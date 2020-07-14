Successfully reported this slideshow.
MALAJAH AKSARA BALI KA UNGGAH OLIH PANGLIMBAK AKSARA SEJARAH AKSARA MANUT TUTR AJI SAKA SOROHAN LAN FUNGSI AKSARA BALI
INDIA aksara KAROSTI aksara BRAHMI INDIA UTARA aksara DEWANEGARI basa SANSEKERTA INDIA SELATAN aksara PALLAWA basa PALLAWA...
AKSARA DEWANEGARI AKSARA PALLAWA
SEJARAH AKSARA BALI MANUT TUTR AJI SAKA Kabaosang dawegé dumun wénten jagat sane kawastanin jagat Majeti. Yan tuturang ind...
Majalaran antuk kawéntenané sapunika minab sampun sangkaning kaagungan Hyang Parama Kawi raris Ida nyupat jagat Majeti, an...
Kasuén-suén uning panjaké indik kaweruhan iwau sane kaurukang Sang Aji Saka. Nyambran raine ikrama pacang muponin kauripan...
Sadurung Sang Aji Saka mamargi raris ngandika ring parekanné, sapuniki “ Bapa ajak dadua titian lakar ngalimbakang ngicén ...
Kaceritayang sane mangkin Sang Aji Saka sampun rauh ring jagat Medang kamulan, sada gegéson Ida ngojog pondok sane madagin...
cutetang bebaosané. Sang Aji Saka misadia pacang dados ulam ajengan bogan Sang Nata ratu ring Medang Kamulan. Dumun Sang N...
Sané polih giliran rahinané punika ngaturang carutan sioa wantah Ida Sang pandita Bekung ring ajeng. Ajengan, jangan-janga...
Tan kocap ring margi, saget sampun rauh ring puri. Wiakti angob Dewate Cengkar nyingak aturanné tios ring sane sampun- sam...
Mewali Dewata Cengkar,”Beh alumbang udeh cai nunas tanah anggon apa? Sapalan nunas aéktar apang ada anggon mertiwi, lamun ...
Sasédan Dewate Cengkar, panjak Medang Kembulan sami rumase ledang, sahasa mari ngangkat Sang Aji Saka mangda dados Prabu n...
I Sambada tan purun tulak ring titah Sang Aji Saka, digelis ipun lunga ka Majati. Sarauhé irika tan mari ngojog genah I Do...
Indik sepadem parekan makakalih kapireng olih Sang Aji Saka, pramangkin Ida Parisesel ring raga, rumase ring raga iwang ng...
Aksara Wréastra Aksara Baliné sané lumrah kajahin alit-alité saking SD rauh ring SLTA miwah perguruan tinggi ring Bali aké...
Panganggé Aksara Bali Manut buku Pedoman Pasang Aksara Bali, panganggé aksara Baliné kabinayang dados tigang soroh, inggih...
MALAJAH AKSARA BALI AKSARA SUCI KA UNGGAH OLIH JULIADI SUPADI SOROHAN LAN FUNGSI AKSARA BALINÉ
MALAJAH AKSARA BALI AKSARA MODRE KA UNGGAH OLIH JULIADI SOROHAN LAN FUNGSI AKSARA BALINÉ
PANULISAN PASANG AKSARA BALI
TITIANG PUTRA KEMBAR/ NGUNCARANG SUKSMABANGET LAN TAN LALI TITIANG NUNAS GUNG SINAMPURA RING SAJERONING KAKIRANGAN UNGGAHA...
MALAJAH TUR MADASANG TUTUR GURU SINAH MAPIKOLIH BECIK
AKSARA BALI

MENGENAL SEJARAH DAN AKSARA BALI

  4. 4. SEJARAH AKSARA BALI MANUT TUTR AJI SAKA Kabaosang dawegé dumun wénten jagat sane kawastanin jagat Majeti. Yan tuturang indik kawéntenan ring Majeti, wiakti jagaté kalintag becik. Tanahnyané subur, kadongané dadar, cocok pisan yan anggén pertanian. Sakéwanten kala punika para krama ring Majeti, tan pisan uning ring kaweruhan pertanian, kantun tambet-tambet, napi malih kaweruhan aksara, agama, sastra kalih piranti-piranti lianan during uningin ipun.
  5. 5. Majalaran antuk kawéntenané sapunika minab sampun sangkaning kaagungan Hyang Parama Kawi raris Ida nyupat jagat Majeti, antuk ngariptayang manusa mautama sane mapeséngan Sang Aji Saka. Gelisang satua, Sang Aji Saka sampun duur tur maduwé pusaka keris kadulurin parekan kakalih, sane mawasta I Sambada sareng I Dora. Sanunggil rahina geginanan Ipun wantah ngurukang panjakésanj wénten ring Majeti indik kaweruhan makadi agama,aksara,sastra miwah pertanian.
  6. 6. Kasuén-suén uning panjaké indik kaweruhan iwau sane kaurukang Sang Aji Saka. Nyambran raine ikrama pacang muponin kauripan mabekel antuk kaweruhan sane dahat mautama punika. Mawetu raris degdeg jagaté mupu sarwi tinadur murah sarwi timuku. Sampun landuh jagaté ring Majeti, metu raris kayun Sang Aji Saka pacing ngelimbakang ngicénin kaweruhan kajagat lianan, wantah jagat belat Negara mawasta jagat medag kemulan.
  7. 7. Sadurung Sang Aji Saka mamargi raris ngandika ring parekanné, sapuniki “ Bapa ajak dadua titian lakar ngalimbakang ngicén pangajah, jani bang titian tugas, Bapa Dora ngebag keris pusakané dini, Bapa Sambada ngiring titian ka jagat Medang Kemulan, yan ada anak nagih kerisé ané lianan tekén titian eda pesan baanga.” Makakalih parekané ngiring sapangandikan Sang
  8. 8. Kaceritayang sane mangkin Sang Aji Saka sampun rauh ring jagat Medang kamulan, sada gegéson Ida ngojog pondok sane madaging sunar, saget katemu sareng anak lingsir lanang-istri meraga pandita. Irika ida masandekan temuli ngantenang kawéntenan kalih pandita sane sedeng keni pakéwuh. Ring dija makakalih Sang Pandita nenten nué putra tur maning sané mangkin galah Ida ngaturang caru, tetadahan retune ring Medang Kamulan marupa ajeng-ajengan maulam jatma adiri, adeng siu, jejanganan, miwah inum-inuman marupa sajeng mangda katur raina benjang.
  9. 9. cutetang bebaosané. Sang Aji Saka misadia pacang dados ulam ajengan bogan Sang Nata ratu ring Medang Kamulan. Dumun Sang Nata Ratu sane nyeneng ring medang kamulan nenten sios wantah raksasa, sane paripolahnyané kalangkung kaon, sane mapesengan Déwata Nawa Cengkar. Kakaonannyané nenten sios nadah jatma pinaka ulamnyané ritatkala ipanjak ngaturang caru. Sapunika panjaké silih genti mangda nagingin pangarsan Sang Prabu, yan tan sida antuka I panjak ngaturang caru, pacang keni danda, sakulawarga kapademang.
  10. 10. Sané polih giliran rahinané punika ngaturang carutan sioa wantah Ida Sang pandita Bekung ring ajeng. Ajengan, jangan-janganan, inum-inuman sampun Ida madué, nagging ulam jatma nénten prasida antuk ida duaning Ida bekung tan madué oka. Sampun sangkaning titah Sang Hyang suung momo angkara nenten pacing matuuh panjang, nadak sara raris anak mautama pacing nulungin Ida. Paigunan Sang Pandita sareng Aji Saka duk wenginé sampun puput wantah Sang Aji Saka pinaka ulam jatma, raris sampun rahina pasemangan pisah Ida mamarga sakulawarga ka puri medang kembulan kairing olih kaula-kaulané maduluran makta tetadahan tan lempas taler masarengan Sang Aji Saka.
  11. 11. Tan kocap ring margi, saget sampun rauh ring puri. Wiakti angob Dewate Cengkar nyingak aturanné tios ring sane sampun- sampun. Tumuli ngandika Dewata cengkar, “ Sakondjn kola nadah caruné, men apa lakar tunas bapa”, sapuniki baosné, masaur Sang Aji Saka,”Ratu Sang Prabu sadurung titiang padem, wenten sane lungsur titiang, wantah nunas tanah alumbang destar titiangé puniki pacang wehin bapan titiangé (sang Pandita).
  12. 12. Mewali Dewata Cengkar,”Beh alumbang udeh cai nunas tanah anggon apa? Sapalan nunas aéktar apang ada anggon mertiwi, lamun kéto, lautang kelésang udengé turmaning sikut tanahé, kola suba enggalan Makita nadah,”sapunika baos Dewata Cengkar. Digelis Sang Aji Saka ngelus destar raris kasikut tanahé. Sampun saking pengentas Hyang Widi, lipetan destaré nenten telas-telas anggén nyikut tanah, raris Dewate Cengkar kirig-kirig nyampingin muncuk destaré sayan ngedoh-ngedohang, sampun rauh reké ring tepi siring, taler kantun nglumbang- nglumbangang raris katambakin oleh Dewate Cengkar nanging nenten mrasidayang, pamuput kagulungipun macemplung katengah segarané ngantos tan maurip
  13. 13. Sasédan Dewate Cengkar, panjak Medang Kembulan sami rumase ledang, sahasa mari ngangkat Sang Aji Saka mangda dados Prabu ngetosin Dewata Cengkar. Pinunas I panjak kadagingin raris Sang Aji Saka dados Prabu Medang Kambulan. Kacritayang sesampun Aji Saka dados Prabu ring Medang Kambulan, éling Ida ring keris pusakané, saha digelis ngandikain parekané I Sambada mangda ngambil ka Majati.
  14. 14. I Sambada tan purun tulak ring titah Sang Aji Saka, digelis ipun lunga ka Majati. Sarauhé irika tan mari ngojog genah I Dora Jaga ngrauhin titah Sang Aji Saka. Nanging I Dora tan nguéhin kerisdané ring I Sambada, duaning wenten piteket Sang Aji Saka duke dumun, “Dora yan ada anak nagih pusakané, elénan tekén titian, da pesan banga. “Raris parekané makakalih sami-sami pageh ngamargiang pangandika, mawetu rebat marebutin keris nyantos makakalih parekané padem.
  15. 15. Indik sepadem parekan makakalih kapireng olih Sang Aji Saka, pramangkin Ida Parisesel ring raga, rumase ring raga iwang ngicén tugas ring parekané makaklih wastu ngemasin padem. Duaning kangen ring parekan raris Sang Aji Saka makaryaa pangeling-éling sane masuara:
  16. 16. Aksara Wréastra Aksara Baliné sané lumrah kajahin alit-alité saking SD rauh ring SLTA miwah perguruan tinggi ring Bali akéhnyané 18 (pelekutus), sané ketah kabaos abjad aksara Bali. Abjad aksara Bali punika sané sujatiné mawasta aksara Wréastra, inggih punika aksara Baliné sané kanggén nyuratang basa Bali lumrah. Tegesnyané, yéning pacang nyurat basa Bali sané lumrah, sané nénten madaging campuhan basa Kawi miwah Sansekerta, pacang prasida kasurat antuk abjadé sané pelekutus punika.
  17. 17. Panganggé Aksara Bali Manut buku Pedoman Pasang Aksara Bali, panganggé aksara Baliné kabinayang dados tigang soroh, inggih punika: (1) panganggé suara, (2) panganggé ardasuara, miwah (3) panganggé tengenan.
