines which are strengthened or ‘fortified’ by the addition of grape spirit or brandy • The standard industry size serve for a fortified wine is 60 mls
  9. 9. DEDY WIJAYANTTO 9 Types of fortified wines • Sherries • Vermouth • Ports • Muscat • Tokay • Frontignac
  10. 10. Preparing specialist coffee DEDY WIJAYANTTO 10 Liqueur/spirit coffees • Another popular after-dinner drink is the range of liqueur/spirit coffees • The main difference between liqueur coffees and spirit coffees, is that liqueur coffees don’t have added sugar but spirit coffees have sugar added
  11. 11. DEDY WIJAYANTTO 11 Techniques to make specialist coffee • Ready the glass or mug • Prepare good-quality, strong, black coffee • Put 30 ml of the required spirit or liqueur into the glass/mug • Add sugar if required • Pour in coffee • Stir to disperse liquor and/or melt sugar • Float fresh cream on top • Serve immediately
  12. 12. DEDY WIJAYANTTO 12
  13. 13. Prepare accompaniments DEDY WIJAYANTTO 13 • There are endless accompaniments that can be served with food and beverage items • Most menu items will have traditional accompaniments that compliment or contrast tastes, textures and colours
  14. 14. Roast accompaniments DEDY WIJAYANTTO 14 Accompaniments for roasted meat • Roast lamb Mint sauce and gravy • Roast mutton Onion sauce and gravy • Roast pork Sage and onion stuffing, apple sauce and gravy • Roast veal Thyme, lemon and parsley stuffing and gravy • Roast beef Yorkshire pudding, horseradish sauce and gravy
  15. 15. DEDY WIJAYANTTO 15 Accompaniments for roasted meat • Roast chicken Thyme, lemon and parsley stuffing and gravy • Roast duck Sage and onion stuffing, apple sauce and gravy • Roast turkey Chestnut or parsley stuffing, bread sauce, gravy, cranberry sauce/jelly • Roast game Cranberry sauce
  16. 16. DEDY WIJAYANTTO 16 Accompaniments for roasted meat Roasted meats are normally served with: • Roasted vegetables including potato, pumpkin and carrots • Steamed vegetables including cauliflower and broccoli
  17. 17. Seafood accompaniments DEDY WIJAYANTTO 17 Accompaniments for seafood • Lemon wedges or slices • Tartare sauce • Chilli Sauce • Tabasco sauce • Mayonnaise • Dill • Parsley • Salsa
  18. 18. DEDY WIJAYANTTO 18 Accompaniments for seafood Seafood is normally served with: • Rice • Potatoes – normally French fries • Salad
  19. 19. Salad accompaniments DEDY WIJAYANTTO 19 Salad dressings Some form of dressing is commonly served with salad. Salads are usually served with a dressing to combine the ingredients, to add flavour and to lubricate. The two main dressings are: • Vinaigrette (French dressing) • Mayonnaise
  20. 20. DEDY WIJAYANTTO 20 Making vinaigrette • Vinaigrette is a mixture of oil, vinegar, salt and pepper • As a general rule of thumb, the recommended ratio of oil to vinegar is 2 parts oil to 1 part vinegar
  21. 21. DEDY WIJAYANTTO 21 Accompaniments for salads Salad is normally served with: • Bread – sticks, croutons, toasted • An accompaniment to a meat
  22. 22. Type equation here. DEDY WIJAYANTTO 22
  23. 23. DEDY WIJAYANTTO 23
  24. 24. DEDY WIJAYANTTO 24
  25. 25. DEDY WIJAYANTTO 25
  26. 26. DEDY WIJAYANTTO 26
  27. 27. DEDY WIJAYANTTO 27

×