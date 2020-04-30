Laporan praktikum hidrolisis garam kelas XI kimia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LAPORAN PRAKTIKUM HIDROLISIS GARAM OLEH : EMIR SYARIF MACHFUDZ LABORATORIUM KIMIA MAN 2 MODEL MEDAN 2019/2020
DAFTAR ISI Halaman DAFTAR ISI …………………………………………………………..……………… i BAB I PENDAHULUAN …………………………………………………………….. 1 1.1 Judul Pra...
BAB 1 PENDAHULUAN 1.1 Judul Praktikum Praktikum Hidrolisis Garam 1.2 Tujuan Praktikum 1. Menjelaskan konsep garam 2. Menen...
reaksi hidrolisis, yang lainnya tidak) 2. Hidrolisis Total (jika garamnya berasal dari asam lemah dan basa lemah). Catatan...
Amonium klorida (NH4Cl) merupakan garam yang terbentuk dari asam kuat, HCl dalam basa lemah NH3. HCl akan terionisasi semp...
4. Garam dari Asam Lemah dengan Basa Lemah Asam lemah dengan basa lemah dapat membentuk garam yang terhidrolisis total (se...
BAB II PRAKTIKUM 2.1 Alat dan Bahan i. Alat 1. Pipet Tetes 2. Pelat Tetes 3. Kertas Lakmus Merah (dipotong kecil-kecil) 4....
2.3 Hasil Pengamatan dan Pembahasan i. Hasil Pengamatan No. Larutan Kertas lakmus merah Kertas lakmus biru Sifat Mengalami...
6. (NH4)2SO4 Merah Merah Asam Ya - - 7. Na2CO3 Biru Biru Basa Ya - - 8. Na3PO4 Biru Biru Basa Ya - - 9. Al2(SO4)3 Merah Me...
ii. Pembahasan Larutan garam NaCl(aq) → Na+(aq) + Cl-(aq) Reaksi Hidrolisis : Na+(aq) + H2O(l) → Tidak terjadi reaksi Cl-(...
Dari dua ion yang dihasilakan oleh garam tersebut, hanya ion CO3 2- yang mengalami hidrolisis, sedangkan ion 2Na+ tidak be...
Reaksi Hidrolisis : 2Al 3+ (aq) + H2O(l) → SO4 2- aq) + H2O(l) → Tidak terjadi reaksi (Hidrolisis parsial/sebagian) Dari k...
Basa  Larutan garam yang terbentuk dari asam kuat dan basa lemah : Asam  Larutangaram yang terbentuk dari asam lemah dan...
7. Garam dari asam lemah dan basa lemah mengalami hidrolisis total, sifat larutannya tergantung pada harga Ka asam dan Kb ...
DAFTAR PUSTAKA Jambi-Belajar, 2016. Bahan-pembelajaran-detail. Jambi: Dinas Pendidikan Provinsi Jambi . Brady, J. E. 1999....
  1. 1. LAPORAN PRAKTIKUM HIDROLISIS GARAM OLEH : EMIR SYARIF MACHFUDZ LABORATORIUM KIMIA MAN 2 MODEL MEDAN 2019/2020
  2. 2. DAFTAR ISI Halaman DAFTAR ISI …………………………………………………………..……………… i BAB I PENDAHULUAN …………………………………………………………….. 1 1.1 Judul Praktikum ……………………………………………………….. 1 1.2 Tujuan Praktikum …………………………………………………….. 1 1.3 Landasan Teoritis ………………………………………………….. 1 BAB II PRAKTIKUM 2.1 Alat dan Bahan ……………………………………………………….... 5 2.2 Prosedur Kerja …………………………………………….………….... 5 2.3 Hasil Pengamatan dan Pembahasan ………………………………….... 6 2.4 Pertanyaan …………………………………………………………….... 10 2.5 Kesimpulan …………………………………………………………….. 11 DAFTAR PUSTAKA ………………………………………………………….…. 13 i
  3. 3. BAB 1 PENDAHULUAN 1.1 Judul Praktikum Praktikum Hidrolisis Garam 1.2 Tujuan Praktikum 1. Menjelaskan konsep garam 2. Menentukan sifat garam berdasarkan asam dan basa pembentuknya 3. Membedakan garam yang mengalami hidrolisis dan tidak mengalami hidrolisis 4. Menentukan sifat larutan garam yang terhidrolisis dari persamaan reaksi ionisasi 1.3 Landasan Teoritis a. Pengertian Hidrolisis garam adalah reaksi peruraian suatu garam dalam air. Reaksi hidrolisis terjadi antara ion – ion garam (dalam air) dengan air sehingga ion ( + ) dan ion ( - ) dari garam bereaksi dengan air membentuk asam dan basa asalnya. Hidrolisis garam pada dasarnya merupakan reaksi asam basa Bronsted-Lowry. Pencampuran larutan asam dengan larutan basa akan menghasilkan garam dan air. Namun demikian, garam dapat bersifat asam, basa maupun netral. Sifat garam bergantung pada jenis komponen asam dan basanya. Garam dapat terbentuk dari asam kuat dengan basa kuat, asam lemah dengan basa kuat, asam kuat dengan basa lemah, atau asam lemah dengan basa lemah. Jadi, sifat asam basa suatu garam dapat ditentukan dari kekuatan asam dan basa penyusunnya. Sifat keasaman atau kebasaan garam ini disebabkan oleh sebagian garam yang larut bereaksi dengan air. Proses larutnya sebagian garam bereaksi dengan air ini disebut hidrolisis (hidro yang berarti air dan lisis yang berarti penguraian). Ada dua macam hidrolisis : 1. Hidrolisis parsial / sebagian (jika garamnya berasal dari asam lemah dan basa kuat atau sebaliknya & pada hidrolisis sebagian hanya salah satu ion saja yang mengalami 1
  4. 4. reaksi hidrolisis, yang lainnya tidak) 2. Hidrolisis Total (jika garamnya berasal dari asam lemah dan basa lemah). Catatan : garam yang berasal dari asam kuat dan basa kuat tidak mengalami hidrolisis dan bersifat netral. 3. Nonhidrolisis Nonhidrolisis adalah garam yang dalam air tidak terhidrolisis. Akibat adanya hidroisis garam terhadap air, garam mempunyai 3 sifat, yaitu :netral, asam, dan basa. Pengukuran keasaman suatu garam dapat dilakukan dengan menggunakan kertas lakmus. Garam adalah hasil reaksi antara asam dengan basa. jika suatu garam dilarutkan kedalam air , maka akan teruarai menjadi ion-ionnya. Ion yang berasal dari asam atau basa lemah akan mengalami hidrolisis menghasilkan H+ atau OH- sehingga larutan garam tersebut dapat bersifat asam atau basa. Adapun ion- ion yang berasal dari basa atau asam kuat tidak mengalami hidrolisis. b. Jenis Garam Berdasarkan Komponen Asam Basa Pembentuknya 1. Garam dari Asam Kuat dengan Basa Kuat Asam kuat dan basa kuat bereaksi membentuk garam dan air. Kation dan anion garam berasal dari elektrolit kuat yang tidak terhidrolisis, sehingga larutan ini bersifat netral, pH larutan ini sama dengan 7. Contoh : - Larutan KCl berasal dari basa kuat KOH terionisasi sempurna membentuk kation dan anionnya. KOH terionisasi menjadi H+ dan Cl- . Masing – masing ion tidak bereaksi dengan air, reaksinya dapat ditulis sebagai berikut. KCl (aq) → K+ (aq) + Cl- (aq) K+ (aq) + H2O(l) → Tidak terjadi reaksi Cl- (aq) + H2O(l) → Tidak terjadi reaksi 2. Garam dari Asam Kuat dengan Basa Lemah Garam yang terbentuk dari asam kuat dengan basa lemah mengalami hidrolisis sebagian (parsial) dalam air. Garam ini mengandung kation asam yang mengalami hidrolisis. Larutan garam ini bersifat asam, pH < 7. Contoh : 2
  5. 5. Amonium klorida (NH4Cl) merupakan garam yang terbentuk dari asam kuat, HCl dalam basa lemah NH3. HCl akan terionisasi sempurna menjadi H+ dan Cl- sedangkan NH3 dalam larutannya akan terionisasi sebagian membentuk NH4 + dan OH- . Anion Cl- berasal dari asam kuat tidak dapat terhidrolisis, sedangkan kation NH4 + berasal dari basa lemah dapat terhidrolisis. NH4Cl(aq) → NH4 + (aq) + Cl- (aq) Cl- (aq) + H2O(l) → Tidak terjadi reaksi NH4 + (aq) + H2O(l) → NH3(aq) + H3O+ (aq) Reaksi hidrolisis dari ammonium (NH4 +) merupakan reaksi kesetimbangan. Reaksi ini menghasilkan ion oksonium (H3O+) yang bersifat asam (pH < 7). Secara umum reaksi ditulis : BH+ + H2O → B- + H3O+ 3. Garam dari Asam Lemah dengan Basa Kuat Garam yang terbentuk dari asam lemah dengan basa kuat mengalami hidrolisis parsial dalam air. Garam ini mengandung anion basa yang mengalami hidrolisis. Larutan garam ini bersifat basa (pH > 7). Contoh : - Natrium asetat (CH3COONa) terbentuk dari asam lemah CH3COOH dan basa kuat NaOH. CH3COOH akan terionisasi sebagian membentuk CH3COO- dan Na+. Anion CH3COO- berasal dari asam lemah yang dapat terhidrolisis, sedankan kation Na+ berasal dari basa kuat yang tidak dapat terhidrolisis. CH3COONa(aq) → CH3COO- (aq) + Na+ (aq) Na+ (aq) + H2O(l) → Tidak terjadi reaksi CH3COO- (aq) + H2O(l) → CH3COOH(aq) + OH- (aq) Reaksi hidrolisis asetat (CH3COO-) merupakan reaksi kesetimbangan. Reaksi ini mengahsilkan ion OH- yang bersifat basa basa (pH > 7). Secara umum reaksinya ditulis : A- + H2O → HA + OH- 3
  6. 6. 4. Garam dari Asam Lemah dengan Basa Lemah Asam lemah dengan basa lemah dapat membentuk garam yang terhidrolisis total (sempurna) dalam air. Baik kation maupun anion dapat terhidrolisis dalam air. Larutan garam ini dapat bersifat asam, basa, maupun netral. Hal ini bergantung dari perbandingan kekuatan kation terhadap anion dalam reaksi dengan air. Contoh : - Suatu asam lemah HCN dicampur dengan basa lemah NH3 akan terbentuk garam NH4CN. HCN terionisasi sebagian dalam air membentuk H+ dan CN- sedangkan NH3 dalam air terionisasi sebagian membentuk NH4 +dan OH- . Anion basa CN- dan kation asam NH4 + dapat terhidrolisis di dalam air. NH4CN(aq) → NH4 + (aq) + CN- (aq) NH4 + (aq) + H2O(l) → NH3(aq) + H3O+ (aq) CN- (aq) + H2O(l) → HCN(aq) + OH- (aq) Sifat larutan bergantung pada kekuatan relative asam dan basa penyusunnya (Ka dan Kb). - Jika Ka < Kb (asam lebih lemah daripada basa) maka anion akan terhidrolisis lebih banyak dan larutan bersifat basa. - Jika Ka > Kb (asam lebih kuat daripada basa) maka kation akan terhidrolisis lebih banyak dan larutan bersifat asam. - Jika Ka = Kb (asam sama lemahnya dengan basa) maka larutan bersifat netral 4
  7. 7. BAB II PRAKTIKUM 2.1 Alat dan Bahan i. Alat 1. Pipet Tetes 2. Pelat Tetes 3. Kertas Lakmus Merah (dipotong kecil-kecil) 4. Kertas Lakmus Biru (dipotong kecil-kecil) ii. Bahan 1. Larutan NaCl 1 M 2. Larutan CH3COONa 1 M 3. Larutan KCL 4. Larutan Na2SO4 5. Larutan NH4Cl 6. Larutan (NH4)2SO4 7. Larutan Na2CO3 8. Larutan Na3PO4 9. Larutan Al2(SO4)3 2.2 Prosedur Kerja 1. Siapkan alat dan bahan yang dibutuhkan 2. Potong kecil-kecil kertas lakmus merah dan biru 3. Letakkan kertas lakmus merah yang telah dipotong pada setiap cekungan pelat tetes yang berada di sebelah kiri dan kertas lakmus biru pada setiap cekungan yang berada di sebelah kanan 4. Masukkan larutan uji kedalam pipet tetes dan teteskan larutan sebanyak 2 tetes ke plat tetes yang sudah berisi kertas lakmus biru dan merah masing-masing 5. Langsung amati perubahan pada kertas lakmus, jangan terlalu lama menunggu karena kertas lakmus mungkin akan berubah ke warna yang tidak seharusnya. 5
  8. 8. 2.3 Hasil Pengamatan dan Pembahasan i. Hasil Pengamatan No. Larutan Kertas lakmus merah Kertas lakmus biru Sifat Mengalami hidrolisis Tidak mengalami hidrolisisParsial Total 1. NaCl 1 M Merah Biru Netral - - Ya 2. CH3COONa 1 M Biru Biru Basa Ya - - 3. KCL Merah Biru Netral - - Ya 4. Na2SO4 Merah Biru Netral - - Ya 5. NH4Cl Merah Merah Asam Ya - - 6
  9. 9. 6. (NH4)2SO4 Merah Merah Asam Ya - - 7. Na2CO3 Biru Biru Basa Ya - - 8. Na3PO4 Biru Biru Basa Ya - - 9. Al2(SO4)3 Merah Merah Asam Ya - - 7
  10. 10. ii. Pembahasan Larutan garam NaCl(aq) → Na+(aq) + Cl-(aq) Reaksi Hidrolisis : Na+(aq) + H2O(l) → Tidak terjadi reaksi Cl-(aq) + H2O(l) → Tidak terjadi reaksi (Tidak terhidrolisis) Ion Na+ dan ion Cl- didalam larutan tidak mengalami reaksi dengan air karena jika dianggap beraksi dengan air, maka ion Na+ akan menghasilkan NaOH yang akan terionisasi kembali menjadi ion Na+. Hal ini disebabkan karena Na+ yang merupakan basa kuat yang terionisasi sempurna dan ion Cl- akan menghasilkan HCl yang akan terionisasi kembali menjadi ion Cl-. Hal ini disebabkan karena Cl- yang merupakan asam kuat yang terionisasi sempurna. Kesimpulannya, garam yang berasal dari asam kuat dan basa kuat tidak terhidrolisis. Oleh karena itu, konsentrasi ion H+ dan OH- dalam air tidak terganggu, sehingga besifat netral.  Larutan garam NH4Cl (aq) → NH4 + (aq) + Cl- (aq) Reaksi hidrolisis: NH4 + (aq) + H2O NH4OH(aq) + H+ (aq) Cl-(aq) + H2O(l) → Tidak terjadi reaksi ( hidrolisis parsial) Dari kedua ionyang dihasilkan oleh garam tersebut hanya ion NH4 + yang mengalami hidrolisis, sedangkan Cl- tidak bereaksi dengan air. Jika dianggap beraksi dengan air, maka ion Cl- akan menghasilkan HCl yang akan terionisasi kembali menjadi ion Cl-. Hidrolisis ini disebut hidrolisis sebagian atau hidrolisis parsal sebab hanya sebagian ion yang mengalami reaksi hidrolisis. Jadi garam yang berasal dari asam kuat dan basa lemah akan terhidrolisis sebagian dan bersifat asam.  Larutan garam Na2CO3(aq) → 2Na+ (aq) + CO3 2- (aq) Reaksi Hidrolisis : CO3 2- (aq) + 2H2O(l) → H2CO3(aq) + 2OH- (aq) 2Na+ (aq) + H2O(l) → Tidak terjadi reaksi (Hidrolisis parsial/sebagian) 8
  11. 11. Dari dua ion yang dihasilakan oleh garam tersebut, hanya ion CO3 2- yang mengalami hidrolisis, sedangkan ion 2Na+ tidak bereaksi dengan air. Jika dianggap NaOH yang terbentuk akan segera terionisasi menghasilkan ion 2Na+ kembali. Hidrolisis ini jug adisebut hidrolisis sebagian. Jadi, garam yang berasal dari asam lemah dan basa kuat akan terhidrolisis sebagian dan bersifat basa.  Larutan garam CH3COONa → Na+ + CH3COO- Reaksi Hidrolisis : CH3COO- (aq) + H2O(l) → CH3COOH(aq) + OH- (aq) Na+ (aq) + H2O(l) → Tidak terjadi reaksi (Hidrolisis parsial/sebagian) Dari dua ion yang dihasilakan oleh garam tersebut, hanya ion CH3COO- yang mengalami hidrolisis, sedangkan ion Na+ tidak bereaksi dengan air. Jika dianggap NaOH yang terbentuk akan segera terionisasi menghasilkan ion Na+ kembali. Hidrolisis ini jug adisebut hidrolisis sebagian. Jadi, garam yang berasal dari asam lemah dan basa kuat akan terhidrolisis sebagian dan bersifat basa.  Larutan garam (NH4)2SO4 → 2NH4 + SO4 2- Reaksi Hidrolisis : 2NH4(aq) + H2O(l) → NH4OH(aq) + H+ (aq) SO4 2- aq) + H2O(l) → Tidak terjadi reaksi (Hidrolisis parsial/sebagian) Dari kedua ionyang dihasilkan oleh garam tersebut hanya ion 2NH4 + yang mengalami hidrolisis, sedangkan SO4 2- tidak bereaksi dengan air. Jika dianggap beraksi dengan air, maka ion SO4 2- akan menghasilkan H2SO4 2- yang akan terionisasi kembali menjadi ion SO4 2-. Hidrolisis ini disebut hidrolisis sebagian atau hidrolisis parsal sebab hanya sebagian ion yang mengalami reaksi hidrolisis. Jadi garam yang berasal dari asam kuat dan basa lemah akan terhidrolisis sebagian dan bersifat asam.  Larutan garam Al2(SO4)3 → 2Al 3+ + 3SO4 2- 9
  12. 12. Reaksi Hidrolisis : 2Al 3+ (aq) + H2O(l) → SO4 2- aq) + H2O(l) → Tidak terjadi reaksi (Hidrolisis parsial/sebagian) Dari kedua ionyang dihasilkan oleh garam tersebut hanya ion 2Al 3+ yang mengalami hidrolisis, sedangkan SO4 2- tidak bereaksi dengan air. Jika dianggap beraksi dengan air, maka ion SO4 2- akan menghasilkan H2SO4 2- yang akan terionisasi kembali menjadi ion SO4 2-. Hidrolisis ini disebut hidrolisis sebagian atau hidrolisis parsal sebab hanya sebagian ion yang mengalami reaksi hidrolisis. Jadi garam yang berasal dari asam kuat dan basa lemah akan terhidrolisis sebagian dan bersifat asam.  Larutan garam MgSO4 → 2Mg2+ + 2SO4 2- Reaksi Hidrolisis : 2SO4 2-- (aq) + H2O(l) → Tidak terjadi reaksi 2Mg2+ (aq) + H2O(l) → Tidak terjadi reaksi (Hidrolisis parsial/sebagian) Ion 2Mg2+ dan ion 2SO4 2- didalam larutan tidak mengalami reaksi dengan air karena jika dianggap beraksi dengan air, maka ion 2Mg2+ akan menghasilkan Mg2OH yang akan terionisasi kembali menjadi ion 2Mg2+. Hal ini disebabkan karena 2Mg2+ yang merupakan basa kuat yang terionisasi sempurna dan ion 2SO4 2- akanmenghasilkan H2SO4 yang akan terionisasi kembali menjadi ion 2SO4 2-. Hal ini disebabkan karena 2SO4 2- yang merupakan asam kuat yang terionisasi sempurna. Kesimpulannya, garam yang berasal dari asam kuat dan basa kuat tidak terhidrolisis. Oleh karena itu, konsentrasi ion H+ dan OH- dalam air tidak terganggu, sehingga besifat netral. 2.4 Pertanyaan 1. Berdasarkan percobaan diatas, kesimpulan apakah yang dapat anda ambil tentang sifat larutan garam di dalam air?  Larutan garam yang terbentuk ari asam kuat dan basa kuat: Netral  Larutan garam yang terbentuk dari asam lemah dan basa kuat: 10
  13. 13. Basa  Larutan garam yang terbentuk dari asam kuat dan basa lemah : Asam  Larutangaram yang terbentuk dari asam lemah dan basa lemah: Tergantung pada ka dan kb. 2. Adakah hubungan antara asam dan basa pembentuk garam dengan sifat larutan garam di dalam air? Jelaskan. Ada  Garam yang berasal dari basa kuat dan asam kuat larutannya dalam air bersifat netral.  Garam yang berasal dari basa kuat dan asam lemah larutannya dalam air bersifat basa.  Garam yang berasal dari basa lemah dan asam kuat larutannya dalam air bersifat asam. 3. Bagaimanakah sifat garam-garam yang mengalami hidrolisis dalam air maupun yang tidak? Dan tuliskan garam-garam tersebut berdasarkan hasil percobaan yang telah kamu lakukan! Na2CO3 (hidrolisis sebagian) Basa Senyawa yang mengalami hidrolisis  Na2+ 2.5 Kesimpulan 1. Sifat larutan garam tergantung pada kekuatan relatif asam dan basa penyusunnya. 2. Hidrolisis garam adalah reaksi antara komponen garam yang berasal dari asam atau basa lemah dengan air. 3. Hidrolisis parsial adalah hidrolisis yang terjadi pada garam yang terbentuk dari asam kuat-basa lemah atau asam lemah-basa kuat. 4. Garam dari asam kuat dan basa lemah mengalami hidrolisis parsial, larutannya bersifat asam. 5. Garam dari asam lemah dan basa kuat mengalami hidrolisis parsial dan larutannya bersifat basa. 6. Hidrolisis total adalah hidrolisis yang terjadi pada garam yang terbentuk dari asam lemah-basa lemah. 11
  14. 14. 7. Garam dari asam lemah dan basa lemah mengalami hidrolisis total, sifat larutannya tergantung pada harga Ka asam dan Kb basa pembentuknya. 8. Garam dalam air akan terurai membentuk kation dan anion seperti dari asam basa semulanya. 9. Garam bersifat basa karena dalam reaksi menghasilkan ion OH-. 10. Garam bersifat asam karena dalam reaksi menghasilkan ion H+. 12
  15. 15. DAFTAR PUSTAKA Jambi-Belajar, 2016. Bahan-pembelajaran-detail. Jambi: Dinas Pendidikan Provinsi Jambi . Brady, J. E. 1999. Kimia Universitas Asas dan Struktur. Binarupa Aksara: Jakarta Haryadi, W. 1990. Kimia analitik edisi ke 5. PT. Gramedia : Jakarta. Kopkar, S.M. 1984. Konsep Dasar Kimia Analitik. Bandung. Respati. 1992. Dasar-dasar Ilmu Kimia. PT Rineka Cipta : Jakarta Petruccci, H. Ralph.1987. Kimia Dasar Jilid 2. Erlangga, Jakarta http://erisa11.blogspot.co.id/2015/02/laporan-praktikum-hidrolisis-garam.html (Rabu, 11 Februari 2015 PUKUL 18:59) http://nyemania.blogspot.co.id/2014/04/laporan-praktikum-hidrolisis- garam.html (selasa, 26 april 2016 ) http://rakilmupengetahuan.blogspot.co.id/2015/03/laporan-kimia-hidrolisis-garam.html ( maret 2015 pukul 06:09) Purba, Michael.2007.KIMIA UNTUK SMA KELAS XI 2A SEMESTER 1. Jakarta: Erlangga 13

