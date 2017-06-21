Tanggung Jawab Organ Perseroan Terbatas Dalam Kasus-Kasus Kepailitan

MARISKE MYEKE TAMPI 32 2010 010 MIH UKSW - 2012
Kepailitan merupakan pranata hukum penyelesaian sengketa utang-piutang yang lebih sederhana, dibandingkan dengan gugatan p...
Adanya debitor (Pasal 2 ayat (1) UU No. 37Tahun 2004) Adanya 2 kreditor atau lebih (concursus creditorum) (Pasal 2 ayat (1...
Pendaftaran permohonan pernyataan pailit kepada Ketua Pengadilan Panitera menyampaik an permohonan pernyataan pailit kepad...
Putusan atas permohonan pernyataan pailit oleh Majelis Hakim Pengadilan Niaga 8 hari Pendaftaran permohonan kasasi oleh pe...
Putusan atas permohonan kasasi memperoleh kekuatan hukum tetap Pendaftaran permohonan PK kepada panitera pengadilan Penyam...
PERMOHONAN PAILIT GUGATAN PERDATA 212 hari 4-6 tahun Pranata hukum Kepailitan mendukung suasana bisnis yang mengedepankan ...
1. Bagaimana variasi pertimbangan hukum dari hakim dalam memutus kasus-kasus kepailitan terkaitTanggung JawabOrgan Persero...
 Jenis Penelitian :Yuridis Normatif.  Pendekatan penelitian yang digunakan dalam thesis ini, yaitu: 1. Pendekatan Kasus ...
Tanggung jawab berdasarkan 5 (lima) “doktrin tertransplantasi” dalam Pasal-pasal UU No. 40Tahun 2007: 1. Fiduciary duty 2....
Organ Perseroan yang dimaksud adalah Anggota dari 3 (tiga) Organ Perseroan: 1. Anggota Direksi 2. Anggota Dewan Komisaris ...
Tahun Banyak Perkara Termohon Pailit Persentase Perseroan Perorangan Perseroan Perorangan 1998 19 18 1 94,74% 5,26% 1999 6...
 Kasus-kasus kepailitan yang dimaksud adalah 6 (enam) kasus kepailitan terpilih, terkait dengan tanggung jawab Organ Pers...
1. KasusThe Hongkong Chinese Bank Ltd vs PT. Dok & Perkapalan Kodja Bahari 2. Kasus PT. Indosurya Mega Finance vs PT. Grea...
No Doktrin Organ PerseroanTerkait Tertranspla ntasi pada Pasal ... UU 40/2007 Anggota RUPS Anggota Direksi Anggota Dewan K...
No Doktrin Organ PerseroanTerkait Tertransplantasi pada Pasal ... UU 40/2007 Anggota RUPS Anggota Direksi Anggota Dewan Ko...
Batas kewenangan Tindakan ultra vires
UU AD Putusan RUPS Best Practises SUMBER KEWENANGAN ORGAN PERSEROAN
 Pemegang Saham:Tanggung JawabTerbatas (limited liability) (Pasal 3 ayat (1) UU No. 40 /2007)  Anggota Direksi: Kewenang...
RANAH TANGGUNG JAWAB ORGAN PERSEROAN RANAH TANGGUNG JAWAB PRIBADI • Tanggung JawabTerbatas (limited liability) Anggota RUP...
RANAH TANGGUNG JAWAB ORGAN PERSEROAN RANAH TANGGUNG JAWAB PRIBADI • Tanggung JawabTerbatas (limited liability) Anggota RUP...
RANAH TANGGUNG JAWAB PEMEGANG SAHAM RANAH TANGGUNG JAWAB PRIBADI TANGGUNG JAWAB PEMEGANG SAHAM DALAM KEPAILITAN Batas kewe...
RANAH TANGGUNG JAWAB ANGGOTA DIREKSI RANAH TANGGUNG JAWAB PRIBADI TANGGUNG JAWAB ANGGOTA DIREKSI DALAM KEPAILITAN Batas ke...
RANAH TANGGUNG JAWAB ANGGOTA DEWAN KOMISARIS RANAH TANGGUNG JAWAB PRIBADI TANGGUNG JAWAB ANGGOTA DEWAN KOMISARIS DALAM KEP...
1. Pengaruh 5 doktrin tertransplantasi dalam pertimbangan hakim guna memutus kasus kepailitan per tingkat peradilan.
 Perbandingan antara frekuensi kasus dimana “doktrin sebagai dasar” dan “doktrin berpengaruh” pada pertimbangan hakim dal...
 Perbandingan antara masing-masing doktrin tertransplantasi dilihat dari frekuensi digunakannya doktrin tersebut dalam pe...
 Perbandingan antara masing-masingOrgan Perseroan dilihat dari frekuensi “paling sering dipertimbangkan tanggung jawabnya...
2.Variasi Pertimbangan Hukum dari Hakim dalam Memutus 6 kasus kepailitan Isu yang sama (tanggung jawab Organ Perseroan) Ar...
3.Tanggung jawab Organ Perseroan berdasarkan 5 doktrin tertransplantasi dalam enam kasus kepailitan kepailitan terpilih FD...
4. Penelusuran mengenai tindakan ultra vires dalam kasus-kasus kepailitan ▪ tindakan AD menerbitkan perjanjian utang-piuta...
Menurut penulis, seharusnya hakim dapat mewadahiTanggung Jawab Pribadi dalam putusannya, berdasarkan: • Pasal 3 (2) UU 40/...
1. Dari 6 (enam) kasus kepailitan tahun 2000-2011 terkait tanggung jawab Organ Perseroan (15 tingkat peradilan), terdapat ...
Variasi pertimbangan hakim:  Terbukti atau tidak terbuktinya tindakan ultra vires dalam kasus tersebut;  Jika terbukti m...
 Apabila Perseroan terbukti bertanggung jawab penuh atas utang, maka permohonan pailit dikabulkan; sebaliknya jika Organ ...
2.Tanggung Jawab Organ Perseroan dalam kepailitan didasarkan pada BatasTanggung Jawab masing- masing Organ Perseroan: ▪ Ta...
1. Bagi kreditor Pemohon Pailit:Agar permohonan pernyataan pailit tidak ditolak hakim dengan alasan ketidakjelasan mengena...
2. Bagi debitorTermohon Pailit: Perseroan seharusnya memaksimalkan fungsi pengawasan dari Dewan Komisaris dalam mengawasi ...
Tanggung Jawab Organ Perseroan Terbatas Dalam Kasus-Kasus Kepailitan

  1. 1. MARISKE MYEKE TAMPI 32 2010 010 MIH UKSW - 2012
  2. 2. Kepailitan merupakan pranata hukum penyelesaian sengketa utang-piutang yang lebih sederhana, dibandingkan dengan gugatan perdata. ✓ syaratnya sederhana (Pasal 2 ayat (1) UU 37Tahun 2004) ✓ merupakan perkara sumir ❖ sifat pembuktian : fakta dan keadaan terbukti secara sederhana (Pasal 8 ayat (4) UU 37 Tahun 2004 ) ❖ jangka waktu pembacaan putusan kepailitan : 212 hari (dari tingkat peradilan pertama sampai PK)
  3. 3. Adanya debitor (Pasal 2 ayat (1) UU No. 37Tahun 2004) Adanya 2 kreditor atau lebih (concursus creditorum) (Pasal 2 ayat (1) UU Mo. 37Tahun 2004) Tidak membayar lunas sedikitnya satu utang yang telah jatuh waktu dan dapat ditagih (Pasal 2 ayat (1) UU No. 37Tahun 2004) Syarat-Syarat Agar Permohonan Pernyataan Pailit Dapat Diterima Pembuktian sederhana (summarily proving) (Pasal 8 ayat (4) UU No. 37Tahun 2004)
  4. 4. Pendaftaran permohonan pernyataan pailit kepada Ketua Pengadilan Panitera menyampaik an permohonan pernyataan pailit kepada Ketua Pengadilan 2 hari Pengadilan mempelajari permohonan dan menetapkan hari sidang Sidang pemeriksaan atas permohonan pernyataan pailit Putusan pengadilan atas permohonan pernyataan pailit oleh Majelis Hakim Pengadilan Niaga 20 hari 3 hari 60 hari Time-frame Pengajuan Permohonan Pernyataan Pailit di Pengadilan Niaga (Pasal 6-9 UU No. 37 Tahun 2004)
  5. 5. Putusan atas permohonan pernyataan pailit oleh Majelis Hakim Pengadilan Niaga 8 hari Pendaftaran permohonan kasasi oleh pemohon kasasi Pengiriman permohonan kasasi dan memori kasasi kepada termohon kasasi 2 hari Pengajuan kontra memori kasasi oleh termohon kasasi 7 hari Penyampai an permohon an kasasi, memori kasasi dan kontra memori kasasi kepada Mahkamah Agung 14 hari Penetapan hari sidang oleh Mahkamah Agung 2 hari Permohonan kasasi diterima oleh Mahkamah Agung Sidang pemeriksaan atas permohonan kasasi 20 hari Putusan atas permohonan kasasi 60 hari Time-frame Pengajuan Permohonan Kasasi Perkara Kepailitan ke Mahkamah Agung (Pasal 10-12 UU No. 37 Tahun 2004)
  6. 6. Putusan atas permohonan kasasi memperoleh kekuatan hukum tetap Pendaftaran permohonan PK kepada panitera pengadilan Penyampaian permohonan PK dan bukti pendukung oleh panitera pengadilan kepada panitera MA dan termohon PK 2 hari 10 hari Penyampaian jawaban terhadap permohonan PK oleh termohon PK Putusan atas permohonan PK 12 hari Penyampaian jawaban oleh panitera pengadilan kepada Panitera MA 30 hari 180 hari ditemukan bukti baru (Pasal 295 ayat (2)a) terdapat kekeliruan nyata (Pasal 295 ayat (2)b) 30 hari Time-frame Pengajuan Permohonan Peninjauan Kembali Perkara Kepailitan (Pasal 295-298 UU No. 37 Tahun 2004)
  7. 7. PERMOHONAN PAILIT GUGATAN PERDATA 212 hari 4-6 tahun Pranata hukum Kepailitan mendukung suasana bisnis yang mengedepankan kecepatan dan kemudahan Perbandingan antara Penyelesaian Utang- Piutang melalui Pranata Hukum Kepailitan dan Pranata Hukum Perdata
  8. 8. 1. Bagaimana variasi pertimbangan hukum dari hakim dalam memutus kasus-kasus kepailitan terkaitTanggung JawabOrgan Perseroan? 2. BagaimanaTanggung Jawab Organ Perseroan dalam kasus-kasus kepailitan berdasarkan 5 (lima) doktrin tertransplantasi: fiduciary duty, ultra vires, piercing the corporate veil, business judgement rule dan self dealing?
  9. 9.  Jenis Penelitian :Yuridis Normatif.  Pendekatan penelitian yang digunakan dalam thesis ini, yaitu: 1. Pendekatan Kasus (Case Approach) 2. Pendekatan Undang-Undang (Statute Approach) 3. Pendekatan Konseptual (Conceptual Approach)
  10. 10. Tanggung jawab berdasarkan 5 (lima) “doktrin tertransplantasi” dalam Pasal-pasal UU No. 40Tahun 2007: 1. Fiduciary duty 2. Ultra vires 3. Piercing the corporate veil 4. Business judgement rule 5. Self dealing
  11. 11. Organ Perseroan yang dimaksud adalah Anggota dari 3 (tiga) Organ Perseroan: 1. Anggota Direksi 2. Anggota Dewan Komisaris 3. Anggota Rapat Umum Pemegang Saham (Pemegang Saham)
  12. 12. Tahun Banyak Perkara Termohon Pailit Persentase Perseroan Perorangan Perseroan Perorangan 1998 19 18 1 94,74% 5,26% 1999 64 62 2 96,88% 3,13% 2000 51 51 0 100,00% 0,00% 2001 111 111 0 100,00% 0,00% 2002 83 82 1 98,80% 1,20% 2003 70 68 2 97,14% 2,86% 2004 62 62 0 100,00% 0,00% 2005 56 55 1 98,21% 1,79% 2006 44 44 0 100,00% 0,00% 2007 25 22 3 88,00% 12,00% 2008 16 13 3 81,25% 18,75% 2009 17 16 1 94,12% 5,88% 2010 36 33 3 91,67% 8,33% 2011* 2 2 0 100,00% 0,00% TOTAL 656 639 17 97,41% 2,59% Tabel 1. Perbandingan Data Termohon Pailit Perseroan dan Termohon Pailit Perorangan *Data tahun 2011 sampai pada tanggal akses yaitu 21 Juli 2011 Sumber: http://putusan.mahkamahagung.go.id/direktori/perdata-khusus/kepailitan
  13. 13.  Kasus-kasus kepailitan yang dimaksud adalah 6 (enam) kasus kepailitan terpilih, terkait dengan tanggung jawab Organ Perseroan dalam kepailitan, yang telah memperoleh kekuatan hukum tetap (permanent legal force). Keenam kasus tersebut terpilih dari 639 kasus kepailitan Perseroan pada tahun 1998 s.d. 21 Juli 2011.
  14. 14. 1. KasusThe Hongkong Chinese Bank Ltd vs PT. Dok & Perkapalan Kodja Bahari 2. Kasus PT. Indosurya Mega Finance vs PT. Greatstar Perdana Indonesia 3. Kasus PT. Bank Mandiri vs PT. Bakrie Finance Corporation 4. Kasus PT. AdityaToa Development Melawan PT. Wijaya Wisesa 5. Kasus PT. CentralTotal Finance Melawan PT. Heradi Utama 6. Kasus PT. Bank Negara Indonesia (PT. BNI) melawan PT. Kalimas Baru Sukses Mandiri
  15. 15. No Doktrin Organ PerseroanTerkait Tertranspla ntasi pada Pasal ... UU 40/2007 Anggota RUPS Anggota Direksi Anggota Dewan Komisaris 1. Fiduciary Duty V 75 (1) V 92 (1) V 97 (1) V 98 (1) V 108 (1) V 114 (2) 2. UltraVires V 75 (2) V 92 (2) V 114 (2)
  16. 16. No Doktrin Organ PerseroanTerkait Tertransplantasi pada Pasal ... UU 40/2007 Anggota RUPS Anggota Direksi Anggota Dewan Komisaris 3. Piercing the corporate veil V 3 (2) V 97 (3), (4), (5) 104 (2), (3), (4), (5) V 114 (3), (4), (5) 115 (1), (2), (3) 4. Business Judgement Rule V 92 (2) 5. Self Dealing V 72 (2) V 92 (1) V 108 (2)
  17. 17. Batas kewenangan Tindakan ultra vires
  18. 18. UU AD Putusan RUPS Best Practises SUMBER KEWENANGAN ORGAN PERSEROAN
  19. 19.  Pemegang Saham:Tanggung JawabTerbatas (limited liability) (Pasal 3 ayat (1) UU No. 40 /2007)  Anggota Direksi: Kewenangan Sesuai Anggaran Dasar, Peraturan Perundang-Undangan dan Keputusan RUPS (Pasal 92 ayat (1); Pasal 92 ayat (2) UU No. 40/2007)  Anggota Dewan Komisaris: Kewenangan Sesuai Anggaran Dasar, Peraturan Perundang-Undangan dan Hasil Keputusan RUPS (Pasal 114 ayat (2) UU No. 40/2007)
  20. 20. RANAH TANGGUNG JAWAB ORGAN PERSEROAN RANAH TANGGUNG JAWAB PRIBADI • Tanggung JawabTerbatas (limited liability) Anggota RUPS • Tanggung jawab sesuai kewenangan Anggota Direksi • Tanggung jawab sesuai kewenangan Anggota DK TABIR PERSEROAN/ BATAS KEWENANGAN atau TANGGUNG JAWAB ORGAN PERSEROAN
  21. 21. RANAH TANGGUNG JAWAB ORGAN PERSEROAN RANAH TANGGUNG JAWAB PRIBADI • Tanggung JawabTerbatas (limited liability) Anggota RUPS • Tanggung jawab sesuai kewenangan Anggota Direksi • Tanggung jawab sesuai kewenangan Anggota DK TABIR PERSEROAN/ BATAS KEWENANGAN atau TANGGUNG JAWAB ORGAN PERSEROAN Tindakan ultra vires menyebabkan terterobosnya tabir Perseroan (piercing the corporate veil)
  22. 22. RANAH TANGGUNG JAWAB PEMEGANG SAHAM RANAH TANGGUNG JAWAB PRIBADI TANGGUNG JAWAB PEMEGANG SAHAM DALAM KEPAILITAN Batas kewenangan Pemegang Saham bertanggung jawab terbatas (limited liability) yaitu sebesar saham yang disetorkan ke dalam Perseroan (Pasal 3 ayat (1)) 1. Syarat Badan Hukum belum terpenuhi; 2. Itikad buruk memanfaatkan PT untuk kepentingan pribadi 3. Terlibat PMH yang dilakukan PT 4. Secara melawan hukum, menggunakan kekayaan PT, sehingga harta PT tidak cukup u/ bayar utang (Pasal 3 (2)) Tidak berlaku
  23. 23. RANAH TANGGUNG JAWAB ANGGOTA DIREKSI RANAH TANGGUNG JAWAB PRIBADI TANGGUNG JAWAB ANGGOTA DIREKSI DALAM KEPAILITAN Batas kewenangan AD bertanggung jawab secara tanggung renteng: 1. Kepailitan karena kesalahan/kelalaian AD 2. Harta pailit tidak cukup (Pasal 104 ayat (2)) 1. Kepailitan bukan karena kesalahan/kelalaiannya 2. Melakukan pengurusan dgn itikad baik, hati- hati, penuh tanggung jawab 3. Tidak punya benturan kepentingan 4. Telah mencegah kepailitan (Pasal 104 (4) Terbukti
  24. 24. RANAH TANGGUNG JAWAB ANGGOTA DEWAN KOMISARIS RANAH TANGGUNG JAWAB PRIBADI TANGGUNG JAWAB ANGGOTA DEWAN KOMISARIS DALAM KEPAILITAN Batas kewenangan ADK bertanggung jawab secara tanggung renteng: 1. Kepailitan karena kesalahan/kelalaian ADK dlm melakukan pengawasan 2. Harta pailit tidak cukup (Pasal 115 ayat (1)) 1. Kepailitan bukan karena kesalahan/kelalaiannya 2. Melakukan pengawasan dgn itikad baik, hati-hati, sesuai maksud& tujuan PT 1. Tidak punya benturan kepentingan 2. Telah memberi nasihat u/ mencegah kepailitan (Pasal 115 (3)) Terbukti
  25. 25. 1. Pengaruh 5 doktrin tertransplantasi dalam pertimbangan hakim guna memutus kasus kepailitan per tingkat peradilan.
  26. 26.  Perbandingan antara frekuensi kasus dimana “doktrin sebagai dasar” dan “doktrin berpengaruh” pada pertimbangan hakim dalam memutus enam kasus kepailitan terpilih.
  27. 27.  Perbandingan antara masing-masing doktrin tertransplantasi dilihat dari frekuensi digunakannya doktrin tersebut dalam pertimbangan hakim guna memutus enam kasus kepailitan terpilih
  28. 28.  Perbandingan antara masing-masingOrgan Perseroan dilihat dari frekuensi “paling sering dipertimbangkan tanggung jawabnya” dalam kasus kepailitan terpilih
  29. 29. 2.Variasi Pertimbangan Hukum dari Hakim dalam Memutus 6 kasus kepailitan Isu yang sama (tanggung jawab Organ Perseroan) Argumen berbeda Putusan berbeda
  30. 30. 3.Tanggung jawab Organ Perseroan berdasarkan 5 doktrin tertransplantasi dalam enam kasus kepailitan kepailitan terpilih FD BJR UV PCV SD Memperkuat posisi Organ Melemahkan posisi Organ Melanggar FD (DoFD, DoL)
  31. 31. 4. Penelusuran mengenai tindakan ultra vires dalam kasus-kasus kepailitan ▪ tindakan AD menerbitkan perjanjian utang-piutang tanpa persetuan ADK merupakan tindakan UV (melanggar Anggaran Dasar Perseroan ybs) ▪ tindakan UV menyebabkan terterobosnya tanggung jawab Organ ke ranah personal liability ▪ Akibat hukum UV : transaksi BDH (null and void) ▪ pertimbangan ttg personal liability tidak terwadahi dalam putusan ▪ personal liability bisa diakomodasi dalam pemberesan boedel pailit oleh kurator
  32. 32. Menurut penulis, seharusnya hakim dapat mewadahiTanggung Jawab Pribadi dalam putusannya, berdasarkan: • Pasal 3 (2) UU 40/2007 bagi PS • Pasal 104 (2) UU 40/2007 bagiAD • Pasal 115 (1) UU No. 40/2007 bagi ADK
  33. 33. 1. Dari 6 (enam) kasus kepailitan tahun 2000-2011 terkait tanggung jawab Organ Perseroan (15 tingkat peradilan), terdapat 7 tingkat peradilan yang menggunakan doktrin tertransplantasi ultra vires dalam pertimbangan hakim. Ultra vires merupakan gerbang bagi hakim untuk mempertimbangkan 4 (empat) doktrin lainnya dalam memutus kasus- kasus tersebut.
  34. 34. Variasi pertimbangan hakim:  Terbukti atau tidak terbuktinya tindakan ultra vires dalam kasus tersebut;  Jika terbukti maka seberapa besar pengaruh tindakan ultra vires tersebut sebagai dasar bagi hakim untuk menentukan besarnya tanggung jawab Organ Perseroan  Besarnya tanggung jawab Organ Perseroan menyebabkan hal tersebut menjadi dasar pertimbangan hakim untuk menyatakan Perseroan bertanggung jawab sepenuhnya atas kepailitan yang terjadi pada Perseroan; atau sebaliknya Organ Perseroan bertanggung jawab sepenuhnya sampai ke harta pribadi berdasarkan piercing the corporate veil;
  35. 35.  Apabila Perseroan terbukti bertanggung jawab penuh atas utang, maka permohonan pailit dikabulkan; sebaliknya jika Organ Perseroan terbukti bertanggung jawab pribadi atas utang, maka permohonan pailit ditolak; dan  Tanggung jawab pribadi (personal liability) berdasarkan piercing the corporate Organ Perseroan tidak terwadahi dalam putusan hakim, sehingga tanggung jawab pribadi (personal liability) tidak bisa dieksekusi walaupun sudah terbukti dalam proses persidangan.
  36. 36. 2.Tanggung Jawab Organ Perseroan dalam kepailitan didasarkan pada BatasTanggung Jawab masing- masing Organ Perseroan: ▪ Tanggung jawabTerbatas bagi Pemegang Saham ▪ Tanggung jawab sesuai kewenangan bagi Anggota Direksi ▪ Tanggung jawab sesuai kewenangan bagi Anggota Dewan Komisaris Selama masing-masing Organ Perseroan bertindak sesuai batas tanggung jawabnya (intravires) maka tidak diberlakukan tanggung jawab pribadi (personal liability) berdasarkan doktrin piercing the corporate veil.
  37. 37. 1. Bagi kreditor Pemohon Pailit:Agar permohonan pernyataan pailit tidak ditolak hakim dengan alasan ketidakjelasan mengenai siapa debitor, maka dalam membuat perjanjian utang-piutang, perhatikan kewenangan subjek hukum yang mengadakan perjanjian mewakili Perseron: apakah bertindak dengan otoritas yang sah atau tidak.
  38. 38. 2. Bagi debitorTermohon Pailit: Perseroan seharusnya memaksimalkan fungsi pengawasan dari Dewan Komisaris dalam mengawasi jalannya pengurusan yang dilakukan oleh Direksi. Pengawasan ini tidak selalu harus bersifat pasif – menunggu informasi dari Direksi -, tetapi juga seharusnya bersifat aktif – meminta informasi dari Direksi - . Harapannya, jika fungsi pengawasan berjalan secara aktif, maka tindakan ultra vires Direksi dapat dimimalisir.

×