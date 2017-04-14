Khutbah jumaat 14 april 2017

‫ناناس‬ ‫ڤكان‬ ‫جامع‬ ‫مسجد‬ 4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 1
4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 2 ‫ناناس‬ ‫ڤكان‬ ‫جامع‬ ‫مسجد‬ IMAM HJ. SYAWAL BIN DIKUN
ِ‫ِل‬‫ئ‬‫ا‬َ‫ق‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ِ ‫ه‬ ِ‫ّلِل‬ ُ‫د‬ْ‫م‬َ‫ح‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ 4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 3
ُ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ َ‫ك‬ٌِ‫ر‬َ‫ش‬ َ‫َّل‬ ُ‫ه‬َ‫د‬ْ‫ح‬ َ‫و‬ ُ‫هللا‬ ‫ه‬‫َّل‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬ ‫ه‬‫َّل‬ ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ ُ‫د‬َ‫ه‬ْ‫ش‬َ‫أ‬ ُ‫ه‬ُ‫...
“Wahai orang-orang yang beriman, taatilah kamu kepada Allah dan taatilah kamu kepada Rasulullah dan kepada “ Ulil Amri “ (...
Sidang Jumaat Yang DiRahmati Allah Marilah kita bertakwa kepada Allah s.w.t dengan melaksanakan segala perintahnya dan men...
Maashiral Muslimin Rahimakumullah 4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 7 Firman Allah di dalam surah An Naml ayat 87 maksudnya : ...
4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 8 Kita wajib beriman tentang peristiwa akan berlakunya tiupan sangkakala ini. Semuanya dibaw...
4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 9 Sidang Jumaat Yang Di Rahmati Allah Hadis yang diriwayatkan oleh Abu Hurairah R.A . Rasulu...
4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 10 Firman Allah dalam surah Az Zumar ayat68 maksudnya : “ Dan sudah tentu akan ditiup pada s...
4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 11 Tiupan ini merupakan tiupan yang mengejutkan dan membinasakan yang didengar oleh setiap o...
4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 12 Antara amanah yang perlu diperhatikan : 1. Memakmurkan bumi Allah  Iaitu dengan melaksan...
4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 13 Kemudian berfirman Allah didalam sura Al Kahfi ayat 47 maksdunya : “ingatlah hari kami ca...
4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 14 Sidanng Jumaat Yang Dirahmati Allah  Beruntunglah manusia yang telah menyediakan bekalan...
4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 15 Sidang Jumaat Yang di Rahmati Allah Marilah kita muhassabah diri kita sendiri , selama ke...
4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 16 Maksudnya : “ (Ingatlah ) hari kami menggulung langit seperti menggulug lembaran surat ca...
4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 17 ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬‫ه‬ٌِ‫إ‬ َ‫و‬ ًِ‫ن‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ف‬َ‫ن‬ َ‫و‬ ،ِ‫ٌم‬ِ‫ظ‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ِ‫ان‬َ‫ء‬ْ‫ر‬ُ‫ق‬ْ‫ل‬‫...
4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 18 Khutbah Jumaat Kedua
4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 19 ُ‫هللا‬ ‫ه‬‫َّل‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬ ‫ه‬‫َّل‬ ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ ُ‫د‬َ‫ه‬ْ‫ش‬َ‫أ‬ ،َ‫ر‬َ‫م‬َ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬...
4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 20  Wahai hamba Allah, ingatlah bahawa dunia ini adalah tempat tumpangan untuk sementara. A...
4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 21 Sesungguhnya Allah dan malaikat-malaikatNya berselawat untuk Nabi. Hai orang-orang yang b...
4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 22 ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ِ‫د‬ٌَِّ‫س‬ ِ‫آل‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َ‫و‬ ٍ‫د‬‫ه‬‫م‬َ‫ح‬ُ‫م‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ِ‫د‬ٌَِّ‫س‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫...
4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 23 Juga kepada bapa saudara Junjungan kita Saidina Hamzah dan Saidina Abas R.A, cucu-cucunda...
4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 24 Ya Allah, Kurniakanlah taufik dan hidayah, kekuatan, kesejahteraan dan pertolongan kepada...
4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 25 َ‫ة‬َ‫ر‬َ‫ف‬َ‫ك‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ِ‫ل‬ُ‫ذ‬ْ‫اخ‬ َ‫و‬ ، َ‫ٌن‬ِ‫م‬ِ‫ل‬ْ‫س‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫و‬ َ‫م‬ َ‫َل‬...
4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 26 ِ‫اج‬‫ه‬‫ج‬ُ‫ح‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫ك‬ِ‫د‬ٌِ‫ب‬َ‫ع‬ِ‫ل‬ َ‫و‬ ،‫ا‬َ‫ن‬َ‫ل‬ َ‫ة‬ٌَِ‫ف‬‫ا‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ...
4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 27 ‫ر‬‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫اج‬ َ‫و‬ ٍ‫ن‬ٌُْ‫ع‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫ة‬‫ه‬‫ر‬ُ‫ق‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ِ‫ت‬‫ه‬ٌِّ‫ر‬ُ‫ذ‬ َ‫و‬ ...
4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 28 ،ِ‫ان‬َ‫س‬ْ‫ح‬ِ ْ‫اإل‬ َ‫و‬ ِ‫ل‬ْ‫د‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ِ‫ب‬ ُ‫ر‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ؤ‬ٌَ َ‫هللا‬ ‫نه‬ِ‫إ‬ ،ِ‫هل...
َ‫ة‬‫و‬َ‫ل‬‫ه‬‫الص‬ ْ‫ا‬‫و‬ُ‫م‬ٌِ‫ق‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫و‬. 4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 29
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Khutbah jumaat 14 april 2017

22 views

Published on

Khutbah Jumaat 14 April 2017

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
22
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Khutbah jumaat 14 april 2017

  1. 1. ‫ناناس‬ ‫ڤكان‬ ‫جامع‬ ‫مسجد‬ 4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 1
  2. 2. 4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 2 ‫ناناس‬ ‫ڤكان‬ ‫جامع‬ ‫مسجد‬ IMAM HJ. SYAWAL BIN DIKUN
  3. 3. ِ‫ِل‬‫ئ‬‫ا‬َ‫ق‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ِ ‫ه‬ ِ‫ّلِل‬ ُ‫د‬ْ‫م‬َ‫ح‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ 4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 3
  4. 4. ُ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ َ‫ك‬ٌِ‫ر‬َ‫ش‬ َ‫َّل‬ ُ‫ه‬َ‫د‬ْ‫ح‬ َ‫و‬ ُ‫هللا‬ ‫ه‬‫َّل‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬ ‫ه‬‫َّل‬ ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ ُ‫د‬َ‫ه‬ْ‫ش‬َ‫أ‬ ُ‫ه‬ُ‫ل‬‫و‬ُ‫س‬َ‫ر‬ َ‫و‬ ُ‫ه‬ُ‫د‬ْ‫ب‬ّ‫ع‬ ‫ًا‬‫د‬‫ه‬‫م‬َ‫ح‬ُ‫م‬ ‫نه‬َ‫أ‬ ُ‫د‬َ‫ه‬ْ‫ش‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫و‬ ٍ‫د‬‫ه‬‫م‬َ‫ح‬ُ‫م‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ِ‫د‬ٌَِّ‫س‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫م‬ِّ‫ل‬َ‫س‬ َ‫و‬ ِّ‫ل‬َ‫ص‬ ‫ه‬‫م‬ُ‫ه‬‫ه‬‫ل‬‫ال‬ َ‫ٌن‬ِ‫ع‬َ‫م‬ْ‫ج‬َ‫أ‬ ِ‫ه‬ِ‫ب‬ْ‫ص‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫و‬ ِ‫ه‬ِ‫ل‬‫آ‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َ‫و‬ َ‫هللا‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ق‬‫ه‬‫ت‬‫ا‬ ِ‫هللا‬ َ‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬ِ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬ٌََ‫ف‬ ُ‫د‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬‫ه‬‫م‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫ون‬ُ‫ق‬‫ه‬‫ت‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫از‬َ‫ف‬ ْ‫د‬َ‫ق‬َ‫ف‬ ِ‫هللا‬ ‫ى‬ َ‫و‬ْ‫ق‬َ‫ت‬ِ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ٌَ‫ا‬‫ه‬ٌِ‫إ‬ َ‫و‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬ٌ ِ‫ص‬ُ‫أ‬ 4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 4
  5. 5. “Wahai orang-orang yang beriman, taatilah kamu kepada Allah dan taatilah kamu kepada Rasulullah dan kepada “ Ulil Amri “ (orang- orang yang berkuasa) dari kalangan kamu. Kemudian jika kamu berbantah-bantah (berselisihan dalam sesuatu perkara, maka hendaklah kamu mengembalikannya kepada (kitab) Allah (Al-Quran) dan (Sunah) RasulNya. Jika kamu benar-benar beriman kepada Allah dan Hari Akhirat. Yang demikian adalah lebih baik (bagi kamu) dan lebih elok pula kesudahannya.” 4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 5
  6. 6. Sidang Jumaat Yang DiRahmati Allah Marilah kita bertakwa kepada Allah s.w.t dengan melaksanakan segala perintahnya dan meninggalkan segala larangannya. Mudah-mudahan amalan ibadat yang dilaksanakan sepanjang hidup ini diterima sebagai amalan yang dapat menyelamatkan diri ketika dibangkitkan semula. 4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 6
  7. 7. Maashiral Muslimin Rahimakumullah 4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 7 Firman Allah di dalam surah An Naml ayat 87 maksudnya : “ dan (ingatkanlah)hari ditiup sangkakala , lalu terkejutlah gerun gementar makhluk-makhluk yang ada di langit dan dibumi, kecuali mereka yang dikehendaki Allah dan kesemuanya datang kepadanya dengan keadaan tunduk patuh ”
  8. 8. 4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 8 Kita wajib beriman tentang peristiwa akan berlakunya tiupan sangkakala ini. Semuanya dibawah lingkungan ilmu Allah . Sangkakala ialah sejenis serunai yang akan ditiup oleh malaikat Israfil yang ditugaskan bagi meniupnya sebelum hari kiamat. Pada saat itu , hati dipenuhi dengan ketakutan yang luar biasa terhadap dahsyatnya huru hara , sejak ditiupnya sangkakala. Apabila ditiupnya , bulan , matahari , bintang- bintang akan hancur, lalu cakeralwala akan menjadi tidak menentu sehingga berlaku pelanggaran di antara planet – planet dan bumi mengeluarkan segala isinya serta gunung ganang hancur lebur berterbanngan.
  9. 9. 4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 9 Sidang Jumaat Yang Di Rahmati Allah Hadis yang diriwayatkan oleh Abu Hurairah R.A . Rasulullah S.A.W bersabda, maksudnya : “ Sesungguhnya Allah setelah selesai menciptakan langit dan bumi , diciptakan sangkakala , lalu diberikan di mulut Israfil, maka Israfil meletakkan sangkakala dimulutnya dan pandangan matanya ke arah arasyh menunggu bila diperintahkan ( untuk meniup). “ Aku ( Abu Hurairah) berkata : “ Wahai Rasulullah , Apakah sangkakala itu ? Baginda menjawab “tunduk” , aku bertanya lagi , bagaimanakah bentuknya? Baginda menjawab “ Sangat Besar” lalu baginda melanjutkan sabda nya : Sesunguhya “ demi zat (Allah) yang mengtuskan dengan kebenaran, sesungguhnya garis tengah sangkakala itu seluas langit dan bumi. Yang akan ditiup dengan dua kali tiupan . Tiupan pertama tiupan mematikan dan yang kedua , tiupan kebangkitan untuk mengadap tuhan semesta.”
  10. 10. 4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 10 Firman Allah dalam surah Az Zumar ayat68 maksudnya : “ Dan sudah tentu akan ditiup pada sangkakala , maka pada waktu itu atilah makhluk-makhluk yang ada dilangit dan ada dibumi kecuali yang dikehendaki oleh Allah (kemudian mati), kemudian ditiup sangkakala sekali lagi , maka dengan serta merta mereka bangun berdiri menunggu ( kesudahan masing-masing)”
  11. 11. 4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 11 Tiupan ini merupakan tiupan yang mengejutkan dan membinasakan yang didengar oleh setiap orang , sehingga mereka tidak lagi dapat memberi sesuatu wasiat dan tidak mampu kembali kepada keluarga dan orang –orang yang dikasihinya. Seterusnya , Allah S.W.T menjelaskan keadaan bumi apabila ditiupkan sangkakala , sepertimana digambarkan didalam surah Al Zalzalah ayat 1 hingga 3 maksudnya : “ Apabila bumi digegarkan dengan gegara yang sedahsyat- dahsyatnya , serta bui itu mengeluarkan segala isinya dan berkata lah manusia ( dengan perasaan gerun) apa yang sudah terjadi kepada bumi”
  12. 12. 4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 12 Antara amanah yang perlu diperhatikan : 1. Memakmurkan bumi Allah  Iaitu dengan melaksanakan yang baik dan mencegah yang mungkar, menegakkan keadilan dan mencegah kezalian . Firman Allah dalam surah Al Imran ayat 104 : “ dan hendaklah ada di antara kamu satu puak yang menyuruh kepada kepada kebajikan ( mengembangkan Islam ), dan menyuruh berbuat segala perkara yang baik , serta melarang daripadanya segala perkara yang salah ( buruk dan keji). Dan mereka yang bersifat demikian ialah orang-orang yang berjaya”
  13. 13. 4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 13 Kemudian berfirman Allah didalam sura Al Kahfi ayat 47 maksdunya : “ingatlah hari kami cabut dan terbangkan gunung ganang dan engkau akan melihat ( seluruh) muka bumi terdedah nyata dan kami himpukan mereka ( dipadang mahsyar) sehingga kami tidak akan tinggalkan seorangpun daripada mereka”
  14. 14. 4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 14 Sidanng Jumaat Yang Dirahmati Allah  Beruntunglah manusia yang telah menyediakan bekalan akhirat dan amat rugilah mereka yang tidak sempat membawa apa-apa bekalan untuk menghadapi saat sukar dipadang mahsyar.  Oleh itu tuan-tuan sekalian marilah sama-sama kita insaf dan menyedari akan kebenaran tiupan sangkakala semasa kita masih diberi peluang oleh Allah untuk hidup dimuka bumi ini dengan memperbanyakkan amalan soleh. Janganlah bertangguh dalam melakukan kebaikan dan melaksanakan perintah Allah
  15. 15. 4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 15 Sidang Jumaat Yang di Rahmati Allah Marilah kita muhassabah diri kita sendiri , selama kehidupan kita didunia ini , berapa banyakkah amalan yang telah kita sediakan untuk dibawa di padang mahsyar kelak . Mudah-mudahan kita akan diberi kekuatan untuk beribadat kepada Allah dan dijauhi dari sikap malas , leka serta lalai dalam kehidupan ini . Sesungguhnya mati itu benar, persoalan kubur itu benar, tiupan sangkakala itu benar, hari kiamat itu benar, hisab itu benar, syurga dan neraka itu benar. Firman Allah didalan surah Al Anbia ayat 104 :
  16. 16. 4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 16 Maksudnya : “ (Ingatlah ) hari kami menggulung langit seperti menggulug lembaran surat catatan sebagaimana kami mulakan wujudnya sesuatu kejadian , kami ulangi wujudnya lagi sebagai satu janji yangditanggung oleh kami. Sesungguhnya kami tetap melaksanakannya”
  17. 17. 4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 17 ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬‫ه‬ٌِ‫إ‬ َ‫و‬ ًِ‫ن‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ف‬َ‫ن‬ َ‫و‬ ،ِ‫ٌم‬ِ‫ظ‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ِ‫ان‬َ‫ء‬ْ‫ر‬ُ‫ق‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ِ‫ب‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫ل‬ َ‫و‬ ‫ِى‬‫ل‬ ُ‫هللا‬ َ‫ك‬َ‫ار‬َ‫ب‬ ًِّ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ َ‫ل‬‫ه‬‫ب‬َ‫ق‬َ‫ت‬ َ‫و‬ ،ِ‫ٌِم‬‫ك‬َ‫ح‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ِ‫ر‬ْ‫ك‬ِّ‫الذ‬ َ‫و‬ ِ‫ت‬‫ا‬ٌََ ْ‫اْل‬ َ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ِ‫ه‬ٌِ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ِ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬َ‫َذ‬‫ه‬ ‫ِى‬‫ل‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ق‬ ُ‫ل‬‫و‬ُ‫ق‬َ‫أ‬ ،ُ‫م‬ٌِ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ُ‫ع‬ٌِ‫م‬‫ه‬‫الس‬ َ‫ُو‬‫ه‬ ُ‫ه‬‫ه‬‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬ ُ‫ه‬َ‫ت‬ َ‫و‬ َ‫َِل‬‫ت‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬‫ِن‬‫م‬ َ‫و‬ َ‫ٌن‬ِ‫م‬ِ‫ل‬ْ‫س‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ِ‫ِر‬‫ئ‬‫ا‬َ‫س‬ِ‫ل‬ َ‫و‬ ،ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫ل‬ َ‫و‬ ‫ِى‬‫ل‬ َ‫م‬ٌِ‫ظ‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫هللا‬ ُ‫ر‬ِ‫ف‬ْ‫غ‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫س‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ٌََ‫ف‬ ُ‫ه‬‫و‬ُ‫ر‬ِ‫ف‬ْ‫غ‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫اس‬َ‫ف‬ ،ِ‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ْ‫إ‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫و‬ َ‫ٌن‬ِ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ْ‫إ‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫و‬ ِ‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ِ‫ل‬ْ‫س‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫و‬ َ‫ٌن‬ِ‫ِب‬‫ئ‬‫ا‬‫ه‬‫ت‬‫ال‬ َ‫ة‬‫ا‬َ‫ج‬َ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ٌَ َ‫و‬ َ‫ٌن‬ِ‫ِر‬‫ف‬ْ‫غ‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫س‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫ز‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ف‬.
  18. 18. 4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 18 Khutbah Jumaat Kedua
  19. 19. 4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 19 ُ‫هللا‬ ‫ه‬‫َّل‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬ ‫ه‬‫َّل‬ ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ ُ‫د‬َ‫ه‬ْ‫ش‬َ‫أ‬ ،َ‫ر‬َ‫م‬َ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬َ‫ك‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ٌِر‬‫ث‬َ‫ك‬ ‫ًا‬‫د‬ْ‫م‬َ‫ح‬ ِ ‫ه‬ ِ‫ّلِل‬ ُ‫د‬ْ‫م‬َ‫ح‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ا‬ َ‫د‬َ‫ه‬َ‫ج‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫م‬ِ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ً‫م‬َ‫غ‬ْ‫ر‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫و‬ ِ‫ه‬ِ‫ت‬‫ه‬ٌِ‫وب‬ُ‫ب‬ُ‫ر‬ِ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ار‬َ‫ر‬ْ‫ق‬ِ‫إ‬ ،ُ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ َ‫ك‬ٌِ‫ر‬َ‫ش‬ َ‫َّل‬ ُ‫ه‬َ‫د‬ ْ‫ح‬ َ‫و‬ ‫ى‬‫ه‬‫ل‬َ‫ص‬ ،ِ‫ر‬َ‫ش‬َ‫ب‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ُ‫د‬ٌَِّ‫س‬ ‫ًا‬‫د‬‫ه‬‫م‬َ‫ح‬ُ‫م‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ِ‫د‬ٌَِّ‫س‬ ‫نه‬َ‫أ‬ ُ‫د‬َ‫ه‬ْ‫ش‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫و‬ ،َ‫ر‬َ‫ف‬َ‫ك‬ َ‫و‬ ِ‫ه‬ِ‫ب‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َ‫و‬ ٍ‫د‬‫ه‬‫م‬َ‫ح‬ُ‫م‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ِ‫د‬ٌَِّ‫س‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َ‫م‬‫ه‬‫ل‬َ‫س‬ َ‫و‬ ُ‫هللا‬ِ‫ه‬ِ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ ِ‫ه‬ِ‫ب‬ْ‫ح‬َ‫ص‬ َ‫و‬ ِ‫هللا‬ َ‫د‬َ‫ب‬ِ‫اع‬ٌََ‫ف‬ ُ‫د‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬‫ه‬‫م‬َ‫أ‬ ،ٍ‫ر‬َ‫ب‬َ‫خ‬ِ‫ب‬ ٌ‫ن‬ُ‫ذ‬ُ‫أ‬ َ‫و‬ ٍ‫ر‬َ‫ظ‬َ‫ن‬ِ‫ب‬ ٌ‫ن‬ٌَْ‫ع‬ ْ‫ت‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ص‬‫ه‬‫ت‬‫ا‬ َ‫ر‬َ‫ج‬َ‫ز‬ َ‫و‬ ُ‫ه‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫ه‬َ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬‫ه‬‫م‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ا‬‫و‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫ن‬‫ا‬ َ‫و‬ ،َ‫ر‬َ‫م‬َ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ٌِ‫ف‬ َ‫هللا‬ ْ‫ا‬‫و‬ُ‫ق‬‫ه‬‫ت‬‫ا‬.
  20. 20. 4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 20  Wahai hamba Allah, ingatlah bahawa dunia ini adalah tempat tumpangan untuk sementara. Akhirat jugalah sebenar-sebenar tempat yang kekal untuk selama-lamanya.  Oleh itu marilah kita bertakwa kepada Allah untuk mendapatkan kebahagian serta menyelamatkan diri daripada seksaan api neraka. Allah berfirman didalam surah Al-Ahzab ayat 56:
  21. 21. 4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 21 Sesungguhnya Allah dan malaikat-malaikatNya berselawat untuk Nabi. Hai orang-orang yang beriman, berselawatlah kamu untuk Nabi dan ucapkanlah salam penghormatan kepadanya. َ‫ن‬ٌِْ‫ذ‬‫ه‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ٌَُّ‫ؤ‬ٌَ ًِِّ‫ب‬‫ه‬‫ن‬‫ال‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َ‫ن‬ ْ‫و‬ُّ‫ل‬َ‫ص‬ٌُ ُ‫ه‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ك‬ِ‫ئ‬َ‫َل‬َ‫م‬ َ‫و‬ َ‫هللا‬ ‫نه‬ِ‫إ‬ ‫ا‬ً‫م‬ٌِْ‫ل‬ْ‫س‬َ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ْ‫و‬ُ‫م‬ِّ‫ل‬َ‫س‬ َ‫و‬ ِ‫ه‬ٌَْ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬ ْ‫و‬ُّ‫ل‬َ‫ص‬ ‫ا‬ ْ‫و‬ُ‫ن‬َ‫م‬‫ا‬َ‫ء‬
  22. 22. 4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 22 ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ِ‫د‬ٌَِّ‫س‬ ِ‫آل‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َ‫و‬ ٍ‫د‬‫ه‬‫م‬َ‫ح‬ُ‫م‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ِ‫د‬ٌَِّ‫س‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫م‬ِّ‫ل‬َ‫س‬ َ‫و‬ ِّ‫ل‬َ‫ص‬ ‫ه‬‫م‬ُ‫ه‬‫ه‬‫ل‬‫ال‬ ٍ‫د‬‫ه‬‫م‬َ‫ح‬ُ‫م‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ َ‫َّل‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫م‬ َ‫و‬ Marilah kita bermohon kepada Allah S.W.T semoga Allah meredhai khalifah-khalifah Rasulullah S.A.W. iaitu Saidina Abu Bakar As- Siddiq R.A., Saidina Umar Ibni Khathab R.A., Saidina Osman Ibni Aafan R.A. dan Saidina Ali Ibni Abi Tholib R.A., dan juga sahabat- sahabat Baginda yang sama-sama berjuang menegakkan Agama Allah yang maha suci ini R.A..
  23. 23. 4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 23 Juga kepada bapa saudara Junjungan kita Saidina Hamzah dan Saidina Abas R.A, cucu-cucunda Baginda Saidina Hassan dan Saidina Hussein R.A, puteri-puteri Baginda Saidatina Fatimah Zaharaq dan lain-lainnya R.A, isteri- isteri baginda Saidatina Khadijah, Saidatina Aishah dan lain-lainnya R.A, seterusnya kepada sekalian keluarga, sahabat-sahabat, pengikut-pengikut sahabat R.A. dan mereka yang menuruti mereka itu dari semasa ke semasa hingga ke hari kiamat. ِ‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ْ‫إ‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫و‬ َ‫ٌِن‬‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ْ‫إ‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫و‬ ِ‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ِ‫ل‬ْ‫س‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫و‬ َ‫ٌِن‬‫م‬ِ‫ل‬ْ‫س‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬ِ‫ل‬ ْ‫ِر‬‫ف‬ْ‫اغ‬ ‫ه‬‫م‬ُ‫ه‬‫ه‬‫ل‬‫ال‬ِ‫اء‬ٌَْ‫ح‬َ ْ‫اْل‬ْ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬ْ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ُ‫ات‬ َ‫و‬ْ‫م‬َ ْ‫اْل‬ َ‫و‬ Ya Allah. Ampunkanlah sekalian kaum muslimin dan muslimat, mukminin dan mukminat, samada yang masih hidup atau pun yang telah meninggal dunia. Ya Allah kurniakanlah juga kemuliaan dan kesejahteraan kepada mereka yang berjihad dan menafkahkan hartanya ke jalanmu seperti pembayar-pembayar zakat, pewakaf-pewakaf dan seumpamanya.
  24. 24. 4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 24 Ya Allah, Kurniakanlah taufik dan hidayah, kekuatan, kesejahteraan dan pertolongan kepada ketua-ketua negera Islam dan raja-rajanya, khususnya kepada: ْ‫ان‬َ‫ط‬‫ل‬ُّ‫س‬‫ال‬ ْ‫م‬‫و‬ُ‫ح‬ ْ‫ر‬َ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ِ‫ن‬ْ‫ب‬ِ‫ا‬ ْ‫م‬ٌِ‫ه‬َ‫ر‬ْ‫ب‬ِ‫إ‬ ْ‫ان‬َ‫ط‬ْ‫ل‬ُ‫س‬‫ل‬َ‫ا‬ ،ْ‫ِك‬‫ت‬َ‫ع‬ٌِ‫ر‬َ‫ش‬ِ‫ل‬ َ‫س‬ ِ‫ار‬َ‫ح‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫ك‬َ‫د‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫ع‬ ،ْ‫َر‬‫د‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫ك‬ْ‫ِس‬‫ا‬ Sultan Yang Di Pertuan bagi negeri dan jajahan takluknya Johor Darul Ta’zim. Dan kepada Raja Zarith Sofiah Binti Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah, Permaisuri Johor, kepada Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, Tengku Mahkota Johor dan Cik Puan Khalida Binti Bustamam, putera-putera dan puteri-puteri diraja dan rakyat sekalian.
  25. 25. 4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 25 َ‫ة‬َ‫ر‬َ‫ف‬َ‫ك‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ِ‫ل‬ُ‫ذ‬ْ‫اخ‬ َ‫و‬ ، َ‫ٌن‬ِ‫م‬ِ‫ل‬ْ‫س‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫و‬ َ‫م‬ َ‫َل‬ْ‫س‬ِ‫إل‬‫ا‬ ‫ه‬‫ز‬ِ‫ع‬َ‫أ‬ ‫ه‬‫م‬ُ‫ه‬‫ه‬‫ل‬‫ال‬ ِ‫ٌِّن‬‫د‬ِّ‫ل‬ ٌّ‫ُو‬‫د‬َ‫ع‬ َ‫ُو‬‫ه‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫م‬ ‫ه‬‫ل‬ُ‫ك‬ َ‫و‬ ، َ‫ٌن‬ِ‫ك‬ِ‫ر‬ْ‫ش‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫و‬ َ‫ة‬َ‫ع‬ِ‫د‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫ب‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫و‬. ِ‫ن‬َ‫ع‬ َ‫ن‬ٌْ‫ه‬‫د‬‫ال‬ ِ‫ض‬ْ‫ق‬‫ا‬ َ‫و‬ ، َ‫ٌن‬ِ‫م‬ِ‫ل‬ْ‫س‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫م‬‫و‬ُ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬ ْ‫ج‬ِّ‫ر‬َ‫ف‬ ‫ه‬‫م‬ُ‫ه‬‫ه‬‫ل‬‫ال‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬َ‫ه‬ ْ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫اج‬ َ‫و‬ ، َ‫ٌن‬ِ‫ن‬‫و‬ُ‫ج‬ْ‫س‬َ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫ص‬ َ‫َل‬َ‫خ‬ ْ‫ن‬ِ‫س‬ْ‫ح‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫و‬ ، َ‫ٌن‬ِ‫ن‬ٌِ‫د‬َ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ، َ‫ٌن‬ِ‫م‬ِ‫ل‬ْ‫س‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ِ‫د‬ َ‫َل‬ِ‫ب‬ َ‫ِر‬‫ئ‬‫ا‬َ‫س‬ َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬‫ه‬ٌِ‫خ‬‫ه‬‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ًّ‫ن‬ِ‫ئ‬َ‫م‬ْ‫ط‬ُ‫م‬ َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ن‬ِ‫م‬‫ا‬َ‫ء‬ َ‫د‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ب‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ، َ‫ٌن‬ِ‫م‬َ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ه‬‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ٌَ َ‫ٌن‬ِ‫م‬‫ا‬َ‫ء‬
  26. 26. 4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 26 ِ‫اج‬‫ه‬‫ج‬ُ‫ح‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫ك‬ِ‫د‬ٌِ‫ب‬َ‫ع‬ِ‫ل‬ َ‫و‬ ،‫ا‬َ‫ن‬َ‫ل‬ َ‫ة‬ٌَِ‫ف‬‫ا‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫و‬ َ‫ة‬َ‫م‬ َ‫َل‬‫ه‬‫س‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ِ‫ب‬ُ‫ت‬ْ‫ك‬‫ا‬ ‫ه‬‫م‬ُ‫ه‬‫ه‬‫ل‬‫ال‬ ِ‫ة‬‫ه‬‫م‬ُ‫أ‬ ْ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ َ‫ك‬ ِّ‫و‬َ‫ج‬ َ‫و‬ َ‫ك‬ِّ‫ر‬َ‫ب‬ ًِ‫ف‬ ، َ‫ٌن‬ِ‫ِر‬‫ف‬‫ا‬َ‫س‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫و‬ ِ‫ة‬‫ا‬‫ه‬‫ز‬ُ‫غ‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬َ‫ل‬‫و‬ُ‫ص‬ُ‫أ‬ َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ِ‫ت‬‫ا‬ٌَِّ‫ر‬ُ‫ذ‬ َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ل‬ِ‫خ‬ْ‫د‬َ‫أ‬ ‫ه‬‫م‬ُ‫ه‬‫ه‬‫ل‬‫ال‬ ، َ‫ٌن‬ِ‫ع‬َ‫م‬ْ‫ج‬َ‫أ‬ ٍ‫د‬‫ه‬‫م‬َ‫ح‬ُ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ٌَ ُ‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ه‬‫ف‬َ‫غ‬ ‫ا‬ٌَ ُ‫ز‬ٌ‫ز‬َ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬ٌَ ، ِ‫ار‬َ‫ر‬ْ‫ب‬َ ْ‫اْل‬ َ‫ع‬َ‫م‬ َ‫ة‬‫ه‬‫ن‬َ‫ج‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬َ‫وع‬ُ‫ر‬‫و‬ُ‫ف‬ َ‫و‬ َ‫ٌن‬ِ‫م‬َ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ه‬‫ب‬َ‫ر‬.
  27. 27. 4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 27 ‫ر‬‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫اج‬ َ‫و‬ ٍ‫ن‬ٌُْ‫ع‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫ة‬‫ه‬‫ر‬ُ‫ق‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ِ‫ت‬‫ه‬ٌِّ‫ر‬ُ‫ذ‬ َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ِ‫ج‬‫ا‬ َ‫و‬ْ‫ز‬َ‫أ‬ ْ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬َ‫ل‬ ْ‫َب‬‫ه‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬‫ه‬‫ب‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬‫و‬ُ‫ق‬َ‫ب‬َ‫س‬ َ‫ٌن‬ِ‫ذ‬‫ه‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ِ‫ن‬‫ا‬ َ‫و‬ْ‫خ‬ِ ِ‫إل‬ َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬َ‫ل‬ْ‫ِر‬‫ف‬ْ‫اغ‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬‫ه‬‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ ،‫ا‬ً‫م‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫ٌن‬ِ‫ق‬‫ه‬‫ت‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬ِ‫ل‬ ‫آ‬َ‫ن‬‫ه‬‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ ْ‫ا‬‫و‬ُ‫ن‬َ‫م‬‫ا‬َ‫ء‬ َ‫ٌن‬ِ‫ذ‬‫ه‬‫ل‬ِّ‫ل‬ ًّ‫َِل‬‫غ‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ِ‫وب‬ُ‫ل‬ُ‫ق‬ ًِ‫ف‬ ْ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ج‬َ‫ت‬ َ‫َّل‬ َ‫و‬ ،ِ‫ان‬َ‫م‬ٌِ ْ‫اإل‬ِ‫ب‬ ًِ‫ف‬ َ‫و‬ ً‫ة‬َ‫ن‬َ‫س‬َ‫ح‬ ‫ا‬ٌَْ‫ن‬ُّ‫د‬‫ال‬ ًِ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ِ‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫ء‬ ‫آ‬َ‫ن‬‫ه‬‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ ،ٌ‫م‬ٌِ‫ح‬‫ه‬‫ر‬ ٌ‫وف‬ُ‫ء‬َ‫ر‬ َ‫ك‬‫ه‬‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫اب‬َ‫ذ‬َ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ِ‫ق‬ َ‫و‬ ً‫ة‬َ‫ن‬َ‫س‬َ‫ح‬ ِ‫ة‬َ‫ِر‬‫خ‬َ ْ‫اْل‬ِّ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ ِ ‫ه‬ ِ‫ّلِل‬ ُ‫د‬ْ‫م‬َ‫ح‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫و‬ ،ِ‫ار‬‫ه‬‫ن‬‫ال‬ َ‫ٌِن‬‫م‬َ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬.
  28. 28. 4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 28 ،ِ‫ان‬َ‫س‬ْ‫ح‬ِ ْ‫اإل‬ َ‫و‬ ِ‫ل‬ْ‫د‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ِ‫ب‬ ُ‫ر‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ؤ‬ٌَ َ‫هللا‬ ‫نه‬ِ‫إ‬ ،ِ‫هللا‬ َ‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬ِ‫ع‬ ِ‫آء‬َ‫ش‬ْ‫ح‬َ‫ف‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ِ‫ن‬َ‫ع‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ه‬ْ‫ن‬ٌَ َ‫و‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ب‬ْ‫ر‬ُ‫ق‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ِي‬‫ذ‬ ِ‫ئ‬‫آ‬َ‫ت‬ٌِ‫إ‬ َ‫و‬ ، َ‫ون‬ُ‫ر‬‫ه‬‫ك‬َ‫ذ‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬‫ه‬‫ل‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ل‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬ُ‫ظ‬ِ‫ع‬ٌَ ،ًِْ‫غ‬َ‫ب‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫و‬ ِ‫ر‬َ‫ك‬ْ‫ن‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫و‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ُ‫ه‬‫و‬ُ‫ر‬ُ‫ك‬ْ‫ش‬‫ا‬ َ‫و‬ ،ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬ْ‫ر‬ُ‫ك‬ْ‫ذ‬ٌَ ِ‫ٌم‬ِ‫ظ‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫هللا‬ ْ‫ا‬‫و‬ُ‫ر‬ُ‫ك‬ْ‫اذ‬َ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ ُ‫م‬َ‫ل‬ْ‫ع‬ٌَ ُ‫هللا‬ َ‫و‬ ،ُ‫ر‬َ‫ب‬ْ‫ك‬َ‫أ‬ ِ‫هللا‬ ُ‫ر‬ْ‫ك‬ِ‫ذ‬َ‫ل‬ َ‫و‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬ْ‫د‬ِ‫ز‬ٌََ‫ون‬ُ‫ع‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ص‬َ‫ت‬.
  29. 29. َ‫ة‬‫و‬َ‫ل‬‫ه‬‫الص‬ ْ‫ا‬‫و‬ُ‫م‬ٌِ‫ق‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫و‬. 4/13/2017 KHUTBAH JUMAAT MJPN 29

×