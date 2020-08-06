Ch 14 strategies for successful speaking and successful listening

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Strategies for successful speaking and successful listening Made by Rahila Khan Lecturer of English GGPCQC
Strategies for successful speaking
Speaking is an important part of our personality. Therefore we should try to improve our speaking. In School, Home or offi...
preparing effective oral presentation • Determine the purpose • Analyze the audience and occasion • Select the main ideas ...
STRATEGIES FOR SUCCESSSFUL SPEAKING • Be well prepared • Organize logically • Create a positive impression • Establish eye...
A skilled speaker has tremendous advantage over others. You must know what to say. Do your homework. If you are well-prepa...
If you are going to speak about a person, idea or event etc, think carefully about what is involved. Your audience will un...
Effective speaking contains many things other than words. The proper atmosphere is the first essential step. The place sho...
Eye contact plays a vital role in speech and speaking. Look directly into your audience’s eyes, but do not stare at them. ...
Too many speakers are satisfied merely to present the information. It is the duty of the speaker to make the speech intere...
WAYS OF DELIVERING THE ORAL MESSAGE • Extemporaneous • Reading • Memorization • Impromptu
Strategies for effective oral delivery Pitch: Highness or lowness of your voice. Rate: The numbers of words per minutes. V...
effective nonverbal delivery 1. Posture 2. Movement Move to get attention, to avoid nervousness,to increase emphasis 3. Ge...
STRATEGIES FOR DECREASING SPEAKINGFEARS  Know your material : The more we know the more confident we will be  Focus on y...
Strategies for successful LISTENING
Listening is receiving language through the ears. Listening involves identifying the sounds of speech and processing them ...
• Hearing • Focusing on the message • Comprehending and interpreting • Analyzing and Evaluating • Responding • Remembering...
ACTIVE LISTENING Active listening is a skill that can be acquired and developed with practice. Active listening involves l...
SIGNS OF ACTIVE LISTENING Positive Reinforcement:Although a strong signal of attentiveness, caution should be used when us...
1. Leads to helpful, positive attitude. 2. Improves communication. 3. A feedback to the speaker by listener interest. 4. H...
• Condon, John (1985). Good Neighbors: Communicating with the Mexicans. Yarmouth, ME: Intercultural Press. • Halone, Kelby...
