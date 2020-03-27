Shifting our learning centers part 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Webinar Series • NCLCA.ORG Shifting Our Learning Centers: Supporting and Engaging our Students Online. Part 2: Planning fo...
Part 2 – Shifting our Learning Centers Online: Planning for the Long-term Dr. Lisa D’Adamo-Weinstein Associate Professor
Shifting our Learning Centers: Supporting and Engaging our Students Online In these unprecedented times, the face of highe...
https://bit.ly/ShiftingLearningCentersOnline
Part 1 Addressed The Immediate: Triage & Respond TAKING STOCK OF THE PRESENT  You  Your students  Your staff  Your ins...
Part 2 Planning for the Long-Term: Assess, Adapt, & Plan TAKING STOCK OF THE PRESENT  You  Your students  Your staff  ...
Our Students: Good, In-Need, & Bad Good - Students running study sessions together on FaceTime and Zoom - Student leaders,...
Operational & Tactical in the PRESENT These are evolving and somewhat fluid right now
Now What? Data & Documentation • document changes to operational procedures • document usage statistics • document engagem...
Level 1: Basics of Tutoring/Presenting Online • Limited Permissions using college technologies •Baseline understanding of ...
Lewin (1951) Force Field Analysis Steps • Current Situation Requiring Change • Identify End-State • List Driving and Resis...
S.W.O.T. • Strengths – advantages/areas of excellence • Weaknesses – disadvantages/areas of improvement • Opportunities – ...
Stakeholder Engagement: Identification & Segmenting • You can forget important stakeholders, but they won’t forget you. • ...
What others are doing “Preparing Your Student Staff to Work in a Digital Format” on Monday, March 30 from 10-11 am (Arizon...
What’s Next? • So much is unknown about when (or if) some institutions will reopen • What will students and their families...
Learn & Imagine https://bit.ly/EducauseHorizonReport2020 “Any action plan we formulate today is based on assumptions about...
Horizon Report 2020 - Scenario https://bit.ly/EducauseHorizonReport2020 Source – page 36
Continuing to share resources… Website that I will continue to update - https://bit.ly/ShiftingLearningCentersOnline Conta...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Shifting our learning centers part 2

10 views

Published on

This is Part 2 of the webinars I gave for the National College Learning Center Association in response to the need to shift college learning centers onlin.

In these unprecedented times, the face of higher education is rapidly changing, and our learning centers must adapt to find ways to help our students (the privileged and underprivileged) engage effectively with technology. The realities of how we support students and the services we offer them must adapt to the current shifts to online learning in their content courses.  We must expand upon existing online services and/or develop new ones. We must also support/train our staff members to manage the new ways in which our learning centers must operate. 
Learning centers professionals are going to have to think of ways to deliver services 100% online. We need to think about our staff (students and professionals) and how we train them as well as the ways in which we engage our students who might be struggling with the demands of shifting to new modes of learning.  Join this evolving conversation in one or both webinars:
Part 1 - Identifying Immediate Needs - (3/20/2020)
How we can triage and respond in real time to a rapidly evolving change to our operations?
Part 2 - Planning for the Long-term - (3/27/2020)
How do we reflect, assess, resource for sustainability, and plan for future change?

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Shifting our learning centers part 2

  1. 1. Webinar Series • NCLCA.ORG Shifting Our Learning Centers: Supporting and Engaging our Students Online. Part 2: Planning for the Long Term March 27, 2020 Dr. Lisa D’Adamo-Weinstein Associate Professor SUNY-Empire State College dr.lisadw@gmail.com
  2. 2. Part 2 – Shifting our Learning Centers Online: Planning for the Long-term Dr. Lisa D’Adamo-Weinstein Associate Professor
  3. 3. Shifting our Learning Centers: Supporting and Engaging our Students Online In these unprecedented times, the face of higher education is rapidly changing, and our learning centers must adapt to find ways to help our students (the privileged and underprivileged) engage effectively with technology. The realities of how we support students and the services we offer them must adapt to the current shifts to online learning in their content courses. We must expand upon existing online services and/or develop new ones. We must also support/train our staff members to manage the new ways in which our learning centers must operate. Learning centers professionals are going to have to think of ways to deliver services 100% online. We need to think about our staff (students and professionals) and how we train them as well as the ways in which we engage our students who might be struggling with the demands of shifting to new modes of learning. Join this evolving conversation in one or both webinars: Part 1 - Identifying Immediate Needs - (3/20/2020) ◦ How we can triage and respond in real time to a rapidly evolving change to our operations? Part 2 - Planning for the Long-term - (3/27/2020) ◦ How do we reflect, assess, resource for sustainability, and plan for future change?
  4. 4. https://bit.ly/ShiftingLearningCentersOnline
  5. 5. Part 1 Addressed The Immediate: Triage & Respond TAKING STOCK OF THE PRESENT  You  Your students  Your staff  Your institution IDENTIFYING BASIC NEEDS  Students shift to online  Easiest areas to shift  Communication strategy  Areas that need planning/resources Focused on Free Resources & Quick Changes
  6. 6. Part 2 Planning for the Long-Term: Assess, Adapt, & Plan TAKING STOCK OF THE PRESENT  You  Your students  Your staff  Your institution IDENTIFYING BASIC NEEDS  Students shift to online  Easiest areas to shift  Communication strategy  Areas that need planning/resources Focused on the transition -- taking it from day by day -- week by week -- strategically planning for the future.
  7. 7. Our Students: Good, In-Need, & Bad Good - Students running study sessions together on FaceTime and Zoom - Student leaders, staff and faculty collaborating to provide live streaming drop-in, yoga/meditation sessions, workshops – ESC Connects In-Need - Special grants no available to support students in financial difficulties - Spectrum and other internet providers offering to waive installation fees and providing low or no cost options for students - Call for flexibility for our students – assignment deadlines, P/F options, Incompletes Bad - Zoombombing’ Attacks Disrupt Classes - Motivation to do online hard - No access to tech - Mental health
  8. 8. Operational & Tactical in the PRESENT These are evolving and somewhat fluid right now
  9. 9. Now What? Data & Documentation • document changes to operational procedures • document usage statistics • document engagements with students Daily Operations • Week by week • Planning for the week & debriefs with staff • Professional development & training • Managing students’ needs & expectations • Summer & Fall Term planning Policies, Mitigating Risks, & Accreditation •Department •Institution •Systems/Board of Directors •Accreditors
  10. 10. Level 1: Basics of Tutoring/Presenting Online • Limited Permissions using college technologies •Baseline understanding of tech •Fundamental best practices •Institutional Policies •Support Services – Tech Support & LC “Go- To” Level 2: Intermediate Online Principles & Resource Development Basics • Service Modifications • Understanding Online & Universal Design Principles • Developing Resource Outcomes and Deliverables • Embedded Support Options – explore and develop with existing partners Level 3: Advanced Online Delivery and Development • Advanced online pedagogy • College Outcome Alignment • OER use/development • Developing Embedded Supports for specific assignments/outcomes •Budget – tie to strategic & emergency planning of your institution – focus on impactful retention initiatives that respond to student needs and interests Online Learning Center Professional Development Cycle The professional development allows for increased faculty expertise; curricular alignment; quality academic programing; minimization of institutional risks and needs for accreditation and compliance.
  11. 11. Lewin (1951) Force Field Analysis Steps • Current Situation Requiring Change • Identify End-State • List Driving and Resisting Forces • Augment Driving Forces/Reduce Resisting Forces • Develop Change Process and Priorities Photo Source: http://www.change-management-coach.com/force-field-analysis.html
  12. 12. S.W.O.T. • Strengths – advantages/areas of excellence • Weaknesses – disadvantages/areas of improvement • Opportunities – areas of growth/new possibilities • Threats – things that impact the ability to maintain strengths/not accomplish goals
  13. 13. Stakeholder Engagement: Identification & Segmenting • You can forget important stakeholders, but they won’t forget you. • Identification is a continuous practice – new stakeholders emerge during change, old ones fade away or transform their relationship to a change. • Prioritization and segmenting stakeholders is in a moment in time – Regularly re- prioritize and identify. p. 175 – Change Manager’s Handbook & Mayfield’s 7 principles : http://www.pearcemayfield.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/7PrinciplesofGreatStakeholderEngagement.pdf
  14. 14. What others are doing “Preparing Your Student Staff to Work in a Digital Format” on Monday, March 30 from 10-11 am (Arizona time) Webinar Description: The Arizona State University Tutoring & Writing Centers are hosting a free webinar on Monday, March 30 from 10am-11am (Arizona Time) to share how we trained student staff to transition to a fully digital delivery model. ASU’s Tutoring & Writing Centers have offered peer-to-peer online tutoring for over 10 years and recently moved all of our in-person services to be fully online. A key component in the process was ensuring that our student staff were equipped to continue to provide quality service in a new modality. During this webinar, ASU staff will share how they assessed immediate training needs, developed curriculum, and facilitated training for Subject Area Tutors, Writing Tutors, Supplemental Instruction Leaders, and Desk Aides. Join us for this free webinar on preparing your student staff and empowering them to work in a digital format. Registration: Please visit https://bit.ly/trainingwebinar20 to register.
  15. 15. What’s Next? • So much is unknown about when (or if) some institutions will reopen • What will students and their families want post-COVID-19?
  16. 16. Learn & Imagine https://bit.ly/EducauseHorizonReport2020 “Any action plan we formulate today is based on assumptions about what is likely to happen tomorrow. But if we lock our action plans too firmly to a specific set of assumptions, what happens if the future turns out differently, and those assumptions are not realized? Should that happen, then we may be pursuing a course of action that is out of sync with actual events and might even work against our interests” (p. 32)
  17. 17. Horizon Report 2020 - Scenario https://bit.ly/EducauseHorizonReport2020 Source – page 36
  18. 18. Continuing to share resources… Website that I will continue to update - https://bit.ly/ShiftingLearningCentersOnline Contact Information: Lisa D'Adamo-Weinstein, Ph.D. SUNY Empire State College Associate Professor School of Arts & Humanities tel. 518-220-3512 Lisa.D'Adamo-Weinstein@esc.edu Or dr.lisadw@gmail.com

×