Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Logo PROVINSI KURIKULUM SMA ….. KECAMATAN …………. CABANG DINAS PENDIDIKAN ……………. KABUPATEN DELI SERDANG TAHUN PELAJARAN 2020...
ii Lembar Pengusulan Berdasarkan hasil musyawarah TIM Penyusun Kurikulum 2013 SMA… dan memperhatikan /mempertimbangkan sar...
iii Lembar Pengesahan Setelah memperhatikan dan membaca hasil dari validasi KTSP K-13 yang dilakukan oleh Pengawas Pembina...
iv TIM PENYUSUN KURIKULUM 2013 SMA……………………. TahunPelajaran 2020/2021 No JABATAN DALAM TIM NAMA JABATAN DALAM DINAS 1 2 3 4...
v REKOMENDASI Kurikulum 2013 SMA ……………. Cabang Dinas…………….. Setelah memeriksa Dokumen I Kurikulum yang diusulkan oleh Kepa...
vi Kata Pengantar DAFTAR ISI LembarPengusulan ...............................................................................
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Deli serdang cover kurikulum ok

34 views

Published on

Cover Buku 1

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Deli serdang cover kurikulum ok

  1. 1. Logo PROVINSI KURIKULUM SMA ….. KECAMATAN …………. CABANG DINAS PENDIDIKAN ……………. KABUPATEN DELI SERDANG TAHUN PELAJARAN 2020/2021 Jalan : ………………. Kelurahan : ………………. Kecamatan : ………………. Kabupaten : ………………. Provinsi : ………………. Email : …………………
  2. 2. ii Lembar Pengusulan Berdasarkan hasil musyawarah TIM Penyusun Kurikulum 2013 SMA… dan memperhatikan /mempertimbangkan saran-saran dan masukkan dari Komite Sekolah, maka dengan ini Kurikulum 2013 SMA……. diusulkan untuk divalidasi oleh Pengawas Pembina dan disahkan oleh Kepala Cabang dinas Pendidikan Lubuk Pakam , untuk diberlakukan pada tahun pelajaran 2020/2021. Mengetahui Komite Sekolah, ___________________________ NIP. …………………………………………………… ………………, 1 Juli 2020 Yang Mengusulkan Kepala SMA……………….. ___________________________ NIP. …………………………………….
  3. 3. iii Lembar Pengesahan Setelah memperhatikan dan membaca hasil dari validasi KTSP K-13 yang dilakukan oleh Pengawas Pembina maka Kurikulum Tingkat Satuan Pendidikan SMAN/S …….. untuk Tahun Pelajaran 2020/2021 disyahkan dan dapat digunakan/diberlakukan sebagai Pedoman Kegiatan Pembelajaran di Satuan Pendidikan untuk TP.2020/2021. LUBUK PAKAM , 2020 Kepala Cabang Dinas ……………….. Kabupaten _________________________ Pembina …………….. NIP. …………………………….
  4. 4. iv TIM PENYUSUN KURIKULUM 2013 SMA……………………. TahunPelajaran 2020/2021 No JABATAN DALAM TIM NAMA JABATAN DALAM DINAS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 ……………………..,…. Juli 2020 Kepala Sekolah __________________________ NIP. …………………………….. s
  5. 5. v REKOMENDASI Kurikulum 2013 SMA ……………. Cabang Dinas…………….. Setelah memeriksa Dokumen I Kurikulum yang diusulkan oleh Kepala Sekolah , SATUAN PENDIDIKAN : ALAMAT : Dengan menggunakan instrument Validasi / telaah Kurikulum 2013, bersama ini: NAMA : NIP : JABATAN : Memberikan pertimbangan / Rekomendasi kepada kurikulum SMA ……..tersebut: 1. Dapat direkomendasika ntanpa syarat 2. Dapat direkomendasikan dengan syarat untuk perbaikan / penyempurnaan 3. Belum dapat direkomendasikan Dengan alasan: 1. Semua unsure kurikulum 2013 terpenuhi dengan lengkap 2. Unsur kurikulum 2013 terpenuhi tetapi kurang lengkap 3. Unsur kurikulum 2013 tidak lengkap Demikian pernyataan ini kami buat sebagai bahan pertimbangan / rekomendasi ditetapkannya kurikulum SMA ………….. ……………………….., …Juli 2020 Pengawas Sekolah _________________________ NIP. …………………………..
  6. 6. vi Kata Pengantar DAFTAR ISI LembarPengusulan ..................................................................................................................ii Tim PenyusunKurikulum.2013.................................................................................................iii Rekomendasi.............................................................................................................................iv Lembar Pengesahan..................................................................................................................v Kata Pengantar..........................................................................................................................vi Daftar Isi...................................................................................................................................vii BAB I PENDAHULUAN A. LatarBelakang...........................................................................................................1 B. Landasan...................................................................................................................2 C. KarakteristikKurikulum 2013..................................................................................3 D. Tujuan PenyusunanKurikulum 2013.......................................................................3 Dst

×