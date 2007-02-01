Matematika teknologi, kesehatan dan pertanian 2007/2008

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS i UJIAN NASIONAL TAHUN PELAJARAN 2007/2008 MATEMAT...
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS i KATA PENGANTAR Dalam rangka sosialisasi kebijaka...
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS ii DAFTAR ISI Halaman Kata pengantar ................
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 1 GAMBARAN UMUM 1. Pada ujian nasional tahun pelaj...
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 2 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN STANDAR KOMPETENSI LU...
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 3 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN (SKL) URAIAN 6. Mampu...
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 4 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN (SKL) URAIAN 11. Mamp...
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 5 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN 1. Mampu melakukan op...
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 6 Toko buku “Mawar” menjual 1 set alat menggambar ...
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 7 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN 1. Mampu melakukan op...
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 8 Bentuk rasional dari 1227 4 + adalah .... A. 15 ...
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 9 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN 2. Mampu memecahkan m...
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 10 Perhatikan gambar di samping! Persamaan kuadrat...
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 11 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN 3. Mampu memecahkan ...
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 12 Sistem persamaan: 3 23 3 112 =− −=+ yx yx mempu...
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 13       =− −=+ 3 23 3 112 yx yx misal : p ...
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 14 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN 4. Mampu menyelesaik...
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 15 Perhatikan gambar di samping! Grafik di samping...
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 16 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN 5. Mampu menyelesaik...
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 17 Jika A =       − 73 42 ; B =     ...
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 18 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN 5. Mampu menyelesaik...
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 19 Jika jip 11+= dan jiq 136 += , dan qpr += , mak...
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 20 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN 6. Mampu menghitung ...
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 21 28 cm 28 cm 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Perhatikan gambar di ...
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 22 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN 7. Mampu menerapkan ...
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 23 Invers dari implikasi ”Jika saya lulus dari SMK...
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 24 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN 8. Mampu menerapkan ...
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 25 Koordinat kutub dari titik A (3,- 3 ) adalah......
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 26 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN 9. Mampu menyelesaik...
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 27 Sebuah kantong yang berisi 5 kelereng merah, 4 ...
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 28 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN 10. Mampu menerapkan...
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 29 Perhatikan tabel Data Umur di RT “05 / 04” Umur...
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 30 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN 11. Mampu menggunaka...
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 31 Nilai dari limit 2 Sin x . Cos x adalah ... x →...
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 32 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN 11. Mampu menggunaka...
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 33 Turunan pertama dari y = A. y' = x 2 b. y' = x2...
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 34 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN 12. Mampu menggunaka...
SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 35 Volume benda putar yang terjadi jika fungsi y =...
Matematika teknologi, kesehatan dan pertanian 2007/2008

  1. 1. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS i UJIAN NASIONAL TAHUN PELAJARAN 2007/2008 MATEMATIKA Kelompok Teknologi, Kesehatan, dan Pertanian PANDUAN MATERI SMK PUSAT PENILAIAN PENDIDIKAN BALITBANG DEPDIKNAS
  2. 2. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS i KATA PENGANTAR Dalam rangka sosialisasi kebijakan dan persiapan penyelenggaraan Ujian Nasional Tahun Pelajaran 2007/2008, Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan Balitbang Depdiknas menyiapkan panduan materi untuk setiap mata pelajaran yang diujikan pada Ujian Nasional. Panduan tersebut mencakup: 1. Gambaran Umum 2. Standar Kompetensi Lulusan (SKL) 3. Contoh Soal dan Pembahasan Panduan ini dimaksudkan sebagai pedoman bagi sekolah/madrasah dalam mempersiapkan peserta didik menghadapi Ujian Nasional 2007/2008. Khususnya bagi guru dan peserta didik, buku panduan ini diharapkan dapat menjadi acuan dalam mewujudkan proses pembelajaran yang lebih terarah, sesuai dengan Standar Kompetensi Lulusan yang berlaku pada satuan pendidikan. Semoga buku panduan ini bermanfaat bagi semua pihak yang terkait dalam persiapan dan pelaksanaan Ujian Nasional Tahun Pelajaran 2007/2008. Jakarta, Januari 2008 Kepala Pusat Burhanuddin Tola, Ph.D. NIP 131099013
  3. 3. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS ii DAFTAR ISI Halaman Kata pengantar ............................................................................. i Daftar Isi ..................................................................................... ii Gambaran Umum .......................................................................... 1 Standar Kompetensi Lulusan .......................................................... 2 Contoh Soal: • Standar Kompetensi lulusan 1 .................................................... • Standar Kompetensi lulusan 2 .................................................... • Standar Kompetensi lulusan 3 .................................................... • Standar Kompetensi lulusan 4 .................................................... • Standar Kompetensi lulusan 5 .................................................... • Standar Kompetensi lulusan 6 .................................................... • Standar Kompetensi lulusan 7 .................................................... • Standar Kompetensi lulusan 8 .................................................... • Standar Kompetensi lulusan 9 .................................................... • Standar Kompetensi lulusan 10 ................................................... • Standar Kompetensi lulusan 11 ................................................... • Standar Kompetensi lulusan 12 ................................................... 5 9 11 14 16 20 22 24 26 28 30 34
  4. 4. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 1 GAMBARAN UMUM 1. Pada ujian nasional tahun pelajaran 2007/2008, bentuk tes Matematika kelompok Teknologi, Kesehatan, dan Pertanian SMK berupa tes tertulis dengan bentuk soal pilihan ganda, sebanyak 40 soal dengan alokasi waktu 120 menit. 2. Acuan yang digunakan dalam menyusun tes ujian nasional adalah standar kompetensi lulusan tahun 2008 (SKL–UN–2008). 3. Uraian materi terdiri dari: Operasi bilangan real, fungsi, persamaan dan pertidaksamaan linear, program linear, matriks, vektor, bangun datar, bangun ruang, logika matematika, trigonometri, peluang, statistika, limit dan turunan, dan integral.
  5. 5. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 2 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN (SKL) URAIAN 1. Mampu melakukan operasi bilangan real dan menerapkannya dalam bidang kejuruan. • Bilangan real - Operasi bilangan real (bilangan bulat, bilangan pecahan, bentuk persen dan pecahan desimal) - Bilangan berpangkat - Bilangan irasional (bentuk akar) - Logaritma 2. Mampu memecahkan masalah yang berkaitan dengan fungsi, persamaan fungsi linear dan fungsi kuadrat. • Fungsi - Fungsi linear (relasi dan fungsi, jenis-jenis fungsi, grafik, persamaan grafik fungsi dan invers fungsi) - Fungsi kuadrat (grafik fungsi, persamaan grafik fungsi, nilai ekstrim) 3. Mampu memecahkan masalah yang berkaitan dengan sistem persamaan dan pertidaksamaan linear. • Persamaan dan pertidaksamaan - Pertidaksamaan linear satu variabel - Sistem persamaan linear dua variabel 4. Mampu menyelesaikan masalah program linear. • Program linear - Himpunan penyelesaian sistem pertidaksamaan linear dua variabel - Model matematika (soal cerita) - Nilai optimum (fungsi objektif dan nilai optimum) 5. Mampu menyelesaikan masalah matriks dan vektor serta menerapkannya dalam bidang kejuruan. • Matriks - Macam-macam matriks - Operasi matriks (penjumlahan, pengurangan dan hasil kali matriks) • Vektor - Operasi vektor pada bidang datar - Operasi vektor pada bangun ruang
  6. 6. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 3 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN (SKL) URAIAN 6. Mampu menghitung keliling dan luas bangun datar, luas permukaan dan volume bangun ruang serta menerapkannya dalam bidang kejuruan. • Bangun datar - Keliling bangun datar - Luas bangun datar • Bangun ruang - Luas permukaan - Volume bangun ruang 7. Mampu menerapkan prinsip-prinsip logika matematika dalam pemecahan masalah yang berkaitan dengan pernyataan majemuk dan pernyataan berkuantor. • Logika matematika - Pernyataan majemuk (negasi, konjungsi, disjungsi, implikasi, dan biimplikasi) - Negasi pernyataan majemuk dan berkuantor - Konvers, invers, dan kontraposisi - Penarikan kesimpulan (modus ponen, modus tollens dan silogisma) 8. Mampu menerapkan perbandingan trigonometri dalam pemecahan masalah. • Trigonometri - Perbandingan trigonometri - Koordinat kutub dan kartesius - Rumus jumlah dan selisih dua sudut 9. Mampu menyelesaikan masalah dengan konsep teori peluang. • Peluang - Permutasi - Kombinasi - Peluang kejadian 10. Mampu menerapkan aturan konsep statistika dalam pemecahan masalah. • Statistika - Penyajian data (data tunggal dan data kelompok) - Ukuran pemusatan (mean, median, dan modus) - Ukuran penyebaran (jangkauan, rata-rata simpangan, simpangan baku, jangkauan semi inter kuartil)
  7. 7. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 4 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN (SKL) URAIAN 11. Mampu menggunakan konsep limit fungsi dan turunan fungsi dalam penyelesaian masalah. • Limit dan turunan - Limit fungsi (fungsi aljabar, trigonometri dan tak hingga) - Turunan (fungsi aljabar, trigonometri) - Nilai maksimum/minimum 12. Mampu menggunakan konsep integral dalam pemecahan masalah. • Integral - Integral tak tentu - Integral tentu - Luas dan volume benda putar
  8. 8. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 5 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN 1. Mampu melakukan operasi bilangan real dan menerapkannya dalam bidang kejuruan. URAIAN Operasi bilangan real (bilangan bulat, bilangan pecahan, bentuk persen dan pecahan desimal) INDIKATOR Siswa dapat menentukan harga beli jika diketahui harga jual dan persentase kerugian CONTOH SPESIFIKASI UJIAN NASIONAL
  9. 9. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 6 Toko buku “Mawar” menjual 1 set alat menggambar seharga Rp315.000,00 dimana harga jual tersebut termasuk rugi 10%, maka harga beli alat menggambar adalah .... A. Rp284.500,00 B. Rp346.500,00 c. Rp350.000,00 D. Rp360.000,00 E. Rp380.000,00 Harga beli dengan rugi p% adalah = Harga jual %p100 100 − × Harga beli = Rp315.000,00 10100 100 − × = Rp315.000,00 90 100 × = Rp350.000,00 Jadi harga beli 1 set alat menggambar Rp350.000,00 No. Soal 1 Contoh Soal C. Kunci C Pembahasan
  10. 10. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 7 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN 1. Mampu melakukan operasi bilangan real dan menerapkannya dalam bidang kejuruan. URAIAN Bilangan irasional (bentuk akar) INDIKATOR Siswa dapat merasionalkan pecahan bentuk akar. CONTOH SPESIFIKASI UJIAN NASIONAL
  11. 11. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 8 Bentuk rasional dari 1227 4 + adalah .... A. 15 274124 − B. 15 274124 + c. 3 15 4 D. 3 15 1 E. 15 3 2 1227 4 + = 3233 4 + = 3 3 35 4 × = 3.5 34 = 3 15 4 No. Soal 2 Contoh Soal C. Kunci C Pembahasan
  12. 12. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 9 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN 2. Mampu memecahkan masalah yang berkaitan dengan fungsi, persamaan fungsi linear dan fungsi kuadrat. URAIAN Fungsi kuadrat INDIKATOR Siswa dapat menentukan persamaan fungsi kuadrat jika diketahui titik puncak P (k, l) serta melalui titik A (x,y) CONTOH SPESIFIKASI UJIAN NASIONAL
  13. 13. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 10 Perhatikan gambar di samping! Persamaan kuadrat yang sesuai dengan grafik di samping adalah .... A. y = –x2 – 2x – 3 b. y = –x2 + 2x + 3 C. y = –x2 – 2x + 3 D. y = x2 + 2x + 3 E. y = x2 – 2x – 3 Fungsi kuadrat yang mempunyai puncak P (k, l) serta melalui titik A (x,y) mempunyai persamaan y = a (x – k)2 + l. P (1,4) dan A (2,3) 3 = a (2 – 1)2 + 4 3 = a . 1 + 4 3 = a + 4 a = –1 y = –1 (x – 1)2 + 4 = –1 (x2 – 2x + 1) + 4 = –x2 + 2x – 1 + 4 = –x2 + 2x + 3 Maka y = –x2 + 2x + 3 No. Soal 3 Contoh Soal B. Kunci B Pembahasan 1 2 3 4 P A X Y
  14. 14. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 11 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN 3. Mampu memecahkan masalah yang berkaitan dengan sistem persamaan dan pertidaksamaan linear. URAIAN Persamaan dan pertidaksamaan linear. INDIKATOR Siswa dapat menyelesaikan sistem persamaan linear 2 variabel. CONTOH SPESIFIKASI UJIAN NASIONAL
  15. 15. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 12 Sistem persamaan: 3 23 3 112 =− −=+ yx yx mempunyai penyelesaian x dan y, maka nilai dari x + y adalah .... a. 2 B. 3 C. 4 D. 5 E. 6 No. Soal 4 Contoh Soal A
  16. 16. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 13       =− −=+ 3 23 3 112 yx yx misal : p = x 1 ; q = y 1 . Maka 1 2 323 3 1 2 × × =− −=+ qp qp + = =− −=+ 3 7 7 323 3 2 24 p qp qp p = 3 1 7 1 3 7 =× Untuk p = 3 1 , q2 3 1 3 −⋅ = 3 1 – 2q = 3 –2q = 2 q = –1 p = x 1 q = y 1 3 1 = x 1 , maka x = 3 ; –1 = y 1 , maka y = –1. x + y = 3 + (–1) = 2 Kunci A Pembahasan
  17. 17. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 14 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN 4. Mampu menyelesaikan masalah program linear. URAIAN Nilai optimum fungsi obyektif INDIKATOR Siswa dapat menentukan nilai maksimum dari grafik penyelesaian pertidaksamaan linear. CONTOH SPESIFIKASI UJIAN NASIONAL
  18. 18. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 15 Perhatikan gambar di samping! Grafik di samping adalah penyelesaian dari pertidaksamaan linear, nilai maksimum untuk fungsi obyektif f (x,y) = 2x + y adalah .... A. 28 b. 26 C. 24 D. 18 E. 8 x y f (x,y) = 2x + y Jumlah 12 10 4 0 0 6 10 8 24 + 0 20 + 6 8 + 10 0 + 8 24 26 18 8 Maka nilai maksimumnya adalah 26 No. Soal 5 Contoh Soal B. Kunci B Pembahasan 4 10 12 6 8 10 x
  19. 19. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 16 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN 5. Mampu menyelesaikan masalah matriks dan vektor serta menerapkannya dalam bidang kejuruan. URAIAN Operasi pada matriks INDIKATOR Siswa dapat menentukan nilai dari operasi matriks. CONTOH SPESIFIKASI UJIAN NASIONAL
  20. 20. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 17 Jika A =       − 73 42 ; B =       − 23 14 , maka nilai A x Bt = .... A.       − 232 512 B.       144 98 C.       149 48 D.       143 128 e.       − 235 212 A x Bt =       − ×      − 21 34 73 42 =       −⋅−+⋅−⋅+⋅ −⋅+⋅⋅+⋅ )(()( )()( 27337143 24321442 =       − 235 212 No. Soal 6 Contoh Soal E. Kunci E Pembahasan
  21. 21. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 18 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN 5. Mampu menyelesaikan masalah matriks dan vektor serta menerapkannya dalam bidang kejuruan. URAIAN Operasi vektor pada bidang datar INDIKATOR Siswa dapat menentukan panjang suatu vektor CONTOH SPESIFIKASI UJIAN NASIONAL
  22. 22. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 19 Jika jip 11+= dan jiq 136 += , dan qpr += , maka panjang vektor r adalah .... a. 25 B. 17 C. 14 D. 9 E. 4 jip 11+= ; jiq 136 += r = qp + = 7 i + 24 j r = 22 247 + = 57649 + = 625 = 25 No. Soal 7 Contoh Soal A Kunci A Pembahasan
  23. 23. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 20 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN 6. Mampu menghitung keliling dan luas bangun datar, luas permukaan dan volume bangun ruang serta menerapkannya dalam bidang kejuruan. URAIAN Keliling bangun datar INDIKATOR Siswa dapat menentukan keliling bangun datar CONTOH SPESIFIKASI UJIAN NASIONAL
  24. 24. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 21 28 cm 28 cm 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Perhatikan gambar di samping! Keliling bangun yang diarsir adalah .... A. 148 cm B. 165 cm C. 172 cm d. 176 cm E. 184 cm Keliling No. 1 = K = r2. 2 1 π = 14 7 22 2 2 1 ⋅⋅⋅ = 44 cm Keliling No. 2 dan 3 = K = r2 ⋅π = 7 7 22 2 ⋅⋅ = 44 cm Keliling No. 4, 5, 6, dan 7 = K = r2 ⋅π = 14 7 22 2 ⋅⋅ = 88 cm. Jumlah semua keliling = 44 + 44 + 88 = 176 cm. No. Soal 8 Contoh Soal D Kunci D Pembahasan
  25. 25. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 22 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN 7. Mampu menerapkan prinsip-prinsip logika matematika dalam pemecahan masalah yang berkaitan dengan pernyataan majemuk dan pernyataan berkuantor URAIAN Konvers, invers, dan kontra posisi INDIKATOR Siswa dapat menentukan invers dari suatu implikasi CONTOH SPESIFIKASI UJIAN NASIONAL
  26. 26. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 23 Invers dari implikasi ”Jika saya lulus dari SMK maka saya akan berwirausaha” adalah ... A. Jika saya tidak berwirausaha maka saya lulus dari SMK. B. Jika saya tidak berwirausaha maka saya tidak lulus dari SMK. c. Jika saya tidak lulus SMK maka saya tidak berwirausaha. D. Jika saya tidak lulus SMK maka saya berwirausaha. E. Jika saya lulus dari SMK maka saya tidak berwirausaha. Invers dari “p ⇒ q” adalah “~p ⇒ ~q”. Jadi “Jika saya tidak lulus SMK maka saya tidak berwirausaha” No. Soal 9 Contoh Soal C. Kunci C Pembahasan
  27. 27. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 24 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN 8. Mampu menerapkan perbandingan trigonometri dalam pemecahan masalah URAIAN Koordinat kutub dan kartesius INDIKATOR Siswa dapat menentukan koordinat kutub jika diketahui koordinat kartesiusnya. CONTOH SPESIFIKASI UJIAN NASIONAL
  28. 28. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 25 Koordinat kutub dari titik A (3,- 3 ) adalah... A. A (2 3 , 30°) B. A (2 3 , 60°) C. A (2 3 ,120°) D. A (2 3 ,240°) e. A (2 3 ,330°) P (X , Y) ⇒ r = 22 yx + tgα = x y p (3, - 3 ) ⇒ r = ( ) ( )22 33 −+ r = 39 + r = 12 r = 2 3 tgα =− 3 3 α = 30° karena terletak pada kuadran IV maka α = 330° (2 3 ,330°) No. Soal 10 Contoh Soal E. Kunci E Pembahasan
  29. 29. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 26 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN 9. Mampu menyelesaikan masalah dengan konsep teori peluang URAIAN Peluang kejadian INDIKATOR Siswa dapat menentukan peluang kejadian dari pengambilan sekaligus n buah kelereng dari m buah kelereng yang tersedia CONTOH SPESIFIKASI UJIAN NASIONAL
  30. 30. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 27 Sebuah kantong yang berisi 5 kelereng merah, 4 kelereng putih dan 6 kelereng hijau. Jika diambil 3 kelereng sekaligus maka peluang terambilnya 2 kelereng hijau dan 1 kelereng merah adalah... A. 91 12 b. 91 15 C. 91 16 D. 91 18 E. 91 20 Ruang sampel : 15 C3 = !3!.12 !15 = 455 Kejadian terambil 2 kelereng hijau dan 1 kelereng merah adalah 6C2 X 5C1 = !2!4 !6 × X !1!4 !5 × = 15 X 5 = 75 P (2 hijau dan 1 merah) = 455 75 = 91 15 No. Soal 11 Contoh Soal B. Kunci B Pembahasan
  31. 31. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 28 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN 10. Mampu menerapkan aturan konsep statistika dalam pemecahan masalah URAIAN Ukuran pemusatan INDIKATOR Siswa dapat menentukan median dari data berkelompok CONTOH SPESIFIKASI UJIAN NASIONAL
  32. 32. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 29 Perhatikan tabel Data Umur di RT “05 / 04” Umur Frekuensi 7 – 10 11 – 14 15 – 18 19 – 22 23 – 26 27 – 30 6 8 10 12 8 6 Median dari tabel diatas adalah .... A. 17,75 B. 18,25 C. 18,53 d. 18,83 E. 19,25 Me = LMe +             − Mef F 2 n.i c = 18,5 +       − 12 2425 . 4 = 18,5 + 4. 12 1 = 18,5 + 0,33 = 18,83 No. Soal 12 Contoh Soal D Kunci D Pembahasan
  33. 33. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 30 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN 11. Mampu menggunakan konsep limit fungsi dan turunan fungsi dalam penyelesaian masalah URAIAN Limit fungsi trigonometri INDIKATOR Siswa dapat menentukan nilai limit fungsi trigonometri CONTOH SPESIFIKASI UJIAN NASIONAL
  34. 34. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 31 Nilai dari limit 2 Sin x . Cos x adalah ... x → 0 tg 3x A. 4 1 B. 3 1 C. 2 1 d. 3 2 E. 4 3 limit 2 Sin x . Cos x x → 0 tg 3x limit Sin 2x x → 0 tg 3x limit Sin 2x X X x → 0 tg 3x X limit Sin 2x X limit x x → 0 x x → 0 tg 3x = 2 . 3 1 = 3 2 No. Soal 13 Contoh Soal D Kunci D Pembahasan
  35. 35. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 32 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN 11. Mampu menggunakan konsep limit fungsi dan turunan fungsi dalam penyelesaian masalah URAIAN Turunan fungsi aljabar INDIKATOR Siswa dapat menentukan turunan fungsi aljabar. CONTOH SPESIFIKASI UJIAN NASIONAL
  36. 36. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 33 Turunan pertama dari y = A. y' = x 2 b. y' = x2 1 + 2 C. y' = 2 x x2x3 2 3 − D. y' = 2 2 3 x 2x2x 2 3 +− E. y' = 2 x x2x 2 1 2 3 + y = x x2xx 2 + = x xx + x x2 2 = x + 2x = x½ + 2x y' = 2 1 x 2 1 − + 2 = 2 x2 1 + No. Soal 14 Contoh Soal B. Kunci B Pembahasan x x2xx 2 +
  37. 37. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 34 STANDAR KOMPETENSI LULUSAN 12. Mampu menggunakan konsep integral dalam pemecahan masalah URAIAN Volume benda putar INDIKATOR Siswa dapat menentukan volume benda putar jika di putar terhadap sumbu x sejauh 360° CONTOH SPESIFIKASI UJIAN NASIONAL
  38. 38. SMK © Hak Cipta pada Pusat Penilaian Pendidikan – BALITBANG – DEPDIKNAS 35 Volume benda putar yang terjadi jika fungsi y = 2x – 4 di batasi x = 2 dan x = 4, diputar mengelilingi sumbu x sejauh 360° adalah .... A. 3 123 π satuan volume B. 3 78 π satuan volume C. 3 52 π satuan volume D. 3 40 π satuan volume e. 3 32 π satuan volume π ∫ − 4 2 2 dx)4x2( = π ∫ − 4 2 2 x16x4 + 16dx = π 4 2 23 x16x8x 3 4       +− = = π             +−−      +− 2.162.82. 3 4 4.164.84. 3 4 2323 = π             +−−      +− 3232 3 32 64128 3 256 = π       − 64 3 224 = π       3 32 = 3 32 π satuan volume No. Soal 15 Contoh Soal E. Kunci E Pembahasan

×