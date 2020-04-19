Part 1 provide gueridon service

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROVIDE GUERIDON SERVICE D1.HBS.CL5.11 Slide 1 Part 1 DEDY WIJAYANTO
Subject Elements This unit comprises three Elements: • Promote gueridon service to guests • Prepare gueridon equipment for...
Element 1: Promote gueridon service to guests Slide 3
Promote gueridon service to guests Performance Criteria for this Element are: • Identify the range of menu items that may ...
Promote gueridon service to guests Performance Criteria for this Element are: • Identify, describe and explain the role of...
Gueridon service • In summary gueridon service is the preparation, cooking or partial cooking of menu items in view of the...
Gueridon service Gueridon service is a traditional style of service that is commonly reserved for high end establishments....
Gueridon service Complexity of gueridon service It is often described as the most complex of service styles, as every acti...
Gueridon service Reducing complexity of gueridon service A large number of food and beverage establishments will either pr...
Advantages of gueridon service • Provides a unique point of difference • Promotes menu items to surrounding tables and the...
Advantages of gueridon service • Increases personalised service • Increases interaction with the customer • Allows custome...
Disadvantages of gueridon service • Need for specialist equipment • Staff need to be highly skilled • Highly labour intens...
Menu items What menu items are commonly provided through gueridon service including: • Food items • Beverage items What ne...
Menu items Selection of menu items The selection of these menu items will be based on: • Ingredients involved • Complexity...
Gueridon food menu items Appetisers Appetisers are menu items offered for guests to eat prior to their main course. • What...
Gueridon food menu items Appetisers • Hors d’oeuvres • Canapés • Savouries • Antipasto • Tapas • Finger foods • Sandwiches...
Gueridon food menu items Soups A traditional course on many menus, soups provide low food cost items for many premises. • ...
Gueridon food menu items Soups • Clear soups • Broths • Purées • Cream soups • Bisque Slide 20
Gueridon food menu items Pasta • Pasta is a common item that is prepared using gueridon service • Normally the pasta itsel...
Gueridon food menu items Salads • Salads may exist as a stand-alone menu item or as an accompaniment to a main course dish...
Gueridon food menu items Salads Salads can be served in simple form such as a ‘green salad’ or may be more intensive inclu...
Gueridon food menu items Salads Caesar salad Caesar salad is the most popular salad made in front of the guests. • What is...
Gueridon food menu items Meat, poultry, fish and seafood Staple ingredients can be: • The stand-alone ingredient for a dis...
Gueridon food menu items Meat • Beef • Lamb • Veal • Goat • Pork Slide 26
Gueridon food menu items Poultry • Chicken • Turkey • Squab • Pheasant • Duck • Goose Slide 27
Gueridon food menu items Fish • Flat fish • Round fish • Fillets • Whitefish • Oily fish Slide 28
Gueridon food menu items Seafood • Shellfish • Molluscs • Crustaceans • Octopus and squid Slide 29
Gueridon food menu items Vegetables • What types of vegetables are commonly served? • How are they prepared and served? Sl...
Gueridon food menu items Sauces, accompaniments and garnishes • Sauces, garnishes and accompaniments are additions to the ...
Gueridon food menu items Sauces • Sauce is a term used in cookery to describe a wide range of flavoured liquids that are s...
Gueridon food menu items Accompaniments Accompaniments are complementary additions to the main ingredient of a meal. Accom...
Gueridon food menu items Accompaniments - roasts Accompaniments for roasts include: • Horseradish sauce • Mustard • Mint s...
Gueridon food menu items Garnishes • Garnish refers to the decoration of food by the addition of other items • Garnishes s...
Gueridon food menu items Garnishes Common garnishes may include: • Lemon wedges • Herbs including parsley, rosemary, dill,...
Gueridon food menu items Specialist cuisine food items Specialist cuisine food items commonly relate to cuisines of variou...
Gueridon food menu items Specialist cuisine food items • Offal • Aromatics, flavourings, spices, spice mixes and herbs • G...
Gueridon food menu items Specialist cuisine food items • Fruits, vegetables, flowers and salad items • Aquatic plants such...
Gueridon food menu items Desserts Desserts are served after the main course • What types of desserts are commonly served u...
Gueridon food menu items Desserts • Puddings, cakes and flans • Fritters • Prepared fruit • Soufflé • Crepes and omelettes...
Gueridon food menu items Desserts – Crepes Suzette Crepes suzette is the most popular menu item prepared in gueridon servi...
Gueridon food menu items Fruit A growing focus on healthy eating has seen increased up- take of fruit in premises. • What ...
Gueridon food menu items Cheese There are endless varieties of cheese. Cheese is normally sliced or portioned and served w...
Gueridon beverage menu items Types of beverages These include: • Hot and cold beverages • Alcoholic and non-alcoholic choi...
Gueridon beverage menu items Speciality Coffees • Various spirits and liqueurs can be combined with hot coffee and fresh d...
Gueridon beverage menu items Spirits and liqueurs In some cases customers may wish to have a spirit or liqueur at the end ...
Promote & discuss menu items Many customers will rely on you to provide them with information about menu items. It is the ...
