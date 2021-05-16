Successfully reported this slideshow.
The State of Thermal Excitation- “THE THEXI STATE” By:- Harsh Jaswal Student of:- Central University of Himachal Pradesh R...
What is “State”? ֍In chemistry the State is the set of combination of the electronic, chemical and physical properties of ...
Ground State (GS)Vs. Excited State(ES) ֍GS is the state in which all electrons in a system are in the lowest possible ener...
How to Excite an electron? ֍2 ways to excite the electrons are (1) By Absorption of energy & (2) By Collisions (inelastic).
Excitation by absorption of energy Excitation Processes Thermal Excitation Electronic Excitation
Thermal Excited State or “THE THEXI STATE” ֍T.J Meyer and his coworkers proposed that we can use the term “THEXI STATE” fo...
֍Properties of Thexi States are independent of how they are prepared. ֍Chemically, Thexi state is an isomer of the ground ...
Properties of Thexi State A. Preparation:- Excited states do not last very long. They only lasts for few milliseconds (ms)...
Light is absorb by photosensitizer molecule S, to form S* which then transfer energy to A, which then forms A* and S. Exam...
B. Emission:- Thexi state will return to ground state with emission of radiation/energy/light. The emission yield is deter...
Why to study the emission? The Thexi state, spectra help us in determining the excited state of the reaction. Like in the ...
C. Energy:- The thermal equilibration process not only involves geometry changes, but also a loss in energy. Zero-Zero tra...
D. Spectroscopy:- The excited state absorption (ESA) is still very uncommon. One may uses a light source beam at right ang...
E. Rate Processes:- For Thexi State, we have two types of rate processes:- Intersystem Crossing and Internal Conversion. ...
F. Structure:- It is very difficult to determine actual structure of Thexi state specie.
Thank you
  1. 1. The State of Thermal Excitation- “THE THEXI STATE” By:- Harsh Jaswal Student of:- Central University of Himachal Pradesh Roll no.:- CUHP19CCSO9 Department :- Department of Chemistry and
  2. 2. What is “State”? ֍In chemistry the State is the set of combination of the electronic, chemical and physical properties of the atom. ֍For example, Oxidation state is the number of electrons that an atom can gains or losses in order to form a chemical bond. ֍We will restrict our discussion on electronic states. i.e., Ground state and Excited state only. ֍Ground states and Excited states may considered isomer (nuclear isomer) to one another as they have same atomic number
  3. 3. Ground State (GS)Vs. Excited State(ES) ֍GS is the state in which all electrons in a system are in the lowest possible energy level. ֍Also called as “ZERO” energy. ֍Highly stable. ֍Has long lifetime. ֍Distance between the electron and nucleus is least. ֍ES is any state of the system that has a higher energy than the GS. ֍Has higher energy. ֍Highly Unstable. ֍Has short lifetime. ֍Has more distance between the electron and nucleus.
  4. 4. How to Excite an electron? ֍2 ways to excite the electrons are (1) By Absorption of energy & (2) By Collisions (inelastic).
  5. 5. Excitation by absorption of energy Excitation Processes Thermal Excitation Electronic Excitation
  6. 6. Thermal Excited State or “THE THEXI STATE” ֍T.J Meyer and his coworkers proposed that we can use the term “THEXI STATE” for Thermal Excited State.
  7. 7. ֍Properties of Thexi States are independent of how they are prepared. ֍Chemically, Thexi state is an isomer of the ground state. ֍Thexi state is good thermodynamic and kinetic specie. ֍It is very difficult to determine spin multiplicity and actual structure of Thexi state specie.
  8. 8. Properties of Thexi State A. Preparation:- Excited states do not last very long. They only lasts for few milliseconds (ms) range in room temperature solution. As a consequence, they must be prepared in situ. One of the simplest way of preparing Thexi State is by method of irradiation or energy transfer, Photo excitation, by shock wave of laser.
  9. 9. Light is absorb by photosensitizer molecule S, to form S* which then transfer energy to A, which then forms A* and S. Example:- bpy= 2,2-bipyridine 2 3 * 3 * 2 3 3 3 3 ( ) [ ( ) ] [ ( ) ] ( ) Cr bpy Ru bpy Cr bpy Ru bpy        * * A S A S   
  10. 10. B. Emission:- Thexi state will return to ground state with emission of radiation/energy/light. The emission yield is determine by:- is emission yield is yield of A* is constant of proportionality reciprocal of emission lifetime * ( / ) e A r e k k    e  * A  e k r k
  11. 11. Why to study the emission? The Thexi state, spectra help us in determining the excited state of the reaction. Like in the reaction, Due to the emission spectra we came to know that the excited state in the product is that of Cr and not of Ru. 2 3 * 3 * 2 3 3 3 3 ( ) [ ( ) ] [ ( ) ] ( ) Cr bpy Ru bpy Cr bpy Ru bpy       
  12. 12. C. Energy:- The thermal equilibration process not only involves geometry changes, but also a loss in energy. Zero-Zero transition means transitions from the zero vibrational level of the ground state to the zero vibrational level of the excited state. Which is very difficult to determine. The region of overlap of absorption and emission spectra gives an account of the Thexi State Energy.
  13. 13. D. Spectroscopy:- The excited state absorption (ESA) is still very uncommon. One may uses a light source beam at right angles to the laser pulse that generates A*, and measures the attenuation of the beam. ESA has been absorbed for:- spectra at 370nm and 520nm, show ESA at 490nm and 620nm. No infrared ESA (ESIR) has been reported yet. 3 5 4 ( ) ( ) Cr NH NCS  2 2 3 5 3 5 .[ ( ) ] & [ ( ) ] aq Rh NH Cl Rh NH Br  
  14. 14. E. Rate Processes:- For Thexi State, we have two types of rate processes:- Intersystem Crossing and Internal Conversion. Change in Composition or charge. K is rate constant, r is average distance of reactants, D is diffusion coefficient, N0 is Avogadro number, t is temperature and is electrostatic attraction. / 4 1000 t o d rDN k e     
  15. 15. F. Structure:- It is very difficult to determine actual structure of Thexi state specie.
  16. 16. Thank you

