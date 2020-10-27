Ekonomi manajerial semester vi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EKONOMI MANAJERIAL Oleh : Nurul Huda, BBA., S.E., M.M NIDN : 2111087703 MANAGERIAL ECONOMICS
Ekonomi manajerial adalah salah satu ilmu manajerial yang membahas tentang penerapan ilmu ekonomi dalam suatu organisasi. ...
Penerapan ekonomi manajerial oleh manajer dapat menghasilkan hal-hal sebagai berikut : 1. Mengevalusai kebijakan manajeria...
Pasar (Kebutuhan Manusia)
1. Descriptive Economics 2. Applied Economics 3. Economics Theory 1. Macro Economics 2. Micro Economi cs Managerial Econom...
Perusahaan Pesaing Pemerintah Pemilihan Input Konsumen
- Tugas utama manajer : membuat keputusan yang mampu meningkatkan performansi organisasi (bisnis) - Mengambil keputusan ag...
Dalam setiap organisasi setiap manajer pasti menghadapi masalah-masalah manajerial dalam kegiatannya sehari-hari. Masalah ...
Sebuah rumah sakit pasti menginginkan sebanyak mungkin pasien dan menempatkan mereka pada standar yang “memuaskan”dengan b...
1. Tujuan dari rumah sakit – Merawat sebanyak mungkin pasien dengan standar kesehatan yang memuaskan 2. Halangan - Keterba...
Apa tujuan dari Universitas Negeri? Tujuan • Menyediakan pendidikan yang memuaskan kepada sebanyak mungkin mahasiswa Halan...
Masalah-masalah yang dihadapi oleh manajer - Masalah dalam penentuan tingkat harga dan tingkat keluaran produk - Masalah a...
Untuk mengatasi masalah-masalah manajerial, manajer perlu mengambil keputusan efektif, dalam arti keputusan yang terbaik a...
Informasi KeputusanMasalah Kualitatif : Pengalaman Bisnis Kuantitatif : Produksi, Biaya, SDM
 Douglas – Ekonomi Manajerial adalah Aplikasi dari prinsip ekonomi dan metodologi yang digunakan dalam proses pengambilan...
PERANAN EKONOMI MANAJERIAL DALAM PEMBUATAN KEPUTUSAN MANAJERIAL Kerangka teoritis untuk pengambilan keputusan Alat dan tek...
Ekonomi Manajerial menggabungkan ilmu ekonomi dan ilmu pengambil keputusan. Teori ekonomi mengacu pada ekonomi mikro dan e...
Sementara ilmu keputusan yang digunakan menyangkut alat dan teknik analisa numerik (matematis), estimasi statistik, teknik...
EKONOMI MATEMATIKA Digunakan untuk merumuskan atau memformulasikan (cth. Untuk menggambarkan bentuk persamaan) percobaan e...
HUBUNGAN ANTARA PERUSAHAAN, MANAJER, TEORI EKONOMI DAN DECISION SCIENCE Berperan sebagai pengambil kepusan tentang apa yan...
Tahap II : Disain produk yang Sesuai keinginan Konsumen Tahap I : Riset pasar untuk Mengetahui keinginan Pasar / konsumen ...
Manajemen Bisnis Total mengintegrasikan : 1. Manajemen produktivitas total 2. Manajemen kualitas total 3. Manajemen sumber...
Untuk dapat menciptakan industri modern, HANKIM & WILLIAM mengemukakan metode Visual Strategic Thinking Paradigms (VSTP) P...
 Teori perusahaan adalah konsep dasar yang digunakan dalam kebanyakan studi ekonomi manajerial  Butir penting yang dikem...
 Nilai Perusahaan = present value of future net cashflow (future profit)  Present Value adalah nilai dari sebuah jumlah ...
 Perusahaan : organisasi yg mengkombinasi dan mengorganisasikan berbagai sumberdaya dalam memproduksi barang dan jasa unt...
 Kita dapat menggunakan persamaan yang diperluas untuk meneliti bagaimana model maksimasi nilai yang diharapkan berkaitan...
Kendala-Kendala dalam Operasi Perusahaan:  Upaya mencapai tujuan dihambat oleh berbagai kendala adanya keterbatasan dalam...
Memahami teori perilaku perusahaan harus memahami sifat laba. Laba merupakan unsur kunci dalam sistem pasar bebas.  Motif...
Contoh :  Sebuah perusahaan melaporkan laba bisnisnya Rp. 30 juta per bulan, tetapi sebenarnya sang pengusaha dapat mempe...
 Teori Laba dalam Menghadapi Resiko (Risk Bearing Theories of Profit) : laba di atas normal dibutuhkan agar bertahan di i...
 Laba merupakan tanda yang memandu alokasi sumberdaya masyarakat.  Laba yang tinggi di suatu industri merupakan tanda ba...
 Teori Friksi Laba Ekonomi menjelaskan tentang laba/rugi ekonomi.  Teori ini menjelaskan bahwa pasar sering tidak berada...
 Teori Monopoli dari Laba Ekonomi menjelaskan bahwa laba ekonomi bisa tercipta bila terdapat posisi monopoli dalam bisnis...
 Teori Kompensasi dari laba ekonomi menjelaskaan bahwa laba merupakan imbalan atas keberhasilan perusahaan.  Tingkat pen...
 Perusahan terkait dengan masyarakat. Bisnis telah terbukti berkontribusi secara signifikan bagi kesejahteraan sosial.  ...
1. Analisis Permintaan dan Penawaran 3. Permintaan (Estimasi dan Forecasting) 2. Elastisitas Permintaan dan Penawaran 4. A...
TERIMA KASIH
Ekonomi manajerial semester vi
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ekonomi manajerial semester vi

11 views

Published on

Ekonomi Manajerial

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ekonomi manajerial semester vi

  1. 1. EKONOMI MANAJERIAL Oleh : Nurul Huda, BBA., S.E., M.M NIDN : 2111087703 MANAGERIAL ECONOMICS
  2. 2. Ekonomi manajerial adalah salah satu ilmu manajerial yang membahas tentang penerapan ilmu ekonomi dalam suatu organisasi. Contoh tindakan ekonomi dalam kehidupan sehari- hari dapat menguraikan penerapan ilmu ekonomi. Pun penjelasan tentang pengertian ilmu ekonomi menurut ahli beserta cabang ilmu ekonomi. Prinsip dalam ilmu ekonomi adalah pemanfaatan sumber daya yang langka atau terbatas seminimal atau seefisien mungkin, guna memperoleh keuntungan sebanyak atau semaksimal mungkin. Seperti dalam contoh prinsip ekonomi dalam kehidupan sehari-hari.
  3. 3. Penerapan ekonomi manajerial oleh manajer dapat menghasilkan hal-hal sebagai berikut : 1. Mengevalusai kebijakan manajerial masa lalu apakah telah sesuai atau perlu perbaikan. Kebijakan-kebijakan yang telah diambil dan dijalankan dalam operasional perusahaan terkadang tidak relevan dengan kondisi pasar yang berubah-ubah. Karena itulah evaluasi atas kebijakan tersebut sangat diperlukan guna diadakannya suatu perbaikan atau pengambilan keputusan baru yang disesuaikan dengan masalah saat ini. 2. Membantu para manajer mengenal dan melakukan identifikasi terhadap kekuatan dan kelemahan ekonomi yang bisa memengaruhi perusahaan 3. Menetapkan kebijakan keputusan yang sesuai dengan standar operasional perusahaan. Setiap perusahaan memiliki standar operasional yang berbeda antara satu dengan yang lain. Kebijakan serta peraturannya pun berbeda, disesuaikan dengan bidang atau jenis perusahaan, visi dan misi perusahaan, para pelaku dalam hal ini adalah manajer, 4. Mengidentifikasi biaya-biaya agar seefisien mungkin 5. Menetapkan harga jual produk yang sesuai guna pencapaian laba bersih yang maksimal 6. Membantu dalam menghadapi fluktuasi kondisi pasar yang memengaruhi permintaan barang, harga jual, dan laba 7. Membantu manajer dalam memahami lingkungan ekonomi perusahaan
  4. 4. Pasar (Kebutuhan Manusia)
  5. 5. 1. Descriptive Economics 2. Applied Economics 3. Economics Theory 1. Macro Economics 2. Micro Economi cs Managerial Economics
  6. 6. Perusahaan Pesaing Pemerintah Pemilihan Input Konsumen
  7. 7. - Tugas utama manajer : membuat keputusan yang mampu meningkatkan performansi organisasi (bisnis) - Mengambil keputusan agar tujuan organisasi (perusahaan, bisnis) tercapai - Perusahaan adalah organisasi yang dijalankan untuk merubah input menjadi output yang berupa barang dan jasa yang dapat diperjual belikan - Tujuan perusahaan : 1. Mencapai laba maksimum 2. Bertahan sekedar hidup 3. Menguasai pasar 4. Mempertahankan kualitas 5. Menguasai politis
  8. 8. Dalam setiap organisasi setiap manajer pasti menghadapi masalah-masalah manajerial dalam kegiatannya sehari-hari. Masalah timbul ketika terdapat kesenjangan antara kondisi empiris dengan yang diinginkan oleh manajer
  9. 9. Sebuah rumah sakit pasti menginginkan sebanyak mungkin pasien dan menempatkan mereka pada standar yang “memuaskan”dengan beberapa keterbatasan sumber-sumber fisik dari rumah sakit itu sendiri (dokter, tekhnisi, perawat, peralatan, tempat tidur) dan dana Apa masalah dari manajer dalam contoh ini?
  10. 10. 1. Tujuan dari rumah sakit – Merawat sebanyak mungkin pasien dengan standar kesehatan yang memuaskan 2. Halangan - Keterbatasan sumber daya fisik - Dana
  11. 11. Apa tujuan dari Universitas Negeri? Tujuan • Menyediakan pendidikan yang memuaskan kepada sebanyak mungkin mahasiswa Halangan • Keterbatasan biaya • Keterbatasan Fisik
  12. 12. Masalah-masalah yang dihadapi oleh manajer - Masalah dalam penentuan tingkat harga dan tingkat keluaran produk - Masalah apakah akan membuat produk sendiri atau membelinya dari pihak lain - Masalah keputusan teknik produksi dan pemilihan teknologi - Masalah tingkat persediaan - Masalah pemilihan media dan intensitas periklanan serta promosi - Masalah penerimaan dan pelatihan tenaga kerja - Masalah investasi dan pendanaan
  13. 13. Untuk mengatasi masalah-masalah manajerial, manajer perlu mengambil keputusan efektif, dalam arti keputusan yang terbaik atau paling optimal. Keputusan optimal ini berarti maksimisasi dan minimisasi , maksimisasi untuk laba, tingkat produksi atau keluaran, tingkat layanan dan minimisasi untuk biaya dan resiko. Dalam rangka mencapai keputusan optimal itu biasanya manajer bergantung pada informasi yang didapatkan dari data kuantitatif ( yang didapatkan dari analisis data) dan data kualitatif (yang diperoleh manajer dari intuisi dan pengalaman bisnisnya)
  14. 14. Informasi KeputusanMasalah Kualitatif : Pengalaman Bisnis Kuantitatif : Produksi, Biaya, SDM
  15. 15.  Douglas – Ekonomi Manajerial adalah Aplikasi dari prinsip ekonomi dan metodologi yang digunakan dalam proses pengambilan keputusan pada suatu perusahaan atau organisasi untuk dapat mencapai tujuan dengan cara yang paling efiisien.  Pappas & Hirschey - Ekonomi Manajerial merupakan aplikasi dari teori ekonomi dan metodologi yang digunakan dalam pengambilan keputusan bisnis dan administrasi.  Salvatore – Ekonomi Manajerial mengarah pada aplikasi teori ekonomi dan merupakan alat bantu dalam ilmu pengambilan keputusan dengan mempertimbangkan bagaimana suatu organisasi dapat mencapai tujuannya dengan efektif.
  16. 16. PERANAN EKONOMI MANAJERIAL DALAM PEMBUATAN KEPUTUSAN MANAJERIAL Kerangka teoritis untuk pengambilan keputusan Alat dan teknik Analisis Penerapan teori ekonomi dan metodologi ilmu pengambilan keputusan untuk memecahkan masalah pengambilan keputusan Untuk memecahkan masalah pengambilan keputusan manajerial
  17. 17. Ekonomi Manajerial menggabungkan ilmu ekonomi dan ilmu pengambil keputusan. Teori ekonomi mengacu pada ekonomi mikro dan ekonomi makro. Teori ekonomi berusaha memprediksi dan menjelaskan perilaku ekonomi. Konsep ekonomi yang dapat digunakan biasanya kerangka kerja keputusan, khususnya teori perilaku konsumen, teori perusahaan, teori struktur pasar dan penetapan harga di pasar.
  18. 18. Sementara ilmu keputusan yang digunakan menyangkut alat dan teknik analisa numerik (matematis), estimasi statistik, teknik parameter dan teknik optimisasi.
  19. 19. EKONOMI MATEMATIKA Digunakan untuk merumuskan atau memformulasikan (cth. Untuk menggambarkan bentuk persamaan) percobaan ekonomi yang didalilkan dalam teori ekonomi.
  20. 20. HUBUNGAN ANTARA PERUSAHAAN, MANAJER, TEORI EKONOMI DAN DECISION SCIENCE Berperan sebagai pengambil kepusan tentang apa yang akan dilakukan perusahaan untuk mencapai tujuan ILMU EKONOMI MANAJERIAL Aplikasi teori ekonomi dan decision science dalam pengambilan keputusan tentang apa yang dilakukan perusahaan untuk mencapai TUJUAN PERUSAHAAN
  21. 21. Tahap II : Disain produk yang Sesuai keinginan Konsumen Tahap I : Riset pasar untuk Mengetahui keinginan Pasar / konsumen Tahap III : Proses produksi secara Efektif & efisien sesuai Disain produk Tahap IV : Pemasaran produk dgn Pelayanan purna jual Yang baik
  22. 22. Manajemen Bisnis Total mengintegrasikan : 1. Manajemen produktivitas total 2. Manajemen kualitas total 3. Manajemen sumberdaya total 4. Manajemen teknologi total 5. Manajemen biaya total Melalui pengembangan sumberdaya manusia yang handal untuk memperoleh hasil optimal yang berorientasi pada kepuasan konsumen
  23. 23. Untuk dapat menciptakan industri modern, HANKIM & WILLIAM mengemukakan metode Visual Strategic Thinking Paradigms (VSTP) PELANGGAN KARYAWAN PEMEGANG SAHAM Ketidakpuasan salah satu dari 3 unsur industri tersebut dapat menyebabkan industri tidak dapat berkembang
  24. 24.  Teori perusahaan adalah konsep dasar yang digunakan dalam kebanyakan studi ekonomi manajerial  Butir penting yang dikemukakan dalam teori perusahaan :  Perusahaan bisnis adalah kombinasi antara orang, aset fisik dan keuangan, serta sistem dan informasi.  Orang yang terlibat langsung, share holder,management, employee , supplier, customers. Mereka dipengaruhi langsung oleh operasional perusahaan.  Society ( stake holders) dipengaruhi oleh kegiatan firm karena 1. Bisnis gunakan sumberdaya yang langka,  2. Bisnis membayar pajak,  3. Bisnis menyediakan pekerjaan  4. Bisnis memproduksi barang dan jasa untuk masyarakat.  Oleh karena itu, perusahaan harus beroperasi secara optimal.
  25. 25.  Nilai Perusahaan = present value of future net cashflow (future profit)  Present Value adalah nilai dari sebuah jumlah yang diharapkan di masa mendatang, yang didiskonto kembali ke saat ini dengan suku bunga tertentu.  Nilai Perusahaan = Nilai sekarang dari Laba Masa Mendatang yang diharapkan.
  26. 26.  Perusahaan : organisasi yg mengkombinasi dan mengorganisasikan berbagai sumberdaya dalam memproduksi barang dan jasa untuk dijual  Tujuan Perusahaan : memaksimum kekayaan atau nilai perusahaan
  27. 27.  Kita dapat menggunakan persamaan yang diperluas untuk meneliti bagaimana model maksimasi nilai yang diharapkan berkaitan dengan berbagai departemen yang ada dalam sebuah perusahaan.  Departemen pemasaran dapat membantu mengurangi biaya dengan mempengaruhi ukuran pemesanan dan waktu pesanan dr pelanggan.  Departemen produksi dapat merangsang penjualan dgn meningkatkan mutu dan mengurangi tenggang waktu pengiriman  Departemen lainnya misalnya akuntansi, personalia, transportasi dan rekayasa memberikan informasi dan pelayanan yang penting bagi pertumbuhan penjualan maupun pengendalian biaya Konsep penting dalam ekonomi manajeria adalah keputusan manajerial dikeseluruhan perusahaan harus dianalisis dalam bentuk pengaruh keputusan tersebut terhadap berbagai faktor faktor penentu nilai.
  28. 28. Kendala-Kendala dalam Operasi Perusahaan:  Upaya mencapai tujuan dihambat oleh berbagai kendala adanya keterbatasan dalam penyediaan input, seperti : terbatasnya tenaga ahli, terbatasnya bahan baku dan juga modal, kemudian adanya kendala hukum dan peraturan perundangan, misalnya tentang upah minimum, standar kesehatan dan keselamatan, standar emisi polusi • Teori perusahaan yang mempostulatkan tujuan perusahaan untuk memaksimumkan kekayaan dinilai terlalu sempit dan tidak realistik. • Beberapa alternatif adalah : memaksimumkan penjualan , memaksimumkan kepuasan manajemen dan perilaku pemuasan
  29. 29. Memahami teori perilaku perusahaan harus memahami sifat laba. Laba merupakan unsur kunci dalam sistem pasar bebas.  Motif laba digunakan untuk mendorong penggunaan sumber daya yang efisien.
  30. 30. Contoh :  Sebuah perusahaan melaporkan laba bisnisnya Rp. 30 juta per bulan, tetapi sebenarnya sang pengusaha dapat memperoleh penghasilan sebesar Rp 35 juta per bulan dari bekerja di perusahaan lain, dan modalnya bisa menghasilkan Rp 15 juta per bulan jika diinvestasikan di bisnis lain. Definisi Laba • Laba = Penerimaan dikurangi Biaya • Laba Bisnis (Business Profit) : Penerimaan dikurangi Biaya Akuntasi (biaya eksplisit) • Laba Ekonomi (Economic Profit) : Penerimaan dikurangi Biaya Eksplisit dan Biaya Implisit • Biaya implisit adalah biaya peluang dari penggunaan sumber daya perusahaan.
  31. 31.  Teori Laba dalam Menghadapi Resiko (Risk Bearing Theories of Profit) : laba di atas normal dibutuhkan agar bertahan di industri yang beresiko tinggi (mis. Pengeboran minyak)  Teori Laba karena Gesekan (Frictional Theory of Profit): laba krn adanya gangguan pada keseimbangan jangka panjang  Teori Laba Monopoli (Monopoly Theory of Profit): laba krn monopoli, membatasi output dan mengenakan harga yang tinggi  Teori Laba Inovasi (Innovation Theory of Profit): laba krn adanya inovasi yang berhasil  Teori Laba Efisiensi Manajerial (Managerial Efficiency Theory of Profit) : laba krn perusahaan efisien
  32. 32.  Laba merupakan tanda yang memandu alokasi sumberdaya masyarakat.  Laba yang tinggi di suatu industri merupakan tanda bahwa pembeli menginginkan lebih banyak produk yang dihasilkan oleh industri tersebut.  Laba rendah/negatif dalam suatu industri merupakan tanda bahwa pembeli menginginkan lebih sedikit produk yang dihasilkan oleh industri tersebut.
  33. 33.  Teori Friksi Laba Ekonomi menjelaskan tentang laba/rugi ekonomi.  Teori ini menjelaskan bahwa pasar sering tidak berada dalam equilibrium karena perubahan yang tidak diantisipasi dalam permintaan produk atau kondisi biaya. Hasilnya adalah laba ekonomi yang positif atau negatif bagi beberapa perusahaan.  Dalam jangka panjang, industri akan melindungi dirinya dengan cara memasang penghalang masuk dan penghalang keluar sehingga tingkat pengembalianpun akan menjadi normal.
  34. 34.  Teori Monopoli dari Laba Ekonomi menjelaskan bahwa laba ekonomi bisa tercipta bila terdapat posisi monopoli dalam bisnis.  Beberapa perusahaan karena skala ekonomi, persyaratan modal yang tinggi, paten atau perlindungan impor dapat mengembangkan posisi monopoli yang memungkinkan mempertahankan laba di atas normal untuk periode waktu yang lebih panjang.
  35. 35.  Teori Kompensasi dari laba ekonomi menjelaskaan bahwa laba merupakan imbalan atas keberhasilan perusahaan.  Tingkat pengembalian di atas normal adalah imbalan bagi perusahaan yang sangat berhasil dalam memenuhi kebutuhan pelanggan, mempertahankan operasi yang efisien.
  36. 36.  Perusahan terkait dengan masyarakat. Bisnis telah terbukti berkontribusi secara signifikan bagi kesejahteraan sosial.  Pemasok, tenaga kerja, dan sumberdaya lain memperoleh pengembalian yang cukup bagi kontribusinya.  Konsumen memperoleh manfaat dari jumlah dan mutu barang dan jasa.  Pemerintah dan masyarakat memperoleh keuntungan dari pajak.  Bisnis juga berkontribusi bagi kemajuan ilmu pengetahuan dan teknologi
  37. 37. 1. Analisis Permintaan dan Penawaran 3. Permintaan (Estimasi dan Forecasting) 2. Elastisitas Permintaan dan Penawaran 4. Analisis Biaya 5. Analisis Produksi 6. Analisis Pasar Persaingan Sempurna 7. Analisis Pasar Persaingan tidak Sempurna 8. Analisis Penetapan Harga Dalam Praktek 9. Analisis Pengambilan Keputusan Dalam Kondisi Ketidakpastian ( Uncertainty ) 10. Analisis Kelayakan Investasi Sumber Pustaka Dominick Salvatore : Managerial Economics; In a Global Economy. Vincent Gaspersz: Ekonomi Manajerial. PT. Gramedia Pustaka Utama 1.
  38. 38. TERIMA KASIH

×