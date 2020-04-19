Part 3 provide gueridon service

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PROVIDE GUERIDON SERVICE Dedy Wijayanto Part 3- DEDY WIJAYANTO 1
Factors impacting menu items and ingredients Overall expected trade Current bookings Cyclical or historical information Da...
Factors impacting menu items and ingredients Expected volume of each menu item • Promotions • Favoured or popular dishes D...
Identify ingredients according to recipes DEDY WIJAYANTO 4 Recipe A recipe is a formula which lists all the ingredients re...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 5 A recipe should include the following: • Name of the dish • Instructions for preliminary preparations • E...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 6 Benefits of recipes The main reasons for using standard recipes are to: • Maintain a consistent quality •...
Assemble ingredients DEDY WIJAYANTO 7 Assemble ingredients according to the correct type and quantity • Ordering the corre...
Verify the quality and condition of food DEDY WIJAYANTO 8 The quality of the items selected must match the standards of th...
Conducting preparation activities DEDY WIJAYANTO 9 Even if all cooking or carving is to be performed in front of the custo...
Conducting preparation activities DEDY WIJAYANTO 10 Common preparation activities • Wash and clean food items • Cut food i...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 11 Common preparation activities • Collect oils and other cooking agents • Prepare diary items including mi...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 12 Common preparation activities • Prepare batters and coatings • Prepare bread crumbs • Prepare salad dres...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 13
DEDY WIJAYANTO 14 Common preparation activities • Make of sauces • Par- cooking items • Heating or cooling items • Wrappin...
Position gueridon trolleys for maximum impact DEDY WIJAYANTO 15 Once all preparation activities have been conducted, it is...
Position gueridon trolleys for maximum impact DEDY WIJAYANTO 16 Type of trolley • Display trolleys • Preparation / cooking...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 17 Positioning trolleys for practicality and safety Primary considerations: • Flames • Spitting of hot oil ...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 18 Positioning trolleys for practicality and safety Secondary considerations: • Near required electrical so...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 19 Direct safety precautions There are many other safety requirements that must be addressed including: • N...
Element 3: Prepare and serve menu items DEDY WIJAYANTO 20
Prepare and serve menu items DEDY WIJAYANTO 21 Performance Criteria for this Element are: • Prepare and serve a range of f...
Prepare and serve menu items DEDY WIJAYANTO 22 • Now that the gueridon trolley is, stocked and in place, it is now time to...
Carving meat DEDY WIJAYANTO 23 Carving meat procedures • Presenting platter of meat to the guest for approval • Turning on...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 24 Carving techniques • A stand time of 10 to 20 minutes • Place the meat on a large cutting board with a w...
Sautéing food DEDY WIJAYANTO 25 • Sautéing is where food is tossed in a small amount of hot fat over high heat to colour t...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 26 Suitable foods for sautéing • Tender food items • Tougher cuts of minced or finely chopped meat • Cuts o...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 27 Sautéing techniques • Place minimal amount of fat in the pan • Wait until fat is hot • Add protein to th...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 28 Sautéing techniques • Turn protein over to cook the other side • Remove pan from the heat source • Add s...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 29 Sautéing techniques • Strain the sauce • Adjust the seasoning and serve • Place sautéed item onto the pl...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 30
Filleting fish DEDY WIJAYANTO 31 Filleting techniques – round fish • Grasp the gutted fish firmly at the head • Cut throug...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 32 Filleting techniques – round fish • Ease the knife gently towards the tail between spine and flesh, hold...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 33 Filleting techniques – flat fish • Lay the skinned flat on the board • Make an incision down the centre ...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 34 Filleting techniques – flat fish • Lay the skinned flat on the board • Make an incision down the centre ...
Preparing salads DEDY WIJAYANTO 35 • Usually salads consist of cold preparations made from raw, cooked or blanched vegetab...
Preparing salads DEDY WIJAYANTO 36 Salad ingredients • Lettuce, tomato and greens • Fresh herbs • Fruits • Nuts • Pasta
DEDY WIJAYANTO 37 Salad ingredients • Seafood • Meats • Cheeses • Cooked eggs • Wide range of sauces and garnishes
DEDY WIJAYANTO 38 Basic features of a good salad • All ingredients must be fresh and of good quality • The salad must be a...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 39 Salad preparation techniques • All raw ingredients should be fresh and of impeccable quality • All leaf ...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 40
DEDY WIJAYANTO 41 Salad preparation techniques • Season the bowl according to recipe • Place ingredients in the bowl accor...
Serving cheese DEDY WIJAYANTO 42 Serving cheese techniques • Remove most cheeses from the refrigerator at least 30 minutes...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 43 Serving cheese techniques • To cut a wedge of cheese from a wheel, use a large knife dipped in hot water...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 44 Serving cheese techniques • Ensuring that edges of cheese sections are smooth • Minimising waste • For s...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 45 Serving cheese techniques • Add suitable accompaniments • Serving the guest their tableside items • Reme...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 46 Serving dessert techniques • Slicing of cakes and flans • Serving of muffins and individual pies • Scoop...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 47 Flambé steps • Preparing items for inclusion • Turning on heat source to heat copper pan • Placing butte...
Serving desserts DEDY WIJAYANTO 48 Flambé steps • Adding spirits or liqueur to the pan according to recipe • Flambéing acc...
Preparing beverage items DEDY WIJAYANTO 49 Range of beverage items Given that most customers will have some type of bevera...
Preparing cocktails DEDY WIJAYANTO 50 Types of cocktails There are five different methods to making a cocktail: • Shaken •...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 51 Shaken The ingredients are placed into a cocktail shaker, shaken and then strained into a glass. • Betwe...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 52
See you in part 4. deddywijayanto@stptrisakti.ac.id DEDY WIJAYANTO 53
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Part 3 provide gueridon service

36 views

Published on

gueridon servicce

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Part 3 provide gueridon service

  1. 1. PROVIDE GUERIDON SERVICE Dedy Wijayanto Part 3- DEDY WIJAYANTO 1
  2. 2. Factors impacting menu items and ingredients Overall expected trade Current bookings Cyclical or historical information Days of the week Local events inside the hotel Surrounding events and festivals Weather Expected walk in trade DEDY WIJAYANTO 2
  3. 3. Factors impacting menu items and ingredients Expected volume of each menu item • Promotions • Favoured or popular dishes DEDY WIJAYANTO 3
  4. 4. Identify ingredients according to recipes DEDY WIJAYANTO 4 Recipe A recipe is a formula which lists all the ingredients required and the method necessary to prepare a dish.
  5. 5. DEDY WIJAYANTO 5 A recipe should include the following: • Name of the dish • Instructions for preliminary preparations • Equipment required • Quantity and name of ingredients • Method of preparation • Cooking temperature • Cooking time • Number of portions
  6. 6. DEDY WIJAYANTO 6 Benefits of recipes The main reasons for using standard recipes are to: • Maintain a consistent quality • Record the food cost for each menu item • Control the portion size • Establish the food cost percentage for each menu item • Write accurate food orders • Assist in the training of new staff
  7. 7. Assemble ingredients DEDY WIJAYANTO 7 Assemble ingredients according to the correct type and quantity • Ordering the correct ingredients • Carrying sufficient stock on-hand to meet demands • Selecting the correct recipe • Correctly interpreting the ingredients so correct/appropriate ones are used • Correctly weighing and measuring ingredients • Choosing and preparing the correct equipment
  8. 8. Verify the quality and condition of food DEDY WIJAYANTO 8 The quality of the items selected must match the standards of the establishment. • How can you undertake quality controls? • What are you looking for?
  9. 9. Conducting preparation activities DEDY WIJAYANTO 9 Even if all cooking or carving is to be performed in front of the customer, there is often a great deal of preparation that needs to take place to ensure that time is efficiently used when it is ‘show time’! • What activities need to take place? • Where are these activities performed?
  10. 10. Conducting preparation activities DEDY WIJAYANTO 10 Common preparation activities • Wash and clean food items • Cut food items • Peel and trim fruit and vegetables • Turn vegetables • Julienne items • Prepare garnishes • Prepare accompaniments
  11. 11. DEDY WIJAYANTO 11 Common preparation activities • Collect oils and other cooking agents • Prepare diary items including milk, creams and butters • Cut cheese pieces or wedges • Measure, sift and measure farinaceous products • Prepare nuts and seeds • Marinate meats
  12. 12. DEDY WIJAYANTO 12 Common preparation activities • Prepare batters and coatings • Prepare bread crumbs • Prepare salad dressings • Prepare sandwiches • Cut / portion desserts
  13. 13. DEDY WIJAYANTO 13
  14. 14. DEDY WIJAYANTO 14 Common preparation activities • Make of sauces • Par- cooking items • Heating or cooling items • Wrapping and preparing individual portions
  15. 15. Position gueridon trolleys for maximum impact DEDY WIJAYANTO 15 Once all preparation activities have been conducted, it is now time to position the trolleys for maximum impact. Considerations: • Type of trolley • Practical considerations • Visual impact • Safety considerations
  16. 16. Position gueridon trolleys for maximum impact DEDY WIJAYANTO 16 Type of trolley • Display trolleys • Preparation / cooking trolleys – Whilst idle – Whilst in use • Timing of trolley
  17. 17. DEDY WIJAYANTO 17 Positioning trolleys for practicality and safety Primary considerations: • Flames • Spitting of hot oil • Heat
  18. 18. DEDY WIJAYANTO 18 Positioning trolleys for practicality and safety Secondary considerations: • Near required electrical sockets • In a low traffic area • Away from flammable items • Near suitable ventilation or exhaust capabilities • Unlikely to be bumped by other staff or customers • Close to the largest amount of tables with minimum movement
  19. 19. DEDY WIJAYANTO 19 Direct safety precautions There are many other safety requirements that must be addressed including: • Need for staff training • Removing pan from flame before adding spirits • Regulating height of flame • Ensuring that flammable liquors are sealed and kept away from flame
  20. 20. Element 3: Prepare and serve menu items DEDY WIJAYANTO 20
  21. 21. Prepare and serve menu items DEDY WIJAYANTO 21 Performance Criteria for this Element are: • Prepare and serve a range of food menu items using the gueridon • Prepare and serve a range of beverage menu items using the gueridon • Prepare accompaniments to accompany a range of menu items using the gueridon
  22. 22. Prepare and serve menu items DEDY WIJAYANTO 22 • Now that the gueridon trolley is, stocked and in place, it is now time to prepare and serve a range of menu items • This is the time that customers get to participate in the gueridon experience, many for the first time • This section will explore in detail the different procedures undertaken in the gueridon process and ways to interact and involve the customers to enhance their dining experience
  23. 23. Carving meat DEDY WIJAYANTO 23 Carving meat procedures • Presenting platter of meat to the guest for approval • Turning on heat source to keep protein warm while carving • Carve meat • Minimising waste • Placing meat on plate • Placing starch, vegetable and appropriate garnish on plate
  24. 24. DEDY WIJAYANTO 24 Carving techniques • A stand time of 10 to 20 minutes • Place the meat on a large cutting board with a well at one end to hold the juice • Use a long, sharp carving knife to slice the meat and a long-handled meat fork to steady the meat • Slicing protein into equal portions • Cutting cleanly and neatly at designated area • Ensure that movements are swift and accurate
  25. 25. Sautéing food DEDY WIJAYANTO 25 • Sautéing is where food is tossed in a small amount of hot fat over high heat to colour the food evenly during cooking • Sauté comes from the French word ‘sauter’ which means ‘to jump’ • Normally the ingredients are cut into small pieces or slices to help speed up the cooking process
  26. 26. DEDY WIJAYANTO 26 Suitable foods for sautéing • Tender food items • Tougher cuts of minced or finely chopped meat • Cuts of meat that are too lean for grilling • Fish, either whole or as fillets • Lobster, squid (calamari) and prawns • Most vegetables • Omelettes and eggs • Pancakes • Pre-cooked pasta and rice
  27. 27. DEDY WIJAYANTO 27 Sautéing techniques • Place minimal amount of fat in the pan • Wait until fat is hot • Add protein to the pan • Season the food • Seal in hot fat to retain natural juices • While the food is cooking, toss it regularly so that it cooks regularly • Cook protein until it is caramelising, the protein will release when ready
  28. 28. DEDY WIJAYANTO 28 Sautéing techniques • Turn protein over to cook the other side • Remove pan from the heat source • Add spirits or liqueurs and flambé • Place pan back on to the heat source • Add sauce to the pan • Deglaze the pan juices
  29. 29. DEDY WIJAYANTO 29 Sautéing techniques • Strain the sauce • Adjust the seasoning and serve • Place sautéed item onto the plate • Place starch, vegetable and appropriate garnish on plate • Serve the guest their tableside items
  30. 30. DEDY WIJAYANTO 30
  31. 31. Filleting fish DEDY WIJAYANTO 31 Filleting techniques – round fish • Grasp the gutted fish firmly at the head • Cut through the skin and flesh at the head, just behind the front fin and close to the gills, until you reach the spine • Lay the fish flat on the board and cut along the dorsal, or top, fin down to the rib cage from head to tail
  32. 32. DEDY WIJAYANTO 32 Filleting techniques – round fish • Ease the knife gently towards the tail between spine and flesh, holding it firmly against the bone • Turn the fish over and repeat on the other side • If you are filleting a large fish, cut along the curve of the rib bones, rather than cutting through them
  33. 33. DEDY WIJAYANTO 33 Filleting techniques – flat fish • Lay the skinned flat on the board • Make an incision down the centre of the backbone from head to tail • With the blade of the knife flat on the bone, cut gently out from the backbone towards the fins • Remove the fish from the bone, using your free hand to ease back the flesh as you go
  34. 34. DEDY WIJAYANTO 34 Filleting techniques – flat fish • Lay the skinned flat on the board • Make an incision down the centre of the backbone from head to tail • With the blade of the knife flat on the bone, cut gently out from the backbone towards the fins • Remove the fish from the bone, using your free hand to ease back the flesh as you go
  35. 35. Preparing salads DEDY WIJAYANTO 35 • Usually salads consist of cold preparations made from raw, cooked or blanched vegetables, served singly or in combination • Warm salads are a more modern addition to the menu
  36. 36. Preparing salads DEDY WIJAYANTO 36 Salad ingredients • Lettuce, tomato and greens • Fresh herbs • Fruits • Nuts • Pasta
  37. 37. DEDY WIJAYANTO 37 Salad ingredients • Seafood • Meats • Cheeses • Cooked eggs • Wide range of sauces and garnishes
  38. 38. DEDY WIJAYANTO 38 Basic features of a good salad • All ingredients must be fresh and of good quality • The salad must be attractive and appetising in appearance • All ingredients should be chosen and mixed so that flavours are compatible • It should be simple, without elaborate garnishes • The ingredients for a salad should be chosen to contrast with other food being served
  39. 39. DEDY WIJAYANTO 39 Salad preparation techniques • All raw ingredients should be fresh and of impeccable quality • All leaf salad vegetables should be carefully trimmed of discoloured or damaged leaves and roots, them washed in cold water, drained and dried thoroughly • Remove any tough or wilted spots • Large salad leaves are best if carefully torn into manageable sized pieces • Vegetables, whether raw or cooked, should be cut as evenly and neatly as possible
  40. 40. DEDY WIJAYANTO 40
  41. 41. DEDY WIJAYANTO 41 Salad preparation techniques • Season the bowl according to recipe • Place ingredients in the bowl according to recipe • Salads comprising raw, green salad leaves should be dressed and mixed at the last possible minute. See below for more information relating to dressings • Portioning ingredients onto appropriate crockery • Serving the guest their tableside items
  42. 42. Serving cheese DEDY WIJAYANTO 42 Serving cheese techniques • Remove most cheeses from the refrigerator at least 30 minutes before serving • For whole wheels and large wedges, cut only what you expect to use and return the remainder to the refrigerator • Cut cheese according to menu including wedges, slices or rounds • To cut a wedge of cheese from a wheel, use a large knife dipped in hot water and wiped
  43. 43. DEDY WIJAYANTO 43 Serving cheese techniques • To cut a wedge of cheese from a wheel, use a large knife dipped in hot water and wiped • Slice the cheese rind or wax first and then gently rock the knife from front-to-back, applying pressure to evenly cut through the body of the cheese • Make swift and accurate movements • Remove rind or wax covering if required • Portioning cheese
  44. 44. DEDY WIJAYANTO 44 Serving cheese techniques • Ensuring that edges of cheese sections are smooth • Minimising waste • For serving, whilst cheese knives are suitable to serve hard cheeses. A butter knife can be used for softer cheeses. Marinated cheeses in oil can be served with a small fork or spoon. • Placing cheese on appropriate crockery
  45. 45. DEDY WIJAYANTO 45 Serving cheese techniques • Add suitable accompaniments • Serving the guest their tableside items • Remember to provide a separate cheese knife or utensil for each cheese • Encourage guests not to mix the knives to avoid mixing cheese flavours
  46. 46. DEDY WIJAYANTO 46 Serving dessert techniques • Slicing of cakes and flans • Serving of muffins and individual pies • Scooping of ice-cream • Lighting of bombes • Cooking of crepes and omelettes
  47. 47. DEDY WIJAYANTO 47 Flambé steps • Preparing items for inclusion • Turning on heat source to heat copper pan • Placing butter and sugar in the pan • Caramelising butter and sugar • Adding ingredients • Removing pan from the heat source
  48. 48. Serving desserts DEDY WIJAYANTO 48 Flambé steps • Adding spirits or liqueur to the pan according to recipe • Flambéing according to recipe • Placing pan back on the heat source • Placing tableside dessert item onto the plate • Adding suitable sauce, accompaniments and garnish and serve
  49. 49. Preparing beverage items DEDY WIJAYANTO 49 Range of beverage items Given that most customers will have some type of beverage to accompany a meal, there are many beverages that can be promoted and served through gueridon service to help improve the dining experience. • What beverage items can be prepared using gueridon service? • How are they prepared?
  50. 50. Preparing cocktails DEDY WIJAYANTO 50 Types of cocktails There are five different methods to making a cocktail: • Shaken • Blended • Built • Stirred • Layered
  51. 51. DEDY WIJAYANTO 51 Shaken The ingredients are placed into a cocktail shaker, shaken and then strained into a glass. • Between the Sheets • Brandy Alexander • Daiquiri • Golden Dream
  52. 52. DEDY WIJAYANTO 52
  53. 53. See you in part 4. deddywijayanto@stptrisakti.ac.id DEDY WIJAYANTO 53

×