Shifting our learning centers part 2

This is Part 2 of the webinars I gave for the National College Learning Center Association in response to the need to shift college learning centers onlin.



In these unprecedented times, the face of higher education is rapidly changing, and our learning centers must adapt to find ways to help our students (the privileged and underprivileged) engage effectively with technology. The realities of how we support students and the services we offer them must adapt to the current shifts to online learning in their content courses. We must expand upon existing online services and/or develop new ones. We must also support/train our staff members to manage the new ways in which our learning centers must operate.

Learning centers professionals are going to have to think of ways to deliver services 100% online. We need to think about our staff (students and professionals) and how we train them as well as the ways in which we engage our students who might be struggling with the demands of shifting to new modes of learning. Join this evolving conversation in one or both webinars:

Part 1 - Identifying Immediate Needs - (3/20/2020)

How we can triage and respond in real time to a rapidly evolving change to our operations?

Part 2 - Planning for the Long-term - (3/27/2020)

How do we reflect, assess, resource for sustainability, and plan for future change?

