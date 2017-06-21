Tanggung Jawab Organ Perseroan Terbatas Dalam Kasus-Kasus Kepailitan

This thesis discusses the liability of organs of the Company in several cases of bankruptcy in Indonesia. The liability of each organ is assessed based on five transplanted doctrine namely: fiduciary duty, ultra vires, piercing the corporate veil, business judgment rule, and self dealing. Each Organ has limited responsibility specified in the Act No. 40 Year 2007 regarding Limited Liability Company. Piercing the liability limits in the realm of personal responsibility of each Organ is what will be studied in the selected bankruptcy cases. The method of this thesis is normative-juridical analysis accompanied with statute-approach, case study approach, and conceptual approach. This thesis explores the analysis of the varied consideration of the judge decisions on the six selected bankruptcy cases, and the analysis on the responsibilities of the organs of the Company of any transplanted doctrine based on rule-based-reasoning approach, doctrinal-based-reasoning approach, and principle-based-reasoning approach. The principles of the good corporate governance are discussed in this thesis as the underlying arguments regarding the prevention of bankruptcy.