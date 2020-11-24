Prilaku Konsumen & Marketing

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PERILAKU KONSUMEN DAN MARKETING By : Ikhsan Izulhaq (6018210022)
MARKETING M a r k e t i n g m e r u p a k a n s u a t u p e n g e l o l a a n y a n g m e n g u n t u n g k a n a n t a r ...
MARKETING M e n u r u t k e n n e d y , 2 0 1 5 m a r k e t i n g a d a l a h b u k a n h a n y a t e n t a n g b e r h u ...
FUNGSI MARKETING Dalam bisnis, fungsi marketing bersifat oprasional dan mendukung kemampuan perusahaan untuk memenuhi tuju...
MARKET SEGMENT Adalah kelompok dalam pasaran yang memprioritaskan kriteria pembelinya secara berbeda di sebut market segme...
Memenuhi Kebutuhan Pemasar Pemenuhan kebutuhan pemasar terbagi menjadi kebutuhan eksternal dan kebutuhan internal. Diantar...
Kesimpulan Marketing merupakan suatu pengelolaan yang menguntungkan antara pasar dan kebutuhannya, serta memampukan organi...
Refrensi • Fitzpatrick, Heather., CPA., & CGMA. (2013). Marketing Management For Non Marketing Managers.improving returns ...
  5. 5. FUNGSI MARKETING Dalam bisnis, fungsi marketing bersifat oprasional dan mendukung kemampuan perusahaan untuk memenuhi tujuan pemasaran,disiplin dan memberikan nilai kepada pelanggan atau konsumen.(Fitzpatrick,2013) Lalu pentingnya marketing dalam keberhasilan penjualan berkaitan dengan pemahaman akan prilaku konsumen yang juga mempengaruhi keberhasilan penjualan.( Kennedy 2015) Add a Footer 5
  6. 6. MARKET SEGMENT Adalah kelompok dalam pasaran yang memprioritaskan kriteria pembelinya secara berbeda di sebut market segment. Market segment menghadirkan peluang bagi pesaing yang dapat menyesuaikan solusi untuk prioritas dari segmentasi tertentu.(Fitzpatrick,2013) Add a Footer 6
  7. 7. Memenuhi Kebutuhan Pemasar Pemenuhan kebutuhan pemasar terbagi menjadi kebutuhan eksternal dan kebutuhan internal. Diantaranya sebagai berikut : - Kebutuhan Internal Memahami kebutuhan secara reflektif, mengidentifikasi kekuatan dan kelemahan pada perusahaannya sebagai sebuah organisasi dan melihat pasar yang harus dikejar perusahaan untuk menghasilkan uang dan kebuuhan. - Kebutuhan eksternal Memahami kebutuhan dari persamaan pemasaran, memanfaatkan apa yang dii lakukan perusahaan dengan baik untuk mememuhi kebutuhan tersebut dan mengidentifikasi di mana individu dapat menghasilkan uang dengan melakukannyua Fitzpatrick 2013 7
  8. 8. Kesimpulan Marketing merupakan suatu pengelolaan yang menguntungkan antara pasar dan kebutuhannya, serta memampukan organisasi untuk memenuhi kebutuhan tersebut guna menghasilkan keuntungan bersama selain itu Marketing merupakan suatu pengelolaan yang menguntungkan antara pasar dan kebutuhannya, serta memampukan organisasi untuk memenuhi kebutuhan tersebut guna menghasilkan keuntungan bersama Marketing merupakan suatu pengelolaan yang menguntungkan antara pasar dan kebutuhannya, serta memampukan organisasi untuk memenuhi kebutuhan tersebut guna menghasilkan keuntungan bersama Fitzpatrick 2013 8
  9. 9. Refrensi • Fitzpatrick, Heather., CPA., & CGMA. (2013). Marketing Management For Non Marketing Managers.improving returns on marketing investments. American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Inc • Kennendy, Anna. (2015). Business Development For Dummies. Ltd, The Atrium, Southern Gate, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 8SQ, United Kingdom. • Rath,P.M., Bay,S., Gill, P., & Petrizzi R. (2015). The why of the buy:Consumer behaviour and fashion marketing. Bloomsburry Fitzpatrick 2013 9
  10. 10. THANK YOU Add a Footer 10
