26012022 first india lucknow min

Related Books

There Is Nothing for You Here: Finding Opportunity in the Twenty-First Century Fiona Hill
(4/5)
Free
Freedom Sebastian Junger
(4.5/5)
Free
Pastels and Pedophiles: Inside the Mind of QAnon Mia Bloom
(2.5/5)
Free
How to Prepare for Climate Change: A Practical Guide to Surviving the Chaos David Pogue
(5/5)
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3/5)
Free
The Triumph of Nancy Reagan Karen Tumulty
(0/5)
Free
The Constitution of Knowledge: A Defense of Truth Jonathan Rauch
(3.5/5)
Free
Beautiful Things: A Memoir Hunter Biden
(1/5)
Free
White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide Carol Anderson
(3.5/5)
Free
The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World Melinda Gates
(4.5/5)
Free
Hot, Flat, and Crowded 2.0: Why We Need a Green Revolution--and How It Can Renew America Thomas L. Friedman
(3.5/5)
Free
The Wretched of the Earth Frantz Fanon
(3/5)
Free
Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic Sam Quinones
(4.5/5)
Free
No Logo: No Space, No Choice, No Jobs Naomi Klein
(4/5)
Free
No Place to Hide: Edward Snowden, the NSA, and the U.S. Surveillance State Glenn Greenwald
(4.5/5)
Free
The Republic by Plato Plato
(3/5)
Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
This Is Ohio: The Overdose Crisis and the Front Lines of a New America Jack Shuler
(4.5/5)
Free
Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy Jamie Raskin
(4.5/5)
Free
Our Class: Trauma and Transformation in an American Prison Chris Hedges
(5/5)
Free
Move: The Forces Uprooting Us Parag Khanna
(4/5)
Free
South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation Imani Perry
(0/5)
Free
The Genome Defense: Inside the Epic Legal Battle to Determine Who Owns Your DNA Jorge L. Contreras
(4.5/5)
Free
Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds Huma Abedin
(4.5/5)
Free
Madison's Sorrow: Today's War on the Founders and America's Liberal Ideal Kevin O'Leary
(4/5)
Free
Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order: Why Nations Succeed or Fail Ray Dalio
(4.5/5)
Free
The Chancellor Kati Marton
(4.5/5)
Free
We Are Not Refugees: True Stories of the Displaced Agus Morales
(4/5)
Free
Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency Michael Wolff
(4/5)
Free
Red Roulette: An Insider's Story of Wealth, Power, Corruption, and Vengeance in Today's China Desmond Shum
(4.5/5)
Free
Here, Right Matters: An American Story Alexander Vindman
(4.5/5)
Free
The Trigger: Narratives of the American Shooter Daniel J. Patinkin
(5/5)
Free
Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic Scott Gottlieb
(4/5)
  1. 1. YOGI, MAURYA SLAM AKHILESH OVER ‘CHINA, NOT PAKISTAN’ REMARK Lucknow: Chief Min- ister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused the Samajwadi Party of promoting gun culture and sought to corner its president Akhilesh Ya- dav over his remark that India’s real enemy is China, not Pakistan. “Those who do not think Pakistan is an en- emy and consider Jin- nah a friend, what can be said about their edu- cation and vision. They call themselves social- ists but the truth is that ‘tamanchawad’ (gun culture) is running in their veins,” Yogi Adi- tyanath said in a tweet in Hindi without taking any name. Deputy Chief Minis- ter Keshav Prasad Mau- rya said, “I believe Akh- ilesh Yadav is probably not well. A person who has been the chief min- ister of the biggest state of the country cannot pass such re- marks.” Maurya said the Sa- majwadi Party will be- come ‘Samaptwadi Party’ on March 10, the day when the votes will be counted. NEW CONTROVERSY CM Yogi Adityanath with Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya at the flagging off ceremony of BJP campaign chariots in Lucknow on Saturday. Union Minister Anurag Thakur and party state chief Swatantra Dev Singh were also present. —PHOTO BY ANI LUCKNOW l WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 l Pages 12 l 3.00 RNI NO. UPENG/2020/80229 l Vol 2 l Issue No. 76 PM lauds EC,India’s electoral process at BJP’s workers meet New Delhi: Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi on Tuesday while interact- ingwithmembersof the Bharatiya Janata Party lauded Election Com- mission and said that India’s electoral process has set a benchmark for various counties. “India is one of the countries where the Election Commission (EC) can issue notices to people and transfer officials. Our EC and electoral process set a benchmark for various countries,” said PM Modi. PM Modi’s re- mark on the election commission comes on the same day as India celebrates National Vot- ers Day . PM Modi was inter- acting with panna sami- ti members from Guja- rat on audio via the NaMo app. —ANI NATIONAL VOTERS’ DAY MAJOR BLOW TO CONGRESS SURGE IN HOME ISOLATION CASES Anewbeginningforme:Cong’s RPNSinghjumpsship,joinsBJP New Delhi: In a major setbacktoCongress,spe- cially the Gandhi sib- lings, and its aggressive election efforts in UP, CWC member & AICC office bearer RPN Singh quit the party on Tues- day and joined the BJP. Singh was a minister of state in the UPA II gov- ernment. “Today, at a time, we are celebrating forma- tion of our great Repub- lic, I begin a new chap- ter in my political jour- ney . Jai Hind,” he tweet- ed along with his resig- nation letter addressed to Cong Prez Sonia Gan- dhi. “This is a new be- ginning for me & I look forward to my contribu- tion to nation-building under visionary leader- ship & guidance of PM Modi, BJP Prez JP Na- dda & Home Minister Amit Shah,”Singh tweeted. —PTI ‘BJP leadership ‘cutting Yogi to size’: Priyanka Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said fielding CM Yogi from his home turf Gorakhpur Priyanka said, “Looks to me like his leadership is at- tempting to cut him to size. It’s an open s e c r e t that they have been wanting to do so for sometime. Their inter- nal pushes & pulls are beginning to reveal themselves in public now. I suppose in an au- tocratic system like theirs, there can only be one supreme leader,” Cong gen secy said.—PTI RPN’s IMPACT ON POLLS & PARTY Electorally, his exit from the grand old party will have limited impact given that he is not a pan-UP leader & his sphere of influence is confined to Kushi Nagar LS seat, adjoining Gorakhpur, which he represented in 2009. His old Assembly seat of Padrauna, which he rep- resented thrice from 1996 - 2009, falls in Kushi Nagar. But Singh’s exit is politically damaging to Congress as he is considered to be one of the ‘Gen Next’ leaders. Though he is 57 yrs old, he was seen as among leaders who would be part of Rahul Gandhi’s future Congress. The battle which Congress party is fighting can be fought only with brav- ery ... It requires courage, strength and Priyanka Gandhi Ji has said that coward people can’t fight it —Supriya Shrinate, Congress spokesperson Union Minister Mandaviya directs states, UTs to bolster teleconsultations New Delhi: In view of a substantial number of COVID-19 patients recuperating in home isolation,UnionHealth Minister Mansukh Mandaviyainteracting with health mins, bu- reaucrats & adminis- trators of 9 states & UTs asked to focus on expanding reach of tel- econsultation services to provide timely healthcare. —PTI STEALTH OMICRON SYMPTOMS DIFFICULT TO DISCERN FROM DELTA, SAYS EXPERT In recent findings, it came to light that it is difficult to differentiate between Delta & BA.2, infectious sub-variant Omicron, or so-called stealth variant un- less genome sequencing is done. Explaining this, Dr Harsh Mahajan, Founder-Chief Radiologist, Mahajan Imaging said, “What happens in BA.2, an Omicron sub-variant, is that S-gene drop-off doesn’t happen with RT-PCR. It’s also known as ‘stealth variant’ as it’s similar on thermo fisher RT-PCR kit, to what Delta was.”“Hence if we don’t do genome sequenc- ing, we won’t be able to differentiate between Delta & this so-called stealth variant or BA.2”. —ANI The press and offices of First India will remain closed on January 26, 2022, on account of Republic Day. There will, therefore, be no edition of the paper on January 27, 2022. —Editor HOLIDAY NOTICE OUR EDITIONS: OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR, AHMEDABAD, JAIPUR, AHMEDABAD, LUCKNOW & NEW DELHI LUCKNOW & NEW DELHI www.firstindia.co.in www.firstindia.co.in www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ twitter.com/thefirstindia twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia instagram.com/thefirstindia instagram.com/thefirstindia REPUBLIC DAY 2022 PADMA AWARDS ANNOUNCED The Padma Bhushan will also be conferred on Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla PadmaVibhushantoGen Rawat,KalyanSingh n the eve of the Republic Day, the Centre on Tuesday an- nounced the list of recipients of Padma awards. Among other honours, first CDS late General Bipin Rawat & former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh have been award- ed the Padma Vibhush- an. The Padma Bhushan will be conferred on Cong leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, ex-WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattachar- jee, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alpha- bet CEO Sundar Pichai & SII MD Cyrus Poona- walla. Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech Chair- man Krishna Ella, his co-founder wife Suchi- tra Ella. Olympians Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bha- gat Vandana Kataria, and singer Sonu Nigam will be awarded the Padma Shri. R-Day: President Kovind remembers contribution of India’s freedom fighters New Delhi: During his address to the country on Republic Day eve, President Ram Nath Kovind remembered the contribution of freedom fighters in India’s inde- pendence movement. “On this occasion, let us also remember the great freedom fighters who showed incomparable courage in their pursuit of the dream of Swaraj and fired up the people to fight for it”. “Two days ago, on January 23, all of us observed the 125th birth anniver- sary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose who had adopted the energising salutation of ‘Jai Hind’. His quest for independ- ence and his ambition to make India proud inspired all of us,” said president Kovind while remembering Netaji. O RAJIV MEHRISHI AND 4 OTHERS FROM RAJ GET PADMA AWARDS Mehrishi gets Padma Bhushan. Four others - Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia, Avani Lekhara; Chandraprakash Dwivedi and Ramdayal Sharma for arts, also named for Padma awards Aditi Nagar New Delhi: Former Rajasthan Chief Sec- retary- IAS Rajiv Mehrishi - has been named as a recipient of the prestigious Padma Bhushan award. On Tuesday , President Ram Nath Kovind gave his ap- proval to this effect after which Home Secretary called and congratulated Mehri- shi, who has been named for the award for excellent services as a bureaucrat. Mehrishi has been the former Home Sec- retary& FinanceSec- retary of the country & also served as CAG from 2017 to 2020. Mehrishi has been appointed as Chair- man of NSE IFSC, a wholly owned sub- sidiary of National Stock Exchange. OLYMPIAN NEERAJ CHOPRA GETS PARAM VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL SECURITY BEEFED UP AHEAD OF R-DAY, FRS INSTALLED @ 30 LOCATIONS 939 POLICE MEDALS ANNOUNCED Subedar Neeraj Chopra, first Indian track & field athlete to win a gold medal at Olympic games & serv- ing in Indian Army’s 4 Rajputana Rifles, has been awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) for his distinguished service. Chopra’s name figures in list of Army per- sonnel awarded for their gallantry. In order to keep check on people coming to watch R-Day Parade, Delhi cops installed Facial Recognition Systems & CCTV cameras to strengthen security. “We have installed Facial Recognition Systems at 30 different locations, including 6 entry points for frisking. FRS has a database of 50,000 suspected criminals,” they said. A total of 939 service medals, including 189 for gallantry, was announced by Centre for personnel of various central & state police forces on the eve of Republic Day. COPS PUT POSTERS OF TERRORISTS Delhi Police put up 4 posters of suspected Al-Qaeda terrorists near Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place, that mentioned 4 individuals having links with group. CRUCIAL READ SENSEX SOARS 366.64 PTS TO END AT 57,858 DELHI: 8-YR-OLD GIRL GANG- RAPED, TWO DETAINED New Delhi: On Tues- day, he BSE Sensex ended 366.64 points or 0.64 per cent higher at 57,858.15. Similarly, the NSE Nif- ty rose 128.85 points or 0.75 per cent to close at 17,277.95. New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sent a notice to the police seeking imme- diate action against a group of unidentified men who allegedly raped an eight-year- old girl. The girl is currently in the ICU “battling for life”, according to DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal. The police said they received the notice and have started investigation. Two suspects have been detained. Foreignfundinglicence: NoSCrelieffor6kNGOs SC seeks Centre, EC response on poll freebies New Delhi: SC on Tues- day issued notices to Centre & EC seeking their response to a PIL seeking a direction to seize election symbol or de-register a political party that promises or distributes ‘irrational freebies’ from public funds before polls. A bench comprising CJI NV Ramana & Justices AS Bopanna & Hima Kohli observed, “It is a serious issue & freebies budget goes beyond reg- ular budget. Eventhough its not a corrupt practice, but it creates a uneven playing field.” —PTI New Delhi: The Su- preme Court has de- clined immediate relief to NGOs including Mis- sionaries of Charity who lost FCRA registra- tion after the Centre said that the extension of the licence was given to NGOs which filed ap- plications. Refusing to pass an interim order to protect the 6,000 NGOs, the court asked them to make a presentation be- fore the Centre for the renewal, which would then take a decision as per the law. The top court said it does not want to inter- fere in the matter and that the NGOs should first approach the gov- ernment. If they are unhappy with deci- sions, the matter could be heard in court. —PTI CORONA CATASTROPHE UP 11,583 NEW CASES 1,854 NEW CASES IN LUCKNOW 15 NEW DEATHS
  2. 2. UTTAR PRADESH LUCKNOW | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 02 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia BATTLE FOR MUSLIM VOTES INTENSIFIES First India Bureau Lucknow: With the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owai- si, having fielded Maul- ana Umair Madani from the Deoband As- sembly seat in Saharan- pur district, the fight for Muslim votes in western Uttar Pradesh is bound to intensify. Maulana Umair Mada- ni comes from a promi- nent Madani family of Deoband. His father Maulana Masood Madani was a former minister in the Uttarakhand govern- ment, his uncle Maula- na Mahmood Madani is president of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and his grandfather Arshad Masani is principal of Islamic seminary of Darul Uloom Deobad. The family wields con- siderable influence over Muslims in the region. “The entry of the Madani family mem- ber in the Assembly polls has made the con- test interesting in the western UP region be- cause of the influence they have over the lo- cal people,” said Tau- fiq Qureshi, a local journalist. The Muslim vote is decisive in deciding the fate of candidates in Sa- haranpur and adjoining districts. The SP, BSP and AIMIM are vying for Muslim votes to ensure victory of their candi- dates in t Rohilkhand region. AIMIM has fielded Mushir Tareen from the Sambhal, Shakeel Ashrafi from Asmoli Assembly seat, Lalita Kumar from Nagina seat, Mohiuddeen from Barhapur seat, Khalid Zama from Bilari seat, Maulana Laique from Nanpara seat and Haji Qumail Ashraf Khan from Kursi assembly seat. Interestingly, the Ba- hujan Samaj Party is also making a bid for Muslim votes. The par- ty has fielded 16 Mus- lims in constituencies that go to polls in the first phase and 23 in the second phase. The Bhagidari Pari- vartan Morcha formed by Owaisi includes the Jan Adhikari Party led by Babu Singh Kushwa- ha, the Bharat Mukti Morcha led by Vaman Meshram, Janata Kran- ti Party led by Anil Sin- gh Chauhan and Bharatiya Vanchit Sa- maj Party led by Ram Prasad Kashyap. The SP, BSP and AIMIM are vying for Muslim votes to ensure victory of their candidates in Rohilkhand in UP —FILE PHOTO NEW FRONT First India Bureau Lucknow: They are children of political leaders, who have served as quintessen- tial backroom boys when their parents contested the elections. Now these backroom boys are yearning to take to the centre stage of UP politics by con- testing elections and their parents are lobby- ing for their tickets. Neeraj Singh, the younger son of Union Defence Minister Ra- jnath Singh, had man- aged the campaign of his father along with a dedicated team of workers in 2014 and 2019. Neeraj is now aspir- ing for a ticket for him- self from Lucknow while his elder brother Pankaj is already seek- ing re-election from his Noida seat. Lobbying for Neeraj is being done very discreetly in Delhi. BJP MP Rita Bahu- guna Joshi has been very vocally lobbying for a ticket for her son Mayank Joshi, who had managed her cam- paign in the 2017 As- sembly polls and then the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He gave up his job in the UK to help his mother in her polit- ical career. Rita is wanting the Lucknow Cantt seat that she won in 2017 for Mayank and has even offered to quit her Lok Sabha seat if the ‘one family, one ticket’ rule applies in the party . Aditya Yadav, son of Shivpal Singh Yadav, is another son who is as- piring for an electoral debut in these elec- tions. Shivpal Singh Yadav is contesting his Jaswantnagar seat and Aditya is eyeing anoth- er seat. Aditya is also seen meeting party workers from all over the state and addressing issues related to the party . SP sources said that Akh- ilesh Yadav is averse to fielding family mem- bers in these elections in order to demolish the nepotism charge and Aditya may finally not get a ticket. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal is also trying for a ticket for his son Abhishek Pal from Sid- dhartha Nagar while BJP MP Kaushal Kishore too is aspiring for a ticket for his sons, Vikas and Ayush, from rural constituencies of Lucknow. At least two Gover- nors, Kalraj Mishra of Rajasthan and Phagu Chauhan of Bihar, are also trying for tickets for their sons. Once backroom boys, now transforming into aspiring MLAs POLL WINDOW BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi with her son Mayank Joshi who left his UK job to help his mother in politics. —FILE PHOTO For peaceful polls: Over 44,000 challaned in Muzaffarnagar Lucknow: Over 44,000 people have been challaned and 1,038 crimi- nals were booked under the Gang- sters Act in the district so far to ensure peaceful and fair poll, a senior official said. According to DistrictMagistrate Chander Bhushan Singh, the action hasalsobeentaken under Goonda Act against 416 people of which 83 were expelled for six months as a pre- cautionary meas- ure.Meanwhile, SSP Abhishek Ya- dav said that to en- sure peaceful polls, 16 arms manufacturing factories were busted in the dis- trict recently and large number of illegal arms and ammunition was seized in the district. —PTI DHARMIK YATRA! Ramanandacharya’s procession being taken out from Khak Chowk in the Magh Mela area, in Prayagraj on Tuesday. Rainbow combination with OBC majority in SP’s 1st list First India Bureau Lucknow: The Sama- jwadi Party has fallen back on “social engi- neering” of its own to reach out to several communities in tickets distribution. The party in its first list of 159 candidates has given largest chunk of 52 seats to non-Yadav OBCs. The party, while laying emphasis on backward communities in ticket distribution, has given indication that route to power goes through this section of the society . The list also included 31 Muslims, 10 Brah- mins, 31 Dalits, 18 Ya- davs, five Thakurs, nine Vaish, two sikhs and one Kayastha. The SP president Akhilesh Ya- dav has thus tried to present a rainbow coali- tion of communities in his first list. The SP has so far given 11 tickets to women. His uncle Shivpal Ya- dav will contest from his traditional seat Jas- want Nagar (Etawah). Otherprominentnames in the list are Dharam Singh Saini (Nukur), Nahid Hasan (Kairana), Mohd Azam Khan (Rampur), his son Ab- dullah (Swar Tanda). In the first list the party has given ticket to 27 sit- ting MLAs. There are a total 48 SP MLAs. The party has also adjusted those who had come from other parties. Interestingly except Shivpal Yadav none from Yadav family has so far been given ticket to contest UP election. Akhilesh will be con- testing election from Karhal in Mainpuri. The SP’s ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) which will be contesting on 33 seats from West UP has so far given tickets to 14 OBCs, including 10 Jats, two Gurjars, five Mus- lims, three Brahmins, two Thakurs and Saini and Vaish one each. The seat allocation to an- other ally-Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) is yet to be made. It is learnt another ally Apna Dal (K) president Krishna Patel will be contesting election from Rohaniya in Mir- zapur. The ruling BJP and main opposition SP have cast their lot be- hind the well-en- trenched backward communities to win the UP elections. The SP has been mak- ing efforts to widen its base by reaching out to non-Yadav OBCs, as it was reflected in its first list. Similarly, the BJP, which has so far de- clared 196 candidates has given tickets to 76 OBC, 34 Thakur, 24 Brahmins, 38 Dalits, 13 Vaish, six Punjabis, three Tyagis and two Kayastha. Thus, the BJP and SP have been trying to match each other in caste combina- tion in the ticket distri- bution. The BJP has fielded 26 women. Similar tactics of social engineering has also been adopted by the BSP which has been try- ing to regain lost ground by following Dalit-Muslim-Brahmi- OBC formula in the ticket distribution. It is to be noted that Akhilesh Yadav has been trying to throw away “Yadav Tag” by aggressively reaching out to non-Yadav OBCs, which was amply dem- onstration in induction of BJP ministers Swa- mi Prasad Maurya, Dara Singh Chauhan and Dharm Singh Saini into SP. The SP’s move has also largely made the UP election bipolar. UP min gets EC notice for son distributing cash Lucknow: After the video of the son of UP minister Anil Sharma, the BJP candidate from Shikarpur assembly segment, allegedly dis- tributing money to peo- ple went viral, the re- turning officer for the constituency has sought the minister’s explanation within 24 hours. The viral video purportedly shows Sharma’s son Kush dis- tributing Rs 100 notes to people amid the sounds of drum beats near his vehicle. It has been claimed that people taking mon- ey from Minister’s son were drummers. —PTI NOMINATION OF MAN ACCUSED OF 2018 BULANSHAHR MOB VIOLENCE REJECTED B u l a n d s h a h r : The nomination of Yogesh Raj, who was briefly ar- rested for his alleged role in the 2018 mob vio- lence in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, has been rejected for the state As- sembly elections, offi- cials said Tuesday . He had put forth his candidature as an inde- pendent candidate from the Syana Assembly seat in Bulandshahr district, according to lo- cal election officials. The nomination pa- pers had been filed un- der the name Yogesh Kumar but rejected dur- ing the scrutiny process on Monday over incom- plete information, the officials said. In the affidavit, the Class 12 pass has men- tioned his age as 26 and also declared that there are two criminal cases against him in which verdict is awaited. This included the 2018 mob violence episode for which he was arrested. Police Inspector Sub- odh Kumar Singh and local resident Sumit had died of bullet inju- ries after the violence broke out in the Syana area of Bulandshahr in December 2018.Yogesh Raj was among 80 peo- ple, of which 27 were named and rest were ‘unknown’. —PTI Yogesh Raj —FILE PHOTO Yogesh’s Nomination papers were rejected due to incomplete information —FILE PHOTO EC issues notification for third phase of UP elections Lucknow: The State Election Commission on Tuesday issued the notification for the third-phase assembly election in Uttar Pradesh. In the third of the seven-phase elections, polling will be held in 59 assembly seats spread over 16 districts on February 20.The dis- tricts are Hathras, Firo- zabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Far- rukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kan- pur Dehat, Kanpur Na- gar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lal- itpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba. —PTI — PHOTO BY ANI —FILE PHOTO —FILE PHOTO
  3. 3. UTTAR PRADESH LUCKNOW | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 03 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia CRUCIAL READ CONGRESS HAS BECOME A LOCAL PARTY: MUKHTAR ABBAS NAQVI New Delhi: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday hit out at Congress stating that the nega- tive politics of the national political party has turned it into a local party. ‘Congress used to be a national party earlier, but now it has become a local party due to its negative politics. Everyone can see the condition of the party today,” Naqvi said. “People who think that power is their birthright, they suffer like this only,” he added. OVER 11K NEW COVID CASES IN UP, 1,850 IN LKO Lucknow: One Cov- id-19 patient died while 1,854 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Lucknow as the state recorded a total of 11,583 new cases of Covid and 15 deaths on Tuesday. Two deaths each were reported from Ghazi- abad and Moradabad districts. Uttar Pradesh also reported 18,875 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 86,563 and in Lucknow it is 16,022. SLOGANS RAISED AGAINST BJP MLA ONVISITTOVILLAGE CONGRESS VETERAN ANAND PRAKASH RESIGNS ALLEGING NEGLECT OF WORKERS Muzaffarnagar: Umesh Malik, incumbent BJP MLA from Budhana constituency and also the party’s nominee for the upcoming polls, faced the ire of the people as he walked through an alley on Tuesday. The MLA, along with his support- ers, was at Rasool- pur Jatan village, in connection with some election-related work. The villagers gathered on both sides of the alley and shouted slo- gans against Malik and the BJP. Barabanki: Veteran Congress leader and former MP Anand Prakash Gautam resigned from the party alleg- ing neglect of workers. Gautam alleged due to money and muscle power of prominent leaders in the district, grassroot and hardworking workers were being neglected. Gautam was a member of Rajya Sabha for two terms. Without taking the name of former MP PL Punia, Gautam alleged a senior leader of the party was trying to ‘fix his equations’ to make his son win from Jaidpur seat and has no time for other candidates. First India Bureau Lucknow: The Yogi governmenthasimple- mented a slew of pre- ventive measures to checkthethirdwaveof the Covid pandemic. Under the stringent containment mecha- nism implemented to check spread of Cov- id-19, the government has not only imposed night curfews across the state, but also, has stepped up vigilance in all 75 districts and surveillance on the state borders. Nearly 73,000 sur- veillance committees, that played an effec- tive role in bringing down the spread of Covid, have been re- activated in urban and rural areas in light of the third wave. Industrial units have been asked to set up Covid help desks and daycare centres. Under the drive, from January 24 to 29, healthcare workers including ASHAs, an- ganwadi workers, members of surveil- lance committees are visiting houses to bring down transmis- sion levels. In addi- tion, a list of infants and newborns who have not been inocu- lated with essential vaccines yet, is also being prepared. Be- sides, people yet to get vaxed against Covid are being identified. First India Bureau Lucknow: A police constable, deployed in security of HC Justice near CM residence here, received bullet injury early in the morning. R a g h v e n d r a Mishra, ADC (Cen- tral) here said consta- ble Manoj Kumar Maurya, posted in 30 Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC), was deployed in HC Judge Rakesh Srivas- tava’s security . When he was on duty his loaded rifle slipped from his hand and it fired, and the bullet penetrated chin of the constable. He was rushed to the trauma centre where his condition was stat- ed to be critical. Hesaid guardswere on3-hrshiftandManoj was on duty from 0100 hrsto0400hrsonTues- day . The incident oc- curred at around 0330 hrs and Mishra was rushed to Civil hospi- tal from where he was referred to Trauma centre when his condi- tion worsened. Lucknow: Banonphys- ical electioneering for the assembly polls amid a spurt in Covid cases has taken a toll on the shops selling publicity material with people in the business complain- ing that they are not even able to meet their daily expenses. The shops equipped with colourful publicity material, dotting the ar- eas adjacent to different political party offices in the state capital, await buyers even though the partyofficesinthevicin- ity continue to witness a heavyturnoutof leaders and ticket seekers. TheElectionCommis- sion has extended the ban till January 31 on physical poll rallies and roadshows ahead of the next month’s assembly elections in five states. The curb was imposed by the poll panel while announcingtheschedule earlier this month on ac- countof asurgeinCovid cases in the country . “Every day I think it would be a better busi- ness but so far it has been very bad. I have three workers employed at the shop and I am not able to meet their ex- pensesunderthepresent conditions,” Raghuraj Pal, owner of a decades-old shop, Raghuraj Pal Enterpris- es, next to the state BJP headquarters, said. “The sale is not even matching what we were earning before the elec- tions were announced,” he said, adding like oth- ers, he too is waiting for January 30 when the Election Commission is to review the situation and take a call on allow- ing rallies and public meetings which require a large quantity of pub- licity material. “Wehadtakenthema- terial worth lakhs of ru- pees on credit and when we get reminders for payment it becomes dif- ficult to give them a sat- isfactoryreply ,”Palsaid. The scene near the main opposition Sama- jwadi Party office is no different. Anil Saxena of Saxe- na Bandhu, in front of the SP office, said there are no takers for the poll campaign material pres- ently with digital cam- paigning for the elec- tions taking the centre stage. “I got the material from Delhi, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad for the elections.Butbecauseof digital campaigning, there are no takers for the traditional means of publicity ,” Saxena, whose shop sells poll campaign material only for the SP said. Next to Saxena’s shop is Ayushi Enterprises with its proprietor Ayushi Saxena ruing next-to-nil sale of her poll campaign wares, which she also blames on the delay in finalisa- tion of candidates. “We used to wait for elections thinking we will be able to do good business but had never imagined that it would be like this. People are not buying even caps for Rs 30 or stoles,” she said. Shopkeepers had col- lected huge stock which was the main worry , she said. Car stickers with thepictureof candidates were a hot selling item but as candidates have not been decided, the or- ders for the same are not coming, she said. Interestingly , Pal, owner of campaign ma- terial shop next to the BJP office, said, “The BJP being the ruling party , its supporters and leaders are strictly fol- lowingtheECdirectives, resultinginnosaleatmy shop.” —PTI STRENGTHENING DEMOCRACY CS Durga Prasad Mishra, Divisional Commissioner Ranjan Kumar, DM Abhishek Prakash and other officers along with volunteers at the voter awareness drive programme organised on National Voters’ Day at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Tuesday. PUBLICITY MATERIAL BIZ HARD HIT BYBANONPHYSICALCAMPAIGNING Seeing Covid surge, the Election Commission imposed ban on rallies & roadshows for polls till Jan 31 A cutout of PM Modi and other election material on sale at a shop near the BJP headquarters in Lucknow ‘EVEN CAPS ARE NOT SELLING’ 73k surveillance committeesactivated CM AT FOREFRONT Accidental firing injures cop on guard of judge —PHOTO BY ASHOK DUTTA —PHOTO BY ASHOK DUTTA
  4. 4. PERSPECTIVE LUCKNOW | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 04 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Promoted by First India News International Pvt. Ltd. REPUBLIC SHOULD BECOME STRONGER IN THE LIGHT OF Amrit Mahotsav of Independence is a festival to make us realize the real secret of freedom in the light of the glorious traditions of our national love, harmony, and spirituality ‘AmritMahotsav’ hen the country became inde- pendent, we did not have any sov- ereign constitution of our own. Republic Day is very important because the Constitution came into force on this day . The Indian Constitution is the largest hand- written constitution in the world. I consider it a global document of human rights and duties. If there is a reliable system for the protec- tion of human rights, then it is in the Indian Constitution itself. Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, had once said that ‘the Ganges of rights flows from the Himalayas of duties’. The Consti- tution is the decorum of freedom. The whole country is celebrat- ing the Amrit Mahotsav of Inde- pendence at this time. There is also a need to think deeply in the context of this Mahotsav on the occasion of Republic Day. Be- cause, for the first time this has happened when the Mahotsav is being celebrated at various levels across the country for keeping the memory of our freedom fight- ers alive, to keep the culture and glorious history of the country intact in the light of the events related to the freedom movement. Consider that we are all illumi- nated by the sun and the light of the sun is reflected on the earth by becoming moonlight. Moon is immortal. Having nectar-like rays. Its rays never fade. It is in- destructible due to being imbued with the nectar element. I also consider Indian culture to be in- exhaustible in the same way . The Amrit Mahotsav of Inde- pendence is a festival to make us realize the real secret of freedom in the light of the glorious tradi- tions of our national love, har- mony, and spirituality . It is dedi- catedtothosepeople,duetowhich the country became self-reliant in various fields. It is dedicated to the achievements of those who wrote incredible success stories to make the country strong and prosperous. Public participation hasbeenensuredintheall-around development of the country . The aim is that the small efforts and changes that have been made for the pride of the country at the lo- cal level for the spirit of self-reli- ant India can take the form of national achievement. The real objective of this festival is to pre- serve the history of efforts made for great successes in each state and every region of India so as to inspire future generations. I also call it the inspirational festival of the new generation. After independence, a strong foundation of development in the country was laid based on planned development in each area under the constitution. The philosophy associated with Indi- an culture, the lofty life tradi- tions we have - the Constitution explains it in a way . I believe that a nation is not just a landmass. It is a thought in itself. The mean- ing of seeing the country in the noun of thought is a nation in which there is no distinction be- tween men and women based on caste and religion. Where experi- ence and knowledge are partners. Bharat itself means that great tradition of knowledge and phi- losophy in which the essence from the Vedic hymns to the Ad- vaita philosophy of Adi Shanka- racharya comes. Our nation has given the message of considering the whole world as our family with the formula of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. Today the country is progress- ing rapidly by providing social, economic, mental, political free- dom to women, social and eco- nomic backward, disabled, and tribals. But I believe that the real goal will be accomplished only when the person standing in the last row gets equality and justice. It is imperative that our new gen- eration become self-reliant, and be educated in human values. It is the duty of all of us that we should be fully engaged in achiev- ing the bigger goals of self-reli- ance. Post-covid pandemic, the world will be new. There will be a new system, and I am sure this new system will be inspired by the lofty values of Indian culture. Because even in the difficult times of covid, we supplied med- icines and vaccines not only for ours but to other countries of the world keeping in view the world humanity . The country has achieved great successes in various fields in the last 75 years despite diffi- cult challenges. India, which once faced a shortage of food grains, is today the world’s larg- est exporter of food grains. The country has today become a glob- al supplier of vaccines in the era of the pandemic, recovering from the lack of health services. With the emerging nationalism, today the country has taken a big leap in information technology and special knowledge-based indus- tries. We have achieved food secu- rity for a large population. There is no area in which India is not moving fast. Come, on Republic Day today , in the light of ‘Azadi Ke Amrit Ma- hotsav’,letusalltrywithdetermi- nation to take the nation on the path of knowledge and develop- ment. Create new avenues for the progress of the country . May eve- ryone’s happiness be collective happiness and sorrow collective sorrow. We should be proud of the nation’s pride, with this collective spirit, on Republic Day, let us all pave the way for the all-around development of the country . THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY THE AUTHOR ARE PERSONAL Come, on Republic Day today, in the light of ‘Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav’, let us all try with determination to take the nation on the path of knowledge and development. Create new avenues for the progress of the country. May everyone’s happiness be collective happiness and sorrow collective sorrow. We should be proud of the nation’s pride, with this collective spirit, on Republic Day, let us all pave the way for the all-around development of the country W KALRAJ MISHRA The writer is Governor of Rajasthan The whole country is celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence at this time. There is also a need to think deeply in the context of this Mahotsav on the occasion of Republic Day. Because, for the first time this has happened when the Mahotsav is being celebrated at various levels across the country for keeping the memory of our freedom fighters alive, to keep the culture and glorious history of the country intact in the light of the events related to the freedom movement Vol 2 Issue No. 76 RNI NO. UPENG/2020/80229. Printed and published by Anita Hada Sangwan on behalf of First Express Publishers. Printed at Amar Ujala Ltd. B-5 Amausi Industrial Area Kanpur Road Lucknow. Published at 98, Friend’’s Colony, Raheem Nagar, Dudouli Road, Madiyaon, Lucknow (UP). Editor-In-Chief: Jagdeesh Chandra. Editor: Vishal Srivastav responsible for selection of news under the PRB Act In this 75th year of Independence, let us re- discover the values that animated our glorious national movement. President of India @rashtrapatibhvn SPIRITUAL SPEAK Just as the boyhood, youth and old age come to the embodied Soul in this body, in the same manner, is the attaining of another body; the wise man is not deluded at that. — Bhagavad Gita TOP TWEETS India’s first CDS Late Bipin Rawat ji was a unique patriot, who served the country with full devotion and dedication. Prime Minister @NarendraModi Ji has honored his service to the nation in true sense by giving him Padma Vibhushan. For this, I congratulate Modi ji on behalf of the country. Amit Shah @AmitShah
  5. 5. To Receive Free Newspaper PDF Daily Whatsapp: https://bit.ly/whatsapplko Telegram: https://t.me/firstindialucknow Click the above link☝ subscribe us on your preferred platform.
  6. 6. INDIA LUCKNOW | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 05 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia JD(U) releases first list of 20 candidates for UP Lucknow: Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday released its first list of 20 candi- dates for the upcom- ing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. In December last year, Janata Dal (United) National President of JD(U) Rajeev Ranjan Sin- gh alias Lalan Singh said his party was informed that BJP is ready for an alli- ance with them for the upcoming as- sembly elections in UP and hoped to win the elections. “We hope to win the up- coming elections,” Singh had said. —ANI Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief ministerial candi- date in Punjab, Bhag- want Mann, on Tuesday said that if Captain Amarinder Singh was receiving calls and mes- sages from Pakistan to make Navjot Singh Sid- hu a minister, then why did he keep it a secret for so long. Was it at the behest of Pakistan that the Captain later offered a ministry to Sidhu, Mann sought to know. He also reacted to Amarinder Singh’s comment calling him a comedian, by saying that this comedian has always raised the issues of Punjab’s water, agri- culture, farmers and mafia in Parliament. Addressing the me- dia here, Mann said on Tuesday that Captain was making such state- ments to disturb the at- mosphere of Punjab during the elections as he had nothing left now. Without naming any- one, the AAP leader re- marked that “Pakistan” himself used to live with him in his house. “Captain used to ap- point ministers, DGP and CS of the state only after asking Pakistan. Captain used the ser- vices of senior officers of Punjab to take care of the sitaphal and chi- ku at his Siswan farm- house,” he added. “When Captain Ama- rinder was an MP, he did not even go to Par- liament. His attendance was the worst, let alone his chances of raising any issue pertaining to Punjab and its people. Even as the CM, he de- ceived the people of Punjab. Instead of ful- filling promises, he was spending time in his farm house. Today he is getting punished for his betrayal,” he said. He also strongly con- demned the sacrilege incident at Kali Mata temple in Patiala. IN THE COURTYARD PUNJAB HARYANA HC STAYS MAJITHIA’S ARREST FOR 3 DAYS New Delhi: Punjab and Haryana High Court stays Bikram Majithia’s arrest for three days. HC gave time to the Akali Dal leader so that he could appeal the court’s order dismissing his anticipato- ry bail plea in SC. Punjab and Haryana High Court, on Tuesday, granted protection to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia. SC ADJOURNS RAKESH ASTHANA APPOINTMENT PLEA New Delhi: The SC on Tuesday adjourned till February 9, the hearing of a plea challenging the appointment of Indian Police Service (IPS) of- ficer Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commis- sioner. A bench headed by Justice Justice DY Chandrachud listed the matter for February 9 for final argument. MUMBAI COURT DISCHARGES SHILPA IN GERE CASE Mumbai: Almost 15 years after Shilpa Shetty landed in an obscenity case when Hollywood star Richard Gere kissed her on her cheeks at a public event, the actress was dis- charged from the case by a Mumbai court. ACTRESS ASSAULT CASE: KERALA HC GRANTS 10 DAYS Kerala: The Kerala HC on Tuesday granted ten days to prosecution to com- plete examination of wit- nesses in case pertaining to the alleged abduction sexual assault of a woman actor in 2017. Prominent Malayalam actor Dileep is one of the accused in the case. HC directive after SC turned down govt’s plea to extend the trial time. New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday opposed the bail plea of Niraj Bishnoi, alleged creator of the Bulli Bai app, in the Patiala House Court saying that the investigation is at a “very nascent” stage. Public Prosecutor Advocate Irfan Ahmed appearing for Delhi Police submitted that contents on accused’s Twitter handles were deroga- tory, and was targeting women of a community. DELHI POLICE OPPOSES BAIL PLEA OF BULLI BAI APP CREATOR BISHNOI Moni Sharma New Delhi: There is no challenge within the Trinamool Congress to the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Ba- nerjee but her nephew Abhishek Banerjee will have to prove himself to become the leader of the party . The voices of resent- ment against him have started rising in the party. He has also been accused of running contrary to the policies of the party and the state government re- garding Corona. So far, only one party MP, Kalyan Banerjee has raised the voice, but in the coming days, this voice may get more strength. Kalyan Banerjee has said that Abhishek will be considered a leader only if the party wins the assembly elections in Tripura and Goa un- der his command. There are elections in Tripura next year but the results for Goa will come in two months. If the party is unable to open an account or win more than one or two seats in Goa, then the voice against Ab- hishek will gain in strength. Abhishek and his team also under- stand this, only then Mamta Banerjee’s sec- ond nephew Akash Ba- nerjee has been brought forward. He has opened a front against Kalyan Baner- jee and has told the need for a new MP in place of Kalyan Baner- jee from Shrirampur. But Abhishek’s work will not be cut out due to his brother making statements. If he as- pires to leadership, he will have to show by winning the election. Abhishek will be a leader only if TMC wins Tripura and Goa! CHALLENGING TIME  Abhishek Banerjee will have to prove himself to become the leader of the party. Although there is no challenge within the party. New Delhi: Aam Aad- mi Party on Friday re- leased first list of can- didates for the upcom- ing Uttarakhand polls scheduled for 2022. AAP Uttarakhand in charge Dinesh Mo- haniya shared the list on Twitter. The devel- opment comes ahead of Delhi Environment Minister and senior AAP leader Gopal Rai’s five-day visit to Uttarakhand from Sat- urday, during which he will address a series of public meetings and pitch for a “novel change” in the state ahead of the assembly polls in the coming months. Ahead of Assembly polls, Bharatiya Jana- ta Party (BJP) has planned to convene 10 meetings at every booth in Uttarakhand. AAP releases fourth list of 10 candidates Panaji: Ahead of Goa Assembly elections, Former Cong leader Jo- seph Robert Sequeira who is an ex-Sarpanch from Calangute constit- uency on Tuesday joined BJP. “We are winning the upcoming Assembly elections in Goa,” said Goa CM Pramod Sawant, who was also present. Ex-Cong leader Sequeira joins BJP ahead of Goa polls PUNJAB POLLS Comedian has always put up Punjab’s issues: Mann The AAP leader asked that if Amarinder Singh was receiving calls from Pakistan to make Navjot Singh Sidhu a minister, why did he keep it a secret Bhagwant Mann addressing media in Chandigarh. —FILE PHOTO RAHUL TO VISIT PUNJAB ON JANUARY 27 Chandigarh: Congress will be routed in next month’s Punjab Assembly polls while his party’s alliance will sweep the polls, winning over 80 seats, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal claimed on Tuesday. The Aam Aadmi Party will win less than 10 seats, he said. SAD is contesting the polls in alliance with Mayawati’s Ba- hujan Samaj Party. According to the seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties, the BSP is contesting 20 of 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the Akalis. SAD-BSP TO SWEEP PUNJAB POLLS: BADAL MANN RIDICULES SIDHU ON AAP’S POLLS FEEDBACK Chandigarh: AAP leader Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday ridiculed Navjot Singh Sidhu for question- ing the survey for selecting the CM face and asked him not to interfere in the inter- nal affairs of the Aam Aadmi Party. Mann asked Sidhu to get a survey done from his own party for choos- ing the CM candi- date. Addressing the media here, Mann said Mr Sidhu is now questioning the AAP’s survey ‘Janta Chunegi Apna CM.’ Mr Sidhu on Monday had dubbed AAP’s survey a “scam” and “a deceptive scheme” and had said his party had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against it. Chandigarh: Punjab Con- gress President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tues- day condemned the al- leged sacrilege bid at Shri Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala on Monday by saying that the politics of fear, polarisation and hate is intruding the northern state. Taking to Twitter, Sidhu wrote, “Incident of sacrilege at Mata Kali Devi temple is de- plorable, divisive forces can never tear into the socio-economic fabric of Punjabiyat.” The Punjab Cong president added that Punjabiyat’s armour is universal brotherhood respect for religions. On Monday, a man was arrested in connection of sacrilege bid. —ANI Sidhu condemns ‘sacrilege attempt’ at Kali temple in Patiala Navjot Singh Sidhu addressing media. —FILE PHOTO SACRILEGE ATTACK UP POLLS New Delhi: UP Deputy Chief Min- ister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav saying that his party and his allies cannot stop Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from returning to power in the upcoming as- sembly elections in the state and alleged that SP is giving tickets to criminals. “SP is not able enough to stop the lotus of BJP from blooming. The list of candidates that the SP has released for the upcoming elections shows that it is not a political party but party of gangsters, crimi- nals, mafias. They are not fighting polls but threatening people of the state,” Deputy CM said. ‘AKHILESH GAVE TICKETS TO CRIMINALS’ APNA DAL (SONELAL) RELEASES LIST OF STAR CAMPAIGNERS FOR 2 PHASES BSP PRESIDENT MAYAWATI TO ADDRESS PUBLIC RALLY IN AGRA ON FEBRUARY 2 Lucknow : Apna Dal, an ally of the ruling BJP, has also laid down its life in the upcoming as- sembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Your party does not want to be left behind in the election campaign. In this order, the party has released the list of its star campaigners. Apna Dal has an- nounced the names of star campaigners for the first and second phase of voting. The list of star campaigners also includes the names of party president Anupriya Patel and her husband Ashish Patel. The list of Apna Dal(S) includes Anupriya Patel, Ashish Patel, Dr Jamuna Prasad Saroj, Neil Ratan Singh Patel, Pakori Lal, R.B. The names of 15 leaders like Singh Patel, Avadh Naresh Verma, Rekha Verma, Raj Kumar Pal, Ajit Singh Baisla, Mahesh Chaudhary, Mohammad Vakil, Ahmed Khan Mansoori, Zaki UI Nasir and Nadeem Ashraf are included. Patel said whichever seat comes candidates will be fielded on it. Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati will hold a public meeting in Agra on February 2, formally kicking off the party’s campaign for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The BSP president will address the meeting, strictly following the Covid protocol, party general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra said in a tweet. “It is to be informed that BSP national president and former chief minister of UP, Behen Kumari Mayawatiji will address a public meeting in Agra on February 2 fol- lowing all Covid rules. Time and place of the public meeting will be made available to the media soon,” Mishra said in his tweet in Hindi. The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday released the list of campaigners for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections. The names of Akhilesh Yadav, Kiranmoy Nanda and Jaya Bachchan are included in the list with 12 other lead- ers. List of Samajwadi Party’s star campaigners for Uttarakhand elections Earlier, the party had announced that it will contest assembly elections on all 70 seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14. The last day of filing nominations is January 28. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. —ANI AKHILESH YADAV, JAYA BACHCHAN AMONG SP’S STAR CAMPAIGNERS FOR UTTARAKHAND RAHUL UNFOLLOWS RPN SINGH ON TWITTER New Delhi: Hours after former Union Minister RPN Singh joined BJP after quitting Congress, party leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday unfol- lowed him on Twitter. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra still follows Singh on the microblogging site.
  7. 7. INDIA LUCKNOW | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 06 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia New Delhi: Kerala on Tuesday reported 55,475 new Covid-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 49.9 per cent. This is the first time that the TPR is almost at 50 per cent, meaning one of the two persons tested for Covid in Ker- ala is diagnosed with the infection. 70 related deaths and 84 deaths that were newly certified as Cov- id-19 deaths based on the revised rules, were also recorded pushing the death toll to 52,141 in the state. Kerala has been witnessing drastic increase in fresh infec- tions for the past few days. There are 2,85,365 active Covid cases in the state. Union Health Minis- ter Dr Mansukh Man- daviya on Tuesday asked states and Union Territories to ramp up testing in areas where it has gone down. In a meeting with of- ficials from these states and UTs, Mandaviya also urged them to send Covid-19 testing and vaccination data timely . The health minister also told the states that as a large number of people are opting for home isolation, they should be monitored as per national guidelines. India Tuesday report- ed 2,55,874 cases in the last 24 hours down from 3,06,064 infections a day before, Health Family Welfare data. With55,475newCovidcases, Kerala’sTPRsurgesto49.4% India Tuesday reported 2,55,874 cases in the last 24 hours down from 3,06,064 infections A patient wearing an oxygen mask is being taken for treatment at a hospital. —PHOTO BY ANI Agartala: BSF Tripura Frontier IG Sushanta Kumar Nath on Tuesday said that the cross border infiltration has reduced since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing a press confer- ence at BSF headquarters Shalbagan in West Tripura, Nath said, “A total of 221 infiltrators have been arrested while attempting to cross the borders illegally. Among the detained persons, 118 were Indian nationals, 97 were identified as Bangladeshi nationals and six were from other na- tionalities.” “In comparison to 2020, the detection rate is higher as 128 persons were intercepted for unlawfully breaching the Indo-Bangla borders.” CROSS BORDER INFILTRATION HAS REDUCED DUE TO COVID-19: NATH New Delhi: Chief Jus- tice of India NV Rama- na on Tuesday said that 13 judges of the Su- preme Court and 400 people in the registry were infected with COVID-19 during the third surge. CJI Rama- na shared these facts when one of the law- yers complained that his matter was not ur- gently listed by the reg- istry. CJI Ramana in- formed the lawyer that 13 judges of the top court were infected with COVID-19 and a number of officers in the registry were also positive. CJI said that they are working even though their bodies were not cooperating. “If you don’t know the problems what can we do,” CJI said. 13 SC judges,400 people in registry infected in 3rd wave:CJI COVID HIGHLIGHTS Srinagar (JK): Sus- pected militants hurled a grenade in Hari Singh High street area of Sri- nagar Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday . Further details are awaited. Earlier, BSF IG DK Boora had said that the forces have received some input and are on high alert and further assured the population that they should have nothing to fear. Addressing the me- dia on Monday, Boora said, “During this peri- od, almost every time, there is stress on the security situation along the border. But we are here to meet all the challenges. We have got some input from the in- telligence department. We are very alert on and along the border in- cluding LC and have heightened our vigil on the border. A maximum number of troops and officers are present on the border.” The IG said that they are “exten- sively carrying out op- erations including the anti-drone exercises” and will do everything to ensure safety . —ANI GRENADE ATTACK IN SRINAGAR, 4 INJURED New Delhi, Jan 25: The Chief Election Com- missioner Sushil Chandra, during an event on the occasion of National Voter’s Day in Delhi, on Tuesday . He informed that there are more than 95.3 crore voters in India, out of which 49 crore are male and 46 crore are female voters. Addressing the event today, CEC Chandra said, “Today there are more than 95.3 crore voters of which 49 crore are male voters and 46 crore are female voters. Among these registered voters, there are 1.92 crore senior citizens.” He added that the right to vote was be- stowed upon every adult citizen of India at the same time as India won her freedom. “For a newly-inde- pendent country with a literacy rate of 18 per cent, this was a truly radical move,” Election Commission chief said. Speaking about the arrangements made in five-poll bound states, he stated that EC has emphasised increasing the pace of COVID-19 vaccination in Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur and all ar- rangements will be made to ensure that election is safe. —ANI National Voters Day: India has more than 95.3 cr voters, says CEC RANKINGS: SHAFALI VERMA REGAINS TOP SPOT, MANDHANA DROPS TO FOURTH CUSTOMS DEPT CAUTIONS PUBLIC AGAINST CONMEN NEW DELHI: The Delhi Customs Office this week issued a public notice warning against individuals impersonat- ing as customs officers to extort money after the department was informed about such instances. The con persons first become friendly with their vic- tims and subsequently promise them to send parcels to India. They then impersonate as customs officers by using their names and instruct them to deposit money in the bank ac- count created by them. Mumbai: Amazon.com Inc. and Netflix Inc. are among platforms partnering with Clean Slate Filmz Pvt. to push out movies and web series worth about 4 billion rupees ($54 mil- lion). Clean Slate Filmz will release eight films and series on these over-the-top streaming sites as well as some others in the next 18 months, the studio’s 37-year-old co-founder and anoshka’s brother, Karnesh Sharma said. Sharma declined to provide a full list before officially announced. Dubai: Australia captain Meg Lanning and Tahlia McGrath have advanced in the ICC Women’s T20I Player Rank- ings after helping their team clinch the three-match home series against England 1-0 with outstanding performances in the first match in Adelaide. The pair was associated in a 144-run unbroken stand for the second wicket in the only match that saw a result, Lanning’s 44-ball 64 helping her overtake India’s Smriti Mandhana to third place and McGrath’s Player of the Match effort of 91 off 49 propelling her 29 places to 28th position. Mandhana’s opening part- ner Shafali Verma though is back on top of the rankings. CRUCIAL READ “STUPID SON OF A B**” - BIDEN CAUGHT ON HOT MIC MOCKING REPORTER ANUSHKA’S $54 MN DEAL WITH AMAZON, NETFLIX NO DISCONTENT OVER APPOINTMENT OF MINS AS DISTRICT IN-CHARGES: CM TO HELP TSUNAMI-HIT TONGA, INDIA ANNOUNCES IMMEDIATE AID OF $200,000 MOB ALLEGES ;LOVE JIHAD’ CASE, MAN BOOKED UNDER ANTI -CONVERSION LAW STALIN WRITES TO PM MODI OVER REPORTS OF SRI LANKAN GOVERNMENT AUCTIONING BOATS OF TAMIL NADU FISHERMEN WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden used an epithet to describe a reporter who shouted a question about inflation during a White House meeting with members of his Cabinet on pricing. Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked the president whether he thought inflation would be a “political li- ability” ahead of midterm elections. Biden’s reaction was caught on a hot mic. “That’s a great asset, more infla- tion,” Biden said. “What a stupid son of a b—-.” Last week, Biden was heard mocking another reporter for a “stupid question” on why he was waiting on Russian Pres Vladimir Putin “to make the first move” in Ukraine. Chennai: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Tuesday wrote to PM Narendra Modi, urging him to regis- ter its protest against the Sri Lankan govt’s decision to reportedly auction fish- ing boats belonging to the state. He urged the Centre to “register its disapproval in strongest possible terms at appropriate level and to prevail upon the Sri Lankan Govt to recall the advertisement published for auctioning TN fishing boats on which they do not have any legal rights”. The auctioning is slated to take place between February 7 and 11. —PTI Bengaluru: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said there is no discontent among his cabinet colleagues following their appointment as district in-charge mins and added that he has discussed it with them. “They are all united and there is no discontent. We are all committed to work for the welfare of the people and run the govt in the most appropriate way,” Bommai told mediaper- sons. Nearly six months after his government came to office, Bommai Monday had assigned districts to 28 cabinet ministers of which they will be in-charge while keeping the Bengaluru Urban district with himself. NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday announced immedi- ate assistance of $200,000 for relief and rehabilita- tion efforts in Tonga, which was hit by a massive volcanic eruption and a tsunami on January 15. The eruption of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano sent tsunami waves across the Pacific Ocean and was heard 2,300 km away in New Zealand. Accord- ing to NASA, the volcanic eruption was hundreds of times more powerful than the atomic bomb the US dropped on Hiroshima during World War 2. Ujjain: A Muslim man, who was allegedly beaten by a mob for travelling on a train with a Hindu woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, was on Monday booked under anti-conversion law based on the woman’s complaint. The woman claimed the accused had taken her “objectionable photos”. Earlier, police said that the mob had alleged it was a case of ‘love jihad’. VERY DENSE FOG EXPECTED OVER NORTH INDIA FOR NEXT TWO DAYS New Delhi: Severe cold accompanied by very dense fog is likely to hamper life in Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh over the next two days, Indian Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. The weatherman said that Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West UP will reel under cold to severe cold day conditions for the next three to four days. The very dense fog cover will affect lives in the region during nights and morning on Wednesday and Thursday, the IMD alert said, Rajasthan is expected to experience dense fog on the same dates. —PHOTO BY ANI
  8. 8. NEWS LUCKNOW | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 07 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia WHAT FORCED SP TO FIELD JAILED AZAM KHAN, ASKS BJP The BJP on Tuesday sought to know what compelled the Samajwadi Party (SP) to field its jailed leader Azam Khan for the upcoming polls and labelled it a party of jail and bail. Khan, the incumbent Lok Sabha MP from Rampur, has been in jail since February 2020 in various cases filed against him during the Yogi Adityanath regime in Uttar Pradesh. Gaurav Bhatia, BJP’s spokesperson, sought an answer from SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Khan’s candidature “even when the court had denied him bail”. He said the SP was deemed to be wiped off in the upcoming Assembly elections because the party stood for lawlessness. “The crime rate in UP during the SP government was at a high. We cannot forget the Jawahar Bagh incident in Mathura. Besides, riots used to be commonplace in UP. The SP is a party of criminals. The mafias and dons used to consider themselves above the law. Now, they are under control and in fear,” Bhatia said. In June 2016, 29 people, including two police officials, were killed in Mathura’s Jawahar Bagh park during a drive to evict squatters. Explaining how things changed under the BJP government, Bhatia said CM Yogi Adityanath dedicated himself to the people of the state during COVID-19 and ensured timely vaccination of all. —PTI MAN FILES PAPERS WEARING PPE KIT, HOLDING SANITISER, THERMAL SCANNER An Assembly polls candidate here on Tuesday filed his nomination papers wearing a PPE kit and holding a sanitiser and thermal scanner in hands. It is Sanyukt Vikas Party candidate Vaidhraj Kishan’s 19th election as a candidate. Kishan had his deposits forfeited in all 18 polls he contested so far. But the candidate said he will also file nominations from Gorakhpur against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He in the past tried to contest the presidential polls and had deposited fee but did not get proposers. When asked why he was wearing the PPE kit and holding sanitiser and thermal scanner in hands, Kishan said he will first check temperature of those coming in his contact and wore the kit to save himself from coronavirus. Kishan told PTI that it is his 19th election as a candidate. “I first contested for a Nagar Palika member in 1994, then in 1995 fought for the post of chairman,” he said. He said at that time he had sought vote and a currency note from every voter. “I got 8,000 votes and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash,” he said. City Magistrate Devendra Pratap Singh confirmed that one person from the Sanyukt Vikas Party has filed his papers. —PTI MUSLIMS IN AYODHYA PINE FOR PROGRESS Ayodhya: As election fever grips the temple town, Muslims in this renamed district are fo- cusing on development and employment mat- ters and feel the Ram temple issue is “dead” and political parties should move on and concentrate on people- centric issues. In Ayod- hya, Hindus and Mus- lims live together. The district should have bet- ter roads, parking fa- cilities and factories also, Iqbal Ansari, who was an independent liti- gant and son of one of the oldest litigants in the Ram Janambhoomi- Babri mosque dispute case Mohammad Hashim Ansari, told PTI. “There are thou- sands of temples here, one more (Ram temple) is being constructed,” he said and added, “Now, our youth need employment. There should be de- velopment as now Ayo- dhya is a district”. “The temple-mosque issue is no more here. Muslims did not say anything about the court’s judg- ment and accepted it. Now is the time to talk about employment and development,” he said. Hamid Zafar Misam, a resident of Rath Have- li road, said that due to COVID-19 the middle class has suffered a lot and the government did nothing considerable for them. “They re- mained entangled in paying their electricity bills, loan installments and no considerable re- lief was given to them. The doctors with big de- grees quarantined themselves and those who helped people were the one called quacks,” he said. For progress, what we need is employ- ment and medical facili- ties here,” Misam said. About Adityanath not contesting from here after initial active- ness shown here, Mis- am said, “wo bhag khade hue yahan se,” (he fled away from here). When asked why, he said, “Seeing the in- ternal survey response for him from here, he fled.” About the Ram temple issue, he said, “It was not the BJP gov- ernment which paved the way for the con- struction of the temple by bringing in a legisla- tion for the same. —PTI Budaun: Budaun’s BJP MP Sanghamitra Maurya, whose father and UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya recent- ly defected to Samajwa- di Party, on Tuesday as- serted that she was a very much BJP worker, expressing her loyalty to Prime Minister Nar- endra Modi. Reaching here for the first time after her father quit the BJP , she took part in the filing of nomination pa- pers by her partymen for the assembly polls. Polling in Budaun and other neighbouring assembly seats will be held in the second phase of elections on Febru- ary 14. Talking to re- porters, Sanghamitra Maurya exuded confi- dence that the BJP will win all 6 assembly seats of the Budaun district. “I am a BJP worker and have full faith in PM Narendra Modi,” she said Asked about her fa- ther Swami Prasad Maurya’s assertions that there is no respect for backwards and Dal- its in the BJP, she said this matter has reached Modi ji and he will find a solution. Asked about her post on social media about herself and Apar- na Yadav, who had re- cently joined BJP quit- ting Samajwadi Party, Sanghmitra Maurya said, “I had only asked in the post since when sisters and daughters began having caste and religion. It was a comment on those who have been giving suggestions without asking, she said, referring to her post on Facebook in which she had regis- tered agony on being at- tacked after her father quit the BJP. “Should it be also associated with ‘varg’ (class) that the daughter is (Maurya) backward daughter- in-law (Bisht) upper caste?” she had asked in the post. —PTI Agra: Candidates go- ing to their respective constituencies to meet people heard people’s problems. Samajwadi Party’s Agra South can- didate Vinay Agarwal along with the party’s Agra metropolitan area president Chaudhary Wajid Nissar reached Mantola in a convoy. Wherever the convoy went, the party workers welcomed the leaders with flower garlands raised Samajwadi Par- ty Zindabad slogans. Nissar said that it is the love of the people that have encouraged the party and this time people want change and now the Samajwadi Party will write a new chapter in the story of the development of UP. Meanwhile, BJP’s Agra Cantonment candidate Dr GS Dharmesh reached Tajganj area said that the work done by the Yogi government in the last 5 years will give victory to the BJP. Gorakhpur: Bodies of two teenage boys were dug out of the ground near a village here after some passersby hap- pened to see animals eating pieces of the corpses that lay on the ground, police said on Tuesday . On recovering the bodies, the police said, they learned that the boys had their hands tied and there were injury marks on their heads. The boys have been identified as Ganesh Jaiswal (16) and Akash Jaiswal (17). They were residents of Mahubiri Palipa village in Jhang- ha area here. While Ganesh was a Class 11 student, Akash used to work as labourer. They were friends, police said. Deputy Inspector General of Police Ravindra Gaur, Super- intendent of Police (North) Manoj Awasthi and Circle Officer Chauri Chaura, Akh- ilanand Upadhyaya reached the spot to take stock of the situation. They said the boys had left the house on Janu- ary 7. As they did not return, their family members approached the police. However, three days later, they returned to their homes and again left with their luggage. Their families were un- der the impression that they had left for Hy- derabad in Telangana to earn a living, police said. They said prima facie it appeared that the boys were killed several days ago. “Four teams, includ- ing the crime branch and Jhangha police, are investigating. Police are trying to find out whether the boys had a conflict with anyone in the village or at school, or if they were involved in any affair with a girl. The case will be re- solved soon and the cul- prits will be arrested,” SP Awasthi said. —PTI MuslimsarefocusingondevelopmentandemploymentmattersandfeeltheRamtempleissueisdead andpoliticalpartiesshouldmoveon —REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE BJP Lok Sabha MP from Budaun Dr Sanghamitra Maurya. —REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE SP candidate Vinay Agarwal and SP’s Agra Mahanagar president Chaudhary Wajid Nissar. PRAISE FOR YOGI CRIME ROUNDUP First India Bureau Meerut: Police and Special Task Force (STF) teams have busted two illegal arms factories and recov- ered illegal weapons in large numbers. Vineet Bhatnagar, superinten- dent of police (city), said that acting on a tip-off, a SWAT team raided a site at Railway Road and arrested 3 who were identified as Sageer, Aftab, and Ashqeen while two accomplices Sajid alias Leelu and Saleen man- aged to escape. During interrogation, it was re- vealed that Saleen used to manage raw material for illegal weapons and the others would make and sell the weapons. The accused had sell weapons in nearby ar- eas ahead of assembly elections. Meanwhile, an STF team raided the Lisadi Gate area and busted an illegal weap- on factory there. First India Bureau Prayagraj: A dead body of 20-year-old youth was found near Mansaita river under the Tharvai police station area. Police sourced here said that Rahul Jaiswal (20) was missing from Sunday evening and his dead body was found near Mansaita rover. Fam- ily members of the deceased had alleged that four friends of Rahul murdered him over a minor dispute. It was also reported that four friends of the deceased had called him on Sunday evening after which he went missing. Police have registered cases against Himanshu, his brother Kallu, Golu, and Salman on the complaints of family members and initiated investigations. All four accused were escaped after the incident and police have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits. POLICE BUST ILLEGAL ARMS FACTORIES IN MEERUT, FIVE ARRESTED MISSING 20-YEAR-OLD YOUTH FOUND DEAD IN PRAYAGRAJ STF ARRESTS MAN CARRYING CASH REWARD OF ` 25K First India Bureau Lucknow: UP STF has arrested a notorious criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head near the Awadh bus stand under the Vibhuti Nagar police station area. STF sources here said that acting on a tip-off, the STF team arrested the criminal Vipul Singh alias Vipin Kumar Singh near the Awadh Bus stand in the Gomti Nagar area. Several criminal cases under murder, attempt to murder along with fraud charges were regis- tered against Vipul Singh, and a reward of Rs 50,000 was announced on his arrest. I’M VERY MUCH A BJP WORKER: SANGHAMITRA    IN SECOND PHASE SP, BJP candidates woo Agra voters Police dig out bodies of 2 teenage boys in Gorakhpur BJP candidate Dr GS Dharmesh Vaidhraj Kishan filing his nomination in Shahjahanpur on Tuesday.
  9. 9. COVID-19 UPDATE WORLD 56,25,139 TOTAL DEATHS 28,25,69,077 TOTAL RECOVERED 6,80,95,714 ACTIVE CASES 35,62,89,930 TOTAL CASES INDIA 4,90,462 TOTAL DEATHS 3,70,71,898 TOTAL RECOVERED 22,36,842 ACTIVE CASES 3,97,99,202 TOTAL CASES LUCKNOW | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 08 2NDFRONT www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Maya to begin campaigning from Feb 2 Gyanendra Kumar Shukla Lucknow: The 2022 elections of UP are be- ing considered as a make-or-break electoral battle for the BSP . May- awati’s absence on the ground in this crucial electoral contest was pavingthewayformany speculations. Now for- mer UP chief minister Mayawati is going to kickstart the BSP’s elec- tion campaign from Agra on February 2. It is noteworthy that Mayawati, who had been the chief minister of UP four times, has been considered a lead- er who has been a great crowd-puller, much more than other state leadersinUP .Herrallies were thronged by thou- sands of her supporters in the past. But this time she did not participate in any public campaign for the ongoing assem- bly polls. Whereas the top leaders of BJP, SP and Congress had or- ganised dozens of ral- lies and road shows in UP before the ban was imposed by the Election Commission. Not only her supporters but also political experts were surprisedbythissilence of Mayawati. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also ex- pressed surprise over this and said that May- awatiwasnotcampaign- ing due to pressure from BJP. BJP leader and Union Home minister AmitShah,whiletaking a jibe at a public meet- ing in Moradabad, said that Mayawati has con- fined herself to the house because it is very cold outside. The BSP chief, while countering the criti- cism through an emo- tional card, argued that If she imitates her oppo- nents, her supporters will not be able to bear the financial burden. She emphasized that other parties receive a lot of money from gov- ernments as well as in- dustrialists but BSP is a party of the “poor and the oppressed”. However, A senior BSP leader said on the condition of anonymity that even though May- awati had been absent from the ground, there was constant activism within the organisation, based on the strength of highly disciplined and dedicated workers, BSP has devised an effective formula of caste equa- tions. In such a situa- tion, those who underes- timate us will be proved wrong and BSP will bring surprising re- sults, he added. First India Bureau Lucknow: List of people to receive medals and honours on Republic Day was announced on Tuesday. As per the list, Prashant Kumar, ADG Law and Order of Uttar Pradesh will be given Po- lice Medal for Gallantry while five more police officers will be awarded the President’s Medal for their distinguished services. The names of the five officers of Uttar Pradesh who have been selected for the Vishisht Seva Medal includes Vijay Prakash, former ADG Fire, Shripati Mishra, SP/DIG of Deoria, Su- shil Pandey, Assistant Radio Officer of Jhansi, Mishrilal Shukla, Assis- tant Radio Officer of Ayodhya and Krishna Chandra Mishra, Sub In- spector, Kanpur Com- missionerate. On the occasion, 72 po- lice officers and employ- ees of the state will also be honored with Merito- rious Service Medal. Lucknow: Padrauna Congress candidate Manish Jaiswal on Tuesday resigned from the party, just hours after former Union minister R P N Singh switched sides and joined the BJP. Kushinagar Con- gress president Raj- kumar Singh also quit the party . R P N Singh earlier represented the Pa- drauna constituency in the state Assembly . SpeakingtoPTI,Ra- jkumar Singh said, “I tendered my resigna- tionfromtheCongress since there was no re- spect for R P N Singh in the party .”Singh added that he is mull- ing to join the BJP . The former district unit chief of the Con- gress also informed that party candidate from Padrauna Man- ish Jaiswal has also resigned from the party . Congress leader R P N Singh on Tues- day joined the BJP in the presence of the saffron party’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge and Union minister Dharmendra Prad- han. R P N Singh is the second big exit from the Congress in Uttar Pradesh after Jitin Prasada quit it last year. Prasada joined the BJP and later became a minister in the Yogi Adityanath govern- ment. Singh has earlier represented the Pa- drauna assembly con- stituency and had de- feated Swami Prasad Maurya from Kushi- nagar in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls. —PTI First India Bureau Prayagraj: While observing that the UP state’s education department and its officers are not attending to the grievance that are raised against it and they are performing their duties in a very causal manner, the HC has di- rected the Principal Secretary Basic Educa- tion, UP to ensure that all the district basic education officers start performing their du- ties promptly and to take the final call on all the matters which come before them for con- sideration at the earliest. If not done so, the court warned that it would be compelled to take stringent action against these defaulting officers. Avaneesh Kumar of Auraiya district filed the plea in the High Court. Wait over: Former UP chief minister is going to kick-start the BSP’s election campaign from Agra BSP president has not done aggressive campaigning through big rallies or road shows till now ‘Except BSP, other parties criminalised politics’ Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday attacked her rivals, saying they have pushed UP into ‘jungle raj’ by criminalising politics, politicis- ing crime and pro- tecting the mafia. The BSP chief said governments of all parties except that of the BSP are guilty of troubling the pub- lic. “All parties, except BSP, are guilty of trou- bling the public by criminalising politics, playing with the law and protecting their party’s goons and mafia, and push- ing UP into jungle raj,” she said. ADG Prashant to be given Police Meadal for Gallantry PadraunaCongress candidatequitson heelsofRPNSingh Ensure officers perform duties promptly: HC Other parties receive a lot of money from governments as well as industrialists but BSP is a party of the poor and the oppressed. Mayawati BSP chief ADG Prashant Kumar —FILE PHOTO Happy Republic Day to all of us! JAI HIND! —Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Editor-in-Chief, First India
  10. 10. www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 09 s a nation we are young and it is to the youngsters, the youth that we look to, to drive the na- tion to reach unsur- passable heights, to ensure that the tenets of our democracy live on beyond ourselves and to keep our Ti- ranga flying high. Freedom was won the hard way and a democratic nation requires daily sacrifices too for keeping democracy alive and kicking. The present generation with a global outlook and go- getter philosophy will be the one which will make India into a superpower, ably guid- ed by the elders of the society and the nation. I have great faith that the youth with its modern out- look, will rebuff the bindings of casteism, discrimination, injustice, inequality and keep the flag flying high with the commitment to Justice, Liberty for all in thought, be- lief and faith. For the nation to truly progress Equality of status and opportunity is a must and the dignity of the individual has to be main- tained at all costs. We are fortunate to have idols in this nation from the yesteryears whose philoso- phy we can follow and imbibe even today and work unitedly, hand in hand for the Unity and Integrity of the Nation. The words that I put here were written years ago in the Preamble to our Constitution and more than that, they formed the path of living for our political, social and spiritual leaders for cen- turies. It is time to recommit, to- day, to be the secular demo- cratic republic and as citi- zens ensure that our day to day thoughts, speech and ac- tions are towards a common goal- A Rising Shining India! A nation in which freedom, safety, expression and oppor- tunity is for one and all, not a few. Together- we can. JAI HIND! ANITA HADA anita.hada@firstindianews.com Greetings to all our readers on the 73rd Republic Day of our beloved nation, a day that commemorates the enactment of the constitution of India which came into effect on January 26, 1950, and made the nation into a republic. A ensure that the tenets of our democracy live on beyond ourselves and to keep our Ti- ranga flying high. Freedom was won the hard way and a democratic nation requires daily sacrifices too Greetings to all our readers on the 73rd Republic Day of our beloved nation, a day that commemorates the enactment of the constitution of India which came into effect on January 26, 1950, and made the nation into a republic. A LUCKNOW, WEDNESDAY JANUARY 26, 2022 Celebrating the patriotic spirit with First India are Sanya Hissaria, Simran Modi, Upadhi Jolotia, Tanu Choudhary, Astha Khandelwal, Devanshi Bugalia, Srishti Khatri, Rewati Upadhyay, Soumya Goyal, Megha Shyam Soni, Muskan Kamdar, Shubhda Panwar, Vasudha Tiwari, Vishakha Mathur and Sapna Bundwal —CONCEPT BY SHAAN AND PHOTOGRAPH BY SANTOSH SHARMA
  11. 11. 10-11 ETC www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia REPUBLIC DAY IS ALL ABOUT CELEBRATING PATRIOTISM. NO MATTER WHERE WE STAY, IN WHICH PART OF THE COUNTRY OR WORLD, IT’S THE SAME AMOUNT OF ENTHUSIASM THAT WE SHARE. FROM HOISTING THE INDIAN FLAG TO THE PARADE, FROM UPDATING SOCIAL SITES WITH PATRIOTIC POSTS OR WEARING TRICOLOURED ATTIRE AND CAPS, WE EXPRESS OUR LOVE, RESPECT AND GRATITUDE TOWARDS OUR INDIA IN VARIOUS WAYS. CITY FIRST BRINGS TO YOU SOME FAVOURITE SONGS OF OUR READERS WHICH LED A GENERATION TO THE LOFTY IDEALS OF PATRIOTISM AND FREEDOM! ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo...Zara Aankh Mein Bhar Lo Paani..Jo Shaeed Hue Hai Unki, Zara Yaad Karo Kurbaani...’ I can never stop singing this song once I hear it or think about it. What a song by Lata Mangeshwar! I really hope today’s generation develops this feeling of patriotism and serves the nation with honour, pride and dignity. I have always been so fond of Republic Day parade. Since my school days, this occasion holds a special place in my heart. —MAHIMA SHARMA Since childhood, we are not just listening to patriotic songs, but performing on those songs. One song has always been one of my favourite ones. ‘Aao baccho tumhe dikhaye”, from the movie Jagriti. This song is something we per- formed on stage in school, so it has even a more special memory. Now, I see it as a travel song, and I wonder if I can write a similar song someday to show the glory of my land. —ABHILASHA GARG AE WATAN WATAN MERE AE WATAN WATAN MERE AABAAD RAHE TU.. AABAAD RAHE TU.. ‘Teri Mitti’ is my first pick always when it comes to finding motivation in music. It evokes a thought of courage and the will to take on the world with a brave face. On days like Re- public Day and Independence Day, it only becomes all the more important and special to listen to it and may I add, on a cranked-up volume. I really wish people understand the value of patriotism and spread good vibes for the betterment of the nation. —ISHA PATEL ‘Hai Preet Jahan ki Reet Sada’, a song that never fails to make me happy. This song starts with recounting the incred- ible achievements of our nation, ‘Jab zero diya mere Bharat ne.’ and went on to dedicate the whole song towards the beautiful culture of our holy Land. It also reflects on us that we should seek inspiration from other countries, but at the same time keep that ‘Proud of Being Indian’ flame alive in our hearts. —AWADHESH PAREEK What a marvellous occasion to cherish and remember our favourite songs, our love for the nation. My favourite song is ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’, it depicts the true spirit of patriotism, in my opinion, it reminds us that no matter what, wherever we are INDIA, will always be the best place to live. No mat- ter what happens in my life, this song will always remind me that I am a part of this great nation and its beautiful rich culture. —AASTHA VASHISTH The song, ‘Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera’ is my favourite patriotic song as not only does it perfectly describe one’s loyalty towards the country but also sings the harmony of great India. It has to be one of the best songs and almost a ritual to listen to it on Republic Day after I watch the Parade on TV. Truly an inspiring song, infact, not just on occasions like Independ- ence Day or Republic Day, but generally too one can enjoy the lovely song. —SHAHAN ANSARI ndia is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day this year, a com- memoration of the date of January 26, 1950, when the Con- stitution of India came into effect. This day is celebrated with great pomp by organising an awe-inspir- ing ceremonious parade at the Raj- path, New Delhi. Apart from this, the Indian cinema industry has also played a major role in churning out real-life and untold sto- ries related to the freedom struggle. Along with, movies they have churned out some amazing songs that evoke patriotism. These tracks re- mind us of our historic past and the sacrifices made by the brave soldiers to protect the country and its citizens. Songs have always played an undisputed role in incit- ing the spirit of nationalism in the hearts of millions of Indians. Many patriotic songs, written by the liter- ary stalwarts of India have acquired legendary status and are still sung by people around the country. As India celebrates the 73rd Republic Day, City First brings to you our readers’ favourite songs which led a generation to the lofty ideals of patriotism and freedom. I MITALI DUSAD mitalidusad01@gmail.com Shahrukh Khan and Preity Zinta from ‘Aisa Des Mera’ song of Veer Zaara Sunny Deol from the iconic film ‘Border’ Shahrukh Khan’s still from ‘Chak De India’ Ajay Devgn’s still from ‘BHUJ: The Pride of India’ Sidharth Malhotra from ‘Shershah’ Shahrukh Khan and Preity Zinta from ‘Yeh Hum Khaan Aa Gaye Hai’ song of Veer Zaara Kangana Ranaut’s bold avatar from Manikarnika Photojournalist Mukesh Kiradoo captured the Elite Miss Rajasthan’s models’ true spirit of patriotism at Statue Circle, Jaipur Tanu Choudhary and Muskan Kamdar show their patriotic colours LUCKNOW | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 The iconic moment of Lata Mangeshkar with Late Jawahar Lal Nehru during the song ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo’ written by the great poet Kavi Pradeep Akshay Kumar from the patriotic film ‘Kesari’
  12. 12. FASHION FORECAST: PRINTS! FASHION FORECAST: PRINTS! unways are rolling out new trends as we’re well into the fashion month. Fash- ion weeks in London, Paris and Shanghai are scream- ingonethinginunison: maximalism. Fashion houses like Prada and Miu Miu are out and about prints like rugby stripes and big floral prints while Chanel and Fendi are making statement piec- es with their logos mimickedasprints. Along with this, other prints like ze- bra, leopard and tie- dye are soon to make a mark in upcoming shows in February . With bold colours and cuts already in trend, Prints, both asymmetricalandsym- metrical, is the next big thing in the fashion world. Giving out advice on which prints to look out for, Gen-Z fashion influencers shared their two cents. Parul Gupta, digital fashion creator said, “I believe that animal prints are going to make a huge comeback this year! From all the fashion weeks I’ve wit- nessed and the commu- nity of bloggers I’m a part of online, it’s rain- ingliteralcatsanddogs and tiger prints every- where! If you want to addittoyourwardrobe, I suggest you play with accessories to style it up or down according to the occasion or add another print to make this evergreen style truly unique!” She added, “Big flo- ral prints imprinted on pastel coloured ensem- bles will be another statement. Pair it with heavyjewellerytodress upordaintyearringsto keep it casual.” Deeksha Verma, fashion influencer commented, “This year isallaboutexperiment- ing with usual fashion so I think florals are go- ing to be a big trend. Florals are somewhat a safe bet but combined with silhouettes like organza and silk rather than obvious, cotton will elevate the style game. Tie-dye is anoth- er print that I have spotted on many recent runways and that too in bold colours so I think, colours matched with bold prints will be a style craze this season.” Azam Ibra- him, men’s fashion influ- encer said, “I think the return of stripes is gon- n a m a r k t h e prints s a f e. Stripes, be it navy, rugby or s i m p l e v e r t i c a l ones are gonna be huge this season. As the spring comes, navy stripes will take the lead in men’s fashion as they’re soothing to the eyes and also create the illusion of broader shoul- ders. Whereas, formal jackets/ blazerswillbedipped in vertical stripes.” R WITH BOLD COLOURS AND CUTS ALREADY IN TREND, PRINTS, BOTH ASYMMETRICAL AND SYMMETRICAL, ARE THE NEXT BIG THING IN THE FASHION WORLD MONICA PRABHAKAR cityfirst@firstindia.co.in Lucknow illuminated in tricolour lights in the spirit of patriotism on Republic Day eve! Tricolour City City MOHE RANG DE... On Republic Day eve, a face painting session was organised under the aegis of Femina Institute of Design Art in Lucknow. Kirti Gupta, the organisation’s Center Director, wished everyone a happy 73rd Republic Day. The show began with Saraswati Vandana following which, flowery tributes were piad to Bharat Mata and the institution’s pupils displayed their nationality on RAM. SPIRIT OF PATRIOTISM CELEBRATIONS! On Tuesday, travellers at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport and Lucknow Airport participated in a celebration of National Tourism Day, with passengers learning about tourism attractions in Uttar Pradesh and Lucknow. On this occasion, Chief Airport Officer SC Hota stated that the Indian government designated January 25th as National Tourism Day to create awareness about the importance of tourism to the country’s economy. 73RD FOUNDATION DAY! Dr Uttiya Bhattacharyya, Executive Director State Head, Indian Oil met Durga Shanker Mishra, Chief Secretary, on the occasion 73rd Foundation Day of Uttar Pradesh. Dr Bhattacharyya conveyed best wishes extended on behalf of SM Vaidya, Chairman, V Satish Kumar, Director (Marketing) and the entire IndianOil family. Amit Choudhary, Girish Jain, SK Tripathi, and H Negi, from IndianOil were present on the occasion. CONVERGENCE OF WILL! Institute of Tourism Studies, University of Lucknow signed a memorandum of understanding with jute Artisans Guild Association, Lucknow on the occasion of National Tourism Day. Alok Kumar Rai, Vice Chancellor of the University of Lucknow signed the MoU on behalf of the University and Anjali Singh, Secretary of the Jute Artisans Guild Association represented her organization as the signatory. The MoU will focus on three major areas of student apprenticeship; skill enhancement, training for students and staff to give them the advantage of an added livelihood opportunity as well as setting a jute production unit at the second campus to create indigenous jute products in the market along with research on jute, its alternative uses and branding for the souvenir industry. During the celebrations Deeksha Verma Azam Ibrahim Parul Gupta Beautiful face painted participants Dr Uttiya Bhattacharyya greets Durga Shanker Mishra —PHOTOS BY ASHOK DUTTA FAIRYTALE WEDDING The band, baaja and baraat of the wedding of Agra based entrepreneur was all about fanfare of a usual Indian Shaadi. Hosted by Sneh Jain and Akhilesh Jain, it was a theme-based wedding.The wedding ceremony was held at ITC Mughal,Agra.The groom,Anuj Agarwal, looked royal in a BandhGala Jacket, while Priya was wearing a beautiful designer gown. —PHOTO BY SHAZID CHAUHAN VC Alok Kumar Rai and Anjali Singh with others during the meeting 12 LUCKNOW | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia CITY BUZZ Women in tricolour sarees celebrating the Republic Day at Marine drive in Lucknow, on Tuesday. —PHOTO BY SUMIT KUMAR

×