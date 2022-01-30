Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
PRESENTATION
Microsoft presentation software (PowerPoint) includes text-editing and graphics tools that can create slides for public presentations. The presentations can be printed, projected, displayed on a monitor, saved and published as Web pages.
How to start Ms – PowerPoint Program
Open ‘Start’ menu
Go to Programs
Choose Microsoft – office
Choose Microsoft – PowerPoint program
Ms – window will appear
Exploring Ms – PowerPoint Window
Title Bar
Menu Bar
Standard Bar
Formatting Toolbar
Vertical and Horizontal Ruler Bars
Working place
Horizontal + Vertical Scroll Bars
Status Toolbars
Task bars
Understanding PowerPoint Views
Slide view
Outline view
Slide sorter
Notes pages
Starting a new presentation
Open file menu
Click new
Exercise 1
p Create a new blank presentation
Entering text
Choose the text layout i.e. title and subtitle
Click to add title
Type the title