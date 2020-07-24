Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pangan Lokal Kunci KetahananPangan Studi Potensi Desa Yokiwa Distrik Sentani Timur- Kab.Jayapura Papua Rajah Indra,Praktis...
Kampung Yokiwa terdiri dari 116 (KK) dengan 526 jiwa. Total Luas Lahan 300 hektar, Tiap kk diberi kesempatan mengolah laha...
8 12 3 4 5 6 7 Produk Turunan SAGU Pemanfaatan Limbah SAGU
Beras dan Mie Sagu Low IG,Glutten Free
Pengujian Bioassay Beras Sagu a b c de Normal Diabetes Beras sagu+kacang merah Beras Sagu Riset : Ir. Sribudi W. MSc USM-U...
Kreasi Produk 2
Robert Mboik Ceposhttps://www.ceposonline.com/2019/03/05 Kondisi Sungai Itawfili yang bisa digunakan untuk atraksi olahrag...
JAMUR
Jamur Merang
Hasil Budidaya
Resto Sagu
Nugget Ekado Bakso Empal Kerupuk Sate PRODUK JAMUR
Gula Sagu
Mesin Produksi Gula Sagu
Hubungan Antara Sagu dan Talas? Sagu yg dirubah menjadi PLA ternyata aman diinjeksi ke kulit wajah. Karena akan rusak terd...
Kampanye Sagu Pangan Sehat
Terima kasih Ir. RAJAH INDRAYANA : 087877507908 e-mail add : rindrayana@hotmail.com
MENGENAL POHON SAGU
Paparan Pangan Lokal Kunci Ketahan Pangan

Paparan Pangan Lokal Kunci Ketahan Pangan yang disampaikan oleh Ir. Rajah Indrayana, M.Eng, dalam Kuliah Online Akademi Desa #34 24 Juli 2020

  1. 1. Pangan Lokal Kunci KetahananPangan Studi Potensi Desa Yokiwa Distrik Sentani Timur- Kab.Jayapura Papua Rajah Indra,Praktisi Pangan Lokal
  2. 2. Kampung Yokiwa terdiri dari 116 (KK) dengan 526 jiwa. Total Luas Lahan 300 hektar, Tiap kk diberi kesempatan mengolah lahan 2 ha
  3. 3. 8 12 3 4 5 6 7 Produk Turunan SAGU Pemanfaatan Limbah SAGU
  4. 4. Beras dan Mie Sagu Low IG,Glutten Free
  5. 5. Pengujian Bioassay Beras Sagu a b c de Normal Diabetes Beras sagu+kacang merah Beras Sagu Riset : Ir. Sribudi W. MSc USM-UGMBeras Sel β Sel β Sel β Sel β Sel β Konsumsi beras sagu (Gambar d) pada tikus diabet akan memperbaiki kerja pankreas melalui perbaikan sel beta-pankreas, dimana sel beta- pankreas merupakan penghasil insulin.
  6. 6. Kreasi Produk 2
  7. 7. Robert Mboik Ceposhttps://www.ceposonline.com/2019/03/05 Kondisi Sungai Itawfili yang bisa digunakan untuk atraksi olahraga jet sky, guna mendukung pengembangan pariwisata di Kampung Yokiwa, Kampung Yokiwa Dijadikan Pilot Project Untuk Pengembangan Pariwisata Kepala Dinas Pariwisata Kabupaten Jayapura, Joko Sunaryo Pengelolaan pariwisata akan melibatkan masyarakat melalui pemberdayaan ekonomi masyarakat. “Dengan memanfaatkan air danau yang keluar ke muara Jafuri, kampung ini akan dibangun wahana-wahana permainan air, ada gazebo sebagai rumah singgah, sungai Itawfili ini bisa digunakan untuk atraksi olahraga jet sky, kano dan lainnya,
  8. 8. JAMUR
  9. 9. Jamur Merang
  10. 10. Hasil Budidaya
  11. 11. Resto Sagu
  12. 12. Nugget Ekado Bakso Empal Kerupuk Sate PRODUK JAMUR
  13. 13. Gula Sagu
  14. 14. Mesin Produksi Gula Sagu
  15. 15. Hubungan Antara Sagu dan Talas? Sagu yg dirubah menjadi PLA ternyata aman diinjeksi ke kulit wajah. Karena akan rusak terderagradasi menjadi air dan carbodioksida. Injeksi PLA ke kulit wajah yg berulang ternyata menstimulsi pembentukan collagen secara alami. Bahan bakunya? Dari HA yg berasall dari mengkonsumsi umbi Satoimo. Jadilah kulit. wajah menjadi terbarukan COSMETIC
  16. 16. Kampanye Sagu Pangan Sehat
  17. 17. Terima kasih Ir. RAJAH INDRAYANA : 087877507908 e-mail add : rindrayana@hotmail.com
  18. 18. MENGENAL POHON SAGU

