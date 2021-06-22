Successfully reported this slideshow.
ARCHITECTURAL REPORT

  STUDY ON SCHOOL Research report submitted in partial fulfillment of requirement for the degree of Bachelor of Architecture Name of the student : Yash Agrawal Name of the Guide : Ar. Tania Bera Roll No. 1905110810005 Designation : Head of Departement Department of Architecture GL BAJAJ GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS, MATHURA Approved by AICTE, CoA & Affiliated to Dr APJ AKTU, Lucknow NH#2, Mathura-Delhi Road, PO-Akbarpur, Mathura-281406 (UP) Session: 2020-2021
  5. 5. INDEX Contents Page No. Certificate i Declaration ii Acknowledgement iii Abstract 1 List of Figures & Tables 2 Chapter 1 Introduction 3 1.1 Introduction of the Project 3 1.2 Aim 3 1.3 Objective 3 Chapter 2 Literature Review 4 2.1 Introduction 4 2.2 History of School 4 2.3 Selection of site 4 2.4 Standards 5 2.4.1 Classrooms 7 2.4.2 Laboratories 9 2.4.3 Doors 9 2.4.4 Stairs 9 2.4.5 Ramps 9 2.4.6 Corridors 9 Chapter 3 Case Study 9 3.1 The Rajasthan School 9 Conclusion 14 Bibliography 15
  6. 6. ABSTACT In this research paper the standards of school, what are the comfortable zone for students and teacher and how this building helps in changing the thinking of society and people; what's the ideal place for constructing the school. Schools are places for learning. Place where next generation is educated and prepared for the future. So, school is a important building structure in our life as it is a place from where our dreams come true. School plays a important role in making of our society. So, its our duity to make the school a beautiful place, we have to need to study the anthropometry of children so that they can live in the school comfortably.
  7. 7. LIST OF FIGURES Page No. Figure 1: First Primary School Building In Badagry 3 Figure 2: A School Building In Kanpur, India 4 Figure 3: Typical Illustration of A Primary Classroom 4 Figure 4: Typical Illustration Qf A Secondary Secondary Classroom 5 Figure 5: Typical Arrangement Showing Fan And Light Points In Primary And Secondary 6 classrooms Figure 6: Typical Illustration Of A Physics Laboratory 6 Figure 7: Typical Illustration Of A Chemistry Laboratory 7 Figure 8: Typical Arrangement Of Fan And Light Points In A Laboratory 8 Figure 9: Ground Floor Plan 8 Figure 10: First Floor Plan 9 Figure 11: Second Floor Plan 9 Figure 12: Front View 9 Figure 13: Section 10 Figure 14: Interior View 10 Figure 15: Courtyard 11 11
  8. 8. Chapter 1 INTRODUCTION 1.1 INTRODUCTION OF SCHOOL A school is an educational institution designed to provide learning spaces and learning environments for the teaching of students (or “pupils”) under the direction of teachers. School generally include primary school for young children and secondary school for teenagers who have completed primary education. An institution where higher education is taught, is commonly called a university college or university, but these higher education institutions are usually not compulsory 1.2 AIM To study the importance of school and knowing the importance this building type in architecture . 1.3 OBJECTIVE The main Motive of this research to know -  About the standards of school  Comfortable zone in school for Students & Teachers  Knowing the importance this building type in society and people. FIGURE 1: FIRST PRIMARY SCHOOL IN BADAGRY, NEGARIA BUILT IN 1847
  9. 9. CHAPTER 2: LITERATURE REVIEW 2.1 INTRODUCTION The concept of grouping students together in a centralized location for learning has existed since Classical antiquity. Formal schools have existed at least since ancient Greece, ancient Rome, ancient India, and ancient China. The Byzantine Empire had an established schooling system beginning at the primary level. 2.2 HISTORY OF SCHOOL IN INDIA In ancient India, schools were in the form of Gurukuls. Gurukuls were traditional Hindu residential schools of learning; typically the teacher’s house or a monastery. During the Mughal rule, Madrasahs were introduced in India to educate the children of Muslim parents. British records show that indigenous education was widespread in the 18th century, with a school for every temple, mosque or village in most regions of the country. 2.3 SELECTION OF SITE While selecting the site of school buildings, the following points should be kept in mind: A) Easy accessibility from residential areas. B) Site should be away from heavy traffic roads, rivers, ponds, railway tracks, etc. C) Site should be away from high tension lines. D) The land should not be of made-up ground unless precautions have been taken for stabilization. E) Site should ensure a good natural drainage. F) The site should preferably be at a quiet place away from places generating noise and pollution, such as cinemas, factor centre shopping centers . FIGURE 2: A SCHOOL BUILDING IN KANPUR, INDIA
  10. 10. 2.4 STANDARDS 2.4.1 CLASSROOMS Height of the classroom should not be less than 3.00 m measured at any point from the surface of the floor to the lowest point of the ceiling. The minimum headroom such as under the bottom of beams, fans and lights shall be 2.6 m measured vertically under such beam, fan or light. He proportion of the breadth ( minimum dimension.) to the length ( maximum dimension) of the classroom should be not more than 1:1.5 Sill Heights – The sill height for classrooms with furniture arrangement should be not more than 800 mm measured from finished floor level and that for the classrooms with squatting arrangement should be not more than 600 mm. FIGURE 3: TYPICAL ILLUSTRATION OP A PRIMARY CLASSROOM FIGURE 4 : TYPICAL ILLUSTRATION QF A SECONDARY/HIGIIER SECONDARY CLASSROOM FIGURE 5: TYPICAL ARRANGEMENT SHOWING FAN AND LIGHT POINTS IN PRIMARY AND SECONDARY CLASSROOMS
  11. 11. 2.4.2 LABORATORIES The size of the laboratories depends on the following:- a) Dimensions of children and their space requirements, b) Flexibility of arrangement and multiuse of spaces, c) Usefulness of the wall area, and d) Interrelationship of auxiliary spaces. Laboratories should be designed for 24 seats. FIGURE 8:-TYPICAL ARRANGEMENT OF FAN AND LIGHT POINTS IN A LABORATORY FIGURE 6: TYPICAL ILLUSTRATION OF PHYSICS LABORATORY FIGURE 7: TYPICAL ILLUSTRATION OF CHEMISTRY LABORATORY
  12. 12. 2.4.3: DOORS No exit doorway shall be less than IO0 cm in width. Door-ways shall be not less than 200 cm in height. Doorways for bathrooms, water closet, etc, shah be not less than 75 cm. 2.4.4 : STAIRS The minimum tread shall be 30 cm. The treads shall be constructed and maintained in a manner to prevent slipping. The maximum height of riser shall be 15 cm. They shall be limited to 12 per flight. The minimum headroom in a passage under the landing of a staircase and under the staircase shall be 2.2 m. 2.4.5: RAMPS Ramps with a slope of not more than 1 in 10 may be substituted for and shall comply with all the applicable requirements of required stairways as to enclosure, capacity and limiting dimensions. Ramps shall be surfaced with approved non-slipping materials. 2.4.6 : COORRIDOORS The minimum width of a corridor shall not be less than 150 cm.
  13. 13. CHAPTER 3 : CASE STUDY 3.1 : THE RAJASTHAN SCHOOL Architect: Ar. SANJAY PURI Area: 93000 ft² City: RAS Country: INDIA The RAJASTHAN SCHOOL is a low rise 3 level school with open, enclosed and semi enclosed spaces of varying spaces. Keeping in mind about the desert climate of its location the temperature in exceed of 35°C for most of the year the class room are designed in such a manner as they faces towards North. The auditorium , primary school and administration space occupy the southern side of the site opening into a large sheltered open area towards the north beyond which the secondary school classrooms, library & cafeteria. The semi-sheltered courtyard has multiple angular pathways, connecting the two parts of the school. The entire school opens towards a multipurpose playground & athletics track on the northern side. The entire circulation is through open naturally ventilated corridors traversing & skirting the focal semi sheltered landscaped court in the centre A) Angled vertical walls act as sun breakers to reduce heat gain from the east, west & south sides generating cooler internal spaces. B) The complete electrical power requirement is generated by the residual energy of a cement plant nearby. C) The entire water is recycled & reused. D) The building by its design is thus extremely energy efficient. E) The Rajasthan School derives its character from the organic old cities, with an informal layout, interspersed open & enclosed volumes, designed in response to the hot climate, creating a school that is exploratory in multiple ways. FIGURE 9 GROUND FLOOR PLAN
  14. 14. FIGURE 10: FIRST FLOOR PLAN FIGURE 11: SECOND FLOOR PLAN FIGURE12: FRONT VIEW
  15. 15. FIGURE 14 : INTERIOR VIEW FIGURE 13 : SECTION FIGURE 15: COURTYARD
  16. 16. CONCLUSION The overall conclusion of the report is that; The school is a social building where students get education and improve their standards of life. During designing any school it is mandatory to know the standards. School should be a cheerful place for students so that they come and don’t feel boare. In this paper I covered about the history of school, what is the the ideal place for school, standards of different spaces like classroom, laboratories, door, ramps, corridor etc. Along with this one case studies is also cover which provides the idea of constructing a climate responsible building.
  17. 17. CHAPTER 5 : BIBLOGRAPHY 1. www.google.com 2. www.wikipedia.com 3. Neufert Architects’ Data 4. www.archdaily.com 5. Time Saver Standards for Architectural Design 6. Faculty Guidance

