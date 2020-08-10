Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
STARTUP PRICING 101
Today’s Talk! • Pricing First Principles • Why is pricing hard for startups? • Price optimization fundamentals • Why SMB m...
RETENTION MONETIZATION ACQUISITION MORE LOGOS KEEP CUSTOMERS MORE $/CUSTOMER 1% = 3.32% 1% = 6.71% 1% = 12.7%
PRICE THERMOMETER COST PRICE VALUE INCENTIVE TO BUY} INCENTIVE TO SELL}
Prices are too low Focus on wrong customers Underestimate costs Don’t understand your value
Empirical studies indicate that demand does not begin to accelerate until the first 2% to 5% of potential buyers adopt the...
Why is pricing innovation hard? • Innovation requires users   to change patterns • Avg user lacks knowledge and trust to m...
$5 $10 $15 $20 20% 15%  10%  2% 40 25 20 5 HOW TO OPTIMIZE PRICES PRICE CONVERSION RATE SALES VOLUME REVENUE $200 $250 $30...
$5 $10 $15 $20 20% 15%  10%  2% 40 25 20 5 PRICE CONVERSION RATE SALES VOLUME REVENUE $200 $250 $300 $100 HOW TO OPTIMIZE ...
$5 $10 $15 $20 20% 15%  10%  2% 40 25 20 5 PRICE CONVERSION RATE SALES VOLUME REVENUE $200 $250 $300 $100 HOW TO OPTIMIZE ...
$1B FORMULA $PRICE X #CUSTOMERS = $100M $100 $1K $10K $100K X X  X  X 1M 100K 10K 1K CONSUMER ENTERPRISE SMB
LOW COMPLEXITY HIGH COMPLEXITY HIGH PRICE LOW PRICE <$2K SELF SERVE $2K-$10K TRANSACTIONAL >$25K ENTERPRISE
10 · 5 · 20 RULE Value = 10X Price Raise price 5% Until 20% Push Back
In Summary! • Pricing gives most bang for effort • Understand the variables (cost, price, value) • Go after early adopters...
Thanks! Kevin Hale Partner, Y Combinator @ilikevests
Startup pricing 101
Startup pricing 101
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Startup pricing 101

47 views

Published on

Fundamentals of pricing and monetization, how it affects your customer acquisition strategy, and how to optimize it through a few rules of thumb.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Startup pricing 101

  1. 1. STARTUP PRICING 101
  2. 2. Today’s Talk! • Pricing First Principles • Why is pricing hard for startups? • Price optimization fundamentals • Why SMB markets are hard? • How pricing affects acquisition • Pricing trick sprinkles!
  3. 3. RETENTION MONETIZATION ACQUISITION MORE LOGOS KEEP CUSTOMERS MORE $/CUSTOMER 1% = 3.32% 1% = 6.71% 1% = 12.7%
  4. 4. PRICE THERMOMETER COST PRICE VALUE INCENTIVE TO BUY} INCENTIVE TO SELL}
  5. 5. Prices are too low Focus on wrong customers Underestimate costs Don’t understand your value
  6. 6. Empirical studies indicate that demand does not begin to accelerate until the first 2% to 5% of potential buyers adopt the product.
  7. 7. Why is pricing innovation hard? • Innovation requires users   to change patterns • Avg user lacks knowledge and trust to make that change • Early adopters place highest value on potential benefits
  8. 8. $5 $10 $15 $20 20% 15%  10%  2% 40 25 20 5 HOW TO OPTIMIZE PRICES PRICE CONVERSION RATE SALES VOLUME REVENUE $200 $250 $300 $100
  9. 9. $5 $10 $15 $20 20% 15%  10%  2% 40 25 20 5 PRICE CONVERSION RATE SALES VOLUME REVENUE $200 $250 $300 $100 HOW TO OPTIMIZE PRICES
  10. 10. $5 $10 $15 $20 20% 15%  10%  2% 40 25 20 5 PRICE CONVERSION RATE SALES VOLUME REVENUE $200 $250 $300 $100 HOW TO OPTIMIZE PRICES
  11. 11. $1B FORMULA $PRICE X #CUSTOMERS = $100M $100 $1K $10K $100K X X  X  X 1M 100K 10K 1K CONSUMER ENTERPRISE SMB
  12. 12. LOW COMPLEXITY HIGH COMPLEXITY HIGH PRICE LOW PRICE <$2K SELF SERVE $2K-$10K TRANSACTIONAL >$25K ENTERPRISE
  13. 13. 10 · 5 · 20 RULE Value = 10X Price Raise price 5% Until 20% Push Back
  14. 14. In Summary! • Pricing gives most bang for effort • Understand the variables (cost, price, value) • Go after early adopters. Benefits > Price • Get organized when optimizing pricing • Price determines acquisition strategy • Use the 10 / 5 / 20 Rule
  15. 15. Thanks! Kevin Hale Partner, Y Combinator @ilikevests

×