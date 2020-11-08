Protokol kesehatan keluarga

Successfully reported this slideshow.
OLEH ALHAM ANDANI NIM : 170802064 PROGRAM STUDI ADMINISTRASI NEGARA FAKULTAS ILMU SOSIAL DAN ILMU PEMERINTAHAN UNIVERSITAS...
BAGAIMANA SESEORANG DAPAT TERTULAR VIRUS CORONA? Droplet (tetesan cairan dari batuk/bersin) Menyentuh permukaan benda yang...
PENERAPAN PROTOKOL KESEHATAN Penggunaan Masker Masker sesuai standar Ganti setiap 4 jam/jika lembab Cuci dengan detergen d...
PENERAPAN PROTOKOL KESEHATAN Masker tidak dianjurkan Balita Penderita gangguan pernafasan Orang kehilangan kesadaran Orang...
PENERAPAN PROTOKOL KESEHATAN Jaga Jarak Gizi seimbang Aktivitas fisik minimal 30 menit sehari Istirahat cukup Kelola stres...
Pencegahan Secara Umum Batasi kontak dengan orang lain Kurangi transaksi dengan uang fisik Semprot paket dengan desinfekta...
Anggota rentan : Bumil, busui, ibu nifas, bayi, balita, lansia & disabilitas, penderita penyakit penyerta PERLINDUNGAN Men...
VENTILASI & SANITASI RUMAH & LINGKUNGAN BAIK3 DISINFEKSI BENDA YANG DISENTUH SECARA BERKALA4
JIKA ADA YANG TERPAPAR Lapor ketua RT/RW/Satgas Covid/Puskesmas agar dilakukan tracing KONTAK ERAT Tatap muka 1 meter sela...
JIKA ADA YANG TERPAPAR Anggota yang memenuhi kriteria kontak erat harus karantina 14 hari dan tidak wajib Swab PCR Anggota...
Prinsip isolasi mandiri di rumah bagi anggota keluarga yang terpapar JIKA ADA YANG TERPAPAR Tempatkan di ruangan tersendir...
JIKA ADA YANG TERPAPAR Hal yang perlu diperhatikan Sediakan obat, makanan, dll selama 2 minggu Maksimalkan penggunaan tele...
Isolasi berakhir jika dinyatakan sudah selesai oleh tenaga Kesehatan Tingkatkan daya tahan tubuh dengan PHBS JIKA ADA YANG...
JIKA BERAKTIVITAS DI LUAR RUMAH Terapkan protokol Kesehatan sesuai standar, CTPS, jaga jarak & hindari kerumunan Pastikan ...
TERIMAKASIH STAY SAFE STAY HEALTH
