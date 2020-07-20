20200721 HACCP Workshop: B. Food sanitation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
B-1 第二單元 衛生管理 Food sanitation
B-2 這部份主要規定在 GHP 附表二 (2018 修正草案 ) 二、設備及器具之管理，應符合下列規定： （一） 應依產品所標示注意事項及其供應商提供之正確使用方式使 用，其食品接觸面應保持平滑、無凹陷或裂縫，並保持清潔。 （二） 清洗或消毒...
B-3 9-1 b 設備與器具之清洗衛生 一般食品工廠或廚房，會有設備一覽表，可以從公司或組織的 財產設備清單，找出與食品製程貨品保相關的設備 一般會有說明書、保證書、操作手冊、設備清潔方式、保養方法等 ( 這部份應列為三階文件 ) 阿原建議這...
B-4 組合式冷房 (combination cold/freezer room) ( 也稱作 walk-in cool room/freezer) 2. 安裝：電壓與獨立迴路 (220 V? 380V? 單相？三相？ ) 接地與漏電保護、排水...
B-5 3. 保養與維修 基本保養：清洗散熱器、上黃油、檢視溫度變化。 專業保養：冷媒量足、冷卻水塔清洗、壓縮機壓力 表、水泵壓力等 4. 衛生：記錄溫度、清潔與消毒 請參考 Maintenance of refrigeration equip...
B-6 切肉機 (meat slicer/meat cutter) 照片來源 作者：羽諾 諾咪 自由授權 CC-BY-2.0 食鮮日式火鍋中山捷運吃到飽 https://www.flickr.com/photos/noya59629/34858...
B-7 2. 清潔 a. 關機、拔插頭 ( 手冊就是這樣說明 ) b. 鬆開置肉架螺絲，取下刀盤護蓋 c. 擦掉血水與肉屑。小心刀片割到手 ( 可以戴手套嗎？ ) ---- 使用何種清潔劑？ ---- 切肉機需要消毒 ( 殺滅有害微生 物 ) ...
B-8 提醒：這類食品加工器具，不在職安法規危險性機械及設備清單中，但操 作不當時，小則斷手指，大則觸電身亡。雇主與員工，都不能疏忽。而且 職安法規，這類機械 ( 不是設備 ) ，不能帶手套，以免手套與手捲入。 清潔、保養、故障維修時， 一定要...
B-9 在此主張合理使用 tw.appledaily.com/headline/daily/ 20150227/36408376/ 蘋果日報 2015-02-27 高雄一家麵包工廠昨午發生工安事故，一名黃姓男 員工（ 30 歲）爬進大型麵粉攪拌...
B-10 廚房職安案例：沒錯，這些食品衛生或食品中毒完全無關 合理使用 ▼Fair use 資料來源： 高雄市勞檢處，校園職安警訊 http://www.gen.nkfust.edu.tw/ ezfiles/3/1003/img/ 1756/1...
B-11 依照職業安全設施規則 第 276 條 第一項第二款 為調整電動機械而停電，其開關切斷後，須立即上鎖或掛牌並簽章 切斷開關，以免機器啟動 上鎖、掛牌，則是防止他人誤復原開關
B-12 9-1 b 設備與器具之清洗衛生9-1 衛生管理 來源：《食材供應商建立衛生管理系統參考手冊》食藥署 2016 出版 1. 使用之鍋爐系統、截油設施、冷凍 ( 藏 ) 庫、排氣設備、照明設備、 截切器械、洗滌設施、塑膠籃等操作及維護 ...
B-13 9-1 b 設備與器具之清洗衛生9-1 衛生管理 作者： Arctic Warrior, public domain 公共財 來源： https://www.flickr.com/photos/arcticwarrior/2 2738...
B-14 9-1 b 設備與器具之清洗衛生 刷洗自助餐保溫箱 1. 每次使用後清洗，可避免微生物形成 生物膜 (biofilms) ，若形成，會很難清 洗與消毒。 2. 使用適當的洗潔劑。請問，除了清 洗，是否需要消毒？ 3. 若您是稽查 / ...
B-15 9-1 c 從業人員衛生管理這部份主要規定在 GHP 附表二 (2018 修正草案 ) 一、人員應符合下列規定： ( 一 ) 新進食品從業人員應先經醫療機構健康檢查合格後，始得聘僱；雇主每年應主動 辦理健康檢查至少一次。 ( 二 ) ...
B-16 9-1 c 從業人員衛生管理 這部份主要規定在 GHP 附表二 (2018 修正草案 ) ( 五 ) 食品從業人員手部應經常保持清潔，並應於進入作業場所前、如廁後或手部受污染 時，依正確步驟洗手或（及）消毒。工作中吐痰、擤鼻涕或有其他...
B-17 9-1 c 從業人員衛生管理 1. 每年委託合格醫療機構辦理「食品從業人員健康檢查」 , 新進人員於 健康檢查合格後 , 始得聘僱 ( 勞工健康保護規則、職業安全衛法、 GHP 準則附表二 ) 。 2. 從業人員於工作時 , 穿戴整齊...
B-18 9-1 c 從業人員衛生管理 志工們在阿拉斯加 Elmendorf-Richardson 空軍聯合基地 (www.jber.jb.mil/) 的廚房烤餅乾 作者： Arctic Warrior 授權 public domain 公共財...
B-19 9-1 c 從業人員衛生管理 作者： Arctic Warrior 授權 public domain 公共財 來源： https://www.flickr.com/photos/arcticwarrior/22764429209/in...
B-20 另外的議題，食品廠的職安 阿原查廠的經驗，多次遇到體檢表上的結果： 1. BMI 過高的員工 ( 女性， BMI 達到 30 ，就像前方照片，考餅 乾的志工們 ) 2. 沒有 A 肝抗體 請問，您是主管 / 當事人，您會如何處理？ 9...
B-21 9-1 c 從業人員衛生管理 職安法規：勞工健康保護規則 ( 民國 106 年 11 月 13 日修正 ) 第 19 條 雇主使勞工從事第二條規定之特別危害健康作業時，應建立健康 管理資料，並將其定期實施之特殊健康檢查，依下列規定分級...
B-22 這部份主要規定在 GHP 附表二 (2018 修正草案 ) 三、清潔及消毒等化學物質及用具之管理，應符合下列規定： ( 一 ) 病媒防治使用之環境用藥，應符合環境用藥管理法及其相關法規之規定，並明確 標示，存放於固定場所，不得污染食品...
B-23 1. 除維護衛生所使用之藥劑外 ( 例如 :75% 酒精 ), 其他化學藥劑 不存放於作業場所內。 2. 病媒防治使用之環境用藥、清潔劑、消毒劑及有毒化學物質 , 符合環境用藥管理法 (10) 規定且明確標示 , 專區存放。 3. 訂...
B-24 9-1 d 清潔及消毒等化學物質與用具管理 咦？桌上那罐好像是殺蟲劑 ---- 請看阿原手上這幾瓶 志工們在阿拉斯加 Elmendorf-Richardson 空軍聯合基地的廚房烤餅乾 (www.jber.jb.mil/) 作者： A...
B-25 有關食品餐飲所用到的化學品，例如餐具清潔與消毒、環境清潔與消 毒、設備與檢驗儀器需要之化學品、病媒防治等。若化學使用量大、種 類多，若場區設有檢驗實驗室時，阿原建議，獨立寫一套 化學藥品管理作業程序書 基本上衛生機關只管是否落實三專管...
B-26 這部份主要規定在 GHP 附表二 (2018 修正草案 ) 四、廢棄物處理應符合下列規定： （一） 食品作業場所內及其四周，不得任意堆置廢棄物，以防孳生病媒。 （二） 廢棄物應依廢棄物清理法及其相關法規之規定清除及處理；廢棄物放置場所...
B-27 1. 作業場所內及其四周 , 不堆置廢棄物 ; 廢棄物及回收紙箱應專區遠離 作業場所 , 且無異味。 2. 廢棄物依其特性分類集存或即時處理 , 並定期由專人負責清洗處理 , 反覆使用盛裝廢棄物之容器 ( 如加蓋垃圾桶 ) 於清除後 ...
B-28 9-1 e 廢棄物處理（含蟲鼠害管制） 廚餘、一般垃圾、資源回收 第五艦隊尼米滋號上的餐廳 作者： Naval Surface Warriors 授權： CC-BY- SA-2.0 來源： https://www.flickr.com...
B-29 有關病媒防治之細節，可以下載阿原的簡報及 youtube 影片 20200513 衛生講習：病媒防治暨主動通報講 習班 https://iychiang1809.blogspot.com/ 2020/05/20200513.html
B-30 這部份主要規定在 GHP 附表二 (2018 修正草案 ) 一、人員應符合下列規定： ( 十 ) 食品業者應指派管理衛生人員，就建築與設施及衛生管理情形，按日填報衛生管理 紀錄，其內容包括本準則之所定衛生工作。 ( 十一 ) 食品工廠...
B-31 正在指導工作人員如何進行衛生 檢查與管理 9-1 f 衛生管理（專責）人員 作者： Naval Surface Warriors 授權： CC-BY-SA-2.0 來源： https://www.flickr.com/photos/n...
B-32 海軍陸戰隊下士 Nora Mendez 正在清潔及檢查兩棲突擊艦上 廚房的旋轉鍋 9-1 f 衛生管理（專責）人員 作者： Naval Surface Warriors 授權： CC-BY-SA-2.0 來源： https://www...
B-33 有關病媒防治，簡報篇幅有限，不妨參考阿原的簡報。 2020-05-13 衛生講習：病媒防治 iychiang1809.blogspot.com/2020/05/20200513.html 有關化學品與食品添加物的三專管理，簡報篇幅有限...
B-34 自來水餘氯測定 ( 餘氯濃度低，可能小於 2 ppm) 阿原拍攝，版權沒有，歡迎使用
B-35阿原拍攝，版權沒有，歡迎使用
B-36 阿原拍攝，版權沒有，歡迎使用 炸油總極性物質測定儀 (GHP 要求不超過 25%) 價格 ________ 炸油酸價試紙。酸價不是直接規範， 但與總極性物質有相關性 價格 ________
B-37 這部份主要規定在 GHP 附表二 (2018 修正草案 ) 五、油炸用食用油之總極性化合物（ total polar compounds ）含量達 百分之二十五以上時，不得再予使用，應全部更換新油。 相對來說，部份業者，使用酸價試紙，...
  1. 1. B-1 第二單元 衛生管理 Food sanitation
  2. 2. B-2 這部份主要規定在 GHP 附表二 (2018 修正草案 ) 二、設備及器具之管理，應符合下列規定： （一） 應依產品所標示注意事項及其供應商提供之正確使用方式使 用，其食品接觸面應保持平滑、無凹陷或裂縫，並保持清潔。 （二） 清洗或消毒其食品接觸面，應使用符合本法及其相關標準之 食品用洗潔劑。 （三） 使用前應確認其清潔，使用後應使其恢復及保持清潔，避免 再受污染。 （四） 清洗消毒作業，應防止清潔劑或消毒劑污染食品、食品接觸 面及包 ( 盛 ) 裝材料。 9-1 b 設備與器具之清洗衛生
  3. 3. B-3 9-1 b 設備與器具之清洗衛生 一般食品工廠或廚房，會有設備一覽表，可以從公司或組織的 財產設備清單，找出與食品製程貨品保相關的設備 一般會有說明書、保證書、操作手冊、設備清潔方式、保養方法等 ( 這部份應列為三階文件 ) 阿原建議這部份最好能跟職安人員搭配，在設備一覽表加上幾個項目。 1. 使用電壓 (110/220/380 伏特 ) 2. 功率與電流 ( 考量區域迴路或延長 線之安全電流 ) 3. 是否內建漏電斷路器 ( 例如法規要求飲水機與電熱水 器要安裝 ) 4. 是否為三孔插頭 ( 有接地 ) ，或是另有接地線 阿原認為，最好可以跟文管人員配合，整個文件可以電子化，例如冰 箱、切菜機冷凍庫的說明書、原廠公司網頁與型號說明、保養紀錄等。
  4. 4. B-4 組合式冷房 (combination cold/freezer room) ( 也稱作 walk-in cool room/freezer) 2. 安裝：電壓與獨立迴路 (220 V? 380V? 單相？三相？ ) 接地與漏電保護、排水、散熱、 防爆照明、溫度計、塑膠簾、溫 度異常警報。停電復電保護。 [ 鹽化鋼板 / 烤漆鋼板 ] [ 除霜時，內部溫度異動多少？ ] 作者 inova Refrigeration 公司。 www.inovayapi.com 可自由使用 照片來源： www.pexels.com/photo/celle-frigorifere-cold-room- door-refrigeration-445733/ 1. 規劃：目標溫度、總存貨量、日出入貨量占總量百分比、最小冷卻時 間、冷凍機組品牌。 9-1 b 設備與器具之清洗衛生
  5. 5. B-5 3. 保養與維修 基本保養：清洗散熱器、上黃油、檢視溫度變化。 專業保養：冷媒量足、冷卻水塔清洗、壓縮機壓力 表、水泵壓力等 4. 衛生：記錄溫度、清潔與消毒 請參考 Maintenance of refrigeration equipment (WHO, 2011) https://www.who.int/biologicals/expert_committee/Supplement-9-TS-equip-maint-ECSPP- ECBS.pdf * 假設半夜停電一小時，早上查看溫度都正常 ... * 放長假而關機 ---> 長霉 美國空軍 380 遠征聯隊醫療團 ( 空軍 380 遠征聯隊 ) 公衛 NCO 人員 Vida McGill 正在檢查食品冷凍庫 https://www.afcent.af.mil/News/Photos/igphoto/2000210452/ 9-1 b 設備與器具之清洗衛生
  6. 6. B-6 切肉機 (meat slicer/meat cutter) 照片來源 作者：羽諾 諾咪 自由授權 CC-BY-2.0 食鮮日式火鍋中山捷運吃到飽 https://www.flickr.com/photos/noya59629/34858225115 1. 安裝： a. 確認電壓 b. 接地 c. 電源或其迴路是否有漏 電保護裝置 移動切肉機的位置，一定 要再次檢查上述三項，而 且切肉機是小功率，若移 動電子鍋、油炸鍋，一定 要再次計算電流迴路是否 足以負載。 9-1 b 設備與器具之清洗衛生
  7. 7. B-7 2. 清潔 a. 關機、拔插頭 ( 手冊就是這樣說明 ) b. 鬆開置肉架螺絲，取下刀盤護蓋 c. 擦掉血水與肉屑。小心刀片割到手 ( 可以戴手套嗎？ ) ---- 使用何種清潔劑？ ---- 切肉機需要消毒 ( 殺滅有害微生 物 ) 嗎？任何法規規範？ 3. 保養 a. 刀片不利時使用磨刀石。 ( 依手冊進行。磨刀時避免週邊有人經過 ) b. 肉片固定軌道、固定夾、厚度調整鈕上油 ( 什麼種類的潤滑油？要三專 管理嗎？ ) 照片來源 作者 Daderot CC-0 沒有版權 commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Streamliner_meat_slicer_ %28model_195%29_by_Theodore_C._Brookhart_ %26_Egmont_H._Arens,_Hobart_Manufacturing_Co.,_Troy,_OH,_1942,_aluminum,_steel,_rubber_- _Montreal_Museum_of_Fine_Arts_-_Montreal,_Canada_-_DSC09026.jpg 切肉機保養之參考資料：台灣業者公開的資料不多，也沒有提到清潔與消毒，還是看看英文資料吧！ http://www.bargreen.com/media/pdf/HOBHS71_Manual.pdf https://www.iddba.org/training-materials/pdfs/jg-slicercleaning.aspx?ext=.pdf 9-1 b 設備與器具之清洗衛生
  8. 8. B-8 提醒：這類食品加工器具，不在職安法規危險性機械及設備清單中，但操 作不當時，小則斷手指，大則觸電身亡。雇主與員工，都不能疏忽。而且 職安法規，這類機械 ( 不是設備 ) ，不能帶手套，以免手套與手捲入。 清潔、保養、故障維修時， 一定要先 1. 關機 2. 拔插頭 之後依照手冊說明進行 取自華視新聞， 2010-10-31 合理使用 news.cts.com.tw/cts/general/201010/201010310598153.html
  9. 9. B-9 在此主張合理使用 tw.appledaily.com/headline/daily/ 20150227/36408376/ 蘋果日報 2015-02-27 高雄一家麵包工廠昨午發生工安事故，一名黃姓男 員工（ 30 歲）爬進大型麵粉攪拌機進行清洗，疑似機械故障，攪拌機突然 轉動，將他身體擠壓動彈不得 職安上，要斷電、掛 牌、上鎖。在食品廠也 是，要告知主管，以免 同仁誤復電啟動關。 如果，各位到今天是第 一次聽到斷電、掛牌、 上鎖，就不妙了。
  10. 10. B-10 廚房職安案例：沒錯，這些食品衛生或食品中毒完全無關 合理使用 ▼Fair use 資料來源： 高雄市勞檢處，校園職安警訊 http://www.gen.nkfust.edu.tw/ ezfiles/3/1003/img/ 1756/158949812.pdf
  11. 11. B-11 依照職業安全設施規則 第 276 條 第一項第二款 為調整電動機械而停電，其開關切斷後，須立即上鎖或掛牌並簽章 切斷開關，以免機器啟動 上鎖、掛牌，則是防止他人誤復原開關
  12. 12. B-12 9-1 b 設備與器具之清洗衛生9-1 衛生管理 來源：《食材供應商建立衛生管理系統參考手冊》食藥署 2016 出版 1. 使用之鍋爐系統、截油設施、冷凍 ( 藏 ) 庫、排氣設備、照明設備、 截切器械、洗滌設施、塑膠籃等操作及維護 , 定期清洗保持乾淨 , 避免再 受污染。 2. 設備、器具與食品接觸面保持平滑、無凹陷或裂縫 ; 並以顏色或形狀 區分用途 , 避免生熟食交叉污染。 3. 執行清洗消毒作業時 , 避免清潔劑或消毒劑污染食品、食品接觸面及 包 ( 盛 ) 裝材料。 4. 落實清洗紀錄 , 清洗時若發生異常情形 ( 如冷凍 ( 藏 ) 庫溫度異常、 盛裝容器破裂、燈具破損等 ), 應立即修繕。
  13. 13. B-13 9-1 b 設備與器具之清洗衛生9-1 衛生管理 作者： Arctic Warrior, public domain 公共財 來源： https://www.flickr.com/photos/arcticwarrior/2 2738219867/in/photostream/ 作者： Arctic Warrior, public domain 公共財 來源： https://www.flickr.com/photos/arcticwarrior/2 3132365475/in/photostream/ 部份伙伴來自烘焙業。請教，這樣的烤盤算清潔嗎？ 若沒有清潔，重疊放置，不就交叉汙染？ -- 看情況
  14. 14. B-14 9-1 b 設備與器具之清洗衛生 刷洗自助餐保溫箱 1. 每次使用後清洗，可避免微生物形成 生物膜 (biofilms) ，若形成，會很難清 洗與消毒。 2. 使用適當的洗潔劑。請問，除了清 洗，是否需要消毒？ 3. 若您是稽查 / 稽核員，您看到什麼？ ( 第五艦隊飛彈巡洋艦上的餐廳 ) 自由授權 CC-BY-SA-2.0 來源 www.flickr.com/photos/navalsurfaceforces/8249261789/
  15. 15. B-15 9-1 c 從業人員衛生管理這部份主要規定在 GHP 附表二 (2018 修正草案 ) 一、人員應符合下列規定： ( 一 ) 新進食品從業人員應先經醫療機構健康檢查合格後，始得聘僱；雇主每年應主動 辦理健康檢查至少一次。 ( 二 ) 新進食品從業人員應接受適當之教育訓練，使其執行能力符合生產、衛生及品質 管理之要求；在職從業人員，應定期接受衛生主管機關或其認可或委託之相關機關 ( 構 ) 、學校、法人所辦理之食品安全、衛生及品質管理教育訓練，或由業者自行辦理 內部教育訓練。由業者自行辦理者，其講師應由內部幹部或外聘專家擔任。教育訓練 應作成紀錄。 ( 三 ) 食品從業人員經醫師診斷罹患或感染Ａ型肝炎、手部皮膚病、出疹、膿瘡、外 傷、結核病、傷寒或其他可能造成食品污染之疾病，其罹患或感染期間，應主動告知 現場負責人，不得從事與食品接觸之工作。 ( 四 ) 於食品作業場所內工作時，應穿戴整潔之工作衣帽 ( 鞋 ) ，以防頭髮、頭屑及夾 雜物落入食品中，必要時應戴口罩。食品從業人員，不得蓄留指甲、塗抹指甲油及佩 戴飾物等，並不得使塗抹於肌膚上之化粧品及藥品等污染食品或食品接觸面。
  16. 16. B-16 9-1 c 從業人員衛生管理 這部份主要規定在 GHP 附表二 (2018 修正草案 ) ( 五 ) 食品從業人員手部應經常保持清潔，並應於進入作業場所前、如廁後或手部受污染 時，依正確步驟洗手或（及）消毒。工作中吐痰、擤鼻涕或有其他可能污染手部之行為後， 應立即洗淨後再工作。 ( 六 ) 食品從業人員工作時，不得有吸菸、嚼檳榔、嚼口香糖、飲食或其他 可能污染食品之行為。 ( 七 ) 食品從業人員以雙手直接調理不經加熱即可食用之食品時，應穿戴消毒清潔之不透水 手套，或將手部澈底洗淨及消毒。 ( 八 ) 食品從業人員個人衣物應放置於更衣場所，不得帶入食品作業場所。 ( 九 ) 非食品從業人員之出入，應適當管制；進入食品作業場所時，應符合前八款之衛生要 求。 ( 十 ) 食品業者應指派管理衛生人員，就建築與設施及衛生管理情形，按日填報衛生管理紀 錄，其內容包括本準則之所定衛生工作。 ( 十一 ) 食品工廠之管理衛生人員，宜於工作場所明顯處，標明該人員之姓名。
  17. 17. B-17 9-1 c 從業人員衛生管理 1. 每年委託合格醫療機構辦理「食品從業人員健康檢查」 , 新進人員於 健康檢查合格後 , 始得聘僱 ( 勞工健康保護規則、職業安全衛法、 GHP 準則附表二 ) 。 2. 從業人員於工作時 , 穿戴整齊之工作衣帽 ( 鞋 ) 、口罩 ; 工作中不可 有吸菸、嚼檳榔、嚼口香糖、飲食或其他可能污染食品之行為。 3. 進入食品作業場所前依正確洗手步驟消毒 ( 如圖三 ); 工作中 , 若以雙 手直接調理不經加熱即可使用之食品時 , 將手部徹底洗淨或穿戴消毒清 潔之不透水手套。 4. 從業人員定期接受衛生主管機關或其認可之相關機關 ( 構 ) 所辦理之 衛生講習或訓練。 5. 訪客或來賓有適當管制措施及紀錄 ; 必要時依從業人員動線規定始得 進入作業場所。 來源：《食材供應商建立衛生管理系統參考手冊》食藥署 2016 出版
  18. 18. B-18 9-1 c 從業人員衛生管理 志工們在阿拉斯加 Elmendorf-Richardson 空軍聯合基地 (www.jber.jb.mil/) 的廚房烤餅乾 作者： Arctic Warrior 授權 public domain 公共財 來源： https://www.flickr.com/photos/arcticwarrior/22764457009/in/photostream/ 若您是稽查 / 稽核員 ........... 依照台灣的法規 .......... 嗯 ... 啊 ...
  19. 19. B-19 9-1 c 從業人員衛生管理 作者： Arctic Warrior 授權 public domain 公共財 來源： https://www.flickr.com/photos/arcticwarrior/22764429209/in/photostream/ 志工們在阿拉斯加 Elmendorf-Richardson 空軍聯合基地 (www.jber.jb.mil/) 的廚房烤餅乾 若您是稽查 / 稽核員 ...........
  20. 20. B-20 另外的議題，食品廠的職安 阿原查廠的經驗，多次遇到體檢表上的結果： 1. BMI 過高的員工 ( 女性， BMI 達到 30 ，就像前方照片，考餅 乾的志工們 ) 2. 沒有 A 肝抗體 請問，您是主管 / 當事人，您會如何處理？ 9-1 c 從業人員衛生管理
  21. 21. B-21 9-1 c 從業人員衛生管理 職安法規：勞工健康保護規則 ( 民國 106 年 11 月 13 日修正 ) 第 19 條 雇主使勞工從事第二條規定之特別危害健康作業時，應建立健康 管理資料，並將其定期實施之特殊健康檢查，依下列規定分級實施健康管理： 一、第一級管理：特殊健康檢查或健康追蹤檢查結果，全部項目正常，或部分項目 異常，而經醫師綜合判定為無異常者。 二、第二級管理：特殊健康檢查或健康追蹤檢查結果，部分或全部項目異常，經醫 師綜合判定為異常，而與工作無關者。 ------> 這一項 三、第三級管理：特殊健康檢查或健康追蹤檢查結果，部分或全部項目異常，經醫 師綜合判定為異常，而無法確定此異常與工作之相關性，應進一步請職業醫學科專 科醫師評估者。 四、第四級管理：特殊健康檢查或健康追蹤檢查結果，部分或全部項目異常，經醫 師綜合判定為異常，且與工作有關者。 ( 食品餐飲的工作，多數不是職安法規中的特別危害，但是健康管理，就是看到有 異樣，要提醒員工。 ) [ 相對來說，阿原認為員工的交通安全，尤其是不當的交通行為，也要提醒 ]
  22. 22. B-22 這部份主要規定在 GHP 附表二 (2018 修正草案 ) 三、清潔及消毒等化學物質及用具之管理，應符合下列規定： ( 一 ) 病媒防治使用之環境用藥，應符合環境用藥管理法及其相關法規之規定，並明確 標示，存放於固定場所，不得污染食品或食品接觸面，且應指定專人負責保管及記錄 其用量。 （二）清潔劑、消毒劑及毒性化學物質，應符合相關主管機關之規定，存放於固定場 所，分裝前後均應明確標示，內容應包括成份及製造日期或分裝日期，其有時效性 者，並應加註有效日期或有效期間，且應指定專人負責保管及記錄其用量。 ( 三 ) 食品作業場所內，除維護衛生所必須使用之藥劑外，不得存放使用。 （四） 有毒化學物質，應標明其毒性、使用及緊急處理。 （五） 清潔、清洗及消毒用機具，應有專用場所妥善保存。 六、用於清洗或消毒食品之洗潔劑，應符合本法相關規定。 9-1 d 清潔及消毒等化學物質與用具管理
  23. 23. B-23 1. 除維護衛生所使用之藥劑外 ( 例如 :75% 酒精 ), 其他化學藥劑 不存放於作業場所內。 2. 病媒防治使用之環境用藥、清潔劑、消毒劑及有毒化學物質 , 符合環境用藥管理法 (10) 規定且明確標示 , 專區存放。 3. 訂定適宜之清潔消毒程序及頻率 , 且指定專人專冊記錄其用量。 ------- 阿原向衛管人員領取殺蟲劑，下班後噴三下，如何記錄使用量？ ------- 片鹼？ 去油劑？ ------- GHS 標示， SDS 安全資料表？ ------- 洗馬桶的鹽酸與漂白水放在一起？？ 就像賣場一樣 ...... 9-1 d 清潔及消毒等化學物質與用具管理 來源：《食材供應商建立衛生管理系統參考手冊》食藥署 2016 出版
  24. 24. B-24 9-1 d 清潔及消毒等化學物質與用具管理 咦？桌上那罐好像是殺蟲劑 ---- 請看阿原手上這幾瓶 志工們在阿拉斯加 Elmendorf-Richardson 空軍聯合基地的廚房烤餅乾 (www.jber.jb.mil/) 作者： Arctic Warrior 授權 public domain 公共財 來源 https://www.flickr.com/photos/arcticwarrior/23132384755/in/photostream/
  25. 25. B-25 有關食品餐飲所用到的化學品，例如餐具清潔與消毒、環境清潔與消 毒、設備與檢驗儀器需要之化學品、病媒防治等。若化學使用量大、種 類多，若場區設有檢驗實驗室時，阿原建議，獨立寫一套 化學藥品管理作業程序書 基本上衛生機關只管是否落實三專管理，其他不管。事實上要考量 1. 環保法規 ( 購買之許可，廢棄化學品之處理 ) 2. 職安法規 (GHS, SDS) 與人員教育訓練與使用 3. 消防法規 ( 存放是否會引起火災 ) 阿原強調，職員的安全絕對優先於食品安全。重視職安的人，對食安一 定不會馬虎。 請參考阿原簡報： 20190822 餐飲食品添加物與化學品三專管理 (QR code) 1. 依照 CNS 15030 之化學品分類 2. 瓶身要有 GHS 標示 -- 阿原建議納入教育訓練 3. 化學品專區要有 SDS-- 阿原建議納入狀況演練
  26. 26. B-26 這部份主要規定在 GHP 附表二 (2018 修正草案 ) 四、廢棄物處理應符合下列規定： （一） 食品作業場所內及其四周，不得任意堆置廢棄物，以防孳生病媒。 （二） 廢棄物應依廢棄物清理法及其相關法規之規定清除及處理；廢棄物放置場所 不得有異味或有害（毒）氣體溢出，防止病媒孳生，或造成人體危害。 （三） 反覆使用盛裝廢棄物之容器，於丟棄廢棄物後，應立即清洗乾淨；處理廢棄 物之機器設備，於停止運轉時，應立即清洗乾淨，防止病媒孳生。 （四） 有危害人體及食品安全衛生之虞之化學藥品、放射性物質、有害微生物、腐 敗物或過期回收產品等廢棄物，應設置專用貯存設施。 9-1 e 廢棄物處理（含蟲鼠害管制）
  27. 27. B-27 1. 作業場所內及其四周 , 不堆置廢棄物 ; 廢棄物及回收紙箱應專區遠離 作業場所 , 且無異味。 2. 廢棄物依其特性分類集存或即時處理 , 並定期由專人負責清洗處理 , 反覆使用盛裝廢棄物之容器 ( 如加蓋垃圾桶 ) 於清除後 , 立即清洗保持桶 內外清潔。 3. 選擇合格廠商執行病媒防治作業 , 並要求其檢附防治方法及防治效果 之相關文件 , 包含 : 用藥種類、施作時機與頻率、效果及線上監控頻率調 查確認 ; 廢棄的病媒防治鼠餌或捕蟑屋等不隨便放置於作業場所。 9-1 e 廢棄物處理（含蟲鼠害管制） 來源：《食材供應商建立衛生管理系統參考手冊》食藥署 2016 出版
  28. 28. B-28 9-1 e 廢棄物處理（含蟲鼠害管制） 廚餘、一般垃圾、資源回收 第五艦隊尼米滋號上的餐廳 作者： Naval Surface Warriors 授權： CC-BY- SA-2.0 來源： https://www.flickr.com/photos/ navalsurfaceforces/37328042472/
  29. 29. B-29 有關病媒防治之細節，可以下載阿原的簡報及 youtube 影片 20200513 衛生講習：病媒防治暨主動通報講 習班 https://iychiang1809.blogspot.com/ 2020/05/20200513.html
  30. 30. B-30 這部份主要規定在 GHP 附表二 (2018 修正草案 ) 一、人員應符合下列規定： ( 十 ) 食品業者應指派管理衛生人員，就建築與設施及衛生管理情形，按日填報衛生管理 紀錄，其內容包括本準則之所定衛生工作。 ( 十一 ) 食品工廠之管理衛生人員，宜於工作場所明顯處，標明該人員之姓名。 9-1 f 衛生管理（專責）人員
  31. 31. B-31 正在指導工作人員如何進行衛生 檢查與管理 9-1 f 衛生管理（專責）人員 作者： Naval Surface Warriors 授權： CC-BY-SA-2.0 來源： https://www.flickr.com/photos/navalsurfaceforces/9349682839/in/photostream/
  32. 32. B-32 海軍陸戰隊下士 Nora Mendez 正在清潔及檢查兩棲突擊艦上 廚房的旋轉鍋 9-1 f 衛生管理（專責）人員 作者： Naval Surface Warriors 授權： CC-BY-SA-2.0 來源： https://www.flickr.com/photos/navalsurfaceforces/39907977083/
  33. 33. B-33 有關病媒防治，簡報篇幅有限，不妨參考阿原的簡報。 2020-05-13 衛生講習：病媒防治 iychiang1809.blogspot.com/2020/05/20200513.html 有關化學品與食品添加物的三專管理，簡報篇幅有限，不妨參考阿原的 簡報。 2019-08-22 衛生講習： 餐飲業者食品添加物與化學品三專管理 iychiang1809.blogspot.com/2019/08/20190822.html
  34. 34. B-34 自來水餘氯測定 ( 餘氯濃度低，可能小於 2 ppm) 阿原拍攝，版權沒有，歡迎使用
  35. 35. B-35阿原拍攝，版權沒有，歡迎使用
  36. 36. B-36 阿原拍攝，版權沒有，歡迎使用 炸油總極性物質測定儀 (GHP 要求不超過 25%) 價格 ________ 炸油酸價試紙。酸價不是直接規範， 但與總極性物質有相關性 價格 ________
  37. 37. B-37 這部份主要規定在 GHP 附表二 (2018 修正草案 ) 五、油炸用食用油之總極性化合物（ total polar compounds ）含量達 百分之二十五以上時，不得再予使用，應全部更換新油。 相對來說，部份業者，使用酸價試紙，不見得與總極性物質有絕對相 關，而且可能因為油脂品牌、使用食材總類與量、使用時間、後續保存 等，而相異。依照過去的預備實驗與經驗，例如固定方式炸裹粉豬排， 到固定量或時間後使用炸油總極性測定儀與酸價試紙同時比對。

