Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Kuliah Online #1 Pengetahuan Dasar Coronavirus Yanasta Yudo Pratama, S.Ked., CH., CHT., CMH., CHA., C.NNLP Di sajikan pada...
Kasus Global per tanggal 30 Maret 2020
Kasus Global per tanggal 30 Maret 2020
Apa sebenarnya Coronavirus itu ? • Virus berbentuk seperti mahkota • Subfamily: Coronaviridae • single strain, virus RNA •...
Berita Hoax yang beredar di masyarakat
Tanda dan gejala dapat muncul 2 – 14 hari setelah paparan Pada kasus berat • Demam • Batuk • Sesak napas • Nyeri tenggorok...
Apa yang dilakukan ketika Self-isolation? • Idealnya, ruangan terpisah dengan anggota keluarga yang lain. • Jaga jarak den...
• Tetap dirumah dan dapat di kontak. • Jika harus keluar rumah, gunakan masker, hindari menggunakan transportasi umum dan ...
Self-Monitoring • Direkomendasikan untuk seseorang yang terpapar dengan kasus COVID-19 positif atau riwayat perjalanan ke ...
Hand Sanitizer ? https://www.youtube.com/w atch?v=lHQFJaxz2Zk&t=29s
Desinfektan? No. Jenis Zat Aktif Takaran Contoh Merk Dagang 1. Larutan pemutih Hipoklorit 2 sendok makan per 1 L air  Bay...
DESINFEKSI TIDAK UNTUK TUBUH MANUSIA
Materi kuliah online 1
Materi kuliah online 1
Materi kuliah online 1
Materi kuliah online 1
Materi kuliah online 1
Materi kuliah online 1
Materi kuliah online 1
Materi kuliah online 1
Materi kuliah online 1
Materi kuliah online 1
Materi kuliah online 1
Materi kuliah online 1
Materi kuliah online 1
Materi kuliah online 1
Materi kuliah online 1
Materi kuliah online 1
Materi kuliah online 1
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Materi kuliah online 1

36 views

Published on

Materi Kuliah Online 1

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Materi kuliah online 1

  1. 1. Kuliah Online #1 Pengetahuan Dasar Coronavirus Yanasta Yudo Pratama, S.Ked., CH., CHT., CMH., CHA., C.NNLP Di sajikan pada Kuliah Whatsapp pada 1 April 2020
  2. 2. Kasus Global per tanggal 30 Maret 2020
  3. 3. Kasus Global per tanggal 30 Maret 2020
  4. 4. Apa sebenarnya Coronavirus itu ? • Virus berbentuk seperti mahkota • Subfamily: Coronaviridae • single strain, virus RNA • Sensitif terhadap panas, tidak aktif 56℃ selama 30 menit • Dapat menyebar melalui droplet • 1 nano meter sama dengan sepermilyar meter
  5. 5. Berita Hoax yang beredar di masyarakat
  6. 6. Tanda dan gejala dapat muncul 2 – 14 hari setelah paparan Pada kasus berat • Demam • Batuk • Sesak napas • Nyeri tenggorokan Pasien lansia atau pasien dengan kondisi klinis tertentu  Resiko tinggi
  7. 7. Apa yang dilakukan ketika Self-isolation? • Idealnya, ruangan terpisah dengan anggota keluarga yang lain. • Jaga jarak dengan orang sehat minimal 1 meter. • Selalu menggunakan Masker • Terapkan etika batuk dan bersin, menggunakan tissue, langsung buang ke tempat sampah tertutup, cuci tangan Dr. dr. Irawaty Djaharuddin, Sp. P (K), FISR
  8. 8. • Tetap dirumah dan dapat di kontak. • Jika harus keluar rumah, gunakan masker, hindari menggunakan transportasi umum dan hindari tempat ramai. • Ventilasi ruangan yang baik (buka jendela) Apa yang dilakukan ketika Self-isolation? (2) Dr. dr. Irawaty Djaharuddin, Sp. P (K), FISR
  9. 9. Self-Monitoring • Direkomendasikan untuk seseorang yang terpapar dengan kasus COVID-19 positif atau riwayat perjalanan ke negara terjangkit. • Durasi : 14 hari dari kontak atau paparan terakhir. • Jika muncul gejala  self-isolation  kontak/telepon layanan kesehatan Dr. dr. Irawaty Djaharuddin, Sp. P (K), FISR
  10. 10. Hand Sanitizer ? https://www.youtube.com/w atch?v=lHQFJaxz2Zk&t=29s
  11. 11. Desinfektan? No. Jenis Zat Aktif Takaran Contoh Merk Dagang 1. Larutan pemutih Hipoklorit 2 sendok makan per 1 L air  Bayclin,  So Klin Pemutih,  Proklin,  Prokleen, dll 2. Larutan klorin Hipoklorit - Untuk APD konsentrasi min. 3% - Untuk ruangan konsentrasi min. 6%  Kaporit bubuk,  Kaporit padat,  Kaporit tablet, dll 3. Karbol/Lysol Fenol 2 sendok makan per 1 L air  Wipol,  Supersol,  Bebek Karbol Wangi,  SOS Karbol Wangi, dll 4. Pembersih Lantai Benzalkonium Klorida 1 tutup botol per 5 L air  Super Pell  So Klin Pembersih Lantai  SOS Pembersih Lantai  Harpic  Dettol Floor Cleaner, dll 5. Disinfektan diamin N-(3-aminopropyl)-N- dodécylpropane – 1,3- diamine Sesuai petunjuk penggunaan  Netbiokem DSAM,  Microbac Forte,  TM Suprosan DA  Steridine Multi Surface, dll 6. Disinfektan peroksida Hidrogen peroksida Sesuai petunjuk penggunaan  Sanosil,  Clorox Hydrogen Peroxide,
  12. 12. DESINFEKSI TIDAK UNTUK TUBUH MANUSIA

×