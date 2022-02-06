Successfully reported this slideshow.
03022022 first india ahmedabad (1)
03022022 first india ahmedabad (1)
06022022 first india new delhi

Feb. 06, 2022
News & Politics

Find Latest India News and Breaking News these days from India on Politics, Business, Entertainment, Technology, Sports, Lifestyle and Coronavirus News in India and the world over that you can't miss.

CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/

#First_India_NewsPaper

06022022 first india new delhi

  1. 1. New Delhi: Ahead of Punjab Assembly elec- tions, Delhi Chief Min- ister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sat- urday said the party will end corruption in government jobs if vot- ed to power in Punjab. In a video message released on Saturday for the youth of Punjab, Kejriwal said, “Young people are forced to leave Punjab and go abroad. These people are compelled to sell off their lands for just Rs 20-25 lakh rupees. If this continues, what will happen to Punjab? We will not let this hap- pen. Will end corrup- tion in government jobs if AAP government is formed.” Slamming the Opposition parties in the state, Kejriwal fur- ther said that Congress’ rule in Punjab for 26 years and Shiromani Akali Dal’s tenure for 19 years had ruined Punjab. “If we are voted to power in Punjab, indus- tries will come back. New industries will be opened, new schools, new hospitals will be built. We have done this in Delhi. Congress ruled Punjab for 26 years and Badal ji for 19 years...they ruined Punjab,” he added. Punjab assembly polls are scheduled to take place on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. —ANI If voted to power, AAP will end corruption: Kejriwal PUNJAB POLLS l AAP National Convenor says his party will end corruption from govt offices once it comes to power in Punjab Renowned hotelier and former Congress MLA Jasbir Singh Khangura joined the Aam Aadmi Party in presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. Earlier, Jasbir had won the election from Qila Raipur seat by 10,876 votes. In fact, Qila Raipur had earlier been represented by Parkash Singh Badal and was the only seat in Punjab that the Congress had never won, said a press release. –FIB EX-CONG MLA JASBIR KHANGURA JOINS AAP STRONG TREMORS FELT IN DELHI, NOIDA, J&K AFTER EARTHQUAKE IN AFGHANISTAN Tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and nearby cities this morning after a mag- nitude 5.7 earthquake with its epicentre in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region was reported. Some residents in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida tweeted the ground shook for at least 20 seconds. People in Delhi also tweeted they felt the tremor. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi on Satur- day called up J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to inquire about the situ- ations in Union Territory following earthquake tremors in the region. NEW DELHI l SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2022 l Pages 12 l 3.00 RNITITLE NO.DELENG/2021/19840 lVol 1 l Issue No.158 GOVT PLACES ORDER FOR CORBEVAX DOSES The Centre has placed a purchase order with Biologi- cal E for five crore doses of Covid vaccine Corbevax each costing Rs 145 excluding taxes, official sources said on Saturday. GIVEN THE ANGER OF PEOPLE... Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that given the anger among the people of Ut- tar Pradesh (towards the state government), the SP-RLD alliance is going to get 400 out the total 403 Assembly seats in the upcoming elec- tions. Referring to the Hath- ras rape case, Yadav said the victim neither received proper treat- ment, nor a respectful cremation after her death. “Family of the daughter from Hathras wanted justice, they wanted to cremate her respectfully. But what did people of this Govt do? They didn’t let it happen. Had she re- ceived proper treatment at hospital, she would perhaps have been alive today,” he said. SP National President Akhilesh Yadav with RLD chief Jayant. BSP FIELDS KHWAJA SAMSUDDIN AGAINST YOGI IN GORAKHPUR Lucknow: The BSP on Saturday released a list of 54 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, fielding Khwaja Samsud- din against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban con- stituency. In its latest list, the Mayawati-led party has given tickets to seven Muslim candidates. MODI TO ATTEND HYBRID RALLY IN BIJNOR ON MONDAY New Delhi: Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi will be holding a rally that will be hybrid in nature on Monday at about 11:30 am. PM will be physically present in Bijnor. In this rally, the Prime Minister will cover three districts of UP: Bijnor Moradabad and Amroha, thereby, covering 18 assembly constituencies in total. SP-RLD will win 400 seats in UP: Akhilesh AMIT SHAH HAD ON FRIDAY CLAIMED BJP WINNING 300 SEATS IN THE STATE “In the event of administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn,” said government order. IT’SSAFFRON SCARVESV/S HIJABINK’TAKA! Bengaluru: In a bid to put an end to the simmering hijab (head scarf) contro- versy in Karnataka, the state government Saturday directed banning clothes “which disturb equal- ity, integrity and pub- lic order” in schools and colleges. The government has invoked 133 (2) of the Karnataka Educa- tion Act-1983, which states that a uniform style of clothes has to be worn com- pulsorily . MAA SARASWATI DOESN’T DIFFERENTIATE, GIVES EDU TO ALL, SAYS RAHUL New Delhi: On the occasion of Saraswati Puja, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alluding to the decision by the college authorities not to allow wearing the hijab in classroom, tweeted “We are rob- bing the future of the daughters of India by letting students’ hijab come in the way of their education.” Karnataka bans clothes that ‘disturb public law and order’ in education institutions In first poll meet after attack,Owaisi asks SP leaders to join him Baghpat: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday asked Sama- jwadi Party leaders to join hands with him to oust the BJP from power. “I appeal to my broth- ers to vote not only with the sole aim of defeat- ing BJP candidates but vote for ensuring the victory of our people in the fray,” Owaisi said, campaigning for his party candidate Anees in Baghpat’s Asara vil- lage in Chaprauli. Itwashisfirstmeeting after Thursday’s attack on him in western UP . Owaisi said joining hands with him would only be to the benefit of SPleaders,andthatstay- ingwithAkhileshYadav would be their undoing. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi 216-ft ‘Statue of Equality’ inaugurated by PM Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inau- gurated the 216-foot-tall ‘Statue of Equality’, honouring the 11th-cen- tury Hindu saint Ra- manujacharya. “This statue of Ramanu- jacharya ji is a symbol of his knowledge, de- tachment, and ideals,” he said. According to the Prime Minister’s Of- fice, the Statue of Equality commemo- rates Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all as- pects of living includ- ing faith, caste and creed. “Today Ramanu- jacharya ji is giving us the message of equality in the form of a huge Statue of Equality,” said the Prime Minister. The statue has been conceptualised by Jee- yar Swami of Sri Ra- manujacharya Ashram. Telangana CM KCR skips airport welcome  The 216-foot-tall ‘Statue of Equality’, honouring the 11th-century Hindu saint Ramanujacharya is made of ‘panchaloha’, a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc and is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position, in the world.  The statue is mounted on a 54-feet-high base building, named ‘Bhadra Vedi’. The buildings has floors devoted for a Vedic digital library and research centre. (Inset): Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed a ritual at ‘Yagyashala’ during the inauguration of the statue. AFTER CHANNI, NOW KCR SKIPS RECEIVING MODI Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Hyderabad on Saturday on a six-hour visit but Telangana Chief Minister K Chan- drasekhar Rao skipped welcoming him at the airport. This is the second time in two months that PM Modi was not received at the airport by a state Chief Minister. In January, Punjab CM Charanjit Channi skipped the customary airport welcome to PM.
  2. 2. CAPITOL NEW DELHI | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2022 02 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia New Delhi: The Dia- logue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi launched an elec- tric vehicle (EV) charg- ing guidebook for shop- ping malls in the capi- tal. According to a com- munication from the government, represent- atives of shopping malls have expressed their support to install EV chargers in at least 5% of their parking space over the next six months. Prepared in collabo- ration with the World Resources Institute, In- dia (WRI), the guide- book provides pointers on planning, installing, and managing EV charging infrastructure in malls. Jasmine Shah, DDC vice-chairperson, said, “Every city in the world that made a mass-scale jump towards e-mobili- ty, did so on the back of strong charging in- frastructure. Besides this, we need to ensure that every place that a vehicle stops at has a charging point, be it of- fices, residences or malls.” “In addition to incen- tives and the step-by- step guidebook launched today, the Delhi government will also provide hand-hold- ing support through the state EV Cell to all malls that commit to achiev- ing the target of install- ing chargers for 5% of their parking slots in the next six months,” Shah said. The guidebook states, “Apart from their home and office, people spend significant hours at malls which makes them a perfect avenue for EV charging. An EV charging station can provide a differentiator to a shopping mall and add another revenue stream for mall owners, while also providing convenience to the EV owners.” It goes on to offer sug- gestions on understand- ing customers’ require- ments based on wheth- er they are shop own- ers, retail customers or fleet operators. “We encourage mall owners to equip 20-25% of their parking space for EV charging by pro- viding appropriate charging infrastruc- ture,” the guidebook reads. It also says malls under construction should account for EV charging requirements, and malls could also meet their energy re- quirements for EV charging stations through renewable en- ergy sources. —Agencies New Delhi: Using all entry and exit gates, staggered lunch breaks, adequate thermal scan- ners, and sanitisation of premises are some of the guidelines laid down by DDMA for reo- pening of schools and higher educational in- stitutions. Thorough sanitisa- tion should be carried out in libraries and col- lege premises and there should be adequate availability of thermal scanners, hand sanitis- ers and soaps, it said. It advised that a time table according to the capacity/occupancy level of labs and class- rooms should be pre- pared and suggested that the schedule may be staggered to avoid crowding. It also advised that all exit and entry gates be used to avoid crowding and there should be a gap of an hour between the exit of last group of students of morning shift and entry of first group of students of evening shift. According to the SOPs, lunch breaks may be staggered to avoid crowding and be held in an open area while campus counsel- ling and guidance should be provided to students to adjust to the new normal. —PTI New Delhi: A 16-year- old mentally ill girl who lives at a foster home for children in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj was allegedly raped and impregnated by the cen- tre’s security guard, the Delhi Police said on Fri- day . The police added that an FIR was lodged un- der relevant sections and the suspect was ar- rested. They said, dur- ing interrogation, the suspect who is in his 30s has confessed that he raped the girl. The incident came to light after the girl re- ported a stomach ache, and was taken to a hos- pital for a medical ex- amination, which re- vealed that she was pregnant. Doctors who examined the girl also told the police that she was mentally ill. While the police did not reveal how far the teenager was into her pregnancy, they con- firmed that she was sta- ble and has been shifted from the foster care to a safe location. —Agencies New Delhi: An 80-year- old woman has ap- proached the Delhi High Court to get her changed name pub- lished in the Official Gazette of India. The petitioner, a wid- ow, said that due to the non-availability of a photo identity card she is unable to use her own saving and investments. Justice V Kameswar Rao directed the peti- tioner to file an affida- vit and certificate is- sued earlier by the au- thorities. The Court has fixed the matter for fur- ther hearing on 12 April. Prabha Sood, a resident of Hoshiarpur, Punjab, moved the peti- tion through Advocate Jai Prakash Tahalani. She claimed that she had changed her name in 2002. The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the petitioner is an old woman of 80 years of age. She was born in 1941 and married Ram Prakash Sood in 1963. Her husband died in 2009. She has no photo identity proof and bank officials are asking for it for the purpose of the bank account. The peti- tioner said that in 1999 she had opened bank ac- counts and invested in equity shares and mu- tual funds in her former name - Shashi Sood. The petition said that those bank accounts and investments were made by her before 2000. —ANI New Delhi: A 31-year- old woman was cheated on Friday by unidenti- fied people who took her earrings on the pretext of giving her a bundle of currency notes in south Delhi, po- lice said. When the woman checked the bundle, she found papers instead of currency notes, they added. The Hauz Khas police station was alerted about the incident that took place at South Ex- tension. The complainant, a resident of Faridabad, told the police that she had come to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for her son’s treatment. As she was about to return home around 2 pm, a man asked her about a bus for Anand Vihar, Deputy Commis- sioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said. Meanwhile, two oth- er men came there and offered her a bundle of `500 notes for her ear- rings. She agreed and gave her earrings to them, police said. On receiving her ear- rings, the men fled the spot and when the wom- an checked the bundle, she found papers in- stead of money, they added. A case was registered on the basis of her statement and further investigation is on, po- lice said. —PTI New Delhi: The Delhi Police organised a third edition of Twitter live session titled “Ask Me Anything” focusing on cyber safety and ad- vised people to immedi- ately report such crimes. The programme is part of the vision and directions of Delhi Po- lice commissioner Rakesh Asthana to strengthen the police- public partnership and create awareness about important issues with the use of social media platforms, officials said. When asked about the Bulli Bai app case and the safety of women on the internet against on- line stalking and har- assment, the DCP re- plied, “The Delhi Police worked out the case and arrested the culprits.” The Bulli Bai app had made public the details of several Muslim wom- en in a bid to malign them, allowing users to participate in their ‘auction’. Deputy commission- er of police (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations) KPS Mal- hotra started the ses- sion with a brief intro- duction about cyber- crime, safety precau- tions and the nature of work and functional domain of the newly es- tablished IFSO and cy- ber crime unit. He answered queries related to problems aris- ing out of impersona- tion of public figures and agencies on digital platforms to dupe peo- ple and about how one should be aware and re- port immediately to law enforcement agencies for them to trace the culprits, a statement said. Malhotra discussed in detail about the on- line helpline number 155260 for reporting cases of online cheating and fraud and the need to immediately report such crimes within the “golden hour” to stop the money from being taken out of the finan- cial system. —PTI DelhiPolice’sTwittersessiononcybersafety ASK ME ANYTHING —REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE The programme is to strengthen police-public partnership New Delhi: Nearly a dozen miscreants who were armed with sticks and Molotov cocktails vandalised a house at Ambedkar Camp in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri, assaulted and misbehaved with the members of a family living there, and set the ground floor of the four-storey building on fire on Thursday night, police said. The family members locked themselves on the fourth floor of the building to escape the attackers, police said. They added that three suspects have been arrested. TRILOKPURI BUILDING SET ON FIRE IN FEUD BETWEEN TWO FAMILIES DELHI WITNESSES FOGGY MORNING, AQI IMPROVES New Delhi: People in Delhi woke up witness- ing a foggy morning on Saturday thereby lead- ing to a dip in visibility. The IMD on Friday predicted cold to severe cold day conditions for some parts of Uttara- khand, Punjab, Hary- ana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours. The minimum temperature in Delhi dropped down to six degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to touch 19 degrees Celsius. CRUCIAL READ WOMAN HELD FOR CONSPIRING TO KILL BROTHER-IN-LAW New Delhi: A 35-year- old woman and her accomplice were arrested for allegedly killing her brother-in- law in Gurgaon on Friday, police said. Ikrar Husain (47), a driver working at a scrap yard in Sikan- derpur and a resident of Delhi, was found dead in the busher near Khushboo chowk on Gurgaon-Faridabad Road on February 1. Autopsy revealed that he was strangled to death. Following the complaint of his brother, a case was registered at Sushant Lok police station. GOVT LAUNCHES GUIDEBOOK FOR EV CHARGERS AT SHOPPING MALLS MALL OWNERS TOLD TO KEEP AT LEAST 5% OF THEIR PARKING SPACE FOR EV CHARGERS An EV charging station can provide a differentiator to a shopping mall Woman moves court to get her changed name published In gazette Unidentified persons booked for duping woman Divyang teen girl raped in Vasant Kunj orphanage DDMA issues guidelines for reopening of schools VACCINATION RATE PICKS UP AMONG CHILDREN New Delhi: Delhi administered over 20,000 Covid-19 shots in children between the age of 15 and 17 for the last two days, showing an increasing trend after numbers had gone down in the last two weeks. There were over 40,300 shots administered on an average every day (barring Sunday) during the first week of January when the drive was opened up, increasing to over 51,000 the next week. It then started dropping, falling to 29,000 in the third week, and 10,000 during the Republic Day week. —Agencies LEFT IN THE COLD People crossing a road amid dense fog on a cold winter morning at Sarai Kale Khan Bus Terminal in New Delhi, on Saturday. —PHOTO BY ANI
  3. 3. INDIA NEW DELHI | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2022 03 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Chandigarh/New Del- hi: Congress on Satur- day denied rumours of a rotational Chief Min- ister arrangement in Punjab. Rahul Gandhi will announce just one name as the chief min- isterial candidate to- morrow, sources said. Amidst the heated contest for the top job in the State, there was earlier a buzz that Gan- dhi would announce two chief ministerial candidates in his big reveal in Ludhiana on Sunday to accommo- date both state Con- gress chief Navjot Sin- gh Sidhu and current chief minister Charan- jit Singh Channi. Notably, this comes a day after Channi’s nephew Bhupendra Singh Honey was ar- rested by the Enforce- ment Directorate (ED) in an illegal sand-min- ing case. A jittery Sidhu has stepped up his attack on his own party as Channi seems to be the frontrunner for the post. The state Con- gress chief had yester- day launched a direct attack at his rival Charanjit Singh Chan- ni and said the party must choose someone “honest and with a clean track record”. Congress has recently givenseveralindications that Channi was fa- voured for the top job. It is also running a public survey through IVR (In- teractive Voice Re- sponse) calls to allow people of the state to choose who they favour for the post. Sources say Channi is leading that survey as well. —PTI Kathmandu: Ice on a glacier near the sum- mit of Mount Everest that took millennia to form has shrunk dra- matically in the last three decades due to climate change, a new study has shown. The South Col forma- tion may already have lost around 55 metres (180 feet) of thickness in the last 25 years, accord- ing to research led by the University of Maine and published this week by Nature. Carbon dating showed the top layer of ice was around 2,000 years old, suggesting that the glacier was thinning more than 80 times faster than the time it took to form, the study said. At that rate, South Col was “probably going to disappear within very few decades”, lead scientist Paul Mayews- ki told National Geo- graphic. “It’s quite a re- markable transition,” he added. The South Col glacier is around 7,900 metres (26,000 feet) above sea level and a kilometre below the peak of the world’s highest moun- tain. Other researchers have shown that Hima- layan glaciers are melt- ing at an accelerating rate. As the glaciers shrink, hundreds of lakes have formed in the foothills of Himala- yan mountains that could burst and un- leash floods. Nepali climber Kami Rita Sherpa, who has climbed Everest a re- cord 25 times since 1994, told media on Saturday he had witnessed chang- es on the mountain firsthand. “We now see rock ex- posed in areas where there used to be snow before. Not just on Ever- est, other mountains are also losing their snow and ice. It is wor- rying,” Mr Sherpa told media. Himalayan glaciers are a critical water source for nearly two billion people living around the mountains and river valleys below. They feed 10 of the world’s most impor- tant river systems and also help supply bil- lions of people with food and energy. —PTI Mt Everest’s highest glacier rapidly losing ice: Study CLIMATE CHANGE NIP AND TUCK BATTLE IN PUNJAB CONG: NO ROTATION OF CM POST, SAY SOURCES Amritsar: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday said that his Punjab model is one to change the lives of the people of the state. Addressing a press conference, the Punjab Con- gress chief said, “Did Navjot Singh Sidhu deviate from politics of issues? Did Sidhu deviate from policies? Did Sidhu deviate from budgetary allocations? Did Sidhu open his business or liquor store? My Punjab model is one to change lives of children, youth, and people of the state.” Speak- ing about the Congress’ plan to announce the Chief Minister candidate, Sidhu said. MY PUNJAB MODEL IS TO CHANGE LIVES, SAYS NAVJOT SINGH SIDHU Based on public feedback, CM face announcement likely today Sidhu ups ante against Channi, hints party to pick ‘untainted’ candidate z Sedition case filed against Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate in UP z Manipur Chief Min- ister files nomina- tion from Heingang constituency — seat he never lost since 2002 z SP doing politics of appeasement, only BJP can do development in UP: Rajnath Singh z Won’t vote in elec- tions, if schools don’t reopen, protests Punjab teachers, parents z U’khand: CM Dhami holds door-to-door campaign, de- mands Centre for trains from Tanak- pur to Ayodhya z BJP likely to an- nounce manifesto for Uttarakhand assembly elections on February 6-7: Sources ELECTION BUZZ Chandigarh: Congress MP Manish Tewari has broken his silence on being excluded from the party’s star cam- paigners list for Punjab polls, media reported. Tewari, a sitting MP from Anandpur Sahib took to Twitter after he and other prominent members of the G-23 didn’t find space in the campaign list. “I would have been pleasantly surprised if it would have been the other way around. The rea- sons are also no state secret,” Tewari tweeted. The Congress MP was responding to the news report on the absence of prominent Congress leaders from the star campaigner list and also to former TMC MP Abhijit Mukherjee. New Delhi: Congress party on Saturday released a list of as many as 30 ‘star campaigners’ for the ensuing third phase of UP assembly elections. The list includes names of top party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Mohammed Azharuddin and others. Surprisingly, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh are missing from the list. Lucknow: Chief Minis- ter Yogi Adityanath on Saturdaysaidthatdevel- opment and bulldozer willmovetogether—de- velopment for people and bulldozer for crimi- nals — when he retains power after March 10. Speaking at an elec- tionrallyinShamli,Yogi began his speech by ex- tending his good wishes to the people for ‘Basant Panchmi’andthenmade a scathing attack on the alliance of SP and RLD. He appealed to the people to ensure the victory of the BJP in the forthcoming assem- bly elections “to pre- vent ‘palayan’ like in Kairana and Kandhla and riots like that of Muzaffarnagar.” Equating ‘palayan’ of Kairana with that of exodus of Pandits from Kashmir, Yogi reiterat- ed that now “sisters and daughters are not only safe in Kandhla and Kairana but in the en- tire state.” —Agencies Chennai: A meeting of parties, that have repre- sentation in the Tamil Nadu Assembly , on Sat- urday unanimously re- solved to send again a Bill seeking exemption for the state from the Na- tional Eligibility cum Entrance Test’s purview to Governor R N Ravi to get Presidential assent. The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Secretariat, passed a resolution to convene a special sitting of the Assembly and get the Bill adopted again and send it to the Gover- nor to forward it to the central government to get Presidential assent. The main opposition AIADMK,thoughdidnot take part in the meeting declareditssupporttoall legal initiatives aimed at getting the test scrapped in Tamil Nadu. The BJP did not take part in the meeting. —PTI DROPPED FROM CONG CAMPAIGNERS’ LIST, TEWARI SAYS ‘NOT SURPRISED’ UP POLLS: GEHLOT, PILOT AMONG STAR CAMPAIGNERS FOR THIRD PHASE 1 2 New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a whip to all its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House on February 8. The official commu- nique, addressed to all BJP Rajya Sabha MPs, stated, “All BJP mem- bers in Rajya Sabha are hereby informed that some very important business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Feb- ruary 8, 2022.” It added, “All mem- bers of BJP in Rajya Sabha are therefore re- quested to be positively present in the House throughout the day on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 and support the government’s stand.” However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament KJAlphons,whosought to amend the Preamble to the Constitution, was on February 4 absent in the Upper House of Par- liament when his turn to introduce the Private Member’s Bill came. The 2022 Budget Ses- sion began earlier on January 31 with Presi- dent Ram Nath Ko- vind’s address to both the Houses of Parlia- ment— Lok Sabha and Rajya sabha. The first part of the Budget Session, which will continue till Febru- ary 11, will have 10 sit- tings. The second part of the session will begin after a month-long re- cess from March 14 and conclude on April 8 in which there will be 19 sittings. —ANI BJP ISSUES WHIP TO ITS RS MPS Asks them to be present on Feb 8 to support govt’s stand Development, bulldozer to move together: Yogi in Shamli TN: Unanimous anti-NEET bill to be sent again to Guv IN THE COURTYARD ODISHA: JOURNALIST KILLED IN IED EXPLOSION TRIGGERED BY MAOISTS LEGISLATION VALID TILL IT IS DECLARED UNCONSTITUTIONAL BY COURT OF LAW Bhubaneswar: A journalist was alleg- edly killed in an IED explosion triggered by Maoists in Kalahandi’s Madanpur Rampur block, police said on Saturday. The journal- ist was identified as Rohit Biswal, a local scribe working with Odia daily, Dharitri. New Delhi: The SC observed that a law passed by legislature is good law till it is declared as unconsti- tutional by a competent Court or till it is declared as unconstitutional by a competent Court or repealed. The declaration by a Court that a statute is uncon- stitutional obliterates the statute entirely as though it had never been passed, the bench observed. Mumbai: BJP leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis on Friday claimed that 3 per cent of divorces in Mumbai are happening due to traffic jams. “I am saying this as a common citizen. Once I go out, I see several issues including potholes, traffic. Due to traffic, people are unable to give time to their families and 3 per cent of divorces in Mumbai are happening due to it, so I advise the state government to pay more attention to its mistakes,” Fadnavis said. New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday approved a revised protocol for disposing bodies of Parsi Covid-19 victims. This came after the Centre and community members reached an agreement accord- ing to which the “Tower of Silence” will be covered with an iron grid so that birds and animals cannot come into contact with the corpses placed inside. Approving the scheme, the bench lauded the efforts of Senior Advocate Fali S. Nariman and the Solicitor General in reaching the settlement. 3% DIVORCES IN MUMBAI TAKE PLACE DUE TO TRAFFIC: AMRUTA FADNAVIS REVISED PROTOCOL FOR DISPOSAL OF BODIES OF PARSI COVID VICTIMS OK’D Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday completely quashed the specula- tion that he would step down from the post and son Tejashwi Yadav could take over as the next party president. “Those who run such news reports are fools. We will get to know whatever happens,” Lalu Yadav told media persons in New Delhi when asked if Tejashwi Yadav will be made the national president of the party. Patna: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Saturday, 5 February, wrote a letter to the CJI, NV Ramana, and urged him to resume physical hear- ing in the top court as COVID-19 cases in Delhi are plummeting, reported media. The association added that strict adher- ence to COVID protocols should be ensured during physical hearings. The letter said that the DDMA took this decision after considering the bed occupancy at health centers in Delhi. THOSE SPREADING NEWS OF TEJASHWI BECOMING RJD CHIEF ARE FOOLS: LALU SC BAR ASSN URGES CJI TO RESUME PHYSICAL HEARING IN TOP COURT CRUCIAL READS z Rajya Sabha clocks 100 per centc productiv- ity in first week, replies from Prime Minister, Finance Minister next week z Chair cannot decide to take up private bill on amending Pream- ble: Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman z No proposal for National Agricul- ture Disaster Man- agement Scheme: Government SIDELINES Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi with State Cong chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.
  Vol 1 Issue No. 158 RNI TITLE NO. DELENG/2021/19840 Printed and published by Anita Hada Sangwan on behalf of First Express Publishers. Printed at Impressions Printing and Packaging Limited, C-21, 22 Sector-59, Noida-201301. Published at G-20, 3rd Floor, 309, Preet Vihar, New Delhi-110092. Phone 011-49846474. Editor-In-Chief: Jagdeesh Chandra. Editor: Sharat K Verma responsible for selection of news under the PRB Act His contribution towards saving the democracy in the 1975 emergency and strengthening BJP can never be forgotten. My condolences. Om Shanti Smriti Z Irani @smritiirani Saraswati Namastubhyam, Varde Kamarupini. Vidyarambham Karishyami always in Siddhidharbhatu. Warm wishes on the festival ‘Basant Panchami’, which is celebrated to commemorate the arrival of spring and worship Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of learning and knowledge. TOP TWEETS STRICTER RULES ARE NEEDED TO REGULATE SOCIAL MEDIA IN INDIA ndia has close to 700 million internet us- ers. The Central gov- ernment had intro- duced new Interme- diary Liability Rules last year to make social media platforms more accountable by ordering them to ensure traceability of end-to-end encrypted messages. With India being among the top three internet markets it is able todictatetermstothesocialcom- panies which countries like the US and UK have not been able to do. In these countries the voices for freedom of individuals are far more assertive than in India. The Central government is now open to the idea of stricter rules to make social media more accountable, provided the oppo- sition parties are willing to come on board. Earlier the op- position has attacked such measures as being in violation of freedom of expression. For the protection of citizens, espe- cially women, the government is in favour of consensus for strict- er accountability. The Bullibai website which attacked the dig- nity of Muslims is what has prompted the government to mull over stricter rules. I ontroversy over hijab is getting bigger in Karna- taka with the BJP and Congress tak- ing up opposing positions on the wearing of headscarves by Muslim women. The row began in early January when six students of Udupi’s Gov- ernment Pre-University Col- lege attended classes don- ning headscarves. This was said to be in violation of col- lege dress code which per- mitted hijab on campus but not inside class rooms. It then spread to a private col- lege at Bhandarkar where school authorities clamped the ban although their pre- scribed dress code allows hi- jab inside classrooms. At an- other govt college in Byndoor area, the college shut its gate on hijab-wearing students after protests by saffron shawl-wearing Hindus. Hijab is a controversial piece of garment in some other countries too. In the US hijab is a right guaranteed as freedom of speech and free- dom of religion by the First Amendment. In January this year, French Senate voted in favour of a ban on wearing of hijab in sports competitions for neutrality , French secular values. Head scarves are also banned in French schools. The Indian Constitution guarantees religious free- dom, which includes wearing hijab, a religious symbol. Many view it as a political statement, while others look at it as an indicator of Islam- ic fundamentalism. If a con- troversial issue like hijab surfaces out of the blue then there has to be a political mo- tive. Ex-Karnataka CM Sid- daramaiah said that prevent- ing students from attending class over hijab is to rob them of their fundamental right while State’s HM Araga is of theviewthat studentsshould wear neither hijab nor saf- fron shawl to college. KARNATAKA GOING FRENCH WAY ON HIJAB Hijab is a controversial piece of garment in some other countries too. In the US hijab is a right guaranteed as freedom of speech and freedom of religion by the First Amendment C Why more Indians should invest in global equities, but do not! necommonquestionthatIfre- quently get asked is if we as Indian residents can invest in global equity markets. As an equity investor whose day job istoallocatecapital,Iamoften surprisedatthisunfamiliarity or lack of awareness. Sure, a numberof fundshaverecently sprung up offering Indians limited exposure to foreign eq- uities but it remains a very small segment of the overall market for investments. Many Indians, however, have taken a strong liking to- wards domestic equities. In- terestrateshaveremainedlow andwouldprobablyremainso for some time. This has creat- ed a dearth of fixed-income investment options. The Indi- an stock market has not disap- pointed and has generated bumper returns for many , with over 25 million new De- mat accounts in 2021. An indi- vidual invested in any domes- tic index fund would have made a return of more than 50% over the past two years. My hunch is that over a long-time horizon, anyone in- vested in Indian markets should do reasonably well. Volatility in the Indian stock market should open up oppor- tunities for skillful investors but this also begs the all-im- portant question - should you putallyoureggsinonebasket or if I may say – should you invest only in Indian stocks? Diversification purely as an end-goal should never be pursued but there are some extraordinarily dominant and highly resilient compa- nies worth investing outside the Indian equity market. In fact, if one were to make a list of the world’s top ten compa- nies not just in terms of mar- ket capitalization but also in the sheer quality of the busi- ness, one would be hard- pressed to find an Indian com- pany on it. Even if one goes beyondthiscursorylist,there are hoards of quality busi- nesseslistedindifferentstock exchanges across the world. Thankfully, quite a few are now opening up to this reali- ty of investing in foreign markets. There is certainly a growing appetite as evi- denced in an increase of 28% in foreign investments (in- cludes both equity and debt) by Indians in 2021. Not just that, SEBI is now seriously considering increasing the overseas investment cap for domestic mutual funds. This should open up more options for those looking at alterna- tives to Indian equities. However, despite the shift in momentum, there remains onlyafractionof Indianswho have warmed up to the possi- bility of investing overseas. As consumers of various American/European compa- nies, Indians happily spend both their precious money and time on many of their products/services. What then is stopping many from invest- ing in stocks outside India? To my mind, there are a number of reasons why this has happened. One, many are just genuinely unaware and consider investing overseas something that is beyond theirreach.Insimplerwords, their financial advisors haven’t done a great job of explaining how easy it is to set up an international bro- kerage account. Second, there is a general skepticism towards foreign markets and people are quick to disregard this option as non-serious. They are fearful of perma- nent loss of capital even though the same individuals may be invested in sub-par companies in India. Third, the Indian state in a way discourages from remit- ting capital abroad beyond a certainlimit.UndertheLiber- alized Remittance Scheme, an individual can only transfer up to $250,000 per year for eq- uity investments. This isn’t exactly prohibitive but for HNIsthisisn’tliberalenough. During those rare massive market dips, this limit proba- bly acts as a major spoilsport. Finally , the taxation for for- eignequitiesisnotjusthighly inefficient but is also exces- sive. STCG tax for foreign eq- uities is charged at par with one’s income tax slab while LTCG tax only kicks in if se- curity is held on to for a mini- mum of two years (at the rate of 20%). In contrast, LTCG tax for domestic equities is charged at 10% and that too for a holding period of one year. This tax discrimination between foreign domestic equities is difficult to make sense of and should really be doneawaywithforthebenefit of individual investors. Fortunately, the Finance Minister has shown agility and flexibility with regard to the reduction in corporate tax rates. A large number of vot- ers would be thrilled if that same urgency were applied to personal income tax reform. Many more Indians would be more open to investing in the world’s greatest businesses and the process enriching themselvesandtheirfamilies. THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY THE AUTHOR ARE PERSONAL O ARIHANT PANAGARIYA The writer is a graduate of Columbia University a portfolio manager at Hundred Ten Capital in London Finally, the taxation for foreign equities is not just highly inefficient but is also excessive. STCG tax for foreign equities is charged at par with one’s income tax slab while LTCG tax only kicks in if security is held on to for a minimum of two years (at the rate of 20%). In contrast, LTCG tax for domestic equities is charged at 10% and that too for a holding period of one year. This tax discrimination between foreign domestic equities is difficult to make sense of and should really be done away with for the benefit of individual investors Many Indians, however, have taken a strong liking towards domestic equities. Interest rates have remained low and would probably remain so for some time. This has created a dearth of fixed-income investment options
  6. 6. BIZ BUZZ NEW DELHI | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2022 06 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Adani Green Energy raises `612.30 cr to refinance debts New Delhi: Adani Green Energy (AGEL) has raised Rs 612.30 crore through its three subsidiary com- panies - Adani Green Energy (UP), Prayat- na Developers, and Parampujya Solar En- ergy to refinance ex- isting debts. The fund has been raised by the maiden domestic bond issu- ance of the three enti- ties -- collectively housing 930 MW of operational solar pow- er projects -- and on a private placement ba- sis, the company an- nounced on Friday. The rated, listed, se- cured, redeemable, non-convertible de- bentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each, in mul- tiple series, have an average annualized coupon rate of 7.83 per cent p.a. (fixed) and a tenure up to 12 years. The proceeds from the NCDs will be utilized to part-refi- nance existing rupee term loans bearing higher interest costs. The NCDs are rated AA/Stable by CRISIL and AA(CE)/Stable by India Ratings. The NCDs will be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of BSE. Optimization of the cost of borrowing is key to our capital management program and this transaction reinforces the compa- ny’s strategy, accord- ing to Vneet S Jaain, Managing Director AND Chief Executive Officer of AGEL. “We are encouraged by the robust support from the finance communi- ty, which recognizes the strength of the company’s business model and our capital management ap- proach,” said Jaain. “The company has been able to manage this fundraising at fa- vorable terms which AEGL on a more solid platform for long-term growth,” he added. The success of the domestic debt market issue will open up a new source of fund- ing, allowing for more flexibility in capital structure while also lowering interest costs. Adani Green Ener- gy develops, builds, owns, operates, and maintains utility- scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects. It has one of the largest global re- newable portfolios with an overall portfo- lio of 20.3 GW1 includ- ing operating, under- construction, award- ed, and assets under acquisition catering to investment-grade counterparties. —ANI Optimization of the cost of borrowing is key to our capital man- agement program and this transaction rein- forces the company’s strategy. —Vneet S Jaain, Managing Director AND Chief Executive Officer of AGEL AGEL has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with an overall portfolio of 20.3 GW1 including operating, under- construction, awarded, and assets under acquisition catering to investment- grade counterparties India'sForexreservesdip by $4.53 billion to $629.75 billion Mumbai: India’s for- eign exchange (forex) reserves declined by $4.531 billion to $629.755 billion in the week ended January 28 due to a sharp drop in foreign currency as- sets and fall in the value of gold reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed. The forex reserves had declined by $678 million in the previous week. The foreign curren- cy assets, which is the biggest component of the forex reserves, slumped by $3.504 bil- lion to $566.077 billion during the week under review, according to the RBI’s weekly sta- tistical supplement. The foreign curren- cy assets had dipped by $1.115 billion in the week ended January 21. Expressed in US dol- lar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreci- ation or d e p re - c i a - tion o f non- d o l l a r c u r r e n c i e s like Euro, UK’s Pound Sterling and Japanese Yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. The value of gold re- serves declined by $844 million to $39.493 bil- lion during the week under review. The value of India’s Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Mone- tary Fund (IMF) de- clined by $141 million to $19.011 billion, while India’s reserve posi- tionintheIMFdropped by $42 million to $5.174 billion. —ANI THE DECLINE New Delhi: A return in risk appetite and a rally in stock markets sent the world’s big- gest and best-known cryptocurrency Bit- coin rallying 10 per cent to a two week high on Saturday. Ethere- um, the second-largest crypto in m-cap terms, also jumped 9 per cent. Among key cryptos, Bitcoin was up 10 per cent in the last 24 hours at $41,615.37. Earlier, it hit a high of $41,983, taking gains from Thursday’s lows to nearly 16 per cent and marking a 27 per cent rise from the year’s low of $32,950.72 on January 24. Ethereum was quot- ing at $3,030.08, up 8.57 per cent. Most of the 10 top digital tokens were trading with strong gains on Saturday. Solana climbed up 10.82 per cent, taking its 7-day rise to 23 per cent. Polkadot soared 15.37 per cent, taking its 7-day rise to 20 per cent. At the same time, Terra was up 11.53 per cent. BNB, XRP and Cardano gained 9-12 per cent. Tether was trading flat. Dogecoin, number 11 in m-cap terms, was up 5.55 per cent while Avalanche, number 12, advanced 14.5 per cent. The global crypto market cap stood at the $1.64 trillion mark. The total crypto mar- ket volume jumped close to 63 per cent to $106.29 billion. –Agencies TOP CRYPTOCURRENCY PRICES TODAY Bitcoin hits two-week high; Solana, Ethereum,Dogecoin jump up to 11% KEY CRYPTOS’ VALUE IN LAST 24 HOURS GodrejProperties callsoffDBRealty dealaftersharesfall Mumbai: Godrej Properties, the real es- tate development arm of Godrej Group, has decided not to go ahead with its plan to form a joint venture with property devel- oper DB Realty to un- dertake slum rehabili- tation and MHADA redevelopment pro- jects in Mumbai. On Thursday, the company had an- nounced its plan to form this alliance and also subscribe to eq- uity warrants aggre- gating to around 10% capital of DB Realty for around 400 crore. Godrej Properties stock plunged 9.75% on Friday after several analysts raised con- cerns over the deal. While some analysts saidinvestinginDBRe- alty exposes Godrej Properties to the risk of capital misalloca- tion,afewraisedcorpo- rategovernanceissues. “The market didn’t likethisinvestmentde- cision as there are sev- eral issues with DB Realty . Earlier in January, DB Re- alty had made a de- fault on payment of 698 crore,” said Yash Gup- ta, analyst, Angel One. “We expect some more clarity from the com- pany in the coming month. Till that time, wesuggestretailinves- tors hold their invest- ment in GPL stock and not make any fresh in- vestment at this level.” Godrej Properties stock ended 9.75% low- er at 1,506.22 on Fri- day while DB Realty shares locked 5% up- per circuit at 100.90. Godrej Properties stockhasdeclined38% in the past three months compared witha14%fallin the NSE Realty index. –Agencies PAST PACT Amazon surges with record $190 billion gain in value A day after Facebook owner Meta Platforms suffered the deepest loss of stock market value in history for a U.S. company, Amazon logged the greatest ever one-day increase in value. Shares of the online retail and cloud computing giant surged 13.5% on Friday fol- lowing its blowout quarterly report, expanding its market capitalization by around $190 billion by the end of trading. That beat Apple Inc’s record $181 billion one-day gain in stock mar- ket value on Jan. 28 following the iPhone maker’s own blockbuster quarterly report, according to Refinitiv data. Amazon is now valued at about $1.6 trillion. –Agencies SBI Q3 net profit surges by 62% New Delhi: The coun- try’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday posted 62 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 8,432 crore for the third q u a r t e r ended De- cember 31, 2021. T h e bank had earned a net profit of Rs 5,196 crore in the year-ago period, “Bank has regis- tered its highest quar- terly net profit of Rs 8,432 crore in Q3FY22. This represents an in- crease of 62.27 per cent YoY,” SBI said in a regulatory filing. Total income also rose to Rs 78,352 crore during the quarter un- der review as against Rs 75,981 crore in the same period of 2020-21, it said. On a c o n s o l i - dated basis, the SBI Group clocked 51 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 9,692 crore during the quarter as against Rs 6,402 crore in the year-ago period. –PTI Bank’s net NPAs rose marginally to 1.34% from 1.23% at the end of 2020-21’s 3rd quarter Digital payments and financial services firm One97 Communications, which operates under Paytm brand, on Friday reported widening of consolidated loss to Rs 778.5 crore in the December 2021 quarter. Paytm had registered a loss of Rs 535.5 crore in the same period a year ago, according to late night BSE filing by the company. Its consolidated revenue from opera- tions, however, increased by about 88 per cent to Rs 1,456 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 772 crore it posted in the December 2020 quarter. –PTI PAYTM Q3 LOSS WIDENS TO `778 CR Mumbai: Public sector lender Bank of Baroda’s net profit doubled to Rs 2,197 crore in the October-De- cember quarter (Q3FY22), aided by higher net interest income and lower provisions. Net interest income of the lender jumped 14.38 per cent to Rs 8,552 crore in the reporting quarter. Net interest margin, a measure of profitability, of the bank stood at 3.13 per cent, up 36 basis points from the year ago period. Provisions fell over 27 per cent on a year- on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 2,506 crore. –Agencies BOB Q3 NET PROFIT DOUBLES IN Q3 Ixigo eyes mega IPO backed by Budget boost to rail infra hospitality New Delhi:Asthestart- up IPO boom is set to continue in 2022, travel tech major Ixigo is eye- ing a robust stock mar- ket debut on the back of a forward-looking and infrastructure focussed Union Budget for FY23. As per the company, the announcement of new Vande Bharat trains over the next three years and further support for the hospital- ity sector under ECLGS scheme would in turn supportthetravelindus- try and boost consumer demand in the sector. In December, the Se- curities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) gave its approval for Le Travenues Technology Limited which manages the travel platform Ixigo to raise Rs1600 Cr. through initial public offering. It plans to raise Rs 750 crore in fresh is- sue and Rs 850 crore in an offer-for-sale. –ANI SindhuTrade Links reduces bank-debt by `1041.5 mn,aims to be debt free by 2023 New Delhi: BSE listed Sindhu Trade Links Ltd is has has reduced its bank debt by Rs 1041.5 million, almost 1/3rd of its peak bank-debts. With promoters’ persis- tence, the company dared to initiate this debt reduction program during the previous fi- nancial year, wherein businesses across the world were considera- bly disturbed by COV- ID-19, and is continuing thereafter with tenacity to reduce bank-debt every quarter. –ANI
  7. 7. NEW DELHI | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2022 07 NEWS www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Mahesh Kumar Ludhiana: BJP on Sat- urday got big boost in Punjab as hundreds joined party in pres- ence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and MP Dushyant Gau- tam during opening of party’s Punjab spokes- person Gurdeep Singh Gosha’s office in Ludhi- ana. Gosha had recently joined the party after quitting Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). A joining programme was held at Solitaire Cinema near Jagraon Bridge where more than 350 youths led by Gosha met Union Min- ister Hardeep Singh Puri, Rajya Sabha Mem- ber Gautam Dusht, BJP leaders Anil Sareen, BJP District President Pushpinder Singal and joined BJP formally . Speaking on the occa- sion, Puri said, “The number of people pre- sent today shows that people want develop- ment, progress and prosperity in Punjab and change of govern- ment. By taking Punjab to the forefront with co- operation, the Union Government wants eve- ry state to prosper, espe- cially the Punjabis who have sacrificed their lives for the sake of the nation I am also proud. I am also a Punjabi.” MP, Dushyant Gau- tam said that the only policy of the Centre is to do good for the people and make Punjab pros- perous and peaceful state. New Delhi: A Parlia- mentary panel have said the use of ‘GAY’ code for Gaya airport is inappropriate for the holy city and asked the Union Government to make all efforts to change the code. The Committee on Public Undertakings, in its first report tabled in Parliament in January 2021, had recommended changing the code of Gaya airport from ‘GAY’ and also suggest- ed an alternate code name like ‘YAG’. According to the civil aviation ministry , Inter- national Air Transport Association (IATA) has expressed its inability to change the code with- out a “justifiable reason primarily concerning air safety”. IATA assigns the code for airports. The committee said the code name appeared inap- propriate, unsuitable, offensive and embar- rassing considering that Gaya is a holy city . In this regard, Inter- national Air Transport Association (IATA) stat- ed that as per Resolu- tion 763, the location codes are considered permanent and a strong justification primarily concerning air safety needs to be given. “Gaya airport IATA code ‘GAY’ has been in use since operationali- sation of Gaya airstrip. Hence, without a justifi- able reason primarily concerning air safety, IATA has expressed its inability to change the IATA code of Gaya air- port,” the ministry told the panel. The Civil Aviation ministry’s reply has been mentioned in the panel’s report that hase been tabled on Friday in Parliament. —PTI Shillong: West Jaintia Hills district in Megha- laya on Saturday wit- nessed a first-of-its-kind Fly-Off event to demon- strate the use of novel and innovative Drone/ UAV technology for pay- load delivery that could serve as a model of solv- ing the 1st-mile connec- tivity issues for Laka- dong Turmeric farmers from the hinterland. Lakadong Turmeric has been identified un- der ‘One District, One Product (ODOP)’ initia- tive under the Depart- ment for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and In- dustry . ODOP partnered with AGNIi Mission, one of the nine technol- ogy missions under the Prime Minister’s Sci- ence, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council to identify In- dian innovative tech- nologies that can play a transformative role in the end-to-end process- ing of Lakadong Tur- meric, starting with leveraging payload drones (UAVs) to trans- port the turmeric in large quantities, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement. Lakadong Turmeric from West Jaintia Hills, Megha- laya, one of the world’s finest turmeric varie- ties with the highest curcumin content of 7-9 per cent (in comparison to 3 per cent or less in other varieties), is fast becoming a game- changer in the economy of the district. The State of Megha- laya has applied for a Geographical Indica- tion tag for Lakadong turmeric. The percent- age of curcumin and oleoresin content in turmeric determines the demand by the in- dustry along with the price. —ANI ‘One District One Product’ gets technology boost TECH-UP IN ODOP West Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya on Saturday witnessed a first-of-its-kind Fly-Off event to demonstrate use of Drones that could solve connectivity issues for Lakadong Turmeric farmers from the hinterland. —REPRESENTATIONAL PHOTO The event witnessed a first-of-its- kind Fly-Off event that showed the use of novel and innovative Drone/ UAV technology for payload delivery Sakhuja is BARC India’s Technical Committee head First India Bureau New Delhi: Madison Media OOH Group CEO Vikram Sakhuja has taken over as the Chairmanof Broadcast- ers Audience Research Council (BARC) India’s Technical Committee. He has replaced IPG Me- diabrands India CEO Shashi Sinha. Sinha has joined the 10-member BARC India board which has repre- sentatives from the In- dian Broadcasting Digi- tal Foundation (IBDF), Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI),andIndianSoci- ety of Advertisers (ISA). Confirming the devel- opmenttomedia,Sakhu- ja said, “Yes, I have for- mally taken over as BARC TechComm Chairman earlier this week. This has been in the offing for some time but the BARC Board gave its formal approval some time back, , and I was informed about this decisionafewdaysago.” ParlPaneltoCentre:‘GAY’for Gaya Airport inappropriate The Committee in its report suggested to change the code for Gaya Airport to new code ‘YAG’. —FILE PICTURE UNION MINISTER ANURAG THAKUR WITH MEMBERS OF BHARATIYA JANATA YUVA MORCHA IN LUCKNOW ON SATURDAY. (INSET) THAKUR FLYING KITE WITH EYES IN THE SKY. —PHOTO BY SUMIT KUMAR EYE IN THE SKY! Raj issues new excise policy; shops now at Airport Kashiram Choudhary Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has issued a new excise policy ac- cording to which licenc- es can be renewed for two years. Licence hold- ers of existing liquor shops will not need to apply separately and can retain the shop by depositing the fixed amount. Old licence holders have been exempted till February 28 to deposit the composite fee. To renew the licence of shops, the amount will have to be deposited by March 7 and the annual guarantee amount will have to be deposited by March 14. A provision has been made to give a 20 per cent rebate in fees for taking licence for five years for bars at hotels. Government run Ra- jasthan State Beverage Corporation (RSBCL) will be allotted air con- ditioned model shop on annual licence fee. BJP GETS A BIG BOOST IN PUNJAB First India Bureau Mansa: General Ob- server Chandresh Ku- mar, Expenditure Ob- server Mohammad Sa- lik Parvez and police observer Amit Chan- dra, on Saturday, held a meeting here with rep- resentatives of political parties to ensure com- pliance of Model Code of Conduct for Assem- bly Election-2022. During the meeting GeneralObserverChan- dresh Kumar appealed to the politicos not to distribute liquor, drugs, cash, gifts etc for allur- ing voters during the elections. He said that as per the instructions, a candidate can spend up to Rs. 40 lakh only in the election campaigns. Expenditure Observ- er Mohammad Salik Parvez added that all the expenses should be accounted for as per the rates fixed by the Elec- tion Commission. Police Observer Amit Chandra said that if any person was found distributing drugs, money then strict ac- tion would be taken. 350 JOIN SAFFRON PARTY AT LUDHIANA IN PRESENCE OF HARDEEP PURI ASSEMBLY POLLS Chandigarh: A total of 1304 candidates are in a fray for 117 assembly constituency of state of Punjab, 341 candidates withdrew their nomination papers on last day (February 4) of withdrawal. Disclosing this here on Saturday the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, Dr S. Karuna Raju said that 2266 candidates had filed their nominations papers for 117 Assembly Constitu- encies of the State. He further said that during the scrutiny 1645 nomination papers were found valid. CEO informed that highest number of candidates 19 each are from Sahnewal and Patiala similarly least number of 5 candidates are in fray from assembly constituency Dinanagar. Dr Raju further said that now 1304 candidates are left in fray. —FIB 1304 candidates in fray for 117 Punjab constituencies ...and in UP too several leaders join saffron party Poll observers held meeting with politicos ADC-cum-Nodal Officer Ajay Arora, ADC(Development) Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu and SP Rakesh Kumar and representatives of political parties seen during the meeting, in Mansa on Saturday. More than 350 youths led by Gurdeep Singh Gosha (Second from left) met Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri during the joining programme at Solitaire Cinema near Jagraon Bridge, in Ludhiana on Saturday. The number of people present today shows that people want develop- ment, progress and prosperity in Punjab and change of government. —Hardeep Puri, Union Minister Sharda Pratap Shukla and various leaders  joined BJP in the presence of State President Swatantra Dev Singh, former ED director from Sarojani nagar seat Rajeshwar Singh and Union Minister Kaushal Kishor was also present during the joining at BJP state office in Lucknow on Saturday . —PHOTO BY SUMIT KUMAR
  8. 8. COVID-19 UPDATE WORLD 57,45,845 TOTAL DEATHS 31,07,47,081 TOTAL RECOVERED 39,20,27,116 TOTAL CASES INDIA 5,01,143 TOTAL DEATHS 4,02,47,902 TOTAL RECOVERED 13,31,619 ACTIVE CASES 4,20,80,664 TOTAL CASES 7,55,34,190 ACTIVE CASES WHY IS SPEAKER UPSET WITH MAHUA? AftertheBJP ,thefire- brand leader of TMC, Mahua Moitra, has now locked horns with LS Speaker Om Birla as well. Mahua was ‘allotted’ 13 min- utes to speak on the President’s address. Speaking in the House on Thursday, it was not even 5 minutes that she spoke when Rama Devi, who was sitting on chair, interrupted Ma- hua - ‘Why are you speaking so angrily?’ Mahua’s flow was dis- turbed. She could not even speak for 10 min- utes that her mic got turned off. Although she did not miss even to reply to Rama. S h e turned to the chair and said - ‘I am angry as such I am speaking so.’ After this Mahua lodged her com- plaint with Birla, but when she did not got any suitable reply from there, she tweeted about this incident - ‘Who is Chair to obstructs my precious time? Whether I speak in anger or with love, it is not your job to decide my tone. Birla said without naming anyone, “Comment should not be made on Chair inside or outside.’ He instructed respected members of House that no member whether in Houseor outsideHouse, should make comments about Chair on social media or in media. Now there is a split in TMC over Mahua as she had already annoyed her party su- premo Mama- ta by speak- ing against Adani-Ambani and Mamata has also pub- licly scolded Mahua for this. On behalf of TMC, Sudip said in defense of Mahua, ‘The speaker is above the party .’ PUNJAB ELECTIONS ENTANGLED IN DERA POLITICS As assembly polls are round the cor- ner as such attention to deras, their prowess, and circumambulation of politicians around them is very common. First of all, let’s talk about Sachkhand Bal- lan Dera of Jalandhar. When Channi was a mi- nor minister in Cap- tain’s govt, he had taken Sidhu with him to this dera, to get the bless- ings of his Guru Ranjan Das to be- come CM. Guruji said to Channi- ‘My bless- ings are with you, then why don’t you only be- c o m e CM?’ See the coinci- dence, after two months Channi became the CM of the state. As soon as he became the CM, Channi rushed and reached the shelter of his guru. Sachkhand Ballan Dera is a dera of Ramdasi sect, to which Channi himself be- longs. This dera has a significant influence in 8-10 assembly seats of Punjab. It is an impor- tant dera affecting 32% of the Dalit population of Punjab. Harsimrat, Kejriwal, Mann all these leaders are also making rounds of dif- ferent deras everyday . PRIYANKA IN A CHANGED AVATAR! Recently , an incident like Hathras was repeated in Buland- shahr of UP. The media was showing the age of the victim as 21 years old in all the reports, while in the official doc- uments the age of the victim was 17 years. Pri- yanka lashed out at the media on this matter and raised the question that why does the media back down from show- ing the truth these days, since the victim is 17 years old, so this case comesunderthePOCSO Act. A journalist slowly told Priyanka, “Do you want to implicate us in cases?” That is, ‘If you write the truth, you will be in trouble’. BE CAREFUL FROM FEB 8 TO MARCH 18 Mars and Venus are traveling together from February 8 to March 18 so this can be a bit difficult time for the people of Taurus, Pi- sces, Virgo and Scorpio signs. This is prediction of the country’s well- known astrologer Rajesh Hasija, who has made many accurate predictions in the past as well. Hasija, who has worked for more than 2 decades in the top posi- tions of IB and just to pursue this knowledge, he took VRS. Hasija claims that the rise of Taurus in the horoscope of India, being the lord of both the malefic plan- ets Mars and Venus and the visit of 8, 9 house in transit has also brought new indications for the elections to 5 states. It may also have an impact on 2024 polls. DHAMI’S SURPRISE! Recently , the theme song of BJP was launched for the state of Uttarakhand. But the most surprising thing was that PM Modi was seen alone on the stage, but U’khand CM Push- karSinghDhamiwasnot visible anywhere. A press conference was also held by the BJP on this occasion. The pres- ence of Anil Baluni and BJP’s U’khand in- charge Pralhad Joshi was being seen on the stage of the press confer- ence, but even there the CM was not visible any- where. A journalist raised a direct question in this press conference that ‘BJP should count anyfiveachievementsof its 5 years’, on this ques- tion Pralhad Joshi got furious and said - ‘We have not come here to give exams, ask some- thing else’. The journal- ists present were stunned. The press con- ference ended, without counting any achieve- ments. But sensing the exigencies of the situa- tion, the BJP people startedclarifyinginfront of the journalists - ‘Joshi ji is from Karnataka, so he could not understand Hindi properly .’ Anyway , in this ‘theme song’ only Modi govt was praised, the state govt did not get proper at- tention. RPN WAS ANGRY WITH RAHUL’S BEHAVIOUR RPN Singh had actu- ally made up his mind to leave the Con- gress long back. He was in charge of Congress in Jharkhand for a long time. A year ago, he had met Rahul and demand- ed RS seat from Jharkhand for himself, then Rahul was pleased with him and gladly agreed to it. But in the meantime, Jharkhand CM Soren was constant- ly pleading with Rahul about RPN that ‘you should keep an eye on him, they want to desta- bilize coalition govt of Jharkhandandisopenly playing in hands of BJP people’. After several months, Rahul called to meet RPN said, ‘You were sent to J’khand to save party , but there you have brought party to a dismal condition’. RPN had decided that he did notwanttostayinCong. As soon as Swami Pras- ad Maurya left the BJP, theBJPopeneditsdoors for RPN. FIRST INDIA SUNDAY SPECIAL BY TRIDIB RAMAN The author is a journalist and political commentator and views expressed are his personal PUSHKAR S DHAMI PRIYANKA GANDHI MAHUA MOITRA RAHUL GANDHI RPN SINGH LS SPEAKER OM BIRLA Chandigarh: A chief ministerial face will de- cide whether 60 candi- dates are elected as MLAs or not, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Saturday, referring to the number 60, one more than 59 lawmak- ers needed to form gov- ernment in Punjab with 117-member assembly . Without naming any party, Sidhu made the remark ahead of the an- nouncement of the Con- gress’ CM face by the party’sformerpresident Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Ludhiana. Sidhu also stressed that a person who has a roadmap for Punjab and who enjoys the peo- ple’s trust can only en- sure 60 contestants get elected as legislators. Notably , a party needs 59 seats out of a total of 117 assembly segments for forming the govern- ment in Punjab. For the last several weeks, both CM Charan- jit Channi and Navjot Singh have, directly or indirectly , made a case for themselves to be de- claredastheparty’snom- inee for the top post. –PTI ‘CM face will ensure needed 60 MLAs’ Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Sidhu addresses a press conference, in Amritsar on Saturday. —PHOTO BY ANI CM face announcement, litmus test for Cong and Gandhi family: Punjab AAP PostHCrebuke,EDMC asksdocstoresumeduty First India Bureau New Delhi: After the Delhi High Court re- buked East Delhi Mu- nicipal Corporation (EDMC) over not pay- ing salaries to Doctors in its Hospital and slammed the “Shut your shop” remark, the former now seems in action. The EDMC has started asking Doctors to come to work. The Commissioner of East Delhi Municipal Cor- poration Vikas Anand on Friday asked the protesting doctors of Swami Dayanand Hos- pital to get back to work at the earliest and said that their salaries would be released by Feb 15. “The east corpora- tion is working in a challenging environ- ment due to paucity of funds and we all have to face this challenge together so that we can provide better citizen services with less re- sources. We are sensi- tive towards the valid demands of its employ- ees. If the doctors re- turn to work, they will be given one month’s salary by February positively,” said the EDMC commissioner. EDMC’s mayor SS Agarwal, also ap- pealed to the health- care workers and doc- tors to call off the strike. Vinod Rai was reason behind UPA’s defeat: Raj CM NEW DELHI | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2022 08 2NDFRONT www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Naresh Sharma Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that the state govern- ment is promoting sports and creating a conducive environment for sportspersons in the state with full commit- ment. With this pur- pose, he said, the world’s third-largest stadium is being built at Chaump near Jaipur. Addressing the foun- dation stone laying cer- emony of the Interna- tional Cricket Stadium through video confer- ence, he said that it was a golden day for cricket in Rajasthan and the dream of the players and sports lov- ers is going to be ful- filled. He said that it was the dream of the then RCA President Dr CP Joshi which the cur- rent President Vaibhav Gehlot is going to ful- fill with the coopera- tion of the State Gov- ernment and BCCI. Rajasthan will now have four internation- al-level stadiums. Re- calling connection of Rajasthan with cricket, Gehlot urged BCCI President Sourav Gan- guly and Secretary Jay Shah to give priority to Rajasthan to host in- ternational matches. VAIBHAV GEHLOT said there was a desire of sports lovers, crick- eters, and common peo- ple that an internation- al level stadium should be built in Jaipur. JAY SHAH said I will give my best foot forward in helping RCA, BCCI will also help RCA in fulfilling the dream of world class international cricket stadium. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Mahesh Kumar Chandigarh: The Pun- jab unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said that it will be a litmus test for the Congress party to announce its chief ministerial candi- date in Punjab. Senior AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema said on Saturday , “Now we will see whether Con- gress will choose a mafia or a self-willed/self-cen- tred leader to be their CM candidate because it is pointless to expect an honest CM from them.” Cheema made this re- mark while reacting to Congress’s CM face an- nouncement and said that Congress party has been pretending to be honest, patriotic and philanthropic. But now the selection of the Chief Ministerial can- didate is a litmus test for the Congress. Anandpur Sahib: Campaigning in various villages of this constituency, AAP’s CM candidate Bhagwant Mann said on Saturday that AAP’s fight is to protect Punjab. Mann campaigned in different villages of Anandpur Sahib Assembly Constituency under ‘Mission Punjab 2022’. The people of Anandpur Sahib welcomed Mann enthusiastically with flowers and garlands and wished him success. AAP sup- porters were walking with Mann’s convoy in large numbers and raised the slogans of Zindabad. –FIB WE HAVE TO PROTECT PUNJAB AND PUNJABI, NOT OURSELVES: MANN A golden day for cricket in Raj: Gehlot Naresh Sharma Jaipur:RajasthanChief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the former ComptrollerandAuditor General of the country Vinod Rai behind the ousting of the UPA gov- ernment in 2014. He said that due to Vinod Rai’s statements about 2G spectrum and Coalgate, an atmos- phere was created in the country against the then UPA government. Gehlot said, “I re- member Vinod Rai who was not a chartered ac- countant but a bureau- crat, he was the CAG. Rai had said that there was a scam of Rs 1.76 lakh crores. Many things were said about it. A few days back, he apologized in writing to Sanjay Nirupam.” The mere speech of Vinod Rai created an environment against us, against our UPA government in the country. Though false allegations were made, the country at that time considered that Vinod Rai was right and there was corruption of Rs 1.76 lakh crores in the UPA government. Then the government changed,” he said, while speaking at the virtual function of the Indian Chartered Ac- countants Association. Gehlot said Vinod Rai’s statements created an atmosphere against the UPA govt KEY FEATURES l THE INTERNATIONAL CRICKET STADIUM IS BEING BUILT ON A LAND OF ABOUT 100 ACRES IN CHAUMP IN JAIPUR l IT WILL HAVE A CAPACITY OF 75,000 SPECTATORS l THE FIRST PHASE WITH THE CAPACITY OF 45,000 SPECTATORS WILL BE COMPLETED AT A COST OF `280 CRORE Walking away is not always a sign of giving up, many times it is moving on to do better things, leaving strife behind. —Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Editor-in-Chief, First India
  9. 9. ou started modelling at the young age of 13, how did that come about? As a child in school, I used to face a lot of bullying and I de- cided to enter this world to gain confidence. It re- ally helped as winning the local level pag- eant gave me a boost and recogni- tion which helped me bloom and stride for- ward. You are the reigning Miss Teen India Uni- verse, crowned at Miss Teen Diva 2020? What does that mean to you? For me, it is a major responsibility as I will be representing my be- loved nation at the inter- national pageant and it is also a beautiful oppor- tunity to witness my dreams come true. It means a lot to me to be able to achieve this at 19 years of age and I feel that the world is my oys- ter when I look ahead. What are your prepa- rations for represent- ing India at the Miss Teen Universe pageant happening in Dubai from 27th February to 7th March? I am under training with Ritika Ramtri at The Tiara Pageant Training Studio and the grooming and pageant train- ing has al- ready done wonders for me. I am also working closely with the Miss Teen Diva team and National Director Nikhil Anand on all as- pects. Who is your idol? My mother, Renu Pa- reek is my idol. I have learnt all my life skills from her, she is abso- lutely the best and a wonder woman. My fa- ther and sister are my biggest support system. What is your message to young girls who as- pire to be part of the glamour industry? It is a difficult indus- try to be in, be prepared to work hard, have a dis- ciplined life and be con- sistent in your efforts. The benefits are awe- some so keep your focus and stride ahead. You are completing your BBA as you con- tinue to pursue your modelling career. How do you manage to do justice to both? My mother has in- stilled the importance of education in me very strongly and I am com- mitted to both. As far as ‘doing justice’ is con- cerned, there is enough time provided one wants to do something. I keep a specific schedule so that I get time for stud- ies and also for my mod- elling. You have been involved in charitable work also, do throw some light on the same? I have been working for more than a year now on my project of raising awareness on the prevention of sexual assault and bullying. I visit schools and labourer camps for this cause to talk to children and guide them. Also, I work with my grandmother in her organisation, The Honour Till – which is a beautiful concept to in- stil honesty and values in children where they put up unmanned stalls with goods with price tags and a till to en- courage children to pay the correct amount regard- less of a human presence or not. NEW DELHI, SUNDAY FEBRUARY 6, 2022 09 AT HER FEET UNIVERSE UTTKARSHA SHEKHAR uttkarsha.shekhar@firstindia.co.in Y An ecstatic Wachi after the being crowned the Miss Teen India Universe CITY FIRST IN AN EXCLUSIVE CONVERSATION WITH WACHI PAREEK, THE REIGNING MISS TEEN INDIA UNIVERSE WHO WILL REPRESENT INDIA AT THE MISS TEEN UNIVERSE PAGEANT IN DUBAI, DURING HER VISIT TO THE PINK CITY www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Wachi enjoys reading the First India during her visit to the newspaper office
  10. 10. 10 ETC NEW DELHI | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia F A C E O F T H E D A Y PARI, Model ARIES MAR 21 - APR 20 Sticking to workout routine may benefit you on the health front. Meeting relatives at a marriage or party cannot be ruled out. Support from the family may seem most encouraging for those aiming an academic pursuit. A passion-filled evening is foreseen. LIBRA SEPT 24 - OCTOBER 22 A lot of time may be wasted in socialising, but you will love every moment of it. You will succeed in surmounting the odds to get a stalled job back on the tracks. Something concerning property will work out in your favour. A romantic outing is on the cards and promises much fun and frolic. TAURUS APR 21 - MAY 20 You will manage to ignore distractions and interruptions at work to complete a pending task in time. Job prospects for those freshly out of professional institutes will brighten up soon. Those not in a stable job can expect permanency. Health will be satisfactory, as you remain regular in workouts. SCORPIO OCT 23 - NOVEMBER 22 A rethink is in order for those going in for a heavy investment. Recovering a loaned amount from someone will not pose much difficulty. You will manage to defuse tensions prevailing at home by your tactful ways. A work trip is on the cards for some. You manage to weave magic your lover. GEMINI MAY 21 - JUNE 21 Homemakers will get a chance to implement their ideas. You are likely to be recognised for your efforts on the professional front. Chance of a raise is possible for some. Timely and correct decision will help you in saving a lot of money. You will be able to de-stress yourself completely today. SAGITTARIUS NOV 23 - DEC 22 Spirituality will have a special allure for you. Your innovative ideas on the professional front are likely to be well received. Good health will keep you fit and energetic. You are likely to expand your social circle. You are likely to get immense fulfillment in your current romantic relationship. CANCER JUNE 22 - JULY 23 A major purchase may make a dent in your savings, but will help in keeping up with the flow .Speculation may not be profitable and you can very well burn your fingers. Some of you may get hard pressed to find a good match for someone eligible among the family members. CAPRICORN DEC 23 - JAN 20 Homemakers can exceed budget in doing up their homes. An old friend or a relative is likely to pay you a visit. You succeed in putting an ambitious project on the tracks and cross all hurdles in making it a success. Love beckons and promises to give immense joy and fulfillment. LEO JULY 24 - AUGUST 23 A profitable day for entrepreneurs is envisaged. You may be played upon for spending on someone else’s needs and desires. Homemakers are likely to enjoy the day in the company of neighbors and friends. Fatigue threatens in a long journey, but adequate breaks will keep you going. AQUARIUS JAN 21 - FEB 19 It is one of those days when you will feel satisfied with whatever you do today on the social front. Those seeking love may not get lucky, but persistence will pay! A friend or relative can touch a sensitive nerve and get you all upset. A job switch needs to be considered. VIRGO AUG 24 - SEP 23 Satisfaction is foreseen for the image conscious people trying to achieve perfect figure and physique. Your efforts on the academic front will keep you in contention. You are likely to spend an enjoyable time with a close relation today. Your helping hand to someone in need will be appreciated. PISCES FEB20 - MARCH 20 Financial worries evaporate as new avenues of earning open up. You will put in extra efforts to complete a task entrusted to you. Your academic aspirations may take some time to get realised. A contentious property issue may not show any signs of getting sorted out amicably, so have a backup plan. YOUR DAY Horoscope by Saurabbh Sachdeva Indian Food Legends Folktales How They Shape Our Food Beliefs Culture! tories we grow up with have more influ- ence on us than we can imagine. Stories deeply impact our be- ing and our under- standing of things. This is the reason why chil- dren are more fascinated by stories than anyone else, be- cause to a curious mind of a child, stories give them the power to go beyond worldly boundaries. As kids, most of us grew up with many mythology stories and folktales narrated to us by our elders; sometimes to teach an important lesson, other timestohelpusunderstandour culture and beliefs better. Just take a minute and think about those tales that you have heard— you’ll be amazed to re- alizethatsomanyof themwere rife with references to food. Throughout the narratives of food folktales, fables, po- ems, etc., one common link that emerges is that our ances- tors strongly believed in the sacredness of food and its vir- tues. In fact, across Indian cul- tures, worshipping food is an integral part of any festival as a token of gratitude to nature for helping mortal beings sus- tain life through food. Whether it is through tales of the favourite foods of the Indian deities or the legends around food, such food stories deeply signify and impact our relationship with food. As a matter of fact, they also add to our culinary choices and expe- riences to an extent. Hence, we decided to share some of the food folktales that we have grown up hearing and all of them have morals and a deeper meaning attached to them. THE LEGEND OF DEVI ANNAPURNA So the story goes like this – One day, Lord Shiva while playing a game of dice with Goddess Parvati that he sup- posedly won using unfair means, asserts that everything in the world is a ‘Maya,’ an il- lusion, including food. This upsetParvatiasshewashailed as the goddess of all material things, including food. There- fore, Parvati decides to disap- pear in order to teach Shiva the importance of food to sus- tain life on earth. In her ab- sence, there is widespread chaos in the entire universe. There are no fruits on the trees and no grains left on the land resulting in hunger, famine, and all sort of human terrors started to happen. This made Shiva realize the variety of worldly things, es- pecially food. Parvati then re- appears in her most benevo- lent form as Goddess An- napurna, bringing the sor- rows of people to end and blessing the earth with abun- dance and nourishment in form of food. As Annapurna, she carries a golden bowl of rice in one hand and a golden ladle in the other hand. Moral: For us, this story signifies how important it is to respect the food and more im- portantly where it comes from. Our primary nurturers, the farmers, and our mothers are all avatars of Annapurna and we must always honour them, respect them. WHEN LORD GANESH TAUGHT THE LESSON OF HUMILITY TO KUBER Kuber, the god of wealth wanted to organize a grand feast that would showcase the power of his wealth. Swelled with pride, he visits Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, regarded as the gods of all the gods, to invite them to the feast personally. Parvati then asks Kuber the occasion for hosting such a grand feast and observes Kuber struggle to give a proper reply. Under- standing his intentions, Par- vati politely tells him that they wouldn’t be able to at- tend the feast but promises that their young son, Lord Ganesha would definitely grace the occasion. She sub- tly hints to Kuber that little Ganesha has a voracious ap- petite and seeks assurance that he will be able to feed to him well. Kuber blinded by his riches feels that feeding a young one wouldn’t be difficult and starts the preparations for the feast. On the day of the feast, Kuber welcomes Ganesh and serves him a wide variety of exotic delicacies in gold utensils. To Kuber’s surprise, Ganesh eats all the food served to him and keeps demanding more. Kuber relentlessly tries to arrange food but Ganesh doesn’t have the patience to wait and starts eating everything that he can lay his hands including the gold utensils. Embarrassed for not meeting his promise and realizing his mistake, he runs to Shiva and Parvati to seek help. Shiva then confronts him and tells him that Ganesh isn’t satisfied with the meal be- cause it is served with pride. He gives a small bowl of puffed rice and tells him to serve it to Ganesha with love and humil- ity in his heart. He accepts his mistake and follows his in- struction. As he returns, Ku- ber feeds Ganesh the puffed rice, eating which Ganesh feels full and satisfied. Moral: We should not boast about our wealth and should stay grounded. More importantly, we should never think of ourselves to be supe- rior based on our worldly possessions. THE STORY BEHIND THE CHYWANPRASH FORMULATION Did you know how Chywan- prash, a popular ayurvedic formulation of amla along with many other jadibutis and herbs, known to boost immu- nity came into being? The roots of this age-old ayurvedic jam can be traced back to Charaka Samhita but the origins of Chywanprash are attributed to a legend of two sages restoring the youth and vigour of an old Indian sage named Chywana, hence the name. It is believed that Chyawan was prematurely born due to which he suffered from many healthchallengesthatincluded degeneration of all body tis- sues leading to early aging. Evenafterbeingofferedprotec- tion from a king and an offer to marry a princess from his kingdom, the feeble sage could not marry a young princess as he would not be able to satisfy her. Divine intervention by twins, Ashwini Kumara allevi- ated the sage from his problem. They created a formulation, intaking which Sage Chay- wan’s youth, strength, and vig- our were restored. CONCLUSION There are countless such nar- ratives from mythology, Vedic scriptures, and other telltales that have shaped our beliefs and our connection with food. These stories give soul to the food we consume and link us to our ancestral heritage, attaching a deeper meaning to our existence. However, the younger generations seem to be deprived of these food folk- lores that can be attributed to multiple reasons, leading them to have a more superfi- cial connection with their food. It’s time that we bring back the native folklores alive to help our children develop richer and deeper experiences with food. ABOUT CAULDRON SISTERS Ratika Richa Khetan, two Sis- ters, started Cauldron Sisters in 2015. It started as an exotic food gift hamper business, but their love for food encouraged them to start culinary workshops, food deliveries, and slowly and gradu- ally it turned huge as restaurants and cafes started approaching them for consultancy. S
  11. 11. CHUKKER KA CHAKKAR HAI AS POLO SEASON STARTS IT IS TIME TO SHRUG OFF THE CORONA BLUES AND ENJOY A SAFE DAY IN THE OPEN SUNSHINE, AMID THE GREENERY AND THE CHUKKER OF POLO! CITY FIRST BRINGS YOU SOME FASHION TIPS TO KEEP IN MIND, AFTER ALL POLO IS A GAME OF THE ELITE AND FASHINABLE, SO LOOK YOUR BEST AND CHILL. hat says s u m m e r more than a crochet or lace f r o c k ? Flowy, fit- ted or two-piece sets are perfect for a day of fun in the sun. These two fabrics are hugely trending this season and are some of our favour- ite looks. Just remember to wear appropriate u n d e r g a r m e n t s with these materials as they tend to be see-through, and don’t wear any short hemlines – remem- ber if you would wear it to a night- club, bar or the beach, don’t wear it to the Polo. Dress light. It is spring after all and, unless super lucky, there will not be shade more than your hat. Simply speaking, it’s time to pull out your Tulum- specials: breathable materials like linen, light and/or pastel hues, and loose sil- houettes. Top the look with a hat and you’ve got yourself a typical polo looks for both men and wom- en. We could write a whole book about women’s polo outfits and it still would not be enough. Stem- ming from royal fashion at polo tour- naments, women would normally wear full skirts or dresses panning out to below their knees. This attire some- times came with cor- sets and truly un- comfortable gar- ments. But as wom- en’s rights ad- vanced, women be- gan to wear pants and even shorter options to polo games. Jumpsuits, skirts, and pants are also totally appropriate. For pants, opt for lighter colours. While the Dutches of Cambridge has been seen wearing jeans, depending on the event they could be appropriate as well. Flattering gau- cho pants are quite fun and comfortable too like options. Wearing lighter summer dresses with vivid prints are sure to make you feel confident and com- fortable during the match. For a com- plete cruise-vaca- tion look, choose a w r a p a - r o u n d dress or one with an open back. W ETC www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia NEW DELHI | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2022 11 MITALI DUSAD mitalidusad01@gmail.com For the Jaipur Polo season you can follow the stylish highs set by none other than our beloved Maharani Gayatri Devi and wear crepe or chiffon sarees with the ever-fashionable string of pearls. Just remember it is daytime so keep them light. A polo match in progress Maharani Gayatri Devi and Jackie Kennedy attend a polo match in Jaipur during Kennedy’s visit to India in 1962 Deepika Padukone at Rambagh Polo grounds in October 2015 The Polo players define style even more than the audience A saree, a sleek white sheath, summery dress or jeans is the look teamed with sunglasses and a hat or two Priyanka Chopra and her girl team defines different styles of Polo for us
  12. 12. 12 NEW DELHI | SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia CITY BUZZ GET VACCINATED STAY MASKED CITY FIRST New Delhi: The Cen- tral Industrial Security Force has been granted the best marching con- tingent among CAPFs and Auxillary powers during the Republic Day march hung on Jan- uary 26. This is the sev- enth time that the force has been giv- en this recognition. An appointment of 99 delegates directed by Assistant Comman- dant Mohnish Bagree, trailed by the power band, marched on the Rajpath on 26. CISF Director General Sheel Vardhan Sin- gh congratulated senior officials, in- structors associated and the CISF personnel. CISF BESTOWED WITH BEST MARCHING CONTINGENT SABU BOOK LAUNCHED! New Delhi : Locksley Hall Publications pub- lished a book SABU- The Extraordinary Sto- ry of India’s First Actor in foreign cinema on Saturday . The book has been written by author Debleena Majumdar and was represented by the literary agency, The Book Bakers, helmed by Suhail Mathur. SABU is an inspira- tional story of a young orphan boy’s journey from the stables of Mysore to the heights of Holly- wood. It is a jour- ney full of miracu- lous moments of joy and equally momentous moments of despair. Sabu not only learned a new language, English, and showed a natural screen presence early in life but also experienced multiple facets and careers from work- ing as a busi- nessperson, con- ducting a circus act, and even joining as an ariel gunner in World War II on behalf of his adopted country , United States. RAGS TO WALK OF FAME New Delhi: On the account of World’s Cancer Day, Cosmo Foundation, the philanthropic wing of Cosmo Films distributed blankets and served ready to eat food to 1,200 patients fighting cancer at Delhi Cancer Institute and Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in New Delhi. The event was organized with the support of ISKCON, New Delhi. HONOURING THE FILM-MAKING! New Delhi: The Great Indian Film Festival (TGIFF) announced its concluding date on Saturday. TGIFF is a unique International platform for student filmmakers which provide them a platform to showcase their potential. It is a touring film festival that aims to bring the global filmmakers cultures of the world together on a single platform to make art and cinema accessible to all. TGIFF started accepting films last year the festival will conclude on February 19. FOR THE HUMANITARIAN CAUSE! —PHOTOS BY SHAZID CITY FIRST New Delhi: To celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahot- sav and 75 glori- ous years of In- dependence, the Police Family Welfare Society and Delhi Police in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture organ- ised a “Rangoli Mak- ing, Lullaby and Deshbhakti Songs Writing” competi- tion for the Delhi Police personnel and their families for which a Prize Dis- tribution Ceremony was organised where classical dance and Band performances were given by special all Women Band of Delhi Police. Intheevent Minister for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi was the Chief Guest and Govind Mohan Secretary, Ministry of Culture was present as special guest along with Rakesh Asthana, Commissioner of Po- lice along with his wife, President of PFWS Anu Asthana, senior Police officers and Members of PFWS were present. The President of PFWS welcomed the Chief Guest and thanked them for sparing their valuable time to grace the occasion. While addressing the gathering Anu Asthana appreciated the talent and perfor- mance of the Delhi Police staff and their families. All the digni- taries appreciated the participants and moti- vated their spirit of Mother Land’s Love. CELEBRATINGAZADIWITH CULTURE! —PHOTOS BY SHAZID Debleena Majumdar with the book Sabu Poster of Sabu’s movie Meenakshi Lekhi with Rakesh Asthana while confering awards The guests inaugrating the event Special Women Band giving their performance Meenakshi Lekhi, Anu Asthana and other members of PFWS CISF’s Marching Force

×