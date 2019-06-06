Successfully reported this slideshow.
PLANNING Simran Jabbal
  2. 2. Inspiration – Cindy Kimberly When I came across this Instagram page, I quite liked her style and look.There was these two images that popped out to me the most. I like the natural look about her make up. I will be using these as inspiration for my final product. As my model has darker skin, I feel like the red lipstick maybe too much depending on her costume, however, the nude lipstick would look better. Underneath is how Cindy Kimberly became famous.
  3. 3. Inspiration – Hayley Kassel The eyeliner on this model, I think is the best as it really stands out and looks really good.
  4. 4. Inspiration – Hayley Kassel I found this page from aYoutube video where they used the model above with the red flowers. Hayley Kassel is a make-up artist from Los Angeles. I liked the colours she has used. Most of the models have a natural look rather than a bold one which is what I am looking as the look for my model.
  5. 5. Inspiration – Sydney J Harper
  6. 6. Inspiration – Sydney J Harper Sydney J Harper is the same model that Hayley Kassel has used as her make up model. I thought I’d have a look at her Instagram to see her style and I liked it.When I went further down, there was a few images of her modelling for clothes. Harper is a brilliant inspiration for my work as I can show my model the kind of poses or positions she can stand in. I have printed out some of these images so I can properly show my model what I want and I have always written on the back of the paper what I think would look good on her.
  7. 7. Image Style – Billboard This last image in the flowers is something I want to do with my model. It would look good with a bright coloured outfit standing in flowers.
  8. 8. Image Style – Billboard I have picked these particular images as they stood out more than the rest of the photographs that were on the Billboard photoshoot website. I want to try using a flowers in my photoshoot because it very effective and I like how it looks as a photograph. I believe the sun would look good in the flowers as it shines.
  9. 9. Colour Schemes This time I have used Adobe Colour CC because it means I can use the images I want to get certain colours. Adobe Colour has picked up on the colours that stand out the most or I have moved the markers if there was the same colour twice. I think usingAdobe Colours has been a lot easier than using Coolors as you don’t get the colours you want and I don’t really like it because it is time consuming.This is going to help my photoshoot as the images I have used are from my inspiration as they are modelled photoshoots with similar scenery to what I will be using for my photoshoot.
  10. 10. Front Cover Layout From my research I have used these structures and now I am going to be using the simple structure.This will be my final decision. I want to use the simple layout as it means the model will be the main focus and the busy structure will take over the model. This NME magazine cover was voted most liked from my survey. I have picked out some of the aspects I liked from this magazine. I like how the layout is set on this cover. For the other covers, I tried to pick similar companies. The other NME cover has Dua Lipa and is similar to the Camila Cabello one. In both of them, the artist is the main focus and both have a plain background which is effective.
  11. 11. Front Cover Layout Masthead Main Cover Story Cover Story Main Image Masthead Cover Story Cover Story Additional cover line Barcode Main Image Issue Date Price Cover Story Cover Story Promotional offer Tagline Cover Line Information about music Simple StructureBusy Structure
  12. 12. Double Page Spread Layout Main image Masthead Cover line Main article Image ImageImage Quotation I have used the layout before for a double page spread and has proved to be very effective as I can use an image of model and have it as my main focus.The quotation will be from the article.
  13. 13. Double Page Spread Layout Main image Masthead Cover line Main article Image Quotation This will be another idea I could possibly use as my double page spread. Again, I have used this layout for another project and has looked good. Main article
  14. 14. Tour Date Poster Layout Masthead Main image Dates for the tour Website & Social media I have not created a tour date poster before but have created many posters. I will be sticking with this layout which has proved to be most popular from my research. Everything on the poster will be bold and stand out. I have come up with two different tour date posters so then I have an alternative. One of the questions on my survey was ‘Which tour date poster do you prefer?’The choices were between Dua Lipa, Madonna and Camila Cabello. The most picked was Dua Lipa. So from this I have used a similar layout and then it will appeal to my audience. Masthead Main image Dates for the tour Website & Social media
  15. 15. Album Cover Layout Front Back Masthead Title of album Image Song Names Copyright I have created a simple layout for an album cover. After researching, this is a similar design to some of covers.
  16. 16. Locations The first location isValley Gardens and the Royal Pump Room Museum.There is a street by the side of the Royal Pump Room which looks very pretty when it’s lit up on a night. At the top ofValley Gardens there is the sun pavilion. I like these locations as they are very pretty and with the models clothes, it will look stunning. However, I am a little unsure about using Valley Gardens because of the weather and the photos won’t look as good as they would if it was sunny.
  17. 17. Locations All Bar One John Street Major Toms These locations are perfect for if the weather isn’t going our way on the day. I have chosen both All Bar One and Major Toms because they have a lovely atmosphere and the décor in both are very different. Both also have a very chilled vibe. A good thing about MajorToms is underneath the social club there is an old vintage shop with beautiful aspects. If the weather does change and turns sunny then I might be using John Street as a location.This street has many bars with outside seating and little shops and cafes on the other side. A few shots in one of the little cafes will look elegant. I have picked these locations as I think they will look good on the photography portfolio. For the magazine cover, I will be using a studio or somewhere with a blank clean background.
  18. 18. Locations Starling Hales Bar A suggestion I got given was a contrast between the models clothing and the location.This is why I have picked Hales Bar as it is the oldest bar in town. Otherwise there is Starlings which has a relaxed feel and a different feel to it then the rest of the cafes and bars. Hales Bar is probably the bar I’d use more than Starling though because I feel there is more features in Hales Bar.
  19. 19. UPDATED PLANNING
  20. 20. MapView - Molly The first model I asked was called Molly Mclean Martin ■ 19 March – 25 April The circle is where Molly lives and is where the first set of photographs were taken
  21. 21. MapView – Molly
  22. 22. MapView – Mimi The second model I asked was Moumira Mimi ■ 23 April – 15 May The circle on the map is where Mimi lives and where the rest of the photographs were taken for the photoshoot In the end, I didn’t use the locations I wanted her back garden was just ideal for these photographs and the contrast looked good. From this photoshoot, I’m trying to capture Mimi’s beauty. I kept the camera going even when she was laughing. Her facial expressions were better when they are natural.
  23. 23. MapView – Mimi
  24. 24. Weather Forecast For both photoshoot’s the weather was good. It didn’t rain but just had grey skies.
  25. 25. fonts These are some fonts I have picked from DaFont. For my font, I wanted something elegant and something rolled off your tongue. I haven’t chosen the final font yet because I want to see what they all look like on the final product. I will be using one of these fonts on the t-shirt and on the tour date poster.
  26. 26. Production Schedule Week One In this week, I will start looking through the images from the photoshoot to see if any of them need re-taking. If not, I will start editing them and divide them into sections of where they are going to go. WeekTwo I will start creating the design for the album cover and back cover. For this I will be needing to find a good image that will be suitable for an album cover. WeekThree I’m going to start the magazine cover, for this I will pick an appropriate image that will suit the front cover. I will be following the structure I have already made which will make it easier because I know exactly how I want my work. Week Four I will be looking at doing my double page spread, the article will be already written so I will just need to add this in and make sure it looks good. I will be following the structure I have already made. Week Five In this week, I will start the tour date poster, again I will be following a structure.This may take a little longer to make, just in case it doesn’t turn out right. Week Six Finally, I will do my photography portfolio, I will be using Portfolio Box as I have used this before and is a good way to present my work. Week Seven In the final week, I will be checking that everything is done to the best or if there is anything I can improve on or even adding smalls things into my work.
  27. 27. Copy - Article Truly loved by her peers, new female artist Lola has just signed a huge record contract and is working on an album that captures her fun, fresh and fiery personality. Sim Kaur got the chance to sit down with Lola. Did you always want to be a singer? 100%, I would say music is in my genes, considering my mother being a musician. I have benefitted from that as all kinds of music was always playing around the house. However, there was a point in my life where I was ready to give up on music. I was told early on that I didn’t have the voice so I decided to go all in with vocal training and eventually singing on YouTube covering other musicians. At the same time, both my parents believed in me and so did my partner which really inspired me to carry on. After, this the easiest way to reach people was using social media and I put up videos of me singing other musicians songs and of the gigs I used to do at The Woodman.
  28. 28. Copy - Article What is your new album about? I have been working on this album for about a year and a half now. Most of the songs started off piano and a kick drum. That’s why it’s nice to see them evolve and in a way, get better. When I started, I had no idea what it was going to be or what it was going to sound like or even be this big. In fact, I’m still shocked that it’s reached number one on the Official Charts Company. The album is called ‘The You & I Plan’ and it’s about my relationship. My partner was struggling with something from the past that needed to be dealt with otherwise I personally couldn’t cope with him hurting and trying to juggle with the tour and my partner was going to be hard unless we sorted something out. So, we figured it out together as a couple by going away on holiday and we realised that we didn’t know everything about each other. Whilst on holiday, we both learnt a lot between us and really helped with the problem from the past and support each other a lot more now. Some of the songs reflect our time on holiday and the others are the fun we had. I’ll tell you, we had a lot of fun!
  29. 29. Copy - Article What’s an average day like for you? Day-to-day, most of us follow a fairly similar agenda of practicing (which can occupy a large part of the day – four or five hours – but never done in a single session), teaching and admin, which can include the business of everyday life, contacting potential venues and promoters, marketing and social media, cooperate with others and replying to fan mail, which is my favourite part. What would you be doing right now, if it wasn’t for your music career? Doing what every 19-year-old would be, watching the new series of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix. I always remember the pub on the corner, The Woodman, giving me the odd gig every now and again. As I studied creative media at college, I started creating my own album cover, just for fun. The album cover that is out there, is the one I created in my spare time. Looks like college really proved to be a good thing. What is your ultimate goal for you? My goal isn’t to be the best in the world. It is to be able to improve myself in the music industry and it is all about becoming something better within yourself or everything around you. My ultimate goal is to have more fun with music and learn new instruments.
  30. 30. Copy - Article You’ve just had a tour, have you ever dealt with performance anxiety? Yes and no. As I used to play gigs at The Woodman, it proved to be good experience. There was the odd people that would be rowdy and that definitely put me off at times. But in a way, it made me stronger as a performer. I also learnt how to deal with performing anxiety when I started my vocal training. What advice would you have for someone wanting to follow in your footsteps? I would say to start by asking at your local pub for a gig and start working your way up. Once you discover you have the voice then you’ll be fine. Just keep singing! Doing a bit of modelling will help you too, I started to model when someone at the pub told me I had a great figure and that I should take up modelling. Oddly, I took her advice and I really enjoyed it. Start making videos of you singing and upload them onto YouTube, Instagram or Snapchat. Most of all, have fun doing it all.

