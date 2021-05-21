FMP Reflective Journal

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Reflective Journal
Week 1: Initial Plans and Proposal 22/02/21 For my first week starting the project I had to work on my initial plans and p...
Week 2: Research 01/03/21 For my first week of research, I started by researching existing products. I researched film pos...
Week 3: Research 8/03/21 To complete my existing products research, I completed a research analysis. In this analysis, I w...
Week 4: Pre-Production 15/03/21 This week I started working on my pre-production. I strated out by making basic layout pla...
Week 5: Pre-Production 22/03/21 This week I started the second half of my pre-production. I started out by making a produc...
Production Week 1 Day 1 12/04/21 Today was a training day at college meaning I was at home. However, I wanted to start mak...
Reflection What was successful today? I managed to start working on my character design before starting production in coll...
Production Week 1 Day 2 13/04/21 Today was the first day of production in college. Yesterday was a training day which slig...
Reflection What was successful today? I started working on my main film poster and the planet that I will be including on ...
Production Week 1 Day 3 14/04/21 Today, I first started out by finishing off the planet from yesterday. I created a ‘hue/s...
Reflection What was successful today? I finished the planet design and added it to my film poster, I also made the film ti...
Production Week 2 Day 1 19/04/21 Today I started working on my magazine cover, this is because the model that I had alread...
Reflection What was successful today? I started working on my magazine cover, I was able to add all the required conventio...
Production Week 2 Day 2 20/04/21 Today I decided that I wanted the background to be green so I could keep a consistent col...
Reflection What was successful today? I made progress on my magazine cover, I decided to have the background has green to ...
Production Week 2 Day 3 21/04/21 Today I finished off my magazine cover. I added the cover lines I had around the edge pre...
Reflection What was successful today? I managed to finish off my magazine and export it. I think it looks more professiona...
Production Week 2 Weekend During the weekend, I finished off making my models and poses for the rest of my products. I did...
Reflection What was successful today? Over the weekend I managed to make all the different poses for my character that I t...
Production Week 3 Day 1 26/04/21 Today I started by downloading all my new model poses I had created over the weekend. The...
Reflection What was successful today? I managed to add my model in a different pose to my film poster. This fit a lot bett...
Production Week 3 Day 2 27/04/21 After noticing yesterday that the body looked the wrong way round, today I started out wi...
Reflection What was successful today? I managed to fix the issue with my character, they look a lot more proportionate on ...
Production Week 3 Day 3 28/04/21 Today, I started off by finishing off my main film poster. I added my credited actors' na...
Reflection What was successful today? I managed to finish off my main film poster. Using the ‘Camera raw’ filter at the en...
Production Week 4 Day 2 4/05/21 Yesterday was a bank holiday, so nobody was in college. Today I continued working on my te...
Reflection What was successful today? I managed to fix the issues I had with the edges of my character using mostly the sp...
Production Week 4 Day 3 5/05/21 Today I finished off my teaser poster. To finish it off I, once again, used the ‘Camera ra...
Reflection What was successful today? I managed to finish off my teaser poster. I fixed the issue with the hands using the...
Production Week 5 Day 1 10/05/21 This week is the last week of production. I started off the day by finishing off my bus a...
Reflection What was successful today? I completed my bus ad and was able to place it on a mock-up to show an example of ho...
Production Week 5 Day 2 11/05/21 Today I started working on a t-shirt design for my merch concepts. For my t- shirt design...
Reflection What was successful today? I started working on a t-shirt design, I managed to make a design in a similar style...
Production Week 5 Day 3 12/05/21 This is the last day of production. Today, I added my t-shirt design to a mock- up that I...
Reflection What was successful today? I managed to finish all my products just in time on the last day of production. I ad...
Week 11: Evaluation 17/05/21 Now that I had completed production, I spent the last week evaluating my project. I started o...
FMP Reflective Journal
FMP Reflective Journal
FMP Reflective Journal
FMP Reflective Journal
FMP Reflective Journal
FMP Reflective Journal
FMP Reflective Journal
FMP Reflective Journal
FMP Reflective Journal
FMP Reflective Journal
FMP Reflective Journal
FMP Reflective Journal
FMP Reflective Journal
FMP Reflective Journal
FMP Reflective Journal
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
8 views
May. 21, 2021

FMP Reflective Journal

FMP Reflective Journal

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

FMP Reflective Journal

  1. 1. Reflective Journal
  2. 2. Week 1: Initial Plans and Proposal 22/02/21 For my first week starting the project I had to work on my initial plans and proposal. Before starting the FMP, I was asked to complete a pre-proposal briefly writing about what idea I had for my FMP and why. When the week started, I then made a separate blog on blogger to submit all my work as I go along. I then started working on a PowerPoint for my initial plans and responses. This slideshow includes my FMP concept, plot synopsis, inspirations and influences, research and skills needed and limitations and how they will be resolved. For ​the inspirations and influences part of the slideshow, I wrote about character influences, poster and merchandise influences. I included images, spoke about the style and how these will influence my own work. I then started working on my proposal. This is where I came up with my project title and concept. I wrote about what skills I will be using to create the products and how previous projects will help me with my current project. I then made a bibliography with websites, books and tutorials that may help me with my research on this project. To complete my proposal, I then made a schedule that I will aim to follow throughout this project. After that, I completed a camera and software audit form where I explained my understanding of equipment and software. These pieces were all then uploaded to my blog. What went well: I was able to complete assigned tasks for this week. I tried to include as much detail as possible, especially when writing about my inspirations and influences. Improvements: I feel that my plot synopsis lacks detail. To improve I would go back and add more detail about my film plot and character as the mood of the film will be reflected on the products I create. I also need to add and analyse a mood board. This will help me gather more inspiration for my project.
  3. 3. Week 2: Research 01/03/21 For my first week of research, I started by researching existing products. I researched film posters and teaser posters, t-shirts and a mug for merchandise and magazine covers. I analyzed these and presented my information in a mind map type of style. Information about layout, color scheme, target audience and audience appeal was presented in text boxes surrounding the image in the center. I then made a survey in Microsoft Forms in preparation for my audience research next week. This was shared with other people on my class as the age range 17-19 is going to be my target audience. This survey had questions such as age, gender, what superhero films do they enjoy, which ads are most likely to encourage them to see a film, etc. These questions will help me understand what appeals to my target audience which will influence how I make my products. What went well: I analyzed multiple products like the ones I will be wanting to make for my own project. I tried to include as much detail as possible and wrote about color schemes, layout and audience appeal. All these products were in the superhero genre. Improvements: To improve, I could have researched more different types of products, such as social media ads as I will also be planning to make these for my FMP and the research would help me in this process.
  4. 4. Week 3: Research 8/03/21 To complete my existing products research, I completed a research analysis. In this analysis, I wrote about what common features my products have overall. I then wrote about what aspects of the research I did will be included in my own work. After that, I looked at my results from the survey I made last week. I got 7 responses which were enough for me to write an observation about each of the questions answered. For the interview part of the audience research, I wrote 4 questions more closely related to the products I will be making. One of the questions asked to choose, out of two different film posters, which they preferred and why. This will give me more of an idea how I make my own poster to suit my target audience and what kind of color scheme it should have. I then went back and made a bibliography of all the references I used for my existing products research. I used 'Neil's Toolbox' so I could write it up in Harvard referencing form.
  5. 5. Week 4: Pre-Production 15/03/21 This week I started working on my pre-production. I strated out by making basic layout plans on 'Canva'. I made these for my film poster, magazine cover social media and bus ad and merchandise. To create these flat plans I used stock images to show a vague idea on how I wanted my products to look. I then wrote about the conventions for each of these products. After that, I wrote about and explained how I would like each aspect of these products to look, writing about things such as the title, character, background and techniques I planned to use to create these. Next, I created style sheets for these products. Here, I talked about the colour schemes for each aspect of my products and where they will be shown. I also included the fonts I had planned to use and what text they will be used for. Creating these flat plans and style sheets will help me be more prepared when starting production. I will be more organised as I will know exactly how I am wanting to layout my products and what colours to use.
  6. 6. Week 5: Pre-Production 22/03/21 This week I started the second half of my pre-production. I started out by making a production schedule to follow for the next 5 weeks of produciton. This will help me with time management and to be more organised when making my products. After that, I write out a risk assessment, health and safety and contingency plan. This is important to make sure I know any possible risks and also to make sure I am prepared for if anything went wrong during production and how I would resolve it. I also listed my budget and the resources I will be using such as software, equpiment, etc.
  7. 7. Production Week 1 Day 1 12/04/21 Today was a training day at college meaning I was at home. However, I wanted to start making the different aspects for my poster in preparation for tomorrow. I made my model and pose for my film poster. Because I had nobody available to take pictures and I also had no costume, I had to make everything digitally. I started out with this model that I found on Pexels, I then found the clothing items that I will need to create my costume for the character. On Photoshop, I started out by placing the bodysuit on top of the model, I adjusted the size and rotated to fit the size and angle the model is stood in. First, I started out by trying to erase and cut sections of the top to fit the model. However, this didn’t work and didn’t look realistic. After some research and watching tutorials, I found that using ‘puppet warp’ would be much more helpful and effective. Using this, I shaped and adjusted the top to fit my model the best that I could. I used this same way to add the pants and belt to my model. After that, using the pen tool, I drew around the side of the top and pants and cut them into a seperate layer. I added a ‘hue/saturation’ adjustment layer and changed the colour of these to a dark green colour. Then, using the burn tool, I brushed over the costume overall so I could add my own shadows and highlights soon. I also used this tool on my models arms and neckline to add shading and make it look like she is realistically wearing the costume. After that, I cut around the models face and made that a separate layer. Using the brush tool and the blur tool, I added makeup to the character. I then saved and added to onedrive ready to start production officially tomorrow.
  8. 8. Reflection What was successful today? I managed to start working on my character design before starting production in college. This means I will be able to start working on my products straight away. I learned how to use 'puppet warp' to add the costume to my model. Using the dodge and burn tools for highlight and shadows also helped make it look more realistic. What was less successful or was there anything you had difficulty with? Before finding out about 'puppet warp', I was struggling to make the clothes fit realistically to my model. I was struggling to make it fit to the angle that the model was stood in.
  9. 9. Production Week 1 Day 2 13/04/21 Today was the first day of production in college. Yesterday was a training day which slightly set me back on my schedule. However, I did some work yesterday in preparation for today. In class, I started out with creating the background for my main film poster. Originally, I was going to insert a stock image and edit it to make it my own. But I realised that I could make it digitally using the brush tool. Using the brush tool I drew a variation of dots on the background, increasing and decreasing the brush size and opacity to create a variation of ‘stars. After that, using the gradient tool I added this on top of the stars layer. Before placing this, I chose a selection of green shades to go with my colour scheme. I then changed the blending mode to ‘soft light’ and lowered the opacity to make the gradient layer recolour the stars. Now that I had made the background, I was ready to place the model that I had created yesterday onto the poster. However, when placing this, I realised that my model in this post didn’t look right and wasn’t fitting for my film poster. After adjusting it on my background for a while, I realised that this would fit better on a magazine cover instead. Unfortunately, I had not made any other poses for the model yet, as I had assumed the one, I prepared would work fine for my poster. For now, as it was the last session of the day, I decided to continue with making the other features needed for my poster, such as the planet. I started this in a separate document. First, I drew out a circle in a mint green colour using the ellipse tool and holding the shift key. After that, I placed a stock image of a planet over this circle. Using the shape, I cut out the planet to size using the ‘quick selection’ tool. Then it was the end of the college day, so I saved everything ready to continue tomorrow.
  10. 10. Reflection What was successful today? I started working on my main film poster and the planet that I will be including on the poster. I used the gradient tool and experimented with blending modes for the stars on my space scene. What was less successful or was there anything you had difficulty with? When I added my model to the film poster, I realised that the pose was not suitable for my film poster. It looked more suited to a magazine cover. This was difficult because I had no other poses made yet as I had assumed that the one, I prepared would fit well on my poster. This means that I might have to stop following my schedule and start working on my magazine cover until I have the other poses ready.
  11. 11. Production Week 1 Day 3 14/04/21 Today, I first started out by finishing off the planet from yesterday. I created a ‘hue/saturation’ adjustment layer and changed the colour of the planet to a green shade, also increasing the saturation. Next, I duplicated the circle shape I made previously and added an ‘inner glow’ and ‘outer glow’ effect to add a glowing effect to the planet. Finally, I added a ‘levels’ adjustment layer, increasing the green shade and reducing the red tones. Now that my planet was ready, I exported it and inserted the image onto my space background. After that, I duplicated the layer and added an additional ‘outer glow’ effect. I increased the size of it so it looked like it was glowing more. For the second half of the day, I started making my film title. I used the font ‘JMH Holy Bible’. First, I wrote the film title ‘The Sorceress’ in white text. Then, I selected the ‘bevel and emboss’ effect and changed the settings to ‘inner bevel’ and ‘chisel hard’. This started creating a chrome metal effect on the text. After that, I selected ‘inner glow’ and added a green shade to add highlight to parts of the text. I then selected ‘contour’ and increased the range to add more definition. Next, I duplicated that layer and went to the filter gallery where I selected the ‘chrome’ filter. Then I changed the layer style to ‘overlay’ and combined the two together. I added a hue/saturation adjustment layer, increasing the saturation slightly and adjusting the green hue. To finish it off, I added an ‘outer glow’ effect in a lighter green shade to give the overall title a soft glow look around it. After that, I added these sparkles that I had made using the brush tool and duplicated. I added these to places in the text that have the most light to make it appear as if it was shining or sparkling. Finally, I cut out the ‘The’ part of the title and shrunk it down, I placed it above the ‘Sorceress’. I feel this helped the title look more professional and put together. After exporting, I also added this to my space background.
  12. 12. Reflection What was successful today? I finished the planet design and added it to my film poster, I also made the film title. For the title, I experimented with layer effects and added a shiny, metal, chrome effect to the text. This was also added to the fillm poster. What was less successful or was there anything you had difficulty with? I had difficulty when making the chrome text effect. I was adjusting the settings on the 'bevel and emboss' effect but it wasn't giving it the right look that I was aiming for. However, I was able to resolve this by changing the style to 'inner bevel' and lowering the softness.
  13. 13. Production Week 2 Day 1 19/04/21 Today I started working on my magazine cover, this is because the model that I had already prepared didn’t fit well for my poster as intended but worked better for a magazine cover. I started this by choosing a colour background. I knew I wanted it to be a solid colour background so my character could be the focus of the magazine without it looking too busy or too much going on in the background. I was stuck between the colour blue or purple for the background as I wanted to have a contrasting colour to my model, so I had both these in seperate layers ready for when I decided. I placed my model in the centre and added a drop shadow effect to make it appear as if they were stood in front of a colour backdrop. After that, I placed my masthead and starting writing out my cover lines. I placed my film title on the cover so I could have it across various products and keep consistent branding. I also added a sticker using the ellipse tool for the shape and writing out the text. I added a receipt to the bottom right corner of the cover. By the end of the day, all the magazine cover conventions were placed on my cover.
  14. 14. Reflection What was successful today? I started working on my magazine cover, I was able to add all the required conventions for a cover such as the masthead, cover lines, cover image, price, etc. I also added a sticker to my magazine cover, which I thought was a simple but good addition to the cover and something extra that I haven't added before. What was less successful or was there anything you had difficulty with? I had difficulty choosing a colour background for the cover. I wanted to have it contrast my colour scheme that I have for the products. To improve this, tomorrow I will change the background colour. I also feel as if the magazine doesn't look professional. However, it is incomplete and can be improved this week.
  15. 15. Production Week 2 Day 2 20/04/21 Today I decided that I wanted the background to be green so I could keep a consistent colour scheme. I also thought, after looking at the colour options, the blue and purple were clashing with the green from my model and the green text cover lines. Then, I decided to slightly changed the layout of my magazine cover as I felt that my design that I had currently didn’t look as professional as I was aiming for. Firstly, I changed the colour background to a ‘radial gradient’. This is where the outside of the colour is darker and it gets lighter towards the centre. Then, I took my model and resized her so just her upper body was in frame. This helped fill out the empty space that was around on the cover before. I replaced the drop shadow for an outer glow effect to make the model stand out even more in front of the new background. After that, I took away the extra cover lines that I had written beneath my film title because after adjusting my model, the amount of cover lines made it appear too crowded.
  16. 16. Reflection What was successful today? I made progress on my magazine cover, I decided to have the background has green to go with my colour scheme. I also rearranged my cover and I think it looks a lot more professional now. What was less successful or was there anything you had difficulty with? When rearranging my cover, I added an overlay to make my character appear more comic book style. This was unsuccessful because I ended up removing it as I felt it looked too shadowy and didn’t fit with how I planned my products to look.
  17. 17. Production Week 2 Day 3 21/04/21 Today I finished off my magazine cover. I added the cover lines I had around the edge previously and changed the colour to a lighter green shade to go with the colour scheme. I also added the sticker back to the cover and put a white background on the receipt to it is scannable, along with the price of the magazine. After that, I added ‘an exclusive look’ back onto the cover and placed it beneath the film title, this helped add extra detail and made sure the cover didn’t look too empty. Finally, I exported this, and placed this in a folder ready to submit in the next few weeks. After finishing my cover, I started looking for a variation of poses for my model that I could use for the rest of the products I need to make. I found some stock images on Shutterstock of different poses that had more of a witchy, superhero style to them. I decided to Photoshop the outfits on these poses and then edit the previous models face onto these poses as I had already chosen my model and finished my magazine cover. I started working on the characters costume, using the same technique as before do this before the end of lesson.
  18. 18. Reflection What was successful today? I managed to finish off my magazine and export it. I think it looks more professional and I am happy with the final result. I also started working on editing a new pose for my character so that next week I will be able to finish off my film poster and start making my other products. What was less successful or was there anything you had difficulty with? Because I had to start working on another pose for my character, this effected my production schedule. If I had been more organised and planned time at the beginning to edit all the poses I needed beforehand, then I could have also finished my film poster by now.
  19. 19. Production Week 2 Weekend During the weekend, I finished off making my models and poses for the rest of my products. I did these following the same steps as I did when creating my first model for the magazine cover. I was able to make 3 different poses for my model which is enough for the products I am making. I exported them and uploaded each onto onedrive ready for adding to my posters next week.
  20. 20. Reflection What was successful today? Over the weekend I managed to make all the different poses for my character that I think I will need for my products. Using the method I had for my first character design, I found it easier to make these in a shorter amount of time. What was less successful or was there anything you had difficulty with? Although my character designs are now ready to continue production, making these so far into the project has effected my production schedule, I now have 3 weeks to make the rest of my products.
  21. 21. Production Week 3 Day 1 26/04/21 Today I started by downloading all my new model poses I had created over the weekend. Then, I placed one of my model/character designs onto my film poster. After that, I saved some smoke and fireball png images which I had planned to add to my model to show off her powers for the poster. I added these and using puppet warp and the erase tool, I shaped these to wrap around her body and up her arms. I also added the fireballs underneath where her hands are flat. Then, I added a ‘hue/saturation’ adjustment layer to recolour these images to a bright green colour. After doing this for each of the images, I then added a ‘curves’ adjustment layer to each image to further brighten the green and dull down any red tones that may still be showing through from the fireball png’s. For the second half of the day, using the burn tool I added shading to the areas that the powers had been placed to make it look as realistic as possible. I also added glowing eyes. I did this by using the pen tool to cut out the eyes and then adding an ‘inner glow’ and ‘outer glow’. Then I adjusted the opacity to fit. Whilst working this, I felt that the model looked off, but I wasn’t sure why. Then it was noticeable that her body and shoulder position looked the wrong way round. I made sure I took note of this as it was the end of the day so I could remember to fix this tomorrow.
  22. 22. Reflection What was successful today? I managed to add my model in a different pose to my film poster. This fit a lot better with how I planned them to look. I started editing the characters powers around her using the warp settings and adjustment layers to recolour them. What was less successful or was there anything you had difficulty with? There’s something about my character that looks off. With the way her head is facing, it looks as if her body is the wrong way round. Tomorrow I am going to need to try and fix this otherwise I may need to start again with that pose. This would further impact my schedule.
  23. 23. Production Week 3 Day 2 27/04/21 After noticing yesterday that the body looked the wrong way round, today I started out with trying to fix this. I went into the Photoshop document for my character design and flipped the layer horizontally to flip their body around. I then adjusted this, so it was in line with everything. I also slightly made her head larger to make sure everything looked to scale. After that, I placed the adjusted model back onto my film poster in the same place she was previously. I had to flip the powers I edited around as well to make sure they fit right. I felt that my model looked a lot better and to scale now that I had fixed this. Next, I placed the age rating symbol, my production company logo and release date at the bottom of the poster. After that, I placed my film title once again and added billing. I resized and adjusted all these slightly to fit to the poster.
  24. 24. Reflection What was successful today? I managed to fix the issue with my character, they look a lot more proportionate on my poster now. Luckily, it was an easy fix, as I kept everything in separate layers so I just had to flip one of the layers horizontally. I also added more details to my film poster. What was less successful or was there anything you had difficulty with? I had difficulty making the powers that I had edited around my model fit properly after flipping them around. I tried to flip the layers which didn’t work and instead flipped the whole poster around. To fix this, I had to copy these layers onto a new document and flip them horizontally on there. After placing them back on my poster all was resolved and they fit fine on my model.
  25. 25. Production Week 3 Day 3 28/04/21 Today, I started off by finishing off my main film poster. I added my credited actors' names at the top of the poster, I chose these names using a random name generator to make sure I wasn’t using the models name without permission. Then, I duplicated all the layers and made a copy and combined this copy. I went onto ‘Camera raw’ filter and started doing colour correction on the overall product. I adjusted each of the colours vibrance and luminance, I also adjusted the shadows, highlights, brightness and contrast for the whole poster and then saved. Finally, I added a shiny chrome texture that I found on Pinterest, I lowered the opacity and changed the layer mode to ‘soft light’. This helped add some highlight and texture to the planet and film title. I then exported it ready to submit. After that, I started working on my teaser poster. I placed my space scene for the background and added my model/character. I zoomed in right to their hands and torso as I wanted this teaser poster to mostly show the costume and my characters powers. I started feeling ill around lunchtime, so I went home for the rest of the day.
  26. 26. Reflection What was successful today? I managed to finish off my main film poster. Using the ‘Camera raw’ filter at the end helped finish off the poster overall as I was able to adjust the brightness and saturation of each of the colours on the poster. What was less successful or was there anything you had difficulty with? When placing my model for my teaser poster, the image looked poor quality when zoomed in, the edges appeared jaggedy and the hands looked out of place. I will try and resolve this issue by using the clone stamp tool or spot healing tool to fix the edges and have neater lines.
  27. 27. Production Week 4 Day 2 4/05/21 Yesterday was a bank holiday, so nobody was in college. Today I continued working on my teaser poster. Originally, I had planned to have the same powers as shown in my main film poster between the characters hands, but I thought it would look interesting if I added the planet from the poster instead and included this along with my characters powers. I merged the planet and the png from the poster together to create this combination of the planet with this large glow shining around it from my characters hands. After that, using the brush tool I started to add a green colour, that matched the planet,coming from the palm of my characters hands. I then started adding more details, I inserted the smoke png images that I had recoloured and started warping this to wrap around my characters fingers and arms. Using the burn tool, I went around the characters arms and costume to add extra shading and definition to ensure it looked as realistic as possible. After this all looked okay, I placed my film title and release date at the top and bottom of the poster.
  28. 28. Reflection What was successful today? I managed to fix the issues I had with the edges of my character using mostly the spot healing tool and clone stamp tool in some places. I added the powers to my character around and between her hands and started adding the rest of the features to finish it off. What was less successful or was there anything you had difficulty with? Although I had fixed the jagged edges, I still felt that the hands looked out of place, the colour looked off compared to the character on my poster. I will see if I am able to fix this tomorrow using adjustment layers.
  29. 29. Production Week 4 Day 3 5/05/21 Today I finished off my teaser poster. To finish it off I, once again, used the ‘Camera raw’ filter for overall colour correction and adjusting the brightness and contrast. I then exported this ready to submit in the upcoming weeks. After that, I had received feedback about my research and planning, so I spent the rest of the lesson looking through that and making any corrections that were needed. For the afternoon, I started working on my bus ad. As this was a larger image at a different scale, I had to remake my space scene. I did this using the same method as before- using the brush tool for the stars and gradient tool to recolour. After that, I placed my model (in a different pose) and the planet from my other posters. I added an ‘outer glow’ effect to my model to make sure they stood out in front of the planet.
  30. 30. Reflection What was successful today? I managed to finish off my teaser poster. I fixed the issue with the hands using the ‘Camera raw’ filter and adjusting the setting for the orange and yellow tones. After exporting this I started working on my bus ad, I am just over halfway through completing the products for my project. What was less successful or was there anything you had difficulty with? Before fixing the issue with the hands using the ‘Camera raw’ filter, I had previously tried fixing them using adjustment layers. I tried ‘hue/saturation’ and ‘levels’ and ‘curves’ layers but they didn’t fully correct the problem I was having. Luckily I was able to resolve this.
  31. 31. Production Week 5 Day 1 10/05/21 This week is the last week of production. I started off the day by finishing off my bus ad. Using the brush tool and the colour black, I painted over my space scene in the area I had planned my film title to be. This is to make sure it stands out and is the main focus of the ad. I placed the film title and made it as large as I could so it would be noticeable if placed on the side of a bus, as the name of the film is what you would want the audience to notice and remember when seeing an ad for a film. Once this was centred, I added the release date and the main actor starring in the film. To finish it off, I used the ‘Camera raw’ filter for colour correction and exported it ready to submit. Then, I got a mock-up from ‘media modifier’ and placed my bus ad on the mock-up to show how it would look if it was really on the side of a bus. I saved this as well to show as an example. The rest of the day I spent continuing making corrections to my planning and research.
  32. 32. Reflection What was successful today? I completed my bus ad and was able to place it on a mock-up to show an example of how it would look in real life. I also had time to look over my research and planning and make corrections based on my feedback. What was less successful or was there anything you had difficulty with? When I first placed my ad on the mock-up, once placed I noticed it looked off centred and would not have been noticeable from a distance. To resolve this, I had to go back into Photoshop and fix this, I made the film title larger and ensured everything was centred. It looked better on the mock-up after fixing these issues.
  33. 33. Production Week 5 Day 2 11/05/21 Today I started working on a t-shirt design for my merch concepts. For my t- shirt design I first drew a square using the rectangle tool and holding the shift key. I added my space scene from my posters onto this shape, I also brightened the colours of the stars by increasing the opacity of the gradient layer. Next, I added in the planet and placed that at the top centre of the square. Then, I added my model and resized them to fit to most of the shape. Like the bus ad, I added an outer glow to my character, so they stood out in front of the planet. Using the brush tool and the colour black, I shaded in the bottom half of the shape, decreasing the opacity slightly when going over my model, this is in preparation for placing the film title to ensure that it stands out. After this, I added the film title and resized it to fit along the bottom of the square. I used the ‘Camera raw’ filter to brighten the colours and increase the contrast and then exported the design. I spent the end of the day uploading the work I had completed so far to my blog.
  34. 34. Reflection What was successful today? I started working on a t-shirt design, I managed to make a design in a similar style to my posters, but readjusting it to be suitable as a t-shirt design. As we were nearing the end of the production time, I also started submitting work to my blog. What was less successful or was there anything you had difficulty with? Before I made the t-shirt design that is submitted, I made an alternative design previously. However, I ended up not keeping this design and remaking it as I felt it didn’t look very clean and wouldn’t fit well on a t-shirt. I had taken the character from my main film poster and my film title and placed it there, i think it ended up looking unprofessional and the design was too long to look good on a t- shirt.
  35. 35. Production Week 5 Day 3 12/05/21 This is the last day of production. Today, I added my t-shirt design to a mock- up that I had found online so I can show an example of how my design would look on clothing. I then started working on a phone case design for additional merch. For this, I wanted the planet to be the focus of the design, so I started off by placing this in the centre of the image. Then, using the brush tool, I painted in a few stars around the planet. After, I found a sort of swirl patterned image on Pinterest that I could use as an overlay for my design. I placed this on the document and added a ‘hue/saturation’ adjustment layer, changing the hue to a green shade that matched the planet. After that, I changed the layer mode to ‘multiply’ and lowered the opacity to allow the stars I had added earlier to show through. I then duplicated the planet layer and brightened the outer glow, so it stood out more, it also made it look like the pattern was coming from the glowing planet in the centre. I exported this design and found a mock-up online to show an example of how this would look as a phone case.
  36. 36. Reflection What was successful today? I managed to finish all my products just in time on the last day of production. I added my t-shirt design to a mock-up and completed a different design for a phone case and also placed that on a mock-up. What was less successful or was there anything you had difficulty with? I had also made a different design for my phone case before creating the one that was submitted. This was in a similar design to my sun bitter design but was unsuccessful because I felt it looked out of place and the background colours wasn’t fitting with my colour scheme. The colours were also too bright to go along with the planet in the centre so nothing looked like it fit and it clashed.
  37. 37. Week 11: Evaluation 17/05/21 Now that I had completed production, I spent the last week evaluating my project. I started out writing about my planning, research and time management. I wrote about the work I completed for these, how they were helpful and what I would to improve next time. After that, I started evaluating all the products I had made during production. I wrote about the technical qualities for each, this is where I explained what techniques I used to create these products. Then, I wrote about aesthetic qualities, this is about how my products looks and the effect it has on the audience. Next, I compared my products to existing products that I was inspired by and discussed the similarities and differences. Finally, I reflected on what I think went well and what I would improve next and discussed the audience appeal. After that, I got peer feedback from 3 friends that fit into ,my target audience and they discussed what they liked about my products and what they would improve. I then wrote a summary of this to finish the evaluation.

×