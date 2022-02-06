Successfully reported this slideshow.
06022022 first india ahmedabad

  1. 1. First India Bureau Rajkot: In a shocking incident, Bharatiya Ja- nata Party (BJP) MLA fromRajkotGovindPatel has claimed that the Ra- jkotpolicecommissioner took ‘commission’ from the victim of financial fraud for recovering the money lost by him. A letter was shared in a WhatsApp group from Patel’s office on Satur- day in which he accused police commissioner Manoj Agarwal of re- ceiving Rs75 lakh from a man named Mahesh Sakhiya. The latter was duped of Rs15 crore from two accused over financial investment. Addressed to Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, the letter mentioned, “We have briefed you about the work of Rajkot police commissioner. He is also involved in hawala transactions for recov- ering money .” According to Sakhiya, no FIR was filed against the accused who duped him, but police demand- ed 15% of the total amount recovered. In ac- cordance with the ‘deal’, officials recovered Rs7 crore,of which,Rs75lakh was then paid as ‘com- mission’ to the police commissioner through a police inspector. “The remaining amount of Rs30 lakh was demanded by the police through calls made by the PI on the amount they have not yet recovered. We then complained to you (Sanghavi) and an FIR was registered followed by the arrest of one of the two accused,” stated Patel, in the letter. He also informed that the accused absconding hadboughtaflatwiththe amount. Lamenting the lack of recovery of the remaining amount of Rs8 crore, Patel request- ed Sanghvi to secure Rs75 lakh (given to the police) and take neces- saryactionagainstthem. ComplainantMahesh Sakhiya’s brother Jagji- van Sakiya told First India, “Manoj Agarwal (police commissioner) is not a protector. My brother had paid a total of Rs12 crore in install- ments to Munira Pan- vala and Riyaz (the ac- cused). Recovery of Rs1.10 crore was done and a property worth Rs3 crore was given to us in Veraval Somnath with an actual evalua- tion of Rs3 crore. So far, the police have taken Rs75 lakh from us for recovery and are de- manding an additional Rs30 lakh.” More on P2 Rajkot MLA Govind Patel Rajkot police commissioner accused of taking ‘hafta’ BJP Rajkot MLA Govind Patel has alleged that Manoj Agarwal demanded ‘commission’ for recovering money of fraud victim STRONG TREMORS FELT IN DELHI, NOIDA, J&K AFTER EARTHQUAKE IN AFGHANISTAN Tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and nearby cities this morning after a mag- nitude 5.7 earthquake with its epicentre in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region was reported. Some residents in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida tweeted the ground shook for at least 20 seconds. People in Delhi also tweeted they felt the tremor. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi on Satur- day called up J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to inquire about the situ- ations in Union Territory following earthquake tremors in the region. AHMEDABAD l SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2022 l Pages 12 l 3.00 RNI NO. GUJENG/2019/79050 l Vol 3 l Issue No. 72 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR, AHMEDABAD, LUCKNOW & NEW DELHI SHIMLA FREEZES AT -2.1° c himla recorded its lowest temperature this year with the mercury dropping to -2.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). As the cold intensified in Himachal Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the temperature in Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district dropped to -12.5 degrees Celsius. S LATA MANGESHKAR’S HEALTH VERY CRITICAL Veteran singer Lata Man- geshkar, who was admitted in ICU of a Mumbai hospital since last month, is very critical and shifted back on ventilator. Singer Asha Bho- sle visted her at the hospital. GOVT PLACES ORDER FOR CORBEVAX DOSES The Centre has placed a purchase order with Biologi- cal E for five crore doses of Covid vaccine Corbevax each costing Rs 145 excluding taxes, official sources said on Saturday. GIVEN THE ANGER OF PEOPLE... Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that given the anger among the people of Ut- tar Pradesh (towards the state government), the SP-RLD alliance is going to get 400 out the total 403 Assembly seats in the upcoming elec- tions. Referring to the Hath- ras rape case, Yadav said the victim neither received proper treat- ment, nor a respectful cremation after her death. “Family of the daughter from Hathras wanted justice, they wanted to cremate her respectfully. But what did people of this Govt do? They didn’t let it happen. Had she re- ceived proper treatment at hospital, she would perhaps have been alive today,” he said. SP National President Akhilesh Yadav with RLD chief Jayant. BSP FIELDS KHWAJA SAMSUDDIN AGAINST YOGI IN GORAKHPUR Lucknow: The BSP on Saturday released a list of 54 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, fielding Khwaja Samsud- din against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban con- stituency. In its latest list, the Mayawati-led party has given tickets to seven Muslim candidates. MODI TO ATTEND HYBRID RALLY IN BIJNOR ON MONDAY New Delhi: Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi will be holding a rally that will be hybrid in nature on Monday at about 11:30 am. PM will be physically present in Bijnor. In this rally, the Prime Minister will cover three districts of UP: Bijnor Moradabad and Amroha, thereby, covering 18 assembly constituencies in total. SP-RLD will win 400 seats in UP: Akhilesh AMIT SHAH HAD ON FRIDAY CLAIMED BJP WINNING 300 SEATS IN THE STATE “In the event of administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn,” said government order. IT’SSAFFRON SCARVESV/S HIJABINK’TAKA! Bengaluru: In a bid to put an end to the simmering hijab (head scarf) contro- versy in Karnataka, the state government Saturday directed banning clothes “which disturb equal- ity, integrity and pub- lic order” in schools and colleges. The government has invoked 133 (2) of the Karnataka Educa- tion Act-1983, which states that a uniform style of clothes has to be worn com- pulsorily . MAA SARASWATI DOESN’T DIFFERENTIATE, GIVES EDU TO ALL, SAYS RAHUL New Delhi: On the occasion of Saraswati Puja, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alluding to the decision by the college authorities not to allow wearing the hijab in classroom, tweeted “We are rob- bing the future of the daughters of India by letting students’ hijab come in the way of their education.” Karnataka bans clothes that ‘disturb public law and order’ in education institutions In first poll meet after attack,Owaisi asks SP leaders to join him Baghpat: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday asked Sama- jwadi Party leaders to join hands with him to oust the BJP from power. “I appeal to my broth- ers to vote not only with the sole aim of defeat- ing BJP candidates but vote for ensuring the victory of our people in the fray,” Owaisi said, campaigning for his party candidate Anees in Baghpat’s Asara vil- lage in Chaprauli. Itwashisfirstmeeting after Thursday’s attack on him in western UP . Owaisi said joining hands with him would only be to the benefit of SPleaders,andthatstay- ingwithAkhileshYadav would be their undoing. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi 216-ft ‘Statue of Equality’ inaugurated by PM Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inau- gurated the 216-foot-tall ‘Statue of Equality’, honouring the 11th-cen- tury Hindu saint Ra- manujacharya. “This statue of Ramanu- jacharya ji is a symbol of his knowledge, de- tachment, and ideals,” he said. According to the Prime Minister’s Of- fice, the Statue of Equality commemo- rates Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all as- pects of living includ- ing faith, caste and creed. “Today Ramanu- jacharya ji is giving us the message of equality in the form of a huge Statue of Equality,” said the Prime Minister. The statue has been conceptualised by Jee- yar Swami of Sri Ra- manujacharya Ashram. Telangana CM KCR skips airport welcome  The 216-foot-tall ‘Statue of Equality’, honouring the 11th-century Hindu saint Ramanujacharya is made of ‘panchaloha’, a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc and is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position, in the world.  The statue is mounted on a 54-feet-high base building, named ‘Bhadra Vedi’. The buildings has floors devoted for a Vedic digital library and research centre. (Inset): Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed a ritual at ‘Yagyashala’ during the inauguration of the statue. AFTER CHANNI, NOW KCR SKIPS RECEIVING MODI Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Hyderabad on Saturday on a six-hour visit but Telangana Chief Minister K Chan- drasekhar Rao skipped welcoming him at the airport. This is the second time in two months that PM Modi was not received at the airport by a state Chief Minister. In January, Punjab CM Charanjit Channi skipped the customary airport welcome to PM. —FILE PHOTO
  2. 2. NEWS AHMEDABAD | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2022 02 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia First India Bureau Gandhinagar: Chief Minister Bhupendra Pa- tel, while launching the “Cataract/Blindness- Free Gujarat” campaign in Gandhinagar, said that the state plans to re- duce the blindness rate in the state to 0.25% by 2025. Expanding on the is- sue,Patelsaidtherateof blindness which was 0.7% in 2014 according to a survey has come down to 0.36% in 2018-19. He at- tributed the improve- ment to the National Blindness and Vision Defect Control Pro- gramme,whichhasbeen implementedinthestate. TheChief Ministerin- teracted with the benefi- ciaries who came for eye and cataract check-ups and also witnessed the treatment being done by theophthalmologists.He said that the problem of cataracts usually occurs after the age of 50 years. This can be treated with simple surgery by put- ting in eye lenses. He further said that for this purpose, the health department has provided infrastructure and state-of-the-art equipment for cataract surgery in all district- level as well as taluka- level hospitals. The Chief Minister alsoaddedthatbyachiev- ingtherateof morethan 1,000 cataract operations per million population, Gujarat has been at the forefront of the battle against the ocular dis- ease. Usually , the opera- tions of putting eye lens- esthroughphaco-emulsi- fication cost Rs10,000- 50,000 in private hospi- tals, but such operations are performed free of cost in the government hospitals of Gujarat. Be- sides, Gujarat is the only state in the country to provide free hydropho- bicintraocularlenses,he also said. State aims to reduce blindness to 0.25% by 2025 ‘VISION’ STATEMENT CM Bhupendra Patel interacted with senior citizens who had come for the cataract operation. MokariyasupportsAgarwalcorruptionclaims Masuma Bharmal Jariwala Rajkot: In another jolt to Rajkot Police Com- missioner Manoj Agar- wal, allegations of cor- ruption on his part were granted authen- ticity by Rajya Sabha MP Rambhai Mokari- ya on Saturday after he came out in support of claims made by Rajkot MLA Govind Patel. A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Patel had submitted written allegations against the commissioner for ac- cepting ‘commissions’ from victims of finan- cial fraud. Supporting his allegations, Moka- riya on Saturday re- vealed that the com- missioner was a cor- rupt officer. He also informed that Agarwal had paid a BJP leader to receive posting in Rajkot city . Speaking to First In- dia, MP Mokariya elab- orated, “Corruption happens when the Ra- jkot police commis- sioner issues licenses for weapons, or in case of land issues. He (po- lice commissioner) takes money by getting work done through a selected team. He has side-tracked many good officers who do not answer to the pub- lic, neglect to file com- plaints and/or FIRs.” Condemning Agar- wal’s actions, he fur- ther stated, “He should not be granted a good posting. It is because a political leader that he landed in the Rajkot posting. It is said that the commissioner paid Rs1.65 crore to the par- ty leader every month. But he must be side- lined now so that injus- tice is not meted out the public.” Without naming the party leader who grant- ed Rajkot posting to Agarwal, Mokariya as- serted, “The one who has brought him to Ra- jkothasdonedamageto the city . There are good officers in the police de- partment, but because of one or two people like this, the police de- partment is infamous.” Rajkot police commissioner has been accused of pocketing compensation amount meant for fraud victims EXCLUSIVE Rajya Sabha MP Rambhai Mokariya Rajkot Police Commissioner Manoj Agarwal BJP offered `3 cr to AAP councillors: Isudan Gadhvi First India Bureau Ahmedabad: A day after five Aam Aad- mi Party (AAP) cor- porators defected to the BJP, party lead- ers revealed that the ruling party had of- fered Rs3 crore to its Surat corporators for defection. While addressing media persons on Saturday, AAP lead- er Isudan Gadhvi al- leged, “In the past, BJP had offered Rs3 crore to AAP corpo- rators in Surat for defection, but they did not succeed.” He has also pointed out revelations of gov- ernment competi- tive examination pa- per leaks that have been made under BJP rule, terming them “a routine af- fair. Gadhvi also called out the BJP for fail- ing to take the public into confidence while attempting to lure AAP leaders into its ranks. He urged Dalit AAP cor- porators to decline overtures made by the BJP for defection as people from the community have not received due repre- sentation or respect in the ruling party. The senior leader also informed that the party’s legal team was working on exploring legal action under the an- ti-defection laws against corporators who joined the BJP. Citing an incum- bent BJP MLA’s al- legations of mal- practices and cor- ruption, Gadhvi reit- erated AAP’s vow to fight against BJP rule. MSU HOLDS 70TH CONVOCATION A total of 256 gold medals were given out at the 70th convocation of the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, held virtually on Saturday. Chief Guest Lieutenant General Asit Mistry PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM (Retd) congratulated all the students, as did Chancellor Shubhangini Raje Gaekwad. Vice-Chancellor Prof (Dr) Parimal H Vyas and other dignitaries were also present. ‘BJP workers working against party candidates’ First India Bureau Palanpur: A statement made by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Banaskan- tha about party work- ers hindering election of their own candidates has taken the state unit by shock. At a recent event held in Thawar of Dhanera taluka of the district, party leader and Deesa Market Yard Chairman Mavji Desai said that the party’s own workers were getting party can- didates defeated in polls. Addressing BJP workers at the gather- ing, Desai said, “Candi- dates are being defeated by party workers. It is time to fight unitedly and leaving our differ- ences behind. If we are united as a party, we can rule the state for an- other 20 to 25 years. That way neither Con- gress leaders nor its workers will be able to defeat BJP candidates. The ruling party has initiated so many devel- opmental projects that there is no question of a n t i - i n c u m b e n c y against it.” Desai had made this statement in the pres- ence of BJP district committee President Gumansinh Chauhan and Banaskantha Mem- ber of Parliament (MP) Parbat Patel. Coming to Desai’s defense, Chau- han stated that he had expressed his feelings on the matter. However, he insisted on main- taining the no conflict stance of the party. “There is no groupism and party workers nev- er work against the can- didates,” he said. Incidentally, Desai had lost assembly elec- tions on Dhanera seat in the 2017 general elec- tions with a margin of 2,093 votes to Congress candidate Nathabhai Patel. In the 2012 elec- tions, Congress candi- date Joitabhai Patel had defeated BJP candidate Purohit Vasantbhbai with a margin of 30,291 votes. As BJP has won the seat in 1998, 2002, and 2007 polls, Dhanera was known as the BJP’s homeground. BJP leader Mavji Desai addressing party workers at an event in Thawar, Banaskantha. AAP leader Isudan Gadhvi. —FILE PHOTO Rate of blindness in Gujarat has fallen from 0.7% to 0.36% in 4 years — FILE PHOTOS
  3. 3. GUJARAT AHMEDABAD | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2022 03 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia First India Bureau Ahmedabad: India white-ball skipper Ro- hit Sharma on Satur- day said that he just wants to keep things simple and take the team forward from where Virat Kohli left. Rohit had replaced Virat as the white-ball skipper last year. Kohli first stepped down as the T20I skipper and then he was removed as the ODI captain. Team India is set to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadi- um, Ahmedabad from February 6 followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16. Rohit was supposed to lead the side in the ODIs against South Africa, but a hamstring issue ruled him out, however, he has regained his fit- ness and is ready to lead the Men in Blue. “When Virat was the captain, I was the vice- captain. I just have to take it from where he left. Everybody knows what is expected out of them, we want to con- tinue with the same template. There is not much we need to change. It is just that adaptability and being open to different things is what we have spoken of. It is not like I have to come in and change things drastically,” said Rohit during a virtual press conference. “I just have to take it from where he left and it is important guys un- derstand the responsi- bilities. This is what I will focus on, giving them the clarity on what is expected out of them,” he added. When asked about po- tentiallyleadingtheTest side, Rohit said: “My fo- cus right now is to lead India in the ODIs and T20Is against West In- dies. I am not thinking too far ahead.” Indiahadlastsuffered a 0-3 ODI series against South Africa and there were question marks overthebrandof cricket the Men in Blue have been playing. Have to take team forward from where Virat left off: Rohit IND VS WI FocusonRohit’sleadershipasIndia takesontheWestIndiesinthefirst of3ODIsinAhmedabadonSunday The Men in Blue head out for a practice session ahead of Sunday’s match in Ahmedabad. —PHOTO BY HANIF SINDHI MAN FIRES AT KALOL FAMILY TO RECOVER ‘MIGRATION FEE’ 1 ‘agent’ detained, 11 days after another family from Kalol died trying to immigrate illegally First India Bureau Gandhinagar: Local police have arrested one man and area looking for three oth- ers who opened fire at a family in Kalol on Friday evening. The men had allegedly sought to recover Rs1.10 crore, most which a couple hoping to settle in the US was to have paid them on arrival in America. The family of Vishnu Patel, who filed a com- plaint after the incident, are now under police protection. According to the com- plaint, grocer Vishnu Patel told the police that his nephew Vishal had wantedtosettleinAmer- ica with his wife Rupali. So Vishnu’s friend Ma- hesh Vyas introduced Vishal to two Ahmedabad-based two “immigration agents” Rutvik Parekh and De- vam Brahmbhatt, who had promised to help the family reach the US for the price of Rs1.10 crore. The deal was that Vishnubhai would “show the agents Rs10 lakh” when Vishal and his wife Rupali left from Ahmedabad, 50% of the remaining Rs1 crore was to have been paid once Vishal and Rupali landed in the US and the remaining Rs50 lakh, over the subse- quent two months. On Friday evening, after Vishal and Rupali boarded a flight from Ahmedabad to Delhi, Rutvik offered to drop Vishnubhai back at Ka- lol. On the way, he stopped the vehicle at NC Desai petrol pump and, following a phone call, three persons ar- rived on two-wheelers, and one—identified only as Riyan—sat in the car. The troupe then reached Vishnubhai’s residence, where the men demanded the en- tire amount. Vishnubhai resisted and insisted that he would make payment onlyafterVishalandRu- pali reached America. This angered Riyan who pulled out a gun and fired at Vishnu, who had a lucky escape. When neighbours be- gantoarriveinresponse to cries for help from Vishnubhai’s family members, three of the menfled,butneighbours caughtRutvikandhand- edhimovertothepolice. Kalol Taluka police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code for attempt to mur- der, act done by several persons and arms act, against Rutvik, and Ri- yan. Police Sub Inspec- tor MH Desai is investi- gating the case. Notably , Friday’s inci- dentcomeslessthantwo weeks after four mem- bers of another family from Kalol froze to death while trying to enter the US illegally via Canada. The family of grocer Vishnu Patel have been given police protection after Friday’s incident. IN GIR FOR THE STARS 7th astronomy event sees pan-India participation Masuma Bharmal Jariwala Rajkot/Gir: The sev- enth edition of the Gir Star Party was organized by Rajkot’s Big Bang Astronomy Club at Bhojdi vil- lage in Gir on Friday. A total of 75 people in the age group of 11-75 years partici- pated in the three- day event from across the country. While star parties are a new concept for India, they have been around in Europe and the US for quite some time. Speaking to First In- dia, Nilesh Rana of the Community Science Centre, Rajkot said, “In order to look at the sky and stars, especially deep sky objects (DSOs), light plays a very important role. Gir skies with no artifi- cial lights in the vicin- ity and clean air is one of the best locations in the country for sky gaz- ing. In Gujarat, ours is the only club that or- ganizes public star gaz- ing parties. People from all over the coun- try register for this an- nual event and enjoy the dark skies with their telescopes and binoculars. This event is equally delightful for experienced amateur astronomers (sky watchers) as well as complete novices or even first timers.” Eminent astrophysi- cist and president of The Indian Planetary Society, Mumbai, Dr JJ Rawal, also attended the event. “Majority of the participants are novices. And so, a basic crash course on astron- omy was held on Febru- ary 04, followed by a naked eye tour of the sky and bucket obser- vation,” added Rana. Dilip Jogi, a 53-year- old businessman from Mumbai, who attended his fourth star party, termed it “an excellent knowledge gaining pro- gramme.” People gear up for a night of stargazing under Gir’s clear skies. PREPARING TO FLY Rajiv Gandhi chairman of Aerotrans, which operates the joyride service from the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on Saturday announced that his firm plans to start chopper joyrides from Science City in March. —PHOTO BY HANIF SINDHI In-personeducationforstudents ofI-IXtoresumefromMonday First India Bureau Gandhinagar: The state government an- nounced on Saturday that schools may re- sume in-person or of- fline education for students of Classes I-IX from Monday. However, all students attending on-campus classes will have to submit a letter from their parents permit- ting them to do so . All schools have been directed to strictly follow all guidelines related to COVID-19. Meanwhile, Gujarat on Saturday reported 4,710 new COVID-19 cases and 34 fatalities due to the viral infec- tion, taking the tally to 11,96,344 and the toll to 10,648, the state health department said. A total of 11,184 pa- tients were discharged, which raised the overall count of recoveries in Gujaratto11,34,683,leav- ing the state with 51,013 active cases, it said. Ahmedabad district reported the highest number of 1,484 new cases,followedbytheVa- dodara district with 1,012 cases, Gandhina- gar 347, and Surat 339, amongotherdistricts.At seven, the Ahmedabad district reported the highest number of COV- ID-19 fatalities in Guja- rat, followed by Bhavna- gar which saw five deaths. Vadodara and Surat each reported four deaths, Jamnagar three, and Gandhinagar one among others. A total of 2.71 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Gu- jarat on Saturday , taking the total number of dos- es administered so far to 9.95 crore, it said. The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported four new cases and nine recoveries. With this, the total cas- es in the UT rose to 11,368 and recoveries to 11,316, leaving it with 48 active cases. The num- ber of COVID-19 deaths so far stands at four. Students will need permission from their parents to return to the classroom. —FILE PHOTO COVID-19 UPDATE 11,34,683 TOTALRECOVERED 11,184 MORE IN A DAY 11,96,344 TOTAL CASES 4,710 CASES IN A DAY 1,451 MAX CASES IN A’BAD ACTIVE CASES 10,648 TOTAL DEATHS 51,013 34 DEATHS IN A DAY Moitra draws flak over‘Jain’ remarks First India Bureau Gandhinagar: Arecent statement made by Tri- namool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament (MP) Mahua Moitra re- garding the Jain com- munity has invoked a condemning reaction from Gujarat Bharatiya JanataParty(BJP)Pres- ident CR Patil and Min- ister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi. Both leaders have asked the MP to apologize for hurting the sentiments of the Jain community . While speaking in the Lok Sabha during the vote on Thanksgiving resolution to President Ram Nath Kovind, TMC MP Mahuva Moitra had stated, “You fear a fu- ture India which is com- fortable in its own skin, and with conflicting re- alities. You fear an India where a Jain boy hides from home and eats kathi kebabs from a cart on the road to Ahmedabad.” Her statement was strongly opposed and criticized by Patil, who demanded that Moitra issue an apology to the Jain community for “her defamatory re- marks”. “Jainism is one of the oldest religions in the world. It teaches lib- eration and harmless- ness. @MahuaMoitra Please don’t drag Jain- ism into your so-called politics. We will not tol- erate!! Jai Jinendra!,” he tweeted. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, who belongs to the Jain community, tweeted, “Feeling pity for @Ma- huaMoitra, dragging Jains into her so-called politics is showing her poor mindset. How could she talk about a Jainlikethis,Mindyour words Madam, before speaking about any spe- cific community .” CR Patil. —FILE PHOTO WORLD’S 3RD LARGEST STADIUM
  4. 4. PERSPECTIVE AHMEDABAD | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2022 04 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia lVol3lIssueNo.72 l RNINO.GUJENG/2019/79050. Printed and published by Anita Hada Sangwan on behalf of First Ex- press Publishers. Printed at Bhaskar Printing Planet Survey No.148P, Changodar-Bavla Highway, Tal. San- and, Dist. Ahmedabad. Publishedat D/3023rdFloorPlotNo.35Titanium Square,SchemeNo.2,ThaltejTaluka, Ghatlodiya,Ahmedabad. Editor-In-Chief: Jagdeesh Chandra. Editor: Haresh Jhala responsible for selection of news under the PRB Act SPIRITUAL SPEAK Make level paths for your feet,” so that the lame may not be disabled, but rather healed. —Bible IN-DEPTH Amit Shah @AmitShah Anguished to learn about the demise of veteran BJP leader C Janga Reddy Ji. He was one of the two BJP MPs who had won in the 1984 elections. His contribution towards saving the democracy in the 1975 emergency and strengthening BJP can never be forgotten. My condolences. Om Shanti Smriti Z Irani @smritiirani Saraswati Namastubhyam, Varde Kamarupini. Vidyarambham Karishyami always in Siddhidharbhatu. Warm wishes on the festival ‘Basant Panchami’, which is celebrated to commemorate the arrival of spring and worship Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of learning and knowledge. TOP TWEETS STRICTER RULES ARE NEEDED TO REGULATE SOCIAL MEDIA IN INDIA ndia has close to 700 million internet us- ers. The Central gov- ernment had intro- duced new Interme- diary Liability Rules last year to make social media platforms more accountable by ordering them to ensure traceability of end-to-end encrypted messages. With India being among the top three internet markets it is able todictatetermstothesocialcom- panies which countries like the US and UK have not been able to do. In these countries the voices for freedom of individuals are far more assertive than in India. The Central government is now open to the idea of stricter rules to make social media more accountable, provided the oppo- sition parties are willing to come on board. Earlier the op- position has attacked such measures as being in violation of freedom of expression. For the protection of citizens, espe- cially women, the government is in favour of consensus for strict- er accountability. The Bullibai website which attacked the dig- nity of Muslims is what has prompted the government to mull over stricter rules. I ontroversy over hijab is getting bigger in Karna- taka with the BJP and Congress tak- ing up opposing positions on the wearing of headscarves by Muslim women. The row began in early January when six students of Udupi’s Gov- ernment Pre-University Col- lege attended classes don- ning headscarves. This was said to be in violation of col- lege dress code which per- mitted hijab on campus but not inside class rooms. It then spread to a private col- lege at Bhandarkar where school authorities clamped the ban although their pre- scribed dress code allows hi- jab inside classrooms. At an- other govt college in Byndoor area, the college shut its gate on hijab-wearing students after protests by saffron shawl-wearing Hindus. Hijab is a controversial piece of garment in some other countries too. In the US hijab is a right guaranteed as freedom of speech and free- dom of religion by the First Amendment. In January this year, French Senate voted in favour of a ban on wearing of hijab in sports competitions for neutrality , French secular values. Head scarves are also banned in French schools. The Indian Constitution guarantees religious free- dom, which includes wearing hijab, a religious symbol. Many view it as a political statement, while others look at it as an indicator of Islam- ic fundamentalism. If a con- troversial issue like hijab surfaces out of the blue then there has to be a political mo- tive. Ex-Karnataka CM Sid- daramaiah said that prevent- ing students from attending class over hijab is to rob them of their fundamental right while State’s HM Araga is of theviewthat studentsshould wear neither hijab nor saf- fron shawl to college. KARNATAKA GOING FRENCH WAY ON HIJAB Hijab is a controversial piece of garment in some other countries too. In the US hijab is a right guaranteed as freedom of speech and freedom of religion by the First Amendment C Why more Indians should invest in global equities, but do not! necommonquestionthatIfre- quently get asked is if we as Indian residents can invest in global equity markets. As an equity investor whose day job istoallocatecapital,Iamoften surprisedatthisunfamiliarity or lack of awareness. Sure, a numberof fundshaverecently sprung up offering Indians limited exposure to foreign eq- uities but it remains a very small segment of the overall market for investments. Many Indians, however, have taken a strong liking to- wards domestic equities. In- terestrateshaveremainedlow andwouldprobablyremainso for some time. This has creat- ed a dearth of fixed-income investment options. The Indi- an stock market has not disap- pointed and has generated bumper returns for many , with over 25 million new De- mat accounts in 2021. An indi- vidual invested in any domes- tic index fund would have made a return of more than 50% over the past two years. My hunch is that over a long-time horizon, anyone in- vested in Indian markets should do reasonably well. Volatility in the Indian stock market should open up oppor- tunities for skillful investors but this also begs the all-im- portant question - should you putallyoureggsinonebasket or if I may say – should you invest only in Indian stocks? Diversification purely as an end-goal should never be pursued but there are some extraordinarily dominant and highly resilient compa- nies worth investing outside the Indian equity market. In fact, if one were to make a list of the world’s top ten compa- nies not just in terms of mar- ket capitalization but also in the sheer quality of the busi- ness, one would be hard- pressed to find an Indian com- pany on it. Even if one goes beyondthiscursorylist,there are hoards of quality busi- nesseslistedindifferentstock exchanges across the world. Thankfully, quite a few are now opening up to this reali- ty of investing in foreign markets. There is certainly a growing appetite as evi- denced in an increase of 28% in foreign investments (in- cludes both equity and debt) by Indians in 2021. Not just that, SEBI is now seriously considering increasing the overseas investment cap for domestic mutual funds. This should open up more options for those looking at alterna- tives to Indian equities. However, despite the shift in momentum, there remains onlyafractionof Indianswho have warmed up to the possi- bility of investing overseas. As consumers of various American/European compa- nies, Indians happily spend both their precious money and time on many of their products/services. What then is stopping many from invest- ing in stocks outside India? To my mind, there are a number of reasons why this has happened. One, many are just genuinely unaware and consider investing overseas something that is beyond theirreach.Insimplerwords, their financial advisors haven’t done a great job of explaining how easy it is to set up an international bro- kerage account. Second, there is a general skepticism towards foreign markets and people are quick to disregard this option as non-serious. They are fearful of perma- nent loss of capital even though the same individuals may be invested in sub-par companies in India. Third, the Indian state in a way discourages from remit- ting capital abroad beyond a certainlimit.UndertheLiber- alized Remittance Scheme, an individual can only transfer up to $250,000 per year for eq- uity investments. This isn’t exactly prohibitive but for HNIsthisisn’tliberalenough. During those rare massive market dips, this limit proba- bly acts as a major spoilsport. Finally , the taxation for for- eignequitiesisnotjusthighly inefficient but is also exces- sive. STCG tax for foreign eq- uities is charged at par with one’s income tax slab while LTCG tax only kicks in if se- curity is held on to for a mini- mum of two years (at the rate of 20%). In contrast, LTCG tax for domestic equities is charged at 10% and that too for a holding period of one year. This tax discrimination between foreign domestic equities is difficult to make sense of and should really be doneawaywithforthebenefit of individual investors. Fortunately, the Finance Minister has shown agility and flexibility with regard to the reduction in corporate tax rates. A large number of vot- ers would be thrilled if that same urgency were applied to personal income tax reform. Many more Indians would be more open to investing in the world’s greatest businesses and the process enriching themselvesandtheirfamilies. THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY THE AUTHOR ARE PERSONAL O ARIHANT PANAGARIYA The writer is a graduate of Columbia University a portfolio manager at Hundred Ten Capital in London Finally, the taxation for foreign equities is not just highly inefficient but is also excessive. STCG tax for foreign equities is charged at par with one’s income tax slab while LTCG tax only kicks in if security is held on to for a minimum of two years (at the rate of 20%). In contrast, LTCG tax for domestic equities is charged at 10% and that too for a holding period of one year. This tax discrimination between foreign domestic equities is difficult to make sense of and should really be done away with for the benefit of individual investors Many Indians, however, have taken a strong liking towards domestic equities. Interest rates have remained low and would probably remain so for some time. This has created a dearth of fixed-income investment options
  6. 6. Chandigarh/New Del- hi: Congress on Satur- day denied rumours of a rotational Chief Min- ister arrangement in Punjab. Rahul Gandhi will announce just one name as the chief min- isterial candidate to- morrow, sources said. Amidst the heated contest for the top job in the State, there was earlier a buzz that Gan- dhi would announce two chief ministerial candidates in his big reveal in Ludhiana on Sunday to accommo- date both state Con- gress chief Navjot Sin- gh Sidhu and current chief minister Charan- jit Singh Channi. Notably, this comes a day after Channi’s nephew Bhupendra Singh Honey was ar- rested by the Enforce- ment Directorate (ED) in an illegal sand-min- ing case. A jittery Sidhu has stepped up his attack on his own party as Channi seems to be the frontrunner for the post. The state Con- gress chief had yester- day launched a direct attack at his rival Charanjit Singh Chan- ni and said the party must choose someone “honest and with a clean track record”. Congress has recently givenseveralindications that Channi was fa- voured for the top job. It is also running a public survey through IVR (In- teractive Voice Re- sponse) calls to allow people of the state to choose who they favour for the post. Sources say Channi is leading that survey as well. —PTI INDIA AHMEDABAD | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2022 06 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Kathmandu: Ice on a glacier near the sum- mit of Mount Everest that took millennia to form has shrunk dra- matically in the last three decades due to climate change, a new study has shown. The South Col forma- tion may already have lost around 55 metres (180 feet) of thickness in the last 25 years, accord- ing to research led by the University of Maine and published this week by Nature. Carbon dating showed the top layer of ice was around 2,000 years old, suggesting that the glacier was thinning more than 80 times faster than the time it took to form, the study said. At that rate, South Col was “probably going to disappear within very few decades”, lead scientist Paul Mayews- ki told National Geo- graphic. “It’s quite a re- markable transition,” he added. The South Col glacier is around 7,900 metres (26,000 feet) above sea level and a kilometre below the peak of the world’s highest moun- tain. Other researchers have shown that Hima- layan glaciers are melt- ing at an accelerating rate. As the glaciers shrink, hundreds of lakes have formed in the foothills of Himala- yan mountains that could burst and un- leash floods. Nepali climber Kami Rita Sherpa, who has climbed Everest a re- cord 25 times since 1994, told media on Saturday he had witnessed chang- es on the mountain firsthand. “We now see rock ex- posed in areas where there used to be snow before. Not just on Ever- est, other mountains are also losing their snow and ice. It is wor- rying,” Mr Sherpa told media. Himalayan glaciers are a critical water source for nearly two billion people living around the mountains and river valleys below. They feed 10 of the world’s most impor- tant river systems and also help supply bil- lions of people with food and energy. —PTI Mt Everest’s highest glacier rapidly losing ice: Study CLIMATE CHANGE NIP AND TUCK BATTLE IN PUNJAB CONG: NO ROTATION OF CM POST, SAY SOURCES Amritsar: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday said that his Punjab model is one to change the lives of the people of the state. Address- ing a press conference, the Punjab Congress chief said, “Did Navjot Singh Sidhu deviate from politics of issues? Did Sidhu deviate from policies? Did Sidhu deviate from budgetary allocations? Did Sidhu open his business or liquor store? My Punjab model is one to change lives of children, youth, and people of the state.” Speaking about the Congress’ plan to announce the Chief Minister candidate, Mr Sidhu said, “Today Punjab has to decide a major thing; CM will be elected if there are 60 MLAs (for the Congress). No- body is talking about the 60 MLAs. Nobody is talking about the roadmap for a government to be formed.” MY PUNJAB MODEL IS TO CHANGE LIVES, SAYS NAVJOT SINGH SIDHU Based on public feedback, CM face announcement likely today Sidhu ups ante against Channi, hints party to pick ‘untainted’ candidate z Sedition case filed against Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate in UP z Manipur Chief Min- ister files nomina- tion from Heingang constituency — seat he never lost since 2002 z SP doing politics of appeasement, only BJP can do development in UP: Rajnath Singh z Won’t vote in elec- tions, if schools don’t reopen, protests Punjab teachers, parents z U’khand: CM Dhami holds door-to-door campaign, de- mands Centre for trains from Tanak- pur to Ayodhya z BJP likely to an- nounce manifesto for Uttarakhand assembly elections on February 6-7: Sources ELECTION BUZZ Chandigarh: Congress MP Manish Tewari has broken his silence on being excluded from the party’s star cam- paigners list for Punjab polls, media reported. Tewari, a sitting MP from Anandpur Sahib took to Twitter after he and other prominent members of the G-23 didn’t find space in the campaign list. “I would have been pleasantly surprised if it would have been the other way around. The rea- sons are also no state secret,” Tewari tweeted. The Congress MP was responding to the news report on the absence of prominent Congress leaders from the star campaigner list and also to former TMC MP Abhijit Mukherjee. New Delhi: Congress party on Saturday released a list of as many as 30 ‘star campaigners’ for the ensuing third phase of UP assembly elections. The list includes names of top party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Mohammed Azharuddin and others. Surprisingly, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh are missing from the list. Lucknow: Chief Minis- ter Yogi Adityanath on Saturdaysaidthatdevel- opment and bulldozer willmovetogether—de- velopment for people and bulldozer for crimi- nals — when he retains power after March 10. Speaking at an elec- tionrallyinShamli,Yogi began his speech by ex- tending his good wishes to the people for ‘Basant Panchmi’andthenmade a scathing attack on the alliance of SP and RLD. He appealed to the people to ensure the victory of the BJP in the forthcoming assem- bly elections “to pre- vent ‘palayan’ like in Kairana and Kandhla and riots like that of Muzaffarnagar.” Equating ‘palayan’ of Kairana with that of exodus of Pandits from Kashmir, Yogi reiterat- ed that now “sisters and daughters are not only safe in Kandhla and Kairana but in the en- tire state.” —Agencies Chennai: A meeting of parties, that have repre- sentation in the Tamil Nadu Assembly , on Sat- urday unanimously re- solved to send again a Bill seeking exemption for the state from the Na- tional Eligibility cum Entrance Test’s purview to Governor R N Ravi to get Presidential assent. The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Secretariat, passed a resolution to convene a special sitting of the Assembly and get the Bill adopted again and send it to the Gover- nor to forward it to the central government to get Presidential assent. The main opposition AIADMK,thoughdidnot take part in the meeting declareditssupporttoall legal initiatives aimed at getting the test scrapped in Tamil Nadu. The BJP did not take part in the meeting. —PTI DROPPED FROM CONG CAMPAIGNERS’ LIST, TEWARI SAYS ‘NOT SURPRISED’ UP POLLS: GEHLOT, PILOT AMONG STAR CAMPAIGNERS FOR THIRD PHASE 1 2 New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a whip to all its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House on February 8. The official commu- nique, addressed to all BJP Rajya Sabha MPs, stated, “All BJP mem- bers in Rajya Sabha are hereby informed that some very important business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Feb- ruary 8, 2022.” It added, “All mem- bers of BJP in Rajya Sabha are therefore re- quested to be positively present in the House throughout the day on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 and support the government’s stand.” However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament KJAlphons,whosought to amend the Preamble to the Constitution, was on February 4 absent in the Upper House of Par- liament when his turn to introduce the Private Member’s Bill came. The 2022 Budget Ses- sion began earlier on January 31 with Presi- dent Ram Nath Ko- vind’s address to both the Houses of Parlia- ment— Lok Sabha and Rajya sabha. The first part of the Budget Session, which will continue till Febru- ary 11, will have 10 sit- tings. The second part of the session will begin after a month-long re- cess from March 14 and conclude on April 8 in which there will be 19 sittings. —ANI BJP ISSUES WHIP TO ITS RS MPs Asks them to be present on Feb 8 to support govt’s stand Development, bulldozer to move together: Yogi in Shamli TN: Unanimous anti-NEET bill to be sent again to Guv IN THE COURTYARD ODISHA: JOURNALIST KILLED IN IED EXPLOSION TRIGGERED BY MAOISTS LEGISLATION VALID TILL IT IS DECLARED UNCONSTITUTIONAL BY COURT OF LAW Bhubaneswar: A journalist was alleg- edly killed in an IED explosion triggered by Maoists in Kalahandi’s Madanpur Rampur block, police said on Saturday. The journal- ist was identified as Rohit Biswal, a local scribe working with Odia daily, Dharitri. New Delhi: The SC observed that a law passed by legislature is good law till it is declared as unconsti- tutional by a competent Court or till it is declared as unconstitutional by a competent Court or repealed. The declaration by a Court that a statute is uncon- stitutional obliterates the statute entirely as though it had never been passed, the bench observed. Mumbai: BJP leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis on Friday claimed that 3 per cent of divorces in Mumbai are happening due to traffic jams. “I am saying this as a common citizen. Once I go out, I see several issues including potholes, traffic. Due to traffic, people are unable to give time to their families and 3 per cent of divorces in Mumbai are happening due to it, so I advise the state government to pay more attention to its mistakes,” Fadnavis said. New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday approved a revised protocol for disposing bodies of Parsi Covid-19 victims. This came after the Centre and community members reached an agreement accord- ing to which the “Tower of Silence” will be covered with an iron grid so that birds and animals cannot come into contact with the corpses placed inside. Approving the scheme, the bench lauded the efforts of Senior Advocate Fali S. Nariman and the Solicitor General in reaching the settlement. 3% DIVORCES IN MUMBAI TAKE PLACE DUE TO TRAFFIC: AMRUTA FADNAVIS REVISED PROTOCOL FOR DISPOSAL OF BODIES OF PARSI COVID VICTIMS OK’D Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday completely quashed the specula- tion that he would step down from the post and son Tejashwi Yadav could take over as the next party president. “Those who run such news reports are fools. We will get to know whatever happens,” Lalu Yadav told media persons in New Delhi when asked if Tejashwi Yadav will be made the national president of the party. Patna: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Saturday, 5 February, wrote a letter to the CJI, NV Ramana, and urged him to resume physical hear- ing in the top court as COVID-19 cases in Delhi are plummeting, reported media. The association added that strict adher- ence to COVID protocols should be ensured during physical hearings. The letter said that the DDMA took this decision after considering the bed occupancy at health centers in Delhi. THOSE SPREADING NEWS OF TEJASHWI BECOMING RJD CHIEF ARE FOOLS: LALU SC BAR ASSN URGES CJI TO RESUME PHYSICAL HEARING IN TOP COURT CRUCIAL READS z Rajya Sabha clocks 100 per centc productiv- ity in first week, replies from Prime Minister, Finance Minister next week z Chair cannot decide to take up private bill on amending Pream- ble: Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman z No proposal for National Agricul- ture Disaster Man- agement Scheme: Government SIDELINES Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi with State Cong chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.
  7. 7. BIZ BUZZ AHMEDABAD | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2022 07 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Adani Green Energy raises `612.30 cr to refinance debts New Delhi: Adani Green Energy (AGEL) has raised Rs 612.30 crore through its three subsidiary com- panies - Adani Green Energy (UP), Prayat- na Developers, and Parampujya Solar En- ergy to refinance ex- isting debts. The fund has been raised by the maiden domestic bond issu- ance of the three enti- ties -- collectively housing 930 MW of operational solar pow- er projects -- and on a private placement ba- sis, the company an- nounced on Friday. The rated, listed, se- cured, redeemable, non-convertible de- bentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each, in mul- tiple series, have an average annualized coupon rate of 7.83 per cent p.a. (fixed) and a tenure up to 12 years. The proceeds from the NCDs will be utilized to part-refi- nance existing rupee term loans bearing higher interest costs. The NCDs are rated AA/Stable by CRISIL and AA(CE)/Stable by India Ratings. The NCDs will be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of BSE. Optimization of the cost of borrowing is key to our capital management program and this transaction reinforces the compa- ny’s strategy, accord- ing to Vneet S Jaain, Managing Director AND Chief Executive Officer of AGEL. “We are encouraged by the robust support from the finance communi- ty, which recognizes the strength of the company’s business model and our capital management ap- proach,” said Jaain. “The company has been able to manage this fundraising at fa- vorable terms which AEGL on a more solid platform for long-term growth,” he added. The success of the domestic debt market issue will open up a new source of fund- ing, allowing for more flexibility in capital structure while also lowering interest costs. Adani Green Ener- gy develops, builds, owns, operates, and maintains utility- scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects. It has one of the largest global re- newable portfolios with an overall portfo- lio of 20.3 GW1 includ- ing operating, under- construction, award- ed, and assets under acquisition catering to investment-grade counterparties. —ANI Optimization of the cost of borrowing is key to our capital man- agement program and this transaction rein- forces the company’s strategy. —Vneet S Jaain, Managing Director AND Chief Executive Officer of AGEL AGEL has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with an overall portfolio of 20.3 GW1 including operating, under- construction, awarded, and assets under acquisition catering to investment- grade counterparties India's Forexreservesdip by $4.53 billion to $629.75 billion Mumbai: India’s for- eign exchange (forex) reserves declined by $4.531 billion to $629.755 billion in the week ended January 28 due to a sharp drop in foreign currency as- sets and fall in the value of gold reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed. The forex reserves had declined by $678 million in the previous week. The foreign curren- cy assets, which is the biggest component of the forex reserves, slumped by $3.504 bil- lion to $566.077 billion during the week under review, according to the RBI’s weekly sta- tistical supplement. The foreign curren- cy assets had dipped by $1.115 billion in the week ended January 21. Expressed in US dol- lar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreci- ation or d e p re - c i a - tion o f non- d o l l a r c u r r e n c i e s like Euro, UK’s Pound Sterling and Japanese Yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. The value of gold re- serves declined by $844 million to $39.493 bil- lion during the week under review. The value of India’s Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Mone- tary Fund (IMF) de- clined by $141 million to $19.011 billion, while India’s reserve posi- tionintheIMFdropped by $42 million to $5.174 billion. —ANI THE DECLINE New Delhi: A return in risk appetite and a rally in stock markets sent the world’s big- gest and best-known cryptocurrency Bit- coin rallying 10 per cent to a two week high on Saturday. Ethere- um, the second-largest crypto in m-cap terms, also jumped 9 per cent. Among key cryptos, Bitcoin was up 10 per cent in the last 24 hours at $41,615.37. Earlier, it hit a high of $41,983, taking gains from Thursday’s lows to nearly 16 per cent and marking a 27 per cent rise from the year’s low of $32,950.72 on January 24. Ethereum was quot- ing at $3,030.08, up 8.57 per cent. Most of the 10 top digital tokens were trading with strong gains on Saturday. Solana climbed up 10.82 per cent, taking its 7-day rise to 23 per cent. Polkadot soared 15.37 per cent, taking its 7-day rise to 20 per cent. At the same time, Terra was up 11.53 per cent. BNB, XRP and Cardano gained 9-12 per cent. Tether was trading flat. Dogecoin, number 11 in m-cap terms, was up 5.55 per cent while Avalanche, number 12, advanced 14.5 per cent. The global crypto market cap stood at the $1.64 trillion mark. The total crypto mar- ket volume jumped close to 63 per cent to $106.29 billion. –Agencies TOP CRYPTOCURRENCY PRICES TODAY Bitcoin hits two-week high; Solana, Ethereum,Dogecoin jump up to 11% KEY CRYPTOS’ VALUE IN LAST 24 HOURS GodrejProperties callsoffDBRealty dealaftersharesfall Mumbai: Godrej Properties, the real es- tate development arm of Godrej Group, has decided not to go ahead with its plan to form a joint venture with property devel- oper DB Realty to un- dertake slum rehabili- tation and MHADA redevelopment pro- jects in Mumbai. On Thursday, the company had an- nounced its plan to form this alliance and also subscribe to eq- uity warrants aggre- gating to around 10% capital of DB Realty for around 400 crore. Godrej Properties stock plunged 9.75% on Friday after several analysts raised con- cerns over the deal. While some analysts saidinvestinginDBRe- alty exposes Godrej Properties to the risk of capital misalloca- tion,afewraisedcorpo- rategovernanceissues. “The market didn’t likethisinvestmentde- cision as there are sev- eral issues with DB Realty . Earlier in January, DB Re- alty had made a de- fault on payment of 698 crore,” said Yash Gup- ta, analyst, Angel One. “We expect some more clarity from the com- pany in the coming month. Till that time, wesuggestretailinves- tors hold their invest- ment in GPL stock and not make any fresh in- vestment at this level.” Godrej Properties stock ended 9.75% low- er at 1,506.22 on Fri- day while DB Realty shares locked 5% up- per circuit at 100.90. Godrej Properties stockhasdeclined38% in the past three months compared with a 14% fall in the NSE Realty index. –Agencies PAST PACT Amazon surges with record $190 billion gain in value A day after Facebook owner Meta Platforms suffered the deepest loss of stock market value in history for a U.S. company, Amazon logged the greatest ever one-day increase in value. Shares of the online retail and cloud computing giant surged 13.5% on Friday fol- lowing its blowout quarterly report, expanding its market capitalization by around $190 billion by the end of trading. That beat Apple Inc’s record $181 billion one-day gain in stock mar- ket value on Jan. 28 following the iPhone maker’s own blockbuster quarterly report, according to Refinitiv data. Amazon is now valued at about $1.6 trillion. –Agencies SBI Q3 net profit surges by 62% New Delhi: The coun- try’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday posted 62 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 8,432 crore for the third q u a r t e r ended De- cember 31, 2021. T h e bank had earned a net profit of Rs 5,196 crore in the year-ago period, “Bank has regis- tered its highest quar- terly net profit of Rs 8,432 crore in Q3FY22. This represents an in- crease of 62.27 per cent YoY,” SBI said in a regulatory filing. Total income also rose to Rs 78,352 crore during the quarter un- der review as against Rs 75,981 crore in the same period of 2020-21, it said. On a c o n s o l i - dated basis, the SBI Group clocked 51 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 9,692 crore during the quarter as against Rs 6,402 crore in the year-ago period. –PTI Bank’s net NPAs rose marginally to 1.34% from 1.23% at the end of 2020-21’s 3rd quarter Digital payments and financial services firm One97 Communications, which operates under Paytm brand, on Friday reported widening of consolidated loss to Rs 778.5 crore in the December 2021 quarter. Paytm had registered a loss of Rs 535.5 crore in the same period a year ago, according to late night BSE filing by the company. Its consolidated revenue from opera- tions, however, increased by about 88 per cent to Rs 1,456 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 772 crore it posted in the December 2020 quarter. –PTI PAYTM Q3 LOSS WIDENS TO `778 CR Mumbai: Public sector lender Bank of Baroda’s net profit doubled to Rs 2,197 crore in the October-De- cember quarter (Q3FY22), aided by higher net interest income and lower provisions. Net interest income of the lender jumped 14.38 per cent to Rs 8,552 crore in the reporting quarter. Net interest margin, a measure of profitability, of the bank stood at 3.13 per cent, up 36 basis points from the year ago period. Provisions fell over 27 per cent on a year- on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 2,506 crore. –Agencies BOB Q3 NET PROFIT DOUBLES IN Q3 Ixigo eyes mega IPO backed by Budget boost to rail infra hospitality New Delhi:Asthestart- up IPO boom is set to continue in 2022, travel tech major Ixigo is eye- ing a robust stock mar- ket debut on the back of a forward-looking and infrastructure focussed Union Budget for FY23. As per the company, the announcement of new Vande Bharat trains over the next three years and further support for the hospital- ity sector under ECLGS scheme would in turn supportthetravelindus- try and boost consumer demand in the sector. In December, the Se- curities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) gave its approval for Le Travenues Technology Limited which manages the travel platform Ixigo to raise Rs1600 Cr. through initial public offering. It plans to raise Rs 750 crore in fresh is- sue and Rs 850 crore in an offer-for-sale. –ANI SindhuTrade Links reduces bank-debt by `1041.5 mn,aims to be debt free by 2023 New Delhi: BSE listed Sindhu Trade Links Ltd is has has reduced its bank debt by Rs 1041.5 million, almost 1/3rd of its peak bank-debts. With promoters’ persis- tence, the company dared to initiate this debt reduction program during the previous fi- nancial year, wherein businesses across the world were considera- bly disturbed by COV- ID-19, and is continuing thereafter with tenacity to reduce bank-debt every quarter. –ANI
  8. 8. COVID-19 UPDATE WORLD 57,45,845 TOTAL DEATHS 31,07,47,081 TOTAL RECOVERED 39,20,27,116 TOTAL CASES INDIA 5,01,143 TOTAL DEATHS 4,02,47,902 TOTAL RECOVERED 13,31,619 ACTIVE CASES 4,20,80,664 TOTAL CASES 7,55,34,190 ACTIVE CASES WHY IS SPEAKER UPSET WITH MAHUA? AftertheBJP ,thefire- brand leader of TMC, Mahua Moitra, has now locked horns with LS Speaker Om Birla as well. Mahua was ‘allotted’ 13 min- utes to speak on the President’s address. Speaking in the House on Thursday, it was not even 5 minutes that she spoke when Rama Devi, who was sitting on chair, interrupted Ma- hua - ‘Why are you speaking so angrily?’ Mahua’s flow was dis- turbed. She could not even speak for 10 min- utes that her mic got turned off. Although she did not miss even to reply to Rama. S h e turned to the chair and said - ‘I am angry as such I am speaking so.’ After this Mahua lodged her com- plaint with Birla, but when she did not got any suitable reply from there, she tweeted about this incident - ‘Who is Chair to obstructs my precious time? Whether I speak in anger or with love, it is not your job to decide my tone. Birla said without naming anyone, “Comment should not be made on Chair inside or outside.’ He instructed respected members of House that no member whether in Houseor outsideHouse, should make comments about Chair on social media or in media. Now there is a split in TMC over Mahua as she had already annoyed her party su- premo Mamata by s p e a k i n g a g a i n s t Adani-Ambani and Mamata has also pub- licly scolded Mahua for this. On behalf of TMC, Sudip said in defense of Mahua, ‘The speaker is above the party .’ PUNJAB ELECTIONS ENTANGLED IN DERA POLITICS As assembly polls are round the cor- ner as such attention to deras, their prowess, and circumambulation of politicians around them is very common. First of all, let’s talk about Sachkhand Bal- lan Dera of Jalandhar. When Channi was a mi- nor minister in Cap- tain’s govt, he had taken Sidhu with him to this dera, to get the bless- ings of his Guru Ranjan Das to be- come CM. Guruji said to Channi- ‘My bless- ings are with you, then why don’t you only be- c o m e CM?’ See the coinci- dence, after two months Channi became the CM of the state. As soon as he became the CM, Channi rushed and reached the shelter of his guru. Sachkhand Ballan Dera is a dera of Ramdasi sect, to which Channi himself be- longs. This dera has a significant influence in 8-10 assembly seats of Punjab. It is an impor- tant dera affecting 32% of the Dalit population of Punjab. Harsimrat, Kejriwal, Mann all these leaders are also making rounds of dif- ferent deras everyday . PRIYANKA IN A CHANGED AVATAR! Recently , an incident like Hathras was repeated in Buland- shahr of UP. The media was showing the age of the victim as 21 years old in all the reports, while in the official doc- uments the age of the victim was 17 years. Pri- yanka lashed out at the media on this matter and raised the question that why does the media back down from show- ing the truth these days, since the victim is 17 years old, so this case comesunderthePOCSO Act. A journalist slowly told Priyanka, “Do you want to implicate us in cases?” That is, ‘If you write the truth, you will be in trouble’. BE CAREFUL FROM FEB 8 TO MARCH 18 Mars and Venus are traveling together from February 8 to March 18 so this can be a bit difficult time for the people of Taurus, Pi- sces, Virgo and Scorpio signs. This is prediction of the country’s well- known astrologer Rajesh Hasija, who has made many accurate predictions in the past as well. Hasija, who has worked for more than 2 decades in the top posi- tions of IB and just to pursue this knowledge, he took VRS. Hasija claims that the rise of Taurus in the horoscope of India, being the lord of both the malefic plan- ets Mars and Venus and the visit of 8, 9 house in transit has also brought new indications for the elections to 5 states. It may also have an impact on 2024 polls. DHAMI’S SURPRISE! Recently , the theme song of BJP was launched for the state of Uttarakhand. But the most surprising thing was that PM Modi was seen alone on the stage, but U’khand CM Push- karSinghDhamiwasnot visible anywhere. A press conference was also held by the BJP on this occasion. The pres- ence of Anil Baluni and BJP’s U’khand in- charge Pralhad Joshi was being seen on the stage of the press confer- ence, but even there the CM was not visible any- where. A journalist raised a direct question in this press conference that ‘BJP should count anyfiveachievementsof its 5 years’, on this ques- tion Pralhad Joshi got furious and said - ‘We have not come here to give exams, ask some- thing else’. The journal- ists present were stunned. The press con- ference ended, without counting any achieve- ments. But sensing the exigencies of the situa- tion, the BJP people startedclarifyinginfront of the journalists - ‘Joshi ji is from Karnataka, so he could not understand Hindi properly .’ Anyway , in this ‘theme song’ only Modi govt was praised, the state govt did not get proper at- tention. RPN WAS ANGRY WITH RAHUL’S BEHAVIOUR RPN Singh had actu- ally made up his mind to leave the Con- gress long back. He was in charge of Congress in Jharkhand for a long time. A year ago, he had met Rahul and demand- ed RS seat from Jharkhand for himself, then Rahul was pleased with him and gladly agreed to it. But in the meantime, Jharkhand CM Soren was constant- ly pleading with Rahul about RPN that ‘you should keep an eye on him, they want to desta- bilize coalition govt of Jharkhandandisopenly playing in hands of BJP people’. After several months, Rahul called to meet RPN said, ‘You were sent to J’khand to save party , but there you have brought party to a dismal condition’. RPN had decided that he did notwanttostayinCong. As soon as Swami Pras- ad Maurya left the BJP, theBJPopeneditsdoors for RPN. FIRST INDIA SUNDAY SPECIAL BY TRIDIB RAMAN The author is a journalist and political commentator and views expressed are his personal PUSHKAR S DHAMI PRIYANKA GANDHI MAHUA MOITRA RAHUL GANDHI RPN SINGH LS SPEAKER OM BIRLA First India Bureau Surat: An eight-month- old boy has been hospi- talised in Surat after being thrashed and tor- tured allegedly by a woman babysitter, whose act was captured on a CCTV camera in- stalled at the child’s house, police said on Saturday . The woman, identi- fied as Komal Tand- elkar, has been detained on the charge of at- tempting to murder the baby, they said. The boy , who is one of twin babies born to a working couple, has suf- fered brain haemor- rhage as per the doctors of a city-based private hospital, where he has beenadmitted,inspector PLChaudhariof Rander police station said. Talking to reporters, ACP (G-division) Z R Desai said, “An FIR was registered against Tan- delkar on the basis of the CCTV footage, in which she can be seen thrashing the baby in her lap for nearly one- and-a-half minute be- fore twisting his ears and repeatedly throw- ing him against the bed. It appears to be a case of attempt to murder.” The babysitter was employed by the cou- ple in September last year, four months after the birth of their twins, he said. The baby’s father, Mitesh Patel, had got the CCTV camera in- stalled at his house only two days back af- ter his neighbours complained of hearing the cries of the babies when they are under the care of the babysit- ter, Desai said. “Yesterday, when Pa- tel was away at work, he received a call from his mother, who informed him that one of the ba- bies was crying and fainting. The child was immediately taken to a hospital. Later, when the family members checked the CCTV foot- age, they found the ba- bysitter thrashing the child, twisting his ear and throwing him against the bed,” Desai told reporters. After that, Patel ap- proached the police and lodged a complaint. “As per the CCTV footage and on the basis of the complaint, it was clear that the woman knew what she was do- ing. During her inter- rogation, we realised that she appears to be frustrated,” he said. The babysitter was booked under IPC sec- tions 307 (attempt to murder) and 323 (vol- untarily causing hurt). She has been detained, but will be formally placed under arrest af- ter the police get her COVID-19 test report, he said. Walking away is not always a sign of giving up, many times it is moving on to do better things, leaving strife behind. —Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Editor-in-Chief, First India AHMEDABAD | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 08 2NDFRONT BABYSITTER DETAINED FOR ATTEMPT TO MURDER 8-month-oldboy hospitalisedafter tortureby “frustrated” womancaretaker Four teens thrashed over suspicions of stealing scrap First India Bureau Vapi: City police have arrested four persons on Friday for alleged- ly thrashing four teenaged boys in an industrial unit at the Vapi GIDC. The teens are seen naked in a video clip of the inci- dent, which took place on January 25 and was later circu- lated widely on social media. Senior police offic- ers, who saw the clip, searched for the boys’ parents and asked them to file a com- plaint. Kartik (name changed), an operator at Campha Indus- tries, in his complaint has stated that he was working on the fateful day when an auto rickshaw driver came up to him and in- formed that his son, along with three oth- ers, were naked and getting thrashed with belts and plastic pipes at the Nihal Engineer- ing unit. On asking the own- ers of the unit, Kartik was told that the own- er and his manager suspectedthatthefour teenage boys were stealing scrap from the factory unit and selling them outside. He had to plead with the owners to release the wounded boys. The four accused will now be produced before the court on Sunday. The accused are booked for volun- tarily causing hurt, punishment for wrongful confine- ment under Indian Penal Code. The case is being investigated by Police Sub-Inspec- tor DJ Patel. Nehal Industries in Vapi. —FILE PHOTO 2 die, 3 injured in reactor blast at pharma firm First India Bureau A n k l e s h w a r : Two workers died and three were in- jured in a blast at a reactor of a pharma company in Ankleshwar town of Bharuch district, police said on Saturday . The blast oc- curred in a chemi- cal reactor at Ab- hilasha Pharma in Ankleshwar in- dustrial area late on Friday evening, an official from Ankleshwar GIDC police said. At least five workers were in- jured in the explo- sion, of whom two died under treat- ment at a private hospital, he said. The deceased were identified as Hari Om Upad- hyay (53) and Sundar Singh (22), the official said, adding that fur- ther investiga- tions were under- way in this con- nection. —FILE PHOTO
  9. 9. ou started modelling at the young age of 13, how did that come about? As a child in school, I used to face a lot of bullying and I de- cided to enter this world to gain confidence. It re- ally helped as winning the local level pag- eant gave me a boost and recogni- tion which helped me bloom and stride for- ward. You are the reigning Miss Teen India Uni- verse, crowned at Miss Teen Diva 2020? What does that mean to you? For me, it is a major responsibility as I will be representing my be- loved nation at the inter- national pageant and it is also a beautiful oppor- tunity to witness my dreams come true. It means a lot to me to be able to achieve this at 19 years of age and I feel that the world is my oys- ter when I look ahead. What are your prepa- rations for represent- ing India at the Miss Teen Universe pageant happening in Dubai from 27th February to 7th March? I am under training with Ritika Ramtri at The Tiara Pageant Training Studio and the grooming and pageant train- ing has al- ready done wonders for me. I am also working closely with the Miss Teen Diva team and National Director Nikhil Anand on all as- pects. Who is your idol? My mother, Renu Pa- reek is my idol. I have learnt all my life skills from her, she is abso- lutely the best and a wonder woman. My fa- ther and sister are my biggest support system. What is your message to young girls who as- pire to be part of the glamour industry? It is a difficult indus- try to be in, be prepared to work hard, have a dis- ciplined life and be con- sistent in your efforts. The benefits are awe- some so keep your focus and stride ahead. You are completing your BBA as you con- tinue to pursue your modelling career. How do you manage to do justice to both? My mother has in- stilled the importance of education in me very strongly and I am com- mitted to both. As far as ‘doing justice’ is con- cerned, there is enough time provided one wants to do something. I keep a specific schedule so that I get time for stud- ies and also for my mod- elling. You have been involved in charitable work also, do throw some light on the same? I have been working for more than a year now on my project of raising awareness on the prevention of sexual assault and bullying. I visit schools and labourer camps for this cause to talk to children and guide them. Also, I work with my grandmother in her organisation, The Honour Till – which is a beautiful concept to in- stil honesty and values in children where they put up unmanned stalls with goods with price tags and a till to en- courage children to pay the correct amount regard- less of a human presence or not. AHMEDABAD, SUNDAY FEBRUARY 6, 2022 09 AT HER FEET UNIVERSE UNIVERSE UTTKARSHA SHEKHAR uttkarsha.shekhar@firstindia.co.in Y An ecstatic Wachi after the being crowned the Miss Teen India Universe CITY FIRST IN AN EXCLUSIVE CONVERSATION WITH WACHI PAREEK, THE REIGNING MISS TEEN INDIA UNIVERSE WHO WILL REPRESENT INDIA AT THE MISS TEEN UNIVERSE PAGEANT IN DUBAI, DURING HER VISIT TO THE PINK CITY www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Wachi enjoys reading the First India during her visit to the newspaper office
  10. 10. 10 ETC AHMEDABAD | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia F A C E O F T H E D A Y PARI, Model ARIES MAR 21 - APR 20 Sticking to workout routine may benefit you on the health front. Meeting relatives at a marriage or party cannot be ruled out. Support from the family may seem most encouraging for those aiming an academic pursuit. A passion-filled evening is foreseen. LIBRA SEPT 24 - OCTOBER 22 A lot of time may be wasted in socialising, but you will love every moment of it. You will succeed in surmounting the odds to get a stalled job back on the tracks. Something concerning property will work out in your favour. A romantic outing is on the cards and promises much fun and frolic. TAURUS APR 21 - MAY 20 You will manage to ignore distractions and interruptions at work to complete a pending task in time. Job prospects for those freshly out of professional institutes will brighten up soon. Those not in a stable job can expect permanency. Health will be satisfactory, as you remain regular in workouts. SCORPIO OCT 23 - NOVEMBER 22 A rethink is in order for those going in for a heavy investment. Recovering a loaned amount from someone will not pose much difficulty. You will manage to defuse tensions prevailing at home by your tactful ways. A work trip is on the cards for some. You manage to weave magic your lover. GEMINI MAY 21 - JUNE 21 Homemakers will get a chance to implement their ideas. You are likely to be recognised for your efforts on the professional front. Chance of a raise is possible for some. Timely and correct decision will help you in saving a lot of money. You will be able to de-stress yourself completely today. SAGITTARIUS NOV 23 - DEC 22 Spirituality will have a special allure for you. Your innovative ideas on the professional front are likely to be well received. Good health will keep you fit and energetic. You are likely to expand your social circle. You are likely to get immense fulfillment in your current romantic relationship. CANCER JUNE 22 - JULY 23 A major purchase may make a dent in your savings, but will help in keeping up with the flow .Speculation may not be profitable and you can very well burn your fingers. Some of you may get hard pressed to find a good match for someone eligible among the family members. CAPRICORN DEC 23 - JAN 20 Homemakers can exceed budget in doing up their homes. An old friend or a relative is likely to pay you a visit. You succeed in putting an ambitious project on the tracks and cross all hurdles in making it a success. Love beckons and promises to give immense joy and fulfillment. LEO JULY 24 - AUGUST 23 A profitable day for entrepreneurs is envisaged. You may be played upon for spending on someone else’s needs and desires. Homemakers are likely to enjoy the day in the company of neighbors and friends. Fatigue threatens in a long journey, but adequate breaks will keep you going. AQUARIUS JAN 21 - FEB 19 It is one of those days when you will feel satisfied with whatever you do today on the social front. Those seeking love may not get lucky, but persistence will pay! A friend or relative can touch a sensitive nerve and get you all upset. A job switch needs to be considered. VIRGO AUG 24 - SEP 23 Satisfaction is foreseen for the image conscious people trying to achieve perfect figure and physique. Your efforts on the academic front will keep you in contention. You are likely to spend an enjoyable time with a close relation today. Your helping hand to someone in need will be appreciated. PISCES FEB20 - MARCH 20 Financial worries evaporate as new avenues of earning open up. You will put in extra efforts to complete a task entrusted to you. Your academic aspirations may take some time to get realised. A contentious property issue may not show any signs of getting sorted out amicably, so have a backup plan. YOUR DAY Horoscope by Saurabbh Sachdeva Indian Food Legends Folktales How They Shape Our Food Beliefs Culture! tories we grow up with have more influ- ence on us than we can imagine. Stories deeply impact our be- ing and our under- standing of things. This is the reason why chil- dren are more fascinated by stories than anyone else, be- cause to a curious mind of a child, stories give them the power to go beyond worldly boundaries. As kids, most of us grew up with many mythology stories and folktales narrated to us by our elders; sometimes to teach an important lesson, other timestohelpusunderstandour culture and beliefs better. Just take a minute and think about those tales that you have heard— you’ll be amazed to re- alizethatsomanyof themwere rife with references to food. Throughout the narratives of food folktales, fables, po- ems, etc., one common link that emerges is that our ances- tors strongly believed in the sacredness of food and its vir- tues. In fact, across Indian cul- tures, worshipping food is an integral part of any festival as a token of gratitude to nature for helping mortal beings sus- tain life through food. Whether it is through tales of the favourite foods of the Indian deities or the legends around food, such food stories deeply signify and impact our relationship with food. As a matter of fact, they also add to our culinary choices and expe- riences to an extent. Hence, we decided to share some of the food folktales that we have grown up hearing and all of them have morals and a deeper meaning attached to them. THE LEGEND OF DEVI ANNAPURNA So the story goes like this – One day, Lord Shiva while playing a game of dice with Goddess Parvati that he sup- posedly won using unfair means, asserts that everything in the world is a ‘Maya,’ an il- lusion, including food. This upsetParvatiasshewashailed as the goddess of all material things, including food. There- fore, Parvati decides to disap- pear in order to teach Shiva the importance of food to sus- tain life on earth. In her ab- sence, there is widespread chaos in the entire universe. There are no fruits on the trees and no grains left on the land resulting in hunger, famine, and all sort of human terrors started to happen. This made Shiva realize the variety of worldly things, es- pecially food. Parvati then re- appears in her most benevo- lent form as Goddess An- napurna, bringing the sor- rows of people to end and blessing the earth with abun- dance and nourishment in form of food. As Annapurna, she carries a golden bowl of rice in one hand and a golden ladle in the other hand. Moral: For us, this story signifies how important it is to respect the food and more im- portantly where it comes from. Our primary nurturers, the farmers, and our mothers are all avatars of Annapurna and we must always honour them, respect them. WHEN LORD GANESH TAUGHT THE LESSON OF HUMILITY TO KUBER Kuber, the god of wealth wanted to organize a grand feast that would showcase the power of his wealth. Swelled with pride, he visits Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, regarded as the gods of all the gods, to invite them to the feast personally. Parvati then asks Kuber the occasion for hosting such a grand feast and observes Kuber struggle to give a proper reply. Under- standing his intentions, Par- vati politely tells him that they wouldn’t be able to at- tend the feast but promises that their young son, Lord Ganesha would definitely grace the occasion. She sub- tly hints to Kuber that little Ganesha has a voracious ap- petite and seeks assurance that he will be able to feed to him well. Kuber blinded by his riches feels that feeding a young one wouldn’t be difficult and starts the preparations for the feast. On the day of the feast, Kuber welcomes Ganesh and serves him a wide variety of exotic delicacies in gold utensils. To Kuber’s surprise, Ganesh eats all the food served to him and keeps demanding more. Kuber relentlessly tries to arrange food but Ganesh doesn’t have the patience to wait and starts eating everything that he can lay his hands including the gold utensils. Embarrassed for not meeting his promise and realizing his mistake, he runs to Shiva and Parvati to seek help. Shiva then confronts him and tells him that Ganesh isn’t satisfied with the meal be- cause it is served with pride. He gives a small bowl of puffed rice and tells him to serve it to Ganesha with love and humil- ity in his heart. He accepts his mistake and follows his in- struction. As he returns, Ku- ber feeds Ganesh the puffed rice, eating which Ganesh feels full and satisfied. Moral: We should not boast about our wealth and should stay grounded. More importantly, we should never think of ourselves to be supe- rior based on our worldly possessions. THE STORY BEHIND THE CHYWANPRASH FORMULATION Did you know how Chywan- prash, a popular ayurvedic formulation of amla along with many other jadibutis and herbs, known to boost immu- nity came into being? The roots of this age-old ayurvedic jam can be traced back to Charaka Samhita but the origins of Chywanprash are attributed to a legend of two sages restoring the youth and vigour of an old Indian sage named Chywana, hence the name. It is believed that Chyawan was prematurely born due to which he suffered from many healthchallengesthatincluded degeneration of all body tis- sues leading to early aging. Evenafterbeingofferedprotec- tion from a king and an offer to marry a princess from his kingdom, the feeble sage could not marry a young princess as he would not be able to satisfy her. Divine intervention by twins, Ashwini Kumara allevi- ated the sage from his problem. They created a formulation, intaking which Sage Chay- wan’s youth, strength, and vig- our were restored. CONCLUSION There are countless such nar- ratives from mythology, Vedic scriptures, and other telltales that have shaped our beliefs and our connection with food. These stories give soul to the food we consume and link us to our ancestral heritage, attaching a deeper meaning to our existence. However, the younger generations seem to be deprived of these food folk- lores that can be attributed to multiple reasons, leading them to have a more superfi- cial connection with their food. It’s time that we bring back the native folklores alive to help our children develop richer and deeper experiences with food. ABOUT CAULDRON SISTERS Ratika Richa Khetan, two Sis- ters, started Cauldron Sisters in 2015. It started as an exotic food gift hamper business, but their love for food encouraged them to start culinary workshops, food deliveries, and slowly and gradu- ally it turned huge as restaurants and cafes started approaching them for consultancy. S
  11. 11. CHUKKER KA CHUKKER KA CHAKKAR HAI CHAKKAR HAI AS POLO SEASON STARTS IT IS TIME TO SHRUG OFF THE CORONA BLUES AND ENJOY A SAFE DAY IN THE OPEN SUNSHINE, AMID THE GREENERY AND THE CHUKKER OF POLO! CITY FIRST BRINGS YOU SOME FASHION TIPS TO KEEP IN MIND, AFTER ALL POLO IS A GAME OF THE ELITE AND FASHINABLE, SO LOOK YOUR BEST AND CHILL. hat says s u m m e r more than a crochet or lace f r o c k ? Flowy, fit- ted or two-piece sets are perfect for a day of fun in the sun. These two fabrics are hugely trending this season and are some of our favour- ite looks. Just remember to wear appropriate u n d e r g a r m e n t s with these materials as they tend to be see-through, and don’t wear any short hemlines – remem- ber if you would wear it to a night- club, bar or the beach, don’t wear it to the Polo. Dress light. It is spring after all and, unless super lucky, there will not be shade more than your hat. Simply speaking, it’s time to pull out your Tulum- specials: breathable materials like linen, light and/or pastel hues, and loose sil- houettes. Top the look with a hat and you’ve got yourself a typical polo looks for both men and wom- en. We could write a whole book about women’s polo outfits and it still would not be enough. Stem- ming from royal fashion at polo tour- naments, women would normally wear full skirts or dresses panning out to below their knees. This attire some- times came with cor- sets and truly un- comfortable gar- ments. But as wom- en’s rights ad- vanced, women be- gan to wear pants and even shorter options to polo games. Jumpsuits, skirts, and pants are also totally appropriate. For pants, opt for lighter colours. While the Dutches of Cambridge has been seen wearing jeans, depending on the event they could be appropriate as well. Flattering gau- cho pants are quite fun and comfortable too like options. Wearing lighter summer dresses with vivid prints are sure to make you feel confident and com- fortable during the match. For a com- plete cruise-vaca- tion look, choose a w r a p a - r o u n d dress or one with an open back. W ETC www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia AHMEDABAD | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2022 11 MITALI DUSAD mitalidusad01@gmail.com For the Jaipur Polo season you can follow the stylish highs set by none other than our beloved Maharani Gayatri Devi and wear crepe or chiffon sarees with the ever-fashionable string of pearls. Just remember it is daytime so keep them light. A polo match in progress Maharani Gayatri Devi and Jackie Kennedy attend a polo match in Jaipur during Kennedy’s visit to India in 1962 Deepika Padukone at Rambagh Polo grounds in October 2015 The Polo players define style even more than the audience A saree, a sleek white sheath, summery dress or jeans is the look teamed with sunglasses and a hat or two Priyanka Chopra and her girl team defines different styles of Polo for us
  12. 12. 12 AHMEDABAD | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia CITY BUZZ GET VACCINATED STAY MASKED CITY FIRST New Delhi: The Cen- tral Industrial Security Force has been granted the best marching con- tingent among CAPFs and Auxillary powers during the Republic Day march hung on Jan- uary 26. This is the sev- enth time that the force has been giv- en this recognition. An appointment of 99 delegates directed by Assistant Comman- dant Mohnish Bagree, trailed by the power band, marched on the Rajpath on 26. CISF Director General Sheel Vardhan Sin- gh congratulated senior officials, in- structors associated and the CISF personnel. CISF BESTOWED WITH BEST MARCHING CONTINGENT SABU BOOK LAUNCHED! New Delhi : Locksley Hall Publications pub- lished a book SABU- The Extraordinary Sto- ry of India’s First Actor in foreign cinema on Saturday . The book has been written by author Debleena Majumdar and was represented by the literary agency, The Book Bakers, helmed by Suhail Mathur. SABU is an inspira- tional story of a young orphan boy’s journey from the stables of Mysore to the heights of Holly- wood. It is a jour- ney full of miracu- lous moments of joy and equally momentous moments of despair. Sabu not only learned a new language, English, and showed a natural screen presence early in life but also experienced multiple facets and careers from work- ing as a busi- nessperson, con- ducting a circus act, and even joining as an ariel gunner in World War II on behalf of his adopted country , United States. RAGS TO WALK OF FAME New Delhi: On the account of World’s Cancer Day, Cosmo Foundation, the philanthropic wing of Cosmo Films distributed blankets and served ready to eat food to 1,200 patients fighting cancer at Delhi Cancer Institute and Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in New Delhi. The event was organized with the support of ISKCON, New Delhi. HONOURING THE FILM-MAKING! New Delhi: The Great Indian Film Festival (TGIFF) announced its concluding date on Saturday. TGIFF is a unique International platform for student filmmakers which provide them a platform to showcase their potential. It is a touring film festival that aims to bring the global filmmakers cultures of the world together on a single platform to make art and cinema accessible to all. TGIFF started accepting films last year the festival will conclude on February 19. FOR THE HUMANITARIAN CAUSE! —PHOTOS BY SHAZID CITY FIRST New Delhi: To celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahot- sav and 75 glori- ous years of In- dependence, the Police Family Welfare Society and Delhi Police in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture organ- ised a “Rangoli Mak- ing, Lullaby and Deshbhakti Songs Writing” competi- tion for the Delhi Police personnel and their families for which a Prize Dis- tribution Ceremony was organised where classical dance and Band performances were given by special all Women Band of Delhi Police. Intheevent Minister for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi was the Chief Guest and Govind Mohan Secretary, Ministry of Culture was present as special guest along with Rakesh Asthana, Commissioner of Po- lice along with his wife, President of PFWS Anu Asthana, senior Police officers and Members of PFWS were present. The President of PFWS welcomed the Chief Guest and thanked them for sparing their valuable time to grace the occasion. While addressing the gathering Anu Asthana appreciated the talent and perfor- mance of the Delhi Police staff and their families. All the digni- taries appreciated the participants and moti- vated their spirit of Mother Land’s Love. CELEBRATINGAZADIWITH CULTURE! —PHOTOS BY SHAZID Debleena Majumdar with the book Sabu Poster of Sabu’s movie Meenakshi Lekhi with Rakesh Asthana while confering awards The guests inaugrating the event Special Women Band giving their performance Meenakshi Lekhi, Anu Asthana and other members of PFWS CISF’s Marching Force

×