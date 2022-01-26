Successfully reported this slideshow.
26012022 first india new delhi min

Jan. 26, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

News & Politics

Find Latest India News and Breaking News these days from India on Politics, Business, Entertainment, Technology, Sports, Lifestyle and Coronavirus News in India and the world over that you can't miss.

26012022 first india new delhi min

  1. 1. Bhagwat on 3-day visit to Tripura; TOHOISTTRICOLOURONRDAY Agartala: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat met Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in Seva Dham of Ranirbazar on the first day of his three-day visit to the state. “The RSS chief in- quired about various issues pertaining to the state’s development. In particular, he was told about the state govern- ment’s initiatives to pro- tect the indigenous groups and promote the rich culture tribes in the national as well as in the international lev- els,” said a source. “He will meet Sangh pracharaks and kar- yakartas here for organ- izational review. These are routine pro- grammes. On January 26, he will hoist the na- tional flag at Seva Dham Ashram,” the source, who didn’t wish to be named, said. —ANI CM TO UNFURL 115-FT NAT’L FLAG AT 75 PLACES ON THU New Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will unfurl 115 feet high national flag at 75 places in Delhi on January 27 in order to celebrate 75 years of Independence. Health Minister Satyen- dar Jain tweeted in Hindi, “Under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi govt will unfurl 115-ft national flag on January 27. —ANI RSS chief Bhagwat meets Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (c) NEW DELHI lWEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 l Pages 12 l 3.00 RNITITLE NO.DELENG/2021/19840 lVol 1 l Issue No.148 PM lauds EC,India’s electoral process at BJP’s workers meet New Delhi: Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi on Tuesday while interact- ingwithmembersof the Bharatiya Janata Party lauded Election Com- mission and said that India’s electoral process has set a benchmark for various counties. “India is one of the countries where the Election Commission (EC) can issue notices to people and transfer officials. Our EC and electoral process set a benchmark for various countries,” said PM Modi. PM Modi’s re- mark on the election commission comes on the same day as India celebrates National Vot- ers Day . PM Modi was inter- acting with panna sami- ti members from Guja- rat on audio via the NaMo app. —ANI NATIONAL VOTERS’ DAY MAJOR BLOW TO CONGRESS SURGE IN HOME ISOLATION CASES CRUCIAL READ SENSEX SOARS 366.64 PTS TO END AT 57,858 DELHI: 8-YR-OLD GIRL GANG- RAPED, TWO DETAINED New Delhi: On Tues- day, he BSE Sensex ended 366.64 points or 0.64 per cent higher at 57,858.15. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 128.85 points or 0.75 per cent to close at 17,277.95. P6 New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sent a notice to the police seeking imme- diate action against a group of unidentified men who allegedly raped an eight-year- old girl. The girl is currently in the ICU “battling for life”, according to DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal. The police said they received the notice and have started investigation. Two suspects have been detained. Anewbeginningforme:Cong’s RPNSinghjumpsship,joinsBJP New Delhi: In a major setbacktoCongress,spe- cially the Gandhi sib- lings, and its aggressive election efforts in UP, CWC member & AICC office bearer RPN Singh quit the party on Tues- day and joined the BJP. Singh was a minister of state in the UPA II gov- ernment. “Today, at a time, we are celebrating forma- tion of our great Repub- lic, I begin a new chap- ter in my political jour- ney . Jai Hind,” he tweet- ed along with his resig- nation letter addressed to Cong Prez Sonia Gan- dhi. “This is a new be- ginning for me & I look forward to my contribu- tion to nation-building under visionary leader- ship & guidance of PM Modi, BJP Prez JP Na- dda & Home Minister Amit Shah,”Singh tweeted. —PTI ‘BJP leadership ‘cutting Yogi to size’: Priyanka Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said fielding CM Yogi from his home turf Gorakhpur Priyanka said, “Looks to me like his leadership is at- tempting to cut him to size. It’s an open s e c r e t that they have been wanting to do so for sometime. Their inter- nal pushes & pulls are beginning to reveal themselves in public now. I suppose in an au- tocratic system like theirs, there can only be one supreme leader,” Cong gen secy said.—PTI RPN’s IMPACT ON POLLS & PARTY Electorally, his exit from the grand old party will have limited impact given that he is not a pan-UP leader & his sphere of influence is confined to Kushi Nagar LS seat, adjoining Gorakhpur, which he represented in 2009. His old Assembly seat of Padrauna, which he rep- resented thrice from 1996 - 2009, falls in Kushi Nagar. But Singh’s exit is politically damaging to Congress as he is considered to be one of the ‘Gen Next’ leaders. Though he is 57 yrs old, he was seen as among leaders who would be part of Rahul Gandhi’s future Congress. The battle which Congress party is fighting can be fought only with brav- ery ... It requires courage, strength and Priyanka Gandhi Ji has said that coward people can’t fight it —Supriya Shrinate, Congress spokesperson Foreignfundinglicence: NoSCrelieffor6kNGOs SC seeks Centre, EC response on poll freebies New Delhi: SC on Tues- day issued notices to Centre & EC seeking their response to a PIL seeking a direction to seize election symbol or de-register a political party that promises or distributes ‘irrational freebies’ from public funds before polls. A bench comprising CJI NV Ramana & Justices AS Bopanna & Hima Kohli observed, “It is a serious issue & freebies budget goes beyond reg- ular budget. Eventhough its not a corrupt practice, but it creates a uneven playing field.” —PTI New Delhi: The Su- preme Court has de- clined immediate relief to NGOs including Mis- sionaries of Charity who lost FCRA registra- tion after the Centre said that the extension of the licence was given to NGOs which filed ap- plications. Refusing to pass an interim order to protect the 6,000 NGOs, the court asked them to make a presentation be- fore the Centre for the renewal, which would then take a decision as per the law. The top court said it does not want to inter- fere in the matter and that the NGOs should first approach the gov- ernment. If they are unhappy with deci- sions, the matter could be heard in court. —PTI Union Minister Mandaviya directs states, UTs to bolster teleconsultations New Delhi: In view of a substantial number of COVID-19 patients recuperating in home isolation,UnionHealth Minister Mansukh Mandaviyainteracting with health mins, bu- reaucrats & adminis- trators of 9 states & UTs asked to focus on expanding reach of tel- econsultation services to provide timely healthcare. —PTI STEALTH OMICRON SYMPTOMS DIFFICULT TO DISCERN FROM DELTA, SAYS EXPERT In recent findings, it came to light that it is difficult to differentiate between Delta & BA.2, infectious sub-variant Omicron, or so-called stealth variant un- less genome sequencing is done. Explaining this, Dr Harsh Mahajan, Founder-Chief Radiologist, Mahajan Imaging said, “What happens in BA.2, an Omicron sub-variant, is that S-gene drop-off doesn’t happen with RT-PCR. It’s also known as ‘stealth variant’ as it’s similar on thermo fisher RT-PCR kit, to what Delta was.”“Hence if we don’t do genome sequenc- ing, we won’t be able to differentiate between Delta & this so-called stealth variant or BA.2”. —ANI CORONA CATASTROPHE NEW DELHI 6,028 NEW CASES 9,127 RECOVERED 31 NEW DEATHS The press and offices of First India will remain closed on January 26, 2022, on account of Republic Day. There will, therefore, be no edition of the paper on January 27, 2022. —Editor HOLIDAY NOTICE OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR, AHMEDABAD, LUCKNOW & NEW DELHI www.firstindia.co.in www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia instagram.com/thefirstindia REPUBLIC DAY 2022 PADMA AWARDS ANNOUNCED The Padma Bhushan will also be conferred on Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla PadmaVibhushantoGen Rawat,KalyanSingh n the eve of the Republic Day, the Centre on Tuesday an- nounced the list of recipients of Padma awards. Among other honours, first CDS late General Bipin Rawat & former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh have been award- ed the Padma Vibhush- an. The Padma Bhushan will be conferred on Cong leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, ex-WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattachar- jee, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alpha- bet CEO Sundar Pichai & SII MD Cyrus Poona- walla. Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech Chair- man Krishna Ella, his co-founder wife Suchi- tra Ella. Olympians Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bha- gat Vandana Kataria, and singer Sonu Nigam will be awarded the Padma Shri. R-Day: President Kovind remembers contribution of India’s freedom fighters New Delhi: During his address to the country on Republic Day eve, President Ram Nath Kovind remembered the contribution of freedom fighters in India’s inde- pendence movement. “On this occasion, let us also remember the great freedom fighters who showed incomparable courage in their pursuit of the dream of Swaraj and fired up the people to fight for it”. “Two days ago, on January 23, all of us observed the 125th birth anniver- sary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose who had adopted the energising salutation of ‘Jai Hind’. His quest for independ- ence and his ambition to make India proud inspired all of us,” said president Kovind while remembering Netaji. O RAJIV MEHRISHI AND 4 OTHERS FROM RAJ GET PADMA AWARDS Mehrishi gets Padma Bhushan. Four others - Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia, Avani Lekhara; Chandraprakash Dwivedi and Ramdayal Sharma for arts, also named for Padma awards Aditi Nagar New Delhi: Former Rajasthan Chief Sec- retary- IAS Rajiv Mehrishi - has been named as a recipient of the prestigious Padma Bhushan award. On Tuesday , President Ram Nath Kovind gave his ap- proval to this effect after which Home Secretary called and congratulated Mehri- shi, who has been named for the award for excellent services as a bureaucrat. Mehrishi has been the former Home Sec- retary& FinanceSec- retary of the country & also served as CAG from 2017 to 2020. Mehrishi has been appointed as Chair- man of NSE IFSC, a wholly owned sub- sidiary of National Stock Exchange. Turn to P8 OLYMPIAN NEERAJ CHOPRA GETS PARAM VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL SECURITY BEEFED UP AHEAD OF R-DAY, FRS INSTALLED @ 30 LOCATIONS 939 POLICE MEDALS ANNOUNCED Subedar Neeraj Chopra, first Indian track & field athlete to win a gold medal at Olympic games & serv- ing in Indian Army’s 4 Rajputana Rifles, has been awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) for his distinguished service. Chopra’s name figures in list of Army per- sonnel awarded for their gallantry. In order to keep check on people coming to watch R-Day Parade, Delhi cops installed Facial Recognition Systems & CCTV cameras to strengthen security. “We have installed Facial Recognition Systems at 30 different locations, including 6 entry points for frisking. FRS has a database of 50,000 suspected criminals,” they said. A total of 939 service medals, including 189 for gallantry, was announced by Centre for personnel of various central & state police forces on the eve of Republic Day. COPS PUT POSTERS OF TERRORISTS Delhi Police put up 4 posters of suspected Al-Qaeda terrorists near Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place, that mentioned 4 individuals having links with group.
  2. 2. CAPITOL NEW DELHI | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 02 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Government offices will henceforth not even have the Chief Minister’s picture in Delhi offices GOVT OFFICES TO HAVE PHOTOS OF ONLY AMBEDKAR, BHAGAT SINGH: CM New Delhi: Hence- forth, all Delhi govern- ment offices will carry photos of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh, and no pictures of any political leader, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday . Kejriwal, also the AamAadmiPartychief, made the announce- ment during the Delhi government’s Republic Day programme. He said the government of- fices will henceforth not even have the chief minister’s picture. During his speech, the chief minister said he is most inspired by Ambedkar, who was born in a Dalit family and went on to head the drafting committee of India’s Constitution, and Bhagat Singh, a revolutionary freedom fighter, as they charted different courses for a common purpose. “I announce today that in every office of the Delhi government, pictures of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Shaheed-E-Azam Bha- gat Singh will be put up. Now, we will not put up pictures of politicians, including the chief minister,” Kejriwal said. “The Delhi govern- ment will function on the principles of these two freedom fighters,” he stated. Kejriwal said he felt amazed every time he thought about how Ambedkar would have even applied to Colum- bia University and then went to the London School of Economics when there was no in- ternet, around 100 years ago. He then played a cru- cial role in writing the country’s Constitution and became the first law minister. The chief minister said Ambedkar had a dream that every child should get the best edu- cation. “But even after 75 years of Independ- ence, we could not fulfil this. Today, on Republic Day, we all pledge to ful- fil this dream,” Kejri- wal said. –PTI New Delhi: After in- stalling a six-feet-high Ashoka Emblem atop the building, the Delhi Government will now install an 18-feet-long and six-feet-wide ‘In- quilab Zindabad’ fibre- glass mural near the Jallianwala Bagh mu- ral on the roof of the green room behind the reception in the prem- ises of the Delhi legis- lative Assembly. The mural will be in- stalled on an entire wall of the building of the Delhi Vidhan Sab- ha at the Old Secretari- at in Civil Lines. The project is being moni- tored by Speaker of Delhi Assembly Ram Niwas Goel. “The mural will be installed inside the building. At Vidhan Sabha, there are pic- tures and murals of Jhansi Ki Rani and oth- ers, Goel wanted to in- stall an ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ mural to re- member Shaheed Bha- gat Singh who fought for India’s freedom. It will also instill patriot- ism in the common peo- ple and leaders visiting the assembly and moti- vate them to work for good and fight against corruption,” said a sen- ior official at Delhi As- sembly. The plan was to com- plete the work in Janu- ary and inaugurate it on Republic Day but the surge in the Cov- id-19 figures delayed the work. “Now, ten- ders have been floated and the target is to complete the work by February. The mural will be inaugurated during the upcoming Budget session (2022- 23),” said the official.A senior PWD official said, “The mural will be a high relief mural, in clear white fibre- glass glass resin with a minimum thickness 5 mm-10mm, includ- ing fixing on the wall of the building.” The estimated cost of the project is Rs 9,11,529. Last year, the Delhi Legislative Assembly was crowned with the Ashoka Emblem. The bronze emblem was 450 kg and installed on a four-feet-long pil- lar. –Agencies Delhi Govt to install 18-feet ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ mural VIDHAN SABHA Delhi Legislative Assembly. —FILE PHOTO DELHI WOMAN TRIES TO SELL HER ONE-MONTH-OLD CHILD, ARRESTED New Delhi: A woman and three others were arrested for allegedly trying to sell her one- month-old child for 2 lakh, police said.To catch the suspects and recover the baby safely, two police personnel posed as decoy customers and struck a deal of 2 lakh to purchase the baby.The accused have been identified as Praveen Khatoon (45), Santosh (35), Madhu Singh (30) and their associate Satish (35), they said.A resident of Ut- tam Nagar, Singh wanted to sell her baby for cash through the three alleged brokers, police said. New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a sus- pected sharp shooter in a recent case of firing at the office of a property dealer in Uttam Nagar here, officials said on Tuesday. The accused is identified as Shekhar alias Sonu (28), a resident of Rohtak district in Haryana, and he is a member of the notorious Nandu gang. The gang is run by Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu and has its base Europe, police said. On January 11, two motorcycle-borne persons fired indiscriminately at the office of Rahul Goel at Dayal- sar Road in Uttam Nagar. The firing was intended to scare Goel and extort money from him, police said. 28-YR-OLD HELD FOR FIRING AT PROPERTY DEALER’S OFFICE IN UTTAM NAGAR NATIONAL CAPITAL SHIVERS AT 6.2 DEG C GAUTAM GAMBHIR TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 New Delhi: The na- tional capital shiv- ered on Tuesday un- der harsh winter con- ditions as the mini- mum temperature dropped to 6.2 de- grees Celsius, a notch below normal. Delhi had experi- enced cold day condi- tions on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 14.8 degrees Celsi- us, seven notches below the season’s average, and mini- mum at eight degrees Celsius. New Delhi: Lok Sab- ha member from East Delhi Gautam Gamb- hir on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms. “After experiencing mild symptoms, I tested positive for Covid to- day. Requesting every- one who came into my contact to get them- selves tested,” he tweeted. In November last year, Gambhir had isolated himself at home after a family member tested posi- tive for the virus. CRUCIAL READ Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal salutes after hoisting the National flag during the state-level Republic Day celebrations at Secretariat in New Delhi. —PHOTO BY ANI COVID CURBS TO BE EASED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE, SAYS KEJRIWAL PATIALA: SACRILEGE ATTEMPT AT SHRI KALI MATA MANDIR CONDEMNED New Delhi: The Delhi government does not want livelihood of people to be affected and Covid restrictions will be eased as soon as possible, CM Arvind Kejriwal asserted on Tuesday, saying the city’s positivity rate has reduced to 10 pc in 10 days. Restrictions were put in place in view of people’s health, Kejriwal said after hoisting the national flag at the Delhi government’s Republic Day function.“Delhiites have suffered the most due to Covid. We don’t want that your livelihood is affected but your health is important, so we had to put restrictions,” he said. Recently, the Delhi government’s proposal to lift weekend curfew and odd-even rule of opening shops was turned down by the LG. –PTI New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national con- venor Arvind Kejriwal condemned the alleged sacrilege attempt at Shri Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala and said that a plot is going on to disturb the peace of Punjab. “Plot to disturb the atmosphere of Punjab is ongoing. The attempt of sacrilege in Shri Kali Mata Mandir of Patiala is highly condemnable. The accused should be given strict punishment,” Kejriwal tweeted. “A few days ago there was an attempt of sacrilege in Harmandir Sahib. Conspirators behind the incidents of sacrilege should be exposed and punished severely,” he added. –PTI DMRC launches special train to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ New Delhi: As part of the ongoing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav- celebrating 75 years of India’s Independ- ence’, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday launched a specially decorated metro at Yamuna Bank Metro Station on the Blue Line. The train was in- ducted into passen- ger services immedi- ately after the launch. As per the DMRC, the exterior of this eight-coach special train has been exclusively wrapped and deco- rated with collage of photographs and slo- gans depicting the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements in the last 75 years sig- nifying the spirit of ‘A a t m n i r b h a r Bharat’. “The train has been symboli- cally launched on the occasion of Republic Day Celebrations to spread the idea of na- tionalism and unity amongst the general public. This special train will continue to remain in service throughout the com- memorative period of ‘AzadiKaAmrit- Mahotsav’,” they in- formed in a press re- lease. DMRC has been organising a host of activities to commemorate the ‘AzadikaAmritMa- hotsav - 75 years of India’s independen- ce’ celebrations since last year. –ANI Specially decorated Metro train was launched in the presence of Dr. Mangu Singh, MD, DMRC and other senior officials at Yamuna Bank Metro Station. —Twitter READY FOR R-DAY People click pictures of Rajpath as the security tightens on the eve of Republic Day celebrations 2022 in New Delhi. —PHOTO BY ANI Minor girl gang-raped in Delhi, two suspects detained New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sent a notice to the police seeking im- mediate action against a group of unidentified men who allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl. The girl is current- ly in the ICU “battling for life”, according to DCW chairperson Swa- ti Maliwal. The police said they received the notice and have started investiga- tion. Two suspects have been detained. Officials said the eight-year-old girl lives with her family in northeast Delhi. On Monday, she stepped out of her home to play with a friend, but two men picked her up and gang-raped her. She re- turned home later and complained of severe stomach pain. Her par- ents then found that she was injured and bleed- ing. The girl was rushed to a hospital where she is undergoing treat- ment. “She has multiple in- juries on her private parts and is bleeding profusely . This is a case of gang rape. Her par- ents called us on our helpline,” the DCW said in a statement. The commission has asked the Delhi Police to reg- ister a case within two days and submit details of the FIR. –Agencies Cryptocurrencies stolen from Delhi businessman New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell on Monday said a Delhi- based businessman’s cryptocurrencies were allegedly stolen and transferred to the wal- lets of Al-Qassam Bri- gades, the military wing of Palestinian organisa- tion Hamas. The matter came to light in 2019 when the businessman reported at Paschim Vi- har police station that some unknown persons had fraudulently trans- ferred cryptocurrencies from his wallet, they said. The cryptocurren- cies were worth about Rs 30 lakh and its cur- rent value is Rs 4 crore, police said. –ANI Anti-CAA protest sites were chosen near madrasas,mosques,claims prosecution New Delhi: A total of 25 protest sites were cre- ated during anti-CAA protest by organisers in the vicinity of madra- sas and mosques but they purportedly gave them a different name to give them a secular colour, claimed prosecu- tion opposing the bail plea of Umar Khalid, an accused in Northeast Delhi violence case. Amit Prasad, Special Public prosecutor, ar- gued before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat that 25 protest sites including Khureji, Sadar Bazar, Gandhi Park, Shriram Colony and others were created near local mosques but with different names. SPP said that first site was at Shaheen Bagh near the Habibi Masjid. He said the Sadar Bazar protest site was Shahi Idgaah. Shastri ParksitewasnearWahid Jama Masjid, Shriram colonysiteswasNoorani Masjid.GandhiParksite was near Jamila Masjid. These sites were created near the Madrasas and Mosques for the purpose of identification. –ANI
  3. 3. INDIA NEW DELHI | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 03 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia JD(U) releases first list of 20 candidates for UP Lucknow: Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday released its first list of 20 candi- dates for the upcom- ing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. In December last year, Janata Dal (United) National President of JD(U) Rajeev Ranjan Sin- gh alias Lalan Singh said his party was informed that BJP is ready for an alli- ance with them for the upcoming as- sembly elections in UP and hoped to win the elections. “We hope to win the up- coming elections,” Singh had said. —ANI Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief ministerial candi- date in Punjab, Bhag- want Mann, on Tuesday said that if Captain Amarinder Singh was receiving calls and mes- sages from Pakistan to make Navjot Singh Sid- hu a minister, then why did he keep it a secret for so long. Was it at the behest of Pakistan that the Captain later offered a ministry to Sidhu, Mann sought to know. He also reacted to Amarinder Singh’s comment calling him a comedian, by saying that this comedian has always raised the issues of Punjab’s water, agri- culture, farmers and mafia in Parliament. Addressing the me- dia here, Mann said on Tuesday that Captain was making such state- ments to disturb the at- mosphere of Punjab during the elections as he had nothing left now. Without naming any- one, the AAP leader re- marked that “Pakistan” himself used to live with him in his house. “Captain used to ap- point ministers, DGP and CS of the state only after asking Pakistan. Captain used the ser- vices of senior officers of Punjab to take care of the sitaphal and chi- ku at his Siswan farm- house,” he added. “When Captain Ama- rinder was an MP, he did not even go to Par- liament. His attendance was the worst, let alone his chances of raising any issue pertaining to Punjab and its people. Even as the CM, he de- ceived the people of Punjab. Instead of ful- filling promises, he was spending time in his farm house. Today he is getting punished for his betrayal,” he said. He also strongly con- demned the sacrilege incident at Kali Mata temple in Patiala. IN THE COURTYARD PUNJAB & HARYANA HC STAYS MAJITHIA’S ARREST FOR 3 DAYS New Delhi: Punjab and Haryana High Court stays Bikram Majithia’s arrest for three days. HC gave time to the Akali Dal leader so that he could appeal the court’s order dismissing his anticipato- ry bail plea in SC. Punjab and Haryana High Court, on Tuesday, granted protection to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia. HC PROPOSES TO REDUCE COSTS ON JUHI CHAWLA New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday proposed to reduce from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 2 lakh the costs imposed on actress Juhi Chawla and 2 others by a single judge while dismissing her plea against 5G roll out, with a condition that she would have to do some work for public cause, considering that she is a celebrity. MUMBAI COURT DISCHARGES SHILPA IN GERE CASE Mumbai: Almost 15 years after Shilpa Shetty landed in an obscenity case when Hollywood star Richard Gere kissed her on her cheeks at a public event, the actress was dis- charged from the case by a Mumbai court. ACTRESS ASSAULT CASE: KERALA HC GRANTS 10 DAYS Kerala: The Kerala HC on Tuesday granted ten days to prosecution to com- plete examination of wit- nesses in case pertaining to the alleged abduction & sexual assault of a woman actor in 2017. Prominent Malayalam actor Dileep is one of the accused in the case. HC directive after SC turned down govt’s plea to extend the trial time. New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday opposed the bail plea of Niraj Bishnoi, alleged creator of the Bulli Bai app, in the Patiala House Court saying that the investigation is at a “very nascent” stage. Public Prosecutor Advocate Irfan Ahmed appearing for Delhi Police submitted that contents on accused’s Twitter handles were deroga- tory, and was targeting women of a community. DELHI POLICE OPPOSES BAIL PLEA OF BULLI BAI APP CREATOR BISHNOI Moni Sharma New Delhi: There is no challenge within the Trinamool Congress to the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Ba- nerjee but her nephew Abhishek Banerjee will have to prove himself to become the leader of the party . The voices of resent- ment against him have started rising in the party. He has also been accused of running contrary to the policies of the party and the state government re- garding Corona. So far, only one party MP, Kalyan Banerjee has raised the voice, but in the coming days, this voice may get more strength. Kalyan Banerjee has said that Abhishek will be considered a leader only if the party wins the assembly elections in Tripura and Goa un- der his command. There are elections in Tripura next year but the results for Goa will come in two months. If the party is unable to open an account or win more than one or two seats in Goa, then the voice against Ab- hishek will gain in strength. Abhishek and his team also under- stand this, only then Mamta Banerjee’s sec- ond nephew Akash Ba- nerjee has been brought forward. He has opened a front against Kalyan Baner- jee and has told the need for a new MP in place of Kalyan Baner- jee from Shrirampur. But Abhishek’s work will not be cut out due to his brother making statements. If he as- pires to leadership, he will have to show by winning the election. Abhishek will be a leader only if TMC wins Tripura and Goa! CHALLENGING TIME  Abhishek Banerjee will have to prove himself to become the leader of the party. Although there is no challenge within the party. New Delhi: Aam Aad- mi Party on Friday re- leased first list of can- didates for the upcom- ing Uttarakhand polls scheduled for 2022. AAP Uttarakhand in charge Dinesh Mo- haniya shared the list on Twitter. The devel- opment comes ahead of Delhi Environment Minister and senior AAP leader Gopal Rai’s five-day visit to Uttarakhand from Sat- urday, during which he will address a series of public meetings and pitch for a “novel change” in the state ahead of the assembly polls in the coming months. Ahead of Assembly polls, Bharatiya Jana- ta Party (BJP) has planned to convene 10 meetings at every booth in Uttarakhand. AAP releases fourth list of 10 candidates Panaji: Ahead of Goa Assembly elections, Former Cong leader Jo- seph Robert Sequeira who is an ex-Sarpanch from Calangute constit- uency on Tuesday joined BJP. “We are winning the upcoming Assembly elections in Goa,” said Goa CM Pramod Sawant, who was also present. Ex-Cong leader Sequeira joins BJP ahead of Goa polls PUNJAB POLLS Comedian has always put up Punjab’s issues: Mann The AAP leader asked that if Amarinder Singh was receiving calls from Pakistan to make Navjot Singh Sidhu a minister, why did he keep it a secret Bhagwant Mann addressing media in Chandigarh. —File Photo RAHUL TO VISIT PUNJAB ON JANUARY 27 Chandigarh: Congress will be routed in next month’s Punjab Assembly polls while his party’s alliance will sweep the polls, winning over 80 seats, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal claimed on Tuesday. The Aam Aadmi Party will win less than 10 seats, he said. SAD is contesting the polls in alliance with Mayawati’s Ba- hujan Samaj Party. According to the seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties, the BSP is contesting 20 of 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the Akalis. SAD-BSP TO SWEEP PUNJAB POLLS: BADAL MANN RIDICULES SIDHU ON AAP’S POLLS FEEDBACK Chandigarh: AAP leader Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday ridiculed Navjot Singh Sidhu for question- ing the survey for selecting the CM face and asked him not to interfere in the inter- nal affairs of the Aam Aadmi Party. Mann asked Sidhu to get a survey done from his own party for choos- ing the CM candi- date. Addressing the media here, Mann said Mr Sidhu is now questioning the AAP’s survey ‘Janta Chunegi Apna CM.’ Mr Sidhu on Monday had dubbed AAP’s survey a “scam” and “a deceptive scheme” and had said his party had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against it. Chandigarh: Punjab Con- gress President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tues- day condemned the al- leged sacrilege bid at Shri Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala on Monday by saying that the politics of fear, polarisation and hate is intruding the northern state. Taking to Twitter, Sidhu wrote, “Incident of sacrilege at Mata Kali Devi temple is de- plorable, divisive forces can never tear into the socio-economic fabric of Punjabiyat.” The Punjab Cong president added that Punjabiyat’s armour is universal brotherhood & respect for religions. On Monday, a man was arrested in connection of sacrilege bid. —ANI Sidhu condemns ‘sacrilege attempt’ at Kali temple in Patiala Navjot Singh Sidhu addressing media. —File Photo SACRILEGE ATTACK UP POLLS New Delhi: UP Deputy Chief Min- ister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav saying that his party and his allies cannot stop Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from returning to power in the upcoming as- sembly elections in the state and alleged that SP is giving tickets to criminals. “SP is not able enough to stop the lotus of BJP from blooming. The list of candidates that the SP has released for the upcoming elections shows that it is not a political party but party of gangsters, crimi- nals, mafias. They are not fighting polls but threatening people of the state,” Deputy CM said. ‘AKHILESH GAVE TICKETS TO CRIMINALS’ APNA DAL (SONELAL) RELEASES LIST OF STAR CAMPAIGNERS FOR 2 PHASES BSP PRESIDENT MAYAWATI TO ADDRESS PUBLIC RALLY IN AGRA ON FEBRUARY 2 Lucknow : Apna Dal, an ally of the ruling BJP, has also laid down its life in the upcoming as- sembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Your party does not want to be left behind in the election campaign. In this order, the party has released the list of its star campaigners. Apna Dal has an- nounced the names of star campaigners for the first and second phase of voting. The list of star campaigners also includes the names of party president Anupriya Patel and her husband Ashish Patel. The list of Apna Dal(S) includes Anupriya Patel, Ashish Patel, Dr Jamuna Prasad Saroj, Neil Ratan Singh Patel, Pakori Lal, R.B. The names of 15 leaders like Singh Patel, Avadh Naresh Verma, Rekha Verma, Raj Kumar Pal, Ajit Singh Baisla, Mahesh Chaudhary, Mohammad Vakil, Ahmed Khan Mansoori, Zaki UI Nasir and Nadeem Ashraf are included. Patel said whichever seat comes candidates will be fielded on it. Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati will hold a public meeting in Agra on February 2, formally kicking off the party’s campaign for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The BSP president will address the meeting, strictly following the Covid protocol, party general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra said in a tweet. “It is to be informed that BSP national president and former chief minister of UP, Behen Kumari Mayawatiji will address a public meeting in Agra on February 2 fol- lowing all Covid rules. Time and place of the public meeting will be made available to the media soon,” Mishra said in his tweet in Hindi. The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday released the list of campaigners for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections. The names of Akhilesh Yadav, Kiranmoy Nanda and Jaya Bachchan are included in the list with 12 other lead- ers. List of Samajwadi Party’s star campaigners for Uttarakhand elections Earlier, the party had announced that it will contest assembly elections on all 70 seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14. The last day of filing nominations is January 28. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. —ANI AKHILESH YADAV, JAYA BACHCHAN AMONG SP’S STAR CAMPAIGNERS FOR UTTARAKHAND RAHUL UNFOLLOWS RPN SINGH ON TWITTER New Delhi: Hours after former Union Minister RPN Singh joined BJP after quitting Congress, party leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday unfol- lowed him on Twitter. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra still follows Singh on the microblogging site.
  4. 4. PERSPECTIVE NEW DELHI | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 04 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia REPUBLIC SHOULD BECOME STRONGER IN THE LIGHT OF Amrit Mahotsav of Independence is a festival to make us realize the real secret of freedom in the light of the glorious traditions of our national love, harmony, and spirituality ‘AmritMahotsav’ hen the country became inde- pendent, we did not have any sov- ereign constitution of our own. Republic Day is very important because the Constitution came into force on this day . The Indian Constitution is the largest hand- written constitution in the world. I consider it a global document of human rights and duties. If there is a reliable system for the protec- tion of human rights, then it is in the Indian Constitution itself. Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, had once said that ‘the Ganges of rights flows from the Himalayas of duties’. The Consti- tution is the decorum of freedom. The whole country is celebrat- ing the Amrit Mahotsav of Inde- pendence at this time. There is also a need to think deeply in the context of this Mahotsav on the occasion of Republic Day. Be- cause, for the first time this has happened when the Mahotsav is being celebrated at various levels across the country for keeping the memory of our freedom fight- ers alive, to keep the culture and glorious history of the country intact in the light of the events related to the freedom movement. Consider that we are all illumi- nated by the sun and the light of the sun is reflected on the earth by becoming moonlight. Moon is immortal. Having nectar-like rays. Its rays never fade. It is in- destructible due to being imbued with the nectar element. I also consider Indian culture to be in- exhaustible in the same way . The Amrit Mahotsav of Inde- pendence is a festival to make us realize the real secret of freedom in the light of the glorious tradi- tions of our national love, har- mony, and spirituality . It is dedi- catedtothosepeople,duetowhich the country became self-reliant in various fields. It is dedicated to the achievements of those who wrote incredible success stories to make the country strong and prosperous. Public participation hasbeenensuredintheall-around development of the country . The aim is that the small efforts and changes that have been made for the pride of the country at the lo- cal level for the spirit of self-reli- ant India can take the form of national achievement. The real objective of this festival is to pre- serve the history of efforts made for great successes in each state and every region of India so as to inspire future generations. I also call it the inspirational festival of the new generation. After independence, a strong foundation of development in the country was laid based on planned development in each area under the constitution. The philosophy associated with Indi- an culture, the lofty life tradi- tions we have - the Constitution explains it in a way . I believe that a nation is not just a landmass. It is a thought in itself. The mean- ing of seeing the country in the noun of thought is a nation in which there is no distinction be- tween men and women based on caste and religion. Where experi- ence and knowledge are partners. Bharat itself means that great tradition of knowledge and phi- losophy in which the essence from the Vedic hymns to the Ad- vaita philosophy of Adi Shanka- racharya comes. Our nation has given the message of considering the whole world as our family with the formula of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. Today the country is progress- ing rapidly by providing social, economic, mental, political free- dom to women, social and eco- nomic backward, disabled, and tribals. But I believe that the real goal will be accomplished only when the person standing in the last row gets equality and justice. It is imperative that our new gen- eration become self-reliant, and be educated in human values. It is the duty of all of us that we should be fully engaged in achiev- ing the bigger goals of self-reli- ance. Post-covid pandemic, the world will be new. There will be a new system, and I am sure this new system will be inspired by the lofty values of Indian culture. Because even in the difficult times of covid, we supplied med- icines and vaccines not only for ours but to other countries of the world keeping in view the world humanity . The country has achieved great successes in various fields in the last 75 years despite diffi- cult challenges. India, which once faced a shortage of food grains, is today the world’s larg- est exporter of food grains. The country has today become a glob- al supplier of vaccines in the era of the pandemic, recovering from the lack of health services. With the emerging nationalism, today the country has taken a big leap in information technology and special knowledge-based indus- tries. We have achieved food secu- rity for a large population. There is no area in which India is not moving fast. Come, on Republic Day today , in the light of ‘Azadi Ke Amrit Ma- hotsav’,letusalltrywithdetermi- nation to take the nation on the path of knowledge and develop- ment. Create new avenues for the progress of the country . May eve- ryone’s happiness be collective happiness and sorrow collective sorrow. We should be proud of the nation’s pride, with this collective spirit, on Republic Day, let us all pave the way for the all-around development of the country . THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY THE AUTHOR ARE PERSONAL Come, on Republic Day today, in the light of ‘Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav’, let us all try with determination to take the nation on the path of knowledge and development. Create new avenues for the progress of the country. May everyone’s happiness be collective happiness and sorrow collective sorrow. We should be proud of the nation’s pride, with this collective spirit, on Republic Day, let us all pave the way for the all-around development of the country W KALRAJ MISHRA The writer is Governor of Rajasthan The whole country is celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence at this time. There is also a need to think deeply in the context of this Mahotsav on the occasion of Republic Day. Because, for the first time this has happened when the Mahotsav is being celebrated at various levels across the country for keeping the memory of our freedom fighters alive, to keep the culture and glorious history of the country intact in the light of the events related to the freedom movement Vol 1 Issue No. 148 RNI TITLE NO. DELENG/2021/19840 Printed and published by Anita Hada Sangwan on behalf of First Express Publishers. Printed at Impressions Printing and Packaging Limited, C-21, 22 Sector-59, Noida-201301. Published at G-20, 3rd Floor, 309, Preet Vihar, New Delhi-110092. Phone 011-49846474. Editor-In-Chief: Jagdeesh Chandra. Editor: Sharat K Verma responsible for selection of news under the PRB Act In this 75th year of Independence, let us re- discover the values that animated our glorious national movement. President of India @rashtrapatibhvn SPIRITUAL SPEAK Just as the boyhood, youth and old age come to the embodied Soul in this body, in the same manner, is the attaining of another body; the wise man is not deluded at that. — Bhagavad Gita TOP TWEETS India’s first CDS Late Bipin Rawat ji was a unique patriot, who served the country with full devotion and dedication. Prime Minister @NarendraModi Ji has honored his service to the nation in true sense by giving him Padma Vibhushan. For this, I congratulate Modi ji on behalf of the country. Amit Shah @AmitShah
  6. 6. New Delhi: Kerala on Tuesday reported 55,475 new Covid-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 49.9 per cent. This is the first time that the TPR is almost at 50 per cent, meaning one of the two persons tested for Covid in Ker- ala is diagnosed with the infection. 70 related deaths and 84 deaths that were newly certified as Cov- id-19 deaths based on the revised rules, were also recorded pushing the death toll to 52,141 in the state. Kerala has been witnessing drastic increase in fresh infec- tions for the past few days. There are 2,85,365 active Covid cases in the state. Union Health Minis- ter Dr Mansukh Man- daviya on Tuesday asked states and Union Territories to ramp up testing in areas where it has gone down. In a meeting with of- ficials from these states and UTs, Mandaviya also urged them to send Covid-19 testing and vaccination data timely . The health minister also told the states that as a large number of people are opting for home isolation, they should be monitored as per national guidelines. India Tuesday report- ed 2,55,874 cases in the last 24 hours down from 3,06,064 infections a day before, Health Family Welfare data. With55,475newCovidcases, Kerala’sTPRsurgesto49.4% India Tuesday reported 2,55,874 cases in the last 24 hours down from 3,06,064 infections A patient wearing an oxygen mask is being taken for treatment at a hospital. —PHOTO BY ANI Agartala: BSF Tripura Frontier IG Sushanta Kumar Nath on Tuesday said that the cross border infiltration has reduced since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing a press confer- ence at BSF headquarters Shalbagan in West Tripura, Nath said, “A total of 221 infiltrators have been arrested while attempting to cross the borders illegally. Among the detained persons, 118 were Indian nationals, 97 were identified as Bangladeshi nationals and six were from other na- tionalities.” “In comparison to 2020, the detection rate is higher as 128 persons were intercepted for unlawfully breaching the Indo-Bangla borders.” CROSS BORDER INFILTRATION HAS REDUCED DUE TO COVID-19: NATH New Delhi: Chief Jus- tice of India NV Rama- na on Tuesday said that 13 judges of the Su- preme Court and 400 people in the registry were infected with COVID-19 during the third surge. CJI Rama- na shared these facts when one of the law- yers complained that his matter was not ur- gently listed by the reg- istry. CJI Ramana in- formed the lawyer that 13 judges of the top court were infected with COVID-19 and a number of officers in the registry were also positive. CJI said that they are working even though their bodies were not cooperating. “If you don’t know the problems what can we do,” CJI said. 13 SC judges,400 people in registry infected in 3rd wave:CJI COVID HIGHLIGHTS Srinagar (JK): Sus- pected militants hurled a grenade in Hari Singh High street area of Sri- nagar Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday . Further details are awaited. Earlier, BSF IG DK Boora had said that the forces have received some input and are on high alert and further assured the population that they should have nothing to fear. Addressing the me- dia on Monday, Boora said, “During this peri- od, almost every time, there is stress on the security situation along the border. But we are here to meet all the challenges. We have got some input from the in- telligence department. We are very alert on and along the border in- cluding LC and have heightened our vigil on the border. A maximum number of troops and officers are present on the border.” The IG said that they are “exten- sively carrying out op- erations including the anti-drone exercises” and will do everything to ensure safety . —ANI GRENADE ATTACK IN SRINAGAR, 4 INJURED New Delhi, Jan 25: The Chief Election Com- missioner Sushil Chandra, during an event on the occasion of National Voter’s Day in Delhi, on Tuesday . He informed that there are more than 95.3 crore voters in India, out of which 49 crore are male and 46 crore are female voters. Addressing the event today, CEC Chandra said, “Today there are more than 95.3 crore voters of which 49 crore are male voters and 46 crore are female voters. Among these registered voters, there are 1.92 crore senior citizens.” He added that the right to vote was be- stowed upon every adult citizen of India at the same time as India won her freedom. “For a newly-inde- pendent country with a literacy rate of 18 per cent, this was a truly radical move,” Election Commission chief said. Speaking about the arrangements made in five-poll bound states, he stated that EC has emphasised increasing the pace of COVID-19 vaccination in Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur and all ar- rangements will be made to ensure that election is safe. —ANI National Voters Day: India has more than 95.3 cr voters, says CEC RANKINGS: SHAFALI VERMA REGAINS TOP SPOT, MANDHANA DROPS TO FOURTH CUSTOMS DEPT CAUTIONS PUBLIC AGAINST CONMEN NEW DELHI: The Delhi Customs Office this week issued a public notice warning against individuals impersonat- ing as customs officers to extort money after the department was informed about such instances. The con persons first become friendly with their vic- tims and subsequently promise them to send parcels to India. They then impersonate as customs officers by using their names and instruct them to deposit money in the bank ac- count created by them. Mumbai: Amazon.com Inc. and Netflix Inc. are among platforms partnering with Clean Slate Filmz Pvt. to push out movies and web series worth about 4 billion rupees ($54 mil- lion). Clean Slate Filmz will release eight films and series on these over-the-top streaming sites as well as some others in the next 18 months, the studio’s 37-year-old co-founder and anoshka’s brother, Karnesh Sharma said. Sharma declined to provide a full list before officially announced. Dubai: Australia captain Meg Lanning and Tahlia McGrath have advanced in the ICC Women’s T20I Player Rank- ings after helping their team clinch the three-match home series against England 1-0 with outstanding performances in the first match in Adelaide. The pair was associated in a 144-run unbroken stand for the second wicket in the only match that saw a result, Lanning’s 44-ball 64 helping her overtake India’s Smriti Mandhana to third place and McGrath’s Player of the Match effort of 91 off 49 propelling her 29 places to 28th position. Mandhana’s opening part- ner Shafali Verma though is back on top of the rankings. CRUCIAL READ “STUPID SON OF A B**” - BIDEN CAUGHT ON HOT MIC MOCKING REPORTER ANUSHKA’S $54 MN DEAL WITH AMAZON, NETFLIX NO DISCONTENT OVER APPOINTMENT OF MINS AS DISTRICT IN-CHARGES: CM TO HELP TSUNAMI-HIT TONGA, INDIA ANNOUNCES IMMEDIATE AID OF $200,000 MOB ALLEGES ;LOVE JIHAD’ CASE, MAN BOOKED UNDER ANTI -CONVERSION LAW STALIN WRITES TO PM MODI OVER REPORTS OF SRI LANKAN GOVERNMENT AUCTIONING BOATS OF TAMIL NADU FISHERMEN WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden used an epithet to describe a reporter who shouted a question about inflation during a White House meeting with members of his Cabinet on pricing. Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked the president whether he thought inflation would be a “political li- ability” ahead of midterm elections. Biden’s reaction was caught on a hot mic. “That’s a great asset, more infla- tion,” Biden said. “What a stupid son of a b—-.” Last week, Biden was heard mocking another reporter for a “stupid question” on why he was waiting on Russian Pres Vladimir Putin “to make the first move” in Ukraine. Chennai: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Tuesday wrote to PM Narendra Modi, urging him to regis- ter its protest against the Sri Lankan govt’s decision to reportedly auction fish- ing boats belonging to the state. He urged the Centre to “register its disapproval in strongest possible terms at appropriate level and to prevail upon the Sri Lankan Govt to recall the advertisement published for auctioning TN fishing boats on which they do not have any legal rights”. The auctioning is slated to take place between February 7 and 11. —PTI Bengaluru: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said there is no discontent among his cabinet colleagues following their appointment as district in-charge mins and added that he has discussed it with them. “They are all united and there is no discontent. We are all committed to work for the welfare of the people and run the govt in the most appropriate way,” Bommai told mediaper- sons. Nearly six months after his government came to office, Bommai Monday had assigned districts to 28 cabinet ministers of which they will be in-charge while keeping the Bengaluru Urban district with himself. NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday announced immedi- ate assistance of $200,000 for relief and rehabilita- tion efforts in Tonga, which was hit by a massive volcanic eruption and a tsunami on January 15. The eruption of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano sent tsunami waves across the Pacific Ocean and was heard 2,300 km away in New Zealand. Accord- ing to NASA, the volcanic eruption was hundreds of times more powerful than the atomic bomb the US dropped on Hiroshima during World War 2. Ujjain: A Muslim man, who was allegedly beaten by a mob for travelling on a train with a Hindu woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, was on Monday booked under anti-conversion law based on the woman’s complaint. The woman claimed the accused had taken her “objectionable photos”. Earlier, police said that the mob had alleged it was a case of ‘love jihad’. INDIA NEW DELHI | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 05 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia VERY DENSE FOG EXPECTED OVER NORTH INDIA FOR NEXT TWO DAYS New Delhi: Severe cold accompanied by very dense fog is likely to hamper life in Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh over the next two days, Indian Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. The weatherman said that Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West UP will reel under cold to severe cold day conditions for the next three to four days. The very dense fog cover will affect lives in the region during nights and morning on Wednesday and Thursday, the IMD alert said, Rajasthan is expected to experience dense fog on the same dates. —PHOTO BY ANI
  7. 7. BIZ BUZZ NEW DELHI | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 06 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia FUTURE’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS turn down Amazon’s bailout offer New Delhi: Independ- ent directors of Future Retail Ltd (FRL) have turned down Amazon’s offer of financial sup- port to the company through a deal with pri- vate equity firm Sa- mara Capital, saying the offer is “plainly an attempt to buy the FRL assets on the cheap”. FRL’s independent directors had last week asked Amazon if the e- commerce giant was willing to give a long- term loan to avoid de- fault on repayment of `3,500 crore loan due on Jan 29. Amazon replied that it was willing to financially assist Fu- ture Retail through the Samara Capital deal but the retailer must shelve `24,713 crore deal with Reliance. The independent di- rectors of FRL, in a let- ter on Tuesday, said it is now clear that Ama- zon’s letters were “just a game of smoke and mirrors.” “Accordingly, we will not be assessing any proposals from you, un- til an actual solution which meets FRL’s cap- ital requirements and addresses concerns of its stakeholders, in a legally-compliant man- ner, is tabled,” said the letter. The independent directors said the price of `7,000 crore is “sig- nificantly below the amount needed to dis- charge FRL’s total lia- bilities”. “...FRL’s Bank liabil- ities and part of the committed vendors payments till just March 2022 itself ag- gregate to Rs 12,027.31 crores. When seen in the context of the fi- nancials of the Reli- ance transaction by way of the Scheme of Arrangement, your of- fer is plainly an at- tempt to buy the FRL assets on the cheap,” the letter stated. —PTI New Delhi: Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd (FRL) on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court re- questing it to pass a direction to restrain its lenders from declaring the company as a non-performing asset (NPA) in case of a default of `3,494.56 crore. Earlier this month, FRL had said it had missed the due date for the payment to banks and lenders as it could not sell assets due to its ongoing litigation with Amazon, impacting its monetisation plans. Moving an urgent petition on Tuesday, FRL has request- ed the apex court to issue a “direction restraining Respondent Nos.2-28 (lenders) from declaring the Petitioner No 1 (FRL) as a NPA.” —PTI FRL LAUNCHES SC CHALLENGE AGAINST OWN LENDERS OKAY TO RIL Maruti Suzuki Q3 profit falls 48% on chip crunch New Delhi: India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday reported a net profit of `1,011 crore, down 47.90% year-on-year (YoY) against a profit of `1,941.4 crore in the same quarter last year. The company said despite cost reduc- tion efforts, due to lower sales volume, high commodity prices and lower non-operating in- come on account of mark-to-market im- pact, its profits were comparatively lower. The revenue from the sale of products came in at `22,187 crore against ` 22,236 crore in the corre- sponding quarter last year. The company in- sisted that its results were not comparable given in the second and third quarter, the performance of the company was im- pacted due to elec- tronic component shortages. The com- pany sold a total of 4,30,668 units during the quarter. In the domestic market, the sales stood at 3,65,673 units against 467,369 units in Q3FY21. —PTI Due to lower sales volume, high commodity prices, Maruti Suzuki India’s profit were comparatively lower Sensexsnaps5-dayrout,rebounds367points Mumbai: Snapping its five-session losing streak, equity benchmark Sensex re- bounded 367 points on Tuesday, boosted by strong gains in Maruti, Axis Bank and SBI amid a sup- portive trend in European equi- ties. The BSE gauge ended 366.64 points or 0.64% higher at 57,858.15. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 128.85 points or 0.75% to close at 17,277.95. Maruti was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 7%, followed by Axis Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel and NTPC. On the other hand, Wipro, Ba- jaj Finserv, HDFC twins and RIL were among the laggards. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul ended sharply lower. —PTI New Delhi: Life Insurance Corp of India said its net profit zoomed to `1,437 crore in the first half of the fiscal 2021- 22 from a mere `6 crore in the same period of fiscal 2020-21 led by a sharp increase in income from investments despite a rise in benefits and bonuses paid even a net premi- um growth remained tepid. Net profit increased led by a 12% in income from investments including profit from the sale of investments, interest, dividends and rent during the six months ended Sept 2021. —PTI LIC FIRST HALF PROFIT ZOOMS AHEAD OF IPO Mumbai: Shares of Reli- ance Industries (RIL) were down 3% at `2,305 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day, falling 7% in the past two trading sessions, despite the company’s clarification on loan of `750 crore granted to Shapoorji Pal- lonji Company by its arm Reliance Ventures Limited (RVL). A sharp decline in stock price has seen, RIL’s market capitalisa- tion decline by `1.17 trillion in past two trading days. At 10:30 am, the stock traded 2.4% lower at `2,321 on the BSE, as compared to 0.47% decline in the SP BSE Sensex. The company’s market capitalisation stood at `15.69 trillion, the BSE data showed. —Agencies RIL SLIPS 7% IN 2 DAYS, LOSES OVER `1 TN IN M-CAP Rupee falls by 16 paise to 74.76 against $ Adani Wilmar GMP fizzles out ahead of IPO Mumbai: The rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 16 paise to close at 74.76 (provisional) against the US dollar due to month-end dollar demand from oil importers and a stronger dollar in overseas markets. Investors’ weak ap- petite for riskier assets also weighed on the rupee. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 74.60 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.57 and a low of 74.80 during the ses- sion. The rupee finally settled at 74.76, down by 16 paise over its previous close of 74.60. —PTI New Delhi: The latest rout in the broader markets has impacted sentiments of the primary markets, with the grey market premiums for latest debutants erod- ing sharply. The premium for Adani Wilmar, a joint venture between Gautam Adani led Adani Group and Singapore’s Wilmar Group, has halved during the recent market correction. It is commanding a premium of `45-50 or 20% over its higher range of the price in the grey market, which was around `100 earlier. —Agencies Unilever to cut 1,500 mgmt jobs in overhaul New Delhi: Unilever unveiled plans on Tuesday to cut about 1,500 management jobs in an overhaul aimed at easing shareholders’ con- cerns after a failed takeover bid and news that an activist investor had built a stake in the consum- er goods giant. The company which employs about 149,000peoplearound the world, said it would organise its business into five new divisions - beau- ty and wellbeing, per- sonal care, home care, nutrition, and ice cream. “Our new organisational mod- el has been developed over the last year ... Moving to five cate- gory-focused Busi- ness Groups will en- able us to be more responsive to con- sumer and channel trends, with crystal- clear accountability for delivery,” CEO said. Unilever, whose shares have fallen about 13%, last week effectively abandon plans to buy GlaxoS- mithKline’s consum- er healthcare busi- ness. —Agencies Unilever would organise its biz into beauty wellbeing, personal care, home care, nutrition and ice cream BPCL to invest `10K crore in six new city gas licences New Delhi: Bharat Pe- troleum Corporation Ltd on Tuesday said it will invest `10,000 crore over the next five years in setting up city gas distribution networks in the cities for which it secured licences in the latest bidding round. BPCL won licences to retail CNG to automo- biles and piped natural gas for cooking purpos- es in six geographical areas in the latest 11th bidding round. “After announcement of results of bidding, BPCL’s committed in- vestment in city gas dis- tribution (CGD) net- work, on a standalone basis, would increase to over Rs 22,000 crore for development of 23 GAs, including Rs 10,000 crore for the 6 new GAs,” BPCL said in a stock exchange filing. BPCL had won 6 GAs in 19 districts for set- ting up City Gas Distri- bution (CGD) networks, in the 11th bidding round of Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory (PNGRB). “The CGD footprints of BPCL, along with its JVs, will now extend to 48 GAs covering 94 dis- tricts in 18 states, across India,” it said. —PTI 33% MKT SHARE IMF cuts India’s economy growth forecast to 9% in FY22 New Delhi: The Inter- nationalMonetaryFund (IMF)hascutIndia’seco- nomicgrowthforecastto 9% for the current fiscal year ending March 31, joining a host of agen- cies which have down- graded their projections on concerns over the impact of a spread of newvariantof coronavi- rus on business activity and mobility . In its latest update of World Economic Out- look on Tuesday, the Washington-basedinter- national financial insti- tution, which had in Oc- tober last year projected a 9.5% GDP growth for India, put the forecast for the next fiscal FY23 (April 2022 to March 2023) at 7.1%. The Indian economy had contracted by 7.3% in the 2020-21 fiscal year. The IMF’s forecast for the current financial year is less than 9.2% that the government’s Central Statistics Office has predicted and 9.5% thattheReserveBankof India has estimated. According to the IMF, India’sprospectsfor2023 aremarkeduponexpect- ed improvements to credit growth and, sub- sequently, investment and consumption, build- ing on better-than-antic- ipated performance of the financial sector. The IMF said that global growth is expect- ed to moderate from 5.9 in 2021 to 4.4% in 2022, half a percentage point lowerfor2022thaninthe October .
  8. 8. NEW DELHI | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 07 NEWS www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia BJP Guj chief dismisses rumours of strife within party Polarisation suits both BJP, SP to consolidate vote bases in Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi New Delhi: Alleging that polarisation suits both the BJP and the SP to consolidate their vote bases in UP, Congress leader Priyanka Gan- dhi Vadra on Tuesday said the ruling party may end up being the largest beneficiary of this divisive rhetoric and therefore people needtobegivenachoice of another kind of poli- tics that doesn’t divide society on religious or caste lines. Citing that farm laws and the Lakhimpur Kheri incident caused “immense pain” to farmers, she also said the government’s “in- difference’’ and “hos- tile” approach towards the farmers will play an important part in deter- mining the outcome of the assembly polls in UP’s western belt. Priyanka Gandhi said her party will take a call on whether to forge a post-poll alli- ance once the election results are out and if and when such a situa- tion should arise. With her party going to the polls with a focus on women and an- nouncing that it will give 40% of tickets to them, she said women are 50% of the popula- tion and if they consoli- date into a political and electoral force by recog- nising their own value and strength in politi- cal terms, they can change the politics of our nation. Asked about the key issues in UP polls and whether the farm bills and the Lakh- impur Kheri incident will have an impact, she said different political parties are highlighting different issues, some of these are divisive and intended to polar- ise the debate along re- ligious or caste lines. “It is a reality of pol- itics in UP that elec- tions are fought and often won in this man- ner but I firmly believe that this has to change. Elections must be fought on issues of de- velopment, employ- ment, job creation, health services, educa- tion. These should be central to our discus- sion and debate.” The Congress in UP is working on a positive and progressive agenda, Priyanka said, adding that “we have refused to engage in a negative dis- course”. —PTI New Delhi: The gov- ernment on Tuesday imposed restrictions on the export of human hair, a move, according to the hair industry, would help in checking alleged smuggling of the product from India. Hair exports were earlier allowed without any restriction. But now an exporter would have to seek permis- sion or licence from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) under the Commerce Ministry. “The export policy of human hair, unworked, whether or not washed or scoured; waste of human hair or any oth- er form of raw human hair...has been put un- der restricted category, with immediate effect,” Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) Santosh Kumar Saran- gi said in a notification. Welcoming the move, member of Human Hair and Hair Products Manufacturers and Ex- porters Association of India Sunil Eamani said that it was their long-pending demand. Time and again, he has alleged that this la- bour intensive indus- try was facing a pecu- liar challenge of smug- gling of raw human hair to countries like Myanmar and China, which is hurting local industries and exports. “Now with this re- striction, only genuine exporters will be able to export the product,” he said. In India, West Bengal is the major hub for the industry be- sides Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. Major competi- tors of India are China, Cambodia, Vietnam and Myanmar. Raw human hair is mainly collected from households and tem- ples of these states and these primarily cater to the beauty market glob- ally. Two types of hair are collected in India - remy and non-remy hair. Remy hair, the best grade, is collected from temples where pil- grims donate their hair as part of a religious vow. This quality is mainly used to make hairpieces and wigs. Non-Remy hair is a household waste col- lected by small groups of people in villages and cities. They segre- gate that and sell to dealers. During April-No- vember this fiscal, hair exports stood at USD 144.26 million, while it was only USD 15.28 mil- lion in 2020-21. —PTI Govt imposes curbs on export of human hair UNDER CHECK NOW Human Hair Representational Image BJP holds meeting to discuss BMC poll plans TN Governer RN Ravi hails Tamil language Mumbai: The BJP held a meeting on Tuesday to chalk out plans for the BMC polls expected to take place in a few months time. All MLAs and MPs as well as other leaders from Mumbai took part in the meeting chaired by former CM and Lead- er of Opposition Deven- dra Fadnavis, said city MLA Ashish Shelar. “All the plans related to campaigning and mo- bilising of party work- ers were chalked out in the meeting. The BJP will face the civic polls with fresh vigour,” Shelar said. —PTI Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday paid glowing tributes to Tamil lan- guage, batting for its wider spread in the country and also stressed the need for students in the state to learn other Indian lan- guages. In his message on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day , Ravi cred- ited the state govern- ment’s “affirmative ac- tion” of providing 7.5% quota in enabling more govt school students to enroll in medical ad- missions in the state post introduction of NEET. “Tamil is the old- est living language in the world. It is enor- mously rich in literary, cultural and spiritual contents. It has en- riched several Bharati- ya languages. Its spread in the rest of the coun- try must be encour- aged,” he said. —PTI Students protest, block railway tracks for 5 hrs Kumar Pramod Patna: Rail services were affected here as students who appeared for Railway Recruit- ment Board’s Non-Tech- nical Popular Catego- ries exam 2021 staged a protest against “inaccu- rate exam results”. Hundreds of students blocked the Kolkata- New Delhi main rail- way line at Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Pat- na. Notably, the results of the RRB NTPC for CBT-1 exam was re- leased on January 15 for shortlisting the candi- dates for the CBT-2. “The Railway Re- cruitment Board has created a discrepancy in the results of group D. Our future appears bleak now,” said a pro- testor Ajit Kumar. “People have gath- ered here due to which train services were dis- rupted for some time but now trains are run- ning normally,” says Mukul Pankaj Mani, Additional SDM, Bihar Sharif. Patna district magis- trate (DM) Dr Chan- drashekhar Singh in- formed that the protes- tors had hampered the train services for nearly five hours and said that action will be taken against the culprits. OUR PARTY IS LIKE A FAMILY, THERE IS NO GROUPISM: PATIL First India Bureau Ahmedabad: A day af- ter it was reported that former Gujarat CM Vi- jay Rupani was side- lined and/or not invited for the Rajkot BJP event, Gujarat BJP President CR Patil on Tuesday attempted to downplay rumours of groupism. Addressing media persons on the day, he said, “We (the party) function like a family. And, Vijay Ru- pani was very much part of the PM’s virtual event, where he ad- dressed lakhs of page committee members.” On Monday, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel virtually inaugurated and dedicated an under- bridge in Rajkot. Party sources said that though former CM Ru- pani was in the city, he was neither invited to the event nor his name was on the host list. This development has sparked controversy that Rupani has been sidelined in the party and that whenever Patil is in Rajkot, he remains absent at every event. Last month, when Chief Minister Patel’s roadshow was organ- ized in Rajkot, Rupani did not show up for the event till Patil was pre- sent. This was a clear indication of differenc- es between the two lead- ers. Since Patil’s last me- dia address, specula- tions were rife that the BJP was preparing for early elections. Howev- er, he poured cold water on it by clarifying that the state assembly elec- tions will be held as scheduled in December. The BJP Gujarat chief also announced on Wednesday that the party was planning to fight polls by making developmental projects as its main issue. Last week, the state BJP unit selected its parliamentary board members. However, the absence of a represent- ative from the Brahmin community has not gone down well with community leaders. They have decided to take up the matter with senior party leaders and request inclusion of a Brahmin leader in the board. UNITED COLOURS OF INDIA A potter gives shape to an earthern lamp on his wheel on the eve of Republic Day in Vir village in Pune district of Maharashtra. —PHOTO BY VIJAYKUMAR HARISHCHANDRE Ex-IASofficers’lovetojump inpollfrayfromPhagwara Ashok Kaura Phagwara: Most of the Bureaucrats espe- cially IAS officers have much more at- traction to enter in politics from Phag- wara assembly Con- stituency (Reserve). After Som Parkash (BJP) and Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal (Con- gress), now it was the turn of Khushi Ram IAS (retired) who en- tered in politics in Phagwara and has been declared candi- date from “Sanyukat Samaj Morcha”. He is the third IAS officer who prefered Phagwara, to contest assembly elections. Som Prakash IAS (retired) had been elected MLA twice from this important constituency from BJP ticket, Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal IAS (retired) is the sitting MLA from Congress who won by-elections two and half years back when then MLA Som Parkash contest- ed and won Lok Sabha elections and now en- joying Union Minis- ter’s status. The seat was vacant, then Dhaliwal entered the poll fray and defeated BJP Candidate Rajesh Bagha with a big mar- gin of more than 22K votes. Now Samyukta Sa- maj Morcha has de- clared Khushi Ram IAS (retired) as its candidate from this constituency . Notably Khushi Ram has been the SDM of this city and has served as Deputy Commission- er in several cities in- cluding Hoshiarpur, Tarn Taran and Am- ritsar and has also been the Head of vari- ous Departments. He was the Chairman of IAS Association for Dalits and has received a special award for good perfor- mance from the Cen- tral Government. Som Parkash IAS (retired) has served as the Deputy commis- sioner of Faridkot, Hoshiarpur and Ja- landhar and has also held posts like the La- bour Commissioner, Punjab Urban Plan- ning and Develop- ment Authority chief administrator, man- aging director of the Punjab Financial Similarly Sitting MLA Balwinder Sin- gh Dhaliwal remained Deputy Commission- er at different places, worked as SDM Phag- wara also and was Di- rector Land Records Jalandhar before join- ing politics in the year 2019. BJP Gujarat unit President CR Patil Mumbai NSUI leader Suraj Singh Thakur meets Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi on Tuesday ANI Devendra Fadnavis chairs a meeting with BJP MLAs MPs ANI Tamil Nadu Guv RN Ravi Retd IAS BS Dhaliwal Retd IAS Som Parkash Retd IAS Kushi Ram KHUSHI RAM- 3RD FORMER IAS
  9. 9. COVID-19 UPDATE WORLD 56,25,139 TOTAL DEATHS 28,25,69,077 TOTAL RECOVERED 6,80,95,714 ACTIVE CASES 35,62,89,930 TOTAL CASES INDIA 4,90,462 TOTAL DEATHS 3,70,71,898 TOTAL RECOVERED 22,36,842 ACTIVE CASES 3,97,99,202 TOTAL CASES NEW DELHI | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 08 2NDFRONT www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Happy Republic Day to all of us! JAI HIND! —Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Editor-in-Chief, First India Apexcourtadjournshearingonplea challengingAsthana’sappointment New Delhi: The Su- preme Court on Tues- day adjourned till Feb- ruary 9, the hearing of a plea challenging the appointment of Indian Police Service (IPS) of- ficer Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Com- missioner. A bench headed by Justice Justice DY Chandrachud listed the matter for February 9 for final argument on the NGO Centre for Pub- lic Interest Litigation’s (CPIL) petition chal- lenging Asthana’s ap- pointment as Delhi Po- lice chief. The Court said that it is keeping two days - February 9 and February 10 - for the hearing on the petition. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the Centre while Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi was represent- ing Asthana. The NGO CPIL through its advocate Prashant Bhushan had approached the apex court in an appeal against the October 12, 2021 order of the Delhi High Court which had upheld the Centre’s de- cision to appoint Astha- na, Gujarat cadre 1984-batch IPS officer, as Delhi Police Commis- sioner four days before his superannuation on July 31, saying there was “no irregularity, il- legality or infirmity” in his selection. In the affidavit filed by the Centre, it has been maintained that he was picked “to provide effective policing on the recent law and order situation which arose in the National Capital Territory of Delhi”. The Central Govern- ment has informed the Supreme Court that there was a “compelling need” to appoint Indian Police Service Rakesh Asthana as the Delhi Po- lice Commissioner tak- ing into consideration the national capital’s “extremely challenging situations” of public or- der, policing issues, and their implications on national security . TheMinistryof Home Affairs(MHA)whilejus- tifying the appointment of Asthana as the Delhi Police commissioner, in- formed the apex court throughanaffidavitthat Asthana was appointed police chief of Delhi as a “special case of public interest”. Theaffidavitwasfiled on a plea of NGO CPIL against the Delhi High Court order of uphold- ing Asthana’s appoint- ment as police chief. Eight Delhi Police Commissioners had been appointed by the sameprocedurewithout any complaints from the petitioner, the Centre said while accusing the petitioner of harbour- ing a personal vendetta against Asthana. The affidavit stated, “Delhi is the capital of the country has a spe- cificandspecialrequire- ment which witnessed certain untoward and extremely challenging public order problems/ riots/crimeswhichhave an international impli- cation. This necessitat- ed the appointment of an experienced officer having diverse, multi- farious experience of heading a police force in any large State/Central Investigating Agency/ Para-military Security Forces, etc, to head the Delhi Police force.” It sought that the petitions challenging the appoint- ment to be dismissed. Asthana also filed separate affidavits in the plea saying peti- tions were filed in the top court following a scathing social media campaign to malign his reputation and that pe- titioner NGO and Prashant Bhushan har- boured a personal ven- detta against him. The Delhi High Court while dismissing a PIL challenging Asthana’s selection had said the justification and rea- sons given by the Cen- tre for appointing Asthana are plausible, calling for no interfer- ence in judicial review. —ANI THE PETITION Willensuremerit basedrecruitment inPunjabgovt:AAP Mahesh Kumar Chandigarh: Senior AAP leaders Harpal SinghCheemaandsen- iorleaderAmanArora have said that major reforms were needed intherecruitmentpro- cess of Punjab govern- ment departments and educational institu- tions and the AAP would bring these re- forms after forming the government in the state. The evil of tem- porary employment andoutsourcingof em- ployees,throughwhich SAD-BJPandCongress govts have been ex- ploiting the youth of Punjab,willbebrought to an end. They said that AAP govt would recruit people for the government jobs in Punjab on the basis of merit and the waiting list process, which was stopped by the previ- ous governments. Cheema said, “Tra- ditional parties’ govts are reluctant to issue merit lists especially waiting lists due to nepotism. They have to give govt jobs to their recommenda- tions or their rela- tives. But, in AAP govt all the rights of common people will be protected.” At -9.2 Cel, Gulmarg coldest place in JK Srinagar: As Chilla-i- Kalan entered its last week on Tuesday, the minimumtemperature in most parts of Kash- mir stayed several de- greesabovethenormal for this time of the sea- son, except in the tour- ist resort of Gulmarg, officials said here. Srinagar, the sum- mer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, record- ed a low of 1.8 degrees Celsius down from 2.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said. Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 9.2 de- grees Celsius up slightly from minus 9.5 degrees Celsius the previous night. Pahalgam, which also serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, re- corded a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius down from the previ- ous night’s minus 0.8 degrees Celsius, they said. The officials said Qazigund recorded the minimum of zero degrees Celsius, while the nearby south Kashmir town of Kok- ernag recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius. The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of 0.4 degrees Cel- sius. The MeT Office said there was fresh light snowfall at isolated places. It forecast light rain/snow at isolated places over next 24 hours as well. Afterwards, the weather is likely to stay mainly dry till the end of the month and there is no forecast of any major rain/snow till the end of January , it said. Kashmir valley is currently under the grip of the 40-day harshest winter peri- od known as ‘Chilla-i- Kalan’ which began on December 21 last year. ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’ is a period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies in- cluding the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley .. —PTI Political condition in WB “frightening”: Guv Dhankhar Kolkata: Calling the political condition pre- vailing in West Bengal “horrible and frighten- ing”, Goveror Jagdeep Dhankhar alleged on Tuesday the people of the state do not have the freedom to exercise their franchise freely and fearlessly . He also accused state assembly Speaker Bi- man Banerjee of trans- gressing constitutional norms, provoking sharp reactions from the rul- ing TMC dispensation. “We have seen post- poll violence of unprec- edentedlevel.Thosewho dared to vote according to their own volition had to pay the price with their life,” Dhankhar said after paying trib- utes at the statue of B R Ambedkarontheassem- bly premises on the Na- tional Voters Day . Noting that a fact- finding committee ap- pointed by the chairper- son of the National Hu- man Rights Commis- sion had observed that rule of the ruler and not the law prevails in the state, —PTI Rajiv Mehrishi ... From P1… Mehrishi, a resident of Jaipur, has been awarded Padma Bhushan for the ex- ceptional services he has rendered while holding various cov- eted positions. A 1978 batch IAS officer be- longing to the Ra- jasthan cadre, Mehri- shi was the 13th Comp- troller and Auditor General of India (CAG) and Vice-Chair- man of the United Na- tions Panel of Exter- nal Auditors. Prior to that, he also held high positions like Union Home Secretary, Un- ion Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary of Rajasthan. After President Ramnath Kovind gave his ap- proval to bestow the honour, the Home Sec- retary called up Mehrishi to inform about it and congratu- late him. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also tweeted his congratu- lations for Mehrishi and others. It has been announced to posthu- mously confer Padma Vibhushan to Kalyan Singh, former Gover- nor of Rajasthan. C h a n d r a p r a k a s h Dwivedi will be con- ferred with Padma Shri in the field of arts. Prithviraj movie director Dwivedi is a resident of from Dod- wa village Sirohi. He has made famous movies like Pinjar, Mohalla Assi and Chanakya serial. WB Goveror Jagdeep Dhankhar Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana AAP leaders Harpal S Cheema (L) and Aman Arora Bainsla, a ‘bhakta’ of Gehlot! First India Bureau Jaipur: Ailing Gurjar leader Colonel Kirodi Singh Bainsla was called upon by senior Congress leaders on Tuesday who enquired about Bainsla’s health. The leaders had made a beeline for the Gurjar leader’s residence and promi- nent leaders like Dr Raghu Sharma, Lal- chand Kataria and Dharmendra Rathore interacted with Bain- sla. Additionally, Min- isters Rajendra Yadav and Naurat Gurjar also accompanied the leaders. Themovecameabout as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok gehlot wanted to ensure that Bainsla is assured of all medical help from the state government. In fact, during their conversation, Rathore also made Bainsla speak to the Chief Min- ister over the phone and Gehlot, who has not been moving out of CMR since contracting Covid again recently, spoke to the Gurjar agi- tation leader at length, inquiring about Colo- nel Bainsla’s health condition. The Chief Minister also spoke to Colonel Bainsla’s daughter - IRS Sunita Bainsla and as- sured of all possible help for the treatment of Colonel Bainsla. But perhaps the big- gest takeaway and sur- prising factor from this impormptu meet was Bainsla’s claim that he was a devout ‘bhakta’ of CM Gehlot and also ex- pressed his gratitude fortheMBCreservation given to the Gurjars. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Colonel Kirodi Singh Bainsla The ailing Gurjar leader terms himself a devout devotee of Raj Chief Minister! Chandraprakash Dwivedi
  10. 10. www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 09 s a nation we are young and it is to the youngsters, the youth that we look to, to drive the na- tion to reach unsur- passable heights, to ensure that the tenets of our democracy live on beyond ourselves and to keep our Ti- ranga flying high. Freedom was won the hard way and a democratic nation requires daily sacrifices too for keeping democracy alive and kicking. The present generation with a global outlook and go- getter philosophy will be the one which will make India into a superpower, ably guid- ed by the elders of the society and the nation. I have great faith that the youth with its modern out- look, will rebuff the bindings of casteism, discrimination, injustice, inequality and keep the flag flying high with the commitment to Justice, Liberty for all in thought, be- lief and faith. For the nation to truly progress Equality of status and opportunity is a must and the dignity of the individual has to be main- tained at all costs. We are fortunate to have idols in this nation from the yesteryears whose philoso- phy we can follow and imbibe even today and work unitedly, hand in hand for the Unity and Integrity of the Nation. The words that I put here were written years ago in the Preamble to our Constitution and more than that, they formed the path of living for our political, social and spiritual leaders for cen- turies. It is time to recommit, to- day, to be the secular demo- cratic republic and as citi- zens ensure that our day to day thoughts, speech and ac- tions are towards a common goal- A Rising Shining India! A nation in which freedom, safety, expression and oppor- tunity is for one and all, not a few. Together- we can. JAI HIND! ANITA HADA anita.hada@firstindianews.com Greetings to all our readers on the 73rd Republic Day of our beloved nation, a day that commemorates the enactment of the constitution of India which came into effect on January 26, 1950, and made the nation into a republic. A ensure that the tenets of our democracy live on beyond ourselves and to keep our Ti- ranga flying high. Freedom was won the hard way and a democratic nation requires daily sacrifices too Greetings to all our readers on the 73rd Republic Day of our beloved nation, a day that commemorates the enactment of the constitution of India which came into effect on January 26, 1950, and made the nation into a republic. A NEW DELHI, WEDNESDAY JANUARY 26, 2022 Celebrating the patriotic spirit with First India are Sanya Hissaria, Simran Modi, Upadhi Jolotia, Tanu Choudhary, Astha Khandelwal, Devanshi Bugalia, Srishti Khatri, Rewati Upadhyay, Soumya Goyal, Megha Shyam Soni, Muskan Kamdar, Shubhda Panwar, Vasudha Tiwari, Vishakha Mathur and Sapna Bundwal —CONCEPT BY SHAAN AND PHOTOGRAPH BY SANTOSH SHARMA
  11. 11. 10-11 ETC www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia REPUBLIC DAY IS ALL ABOUT CELEBRATING PATRIOTISM. NO MATTER WHERE WE STAY, IN WHICH PART OF THE COUNTRY OR WORLD, IT’S THE SAME AMOUNT OF ENTHUSIASM THAT WE SHARE. FROM HOISTING THE INDIAN FLAG TO THE PARADE, FROM UPDATING SOCIAL SITES WITH PATRIOTIC POSTS OR WEARING TRICOLOURED ATTIRE AND CAPS, WE EXPRESS OUR LOVE, RESPECT AND GRATITUDE TOWARDS OUR INDIA IN VARIOUS WAYS. CITY FIRST BRINGS TO YOU SOME FAVOURITE SONGS OF OUR READERS WHICH LED A GENERATION TO THE LOFTY IDEALS OF PATRIOTISM AND FREEDOM! ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo...Zara Aankh Mein Bhar Lo Paani..Jo Shaeed Hue Hai Unki, Zara Yaad Karo Kurbaani...’ I can never stop singing this song once I hear it or think about it. What a song by Lata Mangeshwar! I really hope today’s generation develops this feeling of patriotism and serves the nation with honour, pride and dignity. I have always been so fond of Republic Day parade. Since my school days, this occasion holds a special place in my heart. —MAHIMA SHARMA Since childhood, we are not just listening to patriotic songs, but performing on those songs. One song has always been one of my favourite ones. ‘Aao baccho tumhe dikhaye”, from the movie Jagriti. This song is something we per- formed on stage in school, so it has even a more special memory. Now, I see it as a travel song, and I wonder if I can write a similar song someday to show the glory of my land. —ABHILASHA GARG AE WATAN WATAN MERE AABAAD RAHE TU.. ‘Teri Mitti’ is my first pick always when it comes to finding motivation in music. It evokes a thought of courage and the will to take on the world with a brave face. On days like Re- public Day and Independence Day, it only becomes all the more important and special to listen to it and may I add, on a cranked-up volume. I really wish people understand the value of patriotism and spread good vibes for the betterment of the nation. —ISHA PATEL ‘Hai Preet Jahan ki Reet Sada’, a song that never fails to make me happy. This song starts with recounting the incred- ible achievements of our nation, ‘Jab zero diya mere Bharat ne.’ and went on to dedicate the whole song towards the beautiful culture of our holy Land. It also reflects on us that we should seek inspiration from other countries, but at the same time keep that ‘Proud of Being Indian’ flame alive in our hearts. —AWADHESH PAREEK What a marvellous occasion to cherish and remember our favourite songs, our love for the nation. My favourite song is ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’, it depicts the true spirit of patriotism, in my opinion, it reminds us that no matter what, wherever we are INDIA, will always be the best place to live. No mat- ter what happens in my life, this song will always remind me that I am a part of this great nation and its beautiful rich culture. —AASTHA VASHISTH The song, ‘Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera’ is my favourite patriotic song as not only does it perfectly describe one’s loyalty towards the country but also sings the harmony of great India. It has to be one of the best songs and almost a ritual to listen to it on Republic Day after I watch the Parade on TV. Truly an inspiring song, infact, not just on occasions like Independ- ence Day or Republic Day, but generally too one can enjoy the lovely song. —SHAHAN ANSARI ndia is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day this year, a com- memoration of the date of January 26, 1950, when the Con- stitution of India came into effect. This day is celebrated with great pomp by organising an awe-inspir- ing ceremonious parade at the Raj- path, New Delhi. Apart from this, the Indian cinema industry has also played a major role in churning out real-life and untold sto- ries related to the freedom struggle. Along with, movies they have churned out some amazing songs that evoke patriotism. These tracks re- mind us of our historic past and the sacrifices made by the brave soldiers to protect the country and its citizens. Songs have always played an undisputed role in incit- ing the spirit of nationalism in the hearts of millions of Indians. Many patriotic songs, written by the liter- ary stalwarts of India have acquired legendary status and are still sung by people around the country. As India celebrates the 73rd Republic Day, City First brings to you our readers’ favourite songs which led a generation to the lofty ideals of patriotism and freedom. I MITALI DUSAD mitalidusad01@gmail.com Shahrukh Khan and Preity Zinta from ‘Aisa Des Mera’ song of Veer Zaara Sunny Deol from the iconic film ‘Border’ Akshay Kumar from the patriotic film ‘Kesari’ Shahrukh Khan’s still from ‘Chak De India’ Ajay Devgn’s still from ‘BHUJ: The Pride of India’ Sidharth Malhotra from ‘Shershah’ Shahrukh Khan and Preity Zinta from ‘Yeh Hum Khaan Aa Gaye Hai’ song of Veer Zaara The iconic moment of Lata Mangeshkar with Late Jawahar Lal Nehru during the song ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo’ written by the great poet Kavi Pradeep Kangana Ranaut’s bold avatar from Manikarnika Photojournalist Mukesh Kiradoo captured the Elite Miss Rajasthan’s models’ true spirit of patriotism at Statue Circle, Jaipur Tanu Choudhary and Muskan Kamdar show their patriotic colours NEW DELHI | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022
  12. 12. CITY FIRST S awan Gandhi, a leading fashion designer from Delhi launched his new collection - illume, inspired by the magical illumination caused by the onset of the night. The eponymous label by the self- taught designer aspires to create classy designs which are elegant and youthful with a touch of tra- ditional Indian design sensibility across menswear and womens- wear. The cocktail collection re- visits the gran- deur of glamour and melodramatic celebrations, craft- ed in flowy silhou- ettes and elevated withthedesigner’s signature sequin embroidery, is an ode to winter con- tours. As a contin- uation of the la- bel’s work with the finest of artisans, the focus has been on drama and glamour with exquisite hand-crafts- manship over embroidered crystal glass beads, adding a slight edge to an otherwise clean monochro- matic cocktail wear outfit. These techniques and colours have been adored and loved by ce- lebrities like Miss Universe - Harnaaz Sandhu, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Kharbanda, amongst others. Delhi experienced cold day conditions with the maximum temperature settling at 14.8 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the season’s average on Tuesday. —PHOTOS BY SHAZID CHAUHAN COLD DAY! AN UNSUNG FIGHTER! Mansi Agrawal U mabhai Kun- dapur was an unsung woman freedom fighter who fought for India’s freedom movement. For her, India’s inde- pendence meant more than dethroning the co- lonial powers and em- phasised social reforms such as education, af- fordable healthcare and women empower- ment. Amidst main- taining a low profile, she made an invaluable contribution to the freedom movement and was instrumental in laying the foundation for one of the largest voluntary organisa- tions in the country. She selflessly served the country and re- fused any honours or awards that came her way. Her initial step against the British was to give up the foreign goods and mobilise women through a door to door campaign. Amidst the tragedies she faced along with her life, she ended up acquiring a strong re- solve to uplift society and worked harder for her rights and free- dom. She also went through imprison- ment in Pune’s Ye- rvada Jail during the Dandi March. Unafraid of the Brit- ish, she even took the risk that one could only think of by the courage she had gath- ered for opening her home to the freedom fighters who sought refuge and a place to hide. However, Umbai’s bravery did not go un- noticed. In 1946, Gan- dhi appointed her as the head of Kasturba Trust. Under the Trust, she trained several women including young wid- ows and destitute in arts and crafts to make them self-suffi- cient. Umabai, who was defiant, a revolu- tionary , and a champion for disempowered wom- en, was hailed by Gan- dhi, admired by the free- dom fighters, and will always be celebrated by every generation for her extraordinary con- tribution. Grandeur of Glamour THE ERA OF FEMALE ENTREPRENEURS! odern Myth is a handcrafted, vegan leather and fashiona- ble bags brand made in India. Her brand has received im- mense appreciation from millennials for its design aesthetics and quality. Recently Oshi- na was seen raising funding with Saurabh on the popular Business reality show ‘Shark Tank’. What inspired you to develop your idea? Having worked in an export house(home de- cor) for over a year, I was pretty confident about my design aes- thetics. That is when I decided to start my lit- tle venture and hop on this beautiful entre- preneurial journey with my partner, Sau- rabh. Would you like to share a business tip for upcoming entre- preneurs? The best tip I would want to give upcom- ing women entrepre- neurs is to never un- dervalue yourself or your work. Start sav- ing, once you have the funds and the zeal to start, nothing can stop you from achiev- ing your dream. Do you think rais- ing funding as a women entrepre- neur is a challenge? As of now, I wouldn’t call myself an expert in raising funds since shark tank was our first experience in front of any investor. However, I would say that being a woman entrepreneur is a huge challenge in it- self. How was your expe- rience at the shark tank and one takea- way that you would want to share? Loved and adored four sharks out of 5 and their feedback is what we’re trying to imple- ment at Modern Myth. The fact that we got to present ourselves in front of the entire na- tion, is a matter of pride in itself. What is your take on the term ‘Rela- tionship Risk’? Being business part- ners we know how we have to draw a line be- tween our professional and personal lives. Eve- ry partnership has a risk, and can part ways but if you align well with your partner, eve- rything else becomes irrelevant. Saurabh and I, have a vision for Modern Myth, and we shall achieve it one day, TOGETHER. NITIKA PANJWANI cityfirstdel@gmail.com Indian businesses are getting a much-needed non-androgenic perspective.Women are coming up to celebrate entrepreneurial ideas. Despite these successes, women continue to face more challenges than men. First India talked to Oshina Hans, Founder of Modern Myth about her journey as a businesswoman. M Oshina and Saurabh with Rannvijay Singha Umabhai Kundapur EXTENSIVE EXPOSURE W adhwani Foundation and the National Entrepreneurship Network announcedthelaunchof theWadhwaniTakeoff ProgramonMonday . The Wadhwani TakeOff program will give shortlisted participants extensive exposure to the famed entrepreneurial ecosystem of theValleythroughnetworkingexposurewithentrepreneurs, mentorship by business leaders and entrepreneurs, and agoldenopportunitytopitchideastoinvestors.Speaking on the Wadhwani TakeOff launch, Sanjay Shah, Chief Operating Officer, said, “The Indian startup ecosystem skyrocketedin2021with78unicornsand8IPOstobecome the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world.” Wad- hwani Takeoff seeks to encourage and excite students al- ready enrolled in the NEN entrepreneurship course. —CITY FIRST EMPOWERED! Seven year old Abdija Singh, a resident of Dwarka, New Delhi studies in class 2. She is an extraordinary child with an astonishing ability to grasp and at the age of 2 she learnt to recite complex Sanskrit Shlokas with utmost ease. She has now made her mark at public speaking, winning various events and competitions at school, state and global levels. She is an avid reader, enjoys dancing, a passionate singer and is able to play the keyboard very well. Her Grandfather being a veteran IAF officer, she has been provided with best of opportunities and an environment conducive for her progress. Her proud parents Capt Vishal and Neha, family and school have all contributed towards her assiduous upbringing, providing her a safe stimulating environment, that promotes natural growth and development. Her YouTube videos garner a lot of likes too. Abdija Singh Sawan Gandhi 12 NEW DELHI | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia CITY BUZZ Sanjay Shah

×