Berikut ini adalah powerpoint tentang sel saraf dan prinsip penghantaran impuls kelas xi biologi, mohon untuk dipelajari

Published in: Education
  1. 1. SISTEM SARAF Sistem saraf merupakan system organ pada hewan dan terdiri atas sekitar 86 milyar sel saraf yang saling terhubung Sistem saraf berfungsi untuk mengontrol tubuh, dengan cara mengambil informasi dari lingkungan dengan menggunakan reseptor sensorik, lalu mengirimkan sinyal ke sistem saraf pusat, dan system saraf pusat memproses informasi untuk menentukan sebuah respon yang benar dan tepat, dan mengirim sinyal ke otot atau kelenjar untuk memberikan respon. Sistem saraf bekerja cepat dalam menanggapi rangsangan, sinyal saraf tercepat dapat melebihi 100 meter per detik.
  2. 2. SEL SARAF (Neuron) • DENDRIT = Juluran Pendek Dari Sitoplasma Dan Berfungsi Untuk Menerima Implus (Rangsangan) • BADAN SEL (Perikarion) = Tempat Nukleus Dan Penghubung Antara Dendrit Dengan Akson • NUKLEUS (Inti Sel) = Berfungsi Untuk Mengatur Berjalannya Kerja Sel Saraf • AKSON (Neurit) = Serabut Saraf Panjang Dan Berfungsi Untuk Menghantarkan Implus • SELUBUNG MYELIN = Lemak Yang Tersusun Di Bagian Akson Dan Berfungsi Untuk Melindungi Akson • SEL SCHWANN = Merupakan Bagian Dari Selubung Myelin Dan Berfungsi Menutrisi Akson Dan Proses Regenerasi Akson • NODUS RANVIER = Bagian Akson Yang Tidak Dilapisi Oleh Selubung Myelin Dan Berfungsi Untuk Mempercepat Penghantaran Implus (Rangsangan)
  3. 3. Neuron yang berfungsi membawa implus dari reseptor (alat indra) ke sistem saraf pusat. Ciri ciri : dendrit panjang dan akson pendek Neuron sensorik (aferen) Neuron yang berfungsi membawa implus dari sistem saraf pusat ke efektor (otot/kelenjar) Ciri ciri : dendrit pendek dan akson panjang Neuron yang menghubungkan neuron sensorik dengan neuron motorik Ciri ciri : dendrit pendek dan akson panjang/pendek Neuron intermediet (interneuron) Neuron motorik (eferen)
  4. 4. MEKANISME PENGHANTARAN IMPLUS MELALUI AKSON Keadaan istirahat membran neuron yang memiliki muatan positif di membran luar dan muatan negatif di membran dalam Keadaan membran neuron ketika ada rangsangan (implus). yang membalikkan muatan pada akson yang terkena implus yaitu muatan positif di membran dalam sedangkan negatif di membran luar Keadaan membran neuron ketika polaritas membran dipulihkan. setelah lewatnya implus, membran neuron memulihkan keadaannya Muatan positif pada membran luar mengandung ion Na+ Muatan negatif pada membrane dalam mengandung ion K+ POLARISASI DEPOLARISASI REPOLARISASI
  5. 5. MEKANISME PENGHANTARAN IMPLUS MELALUI AKSON POLARISASI DEPOLARISASI REPOLARISASI
  6. 6. MEKANISME PENGHANTARAN IMPLUS MELALUI SINAPSIS SINAPSIS merupakan titik yang menghubungkan ujung akson neuron yang satu dengan dendrit neuron yang lainnya Implus yang berupa ion positif akan dirubah menjadi neurotransmitter Neurotransmitter dibungkus oleh vesikula sinaps Vesikula sinaps akan menuju membran prasinaps dan bergabung dengan membrane prasinaps untuk mengeluarkan neurotransmitter Neurotransmitter akan terurai dan menempel pada reseptor membran post sinapsis dan akan dilanjutkan sebagai rangsangan berupa ion ion.
  7. 7. STRUKTUR SINAPSIS
  8. 8. KELOMPOK IX

