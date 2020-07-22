Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 Primary funding is provided by The SPE Foundation through member donations and a contribution from Offshore Europe The S...
Society of Petroleum Engineers Distinguished Lecturer Program www.spe.org/dl 2 Oliver C. Mullins Schlumberger Asphaltene G...
3 Petroleum System FILLS Reservoir Reservoir Fluid Geodynamics Redistributes Fluids and Yields Tar Formation During, After...
Asphaltene Nanoscience Asphaltene Thermodynamics Diffusion Fluid Mechanics Reservoir Fluid Geodynamics Requirements: Compr...
F = mg. Newton’s 2nd Law Peng-Robinson EoS 1976 HC Liquids Gas-Liquid Fluid- (dissolved) Solid Flory-Huggins-Zuo EoS 2010 ...
Asphaltenes have THREE Aggregation Thresholds, not One. Nanoaggregate ~2nm Cluster ~5nm 1 2 3 Molecules ~1nm Light Oil Bul...
7 Asphaltene Concentration. Crude Oil Solvency. (GOR). Well Solvated Solvated Add Asphaltene Poorly Solvated Unstable Tar ...
8 Ivar Aasen Charged from Viking Graben from West Ivar Aasen
0 0.5 1.51.0OD DFA X360 X400 X440 TVDss(meters) (B) (C) Ts (Ts+Tm) Equilibrated Asphaltenes  Connected. Proven in Product...
10 Heavy Oil Isolated by FractureTVDss(m) DFA Color (asphaltenes) Connected Isolated ‘Heavy’ Oil Fracture
11 Simple Charge and Geodynamics. (Structure & Fluid) gas gas gas gas oil Timeline HIGH Maturity LOW Maturity 1st Charge 2...
B6UB6L Well 2 Well 1 DFA: Both Wells Lower Sand FHZ EoS (2 nm) Upper Sand TVD DFA: Asphaltenes 0 0.3 0.6 0.9 1.2 Upper San...
All Fluid Measurements Consistent with Equilibrated Asphaltene Analysis Geochem Maturity
14 T1ST T1 T2 Asphaltene Gradient FHZ Modeling Fault Throw ~380ft T1ST T1 T2 Fault Block Migration, Asphaltene Gradients &...
15 T1ST T1 T2 Asphaltene Gradient FHZ Modeling Fault Throw ~380ft T1ST T1 T2 1st Asphaltenes Equilibrated. 2nd Fault Threw...
16 T1ST T1 T2 FHZ Modeling DFA Density B6L B6U Isotope Lab API Lab GOR Asphaltene Gradients, API Gravity Consistent. GOR, ...
17 T1ST T1 T2 FHZ Modeling DFA Density B6L B6U Isotope Lab API Lab GOR Biogenic Methane Charge AFTER Fault Block Migration...
18 T2ST Formation Pressure profile 4 ft of shale between upper and lower B6 XX XX intervening shale isopach T2ST T1ST T1 •...
1st Anticline Forms & Fills with Oil; Asphaltenes Equilibrate. Oil-Bearing Sand 2nd Fault Block Migration. Asphaltene Equi...
20 Heavy Oil and Tar Rim Side View Top View oil Equilibrated Asphaltenes  Connected. Known in Production. HUGE Asphaltene...
21 Heavy Oil and Tar in this Giant Field from Reservoir Fluid Geodynamics Tar from Incompatible Charge, Asphaltene Migrati...
100 300 500 Psat 7700 7800 7900 8000 8100 0.15 0.2 0.25 Ts . (Ts+Tm) Psat (psi) Ts/(Ts+Tm) Reservoir Concerns: Viscosity, ...
23 CH4 Enters from Top SingleOilColumn dC13 ~ -64 dC13 ~ -57 Gas Diffusion into Oil and Asphaltene Migration. Methane Isot...
2424 Recent Charge of Gas into Oil Reservoir. Huge GOR Gradient. Asphaltene Expulsion, Migration to OWC. Quasi-Equilibrium...
3 Adjacent Fault Blocks. Same Petroleum System. 3 Entirely Different Realizations. RFG Validated ! 25
1st Movie of Tar Mat Formation! Different Gradients Due to Baffling. Production Differs by 10x. Well 1. Baffled. NOT Equil...
27 Oil Core Extract Well 2. 0 OD Tar Tiny Asphtn FHZEoS TAR 600 %AsphGOR 200180 Asph GOR Scanning Electron Microscopy: Tar...
28 Shale Baffle Asphaltenes On Baffle Methane diffusionAsphaltene Diffusion (Slow) Lateral Gas Sweep H2O Core %Asphaltene ...
29 Conclusions: 1) Reservoir Fluid Geodynamics follow Structural Geodynamics Huge improvement in reservoir / basin analysi...
30 Society of Petroleum Engineers Distinguished Lecturer Program www.spe.org/dl 30 Your Feedback is Important Enter your s...
31 Multiple Charge: Light oil plus Black oil Single Charge; Black Oil High Asphaltene Onsent Pressure from Incompatible Ch...
32 GCs, Same Thus Equilibrated. Sample 5 and 15 on trend. Except 8 slightly more biodegraded. And At OWC. Deepest and slig...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Asphaltene Gradients, Connectivity and Tar Mats All Treated by Simple Chemistry and Reservoir Fluid Geodynamics - Oliver Mullins

33 views

Published on

Asphaltene Gradients, Connectivity and Tar Mats All Treated by Simple Chemistry and Reservoir Fluid Geodynamics - Oliver Mullins

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Asphaltene Gradients, Connectivity and Tar Mats All Treated by Simple Chemistry and Reservoir Fluid Geodynamics - Oliver Mullins

  1. 1. 1 Primary funding is provided by The SPE Foundation through member donations and a contribution from Offshore Europe The Society is grateful to those companies that allow their professionals to serve as lecturers Additional support provided by AIME Society of Petroleum Engineers Distinguished Lecturer Program www.spe.org/dl
  2. 2. Society of Petroleum Engineers Distinguished Lecturer Program www.spe.org/dl 2 Oliver C. Mullins Schlumberger Asphaltene Gradients, Connectivity, Tar Mats All Treated by Simple Chemistry and Reservoir Fluid Geodynamics 1) Reservoir Fluid Geodynamics 2) DFA & Asphaltene Thermodynamics 3) Connectivity Analysis 4) Tar Mats 5) Conclusions
  3. 3. 3 Petroleum System FILLS Reservoir Reservoir Fluid Geodynamics Redistributes Fluids and Yields Tar Formation During, After Charge Time Line Geologic Past Present Day Current Simulation Produces Reservoir
  4. 4. Asphaltene Nanoscience Asphaltene Thermodynamics Diffusion Fluid Mechanics Reservoir Fluid Geodynamics Requirements: Comprehensive Science DFA Data of Reservoir 40 RFG Oil Reservoir Evaluation Case Studies Fluid Gradients in Reservoir Reservoir Fluid Geodynamics DS Reports and We Took the Charter! 4 Service Co. Geochemistry
  5. 5. F = mg. Newton’s 2nd Law Peng-Robinson EoS 1976 HC Liquids Gas-Liquid Fluid- (dissolved) Solid Flory-Huggins-Zuo EoS 2010 Yen-Mullins Model 2010 Gas Cubic EoS Gas-Liquid Crude Oil Thermodynamics: Asphaltenes Now Included. Equilibrium (static) vs Disequilibrium (dynamic) Asphaltenes: Van Der Waals EoS 1873 5 Molecule Nanoaggregate Cluster Sizes of Asphaltenes Light Oil Black Oil Heavy Oil
  6. 6. Asphaltenes have THREE Aggregation Thresholds, not One. Nanoaggregate ~2nm Cluster ~5nm 1 2 3 Molecules ~1nm Light Oil Bulk Asphaltenes Add Asphaltene George A. Olah Award in Hydrocarbon or Petroleum Chemistry. American Chemical Society., 2018 Yen-Mullins Model of Asphaltenes Bulk Phase Separation Light Oil Model Black Oil Model Heavy Oil Model Black Oil Heavy Oil Heavy Oil & Tar Add Asphaltene Add Asphaltene
  7. 7. 7 Asphaltene Concentration. Crude Oil Solvency. (GOR). Well Solvated Solvated Add Asphaltene Poorly Solvated Unstable Tar Mat Nanoaggregate Cluster Molecule Less Solvated Light Oil Heavy Oil Heavy Oil & Tar Mat Tar Mat “Condensate” & Tar Mat Phase- Separated Add GasAdd Asphaltene Add Asphaltene Add Asphaltene/ Gas Asphaltenes Particles in Reservoir Crude Oils Black Oil Black Oil w/ Heavy Oil
  8. 8. 8 Ivar Aasen Charged from Viking Graben from West Ivar Aasen
  9. 9. 0 0.5 1.51.0OD DFA X360 X400 X440 TVDss(meters) (B) (C) Ts (Ts+Tm) Equilibrated Asphaltenes  Connected. Proven in Production Maturity Variation in Charge. GOC Deep Near Charge Point. Charge FHZ EoS Ivar Aasen Light Oil Model Asphaltenes Geochemistry High Maturity, Low Asphaltene Low Maturity, High Asphaltene
  10. 10. 10 Heavy Oil Isolated by FractureTVDss(m) DFA Color (asphaltenes) Connected Isolated ‘Heavy’ Oil Fracture
  11. 11. 11 Simple Charge and Geodynamics. (Structure & Fluid) gas gas gas gas oil Timeline HIGH Maturity LOW Maturity 1st Charge 2nd Fracture gas gas gas
  12. 12. B6UB6L Well 2 Well 1 DFA: Both Wells Lower Sand FHZ EoS (2 nm) Upper Sand TVD DFA: Asphaltenes 0 0.3 0.6 0.9 1.2 Upper Sand Shale Break Lower Sand Shale Pinchout Seismic Imaging Isopachs Upper Lower Upper Lower DFA: Asphaltenes Equilibrated  Connected. Match Seismic Isopach Imaging. Lateral Connectivity. Vertical Baffle. Black Oil Model
  13. 13. All Fluid Measurements Consistent with Equilibrated Asphaltene Analysis Geochem Maturity
  14. 14. 14 T1ST T1 T2 Asphaltene Gradient FHZ Modeling Fault Throw ~380ft T1ST T1 T2 Fault Block Migration, Asphaltene Gradients & Connectivity B6L B6U FHZ Modeling
  15. 15. 15 T1ST T1 T2 Asphaltene Gradient FHZ Modeling Fault Throw ~380ft T1ST T1 T2 1st Asphaltenes Equilibrated. 2nd Fault Threw. B6L B6U FHZ Modeling
  16. 16. 16 T1ST T1 T2 FHZ Modeling DFA Density B6L B6U Isotope Lab API Lab GOR Asphaltene Gradients, API Gravity Consistent. GOR, CH4 Isotope Different.
  17. 17. 17 T1ST T1 T2 FHZ Modeling DFA Density B6L B6U Isotope Lab API Lab GOR Biogenic Methane Charge AFTER Fault Block Migration. Color lines up. API lines up. GOR Doesn’t Line Up Isotopes Don’t Line Up
  18. 18. 18 T2ST Formation Pressure profile 4 ft of shale between upper and lower B6 XX XX intervening shale isopach T2ST T1ST T1 • Seismic cannot detect 4ft shale barrier • DFA Offset upper Sand – Lower Sand Predicts Limited Connectivity Pressure Depletion Proves Shale Baffle/Barrier Predicted from DFA Pressure DP = 150 psi Scissors Fault
  19. 19. 1st Anticline Forms & Fills with Oil; Asphaltenes Equilibrate. Oil-Bearing Sand 2nd Fault Block Migration. Asphaltene Equilibrium Preserved. Reservoir Fluid and Structural Geodynamics: Pliocene Reservoir ! 3rd Gas Charge into Upper Block. GOR, Isotopes off. Gas Charge Wells Understanding RFG Essential for Extending Reservoir
  20. 20. 20 Heavy Oil and Tar Rim Side View Top View oil Equilibrated Asphaltenes  Connected. Known in Production. HUGE Asphaltene & Viscosity Gradients Matches FHZ exactly over 100 km.       D  kT hgV OD hOD  exp )0( )( 50 km TVD (feet) x700 x800 x900 x000 x100 x200 Tar Mat
  21. 21. 21 Heavy Oil and Tar in this Giant Field from Reservoir Fluid Geodynamics Tar from Incompatible Charge, Asphaltene Migration. Tar Tar RFG Sequence:
  22. 22. 100 300 500 Psat 7700 7800 7900 8000 8100 0.15 0.2 0.25 Ts . (Ts+Tm) Psat (psi) Ts/(Ts+Tm) Reservoir Concerns: Viscosity, Tar Mat, Water Injection. FHZ EoS 5.1 nm Clusters 7700 7800 7900 8000 8100 0 10 20 30 40 %Asphaltenes 8 Well Locations ONLY Asphaltene Gradients Define Reservoir Concern. Tar Mat %Asphaltenes FHZ EoS 5.1 nm Cluster Only Asphaltenes Tell the Story. Geochem Maturity
  23. 23. 23 CH4 Enters from Top SingleOilColumn dC13 ~ -64 dC13 ~ -57 Gas Diffusion into Oil and Asphaltene Migration. Methane Isotopes. Primary Biogenic Gas. 1 2 3 4 Gas Charge into Oil
  24. 24. 2424 Recent Charge of Gas into Oil Reservoir. Huge GOR Gradient. Asphaltene Expulsion, Migration to OWC. Quasi-Equilibrium near Base of Oil Column Cluster Gradient
  25. 25. 3 Adjacent Fault Blocks. Same Petroleum System. 3 Entirely Different Realizations. RFG Validated ! 25
  26. 26. 1st Movie of Tar Mat Formation! Different Gradients Due to Baffling. Production Differs by 10x. Well 1. Baffled. NOT Equilibrated Low DST Production Rate Well 2. Equilibrated. High Production. Asph GOR Core Ex Equilibrated; Tiny Fluid Gradients Tar Mat. Late Gas Charge Into Oil Reservoir Initial Gas Asphaltene 1 2 OD 120 180 GOR m3 /m3 Asphaltenes GOR TVD Not Equilibrated; Huge Gradients 0 OD Tar Tiny Asphtn FHZEoS TAR 600 %AsphGOR 200180 SLOW Diffusion FAST Diffusion
  27. 27. 27 Oil Core Extract Well 2. 0 OD Tar Tiny Asphtn FHZEoS TAR 600 %AsphGOR 200180 Asph GOR Scanning Electron Microscopy: Tar Mat Trapped Oil Tar Mat is Two-Phase System. Asphaltene and Trapped Oil.
  28. 28. 28 Shale Baffle Asphaltenes On Baffle Methane diffusionAsphaltene Diffusion (Slow) Lateral Gas Sweep H2O Core %Asphaltene Tar on Shale Well #3 Vertical Gas Sweep Shale Tiny amount, Equilibrated Asphaltenes Below Shale: Asphaltenes Deposited Throughout Due To Lateral Sweep. 0 OD DFA
  29. 29. 29 Conclusions: 1) Reservoir Fluid Geodynamics follow Structural Geodynamics Huge improvement in reservoir / basin analysis. 2) RFG is founded on DFA & Asphaltene Thermodynamics, Geochemistry 40 RFG Oilfield projects 3) Single asphaltene framework broadly applicable for light oils, black oils, heavy oils, for connectivity, viscosity, tar mats and more.
  30. 30. 30 Society of Petroleum Engineers Distinguished Lecturer Program www.spe.org/dl 30 Your Feedback is Important Enter your section in the DL Evaluation Contest by completing the evaluation form for this presentation Visit SPE.org/dl #SPEDL
  31. 31. 31 Multiple Charge: Light oil plus Black oil Single Charge; Black Oil High Asphaltene Onsent Pressure from Incompatible Charge from Gulf of Mexico (high pressure, high solution gas)
  32. 32. 32 GCs, Same Thus Equilibrated. Sample 5 and 15 on trend. Except 8 slightly more biodegraded. And At OWC. Deepest and slightly more Biodegraded.

×