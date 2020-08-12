Famina ppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
 To denote an action or event that occurred in the past My grandfather died last year India became Independent in 1947  ...
 To denote habitual action in the past but does not happen anymore Last year I walked back home every evening When I was ...
 To indicate the continuity of a past action I was writing letters all the morning. He was talking all the morning.  To ...
 To indicate two activities continuing at the same time. He was reading while I was writing. She was listening while I wa...
 To indicate the earlier of two past actions  The latter action is indicated by simple past tense The train had left by ...
 The Past Perfect should not be used when there is only one past event or activity referred to. I had seen Delhi in 1990....
 The Past Perfect Continuous Tense denotes an action which started sometime in the past and continued without break till ...
 In Reported Speech, the Present Perfect Continuous becomes the Past Perfect Continuous Q-He said, “I have been working h...
  To denote an action or event that occurred in the past My grandfather died last year India became Independent in 1947  To denote habitual action in the past but does not happen anymore Last year I walked back home every evening When I was in Bombay. I went to the beach every week-end
  To denote habitual action in the past but does not happen anymore Last year I walked back home every evening When I was in Bombay. I went to the beach every week-end
  To indicate the continuity of a past action I was writing letters all the morning. He was talking all the morning.  To denote an activity that was continuing, when another action took place It was raining when the match ended. When he came in, we were playing cards.
  To indicate two activities continuing at the same time. He was reading while I was writing. She was listening while I was talking.  To denote repeated action He was always clamoring for higher wages. I got angry because he was again looking through the window.
  To indicate the earlier of two past actions  The latter action is indicated by simple past tense The train had left by the time I reached the station. We had finished our breakfast when he came in. The police came only after the thief had escaped.  The Past Perfect should not be used when there is only one past event or activity referred to. I had seen Delhi in 1990. (wrong ) I had seen the Taj when I went to Delhi. (Right)  To use Indirect Speech The boy said that he had done the homework  In Subordinate Clauses of Rejected Condition If he had worked hard, he could have passed
  The Past Perfect should not be used when there is only one past event or activity referred to. I had seen Delhi in 1990. (wrong ) I had seen the Taj when I went to Delhi. (Right)  To use Indirect Speech The boy said that he had done the homework  In Subordinate Clauses of Rejected Condition If he had worked hard, he could have passed
  The Past Perfect Continuous Tense denotes an action which started sometime in the past and continued without break till a later point of time in the past when something else happened. I had been reading for hours before he came. He had been undergoing training when I met him
  In Reported Speech, the Present Perfect Continuous becomes the Past Perfect Continuous Q-He said, "I have been working hard for a month". A-He said that he had been working hard for a month.

