Part 4 provide gueridon service

PROVIDE GUERIDON SERVICE DEDY WIJAYANTO DEDY WIJAYANTTO 1 Part 4-
Preparing cocktails DEDY WIJAYANTTO 2 Types of cocktails There are five different methods to making a cocktail: • Shaken •...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 3 Shaken The ingredients are placed into a cocktail shaker, shaken and then strained into a glass. • Betwe...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 4 Blended Ingredients are placed into a blender and blended. • Pina Colada • Frozen Daiquiri • Margarita
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 5 Built These are simply mixed in the glass in which they will be served. They include floating liqueur on...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 6 Stirred The ingredients are placed into a mixing glass (called a ‘bar glass’) and stirred together with ...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 7 Layered These are built in the glass they are served in (a liqueur) glass. The intention is that the dri...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 8 • Fortified wines are base wines which are strengthened or ‘fortified’ by the addition of grape spirit o...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 9 Types of fortified wines • Sherries • Vermouth • Ports • Muscat • Tokay • Frontignac
Preparing specialist coffee DEDY WIJAYANTTO 10 Liqueur/spirit coffees • Another popular after-dinner drink is the range of...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 11 Techniques to make specialist coffee • Ready the glass or mug • Prepare good-quality, strong, black cof...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 12
Prepare accompaniments DEDY WIJAYANTTO 13 • There are endless accompaniments that can be served with food and beverage ite...
Roast accompaniments DEDY WIJAYANTTO 14 Accompaniments for roasted meat • Roast lamb Mint sauce and gravy • Roast mutton O...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 15 Accompaniments for roasted meat • Roast chicken Thyme, lemon and parsley stuffing and gravy • Roast duc...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 16 Accompaniments for roasted meat Roasted meats are normally served with: • Roasted vegetables including ...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 17 Accompaniments for roasted meat Roasted meats are normally served with: • Roasted vegetables including ...
Seafood accompaniments DEDY WIJAYANTTO 18 Accompaniments for seafood • Lemon wedges or slices • Tartare sauce • Chilli Sau...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 19 Accompaniments for seafood Seafood is normally served with: • Rice • Potatoes – normally French fries •...
Salad accompaniments DEDY WIJAYANTTO 20 Salad dressings Some form of dressing is commonly served with salad. Salads are us...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 21 Making vinaigrette • Vinaigrette is a mixture of oil, vinegar, salt and pepper • As a general rule of t...
Type equation here. DEDY WIJAYANTTO 22
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 23 Accompaniments for salads Salad is normally served with: • Bread – sticks, croutons, toasted • An accom...
Dessert accompaniments DEDY WIJAYANTTO 24 Accompaniments for desserts • Sauces – hot or cold • Coulis – pureed fruit • Fru...
Cheese accompaniments DEDY WIJAYANTTO 25 Accompaniments for cheese • Nuts • Dried fruit • Fresh fruit • Olives • Pate • Di...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 26 Accompaniments for cheese • Pickled vegetables • Crudités (vegetable sticks) • Crackers • Bread • Rolls...
Involve and entertain guests DEDY WIJAYANTTO 27 • A major reason for introducing gueridon service in an establishment is t...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 28 Explain the process • Preparation process • Cooking process • Choice of ingredients • Where ingredients...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 29 Other techniques to involve and entertain • Telling the history of gueridon service • Telling of the hi...
Present finished menu items DEDY WIJAYANTTO 30 • The actual food and beverages that the guests consume is only part of the...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 31 Key points when serving food and beverage • Do it quickly • Do it professionally • Ensure the hygienic ...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 32
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 33 Serving food • Place meat at the 6 o’clock position • Announce each meal and cooking style • Allow acce...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 34 Serving beverages • Place the beverage to the right of the seated customer • Should handle glassware by...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 35 Ensuring adequate side dishes / condiments • Tomato sauce • Tabasco sauce • Mustards • Tartare sauce • ...
Present finished menu items DEDY WIJAYANTTO 36 Ensuring adequate eating utensils • Extra cutlery • Extra crockery • Extra ...
Present finished menu items DEDY WIJAYANTTO 37 Complete additional activities • Offering additional food and beverage • Ch...
Clear and clean trolleys, equipment and utensils DEDY WIJAYANTTO 38 Now that all food and beverage items prepared through ...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 39 Remove trolley The first step is to remove the trolley to an appropriate location, preferably in the ki...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 40 Clear trolley and items The next step is to clear all used items off the gueridon trolley. This may inc...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 41 Store unused perishables In many cases there are unused items that can be reused, include • Sugar, salt...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 42 Dispose of left over food At the end of each gueridon session and at the end of trade you may be requir...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 43 Reusing items Items that can be re-used include: • Butters and dairy products • Cooking oils and propri...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 44 Clean trolley Pieces of gueridon equipment and items may need to be: • Cleaned and left out ready for t...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 45 Replenish trolley • Once the trolley is clean it is now time to replenish the trolley with all items th...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 46 Store trolley The last step is to store the gueridon trolley in the appropriate location, including: • ...
DEDY WIJAYANTTO 47
See you again. deddywijayanto@stptrisakti.ac.id DEDY WIJAYANTTO 48
