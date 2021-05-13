Rearch eval

Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 13, 2021

  1. 1. Research Evaluation Freddie Fullman
  2. 2. Research • In my research, I believe I supplied lots of useful information which helped me a lot when making my FMP. I conducted a lot of research including statistics from the fashion industry, open surveys and a few direct messages to a fashion film creator. Talking to Sugarcollective was great as it gave me specific insight into someone in the field as well as a unique perspective. The most important shot she used was the windowed video overlay shot and I used this myself. Looking back I realize that I could’ve asked more questions that were directly personal to my fashion film, this could’ve included preferred styles and shots.
  3. 3. Contextual Research • I found a plethora of amazing artists, designers and filmmakers that have inspired my work. I analysed their art and looked for features that I liked that could influence my work. I didn’t directly use any aspect of any ones work, but it taught me how to look at clothing in a different light. Looking at the feedback I was given, it would be useful for me to go back and annotate different shots and clothing items from the artists I looked at so I could pick apart specific tropes and possibly use them in future works.

