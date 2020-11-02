Successfully reported this slideshow.
HWS Corps Virtual Tutoring Holiday Break and Spring Semester Update

HWS Corps Virtual Tutoring Holiday Break and Spring Semester Update

HWS Corps Virtual Tutoring Holiday Break and Spring Semester Update

  1. 1. HWS CORPS VIRTUAL TUTORING HOLIDAY BREAK AND SPRING UPDATES Amy Jackson Assistant Director of CCESL Melissa Hegarty Program Coordinator of CCESL Civic Leaders for Literacy: Bailey Disanto,WS ‘21 Julia Ricciarelli,WS ‘21
  2. 2. All New Plan The FinancialAid and Human Resources Departments have given us permission to continue virtual tutoring through the holiday break and continuing through the Spring semester. •Normally, we have every tutor and coordinator fill out applications and reapply for the Spring semester •Due to the challenges of the new on-boarding process and the matching process, it makes sense not to start all over again. HOWEVER: •This is not what any tutor or parent signed up for. •So there is no expectation that you will be able to participate.
  3. 3. Before we go any further! NO ONE is expected to make any decision tonight. This is strictly information sharing! • I’ll send this PowerPoint out later and all the info will be available when you need it. • We will be doing an all tutor survey—that you will be REQUIRED to fill out.The survey will be ready no later than Nov. 6 and due Nov. 11. • I’ll need to know what everyone is thinking next week so that I can plan through the next few months accordingly. • TONIGHT is just about sharing out!
  4. 4. The options are: 1. Continuing tutoring your student: •Through the holiday break and through the Spring semester. •Through holiday break but not through the Spring semester. •Not through the holiday break but picking up again for the Spring semester 2. Not continuing.
  5. 5. Service Learning Students Options are the same, but the considerations are different. • For those that are volunteering and earning the class credit, this simply may not be feasible. • For those that are Federal Work Study and Service Learning Students, you may want to continue just for FWS. But if you are planning to take a Service Learning class next semester, remaining with your student might be a much easier plan, as long as tutoring is an acceptable service choice for the class. You also may just have a great match with your student and want to continue.
  6. 6. All returning and continuing tutors: NO new background checks needed. NO retaking of the Minors on Campus training needed NO new application for the position needed. Will still need: • To fill out newWage Forms • And our office will have to apply for new SEAs, but we can do that earlier in January so there is no/little break in employment
  7. 7. Keep Current Student—or not Sometimes the student is just not a good match. Could be the material. Could be parent challenges. Could just be personality challenges. It happens. Clearly, this is not ideal, but, if needed, this would be the time to adjust. I would handle parent communication. Challenges: • Getting a new match will take time. Not a quick process. Could be mid-Feb. • May not be any better of a match.
  8. 8. October-May 2020-21 Calendar
  9. 9. • Far more flexible during the holiday break. • Limited Professional Development opportunities, if any • Simplied. • With an eye towards Spring….
  10. 10. The Hours Two time frames: • During the holiday break (note challenges of the calendar, esp. December) • During the Spring Semester Obviously, your schedule and the parent’s schedule may change. • In most cases, you will be able to find another time that works. • However, it’s a possibility that you will not be able to work it out. In which case, we will have to re-match you.
  11. 11. Parents: Currently in the Dark When parents signed up, tutoring for the Fall semester was supposed to end on Nov. 20—which is in three weeks. This will likely be a happy surprise for ALL parents.This semester has been so difficult, and it’s JUST now coming together for many parents, so having this one thing continue will be a great thing to offer. But right now, they don’t know. So if you mention it or they ask, just be aware that they don’t know. Note: Will set a date soon that all parents will be informed. Parents will not be given an option to switch tutors.
  12. 12. Parent Communication No way for me to oversee all of the new time changes that might happen. This will be a conversation between you and your parent. Your Coordinator and I can help, but scheduling will rest on you and the parent. Phone calls may work best to find new times and frequent reminders will be needed, especially right after your schedule changes. BUT you must communicate all changes with your COORDINATOR!!!
  13. 13. Will be hiring some new tutors for Spring! Depending on how many tutors will be returning/continuing and how our America Reads grant is looking in mid-December, weWILL be hiring new tutors for the Spring semester, and possibly one or two new Coordinators. But we obviously won’t be hiring as many, so the number will be limited. We will be building a waitlist in December and January, so that the matching process for new tutors or returning tutors who still need a match will be much quicker.
  14. 14. The Unknown My question:Will schools be the same for Spring semester? And now it’s time for Q and A!

