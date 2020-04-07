Tugas uas (_bank_mandiri_syariah)[2]

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 1 MAKALAH MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN “Bank Syariah Mandiri” Dosen Pengampuh Mata Kulia...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 2 KATA PENGANTAR Puji syukur kehadirat Allah SWT.Karena dengan rahmat serta kar...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 3 DAFTAR PUSTAKA COVER …………………………………………………………………………….1 KATA PENGANTAR ………………………...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 4 BAB I PENDAHULUAN A. Latar Belakang Pengembangan sistem perbankan syariah di ...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 5 B. Rumusan Masalah 1. Bank Mandiri Syariah itu seperti apa ? 2. Kapan Bank Ma...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 6 BAB II ISI DAN PEMBAHASAN A. Sejarah Bank Syariah Mandiri Kehadiran BSM sejak...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 7 Bank Syariah Mandiri sebagaimana tercantum dalam Akta Notaris: Sutjipto, SH, ...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 8 Modal Dasar : Rp1.000.000.000.000,- Modal Disetor : Rp658.243.565.000,- Kanto...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 9 a. Memberikan nasihat dan saran kepada Direksi serta mengawasi kegiatan Bank ...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 10 index DAFTAR PENGHARGAAN TAHUN 2010 No Gambar Nama Penghargaan Pemberi Pengh...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 11 financing 4.the most profitable 5.the most efficient expansive funding 6. In...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 12 the year 2009 group,Islamic finance news asia,malaysia syariah agen penjual ...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 13 Islamic Fully Pledged Bank; The Most Expansive Funding; Islamic Fully Pledge...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 14 Terbaik. Indonesia atas kinerja keuangan. 8. STP Award (Straight Trough Proc...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 15 Tabungan berjangka yang memberikan nisbah bagi hasil berjenjang serta kepast...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 16 Tabungan berjangka untuk keperluan uang pendidikan dengan jumlah setoran bul...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 17 Tabungan dalam mata uang rupiah untuk membantu pelaksanaan ibadah haji & umr...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 18 Petunjuk memindahkan pembayaran pensiun melalui BSM  Membuka Tabungan Pensi...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 19  Biaya tutup rekening Rp20.000  Biaya administrasi perbuku Rp100.000. Syar...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 20  Setoran Awal minimum SGD200  Saldo minimum SGD200  Biaya administrasi bu...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 21  Dicairkan pada saat jatuh tempo  Setoran awal minimum Rp2.000.000  Biaya...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 22 karyawan perusahaan, misalnya dalam hal perusahaan tersebut tidak memiliki k...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 23  Untuk pembelian kendaraan mobil pribadi dengan limit di atas Rp50 juta hin...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 24 Persyaratan:  Merupakan nasabah komersial kecil, menengah, besar dan korpor...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 25  Bebas agunan sampai Rp250 juta khusus untuk karyawan dengan persyaratan te...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 26  Surat keterangan penghasilan, surat keterangan lamanya bekerja serta jabat...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 27 Dokumen yang Diperlukan:  Fotokopi KTP pemohon  Fotokopi Kartu Keluarga  ...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 28 Manfaat:  Nasabah dapat mengajukan fasilitas pembiayaan tambahan untuk digu...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 29 7. Fotokopi rekening telepon dan listrik 8. Fotokopi SHM/SHGB 9. Fotokopi IM...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 30  Fotokopi Surat Nikah (bila sudah menikah)  Asli slip Gaji & Surat Keteran...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 31 Syarat: 1. Koperasi karyawan dari lembaga pemerintahan, BUMN/BUMD, perusahaa...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 32 5. Pembelian barang untuk usaha (akad murabahah). Jumlah dan Jangka Waktu Pe...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 33  Cakap hukum (telah berusia minimal 21 tahun atau telah menikah)  Dokter g...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 34 Syarat: a. Memiliki rekening Tabungan MABRUR b. Memiliki formulir SPPH yang ...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 35  Asli Surat Keputusan Pengangkatan calon PNS dan Pengangkatan PNS (khusus ...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 36 BAB III PENUTUP A.Kesimpulan Kehadiran BSM sejak tahun 1999, sesungguhnya me...
MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 37 DAFTAR PUSTAKA http://ariefmuliadi30.blogspot.com/2012/06/makalah-bank-syari...
  1. 1. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 1 MAKALAH MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN “Bank Syariah Mandiri” Dosen Pengampuh Mata Kuliah Abdul Salam, M.M DISUSUN OLEH : Novita Indriyanin (17.01.031.083) Ria Angela Kasih (17.01.031.092) Kalsum Yahya (17.01.031.057) PRODI MANAJEMEN FAKULTAS EKONOMI DAN BISNIS UNIVERSITAS TEKNOLOGI SUMBAWA TAHUN AKADEMIK 2020/2021
  2. 2. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 2 KATA PENGANTAR Puji syukur kehadirat Allah SWT.Karena dengan rahmat serta karunia-Nyalah,sehingga penyusun makalah ini telah dapat terselesaikan.Selesainya penyusunan makalah ini berkaitan bantuan dari berbagai pihak. Oleh karena itu,pada kesempatan ini penulis menyampaikan terima kasih kepada: 1. Allah SWT yang telah memberikan kemudahan bagi penulis untuk menyelesaikan makalah ini. 2. Secara khusus kami mengucapkan terima kasih kepada rekan-rekan kelempok. Kami menyadari bahwa makalah ini masih jauh dari sempurna,oleh karena itu,kritik dan saran dari semua pihak yang bersifat membangun yang selalu kami harapkan demi kesempurnaan makalah ini. Sumbawa, 4 April 2020
  3. 3. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 3 DAFTAR PUSTAKA COVER …………………………………………………………………………….1 KATA PENGANTAR ……………………………………………………………2 DAFTAR ISI …………………………………………………………………….3 BAB I PENDAHULUAN ……………………………………………………….4 A. Latar Belakang ………………………………………………………….4 B. Rumusan Masalah ……………………………………………………….5 C. Tujuan …………………………………………………………………..5 BAB II KAJIAN TEORI ………………………………………………………..6 A. Sejarah Bank Syariah Mandiri …………………………………………6-7 B. Visi dan Misi Bank Syariah Mandiri …………………………………….7 C. Profil Perusahaan Bank Syariah Mandiri………………………………..7-14 D. Produk Bank Syariah Mandiri……………………………………………14-35 BAB III PENUTUP ………………………………………………………………36 A. Kesimpulan ……………………………………………………………….36 B. Saran …………………………………………………………………….36 DAFTAR PUSTAKA …………………………………………………………….37
  4. 4. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 4 BAB I PENDAHULUAN A. Latar Belakang Pengembangan sistem perbankan syariah di Indonesia dilakukan dalam kerangka dualbanking system atau sistem perbankan ganda dalam kerangka Arsitektur Perbankan Indonesia (API), untuk menghadirkan alternatif jasa perbankan yang semakin lengkap kepada masyarakat Indonesia. Secara bersama-sama, sistem perbankan syariah dan perbankan konvensional secara sinergis mendukung mobilisasi dana masyarakat secara lebih luas untuk meningkatkan kemampuan pembiayaan bagi sektor-sektor perekonomian nasional. Karakteristik sistem perbankan syariah yang beroperasi berdasarkan prinsip bagi hasil memberikan alternatif sistem perbankan yang saling menguntungkan bagi masyarakat dan bank, serta menonjolkan aspek keadilan dalam bertransaksi, investasi yang beretika, mengedepankan nilai-nilai kebersamaan dan persaudaraan dalam berproduksi, dan menghindari kegiatan spekulatif dalam bertransaksi keuangan. Dengan menyediakan beragam produk serta layanan jasa perbankan yang beragam dengan skema keuangan yang lebih bervariatif, perbankan syariah menjadi alternatif sistem perbankan yang kredibel dan dapat dinimati oleh seluruh golongan masyarakat Indonesia tanpa terkecuali. Kehadiran BSM sejak tahun 1999, sesungguhnya merupakan hikmah sekaligus berkah pasca krisis ekonomi dan moneter 1997-1998. Sebagaimana diketahui, krisis ekonomi dan moneter sejak Juli 1997, yang disusul dengan krisis multi-dimensi termasuk di panggung politik nasional, telah menimbulkan beragam dampak negatif yang sangat hebat terhadap seluruh sendi kehidupan masyarakat, tidak terkecuali dunia usaha. Dalam kondisi tersebut, industri perbankan nasional yang didominasi oleh bank-bank konvensional mengalami krisis luar biasa. Pemerintah akhirnya mengambil tindakan dengan merestrukturisasi dan merekapitalisasi sebagian bank-bank di Indonesia.
  5. 5. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 5 B. Rumusan Masalah 1. Bank Mandiri Syariah itu seperti apa ? 2. Kapan Bank Mandiri Syariah di dirikan ? 3. siapa saja anggotanya ? C. Tujuan 1. Untuk mengetahui Bank Mandiri Syariah seperti apa 2. Untuk mengetahui kapan Bank Syariah didirikan 3. Untuk mengetahui siapa saja yang menjadi pengurus Bank Syariah
  6. 6. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 6 BAB II ISI DAN PEMBAHASAN A. Sejarah Bank Syariah Mandiri Kehadiran BSM sejak tahun 1999, sesungguhnya merupakan hikmah sekaligus berkah pasca krisis ekonomi dan moneter 1997-1998. Sebagaimana diketahui, krisis ekonomi dan moneter sejak Juli 1997, yang disusul dengan krisis multi-dimensi termasuk di panggung politik nasional, telah menimbulkan beragam dampak negatif yang sangat hebat terhadap seluruh sendi kehidupan masyarakat, tidak terkecuali dunia usaha. Dalam kondisi tersebut, industri perbankan nasional yang didominasi oleh bank-bank konvensional mengalami krisis luar biasa. Pemerintah akhirnya mengambil tindakan dengan merestrukturisasi dan merekapitalisasi sebagian bank-bank di Indonesia. Salah satu bank konvensional, PT Bank Susila Bakti (BSB) yang dimiliki oleh Yayasan Kesejahteraan Pegawai (YKP) PT Bank Dagang Negara dan PT Mahkota Prestasi juga terkena dampak krisis. BSB berusaha keluar dari situasi tersebut dengan melakukan upaya merger dengan beberapa bank lain serta mengundang investor asing. Pada saat bersamaan, pemerintah melakukan penggabungan (merger) empat bank (Bank Dagang Negara, Bank Bumi Daya, Bank Exim, dan Bapindo) menjadi satu bank baru bernama PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) pada tanggal 31 Juli 1999. Kebijakan penggabungan tersebut juga menempatkan dan menetapkan PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk. sebagai pemilik mayoritas baru BSB. Sebagai tindak lanjut dari keputusan merger, Bank Mandiri melakukan konsolidasi serta membentuk Tim Pengembangan Perbankan Syariah. Pembentukan tim ini bertujuan untuk mengembangkan layanan perbankan syariah di kelompok perusahaan Bank Mandiri, sebagai respon atas diberlakukannya UU No. 10 tahun 1998, yang memberi peluang bank umum untuk melayani transaksi syariah (dual banking system). Tim Pengembangan Perbankan Syariah memandang bahwa pemberlakuan UU tersebut merupakan momentum yang tepat untuk melakukan konversi PT Bank Susila Bakti dari bank konvensional menjadi bank syariah. Oleh karenanya, Tim Pengembangan Perbankan Syariah segera mempersiapkan sistem dan infrastrukturnya, sehingga kegiatan usaha BSB berubah dari bank konvensional menjadi bank yang beroperasi berdasarkan prinsip syariah dengan nama PT
  7. 7. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 7 Bank Syariah Mandiri sebagaimana tercantum dalam Akta Notaris: Sutjipto, SH, No. 23 tanggal 8 September 1999. Perubahan kegiatan usaha BSB menjadi bank umum syariah dikukuhkan oleh Gubernur Bank Indonesia melalui SK Gubernur BI No. 1/24/ KEP.BI/1999, 25 Oktober 1999. Selanjutnya, melalui Surat Keputusan Deputi Gubernur Senior Bank Indonesia No. 1/1/KEP.DGS/ 1999, BI menyetujui perubahan nama menjadi PT Bank Syariah Mandiri. Menyusul pengukuhan dan pengakuan legal tersebut, PT Bank Syariah Mandiri secara resmi mulai beroperasi sejak Senin tanggal 25 Rajab 1420 H atau tanggal 1 November 1999. PT Bank Syariah Mandiri hadir, tampil dan tumbuh sebagai bank yang mampu memadukan idealisme usaha dengan nilai-nilai rohani, yang melandasi kegiatan operasionalnya. Harmoni antara idealisme usaha dan nilai-nilai rohani inilah yang menjadi salah satu keunggulan Bank Syariah Mandiri dalam kiprahnya di perbankan Indonesia. BSM hadir untuk bersama membangun Indonesia menuju Indonesia yang lebih baik. B. Visi dan Misi Bank Syariah Mandiri 1. Visi Menjadi Bank Syariah Terpercaya Pilihan Mitra Usaha. 2. Misi Mewujudkan pertumbuhan dan keuntungan yang berkesinambungan  Mengutamakan penghimpunan dana konsumer dan penyaluran pembiayaan pada segmen UMKM  Merekrut dan mengembangkan pegawai profesional dalam lingkungan kerja yang sehat  Mengembangkan nilai-nilai syariah universal  Menyelenggarakan operasional bank sesuai standar perbankan yang sehat. C. Profil Perusahaan 1. Profil Nama : PT Bank Syariah Mandiri Alamat : Wisma Mandiri I, Jl. MH. Thamrin No. 5 Jakarta 10340 Telepon : (62-21) 2300 509 , 39839000 (hunting) Faksimili : (62-21) 3983 2989 Situs Web : www.syariahmandiri.co.id Tanggal Berdiri : 25 Oktober 1999 Tanggal Beroperasi : 1 November 1999
  8. 8. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 8 Modal Dasar : Rp1.000.000.000.000,- Modal Disetor : Rp658.243.565.000,- Kantor Layanan : 507 kantor, yang tersebar di 33 provinsi di seluruh Indonesia Jumlah Jaringan ATM : 220 ATM Syariah Mandiri, ATM Mandiri 4.795, ATM Bersama 20.487 unit (include ATM Mandiri dan ATM BSM), ATM Prima 14.403 unit, EDC BCA 121.743 unit, ATM BCA 7053 dan Malaysia Electronic Payment System (MEPS) 7.435 unit. Jumlah Karyawan : 7.018 orang (Per September 2010) 2. Kepemilikan Saham :  PT Bank Mandiri : 131.648.712 lembar saham (99,999999%)  PT Mandiri Sekuritas : 1 lembar saham ( 0,000001% ) 3. Dewan Komisaris  Achmad Marzuki Komisaris Utama sekaligus Komisaris Independen  Abdillah Komisaris Independen  Lilis Kurniasih Komisaris  Tardi Komisaris  Ramzi A. Zuhdi Komisaris Independen 4. Dewan Pengawas Syariah Dewan Pengawas Syariah (DPS) mengawasi operasional BSM secara independen. DPS ditetapkan oleh Dewan Syariah Nasional (DSN), sebuah badan di bawah Majelis Ulama Indonesia (MUI). Seluruh pedoman produk, jasa layanan dan operasional bank telah mendapat persetujuan DPS untuk menjamin kesesuaiannya dengan prinsip-prinsip syariah Islam.  Prof. KH. Ali Yafie Ketua  Drs. H. Mohamad Hidayat, MBA. Anggota  Dr. Muhammad Syafi’I Antonio, MEc Anggota Tugas dan tanggung jawab Dewan Pengawas Syariah:
  9. 9. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 9 a. Memberikan nasihat dan saran kepada Direksi serta mengawasi kegiatan Bank agar sesuai dengan Prinsip Syariah b. Menilai dan memastikan pemenuhan Prinsip Syariah atas pedoman operasional dan produk yang dikeluarkan Bank c. Mengawasi proses pengembangan produk baru Bank d. Meminta fatwa kepada Dewan Syariah Nasional untuk produk baru Bank yang belum ada fatwanya e. Melakukan review secara berkala atas pemenuhan prinsip syariah terhadap mekanisme penghimpunan dana dan penyaluran dana serta pelayanan jasa Bank f. Meminta data dan informasi terkait dengan aspek syariah dari satuan kerja Bank dalam rangka pelaksanaan tugasnya. 5. Direksi  Yuslam Fauzi Direktur Utama  Sugiharto Direktur  Hanawijaya Direktur  Achmad Syamsudin Direktur  Amran Nasution Direktur  Zainal Fanani Direktur 6. Penghargaan : DAFTAR PENGHARGAAN TAHUN 2011 No Gambar Nama Penghargaan Pemberi Penghargaan Atas Prestasi Tanggal Penganugrahan 1. The best brand aquity champion of Islamic banking Markplus insight dan majalah Marketeers Top of mind awareness paling tinggi diantara para pesaingnya 12 januari 2011 2. The most popular brand of Islamic banking Markplus insight dan majalah marketers Indeks brand equity paling tinggi yang diukur berdasarkan 3 parameter yaitu brand awareneers indeks, brand image indeks dan brand loyality 12 januari 2011
  10. 10. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 10 index DAFTAR PENGHARGAAN TAHUN 2010 No Gambar Nama Penghargaan Pemberi Penghargaan Atas Prestasi Tanggal Penganug rahan 1. Human resource excellence award 2010 Lembaga manajemen fakultas ekonomu universitas Indonesia Penghargaan atas strategi pengelolaan manajemen SDM 21 Desember 2010 2. Banking efficiency award 2010 Harian bisnis indonesia Penghargaan atas kinerja bank yang dinilai mengelola kegiatannya secara efisien 6 oktober 2010 3. Annual report award (ARA) 2009 Bank Indonesia bapepam- LK,BEI,kementria n BUMN,Komite Nasional Kebijakan Governance (KNKG),Ikatan akuntan Indonesia, dan ditjen pajak Juara 1 ARRA 2009 untuk kategori privat keuangan,non listed 22 september 2010 4. Investor award Majalah investor Bank syariah terbaik 2010 31 agustus 2010 5. The best Islamic fully pledget bank 2010 Karim businnes consulting Bank syariah dengan kinerja terbaik dari sisi kinerja keuangan,SDM,ek spansi jaringan,BSM menjuarai overral the best Islamic fully pledget bank dengan menjadi terbaik dikategori: 1.the most efficient 2.the most expansive funding 3.the most 6 agustus 2010
  11. 11. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 11 financing 4.the most profitable 5.the most efficient expansive funding 6. Indonesia best brand award 2010 Majalah SWA Bank dengan brand value terbaik untuk kategori perbankan syariah,BSM memperoleh penghargaan untuk yang keempat kalinya. 29 juli 2010 7. Info bank award Majalah infobank Bank kinerja sangat bagus selama 10 tahun berturut-turut .penilaian atas rating 121 bank menetapkan BSM berkinerja sangat bagus selama 10 tahun berturut- turut 16 juli 2010 8. ABFI institute award ABFI institute perbanas dan group majalah tempo Penghargaan bank syariah terbaik dengan pengukuran kinerja keuangan menggunakan metode CAMEL 7 juli 2010 9. Word of mouth marketing award Majalah SWA/ onbee marketing Penghargaan untuk marketing dari nasabah ke nasabah 9 juni 2010 10. NET promoter leader Ovtavate /majalah SWA Penghargaan untuk loyality index 10 mei 2010 11. Indonesia deal of the year Redmoney group Islamic finance news asia,malaysia Islamic bank,bank syariah agen penjual sukuk ritel Indonesia 3 maret 2010 12. Souvereign deal of Redmoney Islamic bank,bank 3 maret
  12. 12. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 12 the year 2009 group,Islamic finance news asia,malaysia syariah agen penjual sukuk ritel Indonesia 2010 13. Deals of the year 2009 Redmoney group ,islamicfinance news asia ,Malaysia Islamic bank ,bank syariah agen penjual sukuk ritel Indonesia 3 maret 2010 14. Rating BSM AA- (Idn) Ficht rating Dukungan permodalan dari bank mandiri ,cash provision dan kinerja perusahaan 27 januari 2010 15. Top brand indeks Majalah marketing bekerjasama dengan frontier consulting group Sharia banking markershare dan top of mind 10 februari 2010 DAFTAR PENGHARGAAN TAHUN 2009 No Gambar Nama Penghargaan Pemberi Penghargaan Atas Prestasi Tanggal Penganugra han 1. The Best Percentage Growth for Category Number Debit Transaction. PT Rintis Sejahtera,penyedia jasa jaringan ATM Prima Penghargaan atas prosentase pertumbuhan transaksi debit pada bank pengguna jaringan ATM Prima. 5 Desember 2009 2. Bank Syariah terbaik. Majalah Investor Penghargaan atas kinerja keuangan yang telah dicapai. 2 September 2009 3. Islamic Finance Award. Karim BusinessConsulting Penghargaan atas kinerja keuangandenga n kategori The Best 15 Agustus 2009
  13. 13. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 13 Islamic Fully Pledged Bank; The Most Expansive Funding; Islamic Fully Pledged Bank; The Most Expansive Financing, Islamic Fully Pledged Bank; The Most Efficient Islamic Fully Pledged Bank. 4. The Best Asset Performing and The Fastest Growth Funding Islamic Banking Institute. Property and Bank Magazine Penghargaan atas kinerja keuangan yang telah dicapai. 14 Agustus 2009 5. Golden Trophy Award. Majalah Infobank Penghargaan atas kinerja BSM dengan predikat “Sangat Bagus” selama 5 tahun berturut-turut. 30 Juli 2009 6. Indonesia Best Brand Award. Majalah SWAsembada Penghargaan atas brand BSM yang dinilai sangat kuat di masyarakat. 28 Juli 2009 7. Bank Syariah Harian Bisnis Penghargaan 22 Juli 2009
  14. 14. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 14 Terbaik. Indonesia atas kinerja keuangan. 8. STP Award (Straight Trough Processing Award). Citibank New York, USA Penghargaan atas keberhasilanB SM dalam melakukan proses outgoing transfer tanpa adanya koreksi. 7 Juli 2009 9. Banking Efficiency Award 2009. Harian Bisnis Indonesia Penghargaan atas kinerja bank yang dinilai mampu mengelolakegi atannya secara efisien. 23 April 2009 10. The Word of Mouth Marketing Award 2009 (WOMMA). Majalah SWAsembada Penghargaan dari atas hasil survey tentang marketing produk (pemakaian jasa & layanan bank) berdasar rekomendasi konsumen. 16 April 2009 11. The Best Human Resource Development. Bank Indonesia bekeja sama dengan KarimBusiness Consulting Penghargaan dari atas pengembangan Sumber Daya Manusia. 7 Februari 2009 D. Produk Bank Syariah Mandiri 1. Funding a. BSM Tabungan BSM Tabungan Berencana
  15. 15. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 15 Tabungan berjangka yang memberikan nisbah bagi hasil berjenjang serta kepastian pencapaian target dana yang telah ditetapkan. Fitur & Syarat:  Berdasarkan prinsip syariah mudharabah muthlaqah.  Periode tabungan 1 s.d. 10 tahun.  Usia nasabah minimal 18 tahun dan maksimal 60 tahun saat jatuh tempo.  Setoran bulanan minimal Rp100 ribu.  Target dana minimal Rp1.200.000 dan maksimal Rp200 juta.  Jumlah setoran bulanan dan periode tabungan tidak dapat diubah.  Tidak dapat menerima setoran diluar setoran bulanan.  Saldo tabungan tidak bisa ditarik, dan bila ditutup sebelum jatuh tempo (akhir masa kontrak) akan dikenakan biaya administrasi. Syarat: Kartu identitas: KTP/SIM/Paspor nasabah. Memiliki Tabungan BSM sebagai rekening asal (source account). Manfaat:Santunan tunai berfungsi untuk memenuhi kekurangan target dana, sehingga manfaat asuransi dihitung dengan cara sbb.: Manfaat asuransi = Target dana – Saldo saat klaim. BSM Tabungan Dollar Tabungan dalam mata uang dollar yang penarikan dan setorannya dapat dilakukan setiap saat atau sesuai ketentuan BSM. Fitur:  Berdasarkan prinsip syariah dengan akad wadi’ah yad dhamanah  Minimum setoran awal USD100  Saldo minimum USD100  Biaya Administrasi maksimum USD0,5 atau sebesar net bonus bulan berjalan  Biaya tutup rekening USD5. Syarat:  Kartu Identitas: (KTP/SIM/Paspor) nasabah  NPWP. Manfaat:  Dana (US$) aman dan tersedia setiap saat  Online di seluruh cabang BSM  Bonus bulanan yang diberikan sesuai dengan kebijakan BSM. BSM Tabungan Investa Cendekia
  16. 16. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 16 Tabungan berjangka untuk keperluan uang pendidikan dengan jumlah setoran bulanan tetap (installment) dan dilengkapi dengan perlindungan asuransi. Fitur:  Berdasarkan prinsip syariah mudharabah muthlaqah  Periode tabungan 1 s.d. 20 tahun  Usia nasabah minimal 17 tahun dan maksimal 55 tahun (usia masuk ditambah  periode kontrak sama atau tidak melebihi 60 tahun)  Setoran bulanan minimal Rp100.000 s.d. Rp4.000.000  Jumlah setoran bulanan dan periode tabungan tidak dapat diubah  Penarikan sebagian saldo diperbolehkan, dengan kondisi saldo minimal Rp1.000.000. Syarat:  Kartu identitas: KTP/SIM/Paspor nasabah  Memiliki Tabungan BSM sebagai rekening asal (source account). Manfaat:  Bagi hasil yang kompetitif  Kemudahan perencanaan keuangan masa depan, khususnya pendidikan putra/putri  Perlindungan asuransi secara otomatis, tanpa pemeriksaan kesehatan. BSM Tabungan Kurban Tabungan dalam mata uang rupiah untuk membantu nasabah dalam merencanakan ibadah kurban dan aqiqah. Pelaksanaannya bekerja sama dengan Badan Amil Qurban. Fitur:  Berdasarkan prinsip syariah mudharabah muthlaqah  Hanya dapat diambil pada saat akan melakukan ibadah kurban atau aqiqah  Minimum setoran awal Rp50.000  Minimum setoran berikutnya Rp25.000  Minimum saldo setelah pelaksanaan Aqiqah dan ibadah Kurban Rp50.000. Syarat: Kartu identitas diri (KTP/SIM/Paspor). Manfaat:  Kemudahan perencanaan keuangan untuk pembelian hewan kurban  Kemudahan pelaksanaan dan pendistribusian kurban  Bagi hasil yang cukup kompetitif. BSM Tabungan Mabrur
  17. 17. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 17 Tabungan dalam mata uang rupiah untuk membantu pelaksanaan ibadah haji & umrah. Fitur:  Berdasarkan prinsip syariah dengan akad mudharabah muthlaqah.  Tidak dapat dicairkan kecuali untuk melunasi Biaya Penyelenggaraan Ibadah Haji/ Umrah (BPIH).  Setoran awal minimal Rp500.000.  Setoran selanjutnya minimal Rp100.000.  Saldo minimal untuk didaftarkan ke SISKOHAT adalah Rp20.000.000 atau sesuai ketentuan dari Departemen Agama  Biaya penutupan rekening karena batal Rp25.000. Syarat: Kartu identitas: KTP/SIM/Paspor nasabah Manfaat:  Aman dan terjamin  Fasilitas talangan haji untuk kemudahan mendapatkan porsi haji. Online dengan SISKOHAT Departemen Agama untuk kemudahan pendaftaran haji. BSM Tabungan Pensiun Tabungan Pensiun BSM adalah simpanan dalam mata uang rupiah berdasarkan prinsip mudharabah mutlaqah, yang penarikannya dapat dilakukan setiap saat berdasarkan syarat-syarat dan ketentuan yang disepakati. Produk ini merupakan hasil kerjasama BSM dengan PT Taspen yang diperuntukkan bagi pensiunan pegawai negeri Indonesia. Fitur  Dikelola dengan prinsip mudharabah mutlaqah  Bagi hasil bersaing Manfaat  Membantu pengelolaan keuangan nasabah  Bagi hasil bersaing  Biaya administrasi ringan  Pembukaan rekening dapat dilakukan di seluruh jaringan BSM Persyaratan  Pensiunan dan calon pensiunan Pegawai Negeri Sipil, Pejabat Negara, Hakim, TNI, Polri.  Penerima tunjangan yang dibayarkan oleh PT Taspen, yaitu: Veteran PKRI dan KNIP.  Fotokopi KTP/SIM
  18. 18. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 18 Petunjuk memindahkan pembayaran pensiun melalui BSM  Membuka Tabungan Pensiun BSM  Membawa Tabungan Pensiiun BSM beserta SK (Surat Keputusan) Pensiun ke kantor PT Taspen  Mengisi formulir mutasi kantor bayar di PT Taspen BSM Tabungan Simpatik Tabungan berdasarkan prinsip wadiah yang penarikannya dapat dilakukan setiap saat berdasarkan syarat-syarat yang disepakati. Fitur & Syarat:  Berdasarkan prinsip syariah dengan akad Wadiah  Setoran awal minimal Rp25.000 (tanpa ATM) & Rp80.000 (dengan ATM)  Setoran berikutnya minimal Rp10.000  Saldo minimal Rp20.000 (tanpa ATM) & Rp50.000 (dengan ATM)  Biaya tutup rekening Rp10.000  Biaya administrasi Rp2.000 per rekening per bulan atau sebesar bonus bulanan (tidak mengurangi saldo minimal). Syarat: Kartu identitas: KTP/SIM/Paspor nasabah Manfaat:  Aman dan terjamin  Online di seluruh outlet BSM  Bonus bulanan yang diberikan sesuai dengan kebijakan BSM  Fasilitas BSM Card, yang berfungsi sebagai kartu ATM & debit  Fasilitas e-Banking, yaitu BSM Mobile Banking & BSM Net Banking  Penyaluran zakat, infaq dan sedekah. b. BSM Giro BSM Giro Sarana penyimpanan dana dalam mata uang Rupiah untuk kemudahan transaksi dengan pengelolaan berdasarkan prinsip wadiah yad dhamanah. Fitur:  Berdasarkan prinsip syariah dengan akad wadiah yaddhamanah  Setoran Awal minimum Rp500.000  Saldo minimum Rp500.000.  Biaya administrasi bulanan Rp15.000 (tanpa ATM) dan Rp20.000 (dengan ATM).
  19. 19. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 19  Biaya tutup rekening Rp20.000  Biaya administrasi perbuku Rp100.000. Syarat:  Perorangan: KTP/SIM/Paspor nasabah Manfaat:  Dana aman dan tersedia setiap saat  Kemudahan transaksi dengan menggunakan cek atau B/G  Fasilitas Intercity Clearing untuk kecepatan pembayaran inkaso (kliring antar wilayah)  Fasilitas BSM Card, sebagai kartu ATM sekaligus debet (untuk perorangan)  Fasilitas pengiriman account statement setiap awal bulan  Bonus bulanan yang diberikan sesuai dengan kebijakan BSM. BSM Giro Valas Sarana penyimpanan dana dalam mata uang US Dollar untuk kemudahan transaksi dengan pengelolaan berdasarkan prinsip wadiah yad dhamanah. Fitur:  Berdasarkan prinsip syariah dengan akad wadiah yad dhamanah  Bebas biaya penarikan bank notes sampai dengan USD5.000 per bulan  Setoran Awal minimum USD1.000  Saldo minimum USD1.000  Biaya administrasi bulanan USD5 . Syarat:  KTP Pengurus, Akte Pendirian, SIUP & NPWP. Manfaat:  Dana aman dan tersedia setiap saat  Penarikan dapat dilakukan setiap saat dengan menggunakan slip penarikan  Fasilitas pengiriman account statement setiap bulan  Bonus bulanan sesuai kebijakan BSM. BSM Giro Singapore Dollar Sarana penyimpanan dana dalam mata uang Singapore Dollar untuk kemudahan transaksi dengan pengelolaan berdasarkan prinsip wadiah yad dhamanah. Fitur:
  20. 20. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 20  Setoran Awal minimum SGD200  Saldo minimum SGD200  Biaya administrasi bulanan SGD2  Biaya tutup rekening SGD5. Syarat:  Perorangan: KTP/SIM/Paspor nasabah Manfaat:  Dana aman dan tersedia setiap saat  Penarikan dapat dilakukan setiap saat dengan menggunakan slip penarikan  Bonus bulanan sesuai kebijakan BSM. BSM Giro Euro Sarana penyimpanan dana dalam mata uang Singapore Dollar untuk kemudahan transaksi dengan pengelolaan berdasarkan prinsip wadiah yad dhamanah. Fitur:  Berdasarkan prinsip syariah dengan akad wadiah yaddhamanah  Setoran Awal minimum EUR200  Saldo minimum EUR200  Biaya administrasi bulanan EUR2  Biaya tutup rekening baik EUR5. Syarat:  Perorangan: KTP/SIM/Paspor nasabah Manfaat:  Dana aman dan tersedia setiap saat  Penarikan dapat dilakukan setiap saat dengan menggunakan slip penarikan  Bonus bulanan sesuai kebijakan BSM. c. BSM Deposito BSM Deposito Investasi berjangka waktu tertentu dalam mata uang rupiah yang dikelola berdasarkan prinsip Mudharabah Muthlaqah. Fitur:  Jangka waktu yang fleksibel: 1, 3, 6 dan 12 bulan
  21. 21. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 21  Dicairkan pada saat jatuh tempo  Setoran awal minimum Rp2.000.000  Biaya Materai Rp6.000. Syarat:  Perorangan: KTP/SIM/Paspor nasabah Manfaat:  Dana aman dan terjamin  Pengelolaan dana secara syariah  Bagi hasil yang kompetitif  Dapat dijadikan jaminan pembiayaan  Fasilitas Automatic Roll Over (ARO). BSM Deposito Valas Investasi berjangka waktu tertentu dalam mata uang dollar yang dikelola berdasarkan prinsip Mudharabah Muthlaqah. Fitur:  Jangka waktu yang fleksibel: 1, 3, 6 dan 12 bulan  Dicairkan pada saat jatuh tempo  Setoran awal minimum USD1.000  Biaya Materai Rp6.000. Syarat:  Perorangan: KTP/SIM/Paspor nasabah Manfaat:  Dana aman dan terjamin  Pengelolaan dana secara syariah  Bagi hasil yang kompetitif  Dapat dijadikan jaminan pembiayaan  Fasilitas Automatic Roll Over (ARO). 2. Financing BSM Implan BSM Implan adalah pembiayaan konsumer dalam valuta rupiah yang diberikan oleh bank kepada karyawan tetap Perusahaan yang pengajuannya dilakukan secara missal (kelompok).BSM Implan dapat mengakomodir kebutuhan pembiayaan bagi para
  22. 22. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 22 karyawan perusahaan, misalnya dalam hal perusahaan tersebut tidak memiliki koperasi karyawan, koperasi karyawan belum berpengalaman dalam kegiatan simpan pinjam, atau perusahaan dengan jumlah karyawan terbatas. Peruntukkan:  Untuk pembelian barang konsumer (halal)  Untuk pembelian/memperoleh manfaat atas jasa (contoh: untuk biaya dana pendidikan). Benefit/manfaat: Bagi perusahaan:  Salah satu bentuk penghargaan kepada karyawan  Outsourcing sumber dana dan administrasi pinjaman. Bagi Karyawan:  Kesempatan dan kemudahan memperoleh fasilitas pembiayaan Akad Pembiayaan:  Untuk pembelian barang digunakan akad Wakalah wal Murabahah  Untuk memperoleh manfaat atas jasa digunakan akad Wakalah wal Ijarah. Fitur:  Pemberian fasilitas pembiayaan konsumer dengan pola channeling kepada sejumlah karyawan (kolektif) dengan rekomendasi Perusahaan.  Limit pembiayaan minimum sebesar Rp5 juta dan maksimum sebesar Rp250 juta per calon nasabah  Limit pembiayaan konsumer tanpa agunan per nasabah adalah maksimal Rp50 juta.  Khusus untuk Pegawai Negeri Sipil/BUMN/TNI POLRI, limit pembiayaan konsumer tanpa agunan per nasabah adalah maksimal Rp100 juta.  Jangka waktu pembiayaan bervariasi sbb:  Untuk pembelian keperluan konsumer dengan limit pembiayaan hingga Rp50 juta (tanpa agunan), jangka waktu pembiayaan maksimal 3 (tiga) tahun  khusus untuk Pegawai Negeri Sipil/BUMN/TNI POLRI dengan limit pembiayaan hingga Rp100 juta (tanpa agunan), jangka waktu pembiayaan maksimal 5 (lima) tahun  Untuk pembelian keperluan konsumer dengan agunan (selain untuk pembelian rumah/mobil) dengan limit di atas Rp50 juta s.d. Rp100 juta, jangka waktu pembiayaan maksimal 5 (lima) tahun.
  23. 23. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 23  Untuk pembelian kendaraan mobil pribadi dengan limit di atas Rp50 juta hingga Rp200 juta, jangka waktu pembiayaan maksimal 5 (lima) tahun dan usia kendaraan pada saat jatuh tempo pembiayaan maksimal 10 tahun.  Untuk pembelian tanah berikut bangunan rumah di atasnya dengan limit di atas Rp50 juta s.d. Rp250 juta mengacu pada ketentuan Pembiayaan Griya BSM. Pengajuan Pembiayaan:  Pengajuan pembiayaan BSM Implan dilakukan melalui Perusahaan tempat calon nasabah bekerja secara kolektif  Jumlah minimum pengajuan pembiayaan dalam satu kelompok permohonan adalah 10 (sepuluh) orang calon nasabah atau sebesar Rp100 juta  Pengelompokan calon nasabah disesuaikan dengan jenis pembiayaannya, yaitu pembelian/pembiayaan keperluan konsumtif tanpa agunan, dengan agunan, Pembiayaan Pemilikan Rumah (PPR), dan Pembiayaan Pemilikan kendaraan mobil. Pembiayaan Dana Berputar Pembiayaan Dana Berputar adalah fasilitas pembiayaan modal kerja dengan prinsip musyarakah yang penarikan dananya dapat dilakukan sewaktu-waktu berdasarkan kebutuhan riil nasabah. Akad Pembiayaan:  Akad yang digunakan adalah akad musyarakah  Akad musyarakah adalah akad kerja sama usaha patungan dua pihak atau lebih pemiliki modal (syarik/shahibul maal) untuk membiayai suatu jenis usaha (masyru) yang halal dan produktif. Manfaat:  Membantu menanggulangi kesulitan likuiditas nasabah terutama kebutuhan dana jangka pendek  Nasabah dapat memanfaatkan pembiayaan bank secara optimal sesuai dengan kebutuhan riil dengan cara melakukan penarikan sesuai dengan kebutuhan. Fitur:  Jenis pembiayaan adalah pembiayaan modal kerja  Peruntukan pembiayaan adalah perorangan dan perusahaan  Jangka waktu pembiayaan 1 tahun dan dapat diperpanjang  Menggunakan 2 (dua) rekening, yaitu rekening giro dan rekening pembiayaan  Penarikan dapat dilakukan sewaktu-waktu dengan menggunakan cek/BG.  Transfer dengan menyertakan cek/BG.
  24. 24. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 24 Persyaratan:  Merupakan nasabah komersial kecil, menengah, besar dan korporasi  Nasabah harus membuat laporan penggunaan dana selama 1 (satu) bulan  Fasilitas diberikan untuk memenuhi kebutuhan modal kerja sementara dan bukan untuk Permanent Working Capital, dimana bersifat self liquidating  seiring dengan menurunnya aktifitas bisnis pada masa bersangkutan  Setiap periode penggunaan fasilitas Pembiayaan Dana Berputar harus digunakan untuk pencapaian realisasi sales sehingga bagi hasil dapat  Memiliki aktifitas rekening koran yang aktif berkaitan dengan kegiatan bisnisnya. Pembiayaan Edukasi BSM Pembiayaan Edukasi BSM adalah pembiayaan jangka pendek dan menengah yang digunakan untuk memenuhi kebutuhan uang masuk sekolah/perguruan tinggi/lembaga pendidikan lainnya atau uang pendidikan pada saat pendaftaran tahun ajaran/semester baru berikutnya dengan akad ijarah. Fitur:  Untuk membiayai dana pendidikan di sekolah/perguruan tinggi yang telah melakukan kerjasama dengan BSM  Plafon pembiayaan mulai dari Rp5 juta hingga Rp250 juta, dengan maksimum pembiayaan sebesar 80% dari harga perolehan manfaat layanan pendidikan  Bisa diangsur mulai dari 1 tahun hingga 3 tahun  Besar angsuran tidak melebihi 40% dari pendapatan bersih bulanan nasabah. Persyaratan:  Kriteria nasabah:  merupakan orang tua/wali dari pelajar/mahasiswa  pelajar/mahasiswa dan telah memiliki penghasilan sendiri  Usia nasabah minimal 21 tahun dan pada saat jatuh tempo fasilitas pembiayaan usia maksimal 55 tahun atau belum pensiun, khusus untuk wiraswasta dan professional pada saat jatuh tempo fasilitas pembiayaan usia maksimal 60 tahun.  Karyawan dengan masa kerja minimal 2 tahun  Profesional/wirausaha berpengalaman di bidangnya minimal 2 tahun. Benefit/manfaat:  Sesuai prinsip syariah  Angsuran ringan dan tetap  Proses cepat dan mudah  Biaya administrasi ringan
  25. 25. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 25  Bebas agunan sampai Rp250 juta khusus untuk karyawan dengan persyaratan tertentu. Pembiayaan Griya BSM Bersubsidi Pembiayaan Griya BSM Bersubsidi adalah pembiayaan untuk pemilikan atau pembelian rumah sederhana sehat (RS Sehat/RSH) yang dibangun oleh pengembang dengan dukungan fasilitas subsidi uang muka dari pemerintah. Akad yang digunakan adalah akad murabahah. Akad murabahah adalah akad jual beli antara bank dan nasabah, dimana bank membeli barang yang dibutuhkan dan menjualnya kepada nasabah sebesar harga pokok ditambah dengan keuntungan margin yang disepakati. Manfaat:  Membantu menambah uang muka nasabah sehingga jumlah keseluruhan uang muka yang dibayar nasabah mampu menurunkan pagu pembiayaan yang akan diangsur setiap bulan secara tetap berikut marginnya.  Mengangsur pembayaran dengan jumlah angsuran yang tidak akan berubah selama masa perjanjian. Fitur:  Angsuran tetap hingga jatuh tempo pembiayaan  Proses permohonan yang mudah dan cepat  Maksimal harga rumah yang dapat dibiayai sesuai dengan kebijakan pemerintah  Jangka waktu pembiayaan yang panjang  Fasilitas autodebet dari Tabungan BSM. Persyaratan:  Bertatus sebagai karyawan tetap dengan masa kerja minimal 2 tahun  WNI cakap hukum  Usia minimal 21 tahun dan maksimal 55 tahun pada saat jatuh tempo pembiayaan  Minimal uang muka nasabah 10% dari harga rumah  Batas penghasilan pemohon yang didasarkan atas gaji pokok pemohon per bulan maksimal sebesar Rp2,5 juta  Belum pernah memiliki rumah sendiri (surat keterangan dari kelurahan/instansi setempat). Dokumen yang diperlukan:  Fotokopi KTP pemohon dan suami/isteri  Fotokopi kartu keluarga  Fotokopi surat nikah/cerai  Asli slip gaji/surat keterangan dari instansi tempat bekerja
  26. 26. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 26  Surat keterangan penghasilan, surat keterangan lamanya bekerja serta jabatan terakhir dari perusahaan dapat disampaikan dalam satu surat keterangan  Fotokopi Rekening tabungan 3 bulan terakhir  Surat keterangan nasabah belum memiliki rumah (dari kelurahan/instansi setempat)  Surat keterangan harga rumah, tipe rumah, luas tanah, dan luas bangunan yang akan dibeli  Fotokopi rekening telepon dan listrik  Fotokopi SHM/SHGB  Fotokopi IMB dan Denah Bangunan Pembiayaan Griya BSM DP 0% Pembiayaan Griya BSM DP 0% adalah pembiayaan untuk pembelian rumah tinggal (konsumer), baik baru maupun bekas di lingkungan developer maupun non developer tanpa dipersyaratkan adanya uang muka bagi nasabah (nilai pembiayaan 100% dari nilai taksasi). Akad yang digunakan adalah akad murabahah. Akad murabahah adalah akad jual beli antara bank dan nasabah, dimana bank membeli barang yang dibutuhkan dan menjualnya kepada nasabah sebesar harga pokok ditambah dengan keuntungan margin yang disepakati. Manfaat:  Memberikan keringanan bagi nasabah berupa pemberian fasilitas pembiayaan sebesar 100% dari nilai traksasi rumah yang dibiayai (tanpa uang muka)  Nasabah dapat mengangsur pembayarannya dengan jumlah angsuran yang tidak akan berubah selama masa perjanjian. Fitur:  Angsuran tetap hingga jatuh tempo pembiayaan  Proses permohonan yang mudah dan cepat  Fleksibel untuk membeli rumah baru atau second  Maksimum plafon pembiayaan sampai dengan Rp5 milyar  Jangka waktu pembiayaan yang panjang  Fasilitas autodebet BSM atas gaji yang disalurkan melalui Tabungan BSM. Persyaratan:  Berstatus karyawan dengan penghasilan tetap  WNI cakap hukum  Usia minimal 21 tahun dan maksimal 55 tahun pada saat jatuh tempo pembiayaan  Maksimal pembiayaan 100% dari harga taksasi rumah yang dibiayai  Memiliki fasilitas payroll (pembayaran gaji) melalui BSM  Nasabah di-cover oleh asuransi jiwa pembiayaan plus PHK.
  27. 27. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 27 Dokumen yang Diperlukan:  Fotokopi KTP pemohon  Fotokopi Kartu Keluarga  Fotokopi Surat Nikah (bila sudah menikah)  Asli slip Gaji & Surat Keterangan Kerja  Fotokopi Tabungan/Rekening Koran 3 bulan terakhir  Fotokopi NPWP untuk pembiayaan di atas Rp50 juta  Fotokopi rekening telepon dan listrik  Fotokopi SHM/SHGB  Fotokopi IMB dan Denah Bangunan  Asli surat persetujuan dan kuasa Nasabah untuk pemotongan gaji. Pembiayaan Griya BSM Optima Pembiayaan pemilikan rumah dengan tambahan benefit berupa adanya fasilitas pembiayaan tambahan yang dapat diambil nasabah pada waktu tertentu sepanjang coverage atas agunannya masih dapat meng-cover total pembiayaannya dan dengan memperhitungkan kecukupan debt to service ratio Nasabah. Pembiayaan yang dapat dikategorikan sebagai Pembiayaan Griya BSM Optima adalah pembiayaan untuk pembelian rumah tinggal (konsumer) yang telah bersertifikat, baik baru maupun bekas di lingkungan developer maupun non developer, dan memungkinkan bagi Nasabah untuk menambah fasilitas pembiayaannya guna pemenuhan kebutuhan konsumer lainnya sepanjang DSR dan coverage atas agunannya masih meng-cover total pembiayaannya. Persyaratan: Individu/perorangan dengan kriteria sebagai berikut:  Cakap hukum (telah berusia minimal 21 tahun atau telah menikah)  Pekerjaan: Golongan pekerjaan Minimal masa kerja/pengalaman uasaha Maksimal jangka waktu pembiayaan Pegawai/karyawan tetap 2 tahun 10 tahun wiraswasta 2 tahun 5 tahun profesional 2 tahun 5 tahun Usia Nasabah minimal 21 tahun dan pada saat jatuh tempo fasilitas pembiayaan usia pegawai/karyawan tetap maksimal 55 tahun atau belum pensiun, khusus untuk wiraswasta dan professional pada saat jatuh tempo fasilitas pembiayaan usia maksimal 60 tahun.
  28. 28. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 28 Manfaat:  Nasabah dapat mengajukan fasilitas pembiayaan tambahan untuk digunakan tujuan pembiayaan halal lainnya, tanpa harus menyerahkan agunan tambahan. Dalam hal ini agunan Pembiayaan Griya BSM juga harus meng-cover pembiayaan tambahan lainnya  Pembiayaan sampai dengan 100% dari nilai obyek pembiayaan tambahan, selama total nilai plafon Pembiayaan Griya BSM dan pembiayaan tambahan ≤ nilai likuidasi agunan, setelah dilakukan taksasi atau retaksasi atas agunan untuk pembiayaan Griya BSM yang telah berjalan  Meningkatkan retensi dan loyalitas terhadap Nasabah Pembiayaan Griya BSM yang berkualitas baik. Untuk pengajuan pembiayaan tambahan atas penurunan outstanding Pembiayaan Griya BSM (existing), hanya diberikan bagi Nasabah dengan kategori lancar selama 1 (satu) tahun terakhir  Untuk take over fasilitas PPR dari bank lain. Dengan outstanding pokok Nasabah yang telah berkurang, calon Nasabah dapat memindahkan fasilitas PPR-nya plus pembiayaan untuk memenuhi kebutuhannya yang lain, seperti untuk pembelian motor, elektronik, home appliance, dan sebagainya. Fitur: 1. Proses permohonan yang mudah dan cepat 2. Fleksibel untuk menambah pembiayaan lain selain rumah 3. Maksimum plafon pembiayaan fleksibel selama agunan masih mencukupi 4. Jangka waktu pembiayaan yang panjang 5. Fasilitas autodebet BSM atas gaji yang disalurkan melalui Tabungan BSM. Persyaratan: 1. Berstatus karyawan dengan penghasilan tetap 2. WNI cakap hukum 3. Usia minimal 21 tahun dan maksimal 55 tahun pada saat jatuh tempo pembiayaan 4. Pembiayaan dapat ditambah hingga 100% dari harga taksasi agunan yang diikat 5. Memiliki fasilitas payroll (pembayaran gaji) melalui BSM 6. Nasabah di-cover oleh asuransi jiwa pembiayaan plus PHK. Dokumen yang diperlukan: 1. Fotokopi KTP pemohon 2. Fotokopi Kartu Keluarga 3. Fotokopi Surat Nikah (bila sudah menikah) 4. Asli slip Gaji &Surat Keterangan Kerja 5. Fotokopi Tabungan/Rekening Koran 3 bulan terakhir 6. Fotokopi NPWP untuk pembiayaan di atas Rp50 juta
  29. 29. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 29 7. Fotokopi rekening telepon dan listrik 8. Fotokopi SHM/SHGB 9. Fotokopi IMB dan Denah Bangunan 10. Asli surat persetujuan dan kuasa Nasabah untuk pemotongan gaji. Pembiayaan Griya BSM Pembiayaan Griya BSM adalah pembiayaan jangka pendek, menengah, atau panjang untuk membiayai pembelian rumah tinggal (konsumer), baik baru maupun bekas, di lingkungan developer maupun non developer, dengan sistem murabahah. Akad: 1. Akad yang digunakan adalah akad murabahah 2. Akad murabahah adalah akad jual beli antara bank dan nasabah, dimana bank membeli barang yang dibutuhkan dan menjualnya kepada nasabah sebesar harga pokok ditambah dengan keuntungan margin yang disepakati. Manfaat: a. Membiayai kebutuhan nasabah dalam hal pengadaan rumah tinggal (konsumer), baik baru maupun bekas b. Nasabah dapat mengangsur pembayarannya dengan jumlah angsuran yang tidak akan berubah selama masa perjanjian. Fitur: a. Angsuran tetap hingga jatuh tempo pembiayaan b. Proses permohonan yang mudah dan cepat c. Fleksibel untuk membeli rumah baru atau second d. Maksimum plafon pembiayaan sampai dengan Rp5 milyar e. Jangka waktu pembiayaan yang panjang f. Fasilitas autodebet dari Tabungan BSM. Persyaratan: a. WNI cakap hukum b. Usia minimal 21 tahun dan maksimal 55 tahun pada saat jatuh tempo pembiayaan c. Maksimum pembiayaan 70% dari harga beli rumah d. Besar angsuran tidak melebihi 40% dari penghasilan bulanan bersih. Dokumen yang diperlukan:  Fotokopi KTP pemohon  Fotokopi Kartu Keluarga
  30. 30. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 30  Fotokopi Surat Nikah (bila sudah menikah)  Asli slip Gaji & Surat Keterangan Kerja  Fotokopi Tabungan/Rekening Koran 3 bulan terakhir  Fotokopi NPWP untuk pembiayaan di atas Rp50 juta  Fotokopi rekening telepon dan listrik  Fotokopi SHM/SHGB  Fotokopi IMB dan Denah Bangunan. Pembiayaan Kendaraan Bermotor BSM Pembiayaan Kendaraan Bermotor (PKB) merupakan pembiayaan untuk pembelian kendaraan bermotor dengan sistem murabahah.Pembiayaan yang dapat dikategorikan sebagai PKB adalah: 1. Jenis kendaraan: Mobil dan motor 2. Kondisi kendaraan: Baru dan bekas.. Untuk kendaraan baru, jangka waktu pembiayaan hingga 5 tahun sedangkan kendaraan bekas hingga 10 tahun (dihitung termasuk usia kendaraan dan jangka waktu pembiayaan). Syarat & Ketentuan: 1. Pemohon harus mempunyai pekerjaan dan/atau pendapatan yang tetap. 2. Usia pemohon pada saat pengajuan PKB minimal 21 tahun dan maksimal 55 tahun pada saat jatuh tempo fasilitas PKB. 3. Pengajuan PKB dapat dilakukan sendiri-sendiri atau koordinir secara kolektif oleh instansi dimana pemohon bekerja. Dokumen yang Diperlukan:  .Fotocopy kartu identitas: KTP/SIM  Fotocopy kartu keluarga  Surat keterangan yang ditandatangani oleh pejabat yang berwenang dari instansi/perusahan tempat pemohon bekerja yang menyatakan pemohon adalah pegawai dari instansi/perusahaan yang dimaksud.  Slip gaji yang dishkan oleh instansi/perusahaan tempat pemohon bekerja.  Keterangan mengenai kendaraan bermotor yang akan dibeli meliputi jenis kendaraan, tahun pembuatan, fotocopy BPKB, nama pembeli sebelumnya dan harga kendaraan.  Fotocopy surat nikah (bagi pemohon yang telah beristri/bersuami)  Surat persetujuan dari istri/suami (bagi pemohon telah beristri/bersuami). Pembiayaan Kepada Koperasi Karyawan untuk Para Anggotanya Penyaluran pembiayaan kepada/melalui koperasi karyawan untuk pemenuhan kebutuhan para anggotanya (kolektif) yang mengajukan pembiayaan melalui koperasi karyawan.
  31. 31. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 31 Syarat: 1. Koperasi karyawan dari lembaga pemerintahan, BUMN/BUMD, perusahaan multinasional, perusahaan besar yang telah masuk bursa/go publik, atau perusahaan swasta yang bonafide 2. Kopkar bertindak sebagai avalist penuh atas penyaluran pembiayaan Bank kepada anggota Kopkar (Nasabah) 3. Perusahaan tempat Kopkar bernaung telah beroperasi/ berjalan minimal 5 (lima) tahun 4. Kopkar telah memiliki laporan keuangan yang tersusun dengan baik dan wajar, minimal untuk periode 2 tahun terakhir dan profit. Manfaat: a. Outsourcing sumber dana dan administrasi pinjaman b. Koperasi dapat memperoleh bagi hasil dari angsuran yang dibayar nasabah c. Dana koperasi yang selama ini digunakan untuk pinjaman kepada anggota, dapat dialihkan untuk pengembangan unit usaha produktif yang lain. Pembiayaan Kepada Pensiunan Pembiayaan kepada Pensiunan merupakan penyaluran fasilitas pembiayaan consumer (termasuk untuk pembiayaan multiguna) kepada para pensuinan, dengan pembayaran angsuran dilakukan melalui pemotongan uang pensiun langsung yang diterima oleh bank setiap bulan (pensiun bulanan). Akad yang digunakan adalah akad murabahah atau ijarah. Kriteria Nasabah:  Cakap Hukum  Pensiunan Pegawai Negeri Sipil Pusat/Daerah, TNI, POLRI, Pensiunan Pegawai BUMN/Swasta/Asing yang memperoleh penghasilan pensiun (pensiun bulanan)  Pada saat jatuh tempo pembiayaan, usia nasabah maksimal 70 tahun  Bersedia memindahkan pembayaran pensiun bulanannya melalui BSM. Manfaat: 1. Memberikan kesempatan dan kemudahan memperoleh fasilitas pembiayaan 2. Meningkatkan kualitas hidup Nasabah dengan system pembayaran angsuran melalui potong langsung atas pensiun bulanan yang diterima setiap bulan. Jenis Penggunaan Antara Lain: 1. Biaya sekolah (akad ijarah) 2. Renovasi Rumah (akad murabahah) 3. Pembelian peralatan kebutuhan rumah tangga (akad murabahah) 4. Pembelian kendaraan bermotor (akad murabahah)
  32. 32. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 32 5. Pembelian barang untuk usaha (akad murabahah). Jumlah dan Jangka Waktu Pembiayaan: 1. Jumlah pembiayaan maksimal Rp100.000.000,00 2. Jangka waktu pembiayaan 1 (satu) sampai dengan 3 (tiga) tahun. Dokumen yang diperlukan: 1. Asli surat permohonan pembiayaan lengkap dari nasabah 2. Fotocopy KTP pemohon dan suami/isteri 3. Fotocopy kartu keluarga 4. Fotocopy surat nikah/cerai 5. Asli surat keputusan pensiun nasabah 6. Fotokopi rekening telepon dan listrik 7. Fotokopi SHM/SHGB /IMB/PBB untuk pembiayaan dengan jaminan rumah 8. Fotokopi BPKB/ STNK/Faktur pembelian untuk pembiayaan dengan jaminan kendaraan bermotor 9. Surat pernyatan dan kuasa untuk memotong pensiun bulanan yang diterima dan ditandatangani nasabah di atas materai. Pembiayaan Peralatan Kedokteran Pembiayaan Peralatan Kedokteran adalah pemberian fasilitas pembiayaan kepada para profesional di bidang kedokteran/kesehatan untuk pembelian peralatan kedokteran. Akad yang digunakan adalah akad murabahah. Akad murabahah adalah akad jual beli antara bank dan nasabah, dimana bank membeli barang yang dibutuhkan dan menjualnya kepada nasabah sebesar harga pokok ditambah dengan keuntungan margin yang disepakati. Manfaat:  Membiayai kebutuhan nasabah (profesional di bidang kedokteran) dalam hal pengadaan peralatan kedokteran  Nasabah dapat mengangsur pembayarannya dengan jumlah angsuran yang tidak akan berubah selama masa perjanjian. Fitur: a. Angsuran tetap hingga jatuh tempo pembiayaan b. Proses permohonan yang mudah dan cepat c. Maksimum plafon pembiayaan sampai dengan Rp500 juta d. Jangka waktu pembiayaan sampai dengan 5 tahun e. Fasilitas autodebet BSM dari Tabungan BSM. Persyaratan:
  33. 33. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 33  Cakap hukum (telah berusia minimal 21 tahun atau telah menikah)  Dokter gigi dan telah menjalani praktek sebagai dokter gigi selama 2 tahun, atau dokter spesialis dan telah menjalani praktek sebagai dokter (termasuk masa praktek sebagai dokter umum) minimal selama 2 tahun  Usia Nasabah pada saat jatuh tempo pembiayaan maksimal 65 (enam puluh lima) tahun  Memiliki izin praktek resmi dari Departemen Kesehatan dan izin lokasi praktek dokter Dokumen yang Diperlukan: 1. Fotokopi KTP/Kartu Identitas Nasabah+suami/istri 2. Fotokopi Kartu keluarga 3. Fotokopi Akte Nikah/Cerai 4. Asli surat persetujuan suami/istri (bila sudah menikah) atau surat pernyataan belum menikah 5. Fotokopi NPWP (untuk jumlah pembiayaan ≥ Rp50 juta) 6. Fotokopi Surat Pengangkatan/Sertifikat Ijazah Spesialis 7. Fotokopi Surat Keterangan Praktek/Izin Praktek dari Depkes 8. Fotokopi Keanggotaan Organisasi Profesi: IDI, PDGI (bila ada) 9. Fotokopi izin lokasi praktek dokter 10. Asli rekomendasi dari rumah sakit atau tempat bekerja optomal)* 11. Asli slip gaji/Surat Keterangan Penghasilan* 12. Fotokopi rekening tabungan/koran (3 bulan terakhir) 13. Asli surat pesanan peralatan dari supplier kedokteran 14. Fotokopi dokumen jaminan tambahan sesuai agunan (bila ada):  Tanah dan bangunan:  SHGB/SHM  IMB  PBB (tahun terakhir).  Mobil:  BPKB  STNK  Faktur  Kwitansi blanko bermaterai. Keterangan: *) Apabila calon Nasabah juga bekerja di rumah sakit/tempat lain selain praktek sendiri. Pembiayaan Talangan Haji Merupakan pinjaman dana talangan dari bank kepada nasabah khusus untuk menutupi kekurangan dana untuk memperoleh kursi/seat haji dan pada saat pelunasan BPIH.
  34. 34. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 34 Syarat: a. Memiliki rekening Tabungan MABRUR b. Memiliki formulir SPPH yang telah dilegalisir Kandepag setempat. Manfaat:  Dapat dipenuhinya kebutuhan dana secara mendadak untuk menutupi kekurangan dana sebagai persyaratan dalam memperoleh porsi haji atau pelunasan BPIH  Proses pinjaman relatif cepat dan mudah Pembiayaan Umrah Pembiayaan Umrah adalah pembiayaan jangka pendek yang digunakan untuk memfasilitasi kebutuhan biaya perjalanan umrah seperti namun tidak terbatas untuk tiket, akomodasi dan persiapan biaya umrah lainnya dengan akad ijarah. Manfaat:  Membantu nasabah dalam menunaikan ibadah umrahnya  Mengangsur pembayaran dengan jumlah angsuran yang tidak akan berubah selama masa perjanjian. Fitur:  Angsuran tetap hingga jatuh tempo pembiayaan  Proses permohonan yang mudah dan cepat  Maksimal sebesar Rp 25 juta, plafond pembiayaan tidak melebihi 80% dari kebutuhan yang akan dibiayai  Jangka waktu pembiayaan maksimal 2 tahun. Persyaratan:  Nasabah menyampaikan permohonan Pembiayaan Umrah  Apabila nasabah telah beristri/bersuami, maka pada saat penandatanganan akad Pembiayaan Umrah, harus menyertakan surat persetujuan dari suami/istri  Minimal uang muka nasabah 20% dari biaya umrah. Dokumen nasabah yang diperlukan:  Fotokopi KTP Pemohon  Fotokopi KTP Suami/Istri  Fotokopi Kartu Keluarga dan Surat Nikah (bila sudah menikah)/Surat Cerai  Asli slip gaji/surat keterangan penghasilan terakhir  Fotokopi Surat Keputusan pengangkatan pegawai tetap
  35. 35. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 35  Asli Surat Keputusan Pengangkatan calon PNS dan Pengangkatan PNS (khusus  Nasabah pegawai negeri sipil)  Fotokopi rekening koran atau tabungan 3 bulan terakhir  Bukti/keterangan asli keikutsertaan perjalanan umrah dari penyedia layanan umrah (Biro Perjalanan Umrah) berikut perincian biayanya  Surat Persetujuan dan Kuasa (form B dan C) . 3. Service BSM Card BSM Card merupakan sarana untuk melakukan transaksi penarikan, pembayaran, dan pemindahbukuan dana pada ATM BSM, ATM Mandiri, jaringan ATM Prima-BCA dan ATM Bersama, serta ATM Bankcard. BSM Card juga berfungsi sebagai kartu Debit yang dapat digunakan untuk transaksi belanja di seluruh merchant yang menggunakan EDC Prima-BCA.
  36. 36. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 36 BAB III PENUTUP A.Kesimpulan Kehadiran BSM sejak tahun 1999, sesungguhnya merupakan hikmah sekaligus berkah pasca krisis ekonomi dan moneter 1997-1998. Sebagaimana diketahui, krisis ekonomi dan moneter sejak Juli 1997, yang disusul dengan krisis multi-dimensi termasuk di panggung politik nasional, telah menimbulkan beragam dampak negatif yang sangat hebat terhadap seluruh sendi kehidupan masyarakat, tidak terkecuali dunia usaha. Dalam kondisi tersebut, industri perbankan nasional yang didominasi oleh bank-bank konvensional mengalami krisis luar biasa. Pemerintah akhirnya mengambil tindakan dengan merestrukturisasi dan merekapitalisasi sebagian bank-bank di Indonesia. B. Saran Dengan disusun nya makalah ini, kami berharap pembaca atau mahasiswa dapat mengerti dan memahami materi mengenai Bank Syariah Mandiri. Semoga makalah ini dapat diterima dan mengerti serta berguna bagi pembaca atau mahasiswa. Dalam makalah ini kami mohon maaf jika ada tulisan kami atau bahasa kami kurang berkesan, dengan demikian kami mengharapkan kritik dan saran atas tulisan kami agar bisa membangun dan memotovasi kami untuk bisa membuat tulisan yang jauh lebih baik lagi.
  37. 37. MANAJEMEN PERBANKAN |“Bank SyariahMandiri” 37 DAFTAR PUSTAKA http://ariefmuliadi30.blogspot.com/2012/06/makalah-bank-syariah-mandiri-bsm.html?m=1

