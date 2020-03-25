Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PRODUCT HIERARCHY AND MIX Prepared By Amaresh Tyagi Asst. Professor HIMT Group of Institutions Greater Noida
Product Hierarchy The product hierarchy stretches from basic needs to particular items that satisfy those needs. There are...
Example of product hierarchy using a cooker
Continued 4. Product line - A group of products within a product class that are closely related because they perform a sim...
PRODUCT MIX
Product systems and mix A product system is a group of diverse but related items that function in a compatible manner. e.g...
Product Line Product line refers to a group of products that are closely related because they satisfy a class of needs, ar...
The depth of a product mix refers to how many variants are offered to each product in the line. The consistency of the pro...
HUL Product Mix
Product line decisions These can be : 1) Line stretching 2) Line filing 3) Line pruning Line stretching - It occurs when a...
ii) The company may wish to tie up lower end competitors who might otherwise try to move up market. iii) The company may f...
2. Line filling - A firm can also lengthen its product line by adding more items within the present range.There may be sev...
Line pruning - It means dropping weak items from product line. In other words, it means reducing the depth of a product li...
Product mix strategies 1. Expansion of product mix 2. Contracting or dropping the product 3. Alteration of the existing pr...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Product hierarchy and product mix

27 views

Published on

these slides explain the product hierarchy and product mix in easy way with the help of examples.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Product hierarchy and product mix

  1. 1. PRODUCT HIERARCHY AND MIX Prepared By Amaresh Tyagi Asst. Professor HIMT Group of Institutions Greater Noida
  2. 2. Product Hierarchy The product hierarchy stretches from basic needs to particular items that satisfy those needs. There are six levels of products hierarchy . 1. Need family – The core need that underlies the existence of a product family. 2. Product family – All the product classes that can satisfy a core need with reasonable effectiveness. 3. Product class- A group of products within a product family recognized as having a certain functional coherence. It is also known as product category.
  3. 3. Example of product hierarchy using a cooker
  4. 4. Continued 4. Product line - A group of products within a product class that are closely related because they perform a similar function, are sold to the same customer groups, are marketed through the same outlets or channels, or fall within given price ranges. 5. Product type - A group of items within a product line that share one of several possible forms of the product. 6. Item – A distinct unit within a brand or product line distinguishable by size, price, appearance, or some other attribute.
  5. 5. PRODUCT MIX
  6. 6. Product systems and mix A product system is a group of diverse but related items that function in a compatible manner. e.g. Redmi Y1 product includes headphone, cable, cases and car accessory. A Product Mix (also called a product assortment) is the set of all products and items a particular seller offers for sale. A product mix consists of various product lines.
  7. 7. Product Line Product line refers to a group of products that are closely related because they satisfy a class of needs, are sold to the same customer groups , are marketed through same type of outlets or channel. A company’s product mix has a certain width, length, depth and consistency.- The width of a product mix refers to how many different product lines the company carries. The length of a product mix refers to the total number of items in the mix.
  8. 8. The depth of a product mix refers to how many variants are offered to each product in the line. The consistency of the product mix refers to how closely related the various product line are in end use, production requirements, distribution channels or some other way.
  9. 9. HUL Product Mix
  10. 10. Product line decisions These can be : 1) Line stretching 2) Line filing 3) Line pruning Line stretching - It occurs when a company lengthens its product line beyond its current range. The company can stretch its line down market, up market, or both ways. a) Down market stretch – A company positioned in the middle market may want to introduce a lower – priced line for any of three reasons: i) The company may notice strong growth opportunities.
  11. 11. ii) The company may wish to tie up lower end competitors who might otherwise try to move up market. iii) The company may find that the middle market is stagnating or declining. b) Up market stretch – Companies may wish to enter the high end of the market to achieve more growth, to realise higher margins, or simply to position themselves as full line manufacturer. c) Two way stretch - Companies serving the middle market might decide to stretch their line in both direction .
  12. 12. 2. Line filling - A firm can also lengthen its product line by adding more items within the present range.There may be several reasons for line filling-  Reaching for incremental profits  Trying to satisfying dealers who complain about lost sales because of missing items in the line  Trying to utilize excess capacity  Trying to be the leading full- line company  Trying to keep out the competitors
  13. 13. Line pruning - It means dropping weak items from product line. In other words, it means reducing the depth of a product line by deleting less profitable offering in a particular product category.
  14. 14. Product mix strategies 1. Expansion of product mix 2. Contracting or dropping the product 3. Alteration of the existing product 4. Development of new uses for existing products 5. Trading up and trading down- trading up refers to the adding of higher priced prestige product to the existing lines with the intentions of increasing sales of the existing low priced product and vice versa.

×