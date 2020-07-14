Successfully reported this slideshow.
Simetri lipat dan putar
Simetri lipat dan putar

ppt singkat simetri lipat dan simetri putar

Published in: Education
Simetri lipat dan putar

  1. 1. Assalamualaikum Wr. Wb Kelompok 11 ( sebelas ) : 1. Nadila 2. Ririn 3. Siti Zahwa Konsep Dasar Matematika Dosen Pengampu : Putri Cahyani Agustine, M.Pd. Sekolah Tinggi Keguruan Dan Ilmu Pendidikan Bangka Belitung
  2. 2. Simetri Lipat Secara informal, simetri dapat dijelaskan sebagai suatu garis pada bangun datar yang jika dilipat menjadi dua bagian. Simetri Lipat adalah jumlah lipatan yang dapat dibentuk oleh suatu bidang datar menjadi 2 bagian yang sama besar. Garis yang membagi suatu bangun menjadi dua bagian yang kongruen tersebut dinamakan garis simetri atau sumbu simetri. Contoh :
  3. 3. Simetri Lipat Pada Persegi Atau Bujur Sangkar Persegi atau bujur sangkar mempunyai 4 simetri lipat msalnya :
  4. 4. Simetri Putar Simetri Putar adalah jumlah putaran yang dapat dilakukan terhadap suatu bangun datar di mana hasil putarannya akan membentuk pola yang sama sebelum diputar, namun bukan kembali ke posisi awal. Suatu bangun datar disebut memiliki simetri putar jikajika bangun itu diputar kurang dari 360 derajatmenempati tempatnya semula. Sudut putar adalah ukuran sudut yang digunakanuntuk memutar bangun sehingga menempati tempatnya semula (0<a<=360). Contoh :
  5. 5. 1. Bujur Sangkar memiliki 4 simetri putar 2. Persegi Panjang memiliki 2 simetri putar 3.Segitiga Sama Kaki tidak memiliki simetri putar 4. Segitiga Sama Sisi memiliki 3 simetri putar 5. Belah Ketupat memiliki 2 simetri putar 6. Lingkaran memiliki simetri putar yang jumlahnya tidak terbatas Berikut ini adalah banyak simeti putar pada bangun datar umum 1. Bujur Sangkar memiliki 4 simetri putar 2. Persegi Panjang memiliki 2 simetri putar 3. Segitiga Sama Kaki tidak memiliki simetri putar 4. Segitiga Sama Sisi memiliki 3 simetri putar 5. Belah Ketupat memiliki 2 simetri putar 6. Lingkaran memiliki simetri putar yang jumlahnya tidak terbatas
  6. 6. Dibawah ini simetri putar dari bangun datar LINGKARAN Nama :Lingkaran Keliling : 2 x 22/7 x jari –jari Luas :22/7 x jari-jari x jari-jari Keterangan : Lingkaran merupakan kurva tertutup sederhana beraturan. Jumlah derajat lingkaran sebesar 360⁰. Lingkaran mempunyai 1 titik pusat. Mempunyai simetri lipat dan simetri putar yang jumlahnya tidak terhingga.

