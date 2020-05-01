History of Atoms

Successfully reported this slideshow.










I am Eugen Goldstein! I discovered the idea about the positively charged particle called "proton".



What is an atom?  The smallest particle of an element.  The smallest amount of a substance that can take part in any chemical reaction.

He is a Greek Philosopher who began to search for a description of matter. •He named the smallest piece of matter: "ATOMOS" meaning "not to be cut". DEMOCRITUS
They were small, hard particles that were all made of the same material but were different shapes and sizes. This piece is indivisible.
DEMOCRITUS
JOHN DALTON
Schools Division Office of Cavite City Ciudad de Cavite: Edukasyong Dekalidad, Serbisyong Dekalibre In the early 1800s,Joh...
Atoms of the same element are exactly alike. Atoms of different elements are different. Compounds are formed by the joining of atoms of two or more elements.
JOHN DALTON
JOSEPH JOHN THOMSON I introduced the idea about the negatively charged particle called "electron".
Schools Division Office of Cavite City Ciudad de Cavite: Edukasyong Dekalidad, Serbisyong Dekalibre In 1897, J.J. Thomson,...
Atoms were made from positively charged substance with negatively charged electrons scattered about, like raisins in a pudding.
PLUM PUDDING ATOMIC MODEL
ERNEST RUTHERFORD
Schools Division Office of Cavite City Ciudad de Cavite: Edukasyong Dekalidad, Serbisyong Dekalibre In 1908, E. Rutherford...
ERNEST RUTHERFORD
NIELS BOHR
Schools Division Office of Cavite City Ciudad de Cavite: Edukasyong Dekalidad, Serbisyong Dekalibre In 1913, N. Bohr, a Da...
NIEL BOHR
ARNOLD SOMMERFELD
Schools Division Office of Cavite City Ciudad de Cavite: Edukasyong Dekalidad, Serbisyong Dekalibre A. Sommerfeld, a brill...
ARNOLD SOMMERFELD
ERWIN SCHRODINGER
Schools Division Office of Cavite City Ciudad de Cavite: Edukasyong Dekalidad, Serbisyong Dekalibre E. Schrodinger, a Phys...
Schools Division Office of Cavite City Ciudad de Cavite: Edukasyong Dekalidad, Serbisyong Dekalibre A space in which elec...
ERWIN SCHRODINGER

Schools Division Office of Cavite City Ciudad de Cavite: Edukasyong Dekalidad, Serbisyong Dekalibre CATEGORY 4 3 2 1 Illus...


1.He proposed the "Plum Pudding Model". A. Ernest Rutherford B. Niel Bohr C. John Joseph Thomson
2. It is a Greek word, means "not to be cut" A. Atomos C. Atonos B. Atamos
3. He proposed quantum mechanics. A. John Dalton B. Erwin Schrodinger C. John Dalton
4. His theory states that electrons are moving around the orbits. A. Ernest Rutherford B. Niel Bohr C. Democritus
5. This is the atomic model theory of Arnold Sommerfeld. A. Atoms are moving around elliptical orbits B. Electrons are contained in the nucleus C. Electrons has no definite location
Give the importance of the development of atoms in today's generation.
References: LM pages 81 -82 TG pages 97 – 98 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7MU A_yL5GDo
×