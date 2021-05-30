Successfully reported this slideshow.
PERSONAL BRAND EXPLORATION Tyre Miller-Whit fi el d Project & Portfolio I: Week 1 May 5, 2021
My name is Tyre Miller-Whit fi eld and I come from Dallas,Texas . I Am 18 years old and I have many goals that I want to a...
PROFESSION Potential Job Titles : • Marketing researcher • Director of event operation s • Sales & Marketing Of fi ce...
• DEMOGRAPHICS: The percentages of male to female is 61% to 39% in the NCAA Promotions/Marketing Manger . • Ethnicity per...
GOALS Short Term: (Immediately After Graduation, 2023) • To land a internship in the sports industry . Mid Term: (2025...
SKILLS ANALYSIS Notable Skills & Current Pro fi ciencies: Notable Skills REQUIRED in TRADE & Current Pro fi ciencies: Goog...
I help others who do work hard by giving them my full attention and work ethic. PROMISE
CREDENTIALS Work Experience : • Moes, Shift supervisor • Braums, employee Education: • Sports and marketing, B.S., Ful...
COMPETITION Jerry Jones Jr Industry Experience : • 25 years Education : • Political science and law Degree Leadership Ex...
COMPETITION Jeff Schwartz Noteworthy Experience : • Schwartz established Excel Sports Management in 2002 . • He represen...
BRAND POSITION For Recruiting and hiring managers at the NFL level who need a Marketing manager, I provide quality work th...
NETWORKING & MARKETING Industry Events & Organization s • XFL ‣ 2/9/2019 | Arlingto n • Orlando Magic ‣ 5/9/21 | O...
PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT Mentor • I seek a mentor that has already been in the industry and knows the way to be succussful...
Tyre Miller You know How everyone doesn't know how they're going to get to their dream job? Well, what I do is Overcome. I...
REFERENCES Team Marketing Report. (2019, September 4). Dallas Cowboys. https://teammarketing.com/profiles/dallas-cowboys/ ...
Personal brand exploration - Tyre Miller

Project that I did in class to show everyone myself with my goals and my promise.

×