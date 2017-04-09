SISTEM INFORMASI DAN PENGENDALIAN INTERNAL DOSEN PENGAMPU : Prof. Dr. Ir. Hapzi Ali, MM, CMA “DASAR-DASAR INTELEGEMSI BISN...
Database Relational Pada studi kasus saya terdapat beberapa database, berikut contoh database Jasa Pengiriman Barang. Apli...
3) File Tabel Kota FIELD NAME DATA TYPE DATA SIZE #KD_KOTA Text 3 NM_KOTA Text 15 4) File Tabel Tarif FIELD NAME DATA TYPE...
Kemampuan Utama Dari DBMS Untuk Meningkatkan Kinerja Bisnis DBMS termasuk kemampuan dan alat untuk mengatur, mengelola, da...
GUDANG DATA Gudang data/ data warehouse adalah database yang menyimpan data saat ini dan sejarah dari bunga potensi untuk ...
Contoh dan jenis file serta ekstensinya Berikut ini contoh jenis file dan macam-macam ekstensinya:  System= sys, com, bak...
Field Field adalah kumpulan dari karakter yang membentuk satu arti, maka jika terdapat field misalnya seperti NomerBarang ...
Si pi, pasha pintokitta madogucci, hapzi ali, dasar-dasar intelegensi bisnis basis data dalam manajemen informasi, universitas mercu buana, 2017

DASAR-DASAR INTELEGEMSI BISNIS BASIS DATA DALAM MANAJEMEN INFORMASI

  1. 1. SISTEM INFORMASI DAN PENGENDALIAN INTERNAL DOSEN PENGAMPU : Prof. Dr. Ir. Hapzi Ali, MM, CMA “DASAR-DASAR INTELEGEMSI BISNIS: BASIS DATA DALAM MANAJEMEN INFORMASI” Disusun Oleh : PASHA PINTOKITTA MADOGUCCI 55516120014 MAGISTER AKUNTANSI PROGRAM PASCASARJANA ( S2 ) UNIVERSITAS MERCU BUANA 2017
  2. 2. Database Relational Pada studi kasus saya terdapat beberapa database, berikut contoh database Jasa Pengiriman Barang. Aplikasi ini membutuhkan 7 tabel Database yaitu: 1. Tabel Barang, dengan field ( #KD_BRG, NM_BRG ) #KD_BRG sebagai Primary Key 2. Tabel Service, dengan field ( #KD_SERVICE, NM_SERVICE ) #KD_SERVICE sebagai Primary key 3. Tabel Kota, dengan field ( #KD_KOTA, NM_KOTA ) #KD_KOTA sebagai Primary key 4. Tabel Tarif, dengan field ( #KD_TARIF, #KD_KOTA, #KD_SERVICE, TARIF ) #KD_TARIF sebagai Primary key  Relasikan #KD_KOTA dari file Kota ke file Tarif  Relasikan #KD_SERVICE dari file Service ke file Tarif 5. Tabel Subtransaksi, dengan field ( #NO_RESI, #KD_TARIF, BERAT, ASURANSI ) #NO_RESI sebagai Primary key  Relasikan #KD_TARIF dari file Tarif ke Data Subtransaksi 6. Tabel Transaksi, dengan field ( #NO_RESI, #KD_BRG, #KD_KOTA, KD_TRANSAKSI, BYR_ASURANSI, TOTAL_BYR )  Relasikan #NO_RESI dari Data Subtransaksi ke Data Transaksi  Relasikan #KD_BRG dari file Barang ke Data Transaksi  Relasikan #KD_KOTA dari file Kota ke Data Transaksi 7. Tabel Pengirim, dengan field ( #NO_RESI, NM_PENERIMA, ALMT_PENERIMA, PENGIRIM, TANGGAL, KETERANGAN )  Relasikan #NO_RESI dari Data Subtransaksi ke Data Pengirim 1) File Tabel Barang FIELD NAME DATA TYPE DATA SIZE #KD_BRG Text 6 NM_BRG Text 25 2) File Tabel Service FIELD NAME DATA TYPE DATA SIZE #KD_SERVICE Text 6 NM_SERVICE Text 15
  3. 3. 3) File Tabel Kota FIELD NAME DATA TYPE DATA SIZE #KD_KOTA Text 3 NM_KOTA Text 15 4) File Tabel Tarif FIELD NAME DATA TYPE DATA SIZE #KD_TARIF Text 10 #KD_KOTA Text 3 #KD_SERVICE Text 6 TARIF Currency 5) Data Subtransaksi FIELD NAME DATA TYPE DATA SIZE #NO_RESI Number 16 #KD_TARIF Text 6 BERAT Text 6 ASURANSI Text 6 6) Data Transaksi FIELD NAME DATA TYPE DATA SIZE #NO_RESI Number 16 #KD_BRG Text 6 #KD_KOTA Text 3 KD_TRANSAKSI Text 6 BYR_ASURANSI Currency TOTAL_BYR Currency 7) Data Pengirim FIELD NAME DATA TYPE DATA SIZE #NO_RESI Number 16 NM_PENERIMA Text 50 ALMT_PENERIMA Text 50 PENGIRIM Text 50 TANGGAL Date/Time KETERANGAN Text 50
  4. 4. Kemampuan Utama Dari DBMS Untuk Meningkatkan Kinerja Bisnis DBMS termasuk kemampuan dan alat untuk mengatur, mengelola, dan mengakses data dalam database. Yang paling penting adalah bahasa definisi data, kamus data, dan bahasa manipulasi data. DBMS memiliki kemampuan definisi data untuk menentukan struktur konten dari database. Ini akan digunakan untuk membuat tabel database dan untuk menentukan karakteristik bidang di setiap meja. Informasi ini tentang database akan didokumentasikan dalam kamus data. Data A dictionaryis sebuah otomatis atau manual file yang menyimpan definisi elemen data dan karakteristik mereka. Query dan Pelaporan Data yang paling menonjol saat ini adalah bahasa manipulasi Structured Query Language, atau SQL. Pengguna DBMS untuk besar dan midrange komputer, seperti DB2, Oracle, atau SQL Server, akan mempekerjakan SQL untuk mengambil informasi yang mereka butuhkan dari database. Microsoft Access juga menggunakan SQL, tetapi memberikan set sendiri alat yang ramah pengguna untuk query database dan untuk mengatur data dari database dalam laporan lebih halus. Microsoft Access dan DBMS lainnya termasuk kemampuan untuk pembuatan laporan sehingga data yang menarik dapat ditampilkan secara lebih terstruktur dan dipoles format daripada yang mungkin hanya dengan query. Crystal Reports adalah populer generator laporan untuk DBMS perusahaan besar, meskipun juga dapat digunakan dengan Akses. Akses juga memiliki kemampuan untuk mengembangkan aplikasi sistem desktop. Ini termasuk alat untuk membuat layar entri data, laporan, dan mengembangkan logika untuk transaksi pengolahan. Bisnis menggunakan database mereka untuk melacak transaksi dasar, seperti membayar pemasok, pemrosesan order, melacak pelanggan, dan membayar karyawan. Tapi mereka juga perlu database untuk memberikan informasi yang akan membantu perusahaan menjalankan bisnis lebih efisien, dan bantuan manajer dan karyawan membuat keputusan yang lebih baik. Dalam sebuah perusahaan besar, dengan database besar atau sistem yang besar untuk terpisah fungsi, seperti manufaktur, penjualan, dan akuntansi, kemampuan khusus dan alat-alat yang diperlukan untuk menganalisis sejumlah besar data dan untuk mengakses data dari beberapa sistem. Kemampuan ini termasuk data warehousing, data pertambangan, dan alat untuk mengakses database internal melalui Web.
  5. 5. GUDANG DATA Gudang data/ data warehouse adalah database yang menyimpan data saat ini dan sejarah dari bunga potensi untuk pengambil keputusan di seluruh perusahaan. Data berasal banyak sistem transaksi operasional inti, seperti sistem untuk penjualan, rekening nasabah, dan manufaktur, dan mungkin termasuk data dari transaksi situs Web. Data warehouse membuat data yang tersedia bagi siapa saja untuk mengakses sesuai kebutuhan, tetapi tidak bisa diubah. Sebuah sistem data warehouse juga menyediakan berbagai ad hoc dan alat standar query, alat analisis, dan fasilitas pelaporan grafis. Data Marts Perusahaan sering membangun gudang data perusahaan besar, di mana data sentral gudang melayani seluruh organisasi, atau mereka membuat lebih kecil, gudang desentralisasi disebut data mart. Sebuah Martis Data subset dari data warehouse di mana diringkas atau bagian yang sangat terfokus, data organisasi ditempatkan dalam database terpisah untuk populasi spesifik pengguna. Data mart biasanya berfokus pada suatu subyek tunggal atau bidang usaha, sehingga biasanya dapat dibangun lebih cepat dan lebih rendah di biaya dari sebuah gudang data perusahaan-lebar. FILE, RECORD, BYTE dan FIELD File adalah kumpulan berbagai informasi yang berhubungan dan juga tersimpan di dalam secondary storage, secara konsep file memiliki beberapa tipe ada yang bertipe Data terdiri dari numeric, character dan binary. Lalu ada juga file yang bertipe program. Atau Definisi file adalah arsip ataupun data yang tersimpan di dalam komputer. File di komputer pada umumnya disimpan di dalam suatu folder tertentu tergantung si pemilik komputer tersebut ingin dimana ia menyimpannya, setiap file memiliki ekstensi masing- masing tergantung jenis file itu sendiri. Ekstensi file adalah sebagai tanda yang membedakan jenis- jenis dari file.
  6. 6. Contoh dan jenis file serta ekstensinya Berikut ini contoh jenis file dan macam-macam ekstensinya:  System= sys, com, bak, bat, tmp, dan exe.  Video= avi, KV, mpg, mpeg, wmv, 3gp, dan flv.  Dokumen= html, doc, odt, xls, ods, dan pdf.  Suara= wav, rm, mp3, dan midi.  Gambar= jpeg, jpg, gif, png tif dan tiff.  Dan lain-lain. Record Record adalah kumpulan field yang sangat lengkap, dan biasanya dihitung dalam satuan baris. Tabel adalah merupakan kumpulan dari beberapa record dan juga field. File adalah terdiri dari record-record yang menggambarkan dari satu kesatuan data yang sejenis. Misalnya seperti file nama barang berisikan data tentang semua nama barang yang ada. Data adalah kumpulan fakta atau kejadian yang digunakan sebagai penyelesaian masalah dalam bentuk informasi. Pengertian basis data (database) adalah basis data yang terdiri dari dua kata, yaitu kata basis dan data. Basis dapat di artikan markas ataupun gudang, maupun tempat berkumpul. Contoh dalam suatu tabel memiliki kolom nama, alamat, tanggal lahir, pekerjaan. Maka satu record adalah data sau orang yang terdiri atas nama, alamat, tanggal lahir dan pekerjaan. Byte Byte adalah bagian terkecil yang dapat dialamatkan dalam memori. Byte merupakan sekumpulan bit yang secara konvensional terdiri atas kombinasi delapan bit. Satu byte digunakan untuk mengkodekan satu buah karakter dalam memori. Contoh: Kode Ascii untuk J ialah 10101010. Jadi byte adalah kumpulan bit yang membentuk satu karakter (huruf, angka, atau tanda). Dengan kombinasi 8 bit, dapat diperoleh 256 karakter (= 2 pangkat 8).
  7. 7. Field Field adalah kumpulan dari karakter yang membentuk satu arti, maka jika terdapat field misalnya seperti NomerBarang atau NamaBarang, maka yang dipaparkan dalam field tersebut harus yang berkaitan dengan nomer barang dan nama barang. Atau definisi field yang lainnya yaitu tempat atau kolom yang terdapat dalam suatu table untuk mengisikan nama-nama (data) field yang akan di isikan. Contoh: FIELD NAME DATA TYPE DATA SIZE #NO_RESI Number 16 NM_PENERIMA Text 50 ALMT_PENERIMA Text 50 PENGIRIM Text 50 TANGGAL Date/Time KETERANGAN Text 50

