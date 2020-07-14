Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GENERASI ANTI NARKOBA
NARKOBA Menyebabkan penurunan kesadaran dan mengurangi rasa nyeri contoh : heroin, sabu, ganja,morfin NARKOTIKA Menyebabka...
Penggolongan Narkoba berdasarka UU No. 35 tahun 2009 pasal 27 2 1 3 Digunakan terbatas dalam pelayanan kesehatan Sanksi hu...
TEMPAT-TEMPAT PEREDARAN NARKOBA WARUNG KOPI WARUNG INTERNET TEMPAT KONSER
APA YANG HARUS DILAKUKAN ?
Menciptakan lingkungan bersih Narkoba2 Mengaktifkan satgas anti narkoba1 Melaporkan bila ada peredaran narkoba di sekolah3...
MENURUT KAMU MANA YANG LEBIH KEREN ?
TUGA S Buat poster yang menyatakan kamu generasi anti narkoba.
TERIMA KASIH
Anti Narkoba
Anti Narkoba
Anti Narkoba
Anti Narkoba
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Anti Narkoba

36 views

Published on

Anti Narkoba SMPN 1 Wonoayu

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Anti Narkoba

  1. 1. GENERASI ANTI NARKOBA
  2. 2. NARKOBA Menyebabkan penurunan kesadaran dan mengurangi rasa nyeri contoh : heroin, sabu, ganja,morfin NARKOTIKA Menyebabkan psikoaktif melalui pengaruh susunan syaraf pusat dan menyebakan perubahan mental dan perilaku PSIKOTROPIKA BAHAN ADIKTIF Bukan termasuk narkotika/psikotropika tapi berpengaruh pada kerja otak
  3. 3. Penggolongan Narkoba berdasarka UU No. 35 tahun 2009 pasal 27 2 1 3 Digunakan terbatas dalam pelayanan kesehatan Sanksi hukuman 4 tahun pidana Digunakan dalam layanan kesehatan sebagai pilihan terakhir karena menimbulkan ketergantungan Sanksi hukuman 2 tahun pidana Digunakan dalam pengobatan dan menimbulkan ketergantung ringan Sanksi pidana 1 tahun
  4. 4. TEMPAT-TEMPAT PEREDARAN NARKOBA WARUNG KOPI WARUNG INTERNET TEMPAT KONSER
  5. 5. APA YANG HARUS DILAKUKAN ?
  6. 6. Menciptakan lingkungan bersih Narkoba2 Mengaktifkan satgas anti narkoba1 Melaporkan bila ada peredaran narkoba di sekolah3 Menyampaikan pesan anti narkoba dalam setiap kegiatan4 Membantu teman yang menjadi korban penyalahgunaan narkoba 5 5M
  7. 7. MENURUT KAMU MANA YANG LEBIH KEREN ?
  8. 8. TUGA S Buat poster yang menyatakan kamu generasi anti narkoba.
  9. 9. TERIMA KASIH

×