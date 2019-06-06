Successfully reported this slideshow.
THEORY Simran Jabbal
Adrian Jones Photography
Marlon Ming Photography
Adrian Jones & Marlon Ming Adrian Jones is a photographer who takes portraits and headshots and is from Birmingham. I like...
3 musicians who has inspired my work: Throughout my work I have used Dua Lipa, Madonna and Camila Cabello because I wanted...
Normani’s Billboard Photoshoot
When I looked on the Billboard website, these images popped out to me the most. I liked how Normani was positioned in the ...
Avril lavigne billboard photoshoot
These images which are very different to Normani’s photoshoot which is what I liked.The background setting is outside and ...
  Adrian Jones & Marlon Ming Adrian Jones is a photographer who takes portraits and headshots and is from Birmingham. I liked his photography work when I had a look at his website. He has done professional photos of people and has done conferences as well.You can tell his work is more for business people however, the part that I liked the most is some of the sceneries he has used in his photographs. His website is quite inspirational and I could take some aspects from it. Malon Ming is another photographer who has great reviews on his website from people he's taken photos off. He has done engagement and portraits.The main bit I liked about his photography is the scenery he has used as well. Marlon is from Maryland so he has nice areas around him to take photographs. These two photographers will influence my project as I will look into how they have taken the photo and different angles and the positions of the people in the photos.
  3 musicians who has inspired my work: Throughout my work I have used Dua Lipa, Madonna and Camila Cabello because I wanted two young musicians as my project is of a young female musician. Also, I wanted an older singer to show the difference between their work. I have chosen Dua Lipa as she is an inspiration to all young females and males in the world as she started off posting videos singing covers onYouTube.This has inspired me to show that people can go out and become what they want to be. Next, is Madonna who is a she went solo as a pop singer and became a sensation on the then male-dominated '80s music scene.
  When I looked on the Billboard website, these images popped out to me the most. I liked how Normani was positioned in the images. Another aspect I liked was the use of the room and her outfits. All her outfits are different in each image and the background changes too. I have chosen a variety of portrait and landscape images which will help me when I create my own photoshoot.
  These images which are very different to Normani's photoshoot which is what I liked.The background setting is outside and a few inside. The aspect I liked the most was the us of props in the images. In my own photoshoot, I haven't thought about using props so it could be interesting if I did.
