26012022 first india jaipur (1)

Jan. 26, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

News & Politics

Find Latest India News and Breaking News these days from India on Politics, Business, Entertainment, Technology, Sports, Lifestyle and Coronavirus News in India and the world over that you can't miss.

  1. 1. JAIPUR l WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 l Pages 20 l 3.00 RNI NO. RAJENG/2019/77764 l Vol 3 l Issue No. 231 PM lauds EC,India’s electoral process at BJP’s workers meet New Delhi: Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi on Tuesday while interact- ingwithmembersof the Bharatiya Janata Party lauded Election Com- mission and said that India’s electoral process has set a benchmark for various counties. “India is one of the countries where the Election Commission (EC) can issue notices to people and transfer officials. Our EC and electoral process set a benchmark for various countries,” said PM Modi. PM Modi’s re- mark on the election commission comes on the same day as India celebrates National Vot- ers Day . PM Modi was inter- acting with panna sami- ti members from Guja- rat on audio via the NaMo app. —ANI NATIONAL VOTERS’ DAY MAJOR BLOW TO CONGRESS SURGE IN HOME ISOLATION CASES CRUCIAL READ SENSEX SOARS 366.64 PTS TO END AT 57,858 DELHI: 8-YR-OLD GIRL GANG- RAPED, TWO DETAINED New Delhi: On Tues- day, he BSE Sensex ended 366.64 points or 0.64 per cent higher at 57,858.15. Similarly, the NSE Nif- ty rose 128.85 points or 0.75 per cent to close at 17,277.95. New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sent a notice to the police seeking imme- diate action against a group of unidentified men who allegedly raped an eight-year- old girl. The girl is currently in the ICU “battling for life”, according to DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal. The police said they received the notice and have started investigation. Two suspects have been detained. Anewbeginningforme:Cong’s RPNSinghjumpsship,joinsBJP New Delhi: In a major setbacktoCongress,spe- cially the Gandhi sib- lings, and its aggressive election efforts in UP, CWC member & AICC office bearer RPN Singh quit the party on Tues- day and joined the BJP. Singh was a minister of state in the UPA II gov- ernment. “Today, at a time, we are celebrating forma- tion of our great Repub- lic, I begin a new chap- ter in my political jour- ney . Jai Hind,” he tweet- ed along with his resig- nation letter addressed to Cong Prez Sonia Gan- dhi. “This is a new be- ginning for me & I look forward to my contribu- tion to nation-building under visionary leader- ship & guidance of PM Modi, BJP Prez JP Na- dda & Home Minister Amit Shah,”Singh tweeted. —PTI ‘BJP leadership ‘cutting Yogi to size’: Priyanka Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said fielding CM Yogi from his home turf Gorakhpur Priyanka said, “Looks to me like his leadership is at- tempting to cut him to size. It’s an open s e c r e t that they have been wanting to do so for sometime. Their inter- nal pushes & pulls are beginning to reveal themselves in public now. I suppose in an au- tocratic system like theirs, there can only be one supreme leader,” Cong gen secy said.—PTI RPN’s IMPACT ON POLLS & PARTY Electorally, his exit from the grand old party will have limited impact given that he is not a pan-UP leader & his sphere of influence is confined to Kushi Nagar LS seat, adjoining Gorakhpur, which he represented in 2009. His old Assembly seat of Padrauna, which he rep- resented thrice from 1996 - 2009, falls in Kushi Nagar. But Singh’s exit is politically damaging to Congress as he is considered to be one of the ‘Gen Next’ leaders. Though he is 57 yrs old, he was seen as among leaders who would be part of Rahul Gandhi’s future Congress. The battle which Congress party is fighting can be fought only with brav- ery ... It requires courage, strength and Priyanka Gandhi Ji has said that coward people can’t fight it —Supriya Shrinate, Congress spokesperson Foreignfundinglicence: NoSCrelieffor6kNGOs SC seeks Centre, EC response on poll freebies New Delhi: SC on Tues- day issued notices to Centre & EC seeking their response to a PIL seeking a direction to seize election symbol or de-register a political party that promises or distributes ‘irrational freebies’ from public funds before polls. A bench comprising CJI NV Ramana & Justices AS Bopanna & Hima Kohli observed, “It is a serious issue & freebies budget goes beyond reg- ular budget. Eventhough its not a corrupt practice, but it creates a uneven playing field.” —PTI New Delhi: The Su- preme Court has de- clined immediate relief to NGOs including Mis- sionaries of Charity who lost FCRA registra- tion after the Centre said that the extension of the licence was given to NGOs which filed ap- plications. Refusing to pass an interim order to protect the 6,000 NGOs, the court asked them to make a presentation be- fore the Centre for the renewal, which would then take a decision as per the law. The top court said it does not want to inter- fere in the matter and that the NGOs should first approach the gov- ernment. If they are unhappy with deci- sions, the matter could be heard in court. —PTI Union Minister Mandaviya directs states, UTs to bolster teleconsultations New Delhi: In view of a substantial number of COVID-19 patients recuperating in home isolation,UnionHealth Minister Mansukh Mandaviyainteracting with health mins, bu- reaucrats & adminis- trators of 9 states & UTs asked to focus on expanding reach of tel- econsultation services to provide timely healthcare. —PTI STEALTH OMICRON SYMPTOMS DIFFICULT TO DISCERN FROM DELTA, SAYS EXPERT In recent findings, it came to light that it is difficult to differentiate between Delta & BA.2, infectious sub-variant Omicron, or so-called stealth variant un- less genome sequencing is done. Explaining this, Dr Harsh Mahajan, Founder-Chief Radiologist, Mahajan Imaging said, “What happens in BA.2, an Omicron sub-variant, is that S-gene drop-off doesn’t happen with RT-PCR. It’s also known as ‘stealth variant’ as it’s similar on thermo fisher RT-PCR kit, to what Delta was.”“Hence if we don’t do genome sequenc- ing, we won’t be able to differentiate between Delta & this so-called stealth variant or BA.2”. —ANI CORONA CATASTROPHE RAJASTHAN 9,771 NEW CASES 2,140 NEW CASES IN JAIPUR 22 NEW DEATHS The press and offices of First India will remain closed on January 26, 2022, on account of Republic Day. There will, therefore, be no edition of the paper on January 27, 2022. —Editor HOLIDAY NOTICE OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR, AHMEDABAD, LUCKNOW & NEW DELHI www.firstindia.co.in www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia instagram.com/thefirstindia Bainsla, a ‘bhakta’ of CM Gehlot! THE AILING GURJAR LEADER TERMS HIMSELF A DEVOUT DEVOTEE OF THE CHIEF MINISTER! First India Bureau Jaipur: Ailing Gurjar leader Colonel Kirodi Singh Bainsla was called upon by senior Congress leaders on Tuesday, who enquired about Bainsla’s health. The leaders had made a beeline for the Gur- jar leader’s residence and prominent leaders like Dr. Raghu Shar- ma, Lalchand Kataria and Dharmendra Rathore interacted with Bainsla. Addi- tionally, Ministers Ra- jendra Yadav and Nau- rat Gurjar also accom- panied the leaders. The move came about asChief MinisterAshok Gehlot wanted to ensure that Bainsla is assured of all medical help from the state government. In fact, during their con- versation, Rathore also made Bainsla speak to the Chief Minister over the phone and Gehlot, who has not been mov- ing out of CMR since contracting Covid again recently, spoke to the Gurjar agitation leader at length, inquiring about Colonel Bainsla’s health condition. The Chief Minister also spoke to Colonel Bainsla’s daughter - IRS Sunita Bainsla - Turn to P16 REPUBLIC DAY 2022 PADMA AWARDS ANNOUNCED The Padma Bhushan will also be conferred on Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla Padma Vibhushan to Gen Rawat, Kalyan Singh n the eve of the Republic Day, the Centre on Tuesday an- nounced the list of recipients of Padma awards. Among other honours, first CDS late General Bipin Rawat & former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh have been award- ed the Padma Vibhush- an. The Padma Bhushan will be conferred on Cong leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, ex-WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattachar- jee, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alpha- bet CEO Sundar Pichai & SII MD Cyrus Poona- walla. Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech Chair- man Krishna Ella, his co-founder wife Suchi- tra Ella. Olympians Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bha- gat Vandana Kataria, and singer Sonu Nigam will be awarded the Padma Shri. R-Day: President Kovind remembers contribution of India’s freedom fighters New Delhi: During his address to the country on Republic Day eve, President Ram Nath Kovind remembered the contribution of freedom fighters in India’s inde- pendence movement. “On this occasion, let us also remember the great freedom fighters who showed incomparable courage in their pursuit of the dream of Swaraj and fired up the people to fight for it”. “Two days ago, on January 23, all of us observed the 125th birth anniver- sary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose who had adopted the energising salutation of ‘Jai Hind’. His quest for independ- ence and his ambition to make India proud inspired all of us,” said president Kovind while remembering Netaji. O RAJIV MEHRISHI AND 4 OTHERS FROM RAJ GET PADMA AWARDS Mehrishi gets Padma Bhushan. Four others - Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia, Avani Lekhara; Chandraprakash Dwivedi and Ramdayal Sharma for arts, also named for Padma awards Aditi Nagar New Delhi: Former Rajasthan Chief Sec- retary- IAS Rajiv Mehrishi - has been named as a recipient of the prestigious Padma Bhushan award. On Tuesday , President Ram Nath Kovind gave his ap- proval to this effect after which Home Secretary called and congratulated Mehri- shi, who has been named for the award for excellent services as a bureaucrat. Mehrishi has been the former Home Sec- retary& FinanceSec- retary of the country & also served as CAG from 2017 to 2020. Mehrishi has been appointed as Chair- man of NSE IFSC, a wholly owned sub- sidiary of National Stock Exchange. Turn to P16 OLYMPIAN NEERAJ CHOPRA GETS PARAM VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL SECURITY BEEFED UP AHEAD OF R-DAY, FRS INSTALLED @ 30 LOCATIONS 939 POLICE MEDALS ANNOUNCED Subedar Neeraj Chopra, first Indian track & field athlete to win a gold medal at Olympic games & serv- ing in Indian Army’s 4 Rajputana Rifles, has been awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) for his distinguished service. Chopra’s name figures in list of Army per- sonnel awarded for their gallantry. In order to keep check on people coming to watch R-Day Parade, Delhi cops installed Facial Recognition Systems & CCTV cameras to strengthen security. “We have installed Facial Recognition Systems at 30 different locations, including 6 entry points for frisking. FRS has a database of 50,000 suspected criminals,” they said. A total of 939 service medals, including 189 for gallantry, was announced by Centre for personnel of various central & state police forces on the eve of Republic Day. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Colonel Kirodi Singh Bainsla COPS PUT POSTERS OF TERRORISTS Delhi Police put up 4 posters of suspected Al-Qaeda terrorists near Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place, that mentioned 4 individuals having links with group.
  2. 2. Neighbour lures minor with berries, rapes and kills her First India Bureau Pali: A minor was found dead in a well in Pali under the Takhat- garh police station area on Tuesday. According toSHORajendraChaud- hary , the 10-year-old girl was playing outside the house with her friends on Monday when a man from the neighbour- hood lured her to a near- by field on the pretext of giving her berries and then raped her. He then killed her and threw her into a well. Meanwhile, another mentally challenged minor has reportedly disappeared belonging to Alwar. The victim’s family lodged a missing report of the minor on January 24. RAPE AND SHAME MINOR GIRL ABDUCTED FROM SUMERPUR Pali: A 10-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from the Pisawa village in Sumerpur, informa- tion about kidnapping of an minor girl in Pisawa village spread like wildfire in the area. Villagers said, that a man from the village was seen taking a minor girl. The girl’s slippers and blood stains were seen near a deserted well. People of Pisawa, Anopura, Sangod villages gathered and Sumerpur Takhatgarh Police Officer reached the spot. Sum- erpur DSP Rajat Vishnoi also reached the spot. Diya Kumari@KumariDiya Neither daughters are safe nor daughters are get- ting justice under Congress rule in the Rajasthan. If you are so concerned about the safety of daughters, then tell me what action has been taken against the criminals so far? Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights president Sangeeta Beniwal on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to JK Lon Hospital and met the victim minor girl of Alwar and got information about the health of the girl. There is a lot of improvement in the health of the girl. BJP Mahila Morcha protests, seeks arrest of rapists asap First India Bureau Bhilwara/Alwar: BJP Mahila Morcha led by state president Alka Mundra staged demon- stration at Bhilwara district collectorate on Tuesday against the ‘rape’ cases. Mean- whille, in Alwar the Mahila Morcha, pro- tested at Hope Circus with bangles over not confirming ‘rape’ of the minor. They said that the government must wear bangles if it can- not control crime. They also submitted a memo- randum in the name of the Governor, the Addi- tional District Collector and the Additional SP demanding arrest asap. Alka Mundra with Mahila Morcha staged protest in Bhilwara. Those who keep an evil eye on daugh- ters should not get an inch of land. The rapists took away the girl who was sleeping in house in Baran, but the Govt not listening to the screams of daughters, this gov- ernment is not ashamed to bow its head in front of the rapists. The entire police station staff there should be suspended. —Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Min www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia RAJASTHAN JAIPUR | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 02
  3. 3. RAJASTHAN JAIPUR | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 03 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia First India Bureau Jaipur: Twenty-two more people died from coronavirus in Ra- jasthan on Tuesday as 9,771 new cases pushed the state’s infection count to 11,49,153. Till now, 9,140 people have died from the in- fection in the state, ac- cording to an official report. Eight deaths were reported from Jaipur, followed by three in Bi- kaner, two in Jodhpur and one each in Ajmer, Alwar, Bundi, Dausa, Ganganagar, Hanu- mangarh, Jhalawar, Kota and Nagaur. Jaipur reported the maximum 2,140 cases. As many as 741 people tested positive in Jodh- pur. The state currently has 92,692 active cases. Vikas Sharma Jaipur: The State has seen as many as 154 deaths of corona pa- tients in the last 24 days. Expressing his concerns over it, Health Minister Par- sadi Lal Meena said on Tuesday that most of the deceased were of more than 60 years of age and they all had co- morbidities. However, there are much less deaths during the third wave in comparison to the first and second waves, he added. Those who have already been administered both dos- es of the vaccine, they are safe, he said. 22die,9.7Kinfectedina dayasCovidmarcheson 11,49,153 TOTAL CASES 9,771 IN A DAY 10,47,321 TOTAL RECOVERED 9,140 TOTAL DEATHS 22 IN A DAY 92,692 ACTIVE CASES 24,832 IN JAIPUR COVID-19 UPDATE 154 deaths in 24 days, Min concerned Kamal Kant Jaipur: Lawyers with long experience have protested the recent promotion of 26 ‘Advo- cates’ as ‘Senior Advo- cates’ by the High Court dubbing it “un- fair”. The protesting lawyers, led by Poonam Chand Bhandari, staged a sit-in in front of the Gandhi statue in the High Court prem- ises here on Tuesday . Addressing the pro- testers, Adv Vimal Chaudhury said that some very senior, es- tablished and experi- enced lawyers have not been designated as ‘Senior Advocates’ so far while some lawyers much junior to them have been promoted and the legal fraternity is feeling insulted due to this. The High Court administration issued a circular on Monday informing that 11 law- yers working in its Jodhpur Main Branch and 15 lawyers of the Jaipur Bench have been promoted and designated as Senior Advocate. Senior lawyers protest ‘unfair’ promotions Abhishek Srivastava Jaipur: As envisaged by Urban Development and Housing Minister Shan- ti Dhariwal, the Jaipur Development Authority is carrying out various development works in the city. JDA Commis- sioner Gaurav Goyal said that orders have been issued for work un- der three schemes. A housing scheme in vil- lage Sarnachaud for the rehabilitation of resi- dents of Javipra’s no- madic/semi-nomadic tribe. About 1,272 resi- dential plots, 88 retail shops and 37 commercial plots have been created. Provision has been made for the construc- tion of four walls on the roads, parks, conveni- ence areas, reserved land, and construction of drainage system. Rs 335 lakh will be spent for these and the work like- ly to be completed by July 2022. Another Rs 282 lakh will be spent for the renewal of the link road connecting the main road of Kalwar road and cross drainage work. Renovation work is being done by JDA from Chomu railway sta- tion to Fatehpura (Jaho- ta) via Biharipura road. JDA fast-tracks work under 3 schemes First India Bureau Jaipur: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has extended greetings to the people of the State on the eve Republic Day . “Repub- lic Day inspires us to remain devoted to the Constitution of the country ,” he said. The CM said that maintaining democrat- ic values is a big challenge in the present times and in such a situation, it is the duty of all Indians to contribute to main- taining unity and integrity in the coun- try . On the other hand, Rajasthan Gover- nor Kalraj Mishra will address the people of the state on Doordarshan on Wednes- day on the occasion of Republic Day . The message of the Governor will be telecast- ed at DD Rajasthan at 08.30 am and will be broadcast at 9.10 am from all the cent- ers of All India Radio in Rajasthan. Guv, CM extend greetings to people on R-Day eve GUV TO HOIST FLAG AT SMS, CM AT SECRETARIAT Ministers and Deputy Chief whip have been authorised for unfurling national flag in 30 districts on Republic Day. In the rest of the 3 districts, the collec- tor will unfurl the flag. Governor Kalraj Mishra to hoist flag at SMS stadium, CM at State Secretariat, and Speaker Dr CP Joshi at the Assembly. BD Kalla in Bikaner, Shanti Dhariwal in Kota, Hemaram Chaudhary in Barmer, Parsadi Lal in Dausa, Lalchand Kataria in Ajmer, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya in Ban- swara, Mahesh Joshi in Pali, Ramlal Jat in Bhilwara, Pramod Bhaya in Baran, Vishvendra Singh in Bharatpur, Ramesh Meena in Karauli, Udayalal Anjana in Chittogarh and Pratap Singh Khachari- awas in Udaipur. Saleh Mohammad in Jaisalmer, Mamta Bhupesh in Jhunj- hunu, Bhajan Lal Jatav in Sawai Mad- hopur, Tikaram Jully in Alwar, Govind Ram Meghwal in Sriganganagar. NSUI members in ‘Tiranga Yatra’ at Janpath in Jaipur on Tuesday. —PHOTO BY SANTOSH SHARMA
  4. 4. RAJASTHAN JAIPUR | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 04 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia
  5. 5. क्रमांक एफ9/कृ.भू.रू.सुओमोटो/न.प.सी./2021-22/13097-13100 दिनांक : 25.1.2022 अधोहस्ाक्षरक्ाता की जानकारी में यह लाया गया है दक सीकर शहर के राजस्व ग्ाम नानी के नगर पररषि सीकर सीमा में अ्वससथि् दनम्नदलदि् िसरों की भूदम में अ्वैध रूप से काॅलोदनया द्वकदस् हो चुकी है एं्व इन काॅलोदनयों में बसा्वट हो चुकी है, दजनके राजस्व ररकाॅर्ड के अनुसार िा्ेिारों ्व िसरों का द्व्वरण दनम्नानुसार है क्र.सं. खसरा नम्बर रक्बा ककस्म खातेदारान का ना्म (राजस्व ग्ा्म- नानी) 1 1589/ 1045 0.95 चाही 2 0.33 जा्व 2 0.62 1. िुगाताराम पुत्र सुिा दहससा- 86/285 जाद्- माली सा. िेह िा्ेिार 2. नाथिीिे्वी पदनि स्व. सुिा दहससा- 86/285 जाद्- माली सा. िेह िा्ेिार 3. रामा्व्ार पुत्र जी्वणराम दहससा- 9/95 जाद्- माली दन. धोलपादलया ्ह. लक्मणगढ़ िा्ेिार 4. सां्वरमल पुत्र सुिा दहससा- 86/285 जाद्- माली सा. िेह िा्ेिार 2 1590/ 1045 1.45 चाही 2 0.51 चाही 2 0.94 1. कमल पुत्र बाबूलाल दहससा- 1/10 जाद्- माली सा. िेह िा्ेिार 2. जी्वणी पदनि स्व. मुकनिा दहससा- 1/5 जाद्- माली सा. िेह िा्ेिार 3. झुंथिा पुत्र मुकनिा दहससा- 1/5 जाद्- माली सा. िेह िा्ेिार 4. ्ाराचनि पुत्र मुकनिा दहससा- 1/5 जाद्- माली सा. िेह िा्ेिार 5. बन्वारीलाल पुत्र दकशनाराम दहससा- 1/5 जाद्- माली सा. मलकेङा िा्ेिार 6. श्र्वणीिे्वी पदनि बाबूलाल दहससा- 1/10 जाद्- माली सा. िेह िा्ेिार 3 1591/ 1045, 1592/ 1045 0.09 0.34 चाही 2 0.03 जा्व 2 0.06 चाही 2 0.12 जा्व 2 0.22 रामिीन पुत्र नाथिाराम दहससा - पूणता जाद् माली सा. िेह िा्ेिार 4 1593/ 1045 0.20 चाही 2 0.07 जा्व 2 0.13 1. कमल पुत्र बाबूलाल दहससा- 1/20 जाद्- माली सा. िेह िा्ेिार 2. जी्वणी पदनि मुकनिाराम दहससा- 1/10 जाद्- माली सा. िेह िा्ेिार 3. झूंथिा पुत्र मुकनिाराम दहससा- 1/10 जाद्- माली सा. िेह िा्ेिार 4. ्ाराचनि पुत्र मुकनिाराम दहससा- 1/10 जाद्- माली सा. िेह िा्ेिार 5. िुगाताराम पुत्र सुिा दहससा- 1/6 जाद्- माली सा. िेह िा्ेिार 6. नाथिीिे्वी पदनि सुिा दहससा- 1/6 जाद्- माली सा. िेह िा्ेिार 7. बन्वारीलाल पुत्र दकशनाराम दहससा- 1/10 जाद्- माली सा. मलकेङा िा्ेिार 8. श्र्वणीिे्वी पदनि बाबूलाल दहससा- 1/20 जाद्- माली सा. िेह िा्ेिार 9. सां्वरमल पुत्र सुिा दहससा- 1/6 जाद्- माली सा. िेह िा्ेिार 5 1598/ 1045 0.03 चाही 2 0.01 जा्व 2 0.02 1. अजुतानलाल पुत्र नारायणराम दहससा- 34/155 जाद्- जाट सा. रोरुबङी ्हसील लक्मणगढ िा्ेिार 2. ओमप्रकाश पुत्र भं्वरलाल दहससा- 21/1550 जाद्- माली सा. िेह िा्ेिार 3. घीसीिे्वी पदनि भं्वरलाल दहससा- 21/1550 जाद्- माली सा. िेह िा्ेिार 4. प्रहलािदसंह पुत्र हनुमानदसंह दहससा- 67/155 जाद्- जाट सा. कटराथिल िा्ेिार 5. दबमला पुत्री भं्वरलाल दहससा- 21/1550 जाद्- माली सा. िेह िा्ेिार 6. मिनलाल पुत्र मांगू दहससा- 21/310 जाद्- माली सा. िेह िा्ेिार 7. महा्वीर पुत्र गीगाराम दहससा- 33/155 जाद्- जाट सा. रुलयाणामाली ्हसील लक्मणगढ िा्ेिार 8. सन्ोष पुत्री भं्वरलाल दहससा- 21/1550 जाद्- माली सा. िेह िा्ेिार 9. सरोज पुत्री भं्वरलाल दहससा- 21/1550 जाद्- माली सा. िेह िा्ेिार 6 1602/ 1045 0.72 चाही 2 0.25 जा्व 2 0.47 1. अदन्ािे्वी पदनि नरो्मकुमार दहससा- 1/4 जाद्- ब्ाह्मण दन. आननिनगर सीकर िा्ेिार 2. कोशलयािे्वी पदनि सुशीलचनि दहससा- 1/4 जाद्- महाजन दन. नया शहर सीकर िा्ेिार 3. सुदमत्रािे्वी पदनि श्रीदकशन दहससा- 1/4 जाद्- ब्ाह्मण दन. आननिनगर सीकर िा्ेिार 4. सरस्व्ीिे्वी पदनि िौल्राम दहससा- 1/4 जाद्- दसनधी दन. पटेलमागता सीकर िा्ेिार और इसदलये उक् भूदमयां उसके भाग में िा्ेिारी अदधकार/दह् राजसथिान भू-राजस्व अदधदनयम 1956 की धारा 90क की उपधारा (8) अधीन पयता्वदस् दकये जाने के िायी है। अ्ः इसके द्ारा सूदच् दकया जा्ा है दक इस सूचना की प्रास्् की ्ारीि से 7 दिन के भी्र कारण ब्ायें दक कयों न उक् भूदम में आपके अदधकारों और दह् को पयता्वदस् कर दिया जा्वे और इसदलये कयों न भूदम को राजय सरकार में समस् द्वललघनों से मुक् दनदह् दकया जा सके। उक् अ्वदध के दलये प्रकरण से समबसनध् समस् िस्ा्वेज (यथिा ले-आउट ्लान ्व अनय) आमजन/दह्बद् वयसक् के दलये कायातालय की कृदष भूदम (90-ए) शािा में िेिने, पढने एं्व नकल प्रा्् करने हे्ु िुला रिा गया है। यह सूचना मेरे हस्ाक्षर और मुहर के अदधन दिनांक 25-1-2022 को जारी की जा्ी है। िा्ेिारों के पुख्ा सबू्ों के अभा्व में उक् सुचना को जररये राक से दभज्वाने के साथि-साथि उक् आ्वासीय काॅलोनी के आस-पास चसपा भी दकया गया है। उक् लोक सूचना िा्ेिारों के हक सृजन के समबनध में असन्म सूचना है यथिा इस सूचना की दनधातारर् समया्वदध के बाि दकसी प्रकार का कोई उज्र ऐ्राज समाअ् नहीं दकया जायेगा। (श्र्वण कु्मार क्वश्नोई) प्रादधकृ् अदधकारी ए्वं आयुक् नगर पररषि सीकर Kirodi insists for grilling of RBSE chief in REET leak Jaipur: BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Dr Kirodi Lal Meena on Tuesday said that he has been insisting from the very beginning that the truth about the REET paper leak will never be revealed without a CBI investigation. “Bhajanlal is only a pawn while the king- pin himself is the Chairman of the Board of Secondary Education, Dr DP Jaroli. It was under his supervision that the REET paper was leaked and I have al- ready made public the evidence proving this,” he charged. If Dr DP Jaroli is in- terrogated firmly, the truth will emerge within no time, he said. —FIB Aishwary Pradhan Jaipur: Former CM Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday paid a trib- ute to her mother Rajamta Vijayaraje Scindiaji on her death anniversary. “Her ideal life is an inspiration for all those patriots who choose the service of the nation as their destiny over worldly attach- ments. Her methods of working towards bringing women into politicsandstrength- ening the democracy were peerless”, she tweeted. UPEN YADAV MEETS RSSB CHAIRMAN OVER RECRUITMENTS RATHORE, RAMLAL SLAM GOVT ON REET PAPER LEAK PATWARI RECRUITMENT EXAM RESULTS OUT Raje pays tribute to her mother on death anniv Upen Yadav met RSSB Chairman Hariprasad Shar- ma regarding various re- cruitments of unemployed. The results of recruitment were also discussed in the meeting. The result of Patwari recruitment was to come on Tuesday. The release of Computer Instructor Recruitment will be issued this month. Dy LoP Rajendra Rathore and BJP State chief spokesperson and MLA Ramlal Sharma slammed the govt saying that the name of the person who delivered the paper to the accused Bhajanlal has not yet been disclosed by the SOG. He said that the SOG is not making important disclosures because of the pressure exerted by the govt. The result of the Patwari recruitment exam con- ducted in two phases on October 23 and 24 was out on Tuesday. However, shortly after the announce- ment of the result, the website crashed due to increased traffic. A total of 10 lakh 41 thousand candidates had appeared in the examination. SEND NOTICE TO DEFAULTERS: SONI TO OFFICIALS Jaipur: Transport and Road Safety Commissioner Ma- hendra Soni has asked his officers to send notices to peo- ple who have not paid the taxes or the pen- alty amounts for a long time. Soni was discussing ways to raise the revenue of the department in a review meeting. Soni encouraged the RTOs saying they have the potential to achieve the revenue targets. He told them to hold similar meet- ings with the District Transport Officers. Khachariyawas rescues injured calf Food Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on his way to Udaipur on Tuesday got down from the car upon seeing an injured calf by the roadside near Gulabpura. The Minister provided first-aid to the calf, whose leg was bleeding and asked the officers of the police department to call a doctor immediately. He then left for Udaipur without security.
  7. 7. RAJASTHAN JAIPUR | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 06 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia RATHORE WRITES TO GEHLOT OVER LAND BILL, RODA Jaipur: Deputy Lead- er of Opposition Ra- jendra Rathore has written a letter to CM Ashok Gehlot over the Rajasthan Agricul- tural Credit Opera- tions (Removal of Dif- ficulties) Act, better known as RODA. Rathore has suggest- ed that CM should have brought suitable amendmentsinRODA regarding auctioning of land less than 5 acresinsteadof bring- ing amendment Bill. Jaipur: Cold wave conditions prevailed in many parts of Rajasthan where the minimum temperature dipped to 2.2 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh, the weather office said. Fatehpur in Sikar recorded 3.2 degrees while Bhilwara, Anta (Baran), Dabok, Churu, Karauli and Ganganagar recorded minimum of 3.6, 3.9, 4.5, 5, 5.2 and 6.4 degrees respectively. COLD WAVE CONTINUES TO PREVAIL IN RAJASTHAN BRIEF in PROBE ON INTO `1.15 CR DOWRY CASE TRANSFER POLICY DRAFT SENT TO CS: MIN Jaipur: An inves- tigation has been initiated after a video on the alleged payment of Rs 1.15 crore by a sacked policeman as dowry on his daughter’s marriage in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district went viral. The Uch- hain police station has handed over the investigation to an officer after the incident surfaced, police said, adding the case will be registered after the preliminary probe is completed. Bikaner: Educa- tion Minister Dr BD Kalla was on a tour of his assembly constituency on Tuesday where he announced devept works worth Rs 20 lakh in Dashnam Goswami area. Talking to First India, Kalla said that they have sent the drafts to CS re- garding the transfer policy. Kalla did not give a direct answer to the question on whether 84,000 applicants will have to reapply. —Laxman Raghav
  8. 8. REPUBLIC SHOULD BECOME STRONGER IN THE LIGHT OF Amrit Mahotsav of Independence is a festival to make us realize the real secret of freedom in the light of the glorious traditions of our national love, harmony, and spirituality ‘AmritMahotsav’ hen the country became inde- pendent, we did not have any sov- ereign constitution of our own. Republic Day is very important because the Constitution came into force on this day . The Indian Constitution is the largest hand- written constitution in the world. I consider it a global document of human rights and duties. If there is a reliable system for the protec- tion of human rights, then it is in the Indian Constitution itself. Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, had once said that ‘the Ganges of rights flows from the Himalayas of duties’. The Consti- tution is the decorum of freedom. The whole country is celebrat- ing the Amrit Mahotsav of Inde- pendence at this time. There is also a need to think deeply in the context of this Mahotsav on the occasion of Republic Day. Be- cause, for the first time this has happened when the Mahotsav is being celebrated at various levels across the country for keeping the memory of our freedom fight- ers alive, to keep the culture and glorious history of the country intact in the light of the events related to the freedom movement. Consider that we are all illumi- nated by the sun and the light of the sun is reflected on the earth by becoming moonlight. Moon is immortal. Having nectar-like rays. Its rays never fade. It is in- destructible due to being imbued with the nectar element. I also consider Indian culture to be in- exhaustible in the same way . The Amrit Mahotsav of Inde- pendence is a festival to make us realize the real secret of freedom in the light of the glorious tradi- tions of our national love, har- mony, and spirituality . It is dedi- catedtothosepeople,duetowhich the country became self-reliant in various fields. It is dedicated to the achievements of those who wrote incredible success stories to make the country strong and prosperous. Public participation hasbeenensuredintheall-around development of the country . The aim is that the small efforts and changes that have been made for the pride of the country at the lo- cal level for the spirit of self-reli- ant India can take the form of national achievement. The real objective of this festival is to pre- serve the history of efforts made for great successes in each state and every region of India so as to inspire future generations. I also call it the inspirational festival of the new generation. After independence, a strong foundation of development in the country was laid based on planned development in each area under the constitution. The philosophy associated with Indi- an culture, the lofty life tradi- tions we have - the Constitution explains it in a way . I believe that a nation is not just a landmass. It is a thought in itself. The mean- ing of seeing the country in the noun of thought is a nation in which there is no distinction be- tween men and women based on caste and religion. Where experi- ence and knowledge are partners. Bharat itself means that great tradition of knowledge and phi- losophy in which the essence from the Vedic hymns to the Ad- vaita philosophy of Adi Shanka- racharya comes. Our nation has given the message of considering the whole world as our family with the formula of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. Today the country is progress- ing rapidly by providing social, economic, mental, political free- dom to women, social and eco- nomic backward, disabled, and tribals. But I believe that the real goal will be accomplished only when the person standing in the last row gets equality and justice. It is imperative that our new gen- eration become self-reliant, and be educated in human values. It is the duty of all of us that we should be fully engaged in achiev- ing the bigger goals of self-reli- ance. Post-covid pandemic, the world will be new. There will be a new system, and I am sure this new system will be inspired by the lofty values of Indian culture. Because even in the difficult times of covid, we supplied med- icines and vaccines not only for ours but to other countries of the world keeping in view the world humanity . The country has achieved great successes in various fields in the last 75 years despite diffi- cult challenges. India, which once faced a shortage of food grains, is today the world’s larg- est exporter of food grains. The country has today become a glob- al supplier of vaccines in the era of the pandemic, recovering from the lack of health services. With the emerging nationalism, today the country has taken a big leap in information technology and special knowledge-based indus- tries. We have achieved food secu- rity for a large population. There is no area in which India is not moving fast. Come, on Republic Day today , in the light of ‘Azadi Ke Amrit Ma- hotsav’,letusalltrywithdetermi- nation to take the nation on the path of knowledge and develop- ment. Create new avenues for the progress of the country . May eve- ryone’s happiness be collective happiness and sorrow collective sorrow. We should be proud of the nation’s pride, with this collective spirit, on Republic Day, let us all pave the way for the all-around development of the country . THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY THE AUTHOR ARE PERSONAL Come, on Republic Day today, in the light of ‘Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav’, let us all try with determination to take the nation on the path of knowledge and development. Create new avenues for the progress of the country. May everyone’s happiness be collective happiness and sorrow collective sorrow. We should be proud of the nation’s pride, with this collective spirit, on Republic Day, let us all pave the way for the all-around development of the country W KALRAJ MISHRA The writer is Governor of Rajasthan The whole country is celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence at this time. There is also a need to think deeply in the context of this Mahotsav on the occasion of Republic Day. Printed and published by Anita Hada Sangwan on behalf of First Express Publishers. Printed at Bhaskar Printing Press, D.B. Corp Limited, Shivdaspura, Tonk Road, Jaipur. Published at 304, 3rd Floor, City Mall, Bhagwan Das Road, C-Scheme, Jaipur-302001, Rajasthan. Phone 0141-4920504. Editor-In-Chief: Jagdeesh Chandra. Editor: Anita Hada Sangwan responsible for selection of news under the PRB Act Editor: Anita Hada Sangwan responsible for selection of news under the PRB Act In this 75th year of Independence, let us re- discover the values that animated our glorious national movement. President of India @rashtrapatibhvn SPIRITUAL SPEAK Just as the boyhood, youth and old age come to the embodied Soul in this body, in the same manner, is the attaining of another body; the wise man is not deluded at that. — Bhagavad Gita TOP TWEETS India’s first CDS Late Bipin Rawat ji was a unique patriot, who served the country with full devotion and dedication. Prime Minister @NarendraModi Ji has honored his service to the nation in true sense by giving him Padma Vibhushan. For this, I congratulate Modi ji on behalf of the country. Amit Shah @AmitShah
  9. 9. New Delhi: UP Deputy Chief Min- ister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav saying that his party and his allies cannot stop Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from returning to power in the upcoming as- sembly elections in the state and alleged that SP is giving tickets to criminals. “SP is not able enough to stop the lotus of BJP from blooming. The list of candidates that the SP has released for the upcoming elections shows that it is not a political party but party of gangsters, crimi- nals, mafias. They are not fighting polls but threatening people of the state,” Deputy CM said. ‘AKHILESH GAVE TICKETS TO CRIMINALS’ IN THE COURTYARD PUNJAB HARYANA HC STAYS MAJITHIA’S ARREST FOR 3 DAYS New Delhi: Punjab and Haryana High Court stays Bikram Majithia’s arrest for three days. HC gave time to the Akali Dal leader so that he could appeal the court’s order dismissing his anticipato- ry bail plea in SC. Punjab and Haryana High Court, on Tuesday, granted protection to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia. SC ADJOURNS RAKESH ASTHANA APPOINTMENT PLEA New Delhi: The SC on Tuesday adjourned till February 9, the hearing of a plea challenging the appointment of Indian Police Service (IPS) of- ficer Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commis- sioner. A bench headed by Justice Justice DY Chandrachud listed the matter for February 9 for final argument. MUMBAI COURT DISCHARGES SHILPA IN GERE CASE Mumbai: Almost 15 years after Shilpa Shetty landed in an obscenity case when Hollywood star Richard Gere kissed her on her cheeks at a public event, the actress was dis- charged from the case by a Mumbai court. ACTRESS ASSAULT CASE: KERALA HC GRANTS 10 DAYS Kerala: The Kerala HC on Tuesday granted ten days to prosecution to com- plete examination of wit- nesses in case pertaining to the alleged abduction sexual assault of a woman actor in 2017. Prominent Malayalam actor Dileep is one of the accused in the case. HC directive after SC turned down govt’s plea to extend the trial time. New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday opposed the bail plea of Niraj Bishnoi, alleged creator of the Bulli Bai app, in the Patiala House Court saying that the investigation is at a “very nascent” stage. Public Prosecutor Advocate Irfan Ahmed appearing for Delhi Police submitted that contents on accused’s Twitter handles were deroga- tory, and was targeting women of a community. DELHI POLICE OPPOSES BAIL PLEA OF BULLI BAI APP CREATOR BISHNOI JD(U) releases first list of 20 candidates for UP Lucknow: Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday released its first list of 20 candi- dates for the upcom- ing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. In December last year, Janata Dal (United) National President of JD(U) Rajeev Ranjan Sin- gh alias Lalan Singh said his party was informed that BJP is ready for an alli- ance with them for the upcoming as- sembly elections in UP and hoped to win the elections. “We hope to win the up- coming elections,” Singh had said. —ANI Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief ministerial candi- date in Punjab, Bhag- want Mann, on Tuesday said that if Captain Amarinder Singh was receiving calls and mes- sages from Pakistan to make Navjot Singh Sid- hu a minister, then why did he keep it a secret for so long. Was it at the behest of Pakistan that the Captain later offered a ministry to Sidhu, Mann sought to know. He also reacted to Amarinder Singh’s comment calling him a comedian, by saying that this comedian has always raised the issues of Punjab’s water, agri- culture, farmers and mafia in Parliament. Addressing the me- dia here, Mann said on Tuesday that Captain was making such state- ments to disturb the at- mosphere of Punjab during the elections as he had nothing left now. Without naming any- one, the AAP leader re- marked that “Pakistan” himself used to live with him in his house. “Captain used to ap- point ministers, DGP and CS of the state only after asking Pakistan. Captain used the ser- vices of senior officers of Punjab to take care of the sitaphal and chi- ku at his Siswan farm- house,” he added. “When Captain Ama- rinder was an MP, he did not even go to Par- liament. His attendance was the worst, let alone his chances of raising any issue pertaining to Punjab and its people. Even as the CM, he de- ceived the people of Punjab. Instead of ful- filling promises, he was spending time in his farm house. Today he is getting punished for his betrayal,” he said. He also strongly con- demned the sacrilege incident at Kali Mata temple in Patiala. PUNJAB POLLS COMEDIAN HAS ALWAYS PUT UP PUNJAB’S ISSUES: MANN The AAP leader asked that if Amarinder Singh was receiving calls from Pakistan to make Navjot Singh Sidhu a minister, why did he keep it a secret Bhagwant Mann addressing media in Chandigarh. —File Photo RAHUL TO VISIT PUNJAB ON JANUARY 27 Chandigarh: Congress will be routed in next month’s Punjab Assembly polls while his party’s alliance will sweep the polls, winning over 80 seats, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal claimed on Tuesday. The Aam Aadmi Party will win less than 10 seats, he said. SAD is contesting the polls in alliance with Mayawati’s Ba- hujan Samaj Party. According to the seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties, the BSP is contesting 20 of 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the Akalis. SAD-BSP TO SWEEP PUNJAB POLLS: BADAL MANN RIDICULES SIDHU ON AAP’S POLLS FEEDBACK Chandigarh: AAP leader Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday ridiculed Navjot Singh Sidhu for question- ing the survey for selecting the CM face and asked him not to interfere in the inter- nal affairs of the Aam Aadmi Party. Mann asked Sidhu to get a survey done from his own party for choos- ing the CM candi- date. Addressing the media here, Mann said Mr Sidhu is now questioning the AAP’s survey ‘Janta Chunegi Apna CM.’ Mr Sidhu on Monday had dubbed AAP’s survey a “scam” and “a deceptive scheme” and had said his party had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against it. Chandigarh: Punjab Con- gress President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tues- day condemned the al- leged sacrilege bid at Shri Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala on Monday by saying that the politics of fear, polarisation and hate is intruding the northern state. Taking to Twitter, Sidhu wrote, “Incident of sacrilege at Mata Kali Devi temple is de- plorable, divisive forces can never tear into the socio-economic fabric of Punjabiyat.” The Punjab Cong president added that Punjabiyat’s armour is universal brotherhood respect for religions. On Monday, a man was arrested in connection of sacrilege bid. —ANI Sidhu condemns ‘sacrilege attempt’ at Kali temple in Patiala Navjot Singh Sidhu addressing media. —FILE PHOTO SACRILEGE ATTACK UP POLLS APNA DAL (SONELAL) RELEASES LIST OF STAR CAMPAIGNERS FOR 2 PHASES Lucknow : Apna Dal, an ally of the ruling BJP, has also laid down its life in the upcoming as- sembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Your party does not want to be left behind in the election campaign. In this order, the party has released the list of its star campaigners. Apna Dal has an- nounced the names of star campaigners for the first and second phase of voting. The list of star campaigners also includes the names of party president Anupriya Patel and her husband Ashish Patel. The list of Apna Dal(S) includes Anupriya Patel, Ashish Patel, Dr Jamuna Prasad Saroj, Neil Ratan Singh Patel, Pakori Lal, R.B. The names of 15 leaders like Singh Patel, Avadh Naresh Verma, Rekha Verma, Raj Kumar Pal, Ajit Singh Baisla, Mahesh Chaudhary, Mohammad Vakil, Ahmed Khan Mansoori, Zaki UI Nasir and Nadeem Ashraf are included. Patel said whichever seat comes candidates will be fielded on it. BSP PRESIDENT MAYAWATI TO ADDRESS PUBLIC RALLY IN AGRA ON FEBRUARY 2 Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati will hold a public meeting in Agra on February 2, formally kicking off the party’s campaign for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The BSP president will address the meeting, strictly following the Covid protocol, party general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra said in a tweet. “It is to be informed that BSP national president and former chief minister of UP, Behen Kumari Mayawatiji will address a public meeting in Agra on February 2 fol- lowing all Covid rules. Time and place of the public meeting will be made available to the media soon,” Mishra said in his tweet in Hindi. INDIA JAIPUR | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 11 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia
  10. 10. JAIPUR | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 12
  11. 11. INDIA JAIPUR | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 13 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Moni Sharma New Delhi: There is no challenge within the Tri- namool Congress to the leadership of Chief Min- ister Mamata Banerjee buthernephewAbhishek Banerjee will have to prove himself to become the leader of the party . The voices of resent- ment against him have startedrisingintheparty . He has also been accused of running contrary to the policies of the party and the state government regarding Corona. So far, only one party MP , Kaly- an Banerjee has raised the voice, but in the com- ing days, this voice may get more strength. Kalyan Banerjee has saidthatAbhishekwillbe considered a leader only if the party wins the as- sembly elections in Tripura and Goa under his command. There are elections in Tripura next year but the results for Goa will come in two months. If thepartyisunableto open an account or win more than one or two seats in Goa, then the voice against Abhishek will gain in strength. Ab- hishek and his team also understand this, only then Mamta Banerjee’s second nephew Akash Banerjee has been brought forward. He has opened a front against Kalyan Banerjee and has told the need for a new MP in place of Kalyan Banerjee from Shrirampur. But Ab- hishek’s work will not be cut out due to his brother making statements. If he aspires to leadership, he will have to show by win- ning the election. Abhishek will be a leader only if TMC wins Tripura and Goa! BJP is like a family: Patil First India Bureau Ahmedabad: A day after it was reported that former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani was sidelined and/or not invited for the Rajkot BJP event, Gujarat BJP President CR Pa- til on Tuesday at- tempted to downplay rumours of groupism. Address- ing media persons on the day, he said, “We (the party) function like a family . And, Vi- jay Rupani was very much part of the PM’s virtual event, where he addressed lakhs of page com- mittee members.” On Monday, Guja- rat CM Bhupendra Patel virtually inau- gurated and dedicat- ed an underbridge in Rajkot. Party sourc- es said that though former CM Rupani was in the city, he was neither invited to the event nor his name was on the host list. This develop- ment has sparked controversy that Ru- pani has been side- lined in the party and that whenever Patil is in Rajkot, he remains absent at every event. New Delhi: Aam Aad- mi Party on Friday re- leased first list of can- didates for the upcom- ing Uttarakhand polls scheduled for 2022. AAP Uttarakhand in charge Dinesh Mo- haniya shared the list on Twitter. The devel- opment comes ahead of Delhi Environment Minister and senior AAP leader Gopal Rai’s five-day visit to Uttarakhand from Sat- urday, during which he will address a series of public meetings and pitch for a “novel change” in the state ahead of the assembly polls in the coming months. Ahead of Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned to convene 10 meetings at every booth in Uttarakhand. AAP releases fourth list of 10 candidates Panaji: Ahead of Goa Assembly elections, Former Cong leader Jo- seph Robert Sequeira who is an ex-Sarpanch from Calangute constit- uency on Tuesday joined BJP. “We are winning the upcoming Assembly elections in Goa,” said Goa CM Pramod Sawant, who was also present. Ex-Cong leader Sequeira joins BJP ahead of Goa polls New Delhi: The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday re- leased the list of campaigners for the Uttarakhand Assembly elec- tions. The names of Akhilesh Yadav, Kiranmoy Nanda and JayaBachchanarein- cluded in the list with 12 other leaders. List of Samajwadi Party’s star campaigners for Uttarakhand elec- tionsEarlier,theparty had announced that it will contest assembly elections on all 70 seats. The Uttara- khand Assembly elec- tion 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14. The last day of filing nomina- tions is January 28. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. —ANI Akhilesh Yadav, Jaya Bachchan among SP’s star campaigners for Uttarakhand RAHUL GANDHI UNFOLLOWS RPN SINGH ON TWITTER New Delhi: Hours after former Union Min RPN Singh joined BJP after quit- ting Congress, party leader Rahul Gandhi unfollowed him on Twitter. Priyanka still follows Singh on Twitter.
  12. 12. New Delhi: Kerala on Tuesday reported 55,475 new Covid-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 49.9 per cent. This is the first time that the TPR is almost at 50 per cent, meaning one of the two persons tested for Covid in Ker- ala is diagnosed with the infection. 70 related deaths and 84 deaths that were newly certified as Cov- id-19 deaths based on the revised rules, were also recorded pushing the death toll to 52,141 in the state. Kerala has been witnessing drastic increase in fresh infec- tions for the past few days. There are 2,85,365 active Covid cases in the state. Union Health Minis- ter Dr Mansukh Man- daviya on Tuesday asked states and Union Territories to ramp up testing in areas where it has gone down. In a meeting with of- ficials from these states and UTs, Mandaviya also urged them to send Covid-19 testing and vaccination data timely . The health minister also told the states that as a large number of people are opting for home isolation, they should be monitored as per national guidelines. India Tuesday report- ed 2,55,874 cases in the last 24 hours down from 3,06,064 infections a day before, Health Family Welfare data. With55,475newCovidcases, Kerala’sTPRsurgesto49.4% India Tuesday reported 2,55,874 cases in the last 24 hours down from 3,06,064 infections A patient wearing an oxygen mask is being taken for treatment at a hospital. —PHOTO BY ANI Agartala: BSF Tripura Frontier IG Sushanta Kumar Nath on Tuesday said that the cross border infiltration has reduced since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing a press confer- ence at BSF headquarters Shalbagan in West Tripura, Nath said, “A total of 221 infiltrators have been arrested while attempting to cross the borders illegally. Among the detained persons, 118 were Indian nationals, 97 were identified as Bangladeshi nationals and six were from other na- tionalities.” “In comparison to 2020, the detection rate is higher as 128 persons were intercepted for unlawfully breaching the Indo-Bangla borders.” CROSS BORDER INFILTRATION HAS REDUCED DUE TO COVID-19: NATH New Delhi: Chief Jus- tice of India NV Rama- na on Tuesday said that 13 judges of the Su- preme Court and 400 people in the registry were infected with COVID-19 during the third surge. CJI Rama- na shared these facts when one of the law- yers complained that his matter was not ur- gently listed by the reg- istry. CJI Ramana in- formed the lawyer that 13 judges of the top court were infected with COVID-19 and a number of officers in the registry were also positive. CJI said that they are working even though their bodies were not cooperating. “If you don’t know the problems what can we do,” CJI said. 13 SC judges,400 people in registry infected in 3rd wave:CJI COVID HIGHLIGHTS Srinagar (JK): Sus- pected militants hurled a grenade in Hari Singh High street area of Sri- nagar Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday . Further details are awaited. Earlier, BSF IG DK Boora had said that the forces have received some input and are on high alert and further assured the population that they should have nothing to fear. Addressing the me- dia on Monday, Boora said, “During this peri- od, almost every time, there is stress on the security situation along the border. But we are here to meet all the challenges. We have got some input from the in- telligence department. We are very alert on and along the border in- cluding LC and have heightened our vigil on the border. A maximum number of troops and officers are present on the border.” The IG said that they are “exten- sively carrying out op- erations including the anti-drone exercises” and will do everything to ensure safety . —ANI GRENADE ATTACK IN SRINAGAR, 4 INJURED New Delhi, Jan 25: The Chief Election Com- missioner Sushil Chandra, during an event on the occasion of National Voter’s Day in Delhi, on Tuesday . He informed that there are more than 95.3 crore voters in India, out of which 49 crore are male and 46 crore are female voters. Addressing the event today, CEC Chandra said, “Today there are more than 95.3 crore voters of which 49 crore are male voters and 46 crore are female voters. Among these registered voters, there are 1.92 crore senior citizens.” He added that the right to vote was be- stowed upon every adult citizen of India at the same time as India won her freedom. “For a newly-inde- pendent country with a literacy rate of 18 per cent, this was a truly radical move,” Election Commission chief said. Speaking about the arrangements made in five-poll bound states, he stated that EC has emphasised increasing the pace of COVID-19 vaccination in Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur and all ar- rangements will be made to ensure that election is safe. —ANI National Voters Day: India has more than 95.3 cr voters, says CEC RANKINGS: SHAFALI VERMA REGAINS TOP SPOT, MANDHANA DROPS TO FOURTH CUSTOMS DEPT CAUTIONS PUBLIC AGAINST CONMEN NEW DELHI: The Delhi Customs Office this week issued a public notice warning against individuals impersonat- ing as customs officers to extort money after the department was informed about such instances. The con persons first become friendly with their vic- tims and subsequently promise them to send parcels to India. They then impersonate as customs officers by using their names and instruct them to deposit money in the bank ac- count created by them. Mumbai: Amazon.com Inc. and Netflix Inc. are among platforms partnering with Clean Slate Filmz Pvt. to push out movies and web series worth about 4 billion rupees ($54 mil- lion). Clean Slate Filmz will release eight films and series on these over-the-top streaming sites as well as some others in the next 18 months, the studio’s 37-year-old co-founder and anoshka’s brother, Karnesh Sharma said. Sharma declined to provide a full list before officially announced. Dubai: Australia captain Meg Lanning and Tahlia McGrath have advanced in the ICC Women’s T20I Player Rank- ings after helping their team clinch the three-match home series against England 1-0 with outstanding performances in the first match in Adelaide. The pair was associated in a 144-run unbroken stand for the second wicket in the only match that saw a result, Lanning’s 44-ball 64 helping her overtake India’s Smriti Mandhana to third place and McGrath’s Player of the Match effort of 91 off 49 propelling her 29 places to 28th position. Mandhana’s opening part- ner Shafali Verma though is back on top of the rankings. CRUCIAL READ “STUPID SON OF A B**” - BIDEN CAUGHT ON HOT MIC MOCKING REPORTER ANUSHKA’S $54 MN DEAL WITH AMAZON, NETFLIX NO DISCONTENT OVER APPOINTMENT OF MINS AS DISTRICT IN-CHARGES: CM TO HELP TSUNAMI-HIT TONGA, INDIA ANNOUNCES IMMEDIATE AID OF $200,000 MOB ALLEGES ;LOVE JIHAD’ CASE, MAN BOOKED UNDER ANTI -CONVERSION LAW STALIN WRITES TO PM MODI OVER REPORTS OF SRI LANKAN GOVERNMENT AUCTIONING BOATS OF TAMIL NADU FISHERMEN WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden used an epithet to describe a reporter who shouted a question about inflation during a White House meeting with members of his Cabinet on pricing. Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked the president whether he thought inflation would be a “political li- ability” ahead of midterm elections. Biden’s reaction was caught on a hot mic. “That’s a great asset, more infla- tion,” Biden said. “What a stupid son of a b—-.” Last week, Biden was heard mocking another reporter for a “stupid question” on why he was waiting on Russian Pres Vladimir Putin “to make the first move” in Ukraine. Chennai: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Tuesday wrote to PM Narendra Modi, urging him to regis- ter its protest against the Sri Lankan govt’s decision to reportedly auction fish- ing boats belonging to the state. He urged the Centre to “register its disapproval in strongest possible terms at appropriate level and to prevail upon the Sri Lankan Govt to recall the advertisement published for auctioning TN fishing boats on which they do not have any legal rights”. The auctioning is slated to take place between February 7 and 11. —PTI Bengaluru: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said there is no discontent among his cabinet colleagues following their appointment as district in-charge mins and added that he has discussed it with them. “They are all united and there is no discontent. We are all committed to work for the welfare of the people and run the govt in the most appropriate way,” Bommai told mediaper- sons. Nearly six months after his government came to office, Bommai Monday had assigned districts to 28 cabinet ministers of which they will be in-charge while keeping the Bengaluru Urban district with himself. NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday announced immedi- ate assistance of $200,000 for relief and rehabilita- tion efforts in Tonga, which was hit by a massive volcanic eruption and a tsunami on January 15. The eruption of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano sent tsunami waves across the Pacific Ocean and was heard 2,300 km away in New Zealand. Accord- ing to NASA, the volcanic eruption was hundreds of times more powerful than the atomic bomb the US dropped on Hiroshima during World War 2. Ujjain: A Muslim man, who was allegedly beaten by a mob for travelling on a train with a Hindu woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, was on Monday booked under anti-conversion law based on the woman’s complaint. The woman claimed the accused had taken her “objectionable photos”. Earlier, police said that the mob had alleged it was a case of ‘love jihad’. INDIA JAIPUR | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 14 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia VERY DENSE FOG EXPECTED OVER NORTH INDIA FOR NEXT TWO DAYS New Delhi: Severe cold accompanied by very dense fog is likely to hamper life in Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh over the next two days, Indian Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. The weatherman said that Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West UP will reel under cold to severe cold day conditions for the next three to four days. The very dense fog cover will affect lives in the region during nights and morning on Wednesday and Thursday, the IMD alert said, Rajasthan is expected to experience dense fog on the same dates. —PHOTO BY ANI
  13. 13. NEWS JAIPUR | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 15 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Size: 32.9x52.5 sqcm. fofo/krk esa ,drk dh 'kku] gekjk x.kra= gekjk vfHkeku fofHkUuvkLFkkvksa]/keksZ vkSjlaLdfr;ksadkslkFkysdjpyusokys ` a gekjs dhleLrizns'kokfl;ksadks x.kra=fnol gkfnZd'kqHkdkeuk,a gekjsyksdfiz;;'kLohe[;ea=hegksn;}kjk3okksZesanqX/kmRikndksadks q a eq[;ea=hlacay;kstukdsvUrxZr2@izfryhVjvuqnkunsusijvkHkkj Ÿ izR;sdxzkeiapk;resai'kqfpfdRlkdsUnzlapkfyrfd,tkusij • izR;sdxzkeiapk;resai'kqfpfdRld,oadEikm.Mjfu;qDrfd,tkus vkHkkjA ijvkHkkjA Ÿ jkT;dsi'kqvksagsrqFMD Tagging, lSDllsxzhesVsMlheu,oai'kqchek;kstukykxwdjok,tkusgsrqvkHkkjA Ÿ vcrd djusdsfy, 21yk[kfdlkuksadkyxHkx15000djksM+#i;sdk_.kekQ vkHkkjA Ÿ dksjksukegkekjhdhjksdFkkedsfy,'kh?kz,oamfprdnemBkusij gkfnZdvkHkkjA Ÿ jktLofoHkkx}kjkpyk;stkjgsiz'kkluxkaoksadslaxvfHk;ku}kjkyk[kksafdlkuykHkkfUordjusijvkHkkjA Ÿ xzkeh.ktu;kstukdsvUrxZr2024rdizR;sd?kjesauydusD'kumiyC/kdjokusdkladYiA AO‘oa gag So¶ar Ho$ 13 Xoem| go Am¶m{VV AmYw{ZH$ VH$ZrH$ Ho$ g‘mdoe go {Z{‘©V g§¶§Ì Ûmam CËnm{XV {díd ñVa Ho$ XÿY d Xþ½Y CËnmX C‘oe MÝÐ ì¶mg à~ÝY g§MmbH$ AÜ¶j am‘MÝÐ Mm¡Yar gag So¶ar H$s gag AmB©gH«$s‘ Mm°H$boQ ‘¢Jmo 200 E‘.Eb. nr.nr. ~m°Qb ‘| CnbãY gag âbodS© {‘ëH$ csVh cpkvks csVh i+kvks ty cpkvks nks xt dh nwjh ekLd g S t:jh No Entry 2 xt dh nwjh JhykypanthdVkfj;k ea=hd`fk]i'kqikyu,oa erL;foHkkx]jkt-ljdkj JhjkeykythtkV jktLoea=h,oa HkhyokM+kMs;jhv/;{k Jhmn;ykythvkatuk ea=h]lgdkfjrkfoHkkx,oabafnjk ugjifj;kstukjkt-ljdkj JhizeksntSuth^Hkk;k* ea=h][kku,oaxksikyu foHkkxjkt-ljdkj Jhj?kqth'kekZ fo/kk;ddsdM+h,oa iwoZLokLF;ea=hjkt-ljdkj JhegsUnzthekyoh;k tylalk/ku,oa vtesjftykizHkkjhea=h nqX/k mRikndksa ls fuosnu gS fd lgdkfjrk {ks= esa vkids vius {ks= ls vtesj nqX/k la?k esa vf/kd ls vf/kd nqX/k nsdj ykHkkfUor gks;sA Exercise your vote with full discretion, says Guv Mishra Dr Rituraj Sharma Jaipur: Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tues- day called upon citizens to exercise their right to vote with full discretion and responsibility for a strong democracy . He said that in a de- mocracy a vote can choose a qualified pub- lic representative while a vote exercised with- out thinking can choose the disqualified one. Mishra was address- ing the state-level func- tion of 12th National Voters’ Day virtually from Raj Bhavan. He said that National Voters’ Day is an impor- tant initiative of the Election Commission of India under the con- cept of connecting eve- ry voter. He said that such people’s repre- sentatives should be elected through voting who can take the coun- try forward on the path of development and progress. Wagah-AttarilikeBeatingRetreat at3borderpostsinRajsoon:BSF Rajiv Gaur  Jodhpur: Very soon an Attari border-like ‘Beat- ing Retreat’ ceremony will be organised at the Jaisalmer border too. Tourists who visit the Tanot Rai Mata temple will be able to enjoy the border events close- ly . The Babliyan outpost situated on the border is situated at a distance of 20 km from Tanot Mata Temple. The BSF is now plan- ning to develop Border Tourism in Jaisalmer and Bikaner’s border outposts Sanchu and Khajuwala. Address- ing a press conference at BSF Headquarters, Jodhpur, BSF IG Pankaj Ghumar informed about the achievements of the year and also gave information about this initiative. BSF IG Pankaj Ghumar said that every Indian has an ardent desire to visit the international bor- der. Keeping the same in mind and to incul- cate a feeling of patriot- ism in the hearts of the countrymen, border tourism will be devel- oped at the checkpoints located near the border. ACB traps Patwari, broker taking Rs 30k bribe in Pali First India Bureau Pali: An Anti-Corrup- tion Bureau team on Tuesday arrested a rev- enueofficerandhismid- dlemanforallegedlytak- ing a bribe of Rs 30,000. According to a state- ment issued here, the ACB team arrested Pat- wari Kamal Kishore and his broker Chi- kuram Sansi while tak- ing the bribe. The complainant in the case had reported that the revenue officer demandedbribethrough hismiddlemantocorrect revenue records, for which the matter was pendinginanSDMcourt. The ACB team veri- fied the complaint and laid a trap on Tuesday and arrested both the accused. The accused are being interrogated, the statement said. Cash worth Rs 10.50 lakh and documents of two plots and two hous- es were found during the raid at his Pali house. ACB also seized gold and silver. Two arrested with bribe in Alwar In Alwar’s Khedli, feed- er in-charge Keshav Dev and store keeper Pramod were arrested by the ACB for taking Rs 5000 as bribe from the complainant. Army allows HPCL water pipline on its land in Pokhran First India Bureau Jaipur: In drive for na- tional infrastructure development, Ministry of Defence has given clearance to Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to lay few kilometers of water pipeline through de- fence land on the east- ern fringes of Pokhran field firing ranges. In a ceremony, the General Officer Commanding, Desert Corps, Lt Gen PS Minhas handed over the project site and a MoU to the officials of HPCL and Rajasthan Refinery Limited. HPCL in a joint ven- ture with Rajasthan Re- fineries Limited is con- structing Petrochemical Refinery at Pachpadra, Barmer. The project on completion will give a fillip to the socio-eco- nomic condition of the border area of Barmer. Raw water for the pro- ject is being sourced from Indira Gandhi Ca- nal at Nachna over a dis- tance of 230 Kilometers. 15 wagons of goods train derail near Jaisalmer 2 Raj cops get Prez Medal and 16 get Police Medal Jailsamer: Fifteen wagons of a goods train loaded with limestone derailed in Jaisalmer district on Tuesday, dis- rupting train traffic on the route, a railway spokesperson said. The derailment took place on the Jodhpur- Phalodi railway track between Jetha Chand- han and Thayath Ha- meera when the train was going to Asansol in West Bengal from Sanu in Jaisalmer. The engine of the goodstrainandtwowag- ons behind it were safe and the derailment took place from the third wagon, a Government Railway Police source said, adding some of the wagons overturned. A North West Railway spokesperson said a re- lief train has been dis- patched to the site. —PTI Shivendra Parmar Jaipur: Two officers of Rajasthan police are among the officials named for President’s Medal which will be awarded to them at the Republic Day function on Wednesday . They are Madho Singh Soda, an Additional Superinten- dent of Police (ASP) with Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) posted in Banswara, and Bhuri Lal Meena, a Head Con- stable of ACB posted in Kherwara. That apart, 16 police officials from the state will be given Police Medals on the occasion. They include ASP Ra- jendra Singh Nain, SP Amir Hassan, Om Prakash Verma, Vinay Kumar Vyas and Santh Lal Meena. DGP ML Lather has congratu- lated all the awardees. Governor Kalraj Mishra released the poster of National Voters’ Day 2022 and administered oath to the voters virtually. OFFICIALS HONOURED Those honoured on the occasion of the National Voters’ Day, include Prakashraj Purohit, Siddharth Sihag, Nathmal Didel, Zakir Hussain, Nannumal Pahadia, Sandesh Nayak, Jagjit Singh Moga, Puneet Kohli and others. BSF IG Pankaj Ghumar addressing a press conference at BSF Headquarters in Jodhpur on Tuesday. Patwari Kamal Kishore Lt Gen PS Minhas handed over the project site and a MoU to senior officials of HPCL NATIONAL VOTERS’ DAY
  14. 14. COVID-19 UPDATE WORLD 56,25,139 TOTAL DEATHS 28,25,69,077 TOTAL RECOVERED 6,80,95,714 ACTIVE CASES 35,62,89,930 TOTAL CASES INDIA 4,90,462 TOTAL DEATHS 3,70,71,898 TOTAL RECOVERED 22,36,842 ACTIVE CASES 3,97,99,202 TOTAL CASES Happy Republic Day to all of us! JAI HIND! —Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Editor-in-Chief, First India JAIPUR | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 16 2NDFRONT POSTAL REG NO. JPC/004/2022-24 From P1… Mehrishi, a resident of Jaipur, has been awarded Padma Bhushan for the excep- tional services he has rendered while hold- ing various coveted positions. A 1978 batch IAS officer belonging to the Rajasthan cadre, Mehrishi was the 13th CAG and Vice-Chair- man of UNs Panel of External Auditors. Prior to that, he also held high positions like Union Home Sec- retary, Union Fin Secy and CS of Rajasthan. Mehrishi has been ap- pointed as Chairman of NSE IFSC, awholly owned subsidiary of National Stock Ex- change. After Presi- dent Ramnath Kovind gave his approval to bestow the honour, the Home Secretary called up Mehrishi to inform about it and congratu- late him. Interestingly, in- cluding Mehrishi, 5 others from Rajasthan will be conferred with the Padma Awards, among which two will be awarded Padma Bhushan and 3 Padma Shri. Padma Bhushan has been announced for Paralympic medal- ist Devendra Jhajha- ria while Paralympic medalist Avani will be given Padma Shri. GEHLOT CONGRATULATES MEHRISHI OTHERS... PADMA BHUSHAN, PADMA SHRI AWARDEES FROM RAJ! KAGZI TAKES NIGAM’S FEUD TO CM! Kishanpol MLA Kagzi, accompanied by a representation of councillors, called on CM Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday Naresh Sharma Jaipur: The ongoing po- litical battle of JMC Heritage has now reached to CM’s level as well as on Tuesday, Kis- hanpol MLA Amin Kag- zi, accompanied by a representation of coun- cillors, called on CM Ashok Gehlot. During his meet, Kagzi raised questions on working style of corp and on agreement with clean- ing workers. He said, “The order issued by corp regarding adjust- ment is wrong. There should be equal number of sanitation workers in all wards. To ensure equal distribution, an ef- fort was made in Kishan- pole zone, but talks with sanitation workers has turned the whole exer- cise upside-down. How will it be possible to have 25 sanitation workers in one ward and 102 in some other ward,” Kagzi said. Later, Kagzi held talks with Commission- er Avdhesh Meena at Heritage office. Kagzi was reportedly miffed over cancellation of or- ders of Kishanpole zone as in agreement with cleaning workers. DEVENDRA JHAJHARIA AVANI LEKHARA CHANDRAPRAKASH DWIVEDI Republic Day! CM Ashok Gehlot to unfurl flag, pay homage to martyrs First India Bureau Jaipur: CM Ashok Ge- hlot will participate in various programs and unfurl the flag on the oc- casion of Republic Day on Wednesday . Gehlot willunfurltheflagatthe Chief Minister’s resi- dence at Civil Lines at 7.30 am and at Badi Chaupar at 8.30 am. He will pay homage to martyrs by laying a wreath at Amar Jawan Jyoti at 9.15 am. The CM will attend the state-lev- el R-Day celebrations organised at Sawai Man Singh Stadium at 9.30 am. CM will unfurl flag at secretariat at 11.00 am. CM will also attend foundation stone laying programme at Raj Bhavan at 11.30 am. Ashok Gehlot@ashokgehlot51 Greetings on #NationalVotersDay to all the voters of the country. The right to give vote is most significant in a democracy. Every citizen should exercise this right compulsorily and with utmost care. Ashok Gehlot @ashokgehlot51 Congratulations to Rajiv Mehrishi ji Devendra ji on being conferred with Padma Bhushan, and to Chandraprakash ji, Avani ji Ram Dayal ji on being honoured with Padma Shri from #Rajasthan. Bainsla... and assured of all pos- sible help for the treat- ment of Colonel Bain- sla. But perhaps the big- gest takeaway and sur- prising factor from this impormptu meet was Bainsla’s claim that he was a devout ‘bhakta’ of CM Gehlot and also ex- pressed his gratitude for the MBC reservation given to the Gurjars. First India Bureau Jaipur: CM Ashok Ge- hlot has approved the proposal for the crea- tion of 36 new posts of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in Kota University. Ac- cording to the proposal, one post of Assistant Professor and three posts of Assistant Pro- fessor are to be created each for Botany, Zoolo- gy, Biotechnology, Mi- crobiology, Law, Draw- ing and Painting, Physi- cal Education, Mathe- matics, and Wildlife departments. The crea- tion of these posts will help in smooth running self-financed courses in the university . CM okays proposal for 36 new posts in Kota Varsity Jaipur: MLA Girraj Malinga met CM Gehlot on Tuesday and discussed matter of threat he received from former dacoit Jagan Gurjar. Dotasra also consulted with CM. CM’s Advisor Rajkumar, Dr Subhash Garg, Bhajan L Jatav, Rajendra Gudha, Ra- feek Khan, Sanyam Lodha, Mahadev Khandela others also met CM. CM Ashok Gehlot Amin Kagzi GET WELL SOON COL! Dr Raghu Sharma, Lalchand Kataria, Dharmendra Rathore, Rajendra Yadav Naurat Gurjar called upon Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla and inquired about his health in Jaipur on Tuesday. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also wished Bainsla speedy recovery on the phone. FROM P1 Dhariwal inaugurates much-awaited Shivaji Park in Kota’s DCM-Kansua Bhanwar S Charan Kota: The much-await- ed Shivaji park in Ko- ta’s DCM-Kansua area was inaugurated by UDH minister Shanti Dhariwal on Tuesday . At the entrance of the state-of-the-art park, spread over 25 bighas of land, a grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji has also been installed. The statue made of gunmetal was also un- veiled by Dhariwal. The project of the park has been complet- ed at a cost of about Rs 11 crore. Earlier, Dhari- wal visited under-con- struction sites in the city including OPD in the JK Lon and the MBS hospitals. UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal inaugurates state-of-the-art Shivaji Park constructed at a cost of Rs 11 crore in 25 bighas with the Corporation-UIT officials in Kota on Tuesday. Kota: The pitiable condi- tion of the Maharao Bhim Singh (MBS) Hospital here has angered Amit Dhariwal, son of UDH Minister Shanti Dhari- wal. Amit expressed his despondency before the superintendent of hosp, which is the biggest govt general hospital of the division. When Dhariwal Jr went to the hospital, he found the false ceiling collapsing at some places while the lavatories were unbearably dirty. An infu- riated Amit spoke about the deplorable atmos- phere in and around the hospital openly in front of the media. Kota: The world’s largest bell is being prepared on the banks of Chambal in Kota. 57 kg bell costing Rs 15 crore will be installed in riverfront. If it rings, the sound of this giant bell will resonate for 7-8 km. In the next 4 to 5 months, a bell will be made to be mounted on a 70 feet high stand, 5,000 year old bell will retain its golden shine for 15 years. MINISTER’S SON ANNOYED OVER MISMANAGEMENT IN KOTA HOSP GIRRAJ MALINGA AND MINISTERS CALLED ON CM SUCH A BELL! 57K KG BELL OF RS 15 CRORE ON CHAMBAL RIVER FRONT Yogesh Sharma Jaipur: CM Ashok Ge- hlot, former deputy CM Sachin Pilot, AICC sec- retary and UP Con- gress’s co-in-charge Dheeraj Gurjar have made the party’s star campaigners in UP elec- tions. Party has made 30-star campaigners for UP elections, in which these 3 leaders have been included from Raj. Pilot went to UP for poll campaign last week while Dheeraj Gurjar is already engaged in elec- tion management with Priyanka Gandhi as co- in-charge. The election campaign programs of CM Gehlot may be de- cided in the next few days. At present, there is a ban on campaigning through rallies, gather- ings in the polls due to covid and campaigning can only be done virtu- ally . In the coming days, Gehlot and Pilot may also hold virtual elec- tion meetings for UP . Gehlot, Pilot among Cong star campaigners for Uttar Pradesh polls ARYA BEING GIVEN EXTENSION? ELECTION TALK REVOLVES: WHY MATHUR IS AWAY FROM STRATEGY OF UP POLLS? PANDE MADE GENERAL SECY IN-CHARGE OF JHARKHAND Jaipur: Senior BJP leader and RS MP Om Mathur, who worked to strengthen party cadre up to booth level and proved his mettle during the last assembly polls in UP, seems away from UP this time. Mathur’s strategy had paved the way for victory in UP in 2017-polls. Considered a master of coalition politics, Mathur had worked to con- nect the backward castes with BJP, bringing non-Jatav Dalit castes to BJP’s fold and had failed the strategy of RLD in western UP. It was his plan to not give tickets to a single Muslim. The question of why Mathur is away from strategy of UP polls today is echoing in political corridor. Congress President Sonia Gan- dhi gives the responsibility of Jharkhand to Avinash Pande. Pande has been made General Secretary in-charge of Jharkhand for which KC Venugopal issued orders on Tuesday. I am extremely happy that my work has been recognised. It is a mo- ment of happiness that the Government of In- dia has honoured my work,” Mehrishi said while talking to First India. —Rajiv Mehrishi CM Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot Om Mathur Avinash Pande Rajendra Chhabra Jaipur: Tuesday brought with it a sudden spate of developments around the appointment of new CS of Raj. This ‘development’ being that while it was being t h o u g h t that current CS Niran- jan Arya would retire on Jan 31, however, it seems that state govt has changed its stance and word in power cor- ridors is that instead of Usha Sharma, now state govt is looking to give Arya an extension! CM Gehlot can send a rec- ommendation to this ef- fect to Union Govt today . Raj govt issues criteria to devp sports cities Abhishek Srivastava Jaipur: Raj govt has is- sued criteria to develop sports cities with private investment in the cities of the state. As per the prescribednorms,15per- cent area will have to be left for public and semi- public facilities. Out of this, 10% area can be used to set up sports training academies, training centres, and in- stitutes. In the remain- ing 5% area, medical, socio-cultural,audiocon- ventional centres, exhi- bitioncentres,openthea- tre, OFC will be devel- oped. 40% of the area will have to be left for roads and open areas in which5%willbeusedfor govt, semi-govt offices.
  15. 15. www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 17 s a nation we are young and it is to the youngsters, the youth that we look to, to drive the na- tion to reach unsur- passable heights, to ensure that the tenets of our democracy live on beyond ourselves and to keep our Ti- ranga flying high. Freedom was won the hard way and a democratic nation requires daily sacrifices too for keeping democracy alive and kicking. The present generation with a global outlook and go- getter philosophy will be the one which will make India into a superpower, ably guid- ed by the elders of the society and the nation. I have great faith that the youth with its modern out- look, will rebuff the bindings of casteism, discrimination, injustice, inequality and keep the flag flying high with the commitment to Justice, Liberty for all in thought, be- lief and faith. For the nation to truly progress Equality of status and opportunity is a must and the dignity of the individual has to be main- tained at all costs. We are fortunate to have idols in this nation from the yesteryears whose philoso- phy we can follow and imbibe even today and work unitedly, hand in hand for the Unity and Integrity of the Nation. The words that I put here were written years ago in the Preamble to our Constitution and more than that, they formed the path of living for our political, social and spiritual leaders for cen- turies. It is time to recommit, to- day, to be the secular demo- cratic republic and as citi- zens ensure that our day to day thoughts, speech and ac- tions are towards a common goal- A Rising Shining India! A nation in which freedom, safety, expression and oppor- tunity is for one and all, not a few. Together- we can. JAI HIND! ANITA HADA anita.hada@firstindianews.com Greetings to all our readers on the 73rd Republic Day of our beloved nation, a day that commemorates the enactment of the constitution of India which came into effect on January 26, 1950, and made the nation into a republic. ensure that the tenets of our democracy live on beyond ourselves and to keep our Ti- ranga flying high. Freedom was won the hard way and a democratic nation requires daily sacrifices too of our beloved nation, a day that commemorates the enactment of the constitution of India which came into effect on January 26, 1950, and made the nation into a republic. our readers on the 73rd Republic Day Greetings to all our readers on the 73rd Republic Day of our beloved JAIPUR, WEDNESDAY JANUARY 26, 2022 Celebrating the patriotic spirit with First India are Sanya Hissaria, Simran Modi, Upadhi Jolotia, Tanu Choudhary, Astha Khandelwal, Devanshi Bugalia, Srishti Khatri, Rewati Upadhyay, Soumya Goyal, Megha Shyam Soni, Muskan Kamdar, Shubhda Panwar, Vasudha Tiwari, Vishakha Mathur and Sapna Bundwal —CONCEPT BY SHAAN AND PHOTOGRAPH BY SANTOSH SHARMA A
  16. 16. 18-19 ETC JAIPUR | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia REPUBLIC DAY IS ALL ABOUT CELEBRATING PATRIOTISM. NO MATTER WHERE WE STAY, IN WHICH PART OF THE COUNTRY OR WORLD, IT’S THE SAME AMOUNT OF ENTHUSIASM THAT WE SHARE. FROM HOISTING THE INDIAN FLAG TO THE PARADE, FROM UPDATING SOCIAL SITES WITH PATRIOTIC POSTS OR WEARING TRICOLOURED ATTIRE AND CAPS, WE EXPRESS OUR LOVE, RESPECT AND GRATITUDE TOWARDS OUR INDIA IN VARIOUS WAYS. CITY FIRST BRINGS TO YOU SOME FAVOURITE SONGS OF OUR READERS WHICH LED A GENERATION TO THE LOFTY IDEALS OF PATRIOTISM AND FREEDOM! ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo...Zara Aankh Mein Bhar Lo Paani..Jo Shaeed Hue Hai Unki, Zara Yaad Karo Kurbaani...’ I can never stop singing this song once I hear it or think about it. What a song by Lata Mangeshwar! I really hope today’s generation develops this feeling of patriotism and serves the nation with honour, pride and dignity. I have always been so fond of Republic Day parade. Since my school days, this occasion holds a special place in my heart. —MAHIMA SHARMA Since childhood, we are not just listening to patriotic songs, but performing on those songs. One song has always been one of my favourite ones. ‘Aao baccho tumhe dikhaye”, from the movie Jagriti. This song is something we per- formed on stage in school, so it has even a more special memory. Now, I see it as a travel song, and I wonder if I can write a similar song someday to show the glory of my land. —ABHILASHA GARG AE WATAN WATAN MERE AABAAD RAHE TU.. ‘Teri Mitti’ is my first pick always when it comes to finding motivation in music. It evokes a thought of courage and the will to take on the world with a brave face. On days like Re- public Day and Independence Day, it only becomes all the more important and special to listen to it and may I add, on a cranked-up volume. I really wish people understand the value of patriotism and spread good vibes for the betterment of the nation. —ISHA PATEL ‘Hai Preet Jahan ki Reet Sada’, a song that never fails to make me happy. This song starts with recounting the incred- ible achievements of our nation, ‘Jab zero diya mere Bharat ne.’ and went on to dedicate the whole song towards the beautiful culture of our holy Land. It also reflects on us that we should seek inspiration from other countries, but at the same time keep that ‘Proud of Being Indian’ flame alive in our hearts. —AWADHESH PAREEK What a marvellous occasion to cherish and remember our favourite songs, our love for the nation. My favourite song is ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’, it depicts the true spirit of patriotism, in my opinion, it reminds us that no matter what, wherever we are INDIA, will always be the best place to live. No mat- ter what happens in my life, this song will always remind me that I am a part of this great nation and its beautiful rich culture. —AASTHA VASHISTH The song, ‘Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera’ is my favourite patriotic song as not only does it perfectly describe one’s loyalty towards the country but also sings the harmony of great India. It has to be one of the best songs and almost a ritual to listen to it on Republic Day after I watch the Parade on TV. Truly an inspiring song, infact, not just on occasions like Independ- ence Day or Republic Day, but generally too one can enjoy the lovely song. —SHAHAN ANSARI ndia is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day this year, a com- memoration of the date of January 26, 1950, when the Con- stitution of India came into effect. This day is celebrated with great pomp by organising an awe-inspir- ing ceremonious parade at the Raj- path, New Delhi. Apart from this, the Indian cinema industry has also played a major role in churning out real-life and untold sto- ries related to the freedom struggle. Along with, movies they have churned out some amazing songs that evoke patriotism. These tracks re- mind us of our historic past and the sacrifices made by the brave soldiers to protect the country and its citizens. Songs have always played an undisputed role in incit- ing the spirit of nationalism in the hearts of millions of Indians. Many patriotic songs, written by the liter- ary stalwarts of India have acquired legendary status and are still sung by people around the country. As India celebrates the 73rd Republic Day, City First brings to you our readers’ favourite songs which led a generation to the lofty ideals of patriotism and freedom. I MITALI DUSAD mitalidusad01@gmail.com Shahrukh Khan and Preity Zinta from ‘Aisa Des Mera’ song of Veer Zaara Sunny Deol from the iconic film ‘Border’ Akshay Kumar from the patriotic film ‘Kesari’ Shahrukh Khan’s still from ‘Chak De India’ Ajay Devgn’s still from ‘BHUJ: The Pride of India’ Sidharth Malhotra from ‘Shershah’ Shahrukh Khan and Preity Zinta from ‘Yeh Hum Khaan Aa Gaye Hai’ song of Veer Zaara The iconic moment of Lata Mangeshkar with Late Jawahar Lal Nehru during the song ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo’ written by the great poet Kavi Pradeep Kangana Ranaut’s bold avatar from Manikarnika Photojournalist Mukesh Kiradoo captured the Elite Miss Rajasthan’s models’ true spirit of patriotism at Statue Circle, Jaipur Tanu Choudhary and Muskan Kamdar show their patriotic colours
  17. 17. The 73rd Republic Day is being celebrated in the country with gaiety and patriotic spirit. Amar Jawan Jyoti, a significant symbol of the valour and bravery of our soldiers can be seen lit in the Tricolour on the historic day. The four corners of the memorial are lit up by torches that always burn and illuminate the whole area. —PHOTO BY SANTOSH SHARMA CITY FIRST he stunning winners of In- dia Glam 2022 were felicitated by HC Ganeshia at his residence on Tuesday . “Your best conduct, high t h o u g h t s , awareness towards w o r k , c o m - m i t - m e n t a n d love, r e - spect in your heart for others makes you big. This life of yours is a blessing of God, make it great with great rituals, thoughts and your good deeds.” Ex- pressing the afore- said, Bharat Gaurav HC Ganeshia, while giving his blessings to the winners of India Glam 2022, gave some valuable advice for life. He further paved the way for glam girls by discussing the topic of how to make their life great. Ganeshia said that we should always be at the forefront to work with enthusi- asm towards love for the nation, pub- lic welfare works and human service. Pawan Tank, Director of India Glam Organisa- tion, Shyam Lal Gupta and Kirti Tank also hon- oured HC Ganeshia on the occasion, by making him the chief patron of India Glam by present- ing a unique idol of Shri Ram Durbar. On the other hand, HC Ganeshia also provided warm blankets to all the girls to further distrib- ute to the needy . At the welcome party , Miss India Glam 2022 Third Runner Up Fa- mous Singer Simran Sharma won the hearts of all with her one to one singing performance. Miss India Glam 2022 Shivani Jakhar, Miss In- dia Glam Rajasthan She- fali Tank, Miss India Glam Second Runner-up Nikita Soni, Founder Di- rector of India Glam Pawan Tank, Shyam Lal Gupta Kirti Tank were present on this occasion. cityfirst@firstindia.co.in An exciting cricket tournament was played between JK Friends 11 and RS academy at Karol cricket ground on Monday. JK Friends won the toss and chose to bat first with the partnership of Ashok Lakwad 66 runs and Rohit Sharma 50 runs, Friends 11 gave a target of 165 runs. RS Academy chased it well and won the match with the partnership of Arnav Gautam 113 runs and Mayank Parmar 40 runs in 17.3 overs. T he gorgeous diva, Soni Kumari, cele- brated her birthday on Monday, January 22 at Hype Bar and Bistro, Jaipur. Jagdeesh Chandra reached and blessed her on occasion and wished her good health and happiness on her special day. Gaurav Gaur, Director Elite Miss Ra- jasthan, supermodel Akanksha Bhalla along with friends, gorgeous mod- els celebrated the stunning beauty , Soni’s birthday with immense glee and wished her happiness and a bright future ahead. —CITY FIRST HonouringCeremonyfor IndiaGlamWinners BIRTHDAY CELEBRATIONS! —PHOTOS BY MUKESH KIRADOO HC Ganeshia felicitated by Simran, Pawan and SL Gupta Akanksha and Soni share an affectionate moment Megha, Shubhda, Akanksha, Himakshi Riya Jagdeesh Chandra greets Soni. Also seen are (L-R) Megha, Shubhda, Tanu, Akanksha, Gaurav, Riya and Himakshi 20 JAIPUR | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia CITY BUZZ Gaurav Gaur and Soni Kumari City First celebrates the Republic Day with the models of Elite Miss Rajasthan. The special shoot was shot in Jaipur at the iconic Statue circle. The patriotic styling was by Elite Miss Rajasthan Director Gaurav Gaur and make up by Vashika Sethi. —PHOTOS BY SANTOSH SHARMA Makeup Artist Vashika with Sanya, Vasudha, Shubhda, Upadhi, Rewati, Soumya, Muskan, Tanu, Simran, Devanshi and Sapna (L-R) Simran Khinchi, Pawan Tank, Mrs Ganeshia, HC Ganeshia, Nikita Soni, Shefali Tak and Shivani Jakhar T (L-R) Sanya Hissaria, Shubhda Panwar, Vishakha Mathur, Simran Modi, Shrishti Khatri, Muskan Kamdar, Tanu Choudhary, Devanshi Bugalia, Sapna Bundwal, Soumya Goyal, Megha Shyam Soni, Vasudha Tiwari, Upadhi Jolotia, Rewati Upadhyay and Astha Khandelwal Astha Khandelwal

×