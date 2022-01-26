26012022 first india ahmedabad-min (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
There Is Nothing for You Here: Finding Opportunity in the Twenty-First Century Fiona Hill
(4/5)
Free
Freedom Sebastian Junger
(4.5/5)
Free
Pastels and Pedophiles: Inside the Mind of QAnon Mia Bloom
(2.5/5)
Free
How to Prepare for Climate Change: A Practical Guide to Surviving the Chaos David Pogue
(5/5)
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3/5)
Free
The Triumph of Nancy Reagan Karen Tumulty
(0/5)
Free
The Constitution of Knowledge: A Defense of Truth Jonathan Rauch
(3.5/5)
Free
Beautiful Things: A Memoir Hunter Biden
(1/5)
Free
White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide Carol Anderson
(3.5/5)
Free
The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World Melinda Gates
(4.5/5)
Free
Hot, Flat, and Crowded 2.0: Why We Need a Green Revolution--and How It Can Renew America Thomas L. Friedman
(3.5/5)
Free
The Wretched of the Earth Frantz Fanon
(3/5)
Free
Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic Sam Quinones
(4.5/5)
Free
No Logo: No Space, No Choice, No Jobs Naomi Klein
(4/5)
Free
No Place to Hide: Edward Snowden, the NSA, and the U.S. Surveillance State Glenn Greenwald
(4.5/5)
Free
The Republic by Plato Plato
(3/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
This Is Ohio: The Overdose Crisis and the Front Lines of a New America Jack Shuler
(4.5/5)
Free
Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy Jamie Raskin
(4.5/5)
Free
Our Class: Trauma and Transformation in an American Prison Chris Hedges
(5/5)
Free
Move: The Forces Uprooting Us Parag Khanna
(4/5)
Free
South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation Imani Perry
(0/5)
Free
The Genome Defense: Inside the Epic Legal Battle to Determine Who Owns Your DNA Jorge L. Contreras
(4.5/5)
Free
Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds Huma Abedin
(4.5/5)
Free
Madison's Sorrow: Today's War on the Founders and America's Liberal Ideal Kevin O'Leary
(4/5)
Free
Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order: Why Nations Succeed or Fail Ray Dalio
(4.5/5)
Free
The Chancellor Kati Marton
(4.5/5)
Free
We Are Not Refugees: True Stories of the Displaced Agus Morales
(4/5)
Free
Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency Michael Wolff
(4/5)
Free
Red Roulette: An Insider's Story of Wealth, Power, Corruption, and Vengeance in Today's China Desmond Shum
(4.5/5)
Free
Here, Right Matters: An American Story Alexander Vindman
(4.5/5)
Free
The Trigger: Narratives of the American Shooter Daniel J. Patinkin
(5/5)
Free
Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic Scott Gottlieb
(4/5)
Free

  1. 1. Attack by cow leaves mother- daughter duo injured in Rajkot This is the 4th cattle menace incident to be reported in Gujarat in past two months First India Bureau Rajkot: A two-year-old child and her mother became the victims of cattle menace in the city on Sunday, after a cow rammed into the duo on Sant Kabir Road. The toddler suf- fered injuries on her head and received 10 stitches. Neelam Prajapati had gone shopping with her daughter Aan- shi and mother-in-law. While passing through Sant Kabir Road, a cow hit Neelam and Aanshi from behind. The ani- mal carried up the child by its horns and tried to crush her with its legs. Neelam tried to save her daughter and was assisted by nearby fruit and vege- table vendors. Turn to P6 Stray cattle roaming in the streets is a rampant issue plaguing citizens in cities across the state, (inset) Neelam and her daughter Aanshi. —FILE PHOTO AHMEDABAD | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 l Pages 12 l 3.00 RNI NO. GUJENG/2019/79050 l Vol 3 l Issue No. 62 PM lauds EC,India’s electoral process at BJP’s workers meet New Delhi: Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi on Tuesday while interact- ingwithmembersof the Bharatiya Janata Party lauded Election Com- mission and said that India’s electoral process has set a benchmark for various counties. “India is one of the countries where the Election Commission (EC) can issue notices to people and transfer officials. Our EC and electoral process set a benchmark for various countries,” said PM Modi. PM Modi’s re- mark on the election commission comes on the same day as India celebrates National Vot- ers Day . PM Modi was inter- acting with panna sami- ti members from Guja- rat on audio via the NaMo app. —ANI NATIONAL VOTERS’ DAY MAJOR BLOW TO CONGRESS SURGE IN HOME ISOLATION CASES CRUCIAL READ SENSEX SOARS 366.64 PTS TO END AT 57,858 DELHI: 8-YR-OLD GIRL GANG- RAPED, TWO DETAINED New Delhi: On Tues- day, he BSE Sensex ended 366.64 points or 0.64 per cent higher at 57,858.15. Similarly, the NSE Nif- ty rose 128.85 points or 0.75 per cent to close at 17,277.95. New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sent a notice to the police seeking imme- diate action against a group of unidentified men who allegedly raped an eight-year- old girl. The girl is currently in the ICU “battling for life”, according to DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal. The police said they received the notice and have started investigation. Two suspects have been detained. Anewbeginningforme:Cong’s RPNSinghjumpsship,joinsBJP New Delhi: In a major setbacktoCongress,spe- cially the Gandhi sib- lings, and its aggressive election efforts in UP, CWC member & AICC office bearer RPN Singh quit the party on Tues- day and joined the BJP. Singh was a minister of state in the UPA II gov- ernment. “Today, at a time, we are celebrating forma- tion of our great Repub- lic, I begin a new chap- ter in my political jour- ney . Jai Hind,” he tweet- ed along with his resig- nation letter addressed to Cong Prez Sonia Gan- dhi. “This is a new be- ginning for me & I look forward to my contribu- tion to nation-building under visionary leader- ship & guidance of PM Modi, BJP Prez JP Na- dda & Home Minister Amit Shah,”Singh tweeted. —PTI ‘BJP leadership ‘cutting Yogi to size’: Priyanka Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said fielding CM Yogi from his home turf Gorakhpur Priyanka said, “Looks to me like his leadership is at- tempting to cut him to size. It’s an open s e c r e t that they have been wanting to do so for sometime. Their inter- nal pushes & pulls are beginning to reveal themselves in public now. I suppose in an au- tocratic system like theirs, there can only be one supreme leader,” Cong gen secy said.—PTI RPN’s IMPACT ON POLLS & PARTY Electorally, his exit from the grand old party will have limited impact given that he is not a pan-UP leader & his sphere of influence is confined to Kushi Nagar LS seat, adjoining Gorakhpur, which he represented in 2009. His old Assembly seat of Padrauna, which he rep- resented thrice from 1996 - 2009, falls in Kushi Nagar. But Singh’s exit is politically damaging to Congress as he is considered to be one of the ‘Gen Next’ leaders. Though he is 57 yrs old, he was seen as among leaders who would be part of Rahul Gandhi’s future Congress. The battle which Congress party is fighting can be fought only with brav- ery ... It requires courage, strength and Priyanka Gandhi Ji has said that coward people can’t fight it —Supriya Shrinate, Congress spokesperson Foreignfundinglicence: NoSCrelieffor6KNGOs SC seeks Centre, EC response on poll freebies New Delhi: SC on Tues- day issued notices to Centre & EC seeking their response to a PIL seeking a direction to seize election symbol or de-register a political party that promises or distributes ‘irrational freebies’ from public funds before polls. A bench comprising CJI NV Ramana & Justices AS Bopanna & Hima Kohli observed, “It is a serious issue & freebies budget goes beyond reg- ular budget. Eventhough its not a corrupt practice, but it creates a uneven playing field.” —PTI New Delhi: The Su- preme Court has de- clined immediate relief to NGOs including Mis- sionaries of Charity who lost FCRA registra- tion after the Centre said that the extension of the licence was given to NGOs which filed ap- plications. Refusing to pass an interim order to protect the 6,000 NGOs, the court asked them to make a presentation be- fore the Centre for the renewal, which would then take a decision as per the law. The top court said it does not want to inter- fere in the matter and that the NGOs should first approach the gov- ernment. If they are unhappy with deci- sions, the matter could be heard in court. —PTI Union Minister Mandaviya directs states, UTs to bolster teleconsultations New Delhi: In view of a substantial number of COVID-19 patients recuperating in home isolation,UnionHealth Minister Mansukh Mandaviyainteracting with health mins, bu- reaucrats & adminis- trators of 9 states & UTs asked to focus on expanding reach of tel- econsultation services to provide timely healthcare. —PTI STEALTH OMICRON SYMPTOMS DIFFICULT TO DISCERN FROM DELTA, SAYS EXPERT In recent findings, it came to light that it is difficult to differentiate between Delta & BA.2, infectious sub-variant Omicron, or so-called stealth variant un- less genome sequencing is done. Explaining this, Dr Harsh Mahajan, Founder-Chief Radiologist, Mahajan Imaging said, “What happens in BA.2, an Omicron sub-variant, is that S-gene drop-off doesn’t happen with RT-PCR. It’s also known as ‘stealth variant’ as it’s similar on thermo fisher RT-PCR kit, to what Delta was.”“Hence if we don’t do genome sequenc- ing, we won’t be able to differentiate between Delta & this so-called stealth variant or BA.2”. —ANI CORONA CATASTROPHE GUJARAT 16,608 NEW CASES 5,386 NEW CASES IN A’BAD 28 NEW DEATHS The press and offices of First India will remain closed on January 26, 2022, on account of Republic Day. There will, therefore, be no edition of the paper on January 27, 2022. —Editor HOLIDAY NOTICE OUR EDITIONS: OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR, AHMEDABAD, JAIPUR, AHMEDABAD, LUCKNOW & NEW DELHI LUCKNOW & NEW DELHI www.firstindia.co.in www.firstindia.co.in www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ twitter.com/thefirstindia twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia instagram.com/thefirstindia instagram.com/thefirstindia REPUBLIC DAY 2022 PADMA AWARDS ANNOUNCED The Padma Bhushan will also be conferred on Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla PadmaVibhushantoGen Rawat,KalyanSingh n the eve of the Republic Day, the Centre on Tuesday an- nounced the list of recipients of Padma awards. Among other honours, first CDS late General Bipin Rawat & former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh have been award- ed the Padma Vibhush- an. The Padma Bhushan will be conferred on Cong leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, ex-WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattachar- jee, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alpha- bet CEO Sundar Pichai & SII MD Cyrus Poona- walla. Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech Chair- man Krishna Ella, his co-founder wife Suchi- tra Ella. Olympians Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bha- gat Vandana Kataria, and singer Sonu Nigam will be awarded the Padma Shri. R-Day: President Kovind remembers contribution of India’s freedom fighters New Delhi: During his address to the country on Republic Day eve, President Ram Nath Kovind remembered the contribution of freedom fighters in India’s inde- pendence movement. “On this occasion, let us also remember the great freedom fighters who showed incomparable courage in their pursuit of the dream of Swaraj and fired up the people to fight for it”. “Two days ago, on January 23, all of us observed the 125th birth anniver- sary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose who had adopted the energising salutation of ‘Jai Hind’. His quest for independ- ence and his ambition to make India proud inspired all of us,” said president Kovind while remembering Netaji. O RAJIV MEHRISHI AND 4 OTHERS FROM RAJ GET PADMA AWARDS Mehrishi gets Padma Bhushan. Four others - Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia, Avani Lekhara; Chandraprakash Dwivedi and Ramdayal Sharma for arts, also named for Padma awards Aditi Nagar New Delhi: Former Rajasthan Chief Sec- retary- IAS Rajiv Mehrishi - has been named as a recipient of the prestigious Padma Bhushan award. On Tuesday , President Ram Nath Kovind gave his ap- proval to this effect after which Home Secretary called and congratulated Mehri- shi, who has been named for the award for excellent services as a bureaucrat. Mehrishi has been the former Home Sec- retary& FinanceSec- retary of the country & also served as CAG from 2017 to 2020. Mehrishi has been appointed as Chair- man of NSE IFSC, a wholly owned sub- sidiary of National Stock Exchange. Turn to P16 OLYMPIAN NEERAJ CHOPRA GETS PARAM VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL SECURITY BEEFED UP AHEAD OF R-DAY, FRS INSTALLED @ 30 LOCATIONS 939 POLICE MEDALS ANNOUNCED Subedar Neeraj Chopra, first Indian track & field athlete to win a gold medal at Olympic games & serv- ing in Indian Army’s 4 Rajputana Rifles, has been awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) for his distinguished service. Chopra’s name figures in list of Army per- sonnel awarded for their gallantry. In order to keep check on people coming to watch R-Day Parade, Delhi cops installed Facial Recognition Systems & CCTV cameras to strengthen security. “We have installed Facial Recognition Systems at 30 different locations, including 6 entry points for frisking. FRS has a database of 50,000 suspected criminals,” they said. A total of 939 service medals, including 189 for gallantry, was announced by Centre for personnel of various central & state police forces on the eve of Republic Day. COPS PUT POSTERS OF TERRORISTS Delhi Police put up 4 posters of suspected Al-Qaeda terrorists near Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place, that mentioned 4 individuals having links with group.
  2. 2. First India Bureau Rajkot: A daycare centre was inaugurat- ed by Director General of Police (DGP) Ash- ish Bhatia at the Ra- jkot police headquar- ters on Tuesday. The ‘Vatsalya Amrut Creche’ has been estab- lished to ensure conven- ience of employed per- sonnel, especially wom- en with little kids. The aim of the crèche is to provide relief to work- ing mothers. With beau- tiful paintings and edu- cational art work adorning its walls, the daycare has education- al as well as entertain- ing toys to keep chil- dren involved in con- structive activities. Two female caretakers have been employed to supervise the children along with a female po- lice staffer. According to Rajkot police, 50 kids have been registered for the daycare. Moreover, CCTV cameras that have been arranged will enable parents to monitor their child while at work. Thewomenpoliceper- sonnelfraternityshowed gratitudetowardsRajkot police for establishing thedaycare.“Sometimes it becomes very difficult for women police offi- cialstotakecareof their children; especially when both the husband and the wife are work- ing. The creche is a boon for working mothers like us,” said a female police officer. Rajkot police also launched a booklet about activities execut- ed by the department in 2021, such as, detec- tion, work on lowering crime rate, first & sec- ond wave of the COV- ID-19 pandemic, Durga Shakti team, traffic, among others. Daycare for police personnel inaugurated in Rajkot MODERN BOON Female officials hail move as crèche will have two caretakers and a police staffer as babysitter DGP Ashish Bhatia with police personnel and their kids at the inaugural event. Kansara community demands inclusion in OBC category First India Bureau Vadodara: The Va- dodara Gujarati Kan- sara Gyati Mandal on Tuesday submitted an application to Collector AB Gor for inclusion in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, to help benefit youths in the community . Citing the economi- cally weak stature of people in the commu- nity, members of the mandal stated that the reservation will pro- vide youngsters of the community education and employment op- portunities. Community leaders also met with Sugya Bhatt, Commissioner of Gujarat OBC Com- mission to speak about the issue. “Our community is known for making handmade utensils to earn their living. However, the big com- panies use machines to manufacture uten- sils and that has hit us hard. We are eco- nomically backward and demand that our community be includ- ed in the OBC catego- ry so that we become eligible for benefits. This will help our youngsters educate themselves and se- cure jobs,” said Shailesh Goradia, President, Vadodara Gujarati Kansara Gyati Mandal. Pvt hosp nurse found dead under suspicious circumstances First India Bureau Rajkot: A nurse work- ing at a private hospital was found in an uncon- scious state on Monday in her bathroom. She was rushed to the hos- pital, but she was de- clared dead. Reportedly, the 26-years-old Alpa Bhu- pat, a native of Gir Som- nath, was working as a nurse at Synergy hospi- tal, near Raiya circle. On Monday, after re- turning from her duty, she went to her flat. Af- ter some time, when she did not open her bath- room door, her room- mate called the lady warden. They broke the door and found Alpa in an unconscious state. She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead. Gandhigram police have initiated the inves- tigations. According to the police, an injection was found in the room; but no injection marks were found on the body . The body has been sent for post-mortem but, the cause of death is still unknown. The po- lice have taken the statements of her room- mate and brother. The deceased nurse Alpa Bhupat RELIGIOUS OFFERING On the eve of India’s 73rd Republic Day, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel conducted a puja at the Somnath Temple on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar and Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia. Sessionscourtupholds sentence for four cops First India Bureau Junagadh: The Visa- vadar Sessions court on Tuesday upheld the verdict of a trial court, which sen- tenced three police personnel to jail for shaming, beating and parading a man ac- cused of molesting a woman in public back to “make an example of him”. The incident, which occurred in Bhesan in February 2004, took place after Himmat Limbani approached the cops to submit an application that a false case had been regis- tered against him. Rather than allow the law to take its course, then sub-in- spector PB Sonara and constables Dadu Mas- ri, Ramesh Pansuriya and Ramji Hamir shaved Limbani’s head and moustache, beat him in the police station and then pa- raded him in the even- ing from the police sta- tiontoParabdisquare, where Limbani’s face was blackened. After he was re- leased on bail the next day, Limbani moved the court against the police atrocity . In 2018, the lower court found the officers guilty and sentenced Sonara to three years in prison, while the three consta- bles were sentenced to one year in prison. All four cops chal- lenged the trial court’s order before the Ses- sions Court (Visa- vadar), which has now upheld the lower court’s verdict. Interesting, PB Sonara is currently serving as a police inspector in Morbi district. First India Bureau Ahmedabad: A day after it was reported that former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was sidelined and/or not invited for the Ra- jkot Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) event, state unit President CR Patil on Tuesday attempted to down- play rumours of groupism. Addressing media persons on the day, he said, “We (the party) function like a family. And, Vijay Ru- pani was very much part of the prime min- ister’s virtual event, where he addressed lakhs of page commit- tee members.” On Monday, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel virtually inaugu- rated and dedicated an underbridge in Rajkot. Party sources said that though former CM Ru- pani was in the city, he was neither invited to the event nor his name was on the host list. This development has sparked controversy that Rupani has been sidelined in the party and that whenever Pa- til is in Rajkot, he re- mains absent at every event. Last month, when Chief Minister Patel’s roadshow was organized in Rajkot, Rupani did not show up for the event till Pa- til was present. This was a clear indication of differences between the two leaders. Since Patil’s last me- dia address, specula- tions were rife that the BJP was preparing for early elections. How- ever, he poured cold water on it by clarify- ing that the state as- sembly elections will be held as scheduled in December. The BJP Gujarat chief also announced on Wednesday that the party was planning to fight polls by making developmental pro- jects as its main issue. Last week, the state BJP unit selected its parliamenta- ry board mem- bers. However, the absence of a rep- resentative from the Brahmin com- munity has not gone down well with community leaders. They have decided to take up the matter with senior party leaders and request in- clusion of a Brahmin leader in the board. Assuring assembly polls will be held in Dec as scheduled, BJP Guj chief dismisses rumours of strife within party Trial court had sent them to jail for shaming, beating and parading accused in public NEWS AHMEDABAD | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 02 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia BJP IS LIKE A FAMILY, THERE IS NO GROUPISM: PATIL BJP Gujarat unit President CR Patil. —FILE PHOTO Nurse Alpa Bhupat returned to her room and fell unconscious in her bathroom, only to be declared dead later by doctors Members of Kansara community with the application prior to submission.
  3. 3. PERSPECTIVE AHMEDABAD | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 04 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Vol 3 Issue No. 62 RNI NO. GUJENG/2019/79050. Printed and published by Anita Hada Sangwan on behalf of First Express Publishers. Printed at Bhaskar Printing Planet Survey No.148P, Changodar- Bavla Highway, Tal. Sanand, Dist. Ahmedabad. Published at D/302 3rd Floor Plot No. 35 Titanium Square, Scheme No. 2, Thaltej Taluka, Ghatlodiya, Ahmedabad. Editor-In-Chief: Jagdeesh Chandra. Editor: Haresh Jhala responsible for selection of news under the PRB Act In this 75th year of Independence, let us re- discover the values that animated our glorious national movement. President of India @rashtrapatibhvn SPIRITUAL SPEAK Just as the boyhood, youth and old age come to the embodied Soul in this body, in the same manner, is the attaining of another body; the wise man is not deluded at that. — Bhagavad Gita TOP TWEETS India’s first CDS Late Bipin Rawat ji was a unique patriot, who served the country with full devotion and dedication. Prime Minister @NarendraModi Ji has honored his service to the nation in true sense by giving him Padma Vibhushan. For this, I congratulate Modi ji on behalf of the country. Amit Shah @AmitShah REPUBLIC SHOULD BECOME STRONGER IN THE LIGHT OF Amrit Mahotsav of Independence is a festival to make us realize the real secret of freedom in the light of the glorious traditions of our national love, harmony, and spirituality ‘AmritMahotsav’ hen the country became inde- pendent, we did not have any sov- ereign constitution of our own. Republic Day is very important because the Constitution came into force on this day . The Indian Constitution is the largest hand- written constitution in the world. I consider it a global document of human rights and duties. If there is a reliable system for the protec- tion of human rights, then it is in the Indian Constitution itself. Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, had once said that ‘the Ganges of rights flows from the Himalayas of duties’. The Consti- tution is the decorum of freedom. The whole country is celebrat- ing the Amrit Mahotsav of Inde- pendence at this time. There is also a need to think deeply in the context of this Mahotsav on the occasion of Republic Day. Be- cause, for the first time this has happened when the Mahotsav is being celebrated at various levels across the country for keeping the memory of our freedom fight- ers alive, to keep the culture and glorious history of the country intact in the light of the events related to the freedom movement. Consider that we are all illumi- nated by the sun and the light of the sun is reflected on the earth by becoming moonlight. Moon is immortal. Having nectar-like rays. Its rays never fade. It is in- destructible due to being imbued with the nectar element. I also consider Indian culture to be in- exhaustible in the same way . The Amrit Mahotsav of Inde- pendence is a festival to make us realize the real secret of freedom in the light of the glorious tradi- tions of our national love, har- mony, and spirituality . It is dedi- catedtothosepeople,duetowhich the country became self-reliant in various fields. It is dedicated to the achievements of those who wrote incredible success stories to make the country strong and prosperous. Public participation hasbeenensuredintheall-around development of the country . The aim is that the small efforts and changes that have been made for the pride of the country at the lo- cal level for the spirit of self-reli- ant India can take the form of national achievement. The real objective of this festival is to pre- serve the history of efforts made for great successes in each state and every region of India so as to inspire future generations. I also call it the inspirational festival of the new generation. After independence, a strong foundation of development in the country was laid based on planned development in each area under the constitution. The philosophy associated with Indi- an culture, the lofty life tradi- tions we have - the Constitution explains it in a way . I believe that a nation is not just a landmass. It is a thought in itself. The mean- ing of seeing the country in the noun of thought is a nation in which there is no distinction be- tween men and women based on caste and religion. Where experi- ence and knowledge are partners. Bharat itself means that great tradition of knowledge and phi- losophy in which the essence from the Vedic hymns to the Ad- vaita philosophy of Adi Shanka- racharya comes. Our nation has given the message of considering the whole world as our family with the formula of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. Today the country is progress- ing rapidly by providing social, economic, mental, political free- dom to women, social and eco- nomic backward, disabled, and tribals. But I believe that the real goal will be accomplished only when the person standing in the last row gets equality and justice. It is imperative that our new gen- eration become self-reliant, and be educated in human values. It is the duty of all of us that we should be fully engaged in achiev- ing the bigger goals of self-reli- ance. Post-covid pandemic, the world will be new. There will be a new system, and I am sure this new system will be inspired by the lofty values of Indian culture. Because even in the difficult times of covid, we supplied med- icines and vaccines not only for ours but to other countries of the world keeping in view the world humanity . The country has achieved great successes in various fields in the last 75 years despite diffi- cult challenges. India, which once faced a shortage of food grains, is today the world’s larg- est exporter of food grains. The country has today become a glob- al supplier of vaccines in the era of the pandemic, recovering from the lack of health services. With the emerging nationalism, today the country has taken a big leap in information technology and special knowledge-based indus- tries. We have achieved food secu- rity for a large population. There is no area in which India is not moving fast. Come, on Republic Day today , in the light of ‘Azadi Ke Amrit Ma- hotsav’,letusalltrywithdetermi- nation to take the nation on the path of knowledge and develop- ment. Create new avenues for the progress of the country . May eve- ryone’s happiness be collective happiness and sorrow collective sorrow. We should be proud of the nation’s pride, with this collective spirit, on Republic Day, let us all pave the way for the all-around development of the country . THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY THE AUTHOR ARE PERSONAL Come, on Republic Day today, in the light of ‘Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav’, let us all try with determination to take the nation on the path of knowledge and development. Create new avenues for the progress of the country. May everyone’s happiness be collective happiness and sorrow collective sorrow. We should be proud of the nation’s pride, with this collective spirit, on Republic Day, let us all pave the way for the all-around development of the country W KALRAJ MISHRA The writer is Governor of Rajasthan The whole country is celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence at this time. There is also a need to think deeply in the context of this Mahotsav on the occasion of Republic Day. Because, for the first time this has happened when the Mahotsav is being celebrated at various levels across the country for keeping the memory of our freedom fighters alive, to keep the culture and glorious history of the country intact in the light of the events related to the freedom movement
  5. 5. GUJARAT AHMEDABAD | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 05 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia GMC demands additional power, responsibilities First India Bureau Gandhinagar: The newly elected body of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corpora- tion (GMC) on Tues- day met with Chief Minister Bhupen- dra Patel to ap- praise him of the need to hand over more powers to the civic body . With an increment in its city limit area from 177 square kilo- metres to 326 kilome- tres in 2020, Gandhi- nagar merged with 18 villages and one na- garpalika (Pethapur). As the elected wing onlyhasthechargeof the sanitation depart- ment, the new body has demanded that the state government relinquish other ser- vices to it. Mayor Hitesh Mak- wana and other GMC office-bearers ap- prisedCMPatelof the need to hand over a few more services to the corporation. Defending the de- mands made by them, Makwana said, “The responsibility of edu- cation, health and other services is still in the hands of the roads and buildings department’s Patna- gar Yojna branch.” Another argument to support the may- or’s quest for more power was merger of villages and a nagar- palika into the corpo- ration. “Earlier, the corporation was lim- ited to only 30 sec- tors. When villages and a nagarpalika have been merged into the corporation limit area, adminis- tration of all basic services should be handed over to the civic body ,” said Mak- wana. Chief Minister Patel agreed to relin- quishment of addi- tional responsibili- ties, in principle, which will be execut- ed in phases. First India Bureau Vadodara: Engineer- ing graduate Maulesh Parikh gets into the re- cord book after filing 21 patents in a single day. The 25-years-old ap- plied for the India Book of Records in June 2021. While his application was approved in July 2021, which authorised him for Maximum Pat- ents Filed Together in a Single Day by an Indi- vidual, he received the physical copy of the certificate and a medal only recently . Studying first-year law at Anand Law Col- lege, Maulesh complet- ed his MTech from Pa- rul University in 2021 and based on his zeal for innovation backed by engineering, he filed 21 patents in a sin- gle day. He prepared virtual models and filed for the record. “The virtual models are from different fields like mechanical, electri- cal, bio-medical, dentist- ry, machine learning, artificial intelligence, working model of appli- ances running with re- newable sources and others. One of the mod- els worth mentioning is of a wheelchair moving on artificial intelli- gence,” said Maulesh. “I have been innovat- ing since 2017 and had also pursued a two-year course in IPR separate- ly. But I want to move ahead in this career and so, I am now studying law,” added Maulesh. V’DARA STUDENT FILES 21 PATENTS IN A SINGLE DAY KICKED BY INNOVATION Engineering student Maulesh Parikh becomes a record titleholder and is currently pursuing IPR laws to continue with his interest in innovations and patents Maulesh Parikh with his certificate from the India Book of Records. END OF AN ERA INS Khukri, lead ship of the Indian Navy’s Khukri class corvettes, is scheduled to be handed over to the Diu Administration on Wednesday. It was decomissioned in December after 32 years of service. Khadia residents oppose film shooting in their historic pol First India Bureau Ahmedabad: More than 50 residents of Khadia’s Dhal ni Pol have written a letter to the city police commis- sioner Sanjay Shrivas- tav seeking a ban on permission to shoot films in the pol. The letter also specifies a ban on all other activi- ties related to film shooting and, no new permission should be granted. It is to be noted that the pols of the city has been inscribed as World Heritage City and are promoted to get more tourists. They said that there are a few people in the locality who are allow- ing filmmakers to shoot, but the latter are violat- ing all the rules and regulations. “There is harassment to most of the people living around the places of the shoot in the Pol. Some of these outsiders also consume tobacco and are addict- ed to other vices, leav- ing a bad impression on our kids. The narrow streets in the Pols lead to traffic jams, practi- cally at all times. It ham- pers movement,” said Girish Parikh, one of the residents. The letter said that this is a written objec- tion letter against such permission. “Under any circumstances, in the fu- ture, any advertisement, film shooting, serials and movie cannot be filmed here; permission should not be granted. If thereisanysuchpermis- sion given already , then please cancel it. If new permission is granted then you will be respon- sible for any mishap. We will strongly agitate and take legal action in the future,” stated the letter. The pols are part of A’bad’s identity as World Heritage City. Gujsees16,608newnCoV cases,28freshfatalities First India Bureau Gandhinagar: Guja- rat reported 16,608 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising its overall tally to 10,92,968, while 28 more patients suc- cumbed to the infec- tion in the state, the health department said. The daily figure was higher than a day ago (13,805), but lower than over 20,000 cases report- ed for four consecutive days last week. With 28 deaths re- ported in the last 24 hours, the statewide coronavirus toll rose to 10,302, said the depart- ment in a release. Of the new fatalities, 10 were reported in Ahmedabaddistrict,five in Surat, four in Jamna- gar,twoinVadodara,one eachinMehsana,Navsa- ri, Kheda, Panchmahal, Bhavnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka and Botad, the release said. As the number of re- coveries (17,467) was higher than new infec- tions, the tally of active cases slightly dropped to 1,34,261, of which 255 patients are on ventila- tor support, it said. The count of recov- ered cases increased to 9,48,405. D i s t r i c t - w i s e , Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 5,386 new cases, Va- dodara 3,802, Rajkot 1,649 and Surat 1,476, among others, the re- lease said. As many as 2.43 lakh people received doses of coronavirus vaccines during the day , pushing up the number of shots administered so far in the state to 9.67 crore, the department said. Gujarat recorded a positivity rate of 13.4% on Monday, as per test- ing figures updated on Tuesday on the state’s official COVID dash- board. The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested. Meanwhile, the Un- ion Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Da- man and Diu reported 22 new cases and 34 re- coveries, raising their respective tally to 11,249 and 11,047, offi- cials said. Positivity rate now at 13.4%, according to latest testing figures on dashboard COVID-19 testing at Prabhat Chowk in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. —PHOTO BY HANIF SINDHI First India Bureau Surat: After record- ing the second high- est number of COV- ID-19 infections in the state for the past few days, Surat Mu- nicipal Commission- er Banchhanidhi Pani attributed the decline in cases to rapid vaccination. “At one stage, Surat had more positive cas- es than Ahmedabad. With 2,500 to 3,000 cases being registered daily, the Surat Mu- nicipal Corporation (SMC) health depart- ment was posed with a challenge. But, rap- id vaccination has fi- nally given us results. The most important role was played by the Dhanvantari Raths and Sanjeevani Raths,” said Pani. SMC has successfully administered the first vaccine dose to 100% of its population and second dose to 90% people. COVID-19 UPDATE 9,48,405 TOTALRECOVERED 17,467 MORE IN A DAY 10,92,968 TOTAL CASES 16,608 CASES IN A DAY 5,386 MAX CASES IN A’BAD ACTIVE CASES 10,302 TOTAL DEATHS 1,34,261 28 DEATHS IN A DAY Jabs aided drop in cases: Pani The wheelchair model designed by Maulesh that works on artificial intelligence. —FILE PHOTO
  6. 6. JD(U) releases first list of 20 candidates for UP Lucknow: Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday released its first list of 20 candi- dates for the upcom- ing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. In December last year, Janata Dal (United) National President of JD(U) Rajeev Ranjan Sin- gh alias Lalan Singh said his party was informed that BJP is ready for an alli- ance with them for the upcoming as- sembly elections in UP and hoped to win the elections. “We hope to win the up- coming elections,” Singh had said. —ANI Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief ministerial candi- date in Punjab, Bhag- want Mann, on Tuesday said that if Captain Amarinder Singh was receiving calls and mes- sages from Pakistan to make Navjot Singh Sid- hu a minister, then why did he keep it a secret for so long. Was it at the behest of Pakistan that the Captain later offered a ministry to Sidhu, Mann sought to know. He also reacted to Amarinder Singh’s comment calling him a comedian, by saying that this comedian has always raised the issues of Punjab’s water, agri- culture, farmers and mafia in Parliament. Addressing the me- dia here, Mann said on Tuesday that Captain was making such state- ments to disturb the at- mosphere of Punjab during the elections as he had nothing left now. Without naming any- one, the AAP leader re- marked that “Pakistan” himself used to live with him in his house. “Captain used to ap- point ministers, DGP and CS of the state only after asking Pakistan. Captain used the ser- vices of senior officers of Punjab to take care of the sitaphal and chi- ku at his Siswan farm- house,” he added. “When Captain Ama- rinder was an MP, he did not even go to Par- liament. His attendance was the worst, let alone his chances of raising any issue pertaining to Punjab and its people. Even as the CM, he de- ceived the people of Punjab. Instead of ful- filling promises, he was spending time in his farm house. Today he is getting punished for his betrayal,” he said. He also strongly con- demned the sacrilege incident at Kali Mata temple in Patiala. IN THE COURTYARD MUMBAI COURT DISCHARGES SHILPA IN GERE CASE Mumbai: Almost 15 years after Shilpa Shetty landed in an obscenity case when Hollywood star Richard Gere kissed her on her cheeks at a public event, the actress was dis- charged from the case by a Mumbai court. ACTRESS ASSAULT CASE: KERALA HC GRANTS 10 DAYS Kerala: The Kerala HC on Tuesday granted ten days to prosecution to com- plete examination of wit- nesses in case pertaining to the alleged abduction sexual assault of a woman actor in 2017. Prominent Malayalam actor Dileep is one of the accused in the case. HC directive after SC turned down govt’s plea to extend the trial time. INDIA AHMEDABAD | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 06 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Moni Sharma New Delhi: There is no challenge within the Trinamool Congress to the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Ba- nerjee but her nephew Abhishek Banerjee will have to prove himself to become the leader of the party . The voices of resent- ment against him have started rising in the party. He has also been accused of running contrary to the policies of the party and the state government re- garding Corona. So far, only one party MP, Kalyan Banerjee has raised the voice, but in the coming days, this voice may get more strength. Kalyan Banerjee has said that Abhishek will be considered a leader only if the party wins the assembly elections in Tripura and Goa un- der his command. There are elections in Tripura next year but the results for Goa will come in two months. If the party is unable to open an account or win more than one or two seats in Goa, then the voice against Ab- hishek will gain in strength. Abhishek and his team also under- stand this, only then Mamta Banerjee’s sec- ond nephew Akash Ba- nerjee has been brought forward. He has opened a front against Kalyan Baner- jee and has told the need for a new MP in place of Kalyan Baner- jee from Shrirampur. But Abhishek’s work will not be cut out due to his brother making statements. If he as- pires to leadership, he will have to show by winning the election. Abhishek will be a leader only if TMC wins Tripura and Goa! CHALLENGING TIME  Abhishek Banerjee will have to prove himself to become the leader of the party. Although there is no challenge within the party. New Delhi: Aam Aad- mi Party on Friday re- leased first list of can- didates for the upcom- ing Uttarakhand polls scheduled for 2022. AAP Uttarakhand in charge Dinesh Mo- haniya shared the list on Twitter. The devel- opment comes ahead of Delhi Environment Minister and senior AAP leader Gopal Rai’s five-day visit to Uttarakhand from Sat- urday, during which he will address a series of public meetings and pitch for a “novel change” in the state ahead of the assembly polls in the coming months. Ahead of Assembly polls, Bharatiya Jana- ta Party (BJP) has planned to convene 10 meetings at every booth in Uttarakhand. AAP releases fourth list of 10 candidates Panaji: Ahead of Goa Assembly elections, Former Cong leader Jo- seph Robert Sequeira who is an ex-Sarpanch from Calangute constit- uency on Tuesday joined BJP. “We are winning the upcoming Assembly elections in Goa,” said Goa CM Pramod Sawant, who was also present. Ex-Cong leader Sequeira joins BJP ahead of Goa polls PUNJAB POLLS ‘Comedian’ has always raised his voice on Punjab’s issues: Mann The AAP leader asked that if Amarinder Singh was receiving calls from Pakistan to make Navjot Singh Sidhu a minister, why did he keep it a secret Bhagwant Mann addressing media in Chandigarh. —File Photo RAHUL TO VISIT PUNJAB ON JANUARY 27 Chandigarh: Congress will be routed in next month’s Punjab Assembly polls while his party’s alliance will sweep the polls, winning over 80 seats, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal claimed on Tuesday. The Aam Aadmi Party will win less than 10 seats, he said. SAD is contesting the polls in alliance with Mayawati’s Ba- hujan Samaj Party. According to the seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties, the BSP is contesting 20 of 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the Akalis. SAD-BSP TO SWEEP PUNJAB POLLS: BADAL MANN RIDICULES SIDHU ON AAP’S POLLS FEEDBACK Chandigarh: AAP leader Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday ridiculed Navjot Singh Sidhu for question- ing the survey for selecting the CM face and asked him not to interfere in the inter- nal affairs of the Aam Aadmi Party. Mann asked Sidhu to get a survey done from his own party for choos- ing the CM candi- date. Addressing the media here, Mann said Mr Sidhu is now questioning the AAP’s survey ‘Janta Chunegi Apna CM.’ Mr Sidhu on Monday had dubbed AAP’s survey a “scam” and “a deceptive scheme” and had said his party had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against it. Chandigarh: Punjab Con- gress President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tues- day condemned the al- leged sacrilege bid at Shri Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala on Monday by saying that the politics of fear, polarisation and hate is intruding the northern state. Taking to Twitter, Sidhu wrote, “Incident of sacrilege at Mata Kali Devi temple is de- plorable, divisive forces can never tear into the socio-economic fabric of Punjabiyat.” The Punjab Cong president added that Punjabiyat’s armour is universal brotherhood respect for religions. On Monday, a man was arrested in connection of sacrilege bid. —ANI Sidhu condemns ‘sacrilege attempt’ at Kali temple in Patiala Navjot Singh Sidhu addressing media. —File Photo SACRILEGE ATTACK UP POLLS New Delhi: UP Deputy Chief Min- ister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav saying that his party and his allies cannot stop Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from returning to power in the upcoming as- sembly elections in the state and alleged that SP is giving tickets to criminals. “SP is not able enough to stop the lotus of BJP from blooming. The list of candidates that the SP has released for the upcoming elections shows that it is not a political party but party of gangsters, crimi- nals, mafias. They are not fighting polls but threatening people of the state,” Deputy CM said. ‘AKHILESH GAVE TICKETS TO CRIMINALS’ APNA DAL (SONELAL) RELEASES LIST OF STAR CAMPAIGNERS FOR 2 PHASES BSP PRESIDENT MAYAWATI TO ADDRESS PUBLIC RALLY IN AGRA ON FEBRUARY 2 Lucknow : Apna Dal, an ally of the ruling BJP, has also laid down its life in the upcoming as- sembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Your party does not want to be left behind in the election campaign. In this order, the party has released the list of its star campaigners. Apna Dal has an- nounced the names of star campaigners for the first and second phase of voting. The list of star campaigners also includes the names of party president Anupriya Patel and her husband Ashish Patel. The list of Apna Dal(S) includes Anupriya Patel, Ashish Patel, Dr Jamuna Prasad Saroj, Neil Ratan Singh Patel, Pakori Lal, R.B. The names of 15 leaders like Singh Patel, Avadh Naresh Verma, Rekha Verma, Raj Kumar Pal, Ajit Singh Baisla, Mahesh Chaudhary, Mohammad Vakil, Ahmed Khan Mansoori, Zaki UI Nasir and Nadeem Ashraf are included. Patel said whichever seat comes candidates will be fielded on it. Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati will hold a public meeting in Agra on February 2, formally kicking off the party’s campaign for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The BSP president will address the meeting, strictly following the Covid protocol, party general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra said in a tweet. “It is to be informed that BSP national president and former chief minister of UP, Behen Kumari Mayawatiji will address a public meeting in Agra on February 2 fol- lowing all Covid rules. Time and place of the public meeting will be made available to the media soon,” Mishra said in his tweet in Hindi. The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday released the list of campaigners for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections. The names of Akhilesh Yadav, Kiranmoy Nanda and Jaya Bachchan are included in the list with 12 other lead- ers. List of Samajwadi Party’s star campaigners for Uttarakhand elections Earlier, the party had announced that it will contest assembly elections on all 70 seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14. The last day of filing nominations is January 28. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. —ANI AKHILESH YADAV, JAYA BACHCHAN AMONG SP’S STAR CAMPAIGNERS FOR UTTARAKHAND RAHUL UNFOLLOWS RPN SINGH ON TWITTER New Delhi: Hours after former Union Minister RPN Singh joined BJP after quitting Congress, party leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday unfol- lowed him on Twitter. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra still follows Singh on the microblogging site. FROM PG 1 Attack by cow... Both mother and daugh- ter sustained injuries in the incident and were rushedtoanearbyhospi- tal. While Aanshi re- ceived 10 stitches on her head, Neelam suffered injuries on her leg. When contacted, au- thorities of the animal nuisance control depart- menttoldFirstIndia,“We are helpless. Despite numberof meetingswith theMaldharicommunity , they allow their cattle to roam on roads. We im- poundaround1,100cattle every month. The ani- malsthatweseeonroads have owners but they are not bothered about other citizens. When we im- pound their cattle, they pay fines and get them releasedagain.Wecollect a total of around Rs3.5 lakh in penalties every month.”Incidentally ,this isnotthefirstcattlemen- ace incident reported in recent times. A70-year-oldmanfrac- tured his hip bone after he was attacked by a cow in front of his residence in Gorwa area of Va- dodaralastmonth.Asen- iorcitizenwaskilledbya bull in Paldi village of Unataluka,whileaJuna- gadhwomanwasrescued by locals after she was at- tacked by a bull early in December last year.
  7. 7. COVID-19 UPDATE WORLD 56,25,139 TOTAL DEATHS 28,25,69,077 TOTAL RECOVERED 6,80,95,714 ACTIVE CASES 35,62,89,930 TOTAL CASES INDIA 4,90,462 TOTAL DEATHS 3,70,71,898 TOTAL RECOVERED 22,36,842 ACTIVE CASES 3,97,99,202 TOTAL CASES Happy Republic Day to all of us! JAI HIND! —Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Editor-in-Chief, First India AHMEDABAD | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 08 2NDFRONT First India Bureau Gandhinagar: As the nation enters her 73rd year as a repub- lic, Gujarat Gover- nor Acharya Devvrat conveyed his best wishes to all the citi- zens of the state and said that the govern- ment of Gujarat is endlessly striving hard for their health and welfare. In his message, the Governor said that the pace of develop- ment has remained uninterrupted, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his motto “Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Prayas, Sab Ka Vishwas”. It is a matter of pride for all of us that the state has always progressed in all fields, he said. Highlighting India’s historic achievement of vaccinating more than 100 crore people against COVID-19, Governor Devvrat also appreciated the state government’s role in this inoculation drive. He also lauded PM Modi’s unique idea of celebrating India’s 75th year of Independ- ence as “Azadi ka Am- rut Mahotsav” saying every Indian is proud to be a part of this cel- ebration. He also mentioned a series of steps taken by the state govern- ment towards promot- ing natural farming. “I am glad that today more than two lakh farmers in Guja- rat are engaged in nat- ural farming,” he said, and also congratulated the state for its re- markable work to- wards women’s em- powerment. ‘Govt is constantly striving for people’s welfare’ BEST WISHES Governor Acharya Devvrat addresses the people of the state on the eve of Republic Day Governor Acharya Devvrat. —FILE PHOTO OUT IN THE COLD Homeless people huddle under threadbare blankets on a pavement in Ahmedabad, where the mercury dropped to 8.6 °C on Monday night. —PHOTO BY HANIF SINDHI First India Bureau Valsad/Surat: A new- ly-wed couple and their family members were arrested in Val- sad for allegedly vio- lating the night cur- few, which is in place in several cities to contain the spread of coronavirus, police said on Tuesday . At the same time, the lavish wedding of the daughter of Surat build- er and Patidar leader Lavji Badshah, which was attended by Educa- tion Minister Jitu Va- ghani and state BJP president CR Patil among other BJP top brass, went off without a hitch despite the mas- sive crowds spotted without masks. No po- lice action had been ini- tiatedforbreachof COV- ID-19 protocols at the time of going to print. The Valsad incident took place on Monday night when Piyush Pa- tel (24) and his wife Son- al—still in their wed- ding attire—along with family members travel- ling in three cars were intercepted on an over- bridge around 12.20 am, deputy superintendent of police Manojsinh Chavda said. While the couple claimed that they were made to spend nearly two hours at Valsad city police station on their wedding night, police officials said the duo and their family mem- berswereletgooncethe legal process was over. “As they could not give a satisfactory an- swer for roaming about duringthenightcurfew between 10 pm and 6 am, all nine persons were taken to the police station. We lodged FIRs against them and al- lowedthemtogoasthey were granted bail from the police station itself at night,” Chavda said. As per the FIRs, the couple and seven others were booked under sec- tions 188 (disobeying policeorder)and269(in- dulging in a negligent act which may spread the infection) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Epidemic Diseas- es Act, it was stated. “Since the date, ven- ue and time of my wed- ding was fixed weeks before the curfew rule came into force, we couldn’t return to Vals- ad before 10 pm. Instead of understanding the situation, we were tak- en to the police station andmadetospendnear- ly two hours there. Due tosuchstrictaction,my wife fell ill today ,” Patel, aresidentof Tariyawad area of Valsad, later told reporters. NO POLICE ACTION IN WEDDING OF SURAT BUILDER’S DAUGHTER ATTENDED BY BJP ELITE State BJP chief CR Patil and Education Minister Jitu Vaghani attended the Surat wedding. Pathan’s appointment has been a bone of contention right from the start. —FILE PHOTO DIFFERENT RULES? The lavish wedding of the daughter of Surat builder and Patidar leader Lavji Badshah, at- tended by Education Minister Jitu Vaghani and state BJP president CR Patil among other BJP top brass, went off without a hitch despite a guestlist of almost 4,000 people. The police didn’t just look the other way, but they also held manage traffic outside the venue, reports say. Congcouncillorssulk overchoiceofLOP duringAMCmeeting First India Bureau Ahmedabad: PThe Ahmedabad Munic- ipal Corporation may finally have a Leader of the Oppo- sition after more than a year in She- hzad Khan Pathan, but the issue is far from being re- solved. The Congress named Pathan LOP amid serious pro- tests, and the other councillors are not okay with this deci- sion. Unfortunately for people in Ahmedabad, Mon- day’s general board meeting—Pathan’s first as LOP—turned into ground zero for a silent protest by at least 10 senior Con- gress leaders. De- spite it being the only platform where the opposition can raise issues, debate and discuss the pub- lic concerns, these councillors refused to engage in any dis- cussions or debates, their silence work- ing in favour of the ruling BJP. Persons close to the development say the same 10 leaders are likely to contin- ue to sulk through the next meeting, which will be held to discuss the upcom- ing budget. C h a n d k h e d a councillor Rajshree Kesari, who has also accused him of mis- behaving with wom- en, sent a video mes- sage of AICC gener- al secretary Priyan- ka Gandhi seeking his removal from office. Asked about her silence at Monday’s meeting, Kesari told First India, “I did not participate in the debate because my son has COV- ID-19.” Notably, she was logged in throughout the meeting, which was held online. Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor dismissed the issue as an “in- ternal matter”. “We are aware of the is- sue and are working on a resolution,” he said. 9 PERSONNEL IN GUJ HONOURED WITH PRESIDENT’S POLICE MEDAL First India Bureau Gandhinagar: Addi- tional Director Gen- eral of Police Narsim- ha Komar is among the 19 cops from Guja- rat to be honoured with President’s Po- lice Medal, awarded for distinguished and meritorious services, by President Ram Nath Kovind on the eve of India’s 72nd Re- public Day . Komar,a1986batchof- ficer, currently serves as AdditionalDirectorGen- eral of Police (Law and Order) and also has ad- ditional charge of Police Modernization. In the past, he has served as In- spector General (IG) of Bhavnagar Range, and as IG (Planning and Modernization). Assistant Police In- spector (unarmed) Bharatsinh Daulatsinh Vaghela is also hon- oured with the Presi- dent’s Police Medal for his distinguished ser- vices. The other 17 per- sonnel include DySP (Intelligence-Gandhina- gar) VJ Rathod, DySP (Surat police commis- sionerate) DJ Chavda, and Constable Vasant J Patel of the Ahmedabad Crime Branch. Narsimha Komar, IPS. First India Bureau Surat: A fire broke out at a saree showroom in Pandesara area around noon on Tuesday . While a large quantity of stock, worth lakhs of rupees, was gutted, no casualties were report- ed, officials said. Witnesses said the smoke from the fire was visible from afar. “We received a call at 11.59 am informing us thatafirehadbrokenout at a showroom called Dulhan Sarees in Shanti- nagarinPandesaraarea. Werushedtothespotand dousedtheflameswithin minutes. So, no one was injured, but a lot of stock hadalreadyburnttoash- es,” an official from the fire department said, adding that while the cause for the fire is still unknown, an investiga- tion has been launched into the incident. FIREINSURATSAREESHOWROOM The fire department doused the flames in minutes. Valsadnewlywedsheldforviolatingcurfew Padma Bhushan Padma Bhushan Padma Bhushan Padma Bhushan Padma Bhushan Padma Bhushan Padma Shree Padma Shree Padma Shree MORE HONOURS —FILE PHOTO
  8. 8. www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 09 s a nation we are young and it is to the youngsters, the youth that we look to, to drive the na- tion to reach unsur- passable heights, to ensure that the tenets of our democracy live on beyond ourselves and to keep our Ti- ranga flying high. Freedom was won the hard way and a democratic nation requires daily sacrifices too for keeping democracy alive and kicking. The present generation with a global outlook and go- getter philosophy will be the one which will make India into a superpower, ably guid- ed by the elders of the society and the nation. I have great faith that the youth with its modern out- look, will rebuff the bindings of casteism, discrimination, injustice, inequality and keep the flag flying high with the commitment to Justice, Liberty for all in thought, be- lief and faith. For the nation to truly progress Equality of status and opportunity is a must and the dignity of the individual has to be main- tained at all costs. We are fortunate to have idols in this nation from the yesteryears whose philoso- phy we can follow and imbibe even today and work unitedly, hand in hand for the Unity and Integrity of the Nation. The words that I put here were written years ago in the Preamble to our Constitution and more than that, they formed the path of living for our political, social and spiritual leaders for cen- turies. It is time to recommit, to- day, to be the secular demo- cratic republic and as citi- zens ensure that our day to day thoughts, speech and ac- tions are towards a common goal- A Rising Shining India! A nation in which freedom, safety, expression and oppor- tunity is for one and all, not a few. Together- we can. JAI HIND! ANITA HADA anita.hada@firstindianews.com Greetings to all our readers on the 73rd Republic Day of our beloved nation, a day that commemorates the enactment of the constitution of India which came into effect on January 26, 1950, and made the nation into a republic. ensure that the tenets of our democracy live on beyond ourselves and to keep our Ti- ranga flying high. Freedom was won the hard way and a democratic nation requires daily sacrifices too Greetings to all our readers on the 73rd Republic Day of our beloved nation, a day that commemorates the enactment of the constitution of India which came into effect on January 26, 1950, and made the nation into a republic. AHMEDABAD, WEDNESDAY JANUARY 26, 2022 Celebrating the patriotic spirit with First India are Sanya Hissaria, Simran Modi, Upadhi Jolotia, Tanu Choudhary, Astha Khandelwal, Devanshi Bugalia, Srishti Khatri, Rewati Upadhyay, Soumya Goyal, Megha Shyam Soni, Muskan Kamdar, Shubhda Panwar, Vasudha Tiwari, Vishakha Mathur and Sapna Bundwal —CONCEPT BY SHAAN AND PHOTOGRAPH BY SANTOSH SHARMA A
  9. 9. 10-11 ETC www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia REPUBLIC DAY IS ALL ABOUT CELEBRATING PATRIOTISM. NO MATTER WHERE WE STAY, IN WHICH PART OF THE COUNTRY OR WORLD, IT’S THE SAME AMOUNT OF ENTHUSIASM THAT WE SHARE. FROM HOISTING THE INDIAN FLAG TO THE PARADE, FROM UPDATING SOCIAL SITES WITH PATRIOTIC POSTS OR WEARING TRICOLOURED ATTIRE AND CAPS, WE EXPRESS OUR LOVE, RESPECT AND GRATITUDE TOWARDS OUR INDIA IN VARIOUS WAYS. CITY FIRST BRINGS TO YOU SOME FAVOURITE SONGS OF OUR READERS WHICH LED A GENERATION TO THE LOFTY IDEALS OF PATRIOTISM AND FREEDOM! ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo...Zara Aankh Mein Bhar Lo Paani..Jo Shaeed Hue Hai Unki, Zara Yaad Karo Kurbaani...’ I can never stop singing this song once I hear it or think about it. What a song by Lata Mangeshwar! I really hope today’s generation develops this feeling of patriotism and serves the nation with honour, pride and dignity. I have always been so fond of Republic Day parade. Since my school days, this occasion holds a special place in my heart. —MAHIMA SHARMA Since childhood, we are not just listening to patriotic songs, but performing on those songs. One song has always been one of my favourite ones. ‘Aao baccho tumhe dikhaye”, from the movie Jagriti. This song is something we per- formed on stage in school, so it has even a more special memory. Now, I see it as a travel song, and I wonder if I can write a similar song someday to show the glory of my land. —ABHILASHA GARG AE WATAN WATAN MERE AE WATAN WATAN MERE AABAAD RAHE TU.. AABAAD RAHE TU.. ‘Teri Mitti’ is my first pick always when it comes to finding motivation in music. It evokes a thought of courage and the will to take on the world with a brave face. On days like Re- public Day and Independence Day, it only becomes all the more important and special to listen to it and may I add, on a cranked-up volume. I really wish people understand the value of patriotism and spread good vibes for the betterment of the nation. —ISHA PATEL ‘Hai Preet Jahan ki Reet Sada’, a song that never fails to make me happy. This song starts with recounting the incred- ible achievements of our nation, ‘Jab zero diya mere Bharat ne.’ and went on to dedicate the whole song towards the beautiful culture of our holy Land. It also reflects on us that we should seek inspiration from other countries, but at the same time keep that ‘Proud of Being Indian’ flame alive in our hearts. —AWADHESH PAREEK What a marvellous occasion to cherish and remember our favourite songs, our love for the nation. My favourite song is ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’, it depicts the true spirit of patriotism, in my opinion, it reminds us that no matter what, wherever we are INDIA, will always be the best place to live. No mat- ter what happens in my life, this song will always remind me that I am a part of this great nation and its beautiful rich culture. —AASTHA VASHISTH The song, ‘Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera’ is my favourite patriotic song as not only does it perfectly describe one’s loyalty towards the country but also sings the harmony of great India. It has to be one of the best songs and almost a ritual to listen to it on Republic Day after I watch the Parade on TV. Truly an inspiring song, infact, not just on occasions like Independ- ence Day or Republic Day, but generally too one can enjoy the lovely song. —SHAHAN ANSARI ndia is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day this year, a com- memoration of the date of January 26, 1950, when the Con- stitution of India came into effect. This day is celebrated with great pomp by organising an awe-inspir- ing ceremonious parade at the Raj- path, New Delhi. Apart from this, the Indian cinema industry has also played a major role in churning out real-life and untold sto- ries related to the freedom struggle. Along with, movies they have churned out some amazing songs that evoke patriotism. These tracks re- mind us of our historic past and the sacrifices made by the brave soldiers to protect the country and its citizens. Songs have always played an undisputed role in incit- ing the spirit of nationalism in the hearts of millions of Indians. Many patriotic songs, written by the liter- ary stalwarts of India have acquired legendary status and are still sung by people around the country. As India celebrates the 73rd Republic Day, City First brings to you our readers’ favourite songs which led a generation to the lofty ideals of patriotism and freedom. I MITALI DUSAD mitalidusad01@gmail.com Shahrukh Khan and Preity Zinta from ‘Aisa Des Mera’ song of Veer Zaara Sunny Deol from the iconic film ‘Border’ Akshay Kumar from the patriotic film ‘Kesari’ Shahrukh Khan’s still from ‘Chak De India’ Ajay Devgn’s still from ‘BHUJ: The Pride of India’ Sidharth Malhotra from ‘Shershah’ Shahrukh Khan and Preity Zinta from ‘Yeh Hum Khaan Aa Gaye Hai’ song of Veer Zaara The iconic moment of Lata Mangeshkar with Late Jawahar Lal Nehru during the song ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo’ written by the great poet Kavi Pradeep Kangana Ranaut’s bold avatar from Manikarnika Photojournalist Mukesh Kiradoo captured the Elite Miss Rajasthan’s models’ true spirit of patriotism at Statue Circle, Jaipur Tanu Choudhary and Muskan Kamdar show their patriotic colours AHMEDABAD | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022
  10. 10. CITY FIRST S awan Gandhi, a leading fashion designer from Delhi launched his new collection - illume, inspired by the magical illumination caused by the onset of the night. The eponymous label by the self- taught designer aspires to create classy designs which are elegant and youthful with a touch of tra- ditional Indian design sensibility across menswear and womens- wear. The cocktail collection re- visits the gran- deur of glamour and melodramatic celebrations, craft- ed in flowy silhou- ettes and elevated withthedesigner’s signature sequin embroidery, is an ode to winter con- tours. As a contin- uation of the la- bel’s work with the finest of artisans, the focus has been on drama and glamour with exquisite hand-crafts- manship over embroidered crystal glass beads, adding a slight edge to an otherwise clean monochro- matic cocktail wear outfit. These techniques and colours have been adored and loved by ce- lebrities like Miss Universe - Harnaaz Sandhu, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Kharbanda, amongst others. 12 AHMEDABAD | WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia CITY BUZZ Delhi experienced cold day conditions with the maximum temperature settling at 14.8 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the season’s average on Tuesday. —PHOTOS BY SHAZID CHAUHAN COLD DAY! Grandeur of Glamour THE ERA OF FEMALE ENTREPRENEURS! odern Myth is a handcrafted, vegan leather and fashiona- ble bags brand made in India. Her brand has received im- mense appreciation from millennials for its design aesthetics and quality. Recently Oshi- na was seen raising funding with Saurabh on the popular Business reality show ‘Shark Tank’. What inspired you to develop your idea? Having worked in an export house(home de- cor) for over a year, I was pretty confident about my design aes- thetics. That is when I decided to start my lit- tle venture and hop on this beautiful entre- preneurial journey with my partner, Sau- rabh. Would you like to share a business tip for upcoming entre- preneurs? The best tip I would want to give upcom- ing women entrepre- neurs is to never un- dervalue yourself or your work. Start sav- ing, once you have the funds and the zeal to start, nothing can stop you from achiev- ing your dream. Do you think rais- ing funding as a women entrepre- neur is a challenge? As of now, I wouldn’t call myself an expert in raising funds since shark tank was our first experience in front of any investor. However, I would say that being a woman entrepreneur is a huge challenge in it- self. How was your expe- rience at the shark tank and one takea- way that you would want to share? Loved and adored four sharks out of 5 and their feedback is what we’re trying to imple- ment at Modern Myth. The fact that we got to present ourselves in front of the entire na- tion, is a matter of pride in itself. What is your take on the term ‘Rela- tionship Risk’? Being business part- ners we know how we have to draw a line be- tween our professional and personal lives. Eve- ry partnership has a risk, and can part ways but if you align well with your partner, eve- rything else becomes irrelevant. Saurabh and I, have a vision for Modern Myth, and we shall achieve it one day, TOGETHER. NITIKA PANJWANI cityfirstdel@gmail.com Indian businesses are getting a much-needed non-androgenic perspective.Women are coming up to celebrate entrepreneurial ideas. Despite these successes, women continue to face more challenges than men. First India talked to Oshina Hans, Founder of Modern Myth about her journey as a businesswoman. M Oshina and Saurabh with Rannvijay Singha AN UNSUNG FIGHTER! Mansi Agrawal U mabhai Kun- dapur was an unsung woman freedom fighter who fought for India’s freedom movement. For her, India’s inde- pendence meant more than dethroning the co- lonial powers and em- phasised social reforms such as education, af- fordable healthcare and women empower- ment. Amidst main- taining a low profile, she made an invaluable contribution to the freedom movement and was instrumental in laying the foundation for one of the largest voluntary organisa- tions in the country. She selflessly served the country and re- fused any honours or awards that came her way. Her initial step against the British was to give up the foreign goods and mobilise women through a door to door campaign. Amidst the tragedies she faced along with her life, she ended up acquiring a strong re- solve to uplift society and worked harder for her rights and free- dom. She also went through imprison- ment in Pune’s Ye- rvada Jail during the Dandi March. Unafraid of the Brit- ish, she even took the risk that one could only think of by the courage she had gath- ered for opening her home to the freedom fighters who sought refuge and a place to hide. However, Umbai’s bravery did not go un- noticed. In 1946, Gan- dhi appointed her as the head of Kasturba Trust. Under the Trust, she trained several women including young wid- ows and destitute in arts and crafts to make them self-suffi- cient. Umabai, who was defiant, a revolu- tionary , and a champion for disempowered wom- en, was hailed by Gan- dhi, admired by the freedom fighters, and will always be celebrat- ed by every generation for her extraordinary contribution. Umabhai Kundapur Sawan Gandhi EMPOWERED! Seven year old Abdija Singh, a resident of Dwarka, New Delhi studies in class 2. She is an extraordinary child with an astonishing ability to grasp and at the age of 2 she learnt to recite complex Sanskrit Shlokas with utmost ease. She has now made her mark at public speaking, winning various events and competitions at school, state and global levels. She is an avid reader, enjoys dancing, a passionate singer and is able to play the keyboard very well. Her Grandfather being a veteran IAF officer, she has been provided with best of opportunities and an environment conducive for her progress. Her proud parents Capt Vishal and Neha, family and school have all contributed towards her assiduous upbringing, providing her a safe stimulating environment, that promotes natural growth and development. Her YouTube videos garner a lot of likes too. Abdija Singh EXTENSIVE EXPOSURE W adhwani Foundation and the National Entrepreneurship Net- workannouncedthelaunchof theWadhwaniTake- off Program on Monday . The Wadhwani Take- Off program will give shortlisted participants extensive exposure to the famed entrepreneurial ecosys- tem of the Valley through networking exposure with entrepreneurs, mentorship by business leaders and en- trepreneurs, and a golden opportunity to pitch ideas to investors. Speaking on the Wadhwani TakeOff launch, SanjayShah,Chief OperatingOfficer,said,“TheIndian startup ecosystem skyrocketed in 2021 with 78 unicorns and 8 IPOs to become the third-larg- est startup ecosystem in the world.”—CITY FIRST Sanjay Shah

×