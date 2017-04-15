Στρατηγική Έξυπνης Εξειδίκευσης Περιφέρειας Κρήτης Ολοκλήρωση Διαβούλευσης Α Κύκλου Περιβαλλοντικός Τομέας Ενέργεια-Υδατικ...
Σύνοψη Διαβούλευσης Διαχείριση/αξιοποίηση υγρών αποβλήτων και λυμάτων Θεματικός Συντονιστής: Δρ Π Χατζηπάνος Rapporteur: Δ...
• ΑΞΙΟΛΟΓΗΣΗ ΠΡΟΤΑΣΕΩΝ:  Αξιοπιστία, καινοτομικότητα  Εφικτότητα  Σκοπιμότητα  Συνάφεια  Ωριμότητα (Technology Readin...
Ειδικές Παρατηρήσεις Διαβούλευσης - 1 Διαχείριση/αξιοποίηση υγρών αποβλήτων και λυμάτων Θεματικός Συντονιστής: Δρ Π Χατζηπ...
Κατηγοριοποίηση προτάσεων • Χώνευση βιομηχανικών αποβλήτων & επιβαρυμένων λυμάτων • Βιομηχανικά συστήματα βελτίωσης λειτου...
Ειδικές Παρατηρήσεις Διαβούλευσης-2 Ευφυείς τεχνολογίες στη διαχείριση περιβαλλοντικών και ενεργειακών προβλημάτων Θεματικ...
ΤΑΞΙΝΟΜΗΣΗ ΘΕΜΑΤΙΚΩΝ ΠΕΔΙΩΝ Δίκτυα ύδρευσης Ευφυής διαχείριση δικτύων ύδρευσης Ευφυής διαχείριση δικτύων άρδευσης (με στοχ...
ΠΑΡΑΤΗΡΗΣΕΙΣ ΕΠΙ ΠΡΟΤΑΣΕΩΝ Σε κάποιες περιπτώσεις οι προτάσεις αναγκαστικά περιλαμβάνουν προαπαιτήσεις (πχ καταγραφή δικτύ...
Ειδικές Παρατηρήσεις Διαβούλευσης - 3 Εφαρμογή υλικών στην ενέργεια, περιβάλλον, πρωτογενή παραγωγή Παραγωγή/διαχείριση εν...
ΚΑΤΗΓΟΡΙΟΠΟΙΗΣΗ ΠΡΟΤΑΣΕΩΝ • ΥΒΡΙΔΙΚΑ ΦΩΤΟΒΟΛΤΑΙΚΑ/ΤΕΧΝΟΛΟΓΙΑ ΥΛΙΚΩΝ, 5 • ΣΚΥΡΟΔΕΜΑ, ΥΛΙΚΑ ΔΟΜΗΣΗΣ, 3 • ΛΟΓΙΣΜΙΚΟ, 2 • ΜΕΤΡ...
• Αρκετές προτάσεις αφορούσαν καθαρά σε συνέχιση έρευνας η οποία φαίνεται να απέχει ακόμα από το στάδιο βιομηχανικής και ε...
Ευχαριστώ! Δρ Ελένη Χατζηγιάννη Προϊσταμένη Δ/νσης Περιβάλλοντος και Χωρικού Σχεδιασμού Περιφέρεια Κρήτης Στρατηγική Έξυπν...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Crete's Regional Smart Specialization Strategy - Final Consultation (Water and Energy Sectors) _ Synopsis/Conclusions

25 views

Published on

Crete's Regional Smart Specialization Strategy - Final Consultation (Water and Energy Sectors) _ Synopsis/Conclusions

Published in: Environment
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
25
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Crete's Regional Smart Specialization Strategy - Final Consultation (Water and Energy Sectors) _ Synopsis/Conclusions

  1. 1. Στρατηγική Έξυπνης Εξειδίκευσης Περιφέρειας Κρήτης Ολοκλήρωση Διαβούλευσης Α Κύκλου Περιβαλλοντικός Τομέας Ενέργεια-Υδατικοί Πόροι Τελικό Εργαστήριο Διαβούλευσης Α Κύκλου (Ενέργεια-Υδατικοί Πόροι) Τρίτη 21 Μαρτίου 2017, Ξενοδοχείο Galaxy, Ηράκλειο Κρήτης
  2. 2. Σύνοψη Διαβούλευσης Διαχείριση/αξιοποίηση υγρών αποβλήτων και λυμάτων Θεματικός Συντονιστής: Δρ Π Χατζηπάνος Rapporteur: Δρ Μ Κανδηλογιαννάκη Εφαρμογή υλικών στην ενέργεια, περιβάλλον, πρωτογενή παραγωγή Παραγωγή/διαχείριση ενέργειας και βελτιστοποίηση ενεργειακής κατανάλωσης Θεματικοί Συντονιστές: Δρ Γ Αγερίδης, Γ Μάρκου Rapporteurs: Μ Αποστολάκη, Μ Στεφανάκη, Δρ Δ Δαφνομήλη 1 Ευφυείς τεχνολογίες στη διαχείριση περιβαλλοντικών και ενεργειακών προβλημάτων Θεματικός Συντονιστής: Δρ Β Βεσκούκης Rapporteurs: Ε Καργάκη, Κ Βαβαδάκη 2 3
  3. 3. • ΑΞΙΟΛΟΓΗΣΗ ΠΡΟΤΑΣΕΩΝ:  Αξιοπιστία, καινοτομικότητα  Εφικτότητα  Σκοπιμότητα  Συνάφεια  Ωριμότητα (Technology Readiness Levels TRL-Horizon)  Αξία και παραγωγή Επιχειρηματικού προϊόντος • ΠΑΡΟΥΣΙΑΣΗ-ΣΥΖΗΤΗΣΗ πληθώρας ιδεών-προτάσεων • ΔΥΝΑΜΙΚΟ WORKSHOP ΣΤΗΝ ΚΡΗΤΗ θεματικών καινοτόμων προτεραιοτήτων στην Ενέργεια και τους Υδατικούς Πόρους ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΟΣ ΠΥΛΩΝΑΣ  Προστασία  Βιωσιμότητα  ? Επιχειρηματικό Προϊόν και αξιολόγηση  ? Επιχειρηματικό Σχέδιο  Απαιτούνται διευκρινίσεις-επεξηγήσεις?  ? Δυνατότητα Εξαγωγής? Ελληνική και διεθνής αγορά? Βιωσιμότητα versus εξαγωγή  ? Εργαστηριακή ανάπτυξη ή παραγωγική διαδικασία  Swot analysis Σημεία Συζήτησης/Αξιολόγησης ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΗ ΔΙΑΣΤΑΣΗ ΤΩΝ ΠΕΡΙΦΕΡΕΙΑΚΩΝ ΣΤΡΑΤΗΓΙΚΩΝ ΕΞΥΠΝΗΣ ΕΞΕΙΔΙΚΕΥΣΗΣ
  4. 4. Ειδικές Παρατηρήσεις Διαβούλευσης - 1 Διαχείριση/αξιοποίηση υγρών αποβλήτων και λυμάτων Θεματικός Συντονιστής: Δρ Π Χατζηπάνος Rapporteur: Δρ Μ Κανδηλογιαννάκη 1
  5. 5. Κατηγοριοποίηση προτάσεων • Χώνευση βιομηχανικών αποβλήτων & επιβαρυμένων λυμάτων • Βιομηχανικά συστήματα βελτίωσης λειτουργίας συστήματος • Μονάδες φίλτρανσης για παραγωγή νερού άρδευσης Και οι τρεις κατηγορίες συμβάλλουν σημαντικά στην προστασία του φυσικού περιβάλλοντος της Κρήτης ΑΛΛΑ • Καμία δεν δημιουργεί πολλές θέσεις εργασίας, • Η παράμετρος της έξυπνης εξειδίκευσης – πλατφόρμας καινοτομίας χρήζει βελτιστοποίηση • Στις περισσότερες προτάσεις η επιχειρηματική ωρίμανση είναι σε πολύ χαμηλό επίπεδο Από μία πρώτη αξιολόγηση, • 9/13 προτάσεις παρουσιάζουν σαφήνεια, • 7/13 παρουσιάζουν αξιοπιστία, • 6/13 έχουν υψηλό βαθμό εφικτότητας • 7/13 διαθέτουν σκοπιμότητα υλοποίησης Διαχείριση/αξιοποίηση υγρών αποβλήτων και λυμάτων Θεματικός Συντονιστής: Δρ Π Χατζηπάνος Rapporteur: Δρ Μ Κανδηλογιαννάκη 1
  6. 6. Ειδικές Παρατηρήσεις Διαβούλευσης-2 Ευφυείς τεχνολογίες στη διαχείριση περιβαλλοντικών και ενεργειακών προβλημάτων Θεματικός Συντονιστής: Δρ Β Βεσκούκης Rapporteurs: Ε Καργάκη, Κ Βαβαδάκη 2
  7. 7. ΤΑΞΙΝΟΜΗΣΗ ΘΕΜΑΤΙΚΩΝ ΠΕΔΙΩΝ Δίκτυα ύδρευσης Ευφυής διαχείριση δικτύων ύδρευσης Ευφυής διαχείριση δικτύων άρδευσης (με στοχευμένες εφαρμογές πχ σε οινοποιία) Σχεδίαση-κατασκευή-εμπορία αισθητήρων για υδραυλικά δίκτυα Πιστοποίηση - συμμόρφωση διαδικασιών διαχείρισης δικτύων ύδρευσης με διεθνή πρότυπα Προϋπόθεση: αποτύπωση δικτύων ύδρευσης Ενέργεια Analytics κατανάλωσης ηλεκτρικής ενέργειας για βελτιστοποίηση κατανάλωσης σε μεγάλους πελάτες Κατασκευή ευφυούς διαχείρισης / προσομοίωσης κλπ συστημάτων και δικτύων ΑΠΕ Περιβάλλον Ευφυή συστήματα υποστήριξης αποφάσεων με μετρήσεις περιβαλλοντικών ρύπων Ηλιακό όχημα Επικοινωνίες Παραγωγή διατάξεων RF Ευφυείς τεχνολογίες στη διαχείριση περιβαλλοντικών και ενεργειακών προβλημάτων Θεματικός Συντονιστής: Δρ Β Βεσκούκης Rapporteurs: Ε Καργάκη, Κ Βαβαδάκη 2
  8. 8. ΠΑΡΑΤΗΡΗΣΕΙΣ ΕΠΙ ΠΡΟΤΑΣΕΩΝ Σε κάποιες περιπτώσεις οι προτάσεις αναγκαστικά περιλαμβάνουν προαπαιτήσεις (πχ καταγραφή δικτύων ύδρευσης, προμήθεια αισθητήρων κλπ) Οι προτάσεις: Οι περισσότερες ικανοποιούν τοπικές ανάγκες, πολλές με δυνατότητα γενίκευσης Κάποιες είναι σαφώς εξωστρεφείς χωρίς να ικανοποιούν τοπικές ανάγκες Οι προκλήσεις: Υπάρχει προϊόν που μπορεί να γίνει ανταγωνιστικό; Αναγνώριση αγοράς, εκτίμηση ανταγωνιστικότητας - ποσοτικοί δείκτες Εφικτότητα παραγωγής Διαφορετικές αναγνώσεις προτάσεων (πχ: χρήση μοντέλων υδραυλικής προσομοίωσης για εκτίμηση ρίσκων) Συνέργειες μεταξύ προτάσεων Οριζόντιες δράσεις - προαπαιτήσεις 2
  9. 9. Ειδικές Παρατηρήσεις Διαβούλευσης - 3 Εφαρμογή υλικών στην ενέργεια, περιβάλλον, πρωτογενή παραγωγή Παραγωγή/διαχείριση ενέργειας και βελτιστοποίηση ενεργειακής κατανάλωσης Θεματικοί Συντονιστές: Δρ Γ Αγερίδης, Γ Μάρκου Rapporteurs: Μ Αποστολάκη, Μ Στεφανάκη, Δρ Δ Δαφνομήλη 3
  10. 10. ΚΑΤΗΓΟΡΙΟΠΟΙΗΣΗ ΠΡΟΤΑΣΕΩΝ • ΥΒΡΙΔΙΚΑ ΦΩΤΟΒΟΛΤΑΙΚΑ/ΤΕΧΝΟΛΟΓΙΑ ΥΛΙΚΩΝ, 5 • ΣΚΥΡΟΔΕΜΑ, ΥΛΙΚΑ ΔΟΜΗΣΗΣ, 3 • ΛΟΓΙΣΜΙΚΟ, 2 • ΜΕΤΡΗΤΙΚΑ ΣΥΣΤΗΜΑΤΑ, 2 • ΔΙΑΧΕΙΡΙΣΗ ΒΙΟΜΑΖΑΣ (ΑΕΡΙΟΠΟΙΗΣΗ-ΞΗΡΑΝΣΗ), 2, • ΕΦΑΡΜΟΓΕΣ 3 • ΠΡΟΙΟΝΤΑ 3 (διερεύνηση για υποβολή σε πρόγραμμα επενδυτικού νόμου) 3
  11. 11. • Αρκετές προτάσεις αφορούσαν καθαρά σε συνέχιση έρευνας η οποία φαίνεται να απέχει ακόμα από το στάδιο βιομηχανικής και επιχειρηματικής αξιοποίησης. • Δεν υπήρχε swot ανάλυση της προτεινόμενης δράσης/προϊόντος. • Κάποιες προτάσεις ήταν πιο κοντά σε ένα στάδιο υλοποίησης, αλλά δεν υπήρχαν Business Plans για την αξιολόγηση-τεκμηρίωση της βιωσιμότητας (πληρέστερη έρευνα αγοράς τόσο για την προώθηση του προϊόντος όσο και για τη μη ύπαρξη ανταγωνισμού. • Κάποιες προτάσεις αναφέρονταν σε διαδικασίες και χρήση πρώτων υλών υψηλού κόστους ή περιορισμένης διαθεσιμότητας. • Σε κάποιες προτάσεις υπήρχε μία κατ’αρχάς σύνδεση με τοπικές βιομηχανίες- επιχειρήσεις, οι οποία αφενός θα μπορούσαν αφετέρου θα ενδιαφέρονταν στην βιομηχανοποίηση-ανάπτυξη του προϊόντος-εφαρμογής, αλλά το ενδιαφέρον δεν τεκμηριωνόταν με ουσιαστική δέσμευση, δηλ. καταμερισμός ρίσκου και αμοιβαία οφέλη. • Προτείνεται να αναπτυχθούν συνέργειες με κλάδους και δραστηριότητες που ενδιαφέρονται στην αξιοποίηση των καινοτομικών εφαρμογών στον κλάδο τους, με στόχο την ενδυνάμωση της πρότασης και διασφάλιση της βιωσιμότητας. 3
  12. 12. Ευχαριστώ! Δρ Ελένη Χατζηγιάννη Προϊσταμένη Δ/νσης Περιβάλλοντος και Χωρικού Σχεδιασμού Περιφέρεια Κρήτης Στρατηγική Έξυπνης Εξειδίκευσης Περιφέρειας Κρήτης Ολοκλήρωση Διαβούλευσης Α Κύκλου Περιβαλλοντικός Τομέας Ενέργεια-Υδατικοί Πόροι

×