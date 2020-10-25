Antas, elemento at modelo ng proseso ng komunikasyon

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Evolve. Adapt. Overcome. CEFI is now ready. ANTAS, ELEMENTO AT MODELO NG PROSESO NG PANGKOMUNIKASYON COURSE CODE: FIL 101 ...
ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. No part of this material may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval ...
ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. INTRAPERSONAL/ PANSARILI No part of this material may be reproduce...
ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. INTERPERSONAL/ DAYADIKO No part of this material may be reproduced...
ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. KOMUNIKASYON SA PANGKAT No part of this material may be reproduced...
ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. PAMPUBLIKONG KOMUNIKASYON No part of this material may be reproduc...
ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. PANGMASANG KOMUNIKASYON No part of this material may be reproduced...
ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. No part of this material may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval ...
ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. TAONG KASANGKOT No part of this material may be reproduced, stored...
ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. KONTEKSTO No part of this material may be reproduced, stored in a ...
ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. MENSAHE No part of this material may be reproduced, stored in a re...
ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. TSANEL/ DALUYAN No part of this material may be reproduced, stored...
ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. HADLANG No part of this material may be reproduced, stored in a re...
ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. TUGON O FEEDBACK No part of this material may be reproduced, store...
ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. No part of this material may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval ...
ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. ARISTOTLE (BATAYAN AY PAGTATALUMPATI) No part of this material may...
ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. ADLER AT RODMAN (LINYAR NA MODELO) No part of this material may be...
ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. ADLER AT RODMAN (INTERAKTIBONG MODELO) No part of this material ma...
ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. ADLER AT RODMAN (TRANSAKSYUNAL NA MODELO) No part of this material...
ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. SHANNON AT WEAVER No part of this material may be reproduced, stor...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Antas, elemento at modelo ng proseso ng komunikasyon

56 views

Published on

Antas, elemento at modelo ng proseso ng komunikasyon

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Antas, elemento at modelo ng proseso ng komunikasyon

  1. 1. Evolve. Adapt. Overcome. CEFI is now ready. ANTAS, ELEMENTO AT MODELO NG PROSESO NG PANGKOMUNIKASYON COURSE CODE: FIL 101 HAROLD RODELAS PINTANO College of Education
  2. 2. ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. No part of this material may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means – electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without permission in writing from the author or lecturer. ANTAS NG KOMUNIKASYON
  3. 3. ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. INTRAPERSONAL/ PANSARILI No part of this material may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means – electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without permission in writing from the author or lecturer. -unang antas -personal na paraan ng pakikipag- ugnayan sa sarili. -tagahatid at tagatanggap ng mensahe.
  4. 4. ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. INTERPERSONAL/ DAYADIKO No part of this material may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means – electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without permission in writing from the author or lecturer. -ikalawang lebel -talastasan ng dalawang tao
  5. 5. ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. KOMUNIKASYON SA PANGKAT No part of this material may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means – electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without permission in writing from the author or lecturer. -ikatlong antas -talastasan sa pagitan ng tatlo o higit.
  6. 6. ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. PAMPUBLIKONG KOMUNIKASYON No part of this material may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means – electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without permission in writing from the author or lecturer. -ikaapat na antas -ugnayang isa sa maramihang tao.
  7. 7. ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. PANGMASANG KOMUNIKASYON No part of this material may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means – electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without permission in writing from the author or lecturer. -ikalimang antas -marami ang kasangkot
  8. 8. ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. No part of this material may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means – electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without permission in writing from the author or lecturer. ELEMENTO NG KOMUNIKASYON
  9. 9. ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. TAONG KASANGKOT No part of this material may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means – electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without permission in writing from the author or lecturer. -tagapaghatid (enkowder) -tagatanggap (dekowder)
  10. 10. ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. KONTEKSTO No part of this material may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means – electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without permission in writing from the author or lecturer. -kondisyong pinag-uugnay ng mga kasangkot.
  11. 11. ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. MENSAHE No part of this material may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means – electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without permission in writing from the author or lecturer. -berbal o di-berbal -inihahatid (inienkowd) -tinatanggap (dinedekowd)
  12. 12. ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. TSANEL/ DALUYAN No part of this material may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means – electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without permission in writing from the author or lecturer. -biswal o pandinig na maaaring makaapekto sa komunikasyon.
  13. 13. ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. HADLANG No part of this material may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means – electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without permission in writing from the author or lecturer. -panlabas -panloob -semantika
  14. 14. ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. TUGON O FEEDBACK No part of this material may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means – electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without permission in writing from the author or lecturer. -tanda ng pagkakaunawa
  15. 15. ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. No part of this material may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means – electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without permission in writing from the author or lecturer. MODELO NG PROSESO NG KOMUNIKASYON
  16. 16. ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. ARISTOTLE (BATAYAN AY PAGTATALUMPATI) No part of this material may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means – electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without permission in writing from the author or lecturer. tagapagsalita argumento talumpati tagapakinig
  17. 17. ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. ADLER AT RODMAN (LINYAR NA MODELO) No part of this material may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means – electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without permission in writing from the author or lecturer. tagapagsalita mensahe tagatanggap
  18. 18. ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. ADLER AT RODMAN (INTERAKTIBONG MODELO) No part of this material may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means – electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without permission in writing from the author or lecturer. tagapaghatid mensahe tagatanggap tagatanggap mensahe tagapaghatid
  19. 19. ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. ADLER AT RODMAN (TRANSAKSYUNAL NA MODELO) No part of this material may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means – electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without permission in writing from the author or lecturer. tagaenkowd tagadekowd mensahe pangalawang kinatawan tagaenkkowd tagadekowd unang kinatawan ingay ingay ingay ingay ingay ingay ingay
  20. 20. ELEMENTARY PROGRAM Calayan Educational Foundation, Inc. SHANNON AT WEAVER No part of this material may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means – electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without permission in writing from the author or lecturer. tagapaghatid daluyan patunguhantagatanggappinagmulan hadlang na ingay

×